Capellan captures stage three
Squire remains in overall lead
|1
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|3:47:59
|2
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|3
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|4
|Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|5
|Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|6
|Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team
|7
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|8
|Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|9
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|10
|Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|11
|Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|12
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|13
|Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|14
|Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|15
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|16
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet
|17
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|18
|Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|19
|Naud Pierrick (Can) Arco Iris
|20
|Raul Diaz (USA) Sun Cycling
|21
|Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|22
|Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega
|23
|Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|24
|Rodney Minier (Dom) Areperos
|25
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|26
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|27
|Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|28
|Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|29
|Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|30
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|31
|Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|32
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
|33
|Luis Pilido (Mex) Mexico
|34
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|35
|Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela
|36
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|37
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|38
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|39
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|40
|Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
|41
|Manuel Sanchez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|42
|Robinson Santos (Dom) Areperos
|43
|Antonio Quintero (USA) Sun Cycling
|44
|Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
|45
|Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|46
|Kevyn Pujols (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|47
|Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|48
|Cristian Medina (Mex) Mexico
|49
|Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
|50
|Erizon Peña (Dom) Areperos
|51
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|52
|Hiram Perez (Mex) Mexico
|53
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|54
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|55
|Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|56
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela
|57
|Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|58
|Karl Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|59
|Earmon Franck (USA) US U23 National Team
|60
|Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|61
|Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|62
|Kolt Bates (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|63
|Maxwell Durschi (USA) US U23 National Team
|64
|Julien Fillion (Can) 1% for the Planet
|65
|Charlie Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|66
|Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|67
|Lawrence Werbasse (USA) US U23 National Team
|68
|Eriberto Peña (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|69
|Nils Penton (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|70
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 1% for the Planet
|71
|Joel Capellan (Dom) Arco Iris
|72
|Alejandro Guzman (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|73
|Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|74
|Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|75
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|76
|Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega
|77
|Ramon Diaz (Dom) Sun Cycling
|78
|Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling
|79
|Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico
|80
|Wes Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|81
|Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador
|82
|Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|83
|Miguel Babilonia (PuR) Areperos
|84
|Rodolfo Ivan Garcia (Mex) Mexico
|85
|Pablo Hidalgo (Ecu) Ecuador
|86
|Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
|87
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|88
|Robert Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:00:15
|89
|Erik Kullgren (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|0:00:17
|90
|Manuel Peña (Dom) Arco Iris
|91
|Gustavo Ernesto Payano (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|92
|Gregorio Alfonseca (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|93
|William Bondot (Fra) Guadalupe
|94
|Frederic Theobald (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|0:00:21
|95
|Kerane Barolin (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:00:24
|96
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:01:20
|97
|William Guzman (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:01:25
|98
|Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega
|99
|Jean Carlos Gonzalez (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:01:28
|100
|Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega
|0:01:31
|101
|Luis Calipsa (Ecu) Ecuador
|102
|Victor Rojas (Dom) Areperos
|103
|Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|104
|Maxence Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|105
|Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|106
|Francois David (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|107
|Nathaniel Beams (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|108
|Joel Barros (USA) Sun Cycling
|109
|Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|110
|Franck Sartori (Fra) Guadalupe
|0:01:36
|111
|Manuel Antonides (Fra) Guadalupe
|0:01:37
|112
|Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) Guadalupe
|113
|Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|114
|Melvin M. Soliman (Dom) La Romana
|115
|Rolf M. Vieten (Ger) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:01:55
|116
|Juan Alberto Beras (Dom) La Romana
|0:02:03
|117
|Jonathan Reynoso (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:02:23
|118
|Lismardis Reyes (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|119
|Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|120
|Manuel Felix Guerrero (Dom) La Romana
|0:02:32
|121
|Wilbin Felix (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:03:03
|122
|Anders Newbury (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:03:49
|123
|Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:04:08
|124
|Julio C. Peralta (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:04:19
|125
|Eric Barillet (Fra) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:05:24
|126
|Ronald Zaldivar (Dom) Arco Iris
|0:05:26
|127
|Jesus H. Moncion (Dom) La Romana
|0:05:36
|128
|Javier Cuevas (Dom) Arco Iris
|129
|Franklin Bencosme (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:08:06
|130
|Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega
|0:18:20
|131
|Deivi Valdez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|132
|Geovanny Garcia (Dom) Areperos
|0:22:05
|133
|Miguel Cuirassier (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:22:06
|134
|Zach Bergh (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:23:12
|DNF
|Edwine Bellet (Fra) Guadalupe
|DNF
|Rene Octavio Lopez (Dom) La Romana
|1
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|25
|pts
|2
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|20
|3
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|16
|4
|Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|14
|5
|Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|12
|6
|Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team
|10
|7
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|9
|8
|Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|8
|9
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|7
|10
|Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|6
|11
|Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|5
|12
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|4
|13
|Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|3
|14
|Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|2
|15
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|1
|1
|Julio C. Peralta (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|5
|pts
|2
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|3
|3
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|2
|4
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|1
|1
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|5
|pts
|2
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|3
|3
|Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|2
|4
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|1
|1
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|5
|pts
|2
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|3
|3
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|2
|4
|Jonathan Reynoso (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|1
|1
|Venezuela
|11:23:57
|2
|EPM-UNE
|3
|ODO-Astana
|4
|Mauricio Báez
|5
|Kazakhstan
|6
|Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|7
|Gillette Fusion
|8
|Global Cycling Team
|9
|Mexico
|10
|US U23 National Team
|11
|Areperos
|12
|Ecuador
|13
|Sun Cycling
|14
|León Ureña (Moca)
|15
|1% for the Planet
|16
|Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|17
|Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|18
|La Vega
|19
|Arco Iris
|0:00:17
|20
|Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:01:31
|21
|San Pedro de Macorís
|0:01:45
|22
|Region Guadalupe
|0:01:58
|23
|Guadalupe
|0:03:30
|24
|La Romana
|0:06:12
|1
|Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
|10:14:26
|2
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:00:40
|3
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:44
|4
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:00:45
|5
|Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:00:59
|6
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|7
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
|8
|Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:01:01
|9
|Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling
|0:01:02
|10
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:01:07
|11
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:01:34
|12
|Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|13
|Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|14
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet
|15
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|16
|Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|17
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|18
|Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela
|19
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 1% for the Planet
|20
|Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
|21
|Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|22
|Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
|23
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela
|24
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:01:51
|25
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:01:52
|26
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|27
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:01:56
|28
|Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:01:57
|29
|Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|0:01:58
|30
|Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|31
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|32
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|33
|Manuel Sanchez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|34
|Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|35
|Cristian Medina (Mex) Mexico
|36
|Earmon Franck (USA) US U23 National Team
|37
|Luis Pilido (Mex) Mexico
|38
|Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|39
|Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|40
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|41
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|42
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|43
|Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|44
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|45
|Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|46
|Nils Penton (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|47
|Eriberto Peña (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|48
|Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|49
|Maxwell Durschi (USA) US U23 National Team
|50
|Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador
|51
|Joel Capellan (Dom) Arco Iris
|52
|Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega
|53
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:02:10
|54
|Karl Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:02:14
|55
|William Bondot (Fra) Guadalupe
|0:02:15
|56
|Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:02:18
|57
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:02:58
|58
|Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|59
|Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:03:13
|60
|Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:03:29
|61
|Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:06:00
|62
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:06:43
|63
|Hiram Perez (Mex) Mexico
|64
|Antonio Quintero (USA) Sun Cycling
|65
|Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|66
|Kevyn Pujols (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:06:48
|67
|Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|68
|Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|69
|Charlie Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:06:59
|70
|Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|71
|Lawrence Werbasse (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:07:48
|72
|Raul Diaz (USA) Sun Cycling
|0:08:12
|73
|Francois David (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|0:08:19
|74
|Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|75
|Rolf M. Vieten (Ger) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:08:43
|76
|Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|0:09:15
|77
|Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
|0:09:31
|78
|Miguel Babilonia (PuR) Areperos
|0:09:44
|79
|Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:10:18
|80
|Rodolfo Ivan Garcia (Mex) Mexico
|0:10:42
|81
|Naud Pierrick (Can) Arco Iris
|0:11:04
|82
|Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega
|0:11:24
|83
|Rodney Minier (Dom) Areperos
|0:11:27
|84
|Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:12:36
|85
|Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:14:01
|86
|Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico
|0:14:21
|87
|Manuel Antonides (Fra) Guadalupe
|0:14:25
|88
|Kerane Barolin (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:15:02
|89
|Gregorio Alfonseca (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:15:12
|90
|Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:15:28
|91
|Anders Newbury (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:16:16
|92
|Manuel Felix Guerrero (Dom) La Romana
|0:17:06
|93
|Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega
|0:17:19
|94
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|0:17:39
|95
|Kolt Bates (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:17:43
|96
|Robinson Santos (Dom) Areperos
|0:17:51
|97
|Frederic Theobald (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|0:18:12
|98
|Manuel Peña (Dom) Arco Iris
|0:18:17
|99
|Jonathan Reynoso (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:19:14
|100
|Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega
|0:19:31
|101
|Franck Sartori (Fra) Guadalupe
|0:19:47
|102
|Wilbin Felix (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:20:30
|103
|Pablo Hidalgo (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:21:07
|104
|Erik Kullgren (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|0:21:53
|105
|Ramon Diaz (Dom) Sun Cycling
|0:21:56
|106
|Luis Calipsa (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:22:09
|107
|Nathaniel Beams (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:22:55
|108
|Julien Fillion (Can) 1% for the Planet
|0:23:15
|109
|Wes Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:24:01
|110
|Erizon Peña (Dom) Areperos
|0:24:29
|111
|Gustavo Ernesto Payano (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:24:46
|112
|Jean Carlos Gonzalez (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:25:57
|113
|Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:26:20
|114
|Maxence Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:27:26
|115
|Juan Alberto Beras (Dom) La Romana
|0:27:28
|116
|William Guzman (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:27:41
|117
|Julio C. Peralta (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:28:45
|118
|Ronald Zaldivar (Dom) Arco Iris
|0:29:55
|119
|Victor Rojas (Dom) Areperos
|0:29:56
|120
|Eric Barillet (Fra) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:31:25
|121
|Robert Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:32:14
|122
|Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) Guadalupe
|0:33:19
|123
|Franklin Bencosme (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:35:34
|124
|Alejandro Guzman (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:35:55
|125
|Melvin M. Soliman (Dom) La Romana
|0:42:10
|126
|Zach Bergh (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:42:18
|127
|Miguel Cuirassier (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:46:48
|128
|Joel Barros (USA) Sun Cycling
|0:46:59
|129
|Lismardis Reyes (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:47:49
|130
|Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega
|0:51:01
|131
|Javier Cuevas (Dom) Arco Iris
|0:51:34
|132
|Jesus H. Moncion (Dom) La Romana
|0:53:26
|133
|Deivi Valdez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:55:35
|134
|Geovanny Garcia (Dom) Areperos
|1:00:41
|1
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|63
|pts
|2
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|42
|3
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|41
|4
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|36
|5
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|34
|6
|Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
|28
|7
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|26
|8
|Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|24
|9
|Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|22
|10
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|22
|11
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|20
|12
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|20
|13
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|18
|14
|Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|18
|15
|Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|17
|1
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|26
|pts
|2
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|15
|3
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|13
|4
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|12
|5
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|10
|6
|Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|9
|7
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|5
|1
|US U23 National Team
|30:46:06
|2
|Venezuela
|0:00:55
|3
|EPM-UNE
|0:00:58
|4
|ODO-Astana
|0:01:40
|5
|Kazakhstan
|0:01:41
|6
|Mauricio Báez
|0:01:54
|7
|Global Cycling Team
|8
|Ecuador
|0:02:02
|9
|Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:02:07
|10
|1% for the Planet
|0:02:40
|11
|Mexico
|0:02:53
|12
|Sun Cycling
|0:06:55
|13
|Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:07:56
|14
|León Ureña (Moca)
|0:13:12
|15
|Region Guadalupe
|0:14:08
|16
|Gillette Fusion
|0:14:09
|17
|La Vega
|0:18:25
|18
|Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:19:30
|19
|Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:20:34
|20
|Guadalupe
|0:22:16
|21
|Arco Iris
|0:27:22
|22
|San Pedro de Macorís
|0:32:12
|23
|Areperos
|0:36:14
|24
|La Romana
|1:07:57
