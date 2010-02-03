Trending

Bozic speeds to stage one win

Vacansoleil sprinter claims first leader's jersey

Image 1 of 59

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) dons the Etoile de Bessèges leader's jersey.

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) dons the Etoile de Bessèges leader's jersey.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 59

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) wins the first stage of the Etoile de Bessèges.

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) wins the first stage of the Etoile de Bessèges.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 59

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) celebrates his stage victory in Le Grau du Roi.

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) celebrates his stage victory in Le Grau du Roi.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 59

The Etoile de Bessèges peloton speeds to the finish line.

The Etoile de Bessèges peloton speeds to the finish line.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 59

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) is metres away from claiming the stage victory.

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) is metres away from claiming the stage victory.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 59

Slovenia's Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) takes the sprint for stage honours.

Slovenia's Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) takes the sprint for stage honours.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 59

The jersey holders from stage one.

The jersey holders from stage one.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 59

Julien Loubet (AG2R La Mondiale)

Julien Loubet (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 59

Roubaix Lille Metropole team members Benoit Daeninck, Steven Tronet and Arnaud Molmy (l-r).

Roubaix Lille Metropole team members Benoit Daeninck, Steven Tronet and Arnaud Molmy (l-r).
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 59

Carmiooro NGC team members await the start of the stage.

Carmiooro NGC team members await the start of the stage.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 59

Yury Trofimov (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)

Yury Trofimov (Bbox Bouygues Telecom)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 59

Jonathan Hivert (Saur - Sojasun)

Jonathan Hivert (Saur - Sojasun)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 59

Florian Guillou (Bretagne - Schuller) and teammateMathieu Halleguen.

Florian Guillou (Bretagne - Schuller) and teammateMathieu Halleguen.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 59

Dominique Rollin (Cervelo Test Team)

Dominique Rollin (Cervelo Test Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 59

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 59

Oscar Pujol Munoz (Cervelo Test Team) and Diego Tamayo Martinez (Carmiooro NGC)

Oscar Pujol Munoz (Cervelo Test Team) and Diego Tamayo Martinez (Carmiooro NGC)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 59

Julien Loubet (AG2R La Mondiale) attacks the peloton.

Julien Loubet (AG2R La Mondiale) attacks the peloton.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 59

Floris Goesinnen (Skil-Shimano) makes his escape.

Floris Goesinnen (Skil-Shimano) makes his escape.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 59

The break of the day with Floris Goesinnen (Skil-Shimano) and Julien Loubet (AG2R-La Mondiale).

The break of the day with Floris Goesinnen (Skil-Shimano) and Julien Loubet (AG2R-La Mondiale).
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 59

Julien Loubet (AG2R-La Mondiale) takes a drink.

Julien Loubet (AG2R-La Mondiale) takes a drink.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 59

Floris Goesinnen (Skil-Shimano) checks in with his team via radio.

Floris Goesinnen (Skil-Shimano) checks in with his team via radio.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 59

Diego Tamayo Martinez (Carmiooro NGC), Oscar Pujol Munoz (Cervelo Test Team), Johan Coenen (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly).

Diego Tamayo Martinez (Carmiooro NGC), Oscar Pujol Munoz (Cervelo Test Team), Johan Coenen (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly).
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 59

Floris Goesinnen (Skil-Shimano) and Julien Loubet (AG2R-La Mondiale) off the front.

Floris Goesinnen (Skil-Shimano) and Julien Loubet (AG2R-La Mondiale) off the front.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 59

The peloton rolls along during stage one.

The peloton rolls along during stage one.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 59

Cervelo TestTeam's Stefan Denifl and Oscar Pujol Munoz.

Cervelo TestTeam's Stefan Denifl and Oscar Pujol Munoz.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 59

Christophe Kern (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne), Jean Marc Marino (Saur - Sojasun) and Renaud Dion (Roubaix Lille Metropole).

Christophe Kern (Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne), Jean Marc Marino (Saur - Sojasun) and Renaud Dion (Roubaix Lille Metropole).
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 59

The peloton arrives at the feed zone.

The peloton arrives at the feed zone.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 59

Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale) and teammate Yuriy Krivtsov.

Hubert Dupont (AG2R La Mondiale) and teammate Yuriy Krivtsov.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 59

The bikes of team Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne.

The bikes of team Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 59

AG2R La Mondiale team bikes.

AG2R La Mondiale team bikes.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 31 of 59

AG2R La Mondiale teammates Hubert Dupont and Blel Kadri.

AG2R La Mondiale teammates Hubert Dupont and Blel Kadri.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 32 of 59

A Saur - Sojasun team vehicle.

A Saur - Sojasun team vehicle.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 33 of 59

The AG2R La Mondiale team is introduced prior to stage one.

The AG2R La Mondiale team is introduced prior to stage one.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 34 of 59

The Bretagne - Schuller team is introduced.

The Bretagne - Schuller team is introduced.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 35 of 59

Skil-Shimano's Steve Houanard, Thierry Hupond and Yann Huguet.

Skil-Shimano's Steve Houanard, Thierry Hupond and Yann Huguet.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 36 of 59

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) has a word with the press.

Thomas Voeckler (Bbox Bouygues Telecom) has a word with the press.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 37 of 59

Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team's Alberto Ongarato, Borut Bozic and Gorik Gardeyn.

Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team's Alberto Ongarato, Borut Bozic and Gorik Gardeyn.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 38 of 59

Saur - Sojasun team members Guillaume Levarlet, Jonathan Hivert, Jean Marc Marino and Fabrice Jeandesboz.

Saur - Sojasun team members Guillaume Levarlet, Jonathan Hivert, Jean Marc Marino and Fabrice Jeandesboz.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 39 of 59

Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne riders on stage for team introduction.

Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne riders on stage for team introduction.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 40 of 59

The Francaise Des Jeux team is introduced.

The Francaise Des Jeux team is introduced.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 41 of 59

Team Sky riders receive their introductions to the crowd.

Team Sky riders receive their introductions to the crowd.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 42 of 59

Jonathan Hivert (Saur - Sojasun) and Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) await the start of stage one.

Jonathan Hivert (Saur - Sojasun) and Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) await the start of stage one.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 43 of 59

Julien Loubet (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Floris Goesinnen (Skil-Shimano) put plenty of distance between themselves and the peloton.

Julien Loubet (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Floris Goesinnen (Skil-Shimano) put plenty of distance between themselves and the peloton.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 44 of 59

Floris Goesinnen (Skil-Shimano) spent plenty of time off the front during stage one.

Floris Goesinnen (Skil-Shimano) spent plenty of time off the front during stage one.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 45 of 59

Julien Loubet (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Floris Goesinnen (Skil-Shimano) during their breakaway attempt.

Julien Loubet (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Floris Goesinnen (Skil-Shimano) during their breakaway attempt.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 46 of 59

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) celebrates his stage victory.

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) celebrates his stage victory.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 47 of 59

Stage one winner Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)

Stage one winner Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 48 of 59

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) on the podium for his stage victory.

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) on the podium for his stage victory.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 49 of 59

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 50 of 59

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 51 of 59

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 52 of 59

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 53 of 59

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) leads general classification after stage one.

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) leads general classification after stage one.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 54 of 59

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) in the leader's jersey.

Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) in the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 55 of 59

Arnaud Molmy (Roubaix Lille Metropole) arrives onstage to receive the best young rider's jersey.

Arnaud Molmy (Roubaix Lille Metropole) arrives onstage to receive the best young rider's jersey.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 56 of 59

Arnaud Molmy (Roubaix Lille Metropole) zips up his best young rider's jersey.

Arnaud Molmy (Roubaix Lille Metropole) zips up his best young rider's jersey.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 57 of 59

Arnaud Molmy (Roubaix Lille Metropole) leads the best young rider classification.

Arnaud Molmy (Roubaix Lille Metropole) leads the best young rider classification.
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 58 of 59

Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly)

Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 59 of 59

Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly)

Niko Eeckhout (An Post - Sean Kelly)
(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Slovenian Borut Bozic powered to the victory in the first stage of the Étoile de Bessèges on the 146km journey from Aigues Mortes to Le Grau du Roi. The Vacansoleil sprinter bested the An Post-Sean Kelly team's Niko Eeckhout and Frenchman Arnaud Molmy in the bunch kick to the line.

The 29-year-old Bozic donned the first leader's jersey of the race thanks to his efforts, and credited his team with delivering him to the win.

"It was more than perfect how the team rode today. It's unbelievable that I already win right now, my teammates convinced me to participate in the sprint, as in my opinion I wasn't good enough to do a sprint. This is surely not our last victory in the cmming weeks. The leader jersey is a good support and I will see what is going to happen day by day."

Under clear skies, the race began in the usual aggressive manner before a break went clear and the peloton eased up to recover from its efforts.

Julien Loubet (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Floris Goesinnen (Skil-Shimano) escaped at kilometre 18, and gained a massive 9'50" on the bunch before the Française des Jeux and Vacansoleil teams began to chase for their sprinters.

The peloton was bringing the escapees back ahead of schedule, and with two 19.5 km laps left to go, the pair had just over a minute's advantage when Johan Coenen (Topsport Vlaanderen) jumped across to the leaders.

Coenen's additional help allowed the trio to stay clear until mid-way through the final lap when the sprinters' teams finally brought them back, setting up the big bunch kick.

In the finale, Bozic proved too powerful for the FdJ train, and its sprinter Sébastien Chavanel faded to fourth behind Eeckhout and Arnaud Molmy of the Roubaix Lille Metropole team.

Full Results
1Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3:42:49
2Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
3Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
4Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
5Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
6Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
7Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
8Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
9Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
10Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
11Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
12Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
13Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
14Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
15Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
16Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC
17Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
18Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
19Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
20Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
21Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
22Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
23Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
24Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
25Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
26Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
27Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
28Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
29Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
30Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
31Valery Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
32Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
33Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
34Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
35Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
36Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
37Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
38Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
39Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
40Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
41Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
42Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
44Valentin Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
45Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
46Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
47Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
48Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
49Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
50Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
51Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
52Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
53James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
54Nicolas Portal (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
55Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
56Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
58Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
59Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
60Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
61Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
62Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
63Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
64Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
65Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
66Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
68Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Joost Van Leyen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
70Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
71John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
72Michael Barry (Can) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
73Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
74Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
75Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
76Morris Possoni (Ita) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
77Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
78Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
79Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
80Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
81Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
82Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
83Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
84Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
85Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
86Rémy Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
87Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
88Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
89Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
90Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
91Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
92Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
93Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
94Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
95Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
96Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
97Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
98Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
99Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
100Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
101Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
102Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
103David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
104Paidi O'Brien (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
105Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
106Marc Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
107Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
108Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
109Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
110Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
111Frédéric Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
112Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
113Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
114Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
115Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
116Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
117Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
118Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
119Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
120Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
121Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
122Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
123Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
124Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
125Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
126Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems
127Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
128Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
129Steven Cummings (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
130Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
131Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
132Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
133Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
134Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:00:33
135Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:51
136Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
137Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
138Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
139Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
140Diego Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro NGC
141David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet0:08:10
142Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
DNSMorgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole

Sprint 1 - 29km
1Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano6pts
2Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator2

Sprint 2 - 87km
1Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6pts
2Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano4
3Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole2

Sprint 3 - Finish
1Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team25pts
2Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly20
3Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole16
4Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux14
5Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator12
6Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9310
7Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano9
8Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 938
9Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team7
10Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems6
11Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller5
12Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet4
13Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller3
14Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 932
15Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana1

Teams
1Big Mat - Auber 9311:08:27
2Roubaix Lille Metropole
3Francaise Des Jeux
4Bretagne - Schuller
5Astana
6Carmiooro NGC
7Skil - Shimano
8Verandas Willems
9An Post - Sean Kelly
10Ag2R La Mondiale
11Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
12Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
13Landbouwkrediet
14Saur - Sojasun
15Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
16Cervelo Test Team
17Bbox Bouygues Telecom
18Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team

General classification after stage 1
1Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3:42:49
2Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:04
3Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:05
4Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
5Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:06
6Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:09
7Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
8Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux0:00:10
9Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
10Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
11Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
12Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
13Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
14Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
15Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
16Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
17Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
18Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
19Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
20Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC
21Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
22Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
23Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
24Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
25Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
26Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
27Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
28Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
29Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
30Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
31Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
32Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
33Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
34Valery Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
35Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
36Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
37Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
38Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
39Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
40Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
41Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
42Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
43Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
44Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
45Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
47Valentin Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
48Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
49Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
50Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
51Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
52Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
53Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
54Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
55Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
56James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
57Nicolas Portal (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
58Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
59Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
61Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
62Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
63Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
64Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
65Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
66Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
67Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
68Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
69Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
70Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Joost Van Leyen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
72Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
73John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
74Michael Barry (Can) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
75Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
76Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
77Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
78Morris Possoni (Ita) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
79Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
80Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
81Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
82Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
83Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
84Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
85Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
86Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
87Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
88Rémy Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
89Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
90Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
91Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
92Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
93Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
94Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
95Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
96Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
97Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
98Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
99Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
100Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
101Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
102Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
103Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
104Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
105David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
106Paidi O'Brien (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
107Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
108Marc Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
109Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
110Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
111Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
112Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
113Frédéric Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
114Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
115Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
116Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
117Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
118Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
119Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
120Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
121Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
122Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
123Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
124Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
125Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
126Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
127Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems
128Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
129Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
130Steven Cummings (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
131Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
132Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
133Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
134Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
135Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
136Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
137Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
138Diego Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro NGC
139Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
140Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne0:00:43
141Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
142David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet0:08:20

Points classification
1Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team25pts
2Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly20
3Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole16
4Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux14
5Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator12
6Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
7Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano10
8Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 9310
9Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano9
10Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 938
11Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team7
12Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems6
13Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller5
14Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet4
15Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller3
16Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole2
17Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator2
18Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 932
19Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana1

Young rider classification
1Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3:42:45
2Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:03
3Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:00:04
4Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
5Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
6Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
7Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
8Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
9Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
10Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
11Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
12Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
13Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
14Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
15Marc Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
16Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
17Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller

Teams classification
1Big Mat - Auber 9311:08:27
2Roubaix Lille Metropole
3Francaise Des Jeux
4Bretagne - Schuller
5Astana
6Carmiooro NGC
7Skil - Shimano
8Verandas Willems
9An Post - Sean Kelly
10Ag2R La Mondiale
11Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
12Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
13Landbouwkrediet
14Saur - Sojasun
15Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
16Cervelo Test Team
17Bbox Bouygues Telecom
18Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team

Latest on Cyclingnews