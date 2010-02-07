Image 1 of 54 Jocelyn Bar (Roubaix Lille Metropole) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 54 Preben Van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 54 Christophe Kern (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) with an assistant from Vacansoleil (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 54 Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 54 Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 54 Française Des Jeux heads to the start. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 54 Jean Marc Marino, Jerome Coppel and Cyril Bessy (Saur-Sojasun) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 8 of 54 Andriy Grivko (Astana) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 9 of 54 Andriy Grivko (Astana) talks to Brett Lancaster (Cervelo Test Team) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 10 of 54 Yuriy Krivtsov (AG2R La Mondiale) speaks to Luc Leblanc (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 11 of 54 Yann Huguet (Skil-Shimano) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 12 of 54 The motos all lined up and ready to go. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 13 of 54 Several Skil Shimano riders (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 14 of 54 Yannick Talabardon (Saur-Sojasun) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 15 of 54 Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) signs in. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 16 of 54 Florian Guillou (Bretagne - Schuller) speaks to a teammate. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 17 of 54 Fabien Bacquet (Big Mat-Auber 93) stays hydrated. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 18 of 54 The break's riders (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 19 of 54 Riders climb during stage 5. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 20 of 54 Rémi Pauriol (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) leads the peloton. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 21 of 54 The break was eventually caught. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 22 of 54 Break riders trade turns. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 23 of 54 The day's break didn't make it until the end (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 24 of 54 Red and green jerseys were seen everywhere at the front of the peloton. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 25 of 54 An Astana rider drives the pace. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 26 of 54 Albert Timmer (Skil-Shimano) attacked on the third climb (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 27 of 54 Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 28 of 54 The peloton (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 29 of 54 The chasers (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 30 of 54 The breakaway (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 31 of 54 Cofidis on the front (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 32 of 54 Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 33 of 54 Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) and Arnaud Gerard (Française Des Jeux) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 34 of 54 The peloton (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 35 of 54 The peloton winds up for the final dash. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 36 of 54 The sprinters battle to the finish. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 37 of 54 The mad dash to the line on the final stage. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 38 of 54 Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly Team) sprints to a stage win. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 39 of 54 Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly Team) wins the stage. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 40 of 54 Alberto Ongarato and his Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team were happy to finish. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 41 of 54 Vacansoleil riders (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 42 of 54 Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly Team) won the stage (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 43 of 54 Stage winner Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly Team) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 44 of 54 Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) before his jersey (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 45 of 54 Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 46 of 54 Overall winner Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 47 of 54 It's podium time. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 48 of 54 Points winner presentation (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 49 of 54 Waves for the crowd. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 50 of 54 Best young rider (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 51 of 54 Best young rider presentation. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 52 of 54 Congratulations were exchanged. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 53 of 54 Etoile de Bessèges jersey winners (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 54 of 54 The jersey winners pose for a photo. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Niko Eeckhout (An Post-Sean Kelly) capitalised on a strong lead-out from his teammates to claim the fifth and final stage of the 2010 Etoile de Bessèges. The Belgian triumphed over Kazakh Valentin Iglinsky (Astana) and Dutchman Hans Dekkers (Landbouwkrediet) to take his first win of the season.

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis), who 24-hours earlier was relegated for cutting the course, claimed the overall title after race leader Arnaud Molmy (Roubaix Lille Metropole) failed to begin the stage. Molmy was one of a huge proportion of the peloton to record a DNS or DNF for the stage, after a stomach bug spread through the bunch overnight.

Molmy's misfortune saw Dumoulin claim the final leader's jersey, three seconds ahead of Matthieu Ladagnous (Française Des Jeux) and a further second ahead of Pieter Ghyllebert (An Post - Sean Kelly Team).

Eeckhout's final stage success combined with Ghyllebert's top-three finish completed a strong showing by the An Post-Sean Kelly at the French race. Team Manager Kurt Bogaerts was understandably pleased with the efforts of his squad.

"It’s been a fantastic week for the team. We have a lot of new faces, it’s great to see everyone work so well together, and show such strong form so early in the season" he said. "It’s a great boost for us, and we now have ten days to regroup before our next challenge in the [Vuelta ao] Algarve."

Dumoulin takes the lead at the start

The fifth stage of the 2010 Etoile de Bessèges began with a much depleted peloton after some 25 riders, including the overnight leader Molmy, failed to sign on for the final stage of the race.

While many were suffering the effects of illness, a group of seven were significantly sprightlier than their colleagues as they set off on an attack after 10.7 kilometres.

The escapees included: Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Andriy Grivko (Astana), Arnaud Gérard (Française des Jeux), Guillaume Bonnafond (Ag2r La Mondiale), Yann Huguet (Skil-Shimano), Yannick Talabardon (Saur-Sojasun) and Thomas De Gendt (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator).

As the advantage of the leaders extended towards two minutes the chase behind began to dwindle; the stage marked by a steady stream of riders to abandon. At 50 kilometres the break had built a gap of 1:50.

However, as with the previous stages, the peloton wasn't keen to see the escape establish a decisive gap as they pegged the gap at 1:30.

Status quo ensued as the break continued to work together and the peloton behind gradually chipped away at their advantage. With 42 kilometres to race the gap was 1:27, falling to 0:28 as the 20km-to-go banner approached.

Seven kilometres later the truce was broken as Voeckler and Gérard set off in search of the finish line. The duo clung onto their slim advantage for as long as they could but with four kilometres to go they were brought back to the bunch.

Cofidis and An Post-Sean Kelly immediately assumed control of the peloton as the race quickly swung beneath the red kite. Niko Eeckhout (An Post-Sean Kelly) proving his strength in the finale to edge out Valentin Iglinsky (Astana) for the win.

Dumoulin crossed the line safely in tenth to secure the general classification.

Results 1 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 3:15:07 2 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 3 Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 4 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil-Shimano 5 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 6 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 7 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 9 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 10 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2R La Mondiale 12 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 13 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 14 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - A Style 15 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 16 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 17 Daniel Lloyd (Gbr) Cervelo Test Team 18 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 19 Rene Mandri (Est) Ag2R La Mondiale 20 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 21 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 22 Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 23 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 24 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 25 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 26 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 27 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 28 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 29 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 30 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 31 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 32 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 33 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 34 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 35 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 36 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 37 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 38 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 39 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 40 Julien Loubet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 41 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 42 Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems 43 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano 44 Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 45 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 46 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Pro Cycling Team 47 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 48 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 49 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Pro Cycling Team 50 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 51 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 52 Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 53 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 54 Jean-Marie Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 55 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team 56 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 57 Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 58 Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A Style 59 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 60 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 61 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 62 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 63 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil-Shimano 64 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team 65 Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 66 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 67 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 68 David Lelay (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 69 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 70 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 71 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 72 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 73 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Pro Cycling Team 74 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 75 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano 76 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 77 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 78 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 79 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 80 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 81 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 82 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 83 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 84 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - A Style 85 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 86 Paidi O'brien (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 87 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano 88 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:00:14 89 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:17 90 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil-Shimano 91 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:00:19 92 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:32 93 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:54 94 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 95 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 96 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:01:08 97 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 0:01:28 DNS Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana DNS Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana DNS Valeriy Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana DNS John-Lee Augustyn (Rsa) Sky Pro Cycling Team DNS Peter Kennaugh (Gbr) Sky Pro Cycling Team DNS Steven Cummings (Gbr) Sky Pro Cycling Team DNS Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R La Mondiale DNS Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil-Shimano DNS Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil-Shimano DNS Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNS Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNS Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team DNS Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNS Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 DNS Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 DNS Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 DNS Mark Mcnally (Gbr) An Post - Sean Kelly Team DNS Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNS Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNS Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNS Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team DNS Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro - A Style DNS Diego Alejandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro - A Style DNS Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems DNF Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom DNF Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale DNF Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur-Sojasun DNF Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller DNF Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 DNF Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team DNF Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole DNF Edward King (Usa) Cervelo Test Team DNF Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro - A Style DNF Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems

Final General Classification 1 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 17:10:27 2 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:03 3 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 0:00:04 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 Julien Loubet (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:05 6 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:06 7 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:07 8 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 9 Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:08 10 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 11 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 12 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 13 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:09 14 Johan Mombaerts (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 0:00:10 15 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) Ag2R La Mondiale 17 Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 18 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 19 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 20 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 21 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 22 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 23 Rene Mandri (Est) Ag2R La Mondiale 24 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 25 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 26 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 27 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 28 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 29 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 30 Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 31 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 32 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 33 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 34 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 35 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 36 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 37 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 38 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 39 Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 40 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 41 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 42 Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 43 Jean-Marie Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 44 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Sky Pro Cycling Team 45 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 46 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil-Shimano 47 Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 48 Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 49 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil-Shimano 50 David Lelay (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale 51 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 52 Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro - A Style 53 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 54 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Pro Cycling Team 55 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 56 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25 57 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team 58 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:27 59 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:00:35 60 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:38 61 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:42 62 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:06:14 63 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:06:15 64 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:07:34 65 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:11:37 66 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:20:15 67 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 0:20:21 68 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:20:35 69 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil-Shimano 0:20:37 70 Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 71 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 0:20:41 72 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 73 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 74 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 75 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil-Shimano 76 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro - A Style 77 Daniel Lloyd (Gbr) Cervelo Test Team 78 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 79 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 80 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago 81 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 82 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 83 Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat-Auber 93 84 Paidi O'brien (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 85 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun 0:20:55 86 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil-Shimano 0:20:58 87 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:21:00 88 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:21:49 89 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:22:26 90 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 0:23:43 91 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro - A Style 92 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil-Shimano 93 Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:25:51 94 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team 0:35:51 95 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Team 0:37:19 96 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 0:38:53 97 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:39:06

Points classification 1 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 79 pts 2 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 75 3 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 45 4 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 42 5 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 41 6 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 32 7 Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 28 8 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 26 9 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 26 10 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 26 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 24 12 Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 23 13 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 20 14 Valentin Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana 20 15 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 16 16 Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 13 17 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 12 18 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 19 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 10 20 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 9 21 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 8 22 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 8 23 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 8 24 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 7 25 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 7 26 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 6 27 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 6 28 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 6 29 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 30 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 31 Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 4 32 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 4 33 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 4 34 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 4 35 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 36 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 2

Mountains classification 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 15 pts 2 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 12 3 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 12 4 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 10 5 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 8 6 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 8 7 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 6 8 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 6 9 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 6 10 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 6 11 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 5 12 Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 4 13 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 14 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 3 15 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 16 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 2 17 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 18 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 2 19 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 1

Young rider classification 1 Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 17:10:37 2 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 3 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 4 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 7 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:20:31 8 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator