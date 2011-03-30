Trending

Hel van het Mergelland past winners

Champions from 1990 to 2010

Past winners
2010Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
2009Mauro Finetto (Ita) CSF Group - Navigare
2008Tony Martin (Ger) Team High Road
2007Nico Sijmens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Tönissteiner
2006Mihaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team LPR
2005Nico Sijmens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
2004Allan Johansen (Den) Bankgiroloterij Cycling Team
2003Wim Van Huffel (Bel) Vlaanderen T-Interim
2002Corey Sweet (Aus) Bankgiroloterij-Batavus
2001Not held
2000Bert Grabsch (Ger) Cologne
1999(4) Raymond Meijs (Ned) Team Cologne
1998(3) Raymond Meijs (Ned) Team Gerolsteiner
1997(2) Raymond Meijs (Ned) Foreldorado Golff
1996Lucien De Louw (Ned) Foreldorado Golff
1995Max Van Heeswijk (Ned) Motorola
1994John Van den Akker (Ned) Collstrop
1993Erwin Thijs (BEL) Collstrop
1992Martin Van Steen (Ned) Amateur
1991Rob Compas (Ned) Amateur
1990Raymond Meijs (Ned) Amateur

