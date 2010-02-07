Trending

Image 1 of 54

Jocelyn Bar (Roubaix Lille Metropole)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 54

Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 54

Christophe Kern (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) with an assistant from Vacansoleil

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 54

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 54

Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 54

Française Des Jeux heads to the start.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 54

Jean Marc Marino, Jerome Coppel and Cyril Bessy (Saur-Sojasun)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 54

Andriy Grivko (Astana)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 54

Andriy Grivko (Astana) talks to Brett Lancaster (Cervelo Test Team)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 54

Yuriy Krivtsov (AG2R La Mondiale) speaks to Luc Leblanc

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 54

Yann Huguet (Skil-Shimano)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 54

The motos all lined up and ready to go.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 54

Several Skil Shimano riders

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 54

Yannick Talabardon (Saur-Sojasun)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 54

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) signs in.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 54

Florian Guillou (Bretagne - Schuller) speaks to a teammate.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 54

Fabien Bacquet (Big Mat-Auber 93) stays hydrated.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 54

The break's riders

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 54

Riders climb during stage 5.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 54

Rémi Pauriol (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) leads the peloton.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 54

The break was eventually caught.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 54

Break riders trade turns.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 54

The day's break didn't make it until the end

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 54

Red and green jerseys were seen everywhere at the front of the peloton.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 54

An Astana rider drives the pace.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 54

Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano) attacked on the third climb

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 54

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 54

The peloton

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 54

The chasers

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 54

The breakaway

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 31 of 54

Cofidis on the front

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 32 of 54

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 33 of 54

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) and Arnaud Gerard (Française Des Jeux)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 34 of 54

The peloton

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 35 of 54

The peloton winds up for the final dash.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 36 of 54

The sprinters battle to the finish.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 37 of 54

The mad dash to the line on the final stage.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 38 of 54

Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly Team) sprints to a stage win.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 39 of 54

Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly Team) wins the stage.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 40 of 54

Alberto Ongarato and his Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team were happy to finish.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 41 of 54

Vacansoleil riders

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 42 of 54

Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly Team) won the stage

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 43 of 54

Stage winner Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly Team)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 44 of 54

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) before his jersey

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 45 of 54

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 46 of 54

Overall winner Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne)

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 47 of 54

It's podium time.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 48 of 54

Points winner presentation

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 49 of 54

Waves for the crowd.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 50 of 54

Best young rider

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 51 of 54

Best young rider presentation.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 52 of 54

Congratulations were exchanged.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 53 of 54

Etoile de Bessèges jersey winners

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 54 of 54

The jersey winners pose for a photo.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Niko Eeckhout (An Post-Sean Kelly) capitalised on a strong lead-out from his teammates to claim the fifth and final stage of the 2010 Etoile de Bessèges. The Belgian triumphed over Kazakh Valentin Iglinsky (Astana) and Dutchman Hans Dekkers (Landbouwkrediet) to take his first win of the season.

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis), who 24-hours earlier was relegated for cutting the course, claimed the overall title after race leader Arnaud Molmy (Roubaix Lille Metropole) failed to begin the stage. Molmy was one of a huge proportion of the peloton to record a DNS or DNF for the stage, after a stomach bug spread through the bunch overnight.

Molmy's misfortune saw Dumoulin claim the final leader's jersey, three seconds ahead of Matthieu Ladagnous (Française Des Jeux) and a further second ahead of Pieter Ghyllebert (An Post - Sean Kelly Team).

Eeckhout's final stage success combined with Ghyllebert's top-three finish completed a strong showing by the An Post-Sean Kelly at the French race. Team Manager Kurt Bogaerts was understandably pleased with the efforts of his squad.

"It’s been a fantastic week for the team. We have a lot of new faces, it’s great to see everyone work so well together, and show such strong form so early in the season" he said. "It’s a great boost for us, and we now have ten days to regroup before our next challenge in the [Vuelta ao] Algarve."

Dumoulin takes the lead at the start

The fifth stage of the 2010 Etoile de Bessèges began with a much depleted peloton after some 25 riders, including the overnight leader Molmy, failed to sign on for the final stage of the race.

While many were suffering the effects of illness, a group of seven were significantly sprightlier than their colleagues as they set off on an attack after 10.7 kilometres.

The escapees included: Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Andriy Grivko (Astana), Arnaud Gérard (Française des Jeux), Guillaume Bonnafond (Ag2r La Mondiale), Yann Huguet (Skil-Shimano), Yannick Talabardon (Saur-Sojasun) and Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator).

As the advantage of the leaders extended towards two minutes the chase behind began to dwindle; the stage marked by a steady stream of riders to abandon. At 50 kilometres the break had built a gap of 1:50.

However, as with the previous stages, the peloton wasn't keen to see the escape establish a decisive gap as they pegged the gap at 1:30.

Status quo ensued as the break continued to work together and the peloton behind gradually chipped away at their advantage. With 42 kilometres to race the gap was 1:27, falling to 0:28 as the 20km-to-go banner approached.

Seven kilometres later the truce was broken as Voeckler and Gérard set off in search of the finish line. The duo clung onto their slim advantage for as long as they could but with four kilometres to go they were brought back to the bunch.

Cofidis and An Post-Sean Kelly immediately assumed control of the peloton as the race quickly swung beneath the red kite. Niko Eeckhout (An Post-Sean Kelly) proving his strength in the finale to edge out Valentin Iglinsky (Astana) for the win.

 

 

Dumoulin crossed the line safely in tenth to secure the general classification.

Results
1Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team3:15:07
2Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
3Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
4Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
5Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
6Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
7Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
8Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
9Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
10Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
11Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2R La Mondiale
12Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
13Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
14Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - A Style
15Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
16Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
17Daniel Lloyd (Gbr) Cervelo Test Team
18Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
19Rene Mandri (Est) Ag2R La Mondiale
20Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
21Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
22Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
23Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
24James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
25Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
26Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
27Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
28Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
29Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
30Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
31Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
32Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
33Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
34Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
35Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
36Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
37Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
38Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
39Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
40Julien Loubet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
41Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
42Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
43Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano
44Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
45Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
46Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Pro Cycling Team
47Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
48Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
49Michael Barry (Can) Sky Pro Cycling Team
50Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
51Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
52Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
53Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
54Jean-Marie Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
55Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team
56Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
57Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
58Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A Style
59Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
60Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
61Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
62Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
63Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil-Shimano
64Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
65Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
66Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
67Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
68David Lelay (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
69Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
70Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
71Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
72Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
73Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Pro Cycling Team
74Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
75Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
76Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
77Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
78Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
79Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
80Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
81Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
82Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
83Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
84Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - A Style
85Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
86Paidi O'brien (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
87Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
88Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:00:14
89Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:17
90Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil-Shimano
91Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems0:00:19
92Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:32
93Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:54
94Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
95Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
96Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:01:08
97Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team0:01:28
DNSEnrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
DNSOscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
DNSValeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
DNSJohn-Lee Augustyn (Rsa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
DNSPeter Kennaugh (Gbr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
DNSSteven Cummings (Gbr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
DNSNicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNSRoy Curvers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
DNSFloris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil-Shimano
DNSGuillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNSDamien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNSBjörn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
DNSKris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNSGuillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
DNSNadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
DNSMaxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
DNSMark Mcnally (Gbr) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
DNSBenoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNSRenaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNSArnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNSMarcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
DNSJure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro - A Style
DNSDiego Alejandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A Style
DNSAndy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
DNFCyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
DNFHubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFRémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFFabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
DNFGrégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFNicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFJohan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFJonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
DNFStijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
DNFSteven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFEdward King (Usa) Cervelo Test Team
DNFParide Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro - A Style
DNFJonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems

Final General Classification
1Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne17:10:27
2Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:03
3Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team0:00:04
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
5Julien Loubet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:05
6Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:06
7Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:07
8Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
9Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:08
10Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
11Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
12Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
13Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
14Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 930:00:10
15Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2R La Mondiale
17Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
18Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
19Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
20Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
21Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
22Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
23Rene Mandri (Est) Ag2R La Mondiale
24Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
25Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
26Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
27Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
28Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
29Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
30Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
31Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
32Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
33Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
34Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
35Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
36Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
37Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
38Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
39Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
40Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
41Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
42Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
43Jean-Marie Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
44Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Pro Cycling Team
45Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
46Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
47Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
48Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
49Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil-Shimano
50David Lelay (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
51Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
52Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A Style
53Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
54Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Pro Cycling Team
55Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
56Michael Barry (Can) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
57Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team
58Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:27
59Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:00:35
60Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:38
61Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:42
62Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:06:14
63Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:06:15
64Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:07:34
65Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:11:37
66Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:20:15
67Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team0:20:21
68Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:20:35
69Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil-Shimano0:20:37
70Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
71Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 930:20:41
72Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
73Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
74Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
75Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
76Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - A Style
77Daniel Lloyd (Gbr) Cervelo Test Team
78Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
79Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
80Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
81Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
82Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
83Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
84Paidi O'brien (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
85Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun0:20:55
86Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil-Shimano0:20:58
87Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems0:21:00
88Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:21:49
89Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:22:26
90Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems0:23:43
91Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - A Style
92Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano
93Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems0:25:51
94Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team0:35:51
95Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team0:37:19
96James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems0:38:53
97Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:39:06

Points classification
1Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team79pts
2Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly75
3Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano45
4Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux42
5Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne41
6Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9332
7Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9328
8Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator26
9Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team26
10Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux26
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator24
12Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet23
13Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly20
14Valentin Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana20
15Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet16
16Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole13
17Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale12
18Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
19Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet10
20Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems9
21Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux8
22Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux8
23Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller8
24Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom7
25Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 937
26Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator6
27Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom6
28Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller6
29Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
30Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
31Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux4
32Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux4
33Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom4
34Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet4
35Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
36Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC2

Mountains classification
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator15pts
2Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom12
3Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom12
4Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller10
5Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux8
6Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun8
7Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator6
8Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux6
9Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux6
10Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano6
11Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana5
12Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux4
13Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4
14Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux3
15Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
16Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom2
17Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
18Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne2
19Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano1

Young rider classification
1Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole17:10:37
2Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
3Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
4Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
6Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
7Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:20:31
8Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator

Teams classification
1Big Mat - Auber9351:31:51
2Roubaix Lille Metropole
3Skil - Shimano
4Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
5Landbouwkrediet
6Francaise Des Jeux
7Astana
8Vacansoleil Pro CyclingTeam
9Bretagne - Schuller
10Ag2R La Mondiale
11Cervelo Test Team
12Bbox Bouygues Telecom
13An Post - Sean Kelly
14Saur - Sojasun
15Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
16Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
17Verandas Willems0:41:02
18Carmiooro NGC0:44:04

