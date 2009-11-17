Rasmussen/Mørkøv in control
Danes re-take lead from Risi/Marvulli on penultimate night
Denmark's Alex Rasmussen and Michael Mørkøv, the reigning Madison world champions, took the lead of the Munich Six Days Monday from the previous evening's leaders, Switzerland's Bruno Risi and Franco Marvulli, on the penultimate night of racing. The Danes hold a seven-point lead over Risi and Marvulli, the second-placed team, and a 23-point advantage over Germany's Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann, who hold third place after five nights of racing.
"The battle today has given us great morale and made us believe we can succeed in winning this edition of the Munich Six Days race," said Michael Mørkøv. "We have a good lead which means that we can save a little more strength than the other teams before the decisive final Madison tomorrow night.
"We will try to keep up with the Swiss [Risi and Marvulli] and beat them in the decisive sprint. We need them to defend when the other nations are attacking in the final."
The Munich Six Days concludes Tuesday evening.
|1
|Alex Rasmussen / Michael Mørkøv (Den) Generali
|271
|pts
|2
|Bruno Risi / Franco Marvulli (Swi) SalzburgerLand
|264
|3
|Leif Lampater / Christian Grasmann (Ger) Sportregion Schladming
|247
|4
|Danny Stam / Peter Schep (Ned) Radio Arabella
|164
|5
|Kenny de Ketele (Bel) / Roger Kluge (Ger) Emilia Romagna
|228
|-1lap
|6
|Sebastian Siedler / Andreas Müller (Ger) Coca Cola
|82
|-10
|7
|Danilo Hondo / Andreas Beikirch (Ger) Skill7
|120
|-11
|8
|Leigh Howard / Glenn O'Shea (Aus) ENIT
|145
|-13
|9
|Martin Blaha / Jiri Hochmann (Cze) Hermann & Schmidt
|81
|-21
|10
|Daniel Musiol / Sven Krauss (Ger) Flachau
|93
|-22
|11
|Marcel Barth / Karl Christian König (Ger) Breitsamer
|114
|-25
|12
|Benjamin Edmüller / Lars Teutenberg (Ger) Dinzler Irschenberg
|64
|-26
|13
|Christian Bach / Fabian Schaar (Ger) SES
|40
|-29
