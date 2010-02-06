Trending

Molmy wins stage after Dumoulin relegated

Cofidis rider denied second stage win as race jury upholds protest

Image 1 of 69

Fabien Baquet and Jonathan Thire of Big Mat

Fabien Baquet and Jonathan Thire of Big Mat
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 69

Are you a doctor? Thomas Vockler gets a quick pre-stage check up from Nadir Haddou

Are you a doctor? Thomas Vockler gets a quick pre-stage check up from Nadir Haddou
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 69

Pierre Rolland (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)

Pierre Rolland (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 69

Daniel Lloyd (Cervelo TestTeam)

Daniel Lloyd (Cervelo TestTeam)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 69

Steven Cummings (Team Sky)

Steven Cummings (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 69

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) leads the race after three stages

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) leads the race after three stages
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 69

Borut Bozic acknowledges the crowd after the sign-on

Borut Bozic acknowledges the crowd after the sign-on
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 69

Dominique Rollin, rollin' to the sign-on

Dominique Rollin, rollin' to the sign-on
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 69

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 69

Anthony Geslin would end the day in second place

Anthony Geslin would end the day in second place
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 69

The early 12-man breakaway group

The early 12-man breakaway group
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 69

Try as they may, the early breakaway couldn't get a decisive advantage over the peloton

Try as they may, the early breakaway couldn't get a decisive advantage over the peloton
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 69

Estonia's Rene Mandri (AG2R La Mondiale)

Estonia's Rene Mandri (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 69

FDJ and Bbox Bouygues Telecom's team cars

FDJ and Bbox Bouygues Telecom's team cars
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 69

Team Sky sit in second place within the peloton

Team Sky sit in second place within the peloton
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 69

Vacansoleil control the peloton on stage four

Vacansoleil control the peloton on stage four
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 69

Colombian Diego Tamayo Martinez (Carmiooro NGC) chases back on after a trip to the team car

Colombian Diego Tamayo Martinez (Carmiooro NGC) chases back on after a trip to the team car
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 69

Yannick Talabardon (Saur - Sojasun) descends after the first mountain point

Yannick Talabardon (Saur - Sojasun) descends after the first mountain point
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 69

Yannick Talabardon (Saur - Sojasun)

Yannick Talabardon (Saur - Sojasun)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 69

Vacansoleil work to protect Borut Bozic

Vacansoleil work to protect Borut Bozic
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 69

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil)

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 69

Race leader Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) descends

Race leader Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) descends
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 69

Colombian Diego Tamayo Martinez (Carmiooro NGC)

Colombian Diego Tamayo Martinez (Carmiooro NGC)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 69

The breakaway are surrounded by vehicles as they climb together

The breakaway are surrounded by vehicles as they climb together
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 69

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 69

Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues) and Nicholas Roche (AG2r La Mondiale)

Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues) and Nicholas Roche (AG2r La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 69

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil), Matthiu Ladagnous (Française des Jeux) and Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) in the breakaway

Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil), Matthiu Ladagnous (Française des Jeux) and Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 69

Riders get out of the saddle as the gradient steepens

Riders get out of the saddle as the gradient steepens
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 69

Cervelo lend a hand at the front

Cervelo lend a hand at the front
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 69

Cofidis and Bbox patrol the front of the peloton

Cofidis and Bbox patrol the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 31 of 69

The peloton climb together

The peloton climb together
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 32 of 69

Stage three winner Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) leads the peloton on stage four

Stage three winner Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) leads the peloton on stage four
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 33 of 69

Working hard on a climb

Working hard on a climb
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 34 of 69

Dumoulin (Cofidis) approaches the finish of stage four

Dumoulin (Cofidis) approaches the finish of stage four
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 35 of 69

Dumoulin's advantage over the peloton did seem impressive as the peloton had been all together with three kilometres to go

Dumoulin's advantage over the peloton did seem impressive as the peloton had been all together with three kilometres to go
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 36 of 69

Dumoulin's (Cofidis) celebrations would be short-lived

Dumoulin's (Cofidis) celebrations would be short-lived
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 37 of 69

Dumoulin winds down after crossing the line

Dumoulin winds down after crossing the line
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 38 of 69

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) would be relegated for cutting the course

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) would be relegated for cutting the course
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 39 of 69

Arnaud Molmy (Team Roubaix-Lille Métropole) finishes ahead of Anthony Geslin (FDJ)

Arnaud Molmy (Team Roubaix-Lille Métropole) finishes ahead of Anthony Geslin (FDJ)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 40 of 69

The sprint to the line

The sprint to the line
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 41 of 69

Arnaud Molmy (Team Roubaix-Lille Métropole) wins the race behind Dumoulin

Arnaud Molmy (Team Roubaix-Lille Métropole) wins the race behind Dumoulin
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 42 of 69

The five-man breakaway clear the second mountain climb

The five-man breakaway clear the second mountain climb
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 43 of 69

Molmy wins the sprint to the line

Molmy wins the sprint to the line
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 44 of 69

'The voice of the Tour de France' Daniel Mangeas interviews Cyril Guimard

'The voice of the Tour de France' Daniel Mangeas interviews Cyril Guimard
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 45 of 69

Arnaud Molmy (Team Roubaix-Lille Métropole)

Arnaud Molmy (Team Roubaix-Lille Métropole)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 46 of 69

Arnaud Molmy (Team Roubaix-Lille Métropole) accepts his prize

Arnaud Molmy (Team Roubaix-Lille Métropole) accepts his prize
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 47 of 69

Stage winner Arnaud Molmy (Team Roubaix-Lille Métropole)

Stage winner Arnaud Molmy (Team Roubaix-Lille Métropole)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 48 of 69

Arnaud Molmy (Team Roubaix-Lille Métropole) on the podium

Arnaud Molmy (Team Roubaix-Lille Métropole) on the podium
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 49 of 69

Roubaix-Lille Métropole were happy to claim the lead overall

Roubaix-Lille Métropole were happy to claim the lead overall
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 50 of 69

Arnaud Molmy (Team Roubaix-Lille Métropole) cracks a smile on the podium

Arnaud Molmy (Team Roubaix-Lille Métropole) cracks a smile on the podium
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 51 of 69

New race leader Arnaud Molmy (Team Roubaix-Lille Métropole)

New race leader Arnaud Molmy (Team Roubaix-Lille Métropole)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 52 of 69

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 53 of 69

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) readjusts his sunnies

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) readjusts his sunnies
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 54 of 69

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 55 of 69

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) on the podium

Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) on the podium
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 56 of 69

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil)

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 57 of 69

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) slips on yet another jersey

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) slips on yet another jersey
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 58 of 69

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) lost the overall lead, but retained the points lead

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) lost the overall lead, but retained the points lead
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 59 of 69

Arnaud Molmy (Team Roubaix-Lille Métropole)

Arnaud Molmy (Team Roubaix-Lille Métropole)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 60 of 69

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) and Arnaud Molmy (Team Roubaix-Lille Métropole) on the podium

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil) and Arnaud Molmy (Team Roubaix-Lille Métropole) on the podium
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 61 of 69

Sojasun's products were prominent next to their team bus

Sojasun's products were prominent next to their team bus
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 62 of 69

Vacansoleil's bikes lined up at the back of the team bus

Vacansoleil's bikes lined up at the back of the team bus
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 63 of 69

Riders making their way to the sign on

Riders making their way to the sign on
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 64 of 69

FDJ head to the start of stage four

FDJ head to the start of stage four
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 65 of 69

Nicholas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) and Daniel Lloyd (Cervelo TestTeam)

Nicholas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale) and Daniel Lloyd (Cervelo TestTeam)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 66 of 69

The start of stage four at Etoile de Besseges

The start of stage four at Etoile de Besseges
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 67 of 69

Lille Metropole registered their protest to Dumoulin's tactics after the stage

Lille Metropole registered their protest to Dumoulin's tactics after the stage
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 68 of 69

Pierrick Fedrigo (BBox Bouygues Telecom) after the stage

Pierrick Fedrigo (BBox Bouygues Telecom) after the stage
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 69 of 69

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Despite being the second rider across the line Arnaud Molmy (Team Roubaix-Lille Métropole) was awarded the stage win and overall lead at the Etoile de Bessèges on Saturday afternoon.

Having ended Borut Bozic's (Vacansoleil) two-stage run on Friday, Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) was again the first rider to edge his wheel past the finish but was denied his own double as he was relegated for cutting the course within the final kilometre of Saturday's stage four.

The race jury upheld a protest from Team Roubaix-Lille Métropole that Dumoulin, who crossed the line 20 metres clear of Molmy, had cut short his approach to the final straight.

The subsequent decision saw Molmy installed as stage winner, with Anthony Geslin (Française des Jeux) promoted to second and Belgian Pieter Ghyllebert (An Post-Sean Kelly) to third.

In a further blow to Dumoulin, Molmy also inherited the overall race lead from Borut Bozic, who had started the day with a 16 second advantage over Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly) and the two Frenchman.

Early break brought back

The early kilometres of the stage were marked by a 12-man break who, while given some leeway by the peloton, were never afforded more than a rapidly gained four minute advantage.

The break included: Frederick Veuchelen (Vacansoleil), Pierre Rolland (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Yoann Offredo (French Games), John-Lee Augustyn (Sky) Rene Mandri (AG2R La Mondiale) Thierry Hupond (Skil-Shimano), Thomas De Gendt (Mercator-Topsport Vlaanderen), Remi Cusin (Cofidis), Yanninck Talabardon (Saur-Sojasun), Jean-Luc Delpech (Bretagne-Schuller) Mark McNally (An Post-Sean Kelly) and Edward King (Cervélo).

After 30 kilometres of freedom, the group's advantage began to quickly melt away as the race ascended the Col de la Baraque.

Ladagnous the sole survivor

Eventual fourth place-getter Ladagnous would become the closest of a subsequent five-man breakaway group to walk away from the stage with any reward.

Along with Nicolas Roche (Ag2r La Mondiale), the young Frenchman had gone in pursuit of an three-man escape that formed after 80 kilometres of the day's stage. The duo worked hard to get back on terms with Pierrick Fédrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) and Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun).

In spite of the pedigree within the quintet, their lead over the peloton was always tenuous, never extending far beyond 45 seconds. With 27 kilometres to ride that advantage had dropped to 30 seconds, and with 10 kilometres remaining the gap had halved once more.

With 3000 metres to race, the breakaway had been swallowed up and a fourth successive sprint appeared on the cards. Once again, it was Dumoulin who appeared the wiliest within the final kilometre as he crossed the line clear of his nearest competitor.

However, the race jury decided that the Frenchman's significant advantage in the finale had ill gotten through deviation from the race course followed by the remainder of the field and awarded victory to Molmy and boosted Geslin into second.

Results
1Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3:20:27
2Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
3Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
4Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
5Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
6Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
8Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
9Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
10Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
11Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
12Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
13Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
14Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
15Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
16Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
17Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
18Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
19Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
20Frédéric Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
21Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
22Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
23Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
24Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
25Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
26Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
27Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
28Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
29Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
30Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
31Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
32Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
33Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
34Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
35Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
36Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
37Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
38Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
40Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
41Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
43Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
44Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
45Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
46Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
47Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
48Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
49Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
50Rémy Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
51Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
52Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
53Marc Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
54Joost Van Leyen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
55Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
56Nicolas Portal (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
57Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
58Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
60Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
61Steven Cummings (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
62Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
63Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
64Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
65Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
67Valery Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
68David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
70Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
71Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
72Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
73Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
74Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
75Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:15
76Michael Barry (Can) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
77Morris Possoni (Ita) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
78Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
79Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:00:22
80Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:00:25
81Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:28
82Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:00:35
83Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:01:34
84Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:05:32
85Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:11:15
86John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team0:19:12
87Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:20:31
88Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
89Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
90Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
91Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
92Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
93Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
94Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
95Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
96Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
97Valentin Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
98Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
99Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
100Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
101Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
102Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
103Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
104Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
105Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
106Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
107Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
108Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
109Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
110Paidi O'Brien (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
111Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
112Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
113Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
114Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
115Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
116Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
117Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
118Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
119Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
120Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
121Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
122Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
123Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
124Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
125Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
126Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems0:23:33
127Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
128Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC
129James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
130Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
131Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
132Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
133Diego Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro NGC
134Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
135Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
DNSAlessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
DNSLaurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC

General Classification
1Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole13:55:10
2Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:00:10
3Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux0:00:14
4Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:15
5Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:16
6Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux0:00:17
7Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
8Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
9Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:18
10Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
11Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
12Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:19
13Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
14Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team0:00:20
15Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
16Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
17Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
18Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
19Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
20Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
21Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
22Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
23Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
24Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
25Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
26Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
27Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
28Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
29Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
30Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
31Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
32Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
33Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
34Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
35Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
36Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
37Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
40Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
41Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
42Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
43Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
44Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
45Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
46Valery Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
47Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
48Rémy Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
49Marc Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
50Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
51Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
52Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
53Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
54Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
55Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
56Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
57Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
58Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
59Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
60Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
61Nicolas Portal (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
62Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
63Steven Cummings (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
64Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
65Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
66David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
68Joost Van Leyen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
69Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
70Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
71Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
72Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:35
73Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
74Michael Barry (Can) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
75Morris Possoni (Ita) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
76Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:00:42
77Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:00:45
78Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:00:48
79Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:00:55
80Frédéric Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:05:30
81Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:06:25
82Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:07:44
83Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:11:47
84Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team0:15:30
85John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team0:19:32
86Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:20:25
87Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:20:41
88Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:20:46
89Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:20:47
90Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:20:49
91Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:20:50
92Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:20:51
93Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
94Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
95Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
96Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
97Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
98Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
99Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
100Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
101Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
102Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
103Valentin Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
104Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
105Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
106Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
107Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
108Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
109Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
110Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
111Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
112Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
113Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
114Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
115Paidi O'Brien (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
116Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
117Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
118Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
119Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
120Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:21:42
121Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems0:23:53
122Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
123Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
124Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
125Diego Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro NGC
126Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems0:26:01
127Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:29:28
128Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC0:30:06
129Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:31:17
130Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
131Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team0:36:01
132Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
133Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:37:04
134Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:38:22
135James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems0:39:03

