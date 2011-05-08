Trending

Tamayo takes Circuit de Wallonie

Jong Vlaanderen teammates De Winter and Hoorne round out top-three

Image 1 of 12

(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 2 of 12

Diego Alejandro Tamayo Martinez (WIT) celebrates his lone win

(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 3 of 12

Tamayo points to the sky

(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 4 of 12

Tamayo on the attack

(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 5 of 12

Tamayo won the race by eight seconds

(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 6 of 12

(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 7 of 12

(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 8 of 12

(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 9 of 12

(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 10 of 12

(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 11 of 12

(Image credit: Luc Claessen)
Image 12 of 12

(Image credit: Luc Claessen)

Full Results
1Diego Alejandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT4:09:46
2Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:00:08
3Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:00:10
4Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team0:00:12
5Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace CT0:00:19
6Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:20
7Frederik Verkinderen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
8Brecht Dhaene (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek Cycling Team
9Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:30
10Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
11Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
12Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
13Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
14Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
15Fausto Fognini (Ita) WIT
16Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
17Glen Foubert (Bel)
18Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) La Royale Pedale Saint-Martin - Tournai
19Sebastien Carabin (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
20Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
21Gregory Franckaert (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek Cycling Team
22Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) BCV Works CT Ingelmunster
23Laurent Donnay (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
24Thomas Degand (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
25Willem Wauters (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
26Chris Jory (Aus) VL Technics-Abutriek Cycling Team
27Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) WIT
28Jo Pirotte (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace CT
29Tim Declercq (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
30Brian Bulgac (Ned)
31Floris Smeyers (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team0:00:41
32Raf Vanlommel (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden0:00:43
33Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
34Brecht Denys (Ltu) KSV Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi0:00:50
35Niels Wytinck (Bel) Colba - Mercury
36Stig Broeckx (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
37Michael Savo (Bel) Selection Wallonie
38Kenneth Bultynck (Bel) EFC-Quick Step Cycling Team
39Axel De Corte (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
40Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
41Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
42Arnaud Van Den Abeele (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:00:59
43Kevin Van Acker (Bel) Terra Footwear-Bicycle Line
44Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
45Marc Franken (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
46Alphonse Vermote (Bel) EFC-Quick Step Cycling Team
47Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
48Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
49Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
50Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
51Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Selection Wallonie0:01:13
52Jeroen Vrolijkx (Bel) United Cycling Team Sint Truiden
53Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:01:18
54Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
55Owen Harrison (Can) Cycling BC Development Team0:01:22
56Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon0:01:23
57Stijn Steels (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:01:32
58Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:35
59Sander Cordeel (Bel) Colba - Mercury0:02:07
60Tom Oerlemans (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas0:02:17
61Jeff Peelaers (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team0:02:22
62Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
63Niels Nachtergaele (Bel) EFC-Quick Step Cycling Team0:02:25
64Jérome Giaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:02:28
65Tom Stubbe (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:02:29
66Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:02:46
67Dries Baetse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
68Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:02:48
69Anthony Savo (Bel) Selection Wallonie
70Quentin Borcy (Bel) Selection Wallonie
71Jeroen De Smet (Ned) EFC-Quick Step Cycling Team0:02:52
72Robin Mertens (Bel) BCV Works CT Ingelmunster
73Benjamin De Geyter (Bel)
74Hannes Depraetere (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek Cycling Team
75Jarno Van Guyse (Bel)0:02:55
76Aristide Ratti (Ita) WIT0:02:58
77Simon Van Roy (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
78Jonas Heymans (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace CT
79Cody Campbell (Can) Cycling BC Development Team0:03:01
80Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
81Nick Van Humbeeck (Bel) VL Technics-Abutriek Cycling Team0:03:13
82Cederick Raymackers (Bel)0:03:15
83Stijn Van Roy (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
84Thomas Debrabandere (Bel) KSV Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
85Jonathan Boverie (Bel) Selection Wallonie
86Nicolas Baïolet (Bel) La Royale Pedale Saint-Martin - Tournai
87Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
88Wout Franssen (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
89Laurent Evrard (Bel) Selection Wallonie
90Jeroen Goudket (Bel) Terra Footwear-Bicycle Line
91Sander Verhaeghe (Bel) EFC-Quick Step Cycling Team
92Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury0:03:30
93Tom Vermeer (Ned) Colba - Mercury
94Enrico Montanari (Ita) WIT
95Bob Michels (Bel)0:03:35
96Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:04:08
97Laurens Poelman (Bel) BCV Works CT Ingelmunster0:04:20
98Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
99Quentin Bertholet (Bel) La Royale Pedale Saint-Martin - Tournai
100James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:04:56
101Gregory De Mulder (Bel)0:05:12
102Nathan Wilson (USA) USA National Team0:05:16
103Stijn Breye (Bel) KSV Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi0:05:33

