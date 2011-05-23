Trending

Kenny Elissonde wins alone on queen stage

Frenchman takes control of overall

Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Elissonde (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs4:11:28
2George Bennett (NZl) Trek Livestrong U230:00:52
3Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Trek Livestrong U23
4Rob Squire (USA) US National Team0:01:25
5Romain Bardet (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation0:02:32
6Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:02:40
7Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokomitiv0:03:32
8Michel Koch (Ger) German National Team0:04:45
9Anthony Soares (Fra) CR4C Roanne0:05:05
10Stijn Steels (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht0:05:43
11Larry Warbasse (USA) US National Team0:07:40
12Axel Domont (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
13Mathieu Le Lavandier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC0:07:58
14Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental0:08:38
15Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:08:58
16Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Lokomitiv0:09:42
17Maxwel Durtschi (USA) US National Team0:09:52
18Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:09:53
19Thomas Welter (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation0:10:01
20Clément Chevrier (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation
21Floris Smeyers (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT0:10:06
22Julian Kern (Ger) German National Team0:10:16
23David Bartl (Ger) German National Team0:10:40
24Pierre Comet (Fra) GSC Blagnac0:10:47
25Christopher De Souza (Fra) Comite de Normandie0:10:50
26Boris Zimine (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs0:10:57
27Arthur Vanoverbergue (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT0:11:12
28Quentin Have (Fra) Comite de Normandie0:11:31
29Joshua Atkins (NZl) Trek Livestrong U230:11:42
30Maxime Renault (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC0:12:02
31Sten Sarv (Est) CC Etupes-Le Doubs0:12:25
32Florian Dumourier (Fra) CR4C Roanne0:12:41
33Edouard Louyest (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC0:13:06
34Jacob Rathe (USA) US National Team0:14:14
35Artur Ershov (Rus) Lokomitiv0:14:17
36Mathieu Teychenne Coutet (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation0:14:33
37Clément Saint Martin (Fra) Comite de Normandie0:15:15
38Dale Parker (Aus) Trek Livestrong U230:15:52
39Mickael Queiroz (Fra) GSC Blagnac0:15:57
40Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokomitiv0:17:16
41Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT0:18:31
42Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire0:18:44
43Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) CR4C Roanne0:19:02
44Aurélien Perry (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs0:19:24
45Maxime Le Lavandier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC0:19:43
46Nicolas Lubat (Fra) GSC Blagnac0:19:47
47Quentin Bernier (Fra) CR4C Roanne0:20:11
48Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental0:20:28
49Stuart Wight (Can) CR4C Roanne0:21:30
50Rémi Laffitte (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
51Dylan Teuns (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
52Stig Broeckx (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT
53Yannick Mayer (Ger) German National Team
54Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
55Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
56Martijn Debaene (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT
57Anders Newbury (USA) US National Team
58Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental0:21:35
59Evgeny Sholunov (Rus) Lokomitiv
60Anthony Perez (Fra) GSC Blagnac0:22:07
61Florian Taillefer (Fra) Comite de Normandie0:22:18
62Evan Ferrand Prevot (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs0:22:36
63Bastien Damiens (Fra) GSC Blagnac
64Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht0:22:42
65Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:23:02
66Alexis Romeder (Fra) CR4C Roanne0:23:04
67Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental0:23:33
68Vincent Colas (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC0:24:04
69Sylvain Lamarque (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne0:25:05
70John Bennett (USA) US National Team0:25:40
71Romain Guyot (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire0:25:43
72Baptiste Pecheul (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC0:25:59
73Quentin Pacher (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne0:26:35
74Corentin Mauge (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire0:26:38
75Julien Morice (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire
76Richard Vanoverberghe (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT0:26:47
77Maksim Kozyrev (Rus) Lokomitiv0:29:16
78Pierre Bonnet (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs0:29:18
79Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire0:29:21
80Joseph Lewis (Aus) Trek Livestrong U230:30:08
81Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire0:30:15
82Steven Sutherland (Fra) Comite de Normandie0:30:20
83Peter Loubineaud (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne0:30:26
84Julien Ballion (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne0:30:30
85Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) German National Team0:31:06
86Kevin Fouache (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation0:35:05
87Frédéric Rangee (Fra) Comite de Normandie0:39:35
88Mario Vogt (Ger) German National Team0:42:51
DNFDorian Lebeau (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
DNFVictor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
DNFJauffrey Betouigt Suire (Fra) GSC Blagnac
DNFCarter Jones (USA) Trek Livestrong U23

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Welter (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation5pts
2Christopher De Souza (Fra) Comite de Normandie3
3Stijn Steels (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht1

Final Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Elissonde (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs25pts
2George Bennett (NZl) Trek Livestrong U2320
3Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Trek Livestrong U2316
4Rob Squire (USA) US National Team14
5Romain Bardet (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation12
6Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS10
7Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokomitiv9
8Michel Koch (Ger) German National Team8
9Anthony Soares (Fra) CR4C Roanne7
10Stijn Steels (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht6
11Larry Warbasse (USA) US National Team5
12Axel Domont (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation4
13Mathieu Le Lavandier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC3
14Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental2
15Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS1

Col de Mente
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Steels (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht10pts
2Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental8
3Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokomitiv6
4Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Lokomitiv4
5Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS3

Superbagnères
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Elissonde (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs10pts
2George Bennett (NZl) Trek Livestrong U238
3Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Trek Livestrong U236
4Rob Squire (USA) US National Team4
5Romain Bardet (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation3

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek Livestrong U2312:47:50
2USA Cycling0:05:31
3Chambery Cyclisme Formation0:06:47
4Team Jayco-Ais0:08:05
5CC Etupes-Le Doubs0:09:56
6German National Team0:12:15
7Lokomotiv0:14:05
8Sojasun Espoir - Acnc0:19:40
9Cr4C Roanne0:23:22
10Comite De Normandie0:24:10
11Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Ct0:26:23
12Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht0:35:17
13Orbea Continental0:37:15
14GSC Blagnac0:39:15
15Vendee U Pays De La Loire0:57:39
16Entente Sud Gascogne0:59:44

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Elissonde (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs7:32:40
2George Bennett (NZl) Trek Livestrong U230:00:56
3Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Trek Livestrong U230:00:58
4Rob Squire (USA) US National Team0:01:35
5Romain Bardet (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation0:02:42
6Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:02:44
7Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokomitiv0:03:32
8Michel Koch (Ger) German National Team0:04:55
9Anthony Soares (Fra) CR4C Roanne0:05:15
10Stijn Steels (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht0:05:50
11Axel Domont (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation0:07:50
12Larry Warbasse (USA) US National Team
13Mathieu Le Lavandier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC0:08:08
14Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental0:08:48
15Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:09:08
16Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Lokomitiv0:09:52
17Thomas Welter (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation0:09:54
18Clément Chevrier (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation0:10:01
19Maxwel Durtschi (USA) US National Team0:10:02
20Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:10:09
21Julian Kern (Ger) German National Team0:10:26
22Floris Smeyers (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT0:10:36
23David Bartl (Ger) German National Team0:10:50
24Boris Zimine (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs0:11:07
25Pierre Comet (Fra) GSC Blagnac0:11:09
26Christopher De Souza (Fra) Comite de Normandie0:11:20
27Arthur Vanoverbergue (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT0:11:22
28Quentin Have (Fra) Comite de Normandie0:11:41
29Joshua Atkins (NZl) Trek Livestrong U230:12:06
30Maxime Renault (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC0:12:32
31Sten Sarv (Est) CC Etupes-Le Doubs0:12:35
32Florian Dumourier (Fra) CR4C Roanne0:13:11
33Edouard Louyest (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC0:13:28
34Jacob Rathe (USA) US National Team0:14:12
35Artur Ershov (Rus) Lokomitiv0:14:27
36Mathieu Teychenne Coutet (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation0:14:43
37Clément Saint Martin (Fra) Comite de Normandie0:15:25
38Dale Parker (Aus) Trek Livestrong U230:16:02
39Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokomitiv0:17:36
40Matthias Allegaert (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT0:18:41
41Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) CR4C Roanne0:19:02
42Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire0:19:13
43Aurélien Perry (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs0:19:45
44Maxime Le Lavandier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC0:19:53
45Nicolas Lubat (Fra) GSC Blagnac0:19:57
46Quentin Bernier (Fra) CR4C Roanne0:20:21
47Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental0:20:38
48Yannick Mayer (Ger) German National Team0:21:20
49Martijn Debaene (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT0:21:30
50Evgeny Sholunov (Rus) Lokomitiv0:21:35
51Stig Broeckx (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT0:21:40
52Niels Vandyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
53Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht
54Rémi Laffitte (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne
55Stuart Wight (Can) CR4C Roanne
56Anders Newbury (USA) US National Team
57Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental0:21:45
58Anthony Perez (Fra) GSC Blagnac0:22:17
59Florian Taillefer (Fra) Comite de Normandie0:22:28
60Bastien Damiens (Fra) GSC Blagnac0:22:36
61Evan Ferrand Prevot (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs0:22:46
62Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht0:22:52
63Alexis Romeder (Fra) CR4C Roanne0:23:14
64Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS0:23:26
65Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Orbea Continental0:23:43
66Vincent Colas (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC0:24:32
67Sylvain Lamarque (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne0:25:39
68John Bennett (USA) US National Team0:25:40
69Romain Guyot (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire0:26:05
70Baptiste Pecheul (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC0:26:27
71Quentin Pacher (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne0:26:45
72Corentin Mauge (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire0:26:48
73Richard Vanoverberghe (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT0:26:57
74Julien Morice (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire0:27:04
75Pierre Bonnet (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs0:29:15
76Maksim Kozyrev (Rus) Lokomitiv0:29:26
77Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire0:29:43
78Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire0:30:25
79Joseph Lewis (Aus) Trek Livestrong U230:30:28
80Dylan Teuns (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht0:30:31
81Peter Loubineaud (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne0:30:36
82Julien Ballion (Fra) Entente Sud Gascogne0:30:40
83Steven Sutherland (Fra) Comite de Normandie0:30:46
84Fabian Schnaidt (Ger) German National Team0:31:16
85Kevin Fouache (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation0:36:35
86Frédéric Rangee (Fra) Comite de Normandie0:41:05
87Mario Vogt (Ger) German National Team0:43:01

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yannick Mayer (Ger) German National Team30pts
2Thomas Welter (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation26
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs25
4George Bennett (NZl) Trek Livestrong U2320
5Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Trek Livestrong U2316
6Jay McCarthy (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS16
7Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokomitiv15
8Rob Squire (USA) US National Team14
9Jimmy Raibaud (Fra) CR4C Roanne14
10Romain Bardet (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation12
11Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS12
12Jacob Rathe (USA) US National Team12
13Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokomitiv12
14Martijn Debaene (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog CT10
15Michel Koch (Ger) German National Team8
16Bastien Damiens (Fra) GSC Blagnac8
17Anthony Soares (Fra) CR4C Roanne7
18Stijn Steels (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht7
19Clément Chevrier (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation7
20Larry Warbasse (USA) US National Team5
21Pierre Bonnet (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs5
22Axel Domont (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation4
23John Bennett (USA) US National Team4
24Mathieu Le Lavandier (Fra) Sojasun Espoir-ACNC3
25Christopher De Souza (Fra) Comite de Normandie3
26Evgeny Sholunov (Rus) Lokomitiv3
27Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental2
28Benjamin Dyball (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS1
29Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vendee U Pays de la Loire1

Mountains Classication
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Lokomitiv17pts
2Kenny Elissonde (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs10
3Stijn Steels (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht10
4George Bennett (NZl) Trek Livestrong U239
5Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental8
6Sergey Belykh (Rus) Lokomitiv7
7Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Trek Livestrong U236
8Rob Squire (USA) US National Team6
9Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco-AIS5
10Pierre Bonnet (Fra) CC Etupes-Le Doubs4
11Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Lokomitiv4
12Yannick Mayer (Ger) German National Team3
13Romain Bardet (Fra) Chambery Cyclisme Formation3
14Larry Warbasse (USA) US National Team1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek Livestrong U2322:51:56
2USA Cycling0:05:11
3Chambery Cyclisme Formation0:06:27
4Team Jayco-Ais0:07:49
5CC Etupes-Le Doubs0:09:46
6German National Team0:12:05
7Lokomotiv0:13:35
8Sojasun Espoir - Acnc0:19:40
9Cr4C Roanne0:23:12
10Comite De Normandie0:24:10
11Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Ct0:26:13
12Jong Vlaanderen-Bauknecht0:35:17
13Orbea Continental0:37:15
14GSC Blagnac0:39:05
15Vendee U Pays De La Loire0:57:39
16Entente Sud Gascogne0:59:44

