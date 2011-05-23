Kenny Elissonde wins alone on queen stage
Frenchman takes control of overall
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs
|4:11:28
|2
|George Bennett (NZl) Trek Livestrong U23
|0:00:52
|3
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Trek Livestrong U23
|4
|Rob Squire (USA) US National Team
|0:01:25
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|0:02:32
|6
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:02:40
|7
|Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokomitiv
|0:03:32
|8
|Michel Koch (Ger) German National Team
|0:04:45
|9
|Anthony Soares (Fra) CR4C Roanne
|0:05:05
|10
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
|0:05:43
|11
|Larry Warbasse (USA) US National Team
|0:07:40
|12
|Axel Domont (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|13
|Mathieu Le Lavandier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC
|0:07:58
|14
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:08:38
|15
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:08:58
|16
|Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Lokomitiv
|0:09:42
|17
|Maxwel Durtschi (USA) US National Team
|0:09:52
|18
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:09:53
|19
|Thomas Welter (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|0:10:01
|20
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|21
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT
|0:10:06
|22
|Julian Kern (Ger) German National Team
|0:10:16
|23
|David Bartl (Ger) German National Team
|0:10:40
|24
|Pierre Comet (Fra) GSC Blagnac
|0:10:47
|25
|Christopher De Souza (Fra) Comite de Normandie
|0:10:50
|26
|Boris Zimine (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs
|0:10:57
|27
|Arthur Vanoverbergue (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT
|0:11:12
|28
|Quentin Have (Fra) Comite de Normandie
|0:11:31
|29
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Trek Livestrong U23
|0:11:42
|30
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC
|0:12:02
|31
|Sten Sarv (Est) CC Etupes-Le Doubs
|0:12:25
|32
|Florian Dumourier (Fra) CR4C Roanne
|0:12:41
|33
|Edouard Louyest (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC
|0:13:06
|34
|Jacob Rathe (USA) US National Team
|0:14:14
|35
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Lokomitiv
|0:14:17
|36
|Mathieu Teychenne Coutet (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|0:14:33
|37
|Clément Saint Martin (Fra) Comite de Normandie
|0:15:15
|38
|Dale Parker (Aus) Trek Livestrong U23
|0:15:52
|39
|Mickael Queiroz (Fra) GSC Blagnac
|0:15:57
|40
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokomitiv
|0:17:16
|41
|Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT
|0:18:31
|42
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire
|0:18:44
|43
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) CR4C Roanne
|0:19:02
|44
|Aurélien Perry (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs
|0:19:24
|45
|Maxime Le Lavandier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC
|0:19:43
|46
|Nicolas Lubat (Fra) GSC Blagnac
|0:19:47
|47
|Quentin Bernier (Fra) CR4C Roanne
|0:20:11
|48
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:20:28
|49
|Stuart Wight (Can) CR4C Roanne
|0:21:30
|50
|Rémi Laffitte (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|51
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
|52
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT
|53
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) German National Team
|54
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
|55
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
|56
|Martijn Debaene (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT
|57
|Anders Newbury (USA) US National Team
|58
|Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:21:35
|59
|Evgeny Sholunov (Rus) Lokomitiv
|60
|Anthony Perez (Fra) GSC Blagnac
|0:22:07
|61
|Florian Taillefer (Fra) Comite de Normandie
|0:22:18
|62
|Evan Ferrand Prevot (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs
|0:22:36
|63
|Bastien Damiens (Fra) GSC Blagnac
|64
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
|0:22:42
|65
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:23:02
|66
|Alexis Romeder (Fra) CR4C Roanne
|0:23:04
|67
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:23:33
|68
|Vincent Colas (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC
|0:24:04
|69
|Sylvain Lamarque (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|0:25:05
|70
|John Bennett (USA) US National Team
|0:25:40
|71
|Romain Guyot (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire
|0:25:43
|72
|Baptiste Pecheul (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC
|0:25:59
|73
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|0:26:35
|74
|Corentin Mauge (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire
|0:26:38
|75
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire
|76
|Richard Vanoverberghe (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT
|0:26:47
|77
|Maksim Kozyrev (Rus) Lokomitiv
|0:29:16
|78
|Pierre Bonnet (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs
|0:29:18
|79
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire
|0:29:21
|80
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Trek Livestrong U23
|0:30:08
|81
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire
|0:30:15
|82
|Steven Sutherland (Fra) Comite de Normandie
|0:30:20
|83
|Peter Loubineaud (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|0:30:26
|84
|Julien Ballion (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|0:30:30
|85
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) German National Team
|0:31:06
|86
|Kevin Fouache (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|0:35:05
|87
|Frédéric Rangee (Fra) Comite de Normandie
|0:39:35
|88
|Mario Vogt (Ger) German National Team
|0:42:51
|DNF
|Dorian Lebeau (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|DNF
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|DNF
|Jauffrey Betouigt Suire (Fra) GSC Blagnac
|DNF
|Carter Jones (USA) Trek Livestrong U23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Welter (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|5
|pts
|2
|Christopher De Souza (Fra) Comite de Normandie
|3
|3
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs
|25
|pts
|2
|George Bennett (NZl) Trek Livestrong U23
|20
|3
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Trek Livestrong U23
|16
|4
|Rob Squire (USA) US National Team
|14
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|12
|6
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|10
|7
|Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokomitiv
|9
|8
|Michel Koch (Ger) German National Team
|8
|9
|Anthony Soares (Fra) CR4C Roanne
|7
|10
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
|6
|11
|Larry Warbasse (USA) US National Team
|5
|12
|Axel Domont (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|4
|13
|Mathieu Le Lavandier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC
|3
|14
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
|2
|15
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
|10
|pts
|2
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
|8
|3
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokomitiv
|6
|4
|Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Lokomitiv
|4
|5
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs
|10
|pts
|2
|George Bennett (NZl) Trek Livestrong U23
|8
|3
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Trek Livestrong U23
|6
|4
|Rob Squire (USA) US National Team
|4
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek Livestrong U23
|12:47:50
|2
|USA Cycling
|0:05:31
|3
|Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|0:06:47
|4
|Team Jayco-Ais
|0:08:05
|5
|CC Etupes-Le Doubs
|0:09:56
|6
|German National Team
|0:12:15
|7
|Lokomotiv
|0:14:05
|8
|Sojasun Espoir - Acnc
|0:19:40
|9
|Cr4C Roanne
|0:23:22
|10
|Comite De Normandie
|0:24:10
|11
|Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Ct
|0:26:23
|12
|Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
|0:35:17
|13
|Orbea Continental
|0:37:15
|14
|GSC Blagnac
|0:39:15
|15
|Vendee U Pays De La Loire
|0:57:39
|16
|Entente Sud Gascogne
|0:59:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs
|7:32:40
|2
|George Bennett (NZl) Trek Livestrong U23
|0:00:56
|3
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Trek Livestrong U23
|0:00:58
|4
|Rob Squire (USA) US National Team
|0:01:35
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|0:02:42
|6
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:02:44
|7
|Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokomitiv
|0:03:32
|8
|Michel Koch (Ger) German National Team
|0:04:55
|9
|Anthony Soares (Fra) CR4C Roanne
|0:05:15
|10
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
|0:05:50
|11
|Axel Domont (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|0:07:50
|12
|Larry Warbasse (USA) US National Team
|13
|Mathieu Le Lavandier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC
|0:08:08
|14
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:08:48
|15
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:09:08
|16
|Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Lokomitiv
|0:09:52
|17
|Thomas Welter (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|0:09:54
|18
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|0:10:01
|19
|Maxwel Durtschi (USA) US National Team
|0:10:02
|20
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:10:09
|21
|Julian Kern (Ger) German National Team
|0:10:26
|22
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT
|0:10:36
|23
|David Bartl (Ger) German National Team
|0:10:50
|24
|Boris Zimine (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs
|0:11:07
|25
|Pierre Comet (Fra) GSC Blagnac
|0:11:09
|26
|Christopher De Souza (Fra) Comite de Normandie
|0:11:20
|27
|Arthur Vanoverbergue (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT
|0:11:22
|28
|Quentin Have (Fra) Comite de Normandie
|0:11:41
|29
|Joshua Atkins (NZl) Trek Livestrong U23
|0:12:06
|30
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC
|0:12:32
|31
|Sten Sarv (Est) CC Etupes-Le Doubs
|0:12:35
|32
|Florian Dumourier (Fra) CR4C Roanne
|0:13:11
|33
|Edouard Louyest (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC
|0:13:28
|34
|Jacob Rathe (USA) US National Team
|0:14:12
|35
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Lokomitiv
|0:14:27
|36
|Mathieu Teychenne Coutet (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|0:14:43
|37
|Clément Saint Martin (Fra) Comite de Normandie
|0:15:25
|38
|Dale Parker (Aus) Trek Livestrong U23
|0:16:02
|39
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokomitiv
|0:17:36
|40
|Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT
|0:18:41
|41
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) CR4C Roanne
|0:19:02
|42
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire
|0:19:13
|43
|Aurélien Perry (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs
|0:19:45
|44
|Maxime Le Lavandier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC
|0:19:53
|45
|Nicolas Lubat (Fra) GSC Blagnac
|0:19:57
|46
|Quentin Bernier (Fra) CR4C Roanne
|0:20:21
|47
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:20:38
|48
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) German National Team
|0:21:20
|49
|Martijn Debaene (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT
|0:21:30
|50
|Evgeny Sholunov (Rus) Lokomitiv
|0:21:35
|51
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT
|0:21:40
|52
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
|53
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
|54
|Rémi Laffitte (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|55
|Stuart Wight (Can) CR4C Roanne
|56
|Anders Newbury (USA) US National Team
|57
|Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:21:45
|58
|Anthony Perez (Fra) GSC Blagnac
|0:22:17
|59
|Florian Taillefer (Fra) Comite de Normandie
|0:22:28
|60
|Bastien Damiens (Fra) GSC Blagnac
|0:22:36
|61
|Evan Ferrand Prevot (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs
|0:22:46
|62
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
|0:22:52
|63
|Alexis Romeder (Fra) CR4C Roanne
|0:23:14
|64
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|0:23:26
|65
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental
|0:23:43
|66
|Vincent Colas (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC
|0:24:32
|67
|Sylvain Lamarque (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|0:25:39
|68
|John Bennett (USA) US National Team
|0:25:40
|69
|Romain Guyot (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire
|0:26:05
|70
|Baptiste Pecheul (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC
|0:26:27
|71
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|0:26:45
|72
|Corentin Mauge (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire
|0:26:48
|73
|Richard Vanoverberghe (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT
|0:26:57
|74
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire
|0:27:04
|75
|Pierre Bonnet (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs
|0:29:15
|76
|Maksim Kozyrev (Rus) Lokomitiv
|0:29:26
|77
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire
|0:29:43
|78
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire
|0:30:25
|79
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Trek Livestrong U23
|0:30:28
|80
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
|0:30:31
|81
|Peter Loubineaud (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|0:30:36
|82
|Julien Ballion (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
|0:30:40
|83
|Steven Sutherland (Fra) Comite de Normandie
|0:30:46
|84
|Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) German National Team
|0:31:16
|85
|Kevin Fouache (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|0:36:35
|86
|Frédéric Rangee (Fra) Comite de Normandie
|0:41:05
|87
|Mario Vogt (Ger) German National Team
|0:43:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) German National Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Thomas Welter (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|26
|3
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs
|25
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) Trek Livestrong U23
|20
|5
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Trek Livestrong U23
|16
|6
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|16
|7
|Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokomitiv
|15
|8
|Rob Squire (USA) US National Team
|14
|9
|Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) CR4C Roanne
|14
|10
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|12
|11
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|12
|12
|Jacob Rathe (USA) US National Team
|12
|13
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokomitiv
|12
|14
|Martijn Debaene (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT
|10
|15
|Michel Koch (Ger) German National Team
|8
|16
|Bastien Damiens (Fra) GSC Blagnac
|8
|17
|Anthony Soares (Fra) CR4C Roanne
|7
|18
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
|7
|19
|Clément Chevrier (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|7
|20
|Larry Warbasse (USA) US National Team
|5
|21
|Pierre Bonnet (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs
|5
|22
|Axel Domont (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|4
|23
|John Bennett (USA) US National Team
|4
|24
|Mathieu Le Lavandier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC
|3
|25
|Christopher De Souza (Fra) Comite de Normandie
|3
|26
|Evgeny Sholunov (Rus) Lokomitiv
|3
|27
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
|2
|28
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|1
|29
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokomitiv
|17
|pts
|2
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs
|10
|3
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
|10
|4
|George Bennett (NZl) Trek Livestrong U23
|9
|5
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
|8
|6
|Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokomitiv
|7
|7
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Trek Livestrong U23
|6
|8
|Rob Squire (USA) US National Team
|6
|9
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS
|5
|10
|Pierre Bonnet (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs
|4
|11
|Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Lokomitiv
|4
|12
|Yannick Mayer (Ger) German National Team
|3
|13
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|3
|14
|Larry Warbasse (USA) US National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek Livestrong U23
|22:51:56
|2
|USA Cycling
|0:05:11
|3
|Chambery Cyclisme Formation
|0:06:27
|4
|Team Jayco-Ais
|0:07:49
|5
|CC Etupes-Le Doubs
|0:09:46
|6
|German National Team
|0:12:05
|7
|Lokomotiv
|0:13:35
|8
|Sojasun Espoir - Acnc
|0:19:40
|9
|Cr4C Roanne
|0:23:12
|10
|Comite De Normandie
|0:24:10
|11
|Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Ct
|0:26:13
|12
|Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
|0:35:17
|13
|Orbea Continental
|0:37:15
|14
|GSC Blagnac
|0:39:05
|15
|Vendee U Pays De La Loire
|0:57:39
|16
|Entente Sud Gascogne
|0:59:44
