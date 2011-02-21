Trending

Sanchez wins opening stage

Dominican earns first leader's jersey

Augusto Sanchez (Aro & Pedal/Inteja) won the opening stage from a 13-man break.

Augusto Sanchez (Aro & Pedal/Inteja) won the opening stage from a 13-man break.
(Image credit: Vuelta Independencia Nacional)

Full Results
1Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja2:40:48
2Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
4Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
5Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez
6Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team
7Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling0:00:03
8Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE
9Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
10Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe
11Jonathan Reynoso (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:00:07
12Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador0:00:08
13Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
14Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team0:00:46
15Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
16Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico
17Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana
18Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
19Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
20Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
21Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
22Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela
23Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team
24Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
25Anders Newbury (USA) US U23 National Team
26Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega0:00:46
27Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
28Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 1% for the Planet
29Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet
30Manuel Antonides (Fra) Guadalupe
31Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela
32Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fussion0:00:59
33Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
34Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
35Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fussion
36Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
37Hiram Perez (Mex) Mexico
38Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
39Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
40Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
41Earmon Franck (USA) US U23 National Team
42Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
43Antonio Quintero (USA) Sun Cycling
44Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
45Wes Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
46Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
47Manuel Sanchez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
48Kevyn Pujols (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
49Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
50Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
51Naud Pierrick (Can) Arco Iris
52Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
53Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
54Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
55Eriberto Peña (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
56Charlie Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
57Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
58Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
59Miguel Babilonia (PuR) Areperos
60Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
61Boris Carene (Fra) Region Guadalupe
62Nathaniel Beams (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
63Julio C. Peralta (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
64Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) Kazakhstan
65Erizon Peña (Dom) Areperos
66Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
67Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
68Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
69Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez
70Jean Carlos Gonzalez (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
71Rolf M. Vieten (Ger) San Pedro de Macorís
72Luis Pilido (Mex) Mexico
73Rodney Minier (Dom) Areperos
74Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team
75Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
76Robinson Santos (Dom) Areperos
77Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team
78Edwine Bellet (Fra) Guadalupe
79Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe
80Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez
81Cristian Medina (Mex) Mexico
82Gustavo Ernesto Payano (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
83Fabrice Marechaux (Fra) Guadalupe
84Manuel Felix Guerrero (Dom) La Romana
85Ronald Zaldivar (Dom) Arco Iris
86Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega
87Nils Penton (Swe) 1% for the Planet
88William Bondot (Fra) Guadalupe
89Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
90Francois David (Swe) 1% for the Planet
91Julien Fillion (Can) 1% for the Planet
92Pablo Hidalgo (Ecu) Ecuador
93Kolt Bates (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
94William Guzman (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
95Luis Calipsa (Ecu) Ecuador
96Zach Bergh (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
97Erik Kullgren (Swe) 1% for the Planet
98Rene Octavio Lopez (Dom) La Romana
99Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
100Joel Capellan (Dom) Arco Iris
101Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega
102Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador
103Wilbin Felix (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
104Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega
105Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega
106Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Mauricio Báez
107Manuel Peña (Dom) Arco Iris
108Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team
109Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling Team
110Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
111Franck Sartori (Fra) Guadalupe
112Geovanny Garcia (Dom) Areperos
113Frederic Theobald (Fra) Region Guadalupe
114Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) Guadalupe
115Kerane Barolin (Fra) Gillette Fussion
116Miguel Cuirassier (Fra) Gillette Fussion
117Maxence Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fussion
118Victor Rojas (Dom) Areperos
119Franklin Bencosme (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
120Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
121Ramon Diaz (Dom) Sun Cycling
122Karl Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fussion0:01:15
123Rodolfo Ivan Garcia (Mex) Mexico0:01:18
124Eric Barillet (Fra) San Pedro de Macorís0:01:31
125Juan Alberto Beras (Dom) La Romana0:01:55
126Gregorio Alfonseca (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:02:09
127Lawrence Werbasse (USA) US U23 National Team0:00:59
128Maxwell Durschi (USA) US U23 National Team
129Juan Jose Cueto (Dom) Arco Iris0:07:18
130Raul Diaz (USA) Sun Cycling0:07:13
131Olivier Curier (Fra) Region Guadalupe0:08:29
132Alejandro Guzman (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
133Robert Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
134Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega
135Javier Cuevas (Dom) Arco Iris
136Jean Carlos Crispin (Dom) La Romana
137Deivi Valdez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
138Joel Barros (USA) Sun Cycling
139Lismardis Reyes (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:16:58
140Jesus H. Moncion (Dom) La Romana
141Melvin M. Soliman (Dom) La Romana
DNFJose Cartacio (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
DNFFabrice Cornelie (Fra) Region Guadalupe

Points
1Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja25pts
2Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela20
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan16
4Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE14
5Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez12
6Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team10
7Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling9
8Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE8
9Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team7
10Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe6
11Jonathan Reynoso (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal5
12Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador4
13Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela3
14Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team2
15Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela1

Sprint 1 - Lap 4, 20km
1Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal5pts
2Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela3
3Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela2
4Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan1

Sprint 2 - Lap 10, 50km
1Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez5pts
2Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)3
3Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega2
4Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez1

Sprint 3 - Lap 16, 80km
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan5pts
2Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela3
3Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE2
4Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team1

Sprint 4 - Lap 20, 100km
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan5pts
2Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela3
3Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE2
4Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team1

Teams
1Venezuela8:03:10
2EPM-UNE0:00:03
3US U23 National Team
4Kazakhstan0:00:46
5Mauricio Báez0:00:59
6Global Cycling Team
7Ecuador0:01:07
8Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:01:12
9Region Guadalupe0:01:15
10Sun Cycling
11Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:01:19
12ODO-Astana0:01:45
131% for the Planet
14Mexico0:01:58
15Guadalupe
16La Vega
17Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:02:11
18Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
19León Ureña (Moca)
20Gillette Fusion
21San Pedro de Macorís
22Areperos
23Arco Iris
24La Romana0:03:07

General classification after stage 1
1Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja2:40:38
2Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela0:00:01
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:00:03
4Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE0:00:10
5Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez
6Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team
7Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
8Anders Newbury (USA) US U23 National Team
9Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE0:00:12
10Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling0:00:13
11Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
12Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe
13Jonathan Reynoso (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:00:17
14Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador0:00:18
15Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team0:00:56
16Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
17Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico
18Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana
19Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
20Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
21Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
22Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
23Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela
24Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team
25Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
26Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
27Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
28Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 1% for the Planet
29Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet
30Manuel Antonides (Fra) Guadalupe
31Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela
32Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:01:06
33Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela0:01:07
34Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:01:09
35Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
36Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fusion
37Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
38Hiram Perez (Mex) Mexico
39Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
40Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
41Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
42Earmon Franck (USA) US U23 National Team
43Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
44Antonio Quintero (USA) Sun Cycling
45Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
46Wes Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
47Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
48Manuel Sanchez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
49Kevyn Pujols (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
50Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
51Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
52Naud Pierrick (Can) Arco Iris
53Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
54Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
55Eriberto Peña (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
56Charlie Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
57Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
58Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
59Miguel Babilonia (PuR) Areperos
60Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
61Boris Carene (Fra) Region Guadalupe
62Nathaniel Beams (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
63Julio C. Peralta (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
64Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) Kazakhstan
65Erizon Peña (Dom) Areperos
66Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
67Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
68Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
69Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez
70Jean Carlos Gonzalez (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
71Rolf M. Vieten (Ger) San Pedro de Macorís
72Luis Pilido (Mex) Mexico
73Rodney Minier (Dom) Areperos
74Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team
75Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
76Robinson Santos (Dom) Areperos
77Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team
78Edwine Bellet (Fra) Guadalupe
79Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe
80Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez
81Cristian Medina (Mex) Mexico
82Gustavo Ernesto Payano (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
83Fabrice Marechaux (Fra) Guadalupe
84Manuel Felix Guerrero (Dom) La Romana
85Ronald Zaldivar (Dom) Arco Iris
86Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega
87Nils Penton (Swe) 1% for the Planet
88William Bondot (Fra) Guadalupe
89Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
90Francois David (Swe) 1% for the Planet
91Julien Fillion (Can) 1% for the Planet
92Pablo Hidalgo (Ecu) Ecuador
93Kolt Bates (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
94William Guzman (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
95Luis Calipsa (Ecu) Ecuador
96Zach Bergh (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
97Erik Kullgren (Swe) 1% for the Planet
98Rene Octavio Lopez (Dom) La Romana
99Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
100Joel Capellan (Dom) Arco Iris
101Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega
102Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador
103Wilbin Felix (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
104Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega
105Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega
106Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Mauricio Báez
107Manuel Peña (Dom) Arco Iris
108Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team
109Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling Team
110Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
111Franck Sartori (Fra) Guadalupe
112Geovanny Garcia (Dom) Areperos
113Frederic Theobald (Fra) Region Guadalupe
114Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) Guadalupe
115Kerane Barolin (Fra) Gillette Fusion
116Miguel Cuirassier (Fra) Gillette Fusion
117Maxence Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion
118Victor Rojas (Dom) Areperos
119Franklin Bencosme (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
120Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
121Ramon Diaz (Dom) Sun Cycling
122Lawrence Werbasse (USA) US U23 National Team
123Maxwell Durschi (USA) US U23 National Team
124Karl Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:01:25
125Rodolfo Ivan Garcia (Mex) Mexico0:01:28
126Eric Barillet (Fra) San Pedro de Macorís0:01:41
127Juan Alberto Beras (Dom) La Romana0:02:05
128Gregorio Alfonseca (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:02:19
129Raul Diaz (USA) Sun Cycling0:07:23
130Juan Jose Cueto (Dom) Arco Iris0:07:28
131Olivier Curier (Fra) Region Guadalupe0:08:39
132Alejandro Guzman (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
133Robert Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
134Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega
135Javier Cuevas (Dom) Arco Iris
136Jean Carlos Crispin (Dom) La Romana
137Deivi Valdez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
138Joel Barros (USA) Sun Cycling
139Lismardis Reyes (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:17:08
140Jesus H. Moncion (Dom) La Romana
141Melvin M. Soliman (Dom) La Romana

Points classification
1Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja25pts
2Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela20
3Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan16
4Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE14
5Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez12
6Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team10
7Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling9
8Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE8
9Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team7
10Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe6
11Jonathan Reynoso (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal5
12Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador4
13Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela3
14Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team2
15Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela1

Sprint classification
1Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan11pts
2Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela8
3Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal5
4Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez5
5Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE4
6Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela3
7Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)3
8Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega2

Teams classification
1Venezuela8:03:10
2EPM-UNE0:00:03
3US U23 National Team
4Kazakhstan0:00:46
5Mauricio Báez0:00:59
6Global Cycling Team
7Ecuador0:01:07
8Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:01:12
9Region Guadalupe0:01:15
10Sun Cycling
11Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:01:19
12ODO-Astana0:01:45
131% for the Planet
14Mexico0:01:58
15Guadalupe
16La Vega
17Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:02:11
18Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
19León Ureña (Moca)
20Gillette Fusion
21Arco Iris
22San Pedro de Macorís
23Areperos
24La Romana0:03:07

Latest on Cyclingnews