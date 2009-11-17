Trending

Rasmussen/Mørkøv in control

Danes re-take lead from Risi/Marvulli on penultimate night

Denmark's Alex Rasmussen and Michael Mørkøv, the reigning Madison world champions, took the lead of the Munich Six Days Monday from the previous evening's leaders, Switzerland's Bruno Risi and Franco Marvulli, on the penultimate night of racing. The Danes hold a seven-point lead over Risi and Marvulli, the second-placed team, and a 23-point advantage over Germany's Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann, who hold third place after five nights of racing.

"The battle today has given us great morale and made us believe we can succeed in winning this edition of the Munich Six Days race," said Michael Mørkøv. "We have a good lead which means that we can save a little more strength than the other teams before the decisive final Madison tomorrow night.

"We will try to keep up with the Swiss [Risi and Marvulli] and beat them in the decisive sprint. We need them to defend when the other nations are attacking in the final."

The Munich Six Days concludes Tuesday evening.

Standings after night 5
1Alex Rasmussen / Michael Mørkøv (Den) Generali271pts
2Bruno Risi / Franco Marvulli (Swi) SalzburgerLand264
3Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Ger) Sportregion Schladming247
4Danny Stam / Peter Schep (Ned) Radio Arabella164
5Kenny de Ketele (Bel) / Roger Kluge (Ger) Emilia Romagna228-1lap
6Sebastian Siedler / Andreas Müller (Ger) Coca Cola82-10
7Danilo Hondo / Andreas Beikirch (Ger) Skill7120-11
8Leigh Howard / Glenn O'Shea (Aus) ENIT145-13
9Martin Blaha / Jiri Hochmann (Cze) Hermann & Schmidt81-21
10Daniel Musiol / Sven Krauss (Ger) Flachau93-22
11Marcel Barth / Karl Christian König (Ger) Breitsamer114-25
12Benjamin Edmüller / Lars Teutenberg (Ger) Dinzler Irschenberg64-26
13Christian Bach / Fabian Schaar (Ger) SES40-29

