Denmark's Alex Rasmussen and Michael Mørkøv, the reigning Madison world champions, took the lead of the Munich Six Days Monday from the previous evening's leaders, Switzerland's Bruno Risi and Franco Marvulli, on the penultimate night of racing. The Danes hold a seven-point lead over Risi and Marvulli, the second-placed team, and a 23-point advantage over Germany's Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann, who hold third place after five nights of racing.

"The battle today has given us great morale and made us believe we can succeed in winning this edition of the Munich Six Days race," said Michael Mørkøv. "We have a good lead which means that we can save a little more strength than the other teams before the decisive final Madison tomorrow night.

"We will try to keep up with the Swiss [Risi and Marvulli] and beat them in the decisive sprint. We need them to defend when the other nations are attacking in the final."

The Munich Six Days concludes Tuesday evening.