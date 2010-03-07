Rabon wins Vuelta Murcia
Theo Bos wins final sprint stage
Frantisek Rabon (HTC-Columbia) finished safely in the peloton on the final flat stage of the race to win the Tour of Murcia ahead of Denis Menchov and Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky).
Theo Bos (Cervelo TestTeam) won the final 121km stage to Murcia, beating Graeme Brown (Rabobank) and Daniel Schorn (Team NetApp).
"As we expected Rabobank set the tempo in the front but my teammates stayed around me providing perfect support," said Bos.
"It was really a fast finale and that is really good for me. Brown was in my wheel and I knew that I had to watch him. With 300 meters to go I opened the sprint and saw Brown coming out of my wheel. When he tried to pass me I accelerated and he was not able to pass me and came back in my wheel. The team did a great job for me today."
Menchov suffered a puncture in the final 30km of the stage but was quickly brought back to the bunch by his teammates. He finished 38 seconds behind Rabon in the final overall classification after finishing second to the flying Czech in Saturday's 22km time trial. Wiggins was third at 53 seconds.
Lance Armstrong (Team RadioShack) finished in the bunch and so secured seventh overall, 1:23 behind Rabon.
The victory in the five-day Tour of Murcia was the first career stage race win for the Czech time trial champion, who was well protected by his teammates on the final stage.
"The first 40 kilometres of the final stage, before the one big climb of the day, were a bit crazy with attacks going everywhere," said HTC-Columbia sports director Tristan Hoffman. "But afterwards we kept it all under control.
"At one point there was a break of nine riders, with one of them a potential threat because he was less than three minutes behind Frankie [Rabon] on the overall. Fortunately, he dropped out of the break and we combined with the sprinters' teams to close things down.
"Frankie's always been a great time triallist, but now he's getting much better on the climbs, too, so we weren't too worried."
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam
|2:43:35
|2
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|3
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|4
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|5
|Henning Bommel (Ger) German National Team
|6
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky
|7
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|9
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Spanish National Team
|10
|Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing
|11
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian National Team
|12
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team
|14
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|15
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|16
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|17
|Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian National Team
|18
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|20
|Krzystof Jezowsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|21
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|22
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|23
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|24
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|25
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Spanish National Team
|26
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|27
|Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russian National Team
|28
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|29
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|30
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Spanish National Team
|31
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|32
|Maxim Kozyrev (Rus) Russian National Team
|33
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|34
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|35
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam
|36
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|39
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|40
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|41
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|42
|Robert Bartko (Ger) German National Team
|43
|Ross Creber (GBr) Endura Racing
|44
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|45
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|46
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|47
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|48
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Team Sky
|49
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|50
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|51
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|52
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|53
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|54
|Lukasz Bodnart (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|55
|José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural
|56
|Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural
|57
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|58
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|59
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|60
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|61
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|62
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|63
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) German National Team
|64
|José Carlos Lara (Spa) Spanish National Team
|65
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|66
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Team Sky
|67
|Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural
|68
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|69
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) German National Team
|70
|Víctor Cabedo (Spa) Spanish National Team
|71
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Vitor Rodrigues (Por) Caja Rural
|73
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
|74
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|75
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|76
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam
|77
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|78
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|79
|Nico Keinath (Ger) Team Netapp
|80
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|81
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|82
|José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack
|83
|Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|84
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|85
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam
|86
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|87
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
|88
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|89
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
|90
|Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:18
|91
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|92
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:46
|93
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|94
|Adan Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:55
|95
|Marcel Barth (Ger) German National Team
|96
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervélo TestTeam
|97
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Spanish National Team
|98
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:11:01
|100
|Alexander Sokolov (Rus) Russian National Team
|DNF
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural
|DNS
|Erik Mohs (Ger) German National Team
|DNS
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|1
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam
|25
|pts
|2
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|20
|3
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|16
|4
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|14
|5
|Henning Bommel (Ger) German National Team
|12
|6
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|7
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|9
|8
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|8
|9
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Spanish National Team
|7
|10
|Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing
|6
|11
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian National Team
|5
|12
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team
|3
|14
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|2
|15
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|1
|1
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam
|2
|3
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|1
|1
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam
|1
|1
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam
|6
|pts
|2
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|4
|3
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|2
|4
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Russian National Team
|8:10:45
|2
|Astana
|3
|Endura Racing
|4
|Rabobank
|5
|Spanish National Team
|6
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Team Netapp
|8
|Team Milram
|9
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|11
|Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|Garmin - Transitions
|13
|German National Team
|14
|Cervélo TestTeam
|15
|Team Radioshack
|16
|Caja Rural
|1
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|16:01:24
|2
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:00:38
|3
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:53
|4
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|0:00:57
|5
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|0:01:21
|6
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:23
|7
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|8
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:41
|9
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|0:01:42
|10
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:59
|11
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:14
|12
|José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:15
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:21
|14
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|0:02:24
|15
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|16
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
|17
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|18
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:38
|19
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|0:02:41
|20
|José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack
|0:02:42
|21
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|0:03:10
|22
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:03:16
|23
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:05:13
|24
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:05:14
|25
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:05:37
|26
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:06:00
|27
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:37
|28
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:06:52
|29
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|30
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:07:02
|31
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:20
|32
|Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:07:58
|33
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:08:17
|34
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Team Sky
|0:08:33
|35
|Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:08:45
|36
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|0:09:45
|37
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:09:53
|38
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|0:10:06
|39
|Vitor Rodrigues (Por) Caja Rural
|0:10:38
|40
|Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:11:16
|41
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:11:22
|42
|Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:11:58
|43
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:12:33
|44
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|0:13:16
|45
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Spanish National Team
|0:13:59
|46
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:14:14
|47
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:25
|48
|Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:15:26
|49
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|0:15:27
|50
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|0:16:00
|51
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:16:11
|52
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:17:11
|53
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:17:16
|54
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:18:03
|55
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|0:21:53
|56
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:22:16
|57
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|0:22:57
|58
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:23:54
|59
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:26:22
|60
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:26:54
|61
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|0:26:57
|62
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|0:27:18
|63
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|0:27:56
|64
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|0:28:03
|65
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:30:25
|66
|Nico Keinath (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:30:26
|67
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|0:31:51
|68
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Team Sky
|0:32:31
|69
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky
|0:33:47
|70
|José Carlos Lara (Spa) Spanish National Team
|0:34:01
|71
|Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:34:24
|72
|Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:34:31
|73
|Henning Bommel (Ger) German National Team
|0:36:21
|74
|Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:36:46
|75
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:37:05
|76
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:37:16
|77
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) German National Team
|0:38:27
|78
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:39:33
|79
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:39:34
|80
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:41:02
|81
|Víctor Cabedo (Spa) Spanish National Team
|0:41:33
|82
|Krzystof Jezowsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:46:18
|83
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:46:20
|84
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|0:46:37
|85
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:46:58
|86
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:47:40
|87
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Spanish National Team
|0:50:45
|88
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:51:01
|89
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) German National Team
|0:51:47
|90
|Lukasz Bodnart (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:51:57
|91
|Robert Bartko (Ger) German National Team
|0:52:04
|92
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:52:12
|93
|Marcel Barth (Ger) German National Team
|0:52:41
|94
|Ross Creber (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:55:21
|95
|Maxim Kozyrev (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:56:46
|96
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Spanish National Team
|0:57:20
|97
|Adan Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1:01:39
|98
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Spanish National Team
|1:02:20
|99
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1:03:41
|100
|Alexander Sokolov (Rus) Russian National Team
|1:07:53
|1
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|60
|pts
|2
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|35
|3
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|35
|4
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|34
|5
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|32
|6
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|32
|7
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|28
|8
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|26
|9
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|26
|10
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam
|25
|11
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|23
|12
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|23
|13
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|23
|14
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|21
|15
|Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing
|20
|16
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|19
|17
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky
|18
|18
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|17
|19
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|17
|20
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|15
|21
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|22
|Henning Bommel (Ger) German National Team
|12
|23
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|11
|24
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|10
|25
|Krzystof Jezowsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|26
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam
|9
|27
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|8
|28
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|8
|29
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|7
|30
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian National Team
|7
|31
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Spanish National Team
|7
|32
|José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|33
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|34
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|6
|35
|Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team
|6
|36
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|6
|37
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|5
|38
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|4
|39
|Víctor Cabedo (Spa) Spanish National Team
|4
|40
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|41
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam
|3
|42
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|3
|43
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|44
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|2
|45
|José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack
|2
|46
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|2
|47
|Marcel Barth (Ger) German National Team
|2
|48
|Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|49
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|1
|1
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|12
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam
|3
|5
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|2
|6
|Marcel Barth (Ger) German National Team
|2
|7
|José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack
|2
|8
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|9
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|1
|10
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|1
|11
|Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|22
|3
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam
|22
|4
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|20
|5
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|8
|6
|José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural
|8
|7
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|8
|8
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|9
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam
|6
|10
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|4
|11
|Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|12
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|4
|13
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|2
|14
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|2
|15
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|2
|16
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
|2
|17
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|18
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|19
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|20
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
|1
|21
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|22
|Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|1
|Rabobank
|48:07:49
|2
|Team Radioshack
|0:00:22
|3
|Astana
|0:02:16
|4
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|5
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:04
|6
|Team Milram
|0:06:01
|7
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:06:06
|8
|Cervélo TestTeam
|0:07:25
|9
|Caja Rural
|0:15:45
|10
|Endura Racing
|0:24:18
|11
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:25:30
|12
|Team Netapp
|0:26:44
|13
|Russian National Team
|0:31:37
|14
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:59:55
|15
|Spanish National Team
|1:13:10
|16
|German National Team
|1:50:40
