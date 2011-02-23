Trending

Van der Sanden victorious in stage four

Squire maintains 40-second GC lead

Full Results
1Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team3:00:35
2Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
4Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
5Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
6Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:00:03
7Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez
8Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
9Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
10Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
11Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
12Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
13Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet
14Naud Pierrick (Can) Arco Iris
15Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team
16Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
17Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team
18Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
19Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
20Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
21Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
22Luis Pilido (Mex) Mexico
23Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega
24Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team
25Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
26Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela
27Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
28Charlie Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
29Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE
30Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
31Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
32Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
33Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega
34Miguel Babilonia (PuR) Areperos
35Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
36Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
37Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
38Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
39Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
40Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega
41Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana
42Julien Fillion (Can) 1% for the Planet
43Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
44Lawrence Werbasse (USA) US U23 National Team
45Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Mauricio Báez
46Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling
47Karl Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion
48Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela
49Frederic Theobald (Fra) Region Guadalupe
50Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
51Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe
52Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team
53Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
54Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
55Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling Team
56Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega
57Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
58Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
59Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
60Anders Newbury (USA) US U23 National Team
61Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team
62Nils Penton (Swe) 1% for the Planet
63Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) Kazakhstan
64Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
65Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
66Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
67Raul Diaz (USA) Sun Cycling
68Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
69Deivi Valdez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:05:10
70Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez
71Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico
72Eriberto Peña (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
73Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
74Zach Bergh (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
75Cristian Medina (Mex) Mexico
76Rodolfo Ivan Garcia (Mex) Mexico
77Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
78Erik Kullgren (Swe) 1% for the Planet
79Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
80Alejandro Guzman (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
81Maxwell Durschi (USA) US U23 National Team
82Franklin Bencosme (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
83Earmon Franck (USA) US U23 National Team
84Kolt Bates (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
85Erizon Peña (Dom) Areperos
86Antonio Quintero (USA) Sun Cycling
87Wes Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
88William Guzman (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
89Joel Capellan (Dom) Arco Iris
90Manuel Sanchez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
91Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
92Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
93Kevyn Pujols (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
94Ramon Diaz (Dom) Sun Cycling
95Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 1% for the Planet
96Francois David (Swe) 1% for the Planet
97Melvin M. Soliman (Dom) La Romana
98Rolf M. Vieten (Ger) San Pedro de Macorís
99Robinson Santos (Dom) Areperos
100Manuel Felix Guerrero (Dom) La Romana
101Robert Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
102Juan Alberto Beras (Dom) La Romana
103Ronald Zaldivar (Dom) Arco Iris
104Manuel Peña (Dom) Arco Iris0:05:23
105Manuel Antonides (Fra) Guadalupe
106Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe
107Julio C. Peralta (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
108Franck Sartori (Fra) Guadalupe
109Gustavo Ernesto Payano (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís0:05:26
110Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion
111Jean Carlos Gonzalez (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
112William Bondot (Fra) Guadalupe
113Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:05:29
114Lismardis Reyes (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:05:33
115Wilbin Felix (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:05:36
116Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega
117Jonathan Reynoso (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:05:10
118Maxence Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:10:24
119Javier Cuevas (Dom) Arco Iris
120Pablo Hidalgo (Ecu) Ecuador
121Joel Barros (USA) Sun Cycling
122Luis Calipsa (Ecu) Ecuador
123Rodney Minier (Dom) Areperos0:13:13
124Victor Rojas (Dom) Areperos0:18:07
125Eric Barillet (Fra) San Pedro de Macorís0:21:13
126Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) Guadalupe
127Geovanny Garcia (Dom) Areperos
128Nathaniel Beams (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
129Miguel Cuirassier (Fra) Gillette Fusion
130Gregorio Alfonseca (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
131Kerane Barolin (Fra) Gillette Fusion
DNFHiram Perez (Mex) Mexico
DNFJesus H. Moncion (Dom) La Romana
DNSJose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador

Points
1Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team15pts
2Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal13
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan10
4Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela8
5Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana6
6Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez5
7Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez4
8Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE3
9Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana2
10Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador1

Sprint 1 - Basima, 48km
1Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana5pts
2Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team3
3Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja2
4Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador1

Sprint 2 - Piedra Blance, 65km
1Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador5pts
2Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja3
3Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe2
4Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana1

Sprint 3 - Bonao, 84km
1Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana5pts
2Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador3
3Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja2
4Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team1

Teams
1Global Cycling Team9:01:51
2ODO-Astana
3Kazakhstan
4Venezuela
5Mauricio Báez0:00:03
6EPM-UNE
7Aro & Pedal/Inteja
8La Vega
9Ecuador
101% for the Planet
11US U23 National Team
12Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:05:10
13Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
14León Ureña (Moca)
15Sun Cycling
16Region Guadalupe0:05:23
17Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:10:14
18Mexico0:10:17
19Arco Iris
20Areperos
21Gillette Fusion0:10:52
22La Romana0:15:24
23San Pedro de Macorís0:15:40
24Guadalupe0:16:06

General classification after stage 4
1Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team13:15:04
2Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:00:40
3Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela0:00:44
4Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:00:45
5Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:00:59
6Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
7Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
8Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE0:01:01
9Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling0:01:02
10Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador0:01:07
11Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:01:25
12Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador0:01:40
13Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:01:45
14Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet
15Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
16Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
17Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela
18Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
19Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
20Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
21Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
22Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela
23Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:01:48
24Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:01:52
25Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
26Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:01:55
27Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE0:01:56
28Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team
29Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador0:01:58
30Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
31Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
32Luis Pilido (Mex) Mexico
33Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) Kazakhstan
34Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
35Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez
36Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
37Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
38Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
39Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
40Nils Penton (Swe) 1% for the Planet
41Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega
42Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:02:03
43Karl Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:02:14
44Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:02:18
45Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:02:54
46Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:02:58
47Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team0:03:13
48Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:05:47
49Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:06:43
50Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe0:06:47
51Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:06:48
52Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 1% for the Planet0:06:52
53Charlie Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:06:59
54Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:07:04
55Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico0:07:05
56Manuel Sanchez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
57Cristian Medina (Mex) Mexico
58Earmon Franck (USA) US U23 National Team
59Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez
60Eriberto Peña (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
61Maxwell Durschi (USA) US U23 National Team
62Joel Capellan (Dom) Arco Iris
63Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:07:21
64William Bondot (Fra) Guadalupe0:07:38
65Lawrence Werbasse (USA) US U23 National Team0:07:48
66Raul Diaz (USA) Sun Cycling0:08:12
67Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:08:19
68Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega0:09:31
69Miguel Babilonia (PuR) Areperos0:09:44
70Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:10:18
71Naud Pierrick (Can) Arco Iris0:11:04
72Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega0:11:24
73Antonio Quintero (USA) Sun Cycling0:11:50
74Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
75Kevyn Pujols (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:11:55
76Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:12:06
77Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:12:36
78Francois David (Swe) 1% for the Planet0:13:26
79Rolf M. Vieten (Ger) San Pedro de Macorís0:13:50
80Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe0:14:35
81Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:15:28
82Rodolfo Ivan Garcia (Mex) Mexico0:15:49
83Anders Newbury (USA) US U23 National Team0:16:16
84Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega0:17:19
85Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela0:17:36
86Frederic Theobald (Fra) Region Guadalupe0:18:12
87Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:19:27
88Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico0:19:28
89Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega0:19:31
90Manuel Antonides (Fra) Guadalupe0:19:45
91Manuel Felix Guerrero (Dom) La Romana0:22:13
92Kolt Bates (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:22:50
93Robinson Santos (Dom) Areperos0:22:58
94Julien Fillion (Can) 1% for the Planet0:23:15
95Manuel Peña (Dom) Arco Iris0:23:37
96Jonathan Reynoso (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:24:21
97Wilbin Felix (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:24:32
98Rodney Minier (Dom) Areperos0:24:37
99Franck Sartori (Fra) Guadalupe0:25:07
100Erik Kullgren (Swe) 1% for the Planet0:27:00
101Ramon Diaz (Dom) Sun Cycling0:27:03
102Wes Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:29:08
103Erizon Peña (Dom) Areperos0:29:36
104Gustavo Ernesto Payano (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís0:30:09
105Jean Carlos Gonzalez (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís0:31:20
106Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:31:27
107Pablo Hidalgo (Ecu) Ecuador0:31:28
108Luis Calipsa (Ecu) Ecuador0:32:30
109Juan Alberto Beras (Dom) La Romana0:32:35
110William Guzman (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:32:48
111Julio C. Peralta (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:34:05
112Ronald Zaldivar (Dom) Arco Iris0:35:02
113Kerane Barolin (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:36:12
114Gregorio Alfonseca (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:36:22
115Robert Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:37:21
116Maxence Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:37:47
117Franklin Bencosme (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:40:41
118Alejandro Guzman (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:41:02
119Nathaniel Beams (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:44:05
120Melvin M. Soliman (Dom) La Romana0:47:17
121Zach Bergh (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:47:25
122Victor Rojas (Dom) Areperos0:48:00
123Eric Barillet (Fra) San Pedro de Macorís0:52:35
124Lismardis Reyes (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:53:19
125Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) Guadalupe0:54:29
126Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega0:56:34
127Joel Barros (USA) Sun Cycling0:57:20
128Deivi Valdez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal1:00:42
129Javier Cuevas (Dom) Arco Iris1:01:55
130Miguel Cuirassier (Fra) Gillette Fusion1:07:58
131Geovanny Garcia (Dom) Areperos1:21:51

Points classification
1Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja63pts
2Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal54
3Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana48
4Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE37
5Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela36
6Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan30
7Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team28
8Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela28
9Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana26
10Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team25
11Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico24
12Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE22
13Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan22
14Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez21
15Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE18

Sprint classification
1Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal26pts
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan15
3Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja13
4Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela12
5Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana11
6Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela10
7Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador9
8Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez9

Teams classification
1US U23 National Team39:48:00
2Venezuela0:00:52
3EPM-UNE0:00:58
4ODO-Astana0:01:37
5Kazakhstan0:01:38
6Global Cycling Team0:01:51
7Mauricio Báez0:01:54
8Ecuador0:02:02
9Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:02:07
101% for the Planet0:02:40
11Sun Cycling0:12:02
12Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:13:03
13Mexico0:13:07
14León Ureña (Moca)0:18:19
15La Vega0:18:25
16Region Guadalupe0:19:28
17Gillette Fusion0:24:58
18Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:25:41
19Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:28:10
20Arco Iris0:37:36
21Guadalupe0:38:19
22Areperos0:46:28
23San Pedro de Macorís0:47:49
24La Romana1:23:18

