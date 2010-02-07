Eeckhout takes final stage in France
Stomach bug gifts Dumoulin overall title
Niko Eeckhout (An Post-Sean Kelly) capitalised on a strong lead-out from his teammates to claim the fifth and final stage of the 2010 Etoile de Bessèges. The Belgian triumphed over Kazakh Valentin Iglinsky (Astana) and Dutchman Hans Dekkers (Landbouwkrediet) to take his first win of the season.
Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis), who 24-hours earlier was relegated for cutting the course, claimed the overall title after race leader Arnaud Molmy (Roubaix Lille Metropole) failed to begin the stage. Molmy was one of a huge proportion of the peloton to record a DNS or DNF for the stage, after a stomach bug spread through the bunch overnight.
Molmy's misfortune saw Dumoulin claim the final leader's jersey, three seconds ahead of Matthieu Ladagnous (Française Des Jeux) and a further second ahead of Pieter Ghyllebert (An Post - Sean Kelly Team).
Eeckhout's final stage success combined with Ghyllebert's top-three finish completed a strong showing by the An Post-Sean Kelly at the French race. Team Manager Kurt Bogaerts was understandably pleased with the efforts of his squad.
"It’s been a fantastic week for the team. We have a lot of new faces, it’s great to see everyone work so well together, and show such strong form so early in the season" he said. "It’s a great boost for us, and we now have ten days to regroup before our next challenge in the [Vuelta ao] Algarve."
Dumoulin takes the lead at the start
The fifth stage of the 2010 Etoile de Bessèges began with a much depleted peloton after some 25 riders, including the overnight leader Molmy, failed to sign on for the final stage of the race.
While many were suffering the effects of illness, a group of seven were significantly sprightlier than their colleagues as they set off on an attack after 10.7 kilometres.
The escapees included: Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Andriy Grivko (Astana), Arnaud Gérard (Française des Jeux), Guillaume Bonnafond (Ag2r La Mondiale), Yann Huguet (Skil-Shimano), Yannick Talabardon (Saur-Sojasun) and Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator).
As the advantage of the leaders extended towards two minutes the chase behind began to dwindle; the stage marked by a steady stream of riders to abandon. At 50 kilometres the break had built a gap of 1:50.
However, as with the previous stages, the peloton wasn't keen to see the escape establish a decisive gap as they pegged the gap at 1:30.
Status quo ensued as the break continued to work together and the peloton behind gradually chipped away at their advantage. With 42 kilometres to race the gap was 1:27, falling to 0:28 as the 20km-to-go banner approached.
Seven kilometres later the truce was broken as Voeckler and Gérard set off in search of the finish line. The duo clung onto their slim advantage for as long as they could but with four kilometres to go they were brought back to the bunch.
Cofidis and An Post-Sean Kelly immediately assumed control of the peloton as the race quickly swung beneath the red kite. Niko Eeckhout (An Post-Sean Kelly) proving his strength in the finale to edge out Valentin Iglinsky (Astana) for the win.
Dumoulin crossed the line safely in tenth to secure the general classification.
|1
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|3:15:07
|2
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|3
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|4
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|5
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|6
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|7
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|9
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|10
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|12
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|13
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|14
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - A Style
|15
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|16
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|17
|Daniel Lloyd (Gbr) Cervelo Test Team
|18
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|19
|Rene Mandri (Est) Ag2R La Mondiale
|20
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|21
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|22
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|23
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|24
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|25
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|26
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|27
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|28
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|29
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|30
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|31
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|32
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|33
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|34
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|35
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|36
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|37
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|38
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|39
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|40
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|41
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|42
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|43
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|44
|Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|45
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|46
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|48
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|49
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|51
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|52
|Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|53
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|54
|Jean-Marie Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|55
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|57
|Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|58
|Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A Style
|59
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|60
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|61
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|63
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|64
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
|65
|Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|66
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|68
|David Lelay (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|69
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|70
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|71
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|72
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|73
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|75
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|76
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|77
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|78
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|80
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|81
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|82
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|83
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|84
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - A Style
|85
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|86
|Paidi O'brien (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|87
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|88
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:00:14
|89
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:17
|90
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|91
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:00:19
|92
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:32
|93
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|94
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:08
|97
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|0:01:28
|DNS
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|DNS
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|DNS
|Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|DNS
|John-Lee Augustyn (Rsa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Peter Kennaugh (Gbr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Steven Cummings (Gbr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNS
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|DNS
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|DNS
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNS
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNS
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNS
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|DNS
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|DNS
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|DNS
|Mark Mcnally (Gbr) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|DNS
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNS
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNS
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNS
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|DNS
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro - A Style
|DNS
|Diego Alejandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A Style
|DNS
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|DNF
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|DNF
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|DNF
|Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|DNF
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Edward King (Usa) Cervelo Test Team
|DNF
|Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro - A Style
|DNF
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
|1
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17:10:27
|2
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:03
|3
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:05
|6
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:06
|7
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:07
|8
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|9
|Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:08
|10
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|11
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|12
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|13
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|14
|Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|0:00:10
|15
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|17
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|18
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|19
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|20
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|21
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|22
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|23
|Rene Mandri (Est) Ag2R La Mondiale
|24
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|25
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|26
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|27
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|28
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|29
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|30
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|31
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|32
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|33
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|34
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|35
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|36
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|37
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|38
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|39
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|40
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|41
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|42
|Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|43
|Jean-Marie Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|44
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|46
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|47
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|48
|Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|49
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|50
|David Lelay (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|51
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|52
|Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A Style
|53
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|56
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|57
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:27
|59
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:35
|60
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:38
|61
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:42
|62
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:14
|63
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:15
|64
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:07:34
|65
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:11:37
|66
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:15
|67
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|0:20:21
|68
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:20:35
|69
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|0:20:37
|70
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|71
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|0:20:41
|72
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|73
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|74
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano
|76
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - A Style
|77
|Daniel Lloyd (Gbr) Cervelo Test Team
|78
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|79
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|80
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|81
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|82
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|83
|Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93
|84
|Paidi O'brien (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|85
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|0:20:55
|86
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|0:20:58
|87
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:21:00
|88
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:21:49
|89
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:26
|90
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|0:23:43
|91
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - A Style
|92
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano
|93
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:25:51
|94
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
|0:35:51
|95
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|0:37:19
|96
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:38:53
|97
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:06
|1
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|79
|pts
|2
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|75
|3
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|45
|4
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|42
|5
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|41
|6
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|32
|7
|Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|28
|8
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|26
|9
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|26
|10
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|26
|11
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|24
|12
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|23
|13
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|20
|14
|Valentin Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|20
|15
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|16
|16
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|13
|17
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|18
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|19
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|20
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|9
|21
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|8
|22
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|8
|23
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|8
|24
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|7
|25
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|7
|26
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|6
|27
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|6
|28
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|6
|29
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|30
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|31
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|4
|32
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|4
|33
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|4
|34
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|35
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|36
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|2
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|15
|pts
|2
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|12
|3
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|12
|4
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|10
|5
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|8
|6
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|7
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|6
|8
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|6
|9
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|6
|10
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|6
|11
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|5
|12
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|4
|13
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|14
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|3
|15
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|16
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2
|17
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|18
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|19
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|1
|1
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|17:10:37
|2
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|3
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|7
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:20:31
|8
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|1
|Big Mat - Auber93
|51:31:51
|2
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|Skil - Shimano
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|5
|Landbouwkrediet
|6
|Francaise Des Jeux
|7
|Astana
|8
|Vacansoleil Pro CyclingTeam
|9
|Bretagne - Schuller
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|11
|Cervelo Test Team
|12
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|13
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|14
|Saur - Sojasun
|15
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|16
|Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|17
|Verandas Willems
|0:41:02
|18
|Carmiooro NGC
|0:44:04
