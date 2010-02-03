Bozic speeds to stage one win
Vacansoleil sprinter claims first leader's jersey
Slovenian Borut Bozic powered to the victory in the first stage of the Étoile de Bessèges on the 146km journey from Aigues Mortes to Le Grau du Roi. The Vacansoleil sprinter bested the An Post-Sean Kelly team's Niko Eeckhout and Frenchman Arnaud Molmy in the bunch kick to the line.
The 29-year-old Bozic donned the first leader's jersey of the race thanks to his efforts, and credited his team with delivering him to the win.
"It was more than perfect how the team rode today. It's unbelievable that I already win right now, my teammates convinced me to participate in the sprint, as in my opinion I wasn't good enough to do a sprint. This is surely not our last victory in the cmming weeks. The leader jersey is a good support and I will see what is going to happen day by day."
Under clear skies, the race began in the usual aggressive manner before a break went clear and the peloton eased up to recover from its efforts.
Julien Loubet (AG2R-La Mondiale) and Floris Goesinnen (Skil-Shimano) escaped at kilometre 18, and gained a massive 9'50" on the bunch before the Française des Jeux and Vacansoleil teams began to chase for their sprinters.
The peloton was bringing the escapees back ahead of schedule, and with two 19.5 km laps left to go, the pair had just over a minute's advantage when Johan Coenen (Topsport Vlaanderen) jumped across to the leaders.
Coenen's additional help allowed the trio to stay clear until mid-way through the final lap when the sprinters' teams finally brought them back, setting up the big bunch kick.
In the finale, Bozic proved too powerful for the FdJ train, and its sprinter Sébastien Chavanel faded to fourth behind Eeckhout and Arnaud Molmy of the Roubaix Lille Metropole team.
|1
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3:42:49
|2
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|5
|Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|6
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|7
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|8
|Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|9
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|10
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|11
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|12
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|13
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|14
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|15
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|16
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC
|17
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|18
|Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|19
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|20
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|21
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
|22
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|23
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|25
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|26
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|27
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|28
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|29
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|30
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Valery Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|32
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|33
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|34
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|35
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|36
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|37
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|38
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|39
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|40
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|42
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|44
|Valentin Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|45
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|46
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|47
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|48
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|49
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|50
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|51
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|52
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|53
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|54
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|55
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|56
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|58
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|59
|Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|60
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|61
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|62
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|63
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|64
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|66
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|68
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Joost Van Leyen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|71
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|72
|Michael Barry (Can) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|73
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|74
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|75
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|76
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|77
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|78
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|79
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|82
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|83
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|84
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|85
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|86
|Rémy Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|87
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|88
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|89
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|90
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|91
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|92
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|93
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|94
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|95
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|97
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|98
|Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|99
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|100
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|101
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|102
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|103
|David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|104
|Paidi O'Brien (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|105
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|106
|Marc Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|107
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|108
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|109
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|110
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|111
|Frédéric Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|112
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|113
|Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|114
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|115
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|116
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|117
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|118
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|119
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|120
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|121
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|122
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|123
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|124
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
|125
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|126
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems
|127
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|128
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|129
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|130
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|131
|Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|132
|Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|133
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|134
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:33
|135
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:51
|136
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|137
|Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|138
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|139
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|140
|Diego Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro NGC
|141
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|0:08:10
|142
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|DNS
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|1
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|6
|pts
|2
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|2
|1
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|pts
|2
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4
|3
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|2
|1
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|20
|3
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|16
|4
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|14
|5
|Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|12
|6
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|10
|7
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|8
|Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|8
|9
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|7
|10
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|6
|11
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|12
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|13
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|3
|14
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|2
|15
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|1
|1
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|11:08:27
|2
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|Francaise Des Jeux
|4
|Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|Astana
|6
|Carmiooro NGC
|7
|Skil - Shimano
|8
|Verandas Willems
|9
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|11
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|13
|Landbouwkrediet
|14
|Saur - Sojasun
|15
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Cervelo Test Team
|17
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|18
|Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|1
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3:42:49
|2
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:04
|3
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:05
|4
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:06
|6
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:09
|7
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|8
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|0:00:10
|9
|Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|10
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|11
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|12
|Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|13
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|14
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|15
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|16
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|17
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|18
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|19
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|20
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC
|21
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|22
|Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|23
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
|25
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|26
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|28
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|29
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|30
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|31
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|32
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|33
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Valery Dmitriyev (Kaz) Astana
|35
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|36
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|37
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|38
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|39
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|40
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|41
|Scott Davis (Aus) Astana
|42
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|43
|Rene Mandri (Est) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|45
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|47
|Valentin Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana
|48
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|49
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|50
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|51
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|52
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|53
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|54
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|55
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|56
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|57
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|58
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|59
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Oscar Pereiro Sio (Spa) Astana
|61
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|62
|Stijn Minne (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|63
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|64
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|65
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|66
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|67
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|69
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|70
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|71
|Joost Van Leyen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|73
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|74
|Michael Barry (Can) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|75
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|76
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|77
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|78
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|79
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|80
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|81
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|84
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|85
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|86
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|87
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|88
|Rémy Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|89
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|90
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|91
|Edward King (USA) Cervelo Test Team
|92
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|93
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|94
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|95
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|96
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|97
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|99
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|100
|Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|101
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|102
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|103
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|104
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|105
|David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Paidi O'Brien (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|107
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|108
|Marc Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|109
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|110
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|111
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|112
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|113
|Frédéric Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|115
|Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|116
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|117
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|118
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|119
|Laurent Lefevre (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|120
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|121
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|122
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|123
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|124
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|125
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervelo Test Team
|126
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|127
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Verandas Willems
|128
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|129
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|130
|Steven Cummings (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|131
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|132
|Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|133
|Mickael Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|134
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|135
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|136
|Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|137
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervelo Test Team
|138
|Diego Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro NGC
|139
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|140
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:43
|141
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|142
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|0:08:20
|1
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|20
|3
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|16
|4
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Francaise Des Jeux
|14
|5
|Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|12
|6
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|7
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|10
|8
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|10
|9
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|10
|Johan Monbaerts (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|8
|11
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervelo Test Team
|7
|12
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|6
|13
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|14
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|15
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|3
|16
|Benoit Daeninck (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|2
|17
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|2
|18
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|2
|19
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|1
|1
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3:42:45
|2
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:03
|3
|Gregory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:00:04
|4
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|5
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|7
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|9
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|10
|Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|11
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|12
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
|13
|Connor Mc Convey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|14
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|15
|Marc Mc Nally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|16
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|17
|Nicolas Jouanno (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|1
|Big Mat - Auber 93
|11:08:27
|2
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|Francaise Des Jeux
|4
|Bretagne - Schuller
|5
|Astana
|6
|Carmiooro NGC
|7
|Skil - Shimano
|8
|Verandas Willems
|9
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|11
|Cofidis Le Credit En Ligne
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|13
|Landbouwkrediet
|14
|Saur - Sojasun
|15
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Cervelo Test Team
|17
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|18
|Cyclisme Prof.Sky Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Fahringer wins Supercross Cup 1McFadden, Williams complete podium
-
Curtis White back on top in Supercross Cup 1Hyde, Maher round out podium
-
Flandriencross: Worst wins for second time this weekendDutchwoman backs up Tabor World Cup win with victory in round 2 of DVV Trofee
-
Tour of Fuzhou: Reigning champion Davidenok wins opening stageOne-two for Kazakh riders with Artur Fedosseyev second
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy