Scapolan wins close Junior contest

Redaeill, Zurlo complete podium

Full Results
1Enrico Scapolan (Ita) G.S. Mosole0:40:07
2Riccardo Redaelli (Ita) GS Cicli Fiorin-Despar ASD0:00:02
3Federico Zurlo (Ita) A.S.D.Postumia 73 Dino0:00:08
4Francesco Pedante (Ita) Iron Metal Cicli Protek0:00:23
5Andrea Sottocornola (Ita) U.C.A.B. Biella0:00:24
6Tommaso Caneva (Ita) D,D, Team Della Bona C0:01:01
7Stefano Valdrighi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti Elite0:01:13
8Adriano Lenti (Ita) Ciclimontanini Alice0:01:23
9Edward Ravasi (Ita) Bustese Olonia A.S.D.0:01:40
10Fabio Bergomi (Ita) Lissone Mtb Asd0:01:54
11Domenico Capetti (Ita) Melavì Tirano Bike0:02:25
12Giuseppe Quarato (Ita) Iron Metal Cicli Protek0:02:27
13Riccardo De Rossi (Ita) A.S.D. Sprint Vidor0:04:34
DNFEdoardo Rossi (Ita) A.S. Dilettantistica
DNFLorenzo Samparisi (Ita) D,D, Team Della Bona C

