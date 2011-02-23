Van der Sanden victorious in stage four
Squire maintains 40-second GC lead
|1
|Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|3:00:35
|2
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|4
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|5
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|6
|Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:00:03
|7
|Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|8
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|9
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|10
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|11
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|12
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|13
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet
|14
|Naud Pierrick (Can) Arco Iris
|15
|Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|16
|Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|17
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|18
|Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
|19
|Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|20
|Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|21
|Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|22
|Luis Pilido (Mex) Mexico
|23
|Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega
|24
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|25
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|26
|Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela
|27
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|28
|Charlie Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|29
|Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|30
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|31
|Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|32
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|33
|Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega
|34
|Miguel Babilonia (PuR) Areperos
|35
|Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
|36
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|37
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|38
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|39
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|40
|Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega
|41
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|42
|Julien Fillion (Can) 1% for the Planet
|43
|Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
|44
|Lawrence Werbasse (USA) US U23 National Team
|45
|Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|46
|Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling
|47
|Karl Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|48
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela
|49
|Frederic Theobald (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|50
|Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|51
|Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|52
|Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|53
|Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|54
|Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|55
|Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|56
|Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega
|57
|Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
|58
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|59
|Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|60
|Anders Newbury (USA) US U23 National Team
|61
|Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team
|62
|Nils Penton (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|63
|Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|64
|Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|65
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
|66
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|67
|Raul Diaz (USA) Sun Cycling
|68
|Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|69
|Deivi Valdez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:05:10
|70
|Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|71
|Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico
|72
|Eriberto Peña (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|73
|Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|74
|Zach Bergh (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|75
|Cristian Medina (Mex) Mexico
|76
|Rodolfo Ivan Garcia (Mex) Mexico
|77
|Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|78
|Erik Kullgren (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|79
|Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|80
|Alejandro Guzman (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|81
|Maxwell Durschi (USA) US U23 National Team
|82
|Franklin Bencosme (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|83
|Earmon Franck (USA) US U23 National Team
|84
|Kolt Bates (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|85
|Erizon Peña (Dom) Areperos
|86
|Antonio Quintero (USA) Sun Cycling
|87
|Wes Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|88
|William Guzman (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|89
|Joel Capellan (Dom) Arco Iris
|90
|Manuel Sanchez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|91
|Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|92
|Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|93
|Kevyn Pujols (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|94
|Ramon Diaz (Dom) Sun Cycling
|95
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 1% for the Planet
|96
|Francois David (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|97
|Melvin M. Soliman (Dom) La Romana
|98
|Rolf M. Vieten (Ger) San Pedro de Macorís
|99
|Robinson Santos (Dom) Areperos
|100
|Manuel Felix Guerrero (Dom) La Romana
|101
|Robert Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|102
|Juan Alberto Beras (Dom) La Romana
|103
|Ronald Zaldivar (Dom) Arco Iris
|104
|Manuel Peña (Dom) Arco Iris
|0:05:23
|105
|Manuel Antonides (Fra) Guadalupe
|106
|Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|107
|Julio C. Peralta (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|108
|Franck Sartori (Fra) Guadalupe
|109
|Gustavo Ernesto Payano (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:05:26
|110
|Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|111
|Jean Carlos Gonzalez (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|112
|William Bondot (Fra) Guadalupe
|113
|Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:05:29
|114
|Lismardis Reyes (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:05:33
|115
|Wilbin Felix (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:05:36
|116
|Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega
|117
|Jonathan Reynoso (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:05:10
|118
|Maxence Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:10:24
|119
|Javier Cuevas (Dom) Arco Iris
|120
|Pablo Hidalgo (Ecu) Ecuador
|121
|Joel Barros (USA) Sun Cycling
|122
|Luis Calipsa (Ecu) Ecuador
|123
|Rodney Minier (Dom) Areperos
|0:13:13
|124
|Victor Rojas (Dom) Areperos
|0:18:07
|125
|Eric Barillet (Fra) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:21:13
|126
|Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) Guadalupe
|127
|Geovanny Garcia (Dom) Areperos
|128
|Nathaniel Beams (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|129
|Miguel Cuirassier (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|130
|Gregorio Alfonseca (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|131
|Kerane Barolin (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|DNF
|Hiram Perez (Mex) Mexico
|DNF
|Jesus H. Moncion (Dom) La Romana
|DNS
|Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador
|1
|Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|13
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|10
|4
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|8
|5
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|6
|6
|Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|5
|7
|Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|4
|8
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|3
|9
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|2
|10
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|1
|1
|Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|5
|pts
|2
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|2
|4
|Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|1
|1
|Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|5
|pts
|2
|Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|3
|3
|Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|2
|4
|Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|1
|1
|Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|5
|pts
|2
|Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|3
|3
|Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|2
|4
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Global Cycling Team
|9:01:51
|2
|ODO-Astana
|3
|Kazakhstan
|4
|Venezuela
|5
|Mauricio Báez
|0:00:03
|6
|EPM-UNE
|7
|Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|8
|La Vega
|9
|Ecuador
|10
|1% for the Planet
|11
|US U23 National Team
|12
|Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:05:10
|13
|Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|14
|León Ureña (Moca)
|15
|Sun Cycling
|16
|Region Guadalupe
|0:05:23
|17
|Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:10:14
|18
|Mexico
|0:10:17
|19
|Arco Iris
|20
|Areperos
|21
|Gillette Fusion
|0:10:52
|22
|La Romana
|0:15:24
|23
|San Pedro de Macorís
|0:15:40
|24
|Guadalupe
|0:16:06
|1
|Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
|13:15:04
|2
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:00:40
|3
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:44
|4
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:00:45
|5
|Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:00:59
|6
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|7
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
|8
|Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:01:01
|9
|Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling
|0:01:02
|10
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:01:07
|11
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:01:25
|12
|Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:01:40
|13
|Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|14
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet
|15
|Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|16
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|17
|Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela
|18
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|19
|Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
|20
|Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
|21
|Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|22
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela
|23
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:01:48
|24
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:01:52
|25
|Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|26
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|27
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:01:56
|28
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|29
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:01:58
|30
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|31
|Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|32
|Luis Pilido (Mex) Mexico
|33
|Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|34
|Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|35
|Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|36
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|37
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|38
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|39
|Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|40
|Nils Penton (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|41
|Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega
|42
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:02:03
|43
|Karl Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:02:14
|44
|Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:02:18
|45
|Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:02:54
|46
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|47
|Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:03:13
|48
|Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:05:47
|49
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:06:43
|50
|Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|0:06:47
|51
|Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:06:48
|52
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 1% for the Planet
|0:06:52
|53
|Charlie Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:06:59
|54
|Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:07:04
|55
|Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|0:07:05
|56
|Manuel Sanchez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|57
|Cristian Medina (Mex) Mexico
|58
|Earmon Franck (USA) US U23 National Team
|59
|Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|60
|Eriberto Peña (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|61
|Maxwell Durschi (USA) US U23 National Team
|62
|Joel Capellan (Dom) Arco Iris
|63
|Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:07:21
|64
|William Bondot (Fra) Guadalupe
|0:07:38
|65
|Lawrence Werbasse (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:07:48
|66
|Raul Diaz (USA) Sun Cycling
|0:08:12
|67
|Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:08:19
|68
|Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
|0:09:31
|69
|Miguel Babilonia (PuR) Areperos
|0:09:44
|70
|Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:10:18
|71
|Naud Pierrick (Can) Arco Iris
|0:11:04
|72
|Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega
|0:11:24
|73
|Antonio Quintero (USA) Sun Cycling
|0:11:50
|74
|Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|75
|Kevyn Pujols (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:11:55
|76
|Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:12:06
|77
|Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:12:36
|78
|Francois David (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|0:13:26
|79
|Rolf M. Vieten (Ger) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:13:50
|80
|Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|0:14:35
|81
|Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:15:28
|82
|Rodolfo Ivan Garcia (Mex) Mexico
|0:15:49
|83
|Anders Newbury (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:16:16
|84
|Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega
|0:17:19
|85
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|0:17:36
|86
|Frederic Theobald (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|0:18:12
|87
|Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:19:27
|88
|Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico
|0:19:28
|89
|Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega
|0:19:31
|90
|Manuel Antonides (Fra) Guadalupe
|0:19:45
|91
|Manuel Felix Guerrero (Dom) La Romana
|0:22:13
|92
|Kolt Bates (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:22:50
|93
|Robinson Santos (Dom) Areperos
|0:22:58
|94
|Julien Fillion (Can) 1% for the Planet
|0:23:15
|95
|Manuel Peña (Dom) Arco Iris
|0:23:37
|96
|Jonathan Reynoso (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:24:21
|97
|Wilbin Felix (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:24:32
|98
|Rodney Minier (Dom) Areperos
|0:24:37
|99
|Franck Sartori (Fra) Guadalupe
|0:25:07
|100
|Erik Kullgren (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|0:27:00
|101
|Ramon Diaz (Dom) Sun Cycling
|0:27:03
|102
|Wes Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:29:08
|103
|Erizon Peña (Dom) Areperos
|0:29:36
|104
|Gustavo Ernesto Payano (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:30:09
|105
|Jean Carlos Gonzalez (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:31:20
|106
|Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:31:27
|107
|Pablo Hidalgo (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:31:28
|108
|Luis Calipsa (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:32:30
|109
|Juan Alberto Beras (Dom) La Romana
|0:32:35
|110
|William Guzman (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:32:48
|111
|Julio C. Peralta (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:34:05
|112
|Ronald Zaldivar (Dom) Arco Iris
|0:35:02
|113
|Kerane Barolin (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:36:12
|114
|Gregorio Alfonseca (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:36:22
|115
|Robert Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:37:21
|116
|Maxence Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:37:47
|117
|Franklin Bencosme (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:40:41
|118
|Alejandro Guzman (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:41:02
|119
|Nathaniel Beams (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:44:05
|120
|Melvin M. Soliman (Dom) La Romana
|0:47:17
|121
|Zach Bergh (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:47:25
|122
|Victor Rojas (Dom) Areperos
|0:48:00
|123
|Eric Barillet (Fra) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:52:35
|124
|Lismardis Reyes (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:53:19
|125
|Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) Guadalupe
|0:54:29
|126
|Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega
|0:56:34
|127
|Joel Barros (USA) Sun Cycling
|0:57:20
|128
|Deivi Valdez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|1:00:42
|129
|Javier Cuevas (Dom) Arco Iris
|1:01:55
|130
|Miguel Cuirassier (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|1:07:58
|131
|Geovanny Garcia (Dom) Areperos
|1:21:51
|1
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|63
|pts
|2
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|54
|3
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|48
|4
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|37
|5
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|36
|6
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|30
|7
|Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
|28
|8
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|28
|9
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|26
|10
|Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|25
|11
|Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|24
|12
|Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|22
|13
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|22
|14
|Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|21
|15
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|18
|1
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|26
|pts
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|15
|3
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|13
|4
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|12
|5
|Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|11
|6
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|10
|7
|Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|9
|8
|Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|9
|1
|US U23 National Team
|39:48:00
|2
|Venezuela
|0:00:52
|3
|EPM-UNE
|0:00:58
|4
|ODO-Astana
|0:01:37
|5
|Kazakhstan
|0:01:38
|6
|Global Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|7
|Mauricio Báez
|0:01:54
|8
|Ecuador
|0:02:02
|9
|Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:02:07
|10
|1% for the Planet
|0:02:40
|11
|Sun Cycling
|0:12:02
|12
|Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:13:03
|13
|Mexico
|0:13:07
|14
|León Ureña (Moca)
|0:18:19
|15
|La Vega
|0:18:25
|16
|Region Guadalupe
|0:19:28
|17
|Gillette Fusion
|0:24:58
|18
|Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:25:41
|19
|Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:28:10
|20
|Arco Iris
|0:37:36
|21
|Guadalupe
|0:38:19
|22
|Areperos
|0:46:28
|23
|San Pedro de Macorís
|0:47:49
|24
|La Romana
|1:23:18
