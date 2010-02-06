Image 1 of 69 Fabien Baquet and Jonathan Thire of Big Mat (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 69 Are you a doctor? Despite being the second rider across the line Arnaud Molmy (Team Roubaix-Lille Métropole) was awarded the stage win and overall lead at the Etoile de Bessèges on Saturday afternoon.

Having ended Borut Bozic's (Vacansoleil) two-stage run on Friday, Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) was again the first rider to edge his wheel past the finish but was denied his own double as he was relegated for cutting the course within the final kilometre of Saturday's stage four.

The race jury upheld a protest from Team Roubaix-Lille Métropole that Dumoulin, who crossed the line 20 metres clear of Molmy, had cut short his approach to the final straight.

The subsequent decision saw Molmy installed as stage winner, with Anthony Geslin (Française des Jeux) promoted to second and Belgian Pieter Ghyllebert (An Post-Sean Kelly) to third.

In a further blow to Dumoulin, Molmy also inherited the overall race lead from Borut Bozic, who had started the day with a 16 second advantage over Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly) and the two Frenchman.

Early break brought back

The early kilometres of the stage were marked by a 12-man break who, while given some leeway by the peloton, were never afforded more than a rapidly gained four minute advantage.

The break included: Frederick Veuchelen (Vacansoleil), Pierre Rolland (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Yoann Offredo (French Games), John-Lee Augustyn (Sky) Rene Mandri (AG2R La Mondiale) Thierry Hupond (Skil-Shimano), Thomas De Gendt (Mercator-Topsport Vlaanderen), Remi Cusin (Cofidis), Yanninck Talabardon (Saur-Sojasun), Jean-Luc Delpech (Bretagne-Schuller) Mark McNally (An Post-Sean Kelly) and Edward King (Cervélo).

After 30 kilometres of freedom, the group's advantage began to quickly melt away as the race ascended the Col de la Baraque.

Ladagnous the sole survivor

Eventual fourth place-getter Ladagnous would become the closest of a subsequent five-man breakaway group to walk away from the stage with any reward.

Along with Nicolas Roche (Ag2r La Mondiale), the young Frenchman had gone in pursuit of an three-man escape that formed after 80 kilometres of the day's stage. The duo worked hard to get back on terms with Pierrick Fédrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) and Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun).

In spite of the pedigree within the quintet, their lead over the peloton was always tenuous, never extending far beyond 45 seconds. With 27 kilometres to ride that advantage had dropped to 30 seconds, and with 10 kilometres remaining the gap had halved once more.

With 3000 metres to race, the breakaway had been swallowed up and a fourth successive sprint appeared on the cards. Once again, it was Dumoulin who appeared the wiliest within the final kilometre as he crossed the line clear of his nearest competitor.

However, the race jury decided that the Frenchman's significant advantage in the finale had ill gotten through deviation from the race course followed by the remainder of the field and awarded victory to Molmy and boosted Geslin into second.

Results 1 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3:20:27 2 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 3 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 4 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 5 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 6 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 8 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 9 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 10 Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 11 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 12 Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 13 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 15 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 16 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 17 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 18 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 19 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 20 Frédéric Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 21 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 22 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 23 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 24 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 25 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 26 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 27 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 28 Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 29 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 30 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 31 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 32 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 33 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 34 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 35 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 36 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 37 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 38 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 40 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 41 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 43 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 44 Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 45 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 46 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 47 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 48 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 49 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 50 Rémy Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 51 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 52 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 53 Marc Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 54 Joost Van Leyen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 55 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 56 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 57 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 58 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 60 Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 61 Steven Cummings (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 62 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 63 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 64 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 65 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 67 Valery Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 68 David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 70 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 71 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 72 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 73 Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 74 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 75 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:15 76 Michael Barry (Can) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 77 Morris Possoni (Ita) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 78 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:22 80 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:00:25 81 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:00:28 82 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:35 83 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:34 84 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:32 85 Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 0:11:15 86 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 0:19:12 87 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:20:31 88 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 89 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 90 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 91 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 92 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 93 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 94 Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 95 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 96 Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 97 Valentin Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana 98 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 99 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 100 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 101 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 102 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 103 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 104 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 105 Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 106 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 107 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 108 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 109 Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 110 Paidi O'Brien (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 111 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 112 Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems 113 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team 114 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 115 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 116 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 117 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 118 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 119 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 120 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 121 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 122 Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 123 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 124 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 125 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 126 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 0:23:33 127 Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 128 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC 129 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 130 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 131 Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 132 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems 133 Diego Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro NGC 134 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 135 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano DNS Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro NGC DNS Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC