Sanchez wins opening stage
Dominican earns first leader's jersey
|1
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|2:40:48
|2
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|4
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|5
|Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|6
|Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|7
|Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling
|0:00:03
|8
|Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|9
|Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
|10
|Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|11
|Jonathan Reynoso (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:00:07
|12
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:00:08
|13
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
|14
|Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:00:46
|15
|Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
|16
|Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico
|17
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|18
|Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
|19
|Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|20
|Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|21
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|22
|Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela
|23
|Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|24
|Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|25
|Anders Newbury (USA) US U23 National Team
|26
|Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
|0:00:46
|27
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|28
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 1% for the Planet
|29
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet
|30
|Manuel Antonides (Fra) Guadalupe
|31
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela
|32
|Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fussion
|0:00:59
|33
|Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|34
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|35
|Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fussion
|36
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|37
|Hiram Perez (Mex) Mexico
|38
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|39
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|40
|Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|41
|Earmon Franck (USA) US U23 National Team
|42
|Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|43
|Antonio Quintero (USA) Sun Cycling
|44
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|45
|Wes Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|46
|Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|47
|Manuel Sanchez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|48
|Kevyn Pujols (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|49
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|50
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|51
|Naud Pierrick (Can) Arco Iris
|52
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|53
|Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|54
|Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|55
|Eriberto Peña (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|56
|Charlie Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|57
|Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|58
|Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|59
|Miguel Babilonia (PuR) Areperos
|60
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|61
|Boris Carene (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|62
|Nathaniel Beams (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|63
|Julio C. Peralta (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|64
|Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|65
|Erizon Peña (Dom) Areperos
|66
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|67
|Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|68
|Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|69
|Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|70
|Jean Carlos Gonzalez (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|71
|Rolf M. Vieten (Ger) San Pedro de Macorís
|72
|Luis Pilido (Mex) Mexico
|73
|Rodney Minier (Dom) Areperos
|74
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|75
|Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|76
|Robinson Santos (Dom) Areperos
|77
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|78
|Edwine Bellet (Fra) Guadalupe
|79
|Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|80
|Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|81
|Cristian Medina (Mex) Mexico
|82
|Gustavo Ernesto Payano (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|83
|Fabrice Marechaux (Fra) Guadalupe
|84
|Manuel Felix Guerrero (Dom) La Romana
|85
|Ronald Zaldivar (Dom) Arco Iris
|86
|Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega
|87
|Nils Penton (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|88
|William Bondot (Fra) Guadalupe
|89
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|90
|Francois David (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|91
|Julien Fillion (Can) 1% for the Planet
|92
|Pablo Hidalgo (Ecu) Ecuador
|93
|Kolt Bates (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|94
|William Guzman (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|95
|Luis Calipsa (Ecu) Ecuador
|96
|Zach Bergh (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|97
|Erik Kullgren (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|98
|Rene Octavio Lopez (Dom) La Romana
|99
|Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|100
|Joel Capellan (Dom) Arco Iris
|101
|Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega
|102
|Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador
|103
|Wilbin Felix (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|104
|Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega
|105
|Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega
|106
|Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|107
|Manuel Peña (Dom) Arco Iris
|108
|Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|109
|Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|110
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|111
|Franck Sartori (Fra) Guadalupe
|112
|Geovanny Garcia (Dom) Areperos
|113
|Frederic Theobald (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|114
|Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) Guadalupe
|115
|Kerane Barolin (Fra) Gillette Fussion
|116
|Miguel Cuirassier (Fra) Gillette Fussion
|117
|Maxence Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fussion
|118
|Victor Rojas (Dom) Areperos
|119
|Franklin Bencosme (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|120
|Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|121
|Ramon Diaz (Dom) Sun Cycling
|122
|Karl Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fussion
|0:01:15
|123
|Rodolfo Ivan Garcia (Mex) Mexico
|0:01:18
|124
|Eric Barillet (Fra) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:01:31
|125
|Juan Alberto Beras (Dom) La Romana
|0:01:55
|126
|Gregorio Alfonseca (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:02:09
|127
|Lawrence Werbasse (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:00:59
|128
|Maxwell Durschi (USA) US U23 National Team
|129
|Juan Jose Cueto (Dom) Arco Iris
|0:07:18
|130
|Raul Diaz (USA) Sun Cycling
|0:07:13
|131
|Olivier Curier (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|0:08:29
|132
|Alejandro Guzman (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|133
|Robert Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|134
|Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega
|135
|Javier Cuevas (Dom) Arco Iris
|136
|Jean Carlos Crispin (Dom) La Romana
|137
|Deivi Valdez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|138
|Joel Barros (USA) Sun Cycling
|139
|Lismardis Reyes (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:16:58
|140
|Jesus H. Moncion (Dom) La Romana
|141
|Melvin M. Soliman (Dom) La Romana
|DNF
|Jose Cartacio (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|DNF
|Fabrice Cornelie (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|1
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|25
|pts
|2
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|20
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|16
|4
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|14
|5
|Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|12
|6
|Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling
|9
|8
|Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|8
|9
|Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
|7
|10
|Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|6
|11
|Jonathan Reynoso (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|5
|12
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|4
|13
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
|3
|14
|Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team
|2
|15
|Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
|1
|1
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|5
|pts
|2
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|3
|3
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|2
|4
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|1
|1
|Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|5
|pts
|2
|Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|3
|3
|Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega
|2
|4
|Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|1
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|5
|pts
|2
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|3
|3
|Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|2
|4
|Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
|1
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|5
|pts
|2
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|3
|3
|Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|2
|4
|Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Venezuela
|8:03:10
|2
|EPM-UNE
|0:00:03
|3
|US U23 National Team
|4
|Kazakhstan
|0:00:46
|5
|Mauricio Báez
|0:00:59
|6
|Global Cycling Team
|7
|Ecuador
|0:01:07
|8
|Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:01:12
|9
|Region Guadalupe
|0:01:15
|10
|Sun Cycling
|11
|Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:01:19
|12
|ODO-Astana
|0:01:45
|13
|1% for the Planet
|14
|Mexico
|0:01:58
|15
|Guadalupe
|16
|La Vega
|17
|Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:02:11
|18
|Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|19
|León Ureña (Moca)
|20
|Gillette Fusion
|21
|San Pedro de Macorís
|22
|Areperos
|23
|Arco Iris
|24
|La Romana
|0:03:07
|1
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|2:40:38
|2
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:01
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:00:03
|4
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:00:10
|5
|Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|6
|Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|7
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
|8
|Anders Newbury (USA) US U23 National Team
|9
|Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:00:12
|10
|Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling
|0:00:13
|11
|Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
|12
|Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|13
|Jonathan Reynoso (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:00:17
|14
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:00:18
|15
|Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:00:56
|16
|Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
|17
|Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico
|18
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|19
|Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
|20
|Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|21
|Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|22
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|23
|Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela
|24
|Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|25
|Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|26
|Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
|27
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|28
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 1% for the Planet
|29
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet
|30
|Manuel Antonides (Fra) Guadalupe
|31
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela
|32
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:01:06
|33
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|0:01:07
|34
|Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:01:09
|35
|Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|36
|Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|37
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|38
|Hiram Perez (Mex) Mexico
|39
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|40
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|41
|Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|42
|Earmon Franck (USA) US U23 National Team
|43
|Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|44
|Antonio Quintero (USA) Sun Cycling
|45
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|46
|Wes Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|47
|Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|48
|Manuel Sanchez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|49
|Kevyn Pujols (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|50
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|51
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|52
|Naud Pierrick (Can) Arco Iris
|53
|Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|54
|Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|55
|Eriberto Peña (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|56
|Charlie Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|57
|Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|58
|Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|59
|Miguel Babilonia (PuR) Areperos
|60
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|61
|Boris Carene (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|62
|Nathaniel Beams (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|63
|Julio C. Peralta (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|64
|Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|65
|Erizon Peña (Dom) Areperos
|66
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|67
|Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|68
|Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|69
|Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|70
|Jean Carlos Gonzalez (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|71
|Rolf M. Vieten (Ger) San Pedro de Macorís
|72
|Luis Pilido (Mex) Mexico
|73
|Rodney Minier (Dom) Areperos
|74
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|75
|Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|76
|Robinson Santos (Dom) Areperos
|77
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|78
|Edwine Bellet (Fra) Guadalupe
|79
|Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|80
|Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|81
|Cristian Medina (Mex) Mexico
|82
|Gustavo Ernesto Payano (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|83
|Fabrice Marechaux (Fra) Guadalupe
|84
|Manuel Felix Guerrero (Dom) La Romana
|85
|Ronald Zaldivar (Dom) Arco Iris
|86
|Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega
|87
|Nils Penton (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|88
|William Bondot (Fra) Guadalupe
|89
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|90
|Francois David (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|91
|Julien Fillion (Can) 1% for the Planet
|92
|Pablo Hidalgo (Ecu) Ecuador
|93
|Kolt Bates (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|94
|William Guzman (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|95
|Luis Calipsa (Ecu) Ecuador
|96
|Zach Bergh (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|97
|Erik Kullgren (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|98
|Rene Octavio Lopez (Dom) La Romana
|99
|Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|100
|Joel Capellan (Dom) Arco Iris
|101
|Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega
|102
|Jose Ruiz (Ecu) Ecuador
|103
|Wilbin Felix (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|104
|Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega
|105
|Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega
|106
|Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|107
|Manuel Peña (Dom) Arco Iris
|108
|Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|109
|Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|110
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|111
|Franck Sartori (Fra) Guadalupe
|112
|Geovanny Garcia (Dom) Areperos
|113
|Frederic Theobald (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|114
|Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) Guadalupe
|115
|Kerane Barolin (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|116
|Miguel Cuirassier (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|117
|Maxence Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|118
|Victor Rojas (Dom) Areperos
|119
|Franklin Bencosme (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|120
|Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|121
|Ramon Diaz (Dom) Sun Cycling
|122
|Lawrence Werbasse (USA) US U23 National Team
|123
|Maxwell Durschi (USA) US U23 National Team
|124
|Karl Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:01:25
|125
|Rodolfo Ivan Garcia (Mex) Mexico
|0:01:28
|126
|Eric Barillet (Fra) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:01:41
|127
|Juan Alberto Beras (Dom) La Romana
|0:02:05
|128
|Gregorio Alfonseca (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:02:19
|129
|Raul Diaz (USA) Sun Cycling
|0:07:23
|130
|Juan Jose Cueto (Dom) Arco Iris
|0:07:28
|131
|Olivier Curier (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|0:08:39
|132
|Alejandro Guzman (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|133
|Robert Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|134
|Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega
|135
|Javier Cuevas (Dom) Arco Iris
|136
|Jean Carlos Crispin (Dom) La Romana
|137
|Deivi Valdez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|138
|Joel Barros (USA) Sun Cycling
|139
|Lismardis Reyes (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:17:08
|140
|Jesus H. Moncion (Dom) La Romana
|141
|Melvin M. Soliman (Dom) La Romana
|1
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|25
|pts
|2
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|20
|3
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|16
|4
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|14
|5
|Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|12
|6
|Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling
|9
|8
|Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|8
|9
|Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
|7
|10
|Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|6
|11
|Jonathan Reynoso (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|5
|12
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|4
|13
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
|3
|14
|Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team
|2
|15
|Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
|1
|1
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|11
|pts
|2
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|8
|3
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|5
|4
|Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|5
|5
|Edward Oritiz (Col) EPM-UNE
|4
|6
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|3
|7
|Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|3
|8
|Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega
|2
|1
|Venezuela
|8:03:10
|2
|EPM-UNE
|0:00:03
|3
|US U23 National Team
|4
|Kazakhstan
|0:00:46
|5
|Mauricio Báez
|0:00:59
|6
|Global Cycling Team
|7
|Ecuador
|0:01:07
|8
|Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:01:12
|9
|Region Guadalupe
|0:01:15
|10
|Sun Cycling
|11
|Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:01:19
|12
|ODO-Astana
|0:01:45
|13
|1% for the Planet
|14
|Mexico
|0:01:58
|15
|Guadalupe
|16
|La Vega
|17
|Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:02:11
|18
|Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|19
|León Ureña (Moca)
|20
|Gillette Fusion
|21
|Arco Iris
|22
|San Pedro de Macorís
|23
|Areperos
|24
|La Romana
|0:03:07
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy