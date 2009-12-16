Image 1 of 18 BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade on the podium after winning the first stage. (Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica) Image 2 of 18 Canada's Tour D’Quebec-GTH squad finished ninth in the opening stage. (Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica) Image 3 of 18 Fabricio Quirós (BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade) is the first leader of the Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica. (Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica) Image 4 of 18 Colombia's Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia team ended up in third place. (Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica) Image 5 of 18 The Guatemala National Team in action. (Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica) Image 6 of 18 The Amsterdam Team finished sixth in the opening team time trial. (Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica) Image 7 of 18 The Russian National Team during the opening team time trial. (Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica) Image 8 of 18 BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade on the podium (Image credit: Charles Brassard) Image 9 of 18 Amsterdam Team get started in Costa Rica (Image credit: Charles Brassard) Image 10 of 18 BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade stormed to victory (Image credit: Charles Brassard) Image 11 of 18 Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue were just four seconds off the pace today (Image credit: Charles Brassard) Image 12 of 18 A podium finish today for Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia (Image credit: Charles Brassard) Image 13 of 18 Grupo Ice stake their claim in the team time trial (Image credit: Charles Brassard) Image 14 of 18 The Guatemalan team (Image credit: Charles Brassard) Image 15 of 18 Plycem-JPS-Orbea finished fourth in the race opener (Image credit: Charles Brassard) Image 16 of 18 The fans came out to see the riders off from the start in La Unión (Image credit: Charles Brassard) Image 17 of 18 Tour D’Quebec-GTH's tight formation (Image credit: Charles Brassard) Image 18 of 18 Tour D’Quebec-GTH on their way to ninth place (Image credit: Charles Brassard)

Costa Rica's BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade team won today's opening stage of the Vuelta Ciclista Internacional a Costa Rica.

The "pizza boys" stopped the clock in 12:28 for the 10.6-kilometre team time trial in the city of La Unión.

Another Costa Rican team, Citibank-Economy Rent a Car-Blue, finished second at 4 seconds, while Colombia's Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia finished third at 10 seconds.

BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade's victory put its youngest rider in the first leader's jersey of the tour. Fabricio Quirós, a 19-year-old from the province of Cartago, earned the yellow jersey and also tops the Young Rider's classification.

According to Quirós, it wasn't planned for him to cross the finish line first. "That was reserved for some of the more experienced riders but I'm really happy this coincidence happened! This is the most important jersey I've worn.

"I'm sure the team’s main purpose won't be to defend this jersey so early but to take care of our potential winners.," said Quirós.

Tomorrow’s second stage will go from San José to Pital of San Carlos, close to the northern border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua. The 149.6-kilometre route contains two intermediate sprints (83.3km and 126.2km) and one classified climb (109.9km).

Results 1 BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade 0:12:28 2 Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue 0:00:04 3 Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia 0:00:10 4 Plycem-JPS-Orbea 0:00:14 5 Grupo Ice 0:00:46 6 Amsterdam Team 0:01:14 7 Russian National Team 0:01:24 8 Guatemala National Team 9 Tour D’Quebec-GTH 0:01:26 10 Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec 0:01:47

General classification after stage 1 1 Fabricio Quiros (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade 0:12:28 2 Gregori Brenes (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade 3 Allan Morales (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade 4 Guillermo Gonzalez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade 5 Alexander Sanchez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade 6 Federico Ramirez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade 7 Jose Montero (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade 8 Josue Gonzalez (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue 0:00:04 9 Henry Raabe (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue 10 Jose Bonilla (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue 11 Marconi Duran (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue 12 Janier Acevedo (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia 0:00:10 13 Nicolas Castro (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia 14 William Valencia (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia 15 Jesus Castaño (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia 16 Pablo Araya (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea 0:00:14 17 Paulo Vargas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea 18 Juan Rojas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea 19 Alexis Castro (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia 0:00:15 20 Cesar Rojas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea 0:00:17 21 Julian Rodas (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia 0:00:18 22 Steven Villalobos (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea 23 Marco Salas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea 24 Eddier Godinez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade 25 Carlos Pulgarin (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia 0:00:27 26 Juan Solis (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue 0:00:28 27 Enrique Artavia (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue 0:00:30 28 Moises Hernandez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade 0:00:34 29 Eduardo Garita (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue 0:00:36 30 Marco Salas (CRc) Grupo Ice 0:00:46 31 Johan Barahona (CRc) Grupo Ice 32 Renan Gonzalez (CRc) Grupo Ice 33 Douglas Offer (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue 0:00:57 34 Jonathan Camacho (CRc) Grupo Ice 0:01:10 35 Jeroen Kers (Ned) Amsterdam Team 0:01:14 36 Lars Van Devall (Ned) Amsterdam Team 37 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Amsterdam Team 38 Dirk Van Der Craats (Ned) Amsterdam Team 39 Daniel Korevaar (Ned) Amsterdam Team 40 Jan Lof (Ned) Amsterdam Team 41 Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian National Team 0:01:23 42 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russian National Team 43 Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russian National Team 44 Erick Perez (Gua) Guatemala National Team 45 Mynor Lopez (Gua) Guatemala National Team 46 Alfredo Flores (Gua) Guatemala National Team 47 Abelardo Julaju (Gua) Guatemala National Team 48 Diego Flores (Gua) Guatemala National Team 49 Charles Thibault (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH 0:01:26 50 Cody Camming (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH 51 Jean Lachance (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH 52 Cory Wallace (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH 53 Arnaud Papillon (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH 54 Vincent Veilleuz (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH 55 Hersson Jimenez (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea 56 Roman Villalobos (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea 57 Mariano Herrera (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea 58 Giel Nijs (Ned) Amsterdam Team 0:01:29 59 Marco Guillen (CRc) Grupo Ice 0:02:24 60 Luis Alvarez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec 0:01:47 61 Esteban Castro (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec 62 Luis Rojas (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec 63 Allan Cordero (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec 64 Alfredo Sanchez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec 65 Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian National Team 0:01:54 66 Niels Lommers (Ned) Amsterdam Team 0:02:14 67 Victor Smalko (Rus) Russian National Team 0:02:18 68 Evgeniy Kovalev (Rus) Russian National Team 69 Randall Aguilar (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec 0:02:22 70 Daniel Rodriguez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec 71 Carlos Hernandez (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:02:34 72 Jorg Van Ostende (Ned) Amsterdam Team 0:02:36 73 Noe Alvarez (Gua) Guatemala National Team 0:02:39 74 Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team 75 Gilbert Tencio (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue 0:02:58 76 Miguel Rojas (CRc) Grupo Ice 0:03:18 77 David Vargas (CRc) Grupo Ice 78 Marvin Guzman (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH 0:03:25 79 Pablo Leiva (CRc) Grupo Ice 0:03:28

Young rider classification 1 Fabricio Quiros (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade