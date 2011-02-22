Trending

Capellan captures stage three

Squire remains in overall lead

Deivy Capellan (Refidomsa - San Cristobal) celebrates his stage victory.

(Image credit: Vuelta Independencia Nacional)

Full Results
1Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal3:47:59
2Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
3Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
4Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE
5Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
6Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team
7Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
8Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
9Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
10Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion
11Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez
12Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
13Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fusion
14Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) Kazakhstan
15Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana
16Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet
17Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
18Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
19Naud Pierrick (Can) Arco Iris
20Raul Diaz (USA) Sun Cycling
21Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team
22Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega
23Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
24Rodney Minier (Dom) Areperos
25Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
26Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
27Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team
28Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
29Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez
30Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
31Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
32Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
33Luis Pilido (Mex) Mexico
34Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
35Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela
36Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
37Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
38Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team
39Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
40Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
41Manuel Sanchez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
42Robinson Santos (Dom) Areperos
43Antonio Quintero (USA) Sun Cycling
44Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
45Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
46Kevyn Pujols (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
47Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
48Cristian Medina (Mex) Mexico
49Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
50Erizon Peña (Dom) Areperos
51Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
52Hiram Perez (Mex) Mexico
53Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
54Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
55Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez
56Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela
57Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
58Karl Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion
59Earmon Franck (USA) US U23 National Team
60Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
61Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
62Kolt Bates (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
63Maxwell Durschi (USA) US U23 National Team
64Julien Fillion (Can) 1% for the Planet
65Charlie Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
66Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
67Lawrence Werbasse (USA) US U23 National Team
68Eriberto Peña (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
69Nils Penton (Swe) 1% for the Planet
70Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 1% for the Planet
71Joel Capellan (Dom) Arco Iris
72Alejandro Guzman (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
73Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
74Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe
75Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team
76Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega
77Ramon Diaz (Dom) Sun Cycling
78Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling
79Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico
80Wes Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
81Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador
82Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
83Miguel Babilonia (PuR) Areperos
84Rodolfo Ivan Garcia (Mex) Mexico
85Pablo Hidalgo (Ecu) Ecuador
86Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
87Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
88Robert Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:00:15
89Erik Kullgren (Swe) 1% for the Planet0:00:17
90Manuel Peña (Dom) Arco Iris
91Gustavo Ernesto Payano (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
92Gregorio Alfonseca (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
93William Bondot (Fra) Guadalupe
94Frederic Theobald (Fra) Region Guadalupe0:00:21
95Kerane Barolin (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:00:24
96Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:01:20
97William Guzman (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:01:25
98Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega
99Jean Carlos Gonzalez (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís0:01:28
100Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega0:01:31
101Luis Calipsa (Ecu) Ecuador
102Victor Rojas (Dom) Areperos
103Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
104Maxence Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion
105Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Mauricio Báez
106Francois David (Swe) 1% for the Planet
107Nathaniel Beams (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
108Joel Barros (USA) Sun Cycling
109Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling Team
110Franck Sartori (Fra) Guadalupe0:01:36
111Manuel Antonides (Fra) Guadalupe0:01:37
112Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) Guadalupe
113Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe
114Melvin M. Soliman (Dom) La Romana
115Rolf M. Vieten (Ger) San Pedro de Macorís0:01:55
116Juan Alberto Beras (Dom) La Romana0:02:03
117Jonathan Reynoso (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:02:23
118Lismardis Reyes (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
119Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:02:27
120Manuel Felix Guerrero (Dom) La Romana0:02:32
121Wilbin Felix (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:03:03
122Anders Newbury (USA) US U23 National Team0:03:49
123Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:04:08
124Julio C. Peralta (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:04:19
125Eric Barillet (Fra) San Pedro de Macorís0:05:24
126Ronald Zaldivar (Dom) Arco Iris0:05:26
127Jesus H. Moncion (Dom) La Romana0:05:36
128Javier Cuevas (Dom) Arco Iris
129Franklin Bencosme (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:08:06
130Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega0:18:20
131Deivi Valdez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
132Geovanny Garcia (Dom) Areperos0:22:05
133Miguel Cuirassier (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:22:06
134Zach Bergh (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:23:12
DNFEdwine Bellet (Fra) Guadalupe
DNFRene Octavio Lopez (Dom) La Romana

Points
1Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal25pts
2Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela20
3Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela16
4Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE14
5Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez12
6Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team10
7Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE9
8Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico8
9Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana7
10Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion6
11Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez5
12Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja4
13Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fusion3
14Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) Kazakhstan2
15Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana1

Sprint 1 - El Seibo, 42km
1Julio C. Peralta (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo5pts
2Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja3
3Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal2
4Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela1

Sprint 2 - Hato Mayor, 67km
1Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja5pts
2Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela3
3Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez2
4Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan1

Sprint 3 - Auto Vila, 100km
1Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal5pts
2Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela3
3Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja2
4Jonathan Reynoso (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal1

Teams
1Venezuela11:23:57
2EPM-UNE
3ODO-Astana
4Mauricio Báez
5Kazakhstan
6Aro & Pedal/Inteja
7Gillette Fusion
8Global Cycling Team
9Mexico
10US U23 National Team
11Areperos
12Ecuador
13Sun Cycling
14León Ureña (Moca)
151% for the Planet
16Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
17Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
18La Vega
19Arco Iris0:00:17
20Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:01:31
21San Pedro de Macorís0:01:45
22Region Guadalupe0:01:58
23Guadalupe0:03:30
24La Romana0:06:12

General classification after stage 3
1Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team10:14:26
2Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:00:40
3Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela0:00:44
4Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:00:45
5Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:00:59
6Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
7Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
8Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE0:01:01
9Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling0:01:02
10Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador0:01:07
11Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:01:34
12Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:01:45
13Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
14Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet
15Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
16Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
17Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
18Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela
19Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 1% for the Planet
20Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
21Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
22Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
23Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela
24Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:01:51
25Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:01:52
26Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:01:55
27Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE0:01:56
28Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:01:57
29Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico0:01:58
30Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion
31Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
32Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
33Manuel Sanchez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
34Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) Kazakhstan
35Cristian Medina (Mex) Mexico
36Earmon Franck (USA) US U23 National Team
37Luis Pilido (Mex) Mexico
38Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez
39Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
40Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
41Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
42Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
43Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez
44Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team
45Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
46Nils Penton (Swe) 1% for the Planet
47Eriberto Peña (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
48Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
49Maxwell Durschi (USA) US U23 National Team
50Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador
51Joel Capellan (Dom) Arco Iris
52Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega
53Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:02:10
54Karl Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:02:14
55William Bondot (Fra) Guadalupe0:02:15
56Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:02:18
57Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:02:58
58Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
59Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team0:03:13
60Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:03:29
61Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:06:00
62Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:06:43
63Hiram Perez (Mex) Mexico
64Antonio Quintero (USA) Sun Cycling
65Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
66Kevyn Pujols (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:06:48
67Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
68Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe
69Charlie Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:06:59
70Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
71Lawrence Werbasse (USA) US U23 National Team0:07:48
72Raul Diaz (USA) Sun Cycling0:08:12
73Francois David (Swe) 1% for the Planet0:08:19
74Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling Team
75Rolf M. Vieten (Ger) San Pedro de Macorís0:08:43
76Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe0:09:15
77Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega0:09:31
78Miguel Babilonia (PuR) Areperos0:09:44
79Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:10:18
80Rodolfo Ivan Garcia (Mex) Mexico0:10:42
81Naud Pierrick (Can) Arco Iris0:11:04
82Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega0:11:24
83Rodney Minier (Dom) Areperos0:11:27
84Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:12:36
85Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:14:01
86Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico0:14:21
87Manuel Antonides (Fra) Guadalupe0:14:25
88Kerane Barolin (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:15:02
89Gregorio Alfonseca (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:15:12
90Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:15:28
91Anders Newbury (USA) US U23 National Team0:16:16
92Manuel Felix Guerrero (Dom) La Romana0:17:06
93Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega0:17:19
94Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela0:17:39
95Kolt Bates (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:17:43
96Robinson Santos (Dom) Areperos0:17:51
97Frederic Theobald (Fra) Region Guadalupe0:18:12
98Manuel Peña (Dom) Arco Iris0:18:17
99Jonathan Reynoso (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:19:14
100Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega0:19:31
101Franck Sartori (Fra) Guadalupe0:19:47
102Wilbin Felix (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:20:30
103Pablo Hidalgo (Ecu) Ecuador0:21:07
104Erik Kullgren (Swe) 1% for the Planet0:21:53
105Ramon Diaz (Dom) Sun Cycling0:21:56
106Luis Calipsa (Ecu) Ecuador0:22:09
107Nathaniel Beams (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:22:55
108Julien Fillion (Can) 1% for the Planet0:23:15
109Wes Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:24:01
110Erizon Peña (Dom) Areperos0:24:29
111Gustavo Ernesto Payano (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís0:24:46
112Jean Carlos Gonzalez (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís0:25:57
113Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:26:20
114Maxence Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:27:26
115Juan Alberto Beras (Dom) La Romana0:27:28
116William Guzman (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:27:41
117Julio C. Peralta (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:28:45
118Ronald Zaldivar (Dom) Arco Iris0:29:55
119Victor Rojas (Dom) Areperos0:29:56
120Eric Barillet (Fra) San Pedro de Macorís0:31:25
121Robert Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:32:14
122Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) Guadalupe0:33:19
123Franklin Bencosme (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:35:34
124Alejandro Guzman (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:35:55
125Melvin M. Soliman (Dom) La Romana0:42:10
126Zach Bergh (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:42:18
127Miguel Cuirassier (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:46:48
128Joel Barros (USA) Sun Cycling0:46:59
129Lismardis Reyes (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:47:49
130Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega0:51:01
131Javier Cuevas (Dom) Arco Iris0:51:34
132Jesus H. Moncion (Dom) La Romana0:53:26
133Deivi Valdez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:55:35
134Geovanny Garcia (Dom) Areperos1:00:41

Sprint classification
1Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja63pts
2Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana42
3Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal41
4Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela36
5Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE34
6Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team28
7Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana26
8Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico24
9Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE22
10Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan22
11Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan20
12Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela20
13Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE18
14Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo18
15Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez17

Sprint classification
1Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal26pts
2Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan15
3Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja13
4Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela12
5Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela10
6Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez9
7Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team5
8Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez5

Teams classification
1US U23 National Team30:46:06
2Venezuela0:00:55
3EPM-UNE0:00:58
4ODO-Astana0:01:40
5Kazakhstan0:01:41
6Mauricio Báez0:01:54
7Global Cycling Team
8Ecuador0:02:02
9Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:02:07
101% for the Planet0:02:40
11Mexico0:02:53
12Sun Cycling0:06:55
13Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:07:56
14León Ureña (Moca)0:13:12
15Region Guadalupe0:14:08
16Gillette Fusion0:14:09
17La Vega0:18:25
18Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:19:30
19Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:20:34
20Guadalupe0:22:16
21Arco Iris0:27:22
22San Pedro de Macorís0:32:12
23Areperos0:36:14
24La Romana1:07:57

