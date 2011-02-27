Trending

Gil triumphs in time trial

Venezuelan takes over race lead

Full Results
1Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela0:12:22
2Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:00:02
3Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez0:00:03
4Lawrence Werbasse (USA) US U23 National Team0:00:05
5Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE0:00:07
6Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE0:00:13
7Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega0:00:24
8Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team0:00:28
9Rodolfo Ivan Garcia (Mex) Mexico0:00:31
10Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:00:35
11Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela0:00:36
12Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:42
13Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela0:00:48
14Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:51
15Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
16Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE0:00:52
17Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico0:00:54
18Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:00:56
19Earmon Franck (USA) US U23 National Team
20Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling
21Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
22Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE0:00:57
23Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet0:01:00
24Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador0:01:03
25Luis Pilido (Mex) Mexico0:01:04
26Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:01:07
27Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela0:01:09
28Eriberto Peña (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís0:01:10
29Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana
30Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
31Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador0:01:11
32Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela0:01:14
33Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
34Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico0:01:15
35Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:01:17
36Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:01:19
37Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:01:24
38Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:01:25
39Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega0:01:26
40Cristian Medina (Mex) Mexico0:01:28
41Hiram Perez (Mex) Mexico0:01:29
42Maxwell Durschi (USA) US U23 National Team
43Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe0:01:32
44Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega0:01:38
45Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 1% for the Planet0:01:42
46Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega0:01:44
47Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:01:47
48Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:01:50
49Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:01:52
50Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
51Kevyn Pujols (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:01:53
52Manuel Sanchez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:01:54
53Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:01:56
54Nils Penton (Swe) 1% for the Planet0:01:57
55Karl Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion
56Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe0:02:02
57Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:02:04
58Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:02:05
59Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:02:06
60Gustavo Ernesto Payano (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís0:02:07
61Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team
62Anders Newbury (USA) US U23 National Team
63Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
64William Guzman (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:02:08
65Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:02:10
66Wes Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:02:12
67Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE
68Julien Fillion (Can) 1% for the Planet0:02:14
69Antonio Quintero (USA) Sun Cycling0:02:15
70Erik Kullgren (Swe) 1% for the Planet0:02:17
71Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:02:18
72Kolt Bates (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:02:19
73Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:02:21
74Victor Rojas (Dom) Areperos0:02:26
75Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team0:02:27
76Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:02:30
77Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
78Rolf M. Vieten (Ger) San Pedro de Macorís0:02:31
79Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega0:02:33
80Robert Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:02:36
81Frederic Theobald (Fra) Region Guadalupe0:02:37
82Erizon Peña (Dom) Areperos0:02:39
83Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:02:40
84Manuel Antonides (Fra) Guadalupe0:02:43
85Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:02:44
86Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela0:02:46
87Rodney Minier (Dom) Areperos0:02:47
88Miguel Babilonia (PuR) Areperos0:02:48
89Luis Calipsa (Ecu) Ecuador0:02:51
90Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:02:54
91Robinson Santos (Dom) Areperos0:02:58
92Charlie Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:02:59
93Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
94Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:03:09
95Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) Guadalupe
96Julio C. Peralta (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:03:11
97Eric Barillet (Fra) San Pedro de Macorís0:03:12
98Jean Carlos Gonzalez (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
99Wilbin Felix (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:03:17
100Ramon Diaz (Dom) Sun Cycling0:03:18
101William Bondot (Fra) Guadalupe0:03:24
102Alejandro Guzman (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:03:27
103Naud Pierrick (Can) Arco Iris0:03:29
104Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega
105Zach Bergh (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:03:33
106Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:03:37
107Franklin Bencosme (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:03:41
108Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:03:46
109Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:03:48
110Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
111Deivi Valdez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:03:53
112Manuel Peña (Dom) Arco Iris0:03:57
113Manuel Felix Guerrero (Dom) La Romana0:03:58
114Melvin M. Soliman (Dom) La Romana0:03:59
115Kerane Barolin (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:04:08
116Jonathan Reynoso (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:04:12
117Joel Capellan (Dom) Arco Iris0:04:23
DNSSegundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador

Points
1Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela25pts
2Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja20
3Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez16
4Lawrence Werbasse (USA) US U23 National Team14
5Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE12
6Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE10
7Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega9
8Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team8
9Rodolfo Ivan Garcia (Mex) Mexico7
10Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team6
11Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela5
12Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan4
13Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela3
14Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan2
15Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE1

Teams
1EPM-UNE0:38:17
2Venezuela0:00:13
3US U23 National Team0:00:18
4Mexico0:01:18
5Kazakhstan0:01:32
6ODO-Astana0:01:48
7Mauricio Báez0:02:15
8La Vega0:02:17
91% for the Planet0:03:28
10Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:03:32
11Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:03:51
12Ecuador0:03:54
13Global Cycling Team0:04:08
14San Pedro de Macorís0:04:37
15Region Guadalupe0:05:00
16Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:05:06
17Sun Cycling0:05:18
18León Ureña (Moca)0:05:48
19Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:06:07
20Areperos0:06:41
21Guadalupe0:08:05
22Gillette Fusion0:08:11
23Arco Iris0:10:38

General classification after stage 6b
1Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela19:44:09
2Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela0:00:26
3Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez0:00:35
4Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela0:01:27
5Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:01:43
6Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega0:02:32
7Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE0:02:46
8Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela0:02:54
9Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team0:02:57
10Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela0:03:04
11Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE0:03:17
12Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE0:03:49
13Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:04:32
14Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:04:40
15Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
16Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:05:05
17Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador0:05:12
18Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE0:05:15
19Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE0:05:18
20Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:05:23
21Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
22Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE0:05:24
23Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:05:37
24Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:05:46
25Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:05:50
26Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:05:53
27Luis Pilido (Mex) Mexico0:06:21
28Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:06:24
29Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:06:45
30Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet0:06:47
31Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:07:01
32Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:07:53
33Nils Penton (Swe) 1% for the Planet0:07:55
34Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:08:05
35Karl Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:08:15
36Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:09:11
37Cristian Medina (Mex) Mexico0:11:38
38Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:12:25
39Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:13:27
40Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling0:13:42
41Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega0:15:10
42Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:15:45
43Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:16:03
44Lawrence Werbasse (USA) US U23 National Team0:16:14
45Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:16:18
46Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico0:16:41
47Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega0:17:04
48Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:17:05
49Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:17:15
50Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:17:37
51Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:17:45
52Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:18:00
53Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:18:16
54Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:18:31
55Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 1% for the Planet0:20:00
56Miguel Babilonia (PuR) Areperos0:20:53
57Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe0:21:33
58Charlie Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:21:34
59Earmon Franck (USA) US U23 National Team0:22:09
60Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:22:34
61Eriberto Peña (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís0:22:39
62Maxwell Durschi (USA) US U23 National Team0:22:47
63Manuel Sanchez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:23:15
64Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team0:24:31
65Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:24:55
66Hiram Perez (Mex) Mexico0:25:42
67Joel Capellan (Dom) Arco Iris0:25:44
68Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:25:55
69Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:27:56
70Kevyn Pujols (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
71Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico0:28:43
72Naud Pierrick (Can) Arco Iris0:29:00
73Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega0:29:24
74Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:29:27
75William Bondot (Fra) Guadalupe0:30:42
76Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe0:30:53
77Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:32:50
78Julien Fillion (Can) 1% for the Planet0:33:50
79Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:33:52
80Rolf M. Vieten (Ger) San Pedro de Macorís0:34:14
81Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:34:22
82Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela0:35:36
83Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega0:36:12
84Anders Newbury (USA) US U23 National Team0:37:07
85Manuel Antonides (Fra) Guadalupe0:37:26
86Robinson Santos (Dom) Areperos0:39:00
87Frederic Theobald (Fra) Region Guadalupe0:39:29
88Antonio Quintero (USA) Sun Cycling0:40:29
89Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:41:30
90Manuel Peña (Dom) Arco Iris0:41:42
91Erik Kullgren (Swe) 1% for the Planet0:42:24
92Wes Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:42:46
93Manuel Felix Guerrero (Dom) La Romana0:42:56
94Gustavo Ernesto Payano (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís0:43:46
95Kolt Bates (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:44:23
96Wilbin Felix (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:45:43
97Ramon Diaz (Dom) Sun Cycling0:46:17
98Luis Calipsa (Ecu) Ecuador0:48:31
99Jonathan Reynoso (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:48:36
100Jean Carlos Gonzalez (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís0:48:40
101Rodney Minier (Dom) Areperos0:50:16
102Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:51:03
103William Guzman (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:52:34
104Kerane Barolin (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:52:39
105Robert Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:53:22
106Rodolfo Ivan Garcia (Mex) Mexico0:58:10
107Erizon Peña (Dom) Areperos0:58:36
108Franklin Bencosme (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)1:00:22
109Alejandro Guzman (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo1:00:58
110Julio C. Peralta (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo1:06:25
111Zach Bergh (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team1:07:54
112Melvin M. Soliman (Dom) La Romana1:08:09
113Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega1:12:42
114Victor Rojas (Dom) Areperos1:16:15
115Deivi Valdez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal1:24:31
116Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) Guadalupe1:39:16
117Eric Barillet (Fra) San Pedro de Macorís1:59:33

Points classification
1Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja100pts
2Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana61
3Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal61
4Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela60
5Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE58
6Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan48
7Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team45
8Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela42
9Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez41
10Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela39
11Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico38
12Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE37
13Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team36
14Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela30
15Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE29

Sprint classification
1Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal32pts
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan20
3Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja18
4Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez16
5Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team15
6Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela14
7Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana13
8Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela12

Mountains classification
1Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez25pts
2Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela20
3Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela10
4Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela10
5Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE7
6Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan2
7Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela1

Teams classification
1Venezuela59:13:45
2EPM-UNE0:07:20
3Mauricio Báez0:09:15
4Kazakhstan0:12:30
5ODO-Astana0:12:36
6Ecuador0:17:16
7Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:25:11
81% for the Planet0:25:12
9US U23 National Team0:27:57
10La Vega0:31:28
11Mexico0:31:37
12Global Cycling Team0:33:13
13Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:45:48
14León Ureña (Moca)0:55:12
15Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team1:05:54
16Gillette Fusion1:11:39
17Region Guadalupe1:13:19
18Sun Cycling1:14:05
19Refidomsa - San Cristobal1:14:12
20Areperos1:33:20
21Arco Iris1:33:46
22San Pedro de Macorís1:35:09
23Guadalupe2:04:06

