BCR-Pizza Hut powers to team time trial victory

Costa Rica's Fabricio Quiros dons first leader's jersey

BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade on the podium after winning the first stage.

(Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica)
Canada's Tour D’Quebec-GTH squad finished ninth in the opening stage.

(Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica)
Fabricio Quirós (BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade) is the first leader of the Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica.

(Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica)
Colombia's Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia team ended up in third place.

(Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica)
The Guatemala National Team in action.

(Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica)
The Amsterdam Team finished sixth in the opening team time trial.

(Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica)
The Russian National Team during the opening team time trial.

(Image credit: Vuelta Internacional a Costa Rica)
BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade on the podium

(Image credit: Charles Brassard)
Amsterdam Team get started in Costa Rica

(Image credit: Charles Brassard)
BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade stormed to victory

(Image credit: Charles Brassard)
Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue were just four seconds off the pace today

(Image credit: Charles Brassard)
A podium finish today for Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia

(Image credit: Charles Brassard)
Grupo Ice stake their claim in the team time trial

(Image credit: Charles Brassard)
The Guatemalan team

(Image credit: Charles Brassard)
Plycem-JPS-Orbea finished fourth in the race opener

(Image credit: Charles Brassard)
The fans came out to see the riders off from the start in La Unión

(Image credit: Charles Brassard)
Tour D’Quebec-GTH's tight formation

(Image credit: Charles Brassard)
Tour D’Quebec-GTH on their way to ninth place

(Image credit: Charles Brassard)

Costa Rica's BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade team won today's opening stage of the Vuelta Ciclista Internacional a Costa Rica.

The "pizza boys" stopped the clock in 12:28 for the 10.6-kilometre team time trial in the city of La Unión.

Another Costa Rican team, Citibank-Economy Rent a Car-Blue, finished second at 4 seconds, while Colombia's Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia finished third at 10 seconds.

BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade's victory put its youngest rider in the first leader's jersey of the tour. Fabricio Quirós, a 19-year-old from the province of Cartago, earned the yellow jersey and also tops the Young Rider's classification.

According to Quirós, it wasn't planned for him to cross the finish line first. "That was reserved for some of the more experienced riders but I'm really happy this coincidence happened! This is the most important jersey I've worn.

"I'm sure the team’s main purpose won't be to defend this jersey so early but to take care of our potential winners.," said Quirós.

Tomorrow’s second stage will go from San José to Pital of San Carlos, close to the northern border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua. The 149.6-kilometre route contains two intermediate sprints (83.3km and 126.2km) and one classified climb (109.9km).

Results
1BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade0:12:28
2Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue0:00:04
3Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia0:00:10
4Plycem-JPS-Orbea0:00:14
5Grupo Ice0:00:46
6Amsterdam Team0:01:14
7Russian National Team0:01:24
8Guatemala National Team
9Tour D’Quebec-GTH0:01:26
10Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec0:01:47

General classification after stage 1
1Fabricio Quiros (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade0:12:28
2Gregori Brenes (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
3Allan Morales (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
4Guillermo Gonzalez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
5Alexander Sanchez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
6Federico Ramirez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
7Jose Montero (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
8Josue Gonzalez (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue0:00:04
9Henry Raabe (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
10Jose Bonilla (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
11Marconi Duran (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue
12Janier Acevedo (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia0:00:10
13Nicolas Castro (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
14William Valencia (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
15Jesus Castaño (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia
16Pablo Araya (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea0:00:14
17Paulo Vargas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
18Juan Rojas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
19Alexis Castro (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia0:00:15
20Cesar Rojas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea0:00:17
21Julian Rodas (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia0:00:18
22Steven Villalobos (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
23Marco Salas (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
24Eddier Godinez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade
25Carlos Pulgarin (Col) Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia0:00:27
26Juan Solis (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue0:00:28
27Enrique Artavia (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue0:00:30
28Moises Hernandez (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade0:00:34
29Eduardo Garita (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue0:00:36
30Marco Salas (CRc) Grupo Ice0:00:46
31Johan Barahona (CRc) Grupo Ice
32Renan Gonzalez (CRc) Grupo Ice
33Douglas Offer (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue0:00:57
34Jonathan Camacho (CRc) Grupo Ice0:01:10
35Jeroen Kers (Ned) Amsterdam Team0:01:14
36Lars Van Devall (Ned) Amsterdam Team
37Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Amsterdam Team
38Dirk Van Der Craats (Ned) Amsterdam Team
39Daniel Korevaar (Ned) Amsterdam Team
40Jan Lof (Ned) Amsterdam Team
41Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) Russian National Team0:01:23
42Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Russian National Team
43Sergey Kolesnikov (Rus) Russian National Team
44Erick Perez (Gua) Guatemala National Team
45Mynor Lopez (Gua) Guatemala National Team
46Alfredo Flores (Gua) Guatemala National Team
47Abelardo Julaju (Gua) Guatemala National Team
48Diego Flores (Gua) Guatemala National Team
49Charles Thibault (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH0:01:26
50Cody Camming (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
51Jean Lachance (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
52Cory Wallace (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
53Arnaud Papillon (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
54Vincent Veilleuz (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH
55Hersson Jimenez (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
56Roman Villalobos (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
57Mariano Herrera (CRc) Plycem-JPS-Orbea
58Giel Nijs (Ned) Amsterdam Team0:01:29
59Marco Guillen (CRc) Grupo Ice0:02:24
60Luis Alvarez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec0:01:47
61Esteban Castro (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
62Luis Rojas (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
63Allan Cordero (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
64Alfredo Sanchez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
65Ivan Kovalev (Rus) Russian National Team0:01:54
66Niels Lommers (Ned) Amsterdam Team0:02:14
67Victor Smalko (Rus) Russian National Team0:02:18
68Evgeniy Kovalev (Rus) Russian National Team
69Randall Aguilar (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec0:02:22
70Daniel Rodriguez (CRc) Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec
71Carlos Hernandez (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:02:34
72Jorg Van Ostende (Ned) Amsterdam Team0:02:36
73Noe Alvarez (Gua) Guatemala National Team0:02:39
74Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Guatemala National Team
75Gilbert Tencio (CRc) Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue0:02:58
76Miguel Rojas (CRc) Grupo Ice0:03:18
77David Vargas (CRc) Grupo Ice
78Marvin Guzman (Can) Tour D’Quebec-GTH0:03:25
79Pablo Leiva (CRc) Grupo Ice0:03:28

Young rider classification
1Fabricio Quiros (CRc) BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade

Team classification
1BCR-Pizza Hut-KHS-Powerade0:12:28
2Citibank-Economy Rent A Car-Blue0:00:04
3Greatwall-Indeportes Antioquia0:00:10
4Plycem-JPS-Orbea0:00:14
5Grupo Ice0:00:46
6Amsterdam Team0:01:14
7Russian National Team0:01:24
8Guatemala National Team
9Tour D’Quebec-GTH0:01:26
10Bufete Guzmán & Álvarez - Exceltec0:01:47

