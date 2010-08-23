Trending

Novak knocks over the locals

Stunning solo win for young Slovak

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Novak (S.C. Sergio Dal Fiume)3:46:50
2J. Moreno Arredondo (Team Scap)0:00:40
3Matteo Di Serafino (Vega Pref. Zeppa Bike)
4Anton Sintsov (Vejus Novara)
5Fabio Piscopiello (Vega Pref. Zeppa Bike)0:00:55
6Giuseppe Rufo (Futura Team)0:01:00
7Donato De Jeso (Vejus Novara)
8G.M Di Francesco (M. Pantani - Mokambo)
9Henry Frusto (Team Scap )
10Silvio Satini (Team Monturano)

