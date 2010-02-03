Image 1 of 59 Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) dons the Etoile de Bessèges leader's jersey. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 59 Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) wins the first stage of the Etoile de Bessèges. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 59 Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) celebrates his stage victory in Le Grau du Roi. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 59 The Etoile de Bessèges peloton speeds to the finish line. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 5 of 59 Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) is metres away from claiming the stage victory. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 6 of 59 Slovenia's Borut Bozic (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) takes the sprint for stage honours. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 7 of 59 The jersey holders from stage one. Slovenian Borut Bozic powered to the victory in the first stage of the Étoile de Bessèges on the 146km journey from Aigues Mortes to Le Grau du Roi. The Vacansoleil sprinter bested the An Post-Sean Kelly team's Niko Eeckhout and Frenchman Arnaud Molmy in the bunch kick to the line.

The 29-year-old Bozic donned the first leader's jersey of the race thanks to his efforts, and credited his team with delivering him to the win.

"It was more than perfect how the team rode today. It's unbelievable that I already win right now, my teammates convinced me to participate in the sprint, as in my opinion I wasn't good enough to do a sprint. This is surely not our last victory in the cmming weeks. The leader jersey is a good support and I will see what is going to happen day by day."

Under clear skies, the race began in the usual aggressive manner before a break went clear and the peloton eased up to recover from its efforts.

Julien Loubet (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Floris Goesinnen (Skil-Shimano) escaped at kilometre 18, and gained a massive 9'50" on the bunch before the Française des Jeux and Vacansoleil teams began to chase for their sprinters.

The peloton was bringing the escapees back ahead of schedule, and with two 19.5 km laps left to go, the pair had just over a minute's advantage when Johan Coenen (Topsport Vlaanderen) jumped across to the leaders.

Coenen's additional help allowed the trio to stay clear until mid-way through the final lap when the sprinters' teams finally brought them back, setting up the big bunch kick.

In the finale, Bozic proved too powerful for the FdJ train, and its sprinter Sébastien Chavanel faded to fourth behind Eeckhout and Arnaud Molmy of the Roubaix Lille Metropole team.

Full Results 1 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3:42:49 2 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 5 Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 6 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 7 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 8 Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 9 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 10 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 11 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 12 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 13 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 14 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 15 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 16 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC 17 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 18 Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 19 Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 20 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 21 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems 22 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 23 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 25 Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 26 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 27 Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 28 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 29 Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 30 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Valery Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 32 Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 33 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 34 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 35 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 36 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 37 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 38 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 39 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 40 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 42 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 44 Valentin Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana 45 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 46 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 47 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 48 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 49 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 50 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 51 Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems 52 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 53 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 54 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 55 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 56 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 58 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC 59 Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 60 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 61 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 62 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 63 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 64 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 65 Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 66 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 68 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 Joost Van Leyen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 70 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 71 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 72 Michael Barry (Can) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 73 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 74 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 75 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 76 Morris Possoni (Ita) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 77 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 78 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 79 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 80 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 81 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 82 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 83 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 84 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 85 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 86 Rémy Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 87 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 88 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 89 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 90 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 91 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 92 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 93 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 94 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 95 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 96 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 97 Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems 98 Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 99 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 100 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 101 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 102 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 103 David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 104 Paidi O'Brien (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 105 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 106 Marc Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 107 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 108 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 109 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 110 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 111 Frédéric Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 112 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 113 Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 114 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 115 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 116 Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 117 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 118 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 119 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 120 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 121 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 122 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 123 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 124 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team 125 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 126 Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems 127 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 128 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 129 Steven Cummings (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 130 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 131 Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 132 Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 133 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 134 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:33 135 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:51 136 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 137 Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 138 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 139 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 140 Diego Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro NGC 141 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 0:08:10 142 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team DNS Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole

Sprint 1 - 29km 1 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 6 pts 2 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 2

Sprint 2 - 87km 1 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 pts 2 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4 3 Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 2

Sprint 3 - Finish 1 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 20 3 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 16 4 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 14 5 Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 12 6 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 10 7 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 8 Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 8 9 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 7 10 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 6 11 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 5 12 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 4 13 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 3 14 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 2 15 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 1

Teams 1 Big Mat - Auber 93 11:08:27 2 Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 Francaise Des Jeux 4 Bretagne - Schuller 5 Astana 6 Carmiooro NGC 7 Skil - Shimano 8 Verandas Willems 9 An Post - Sean Kelly 10 Ag2R La Mondiale 11 Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 12 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 13 Landbouwkrediet 14 Saur - Sojasun 15 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 16 Cervelo Test Team 17 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 18 Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team

General classification after stage 1 1 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3:42:49 2 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:00:04 3 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:05 4 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:06 6 Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:09 7 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 8 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 0:00:10 9 Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 10 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 11 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 12 Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 13 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 14 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 15 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 16 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 17 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 18 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 19 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 20 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC 21 Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 22 Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 23 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 24 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems 25 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 26 Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 28 Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 29 Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 30 Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 31 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 32 Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 33 Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Valery Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana 35 Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 36 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 37 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 38 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 39 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 40 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 41 Scott Davis (Aus) Astana 42 Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 43 Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 45 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano 47 Valentin Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana 48 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 49 Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 50 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 51 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 52 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 53 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 54 Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems 55 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 56 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems 57 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 58 Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 59 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana 61 Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC 62 Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 63 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 64 Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 65 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 66 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 67 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 68 Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet 69 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 70 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Joost Van Leyen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 72 Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 73 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 74 Michael Barry (Can) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 75 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 76 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 77 Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 78 Morris Possoni (Ita) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 79 Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 80 Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems 81 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 82 Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 83 Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 84 Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 85 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 86 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 87 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 88 Rémy Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 89 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 90 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 91 Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team 92 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 93 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 94 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 95 Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 96 Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano 97 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 98 Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems 99 Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems 100 Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 101 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 102 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 103 Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 104 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 105 David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Paidi O'Brien (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 107 Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 108 Marc Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 109 Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 110 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 111 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 112 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 113 Frédéric Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 114 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 115 Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 116 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 117 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 118 Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 119 Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 120 Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 121 Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 122 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 123 Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 124 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 125 Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team 126 Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 127 Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems 128 Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 129 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 130 Steven Cummings (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 131 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 132 Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 133 Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 134 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 135 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 136 Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 137 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team 138 Diego Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro NGC 139 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 140 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:43 141 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:01 142 David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet 0:08:20

Points classification 1 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 20 3 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 16 4 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux 14 5 Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 12 6 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 7 Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano 10 8 Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 10 9 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 10 Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 8 11 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team 7 12 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems 6 13 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 5 14 Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet 4 15 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 3 16 Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 2 17 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 2 18 Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 2 19 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 1

Young rider classification 1 Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3:42:45 2 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:03 3 Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:00:04 4 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 5 Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 6 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 7 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 9 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom 10 Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 11 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 12 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team 13 Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 14 Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93 15 Marc Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 16 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 17 Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller