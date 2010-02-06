Molmy wins stage after Dumoulin relegated
Cofidis rider denied second stage win as race jury upholds protest
Despite being the second rider across the line Arnaud Molmy (Team Roubaix-Lille Métropole) was awarded the stage win and overall lead at the Etoile de Bessèges on Saturday afternoon.
Having ended Borut Bozic's (Vacansoleil) two-stage run on Friday, Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) was again the first rider to edge his wheel past the finish but was denied his own double as he was relegated for cutting the course within the final kilometre of Saturday's stage four.
The race jury upheld a protest from Team Roubaix-Lille Métropole that Dumoulin, who crossed the line 20 metres clear of Molmy, had cut short his approach to the final straight.
The subsequent decision saw Molmy installed as stage winner, with Anthony Geslin (Française des Jeux) promoted to second and Belgian Pieter Ghyllebert (An Post-Sean Kelly) to third.
In a further blow to Dumoulin, Molmy also inherited the overall race lead from Borut Bozic, who had started the day with a 16 second advantage over Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly) and the two Frenchman.
Early break brought back
The early kilometres of the stage were marked by a 12-man break who, while given some leeway by the peloton, were never afforded more than a rapidly gained four minute advantage.
The break included: Frederick Veuchelen (Vacansoleil), Pierre Rolland (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Yoann Offredo (French Games), John-Lee Augustyn (Sky) Rene Mandri (AG2R La Mondiale) Thierry Hupond (Skil-Shimano), Thomas De Gendt (Mercator-Topsport Vlaanderen), Remi Cusin (Cofidis), Yanninck Talabardon (Saur-Sojasun), Jean-Luc Delpech (Bretagne-Schuller) Mark McNally (An Post-Sean Kelly) and Edward King (Cervélo).
After 30 kilometres of freedom, the group's advantage began to quickly melt away as the race ascended the Col de la Baraque.
Ladagnous the sole survivor
Eventual fourth place-getter Ladagnous would become the closest of a subsequent five-man breakaway group to walk away from the stage with any reward.
Along with Nicolas Roche (Ag2r La Mondiale), the young Frenchman had gone in pursuit of an three-man escape that formed after 80 kilometres of the day's stage. The duo worked hard to get back on terms with Pierrick Fédrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) and Jonathan Hivert (Saur-Sojasun).
In spite of the pedigree within the quintet, their lead over the peloton was always tenuous, never extending far beyond 45 seconds. With 27 kilometres to ride that advantage had dropped to 30 seconds, and with 10 kilometres remaining the gap had halved once more.
With 3000 metres to race, the breakaway had been swallowed up and a fourth successive sprint appeared on the cards. Once again, it was Dumoulin who appeared the wiliest within the final kilometre as he crossed the line clear of his nearest competitor.
However, the race jury decided that the Frenchman's significant advantage in the finale had ill gotten through deviation from the race course followed by the remainder of the field and awarded victory to Molmy and boosted Geslin into second.
|1
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3:20:27
|2
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|3
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|4
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|5
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|6
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|7
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|8
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|9
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|11
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|12
|Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|13
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|15
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|16
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|17
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|18
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|19
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|20
|Frédéric Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|22
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|23
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|24
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|25
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|26
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|27
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|28
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|29
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|30
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|31
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|32
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|33
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|34
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|35
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|36
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|37
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|40
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|41
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|43
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|44
|Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|45
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|46
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|47
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|48
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|49
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|50
|Rémy Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|51
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|52
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|53
|Marc Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|54
|Joost Van Leyen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|56
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|57
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|58
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|60
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|61
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|62
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|63
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|64
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|65
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|67
|Valery Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|68
|David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|70
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|71
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|73
|Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|74
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|75
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:15
|76
|Michael Barry (Can) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|77
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|78
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:22
|80
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:25
|81
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:28
|82
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:35
|83
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:34
|84
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:32
|85
|Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:11:15
|86
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|0:19:12
|87
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:20:31
|88
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|89
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|90
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|91
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|92
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|94
|Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|95
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|96
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|97
|Valentin Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|98
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|99
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|100
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|103
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|104
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|105
|Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|106
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|108
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|109
|Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|110
|Paidi O'Brien (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|111
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|112
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|113
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
|114
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|115
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|116
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|117
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|118
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|119
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|120
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|121
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|122
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|123
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|124
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|125
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|126
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|0:23:33
|127
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|128
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC
|129
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|130
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|131
|Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|132
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
|133
|Diego Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro NGC
|134
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|135
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|DNS
|Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|DNS
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|1
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|13:55:10
|2
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:10
|3
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|0:00:14
|4
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:15
|5
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:16
|6
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|0:00:17
|7
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|8
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|9
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:18
|10
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|11
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|12
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|13
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|14
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:20
|15
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|16
|Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|17
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|18
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|20
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|21
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|22
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|23
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|24
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|25
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|26
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|27
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|28
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|29
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|30
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|32
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|33
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|34
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|35
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|36
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|37
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|38
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|41
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|42
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|43
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|44
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|45
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|46
|Valery Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|47
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|48
|Rémy Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|49
|Marc Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|50
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|51
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|52
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|53
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|54
|Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|55
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|56
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|57
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|58
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|59
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|60
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|61
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|62
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|63
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|64
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|65
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|66
|David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|68
|Joost Van Leyen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|70
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|71
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|72
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:35
|73
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Michael Barry (Can) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|75
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|76
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:42
|77
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:45
|78
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:48
|79
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:55
|80
|Frédéric Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:30
|81
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:06:25
|82
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:07:44
|83
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:11:47
|84
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|0:15:30
|85
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|0:19:32
|86
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:25
|87
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:20:41
|88
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:20:46
|89
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:20:47
|90
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:20:49
|91
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:20:50
|92
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:20:51
|93
|Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|94
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|95
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|97
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|98
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|99
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|100
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|101
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|102
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Valentin Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|104
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|105
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|106
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|107
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|108
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|109
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|110
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|111
|Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|112
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|113
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|114
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|115
|Paidi O'Brien (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|116
|Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|117
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|118
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|119
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|120
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:42
|121
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|0:23:53
|122
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|123
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|124
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|125
|Diego Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro NGC
|126
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:26:01
|127
|Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:29:28
|128
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC
|0:30:06
|129
|Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:31:17
|130
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
|131
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
|0:36:01
|132
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|133
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:37:04
|134
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:22
|135
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:39:03
