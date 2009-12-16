BCR-Pizza Hut powers to team time trial victory
Costa Rica's Fabricio Quiros dons first leader's jersey
Costa Rica's BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade team won today's opening stage of the Vuelta Ciclista Internacional a Costa Rica.
The "pizza boys" stopped the clock in 12:28 for the 10.6-kilometre team time trial in the city of La Unión.
Another Costa Rican team, Citibank-Economy Rent a Car-Blue, finished second at 4 seconds, while Colombia's Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia finished third at 10 seconds.
BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade's victory put its youngest rider in the first leader's jersey of the tour. Fabricio Quirós, a 19-year-old from the province of Cartago, earned the yellow jersey and also tops the Young Rider's classification.
According to Quirós, it wasn't planned for him to cross the finish line first. "That was reserved for some of the more experienced riders but I'm really happy this coincidence happened! This is the most important jersey I've worn.
"I'm sure the team’s main purpose won't be to defend this jersey so early but to take care of our potential winners.," said Quirós.
Tomorrow’s second stage will go from San José to Pital of San Carlos, close to the northern border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua. The 149.6-kilometre route contains two intermediate sprints (83.3km and 126.2km) and one classified climb (109.9km).
|1
|BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|0:12:28
|2
|Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|0:00:04
|3
|Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|0:00:10
|4
|Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|0:00:14
|5
|Grupo Ice
|0:00:46
|6
|Amsterdam Team
|0:01:14
|7
|Russian National Team
|0:01:24
|8
|Guatemala National Team
|9
|Tour D’Quebec-GTH
|0:01:26
|10
|Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|0:01:47
|1
|Fabricio Quiros (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|0:12:28
|2
|Gregori Brenes (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|3
|Allan Morales (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|4
|Guillermo Gonzalez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|5
|Alexander Sanchez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|6
|Federico Ramirez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|7
|Jose Montero (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|8
|Josue Gonzalez (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|0:00:04
|9
|Henry Raabe (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|10
|Jose Bonilla (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|11
|Marconi Duran (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|12
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|0:00:10
|13
|Nicolas Castro (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|14
|William Valencia (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|15
|Jesus Castaño (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|16
|Pablo Araya (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|0:00:14
|17
|Paulo Vargas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|18
|Juan Rojas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|19
|Alexis Castro (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|0:00:15
|20
|Cesar Rojas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|0:00:17
|21
|Julian Rodas (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|0:00:18
|22
|Steven Villalobos (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|23
|Marco Salas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|24
|Eddier Godinez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|25
|Carlos Pulgarin (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
|0:00:27
|26
|Juan Solis (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|0:00:28
|27
|Enrique Artavia (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|0:00:30
|28
|Moises Hernandez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
|0:00:34
|29
|Eduardo Garita (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|0:00:36
|30
|Marco Salas (CRc) Grupo Ice
|0:00:46
|31
|Johan Barahona (CRc) Grupo Ice
|32
|Renan Gonzalez (CRc) Grupo Ice
|33
|Douglas Offer (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|0:00:57
|34
|Jonathan Camacho (CRc) Grupo Ice
|0:01:10
|35
|Jeroen Kers (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|0:01:14
|36
|Lars Van Devall (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|37
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|38
|Dirk Van Der Craats (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|39
|Daniel Korevaar (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|40
|Jan Lof (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|41
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:01:23
|42
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russian National Team
|43
|Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russian National Team
|44
|Erick Perez (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|45
|Mynor Lopez (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|46
|Alfredo Flores (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|47
|Abelardo Julaju (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|48
|Diego Flores (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|49
|Charles Thibault (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
|0:01:26
|50
|Cody Camming (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
|51
|Jean Lachance (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
|52
|Cory Wallace (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
|53
|Arnaud Papillon (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
|54
|Vincent Veilleuz (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
|55
|Hersson Jimenez (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|56
|Roman Villalobos (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|57
|Mariano Herrera (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
|58
|Giel Nijs (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|0:01:29
|59
|Marco Guillen (CRc) Grupo Ice
|0:02:24
|60
|Luis Alvarez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|0:01:47
|61
|Esteban Castro (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|62
|Luis Rojas (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|63
|Allan Cordero (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|64
|Alfredo Sanchez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|65
|Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:01:54
|66
|Niels Lommers (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|0:02:14
|67
|Victor Smalko (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:02:18
|68
|Evgeniy Kovalev (Rus) Russian National Team
|69
|Randall Aguilar (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|0:02:22
|70
|Daniel Rodriguez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
|71
|Carlos Hernandez (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:02:34
|72
|Jorg Van Ostende (Ned) Amsterdam Team
|0:02:36
|73
|Noe Alvarez (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|0:02:39
|74
|Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team
|75
|Gilbert Tencio (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
|0:02:58
|76
|Miguel Rojas (CRc) Grupo Ice
|0:03:18
|77
|David Vargas (CRc) Grupo Ice
|78
|Marvin Guzman (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
|0:03:25
|79
|Pablo Leiva (CRc) Grupo Ice
|0:03:28
