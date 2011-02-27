Gil triumphs in time trial
Venezuelan takes over race lead
|1
|Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
|0:12:22
|2
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:00:02
|3
|Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
|0:00:03
|4
|Lawrence Werbasse (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:00:05
|5
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:00:07
|6
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:00:13
|7
|Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega
|0:00:24
|8
|Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:00:28
|9
|Rodolfo Ivan Garcia (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:31
|10
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|11
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:36
|12
|Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:42
|13
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:48
|14
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:51
|15
|Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|16
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:00:52
|17
|Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico
|0:00:54
|18
|Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:00:56
|19
|Earmon Franck (USA) US U23 National Team
|20
|Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling
|21
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|22
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:00:57
|23
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet
|0:01:00
|24
|Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:01:03
|25
|Luis Pilido (Mex) Mexico
|0:01:04
|26
|Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:01:07
|27
|Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela
|0:01:09
|28
|Eriberto Peña (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:01:10
|29
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|30
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|31
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:01:11
|32
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|0:01:14
|33
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|34
|Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|0:01:15
|35
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:01:17
|36
|Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:01:19
|37
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|38
|Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:01:25
|39
|Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega
|0:01:26
|40
|Cristian Medina (Mex) Mexico
|0:01:28
|41
|Hiram Perez (Mex) Mexico
|0:01:29
|42
|Maxwell Durschi (USA) US U23 National Team
|43
|Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|0:01:32
|44
|Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega
|0:01:38
|45
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 1% for the Planet
|0:01:42
|46
|Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
|0:01:44
|47
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:01:47
|48
|Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|49
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:01:52
|50
|Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|51
|Kevyn Pujols (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:01:53
|52
|Manuel Sanchez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:01:54
|53
|Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|54
|Nils Penton (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|0:01:57
|55
|Karl Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|56
|Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|0:02:02
|57
|Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:02:04
|58
|Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|59
|Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:02:06
|60
|Gustavo Ernesto Payano (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:02:07
|61
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|62
|Anders Newbury (USA) US U23 National Team
|63
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|64
|William Guzman (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:02:08
|65
|Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|66
|Wes Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|67
|Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|68
|Julien Fillion (Can) 1% for the Planet
|0:02:14
|69
|Antonio Quintero (USA) Sun Cycling
|0:02:15
|70
|Erik Kullgren (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|0:02:17
|71
|Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:02:18
|72
|Kolt Bates (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|73
|Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:02:21
|74
|Victor Rojas (Dom) Areperos
|0:02:26
|75
|Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:02:27
|76
|Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:02:30
|77
|Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|78
|Rolf M. Vieten (Ger) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:02:31
|79
|Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega
|0:02:33
|80
|Robert Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:02:36
|81
|Frederic Theobald (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|0:02:37
|82
|Erizon Peña (Dom) Areperos
|0:02:39
|83
|Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:02:40
|84
|Manuel Antonides (Fra) Guadalupe
|0:02:43
|85
|Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|86
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|0:02:46
|87
|Rodney Minier (Dom) Areperos
|0:02:47
|88
|Miguel Babilonia (PuR) Areperos
|0:02:48
|89
|Luis Calipsa (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:02:51
|90
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:02:54
|91
|Robinson Santos (Dom) Areperos
|0:02:58
|92
|Charlie Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:02:59
|93
|Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|94
|Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:03:09
|95
|Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) Guadalupe
|96
|Julio C. Peralta (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:03:11
|97
|Eric Barillet (Fra) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:03:12
|98
|Jean Carlos Gonzalez (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|99
|Wilbin Felix (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:03:17
|100
|Ramon Diaz (Dom) Sun Cycling
|0:03:18
|101
|William Bondot (Fra) Guadalupe
|0:03:24
|102
|Alejandro Guzman (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:03:27
|103
|Naud Pierrick (Can) Arco Iris
|0:03:29
|104
|Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega
|105
|Zach Bergh (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:03:33
|106
|Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:03:37
|107
|Franklin Bencosme (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:03:41
|108
|Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:03:46
|109
|Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:03:48
|110
|Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|111
|Deivi Valdez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:03:53
|112
|Manuel Peña (Dom) Arco Iris
|0:03:57
|113
|Manuel Felix Guerrero (Dom) La Romana
|0:03:58
|114
|Melvin M. Soliman (Dom) La Romana
|0:03:59
|115
|Kerane Barolin (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:04:08
|116
|Jonathan Reynoso (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:04:12
|117
|Joel Capellan (Dom) Arco Iris
|0:04:23
|DNS
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|1
|Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
|25
|pts
|2
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|20
|3
|Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
|16
|4
|Lawrence Werbasse (USA) US U23 National Team
|14
|5
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|12
|6
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|10
|7
|Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega
|9
|8
|Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
|8
|9
|Rodolfo Ivan Garcia (Mex) Mexico
|7
|10
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
|5
|12
|Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|4
|13
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela
|3
|14
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|2
|15
|Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|1
|1
|EPM-UNE
|0:38:17
|2
|Venezuela
|0:00:13
|3
|US U23 National Team
|0:00:18
|4
|Mexico
|0:01:18
|5
|Kazakhstan
|0:01:32
|6
|ODO-Astana
|0:01:48
|7
|Mauricio Báez
|0:02:15
|8
|La Vega
|0:02:17
|9
|1% for the Planet
|0:03:28
|10
|Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|11
|Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:03:51
|12
|Ecuador
|0:03:54
|13
|Global Cycling Team
|0:04:08
|14
|San Pedro de Macorís
|0:04:37
|15
|Region Guadalupe
|0:05:00
|16
|Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:05:06
|17
|Sun Cycling
|0:05:18
|18
|León Ureña (Moca)
|0:05:48
|19
|Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:06:07
|20
|Areperos
|0:06:41
|21
|Guadalupe
|0:08:05
|22
|Gillette Fusion
|0:08:11
|23
|Arco Iris
|0:10:38
|1
|Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
|19:44:09
|2
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:26
|3
|Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
|0:00:35
|4
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela
|0:01:27
|5
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:01:43
|6
|Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega
|0:02:32
|7
|Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:02:46
|8
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|0:02:54
|9
|Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:02:57
|10
|Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela
|0:03:04
|11
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:03:17
|12
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:03:49
|13
|Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:04:32
|14
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:04:40
|15
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|16
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:05:05
|17
|Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:05:12
|18
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:05:15
|19
|Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:05:18
|20
|Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:05:23
|21
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|22
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:05:24
|23
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:05:37
|24
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:05:46
|25
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:05:50
|26
|Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:05:53
|27
|Luis Pilido (Mex) Mexico
|0:06:21
|28
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:06:24
|29
|Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:06:45
|30
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet
|0:06:47
|31
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:07:01
|32
|Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:07:53
|33
|Nils Penton (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|0:07:55
|34
|Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:08:05
|35
|Karl Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:08:15
|36
|Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:09:11
|37
|Cristian Medina (Mex) Mexico
|0:11:38
|38
|Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:12:25
|39
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:13:27
|40
|Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling
|0:13:42
|41
|Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
|0:15:10
|42
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:15:45
|43
|Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:16:03
|44
|Lawrence Werbasse (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:16:14
|45
|Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:16:18
|46
|Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|0:16:41
|47
|Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega
|0:17:04
|48
|Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:17:05
|49
|Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:17:15
|50
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:17:37
|51
|Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:17:45
|52
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:18:00
|53
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:18:16
|54
|Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:18:31
|55
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 1% for the Planet
|0:20:00
|56
|Miguel Babilonia (PuR) Areperos
|0:20:53
|57
|Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|0:21:33
|58
|Charlie Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:21:34
|59
|Earmon Franck (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:22:09
|60
|Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:22:34
|61
|Eriberto Peña (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:22:39
|62
|Maxwell Durschi (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:22:47
|63
|Manuel Sanchez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:23:15
|64
|Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:24:31
|65
|Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:24:55
|66
|Hiram Perez (Mex) Mexico
|0:25:42
|67
|Joel Capellan (Dom) Arco Iris
|0:25:44
|68
|Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:25:55
|69
|Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:27:56
|70
|Kevyn Pujols (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|71
|Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico
|0:28:43
|72
|Naud Pierrick (Can) Arco Iris
|0:29:00
|73
|Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega
|0:29:24
|74
|Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:29:27
|75
|William Bondot (Fra) Guadalupe
|0:30:42
|76
|Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|0:30:53
|77
|Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:32:50
|78
|Julien Fillion (Can) 1% for the Planet
|0:33:50
|79
|Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:33:52
|80
|Rolf M. Vieten (Ger) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:34:14
|81
|Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:34:22
|82
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|0:35:36
|83
|Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega
|0:36:12
|84
|Anders Newbury (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:37:07
|85
|Manuel Antonides (Fra) Guadalupe
|0:37:26
|86
|Robinson Santos (Dom) Areperos
|0:39:00
|87
|Frederic Theobald (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|0:39:29
|88
|Antonio Quintero (USA) Sun Cycling
|0:40:29
|89
|Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:41:30
|90
|Manuel Peña (Dom) Arco Iris
|0:41:42
|91
|Erik Kullgren (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|0:42:24
|92
|Wes Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:42:46
|93
|Manuel Felix Guerrero (Dom) La Romana
|0:42:56
|94
|Gustavo Ernesto Payano (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:43:46
|95
|Kolt Bates (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:44:23
|96
|Wilbin Felix (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:45:43
|97
|Ramon Diaz (Dom) Sun Cycling
|0:46:17
|98
|Luis Calipsa (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:48:31
|99
|Jonathan Reynoso (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:48:36
|100
|Jean Carlos Gonzalez (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:48:40
|101
|Rodney Minier (Dom) Areperos
|0:50:16
|102
|Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:51:03
|103
|William Guzman (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:52:34
|104
|Kerane Barolin (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:52:39
|105
|Robert Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:53:22
|106
|Rodolfo Ivan Garcia (Mex) Mexico
|0:58:10
|107
|Erizon Peña (Dom) Areperos
|0:58:36
|108
|Franklin Bencosme (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|1:00:22
|109
|Alejandro Guzman (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|1:00:58
|110
|Julio C. Peralta (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|1:06:25
|111
|Zach Bergh (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|1:07:54
|112
|Melvin M. Soliman (Dom) La Romana
|1:08:09
|113
|Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega
|1:12:42
|114
|Victor Rojas (Dom) Areperos
|1:16:15
|115
|Deivi Valdez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|1:24:31
|116
|Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) Guadalupe
|1:39:16
|117
|Eric Barillet (Fra) San Pedro de Macorís
|1:59:33
|1
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|100
|pts
|2
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|61
|3
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|61
|4
|Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
|60
|5
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|58
|6
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|48
|7
|Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|45
|8
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|42
|9
|Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
|41
|10
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|39
|11
|Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|38
|12
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|37
|13
|Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
|36
|14
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
|30
|15
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|29
|1
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|32
|pts
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|20
|3
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|18
|4
|Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|16
|5
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|15
|6
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|14
|7
|Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|13
|8
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|12
|1
|Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
|25
|pts
|2
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
|20
|3
|Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
|10
|4
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela
|10
|5
|Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|7
|6
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|2
|7
|Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela
|1
|1
|Venezuela
|59:13:45
|2
|EPM-UNE
|0:07:20
|3
|Mauricio Báez
|0:09:15
|4
|Kazakhstan
|0:12:30
|5
|ODO-Astana
|0:12:36
|6
|Ecuador
|0:17:16
|7
|Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:25:11
|8
|1% for the Planet
|0:25:12
|9
|US U23 National Team
|0:27:57
|10
|La Vega
|0:31:28
|11
|Mexico
|0:31:37
|12
|Global Cycling Team
|0:33:13
|13
|Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:45:48
|14
|León Ureña (Moca)
|0:55:12
|15
|Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|1:05:54
|16
|Gillette Fusion
|1:11:39
|17
|Region Guadalupe
|1:13:19
|18
|Sun Cycling
|1:14:05
|19
|Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|1:14:12
|20
|Areperos
|1:33:20
|21
|Arco Iris
|1:33:46
|22
|San Pedro de Macorís
|1:35:09
|23
|Guadalupe
|2:04:06
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy