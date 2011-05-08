Tamayo takes Circuit de Wallonie
Jong Vlaanderen teammates De Winter and Hoorne round out top-three
|1
|Diego Alejandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
|4:09:46
|2
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:00:08
|3
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:00:10
|4
|Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|0:00:12
|5
|Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace CT
|0:00:19
|6
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:20
|7
|Frederik Verkinderen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|8
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek Cycling Team
|9
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:30
|10
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|11
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|12
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|13
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|14
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|15
|Fausto Fognini (Ita) WIT
|16
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|17
|Glen Foubert (Bel)
|18
|Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) La Royale Pedale Saint-Martin - Tournai
|19
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
|20
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|21
|Gregory Franckaert (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek Cycling Team
|22
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) BCV Works CT Ingelmunster
|23
|Laurent Donnay (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|24
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|25
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|26
|Chris Jory (Aus) VL Technics-Abutriek Cycling Team
|27
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
|28
|Jo Pirotte (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace CT
|29
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|30
|Brian Bulgac (Ned)
|31
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|32
|Raf Vanlommel (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
|0:00:43
|33
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|34
|Brecht Denys (Ltu) KSV Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|0:00:50
|35
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|36
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|37
|Michael Savo (Bel) Selection Wallonie
|38
|Kenneth Bultynck (Bel) EFC-Quick Step Cycling Team
|39
|Axel De Corte (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|40
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|41
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|42
|Arnaud Van Den Abeele (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:00:59
|43
|Kevin Van Acker (Bel) Terra Footwear-Bicycle Line
|44
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|45
|Marc Franken (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
|46
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) EFC-Quick Step Cycling Team
|47
|Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|48
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|49
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|50
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|51
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Selection Wallonie
|0:01:13
|52
|Jeroen Vrolijkx (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
|53
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:01:18
|54
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|55
|Owen Harrison (Can) Cycling BC Development Team
|0:01:22
|56
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:01:23
|57
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:01:32
|58
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:35
|59
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|0:02:07
|60
|Tom Oerlemans (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|0:02:17
|61
|Jeff Peelaers (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|62
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|63
|Niels Nachtergaele (Bel) EFC-Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|64
|Jérome Giaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:02:28
|65
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:02:29
|66
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:02:46
|67
|Dries Baetse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|68
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:02:48
|69
|Anthony Savo (Bel) Selection Wallonie
|70
|Quentin Borcy (Bel) Selection Wallonie
|71
|Jeroen De Smet (Ned) EFC-Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|72
|Robin Mertens (Bel) BCV Works CT Ingelmunster
|73
|Benjamin De Geyter (Bel)
|74
|Hannes Depraetere (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek Cycling Team
|75
|Jarno Van Guyse (Bel)
|0:02:55
|76
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) WIT
|0:02:58
|77
|Simon Van Roy (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
|78
|Jonas Heymans (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace CT
|79
|Cody Campbell (Can) Cycling BC Development Team
|0:03:01
|80
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|81
|Nick Van Humbeeck (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek Cycling Team
|0:03:13
|82
|Cederick Raymackers (Bel)
|0:03:15
|83
|Stijn Van Roy (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
|84
|Thomas Debrabandere (Bel) KSV Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|85
|Jonathan Boverie (Bel) Selection Wallonie
|86
|Nicolas Baïolet (Bel) La Royale Pedale Saint-Martin - Tournai
|87
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|88
|Wout Franssen (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|89
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Selection Wallonie
|90
|Jeroen Goudket (Bel) Terra Footwear-Bicycle Line
|91
|Sander Verhaeghe (Bel) EFC-Quick Step Cycling Team
|92
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|0:03:30
|93
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Colba - Mercury
|94
|Enrico Montanari (Ita) WIT
|95
|Bob Michels (Bel)
|0:03:35
|96
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:04:08
|97
|Laurens Poelman (Bel) BCV Works CT Ingelmunster
|0:04:20
|98
|Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|99
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) La Royale Pedale Saint-Martin - Tournai
|100
|James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:04:56
|101
|Gregory De Mulder (Bel)
|0:05:12
|102
|Nathan Wilson (USA) USA National Team
|0:05:16
|103
|Stijn Breye (Bel) KSV Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|0:05:33
