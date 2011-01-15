Trending

Italian champion Rossi rolls to victory

Cucciniello a close second

Full Results
1Vania Rossi (Ita) Centro Sportivo Esercito0:45:37
2Francesca Cucciniello (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti Elite0:00:03
3Daniela Bresciani (Ita) Scott R.T.A.S.D.0:00:29
4Elena Valentini (Ita) GS Cicli Fiorin-Despar ASD0:00:52
5Nicoletta Bresciani (Ita) Scott R.T.A.S.D.0:00:59
6Stefania Vecchio (Ita) Selle Italia Guerciotti Elite0:01:06
7Ilenia Lazzaro (Ita) L Arcobaleno Carraro Team-1lap
8Judith Pollinger (Ita) Bi&Esse Infotre A.S.D.
9Suzie Godart (Lux) Fenix Kuota

