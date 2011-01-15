Scapolan wins close Junior contest
Redaeill, Zurlo complete podium
|1
|Enrico Scapolan (Ita) G.S. Mosole
|0:40:07
|2
|Riccardo Redaelli (Ita) GS Cicli Fiorin-Despar ASD
|0:00:02
|3
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) A.S.D.Postumia 73 Dino
|0:00:08
|4
|Francesco Pedante (Ita) Iron Metal Cicli Protek
|0:00:23
|5
|Andrea Sottocornola (Ita) U.C.A.B. Biella
|0:00:24
|6
|Tommaso Caneva (Ita) D,D, Team Della Bona C
|0:01:01
|7
|Stefano Valdrighi (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti Elite
|0:01:13
|8
|Adriano Lenti (Ita) Ciclimontanini Alice
|0:01:23
|9
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Bustese Olonia A.S.D.
|0:01:40
|10
|Fabio Bergomi (Ita) Lissone Mtb Asd
|0:01:54
|11
|Domenico Capetti (Ita) Melavì Tirano Bike
|0:02:25
|12
|Giuseppe Quarato (Ita) Iron Metal Cicli Protek
|0:02:27
|13
|Riccardo De Rossi (Ita) A.S.D. Sprint Vidor
|0:04:34
|DNF
|Edoardo Rossi (Ita) A.S. Dilettantistica
|DNF
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita) D,D, Team Della Bona C
