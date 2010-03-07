Image 1 of 12 Rabobank was the best team in the Tour of Murcia (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 2 of 12 Antonio Cabello of the Spanish national team (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 3 of 12 The break on stage five (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 4 of 12 They worked hard to stay away (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 5 of 12 Frantisek Rabon (HTC-Columbia) got the applause (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 6 of 12 Smile Frantisek (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 7 of 12 The Murcia peloton on stage five (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 8 of 12 Alexandre Blain (Endura Racing) won the sprints classification (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 9 of 12 Rabobank lead the chase (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 10 of 12 Then NetApp took over on the front (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 11 of 12 HTC-Columbia also did there share of the work (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 12 of 12 Theo Bos (Cervelo TestTest) wins again (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Frantisek Rabon (HTC-Columbia) finished safely in the peloton on the final flat stage of the race to win the Tour of Murcia ahead of Denis Menchov and Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky).

Theo Bos (Cervelo TestTeam) won the final 121km stage to Murcia, beating Graeme Brown (Rabobank) and Daniel Schorn (Team NetApp).

"As we expected Rabobank set the tempo in the front but my teammates stayed around me providing perfect support," said Bos.

"It was really a fast finale and that is really good for me. Brown was in my wheel and I knew that I had to watch him. With 300 meters to go I opened the sprint and saw Brown coming out of my wheel. When he tried to pass me I accelerated and he was not able to pass me and came back in my wheel. The team did a great job for me today."

Menchov suffered a puncture in the final 30km of the stage but was quickly brought back to the bunch by his teammates. He finished 38 seconds behind Rabon in the final overall classification after finishing second to the flying Czech in Saturday's 22km time trial. Wiggins was third at 53 seconds.

Lance Armstrong (Team RadioShack) finished in the bunch and so secured seventh overall, 1:23 behind Rabon.

The victory in the five-day Tour of Murcia was the first career stage race win for the Czech time trial champion, who was well protected by his teammates on the final stage.

"The first 40 kilometres of the final stage, before the one big climb of the day, were a bit crazy with attacks going everywhere," said HTC-Columbia sports director Tristan Hoffman. "But afterwards we kept it all under control.

"At one point there was a break of nine riders, with one of them a potential threat because he was less than three minutes behind Frankie [Rabon] on the overall. Fortunately, he dropped out of the break and we combined with the sprinters' teams to close things down.

"Frankie's always been a great time triallist, but now he's getting much better on the climbs, too, so we weren't too worried."

Full Results 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam 2:43:35 2 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 3 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 4 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 5 Henning Bommel (Ger) German National Team 6 Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky 7 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 8 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 9 Manuel Anton (Spa) Spanish National Team 10 Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing 11 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian National Team 12 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 13 Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team 14 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 15 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 16 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 17 Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian National Team 18 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 19 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 20 Krzystof Jezowsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 21 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 22 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 23 James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing 24 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 25 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Spanish National Team 26 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 27 Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russian National Team 28 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 29 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 30 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Spanish National Team 31 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 32 Maxim Kozyrev (Rus) Russian National Team 33 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 34 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 35 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam 36 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 37 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 38 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 39 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 40 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 41 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 42 Robert Bartko (Ger) German National Team 43 Ross Creber (GBr) Endura Racing 44 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 45 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 46 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 47 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 48 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Team Sky 49 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 50 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 51 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 52 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 53 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 54 Lukasz Bodnart (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 55 José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural 56 Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural 57 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 58 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 59 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 60 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 61 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 62 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 63 Stefan Schafer (Ger) German National Team 64 José Carlos Lara (Spa) Spanish National Team 65 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 66 Morris Possoni (Ita) Team Sky 67 Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 68 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 69 Robert Bengsch (Ger) German National Team 70 Víctor Cabedo (Spa) Spanish National Team 71 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 72 Vitor Rodrigues (Por) Caja Rural 73 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack 74 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 75 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 76 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam 77 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 78 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 79 Nico Keinath (Ger) Team Netapp 80 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 81 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 82 José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack 83 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 84 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 85 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam 86 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 87 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam 88 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 89 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam 90 Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:18 91 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 92 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:46 93 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 94 Adan Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:55 95 Marcel Barth (Ger) German National Team 96 Joao Correia (Por) Cervélo TestTeam 97 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Spanish National Team 98 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 99 Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:11:01 100 Alexander Sokolov (Rus) Russian National Team DNF Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural DNS Erik Mohs (Ger) German National Team DNS Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana

Points 1 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam 25 pts 2 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 20 3 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 16 4 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 14 5 Henning Bommel (Ger) German National Team 12 6 Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky 10 7 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 9 8 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 8 9 Manuel Anton (Spa) Spanish National Team 7 10 Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing 6 11 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian National Team 5 12 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team 3 14 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 2 15 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 1

Sprint 1 - Santomera 1 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 3 pts 2 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam 2 3 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 1

Sprint 2 - La Alberca 1 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 3 pts 2 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 2 3 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam 1

Mountain 1 - Alto Cabezo de la Plata (Cat. 2) 1 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam 6 pts 2 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 4 3 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 2 4 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Teams 1 Russian National Team 8:10:45 2 Astana 3 Endura Racing 4 Rabobank 5 Spanish National Team 6 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7 Team Netapp 8 Team Milram 9 CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 Sky Professional Cycling Team 11 Team HTC - Columbia 12 Garmin - Transitions 13 German National Team 14 Cervélo TestTeam 15 Team Radioshack 16 Caja Rural

Final general classification 1 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 16:01:24 2 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:00:38 3 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:53 4 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 0:00:57 5 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 0:01:21 6 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:23 7 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 8 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:41 9 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 0:01:42 10 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:59 11 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:14 12 José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:15 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:21 14 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 0:02:24 15 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:30 16 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack 17 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:31 18 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:38 19 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 0:02:41 20 José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack 0:02:42 21 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:03:10 22 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam 0:03:16 23 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:05:13 24 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam 0:05:14 25 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam 0:05:37 26 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:06:00 27 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:06:37 28 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 0:06:52 29 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 30 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:07:02 31 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:07:20 32 Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 0:07:58 33 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 0:08:17 34 Morris Possoni (Ita) Team Sky 0:08:33 35 Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russian National Team 0:08:45 36 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 0:09:45 37 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:09:53 38 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 0:10:06 39 Vitor Rodrigues (Por) Caja Rural 0:10:38 40 Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing 0:11:16 41 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:11:22 42 Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team 0:11:58 43 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam 0:12:33 44 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 0:13:16 45 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:13:59 46 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam 0:14:14 47 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:14:25 48 Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian National Team 0:15:26 49 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 0:15:27 50 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 0:16:00 51 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 0:16:11 52 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 0:17:11 53 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 0:17:16 54 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:18:03 55 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:21:53 56 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:22:16 57 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 0:22:57 58 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 0:23:54 59 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:26:22 60 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian National Team 0:26:54 61 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 0:26:57 62 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 0:27:18 63 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 0:27:56 64 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 0:28:03 65 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:30:25 66 Nico Keinath (Ger) Team Netapp 0:30:26 67 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 0:31:51 68 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Team Sky 0:32:31 69 Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky 0:33:47 70 José Carlos Lara (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:34:01 71 Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural 0:34:24 72 Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram 0:34:31 73 Henning Bommel (Ger) German National Team 0:36:21 74 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:36:46 75 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:37:05 76 James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing 0:37:16 77 Stefan Schafer (Ger) German National Team 0:38:27 78 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:39:33 79 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 0:39:34 80 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 0:41:02 81 Víctor Cabedo (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:41:33 82 Krzystof Jezowsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:46:18 83 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam 0:46:20 84 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 0:46:37 85 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 0:46:58 86 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 0:47:40 87 Manuel Anton (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:50:45 88 Joao Correia (Por) Cervélo TestTeam 0:51:01 89 Robert Bengsch (Ger) German National Team 0:51:47 90 Lukasz Bodnart (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:51:57 91 Robert Bartko (Ger) German National Team 0:52:04 92 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:52:12 93 Marcel Barth (Ger) German National Team 0:52:41 94 Ross Creber (GBr) Endura Racing 0:55:21 95 Maxim Kozyrev (Rus) Russian National Team 0:56:46 96 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:57:20 97 Adan Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1:01:39 98 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Spanish National Team 1:02:20 99 Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1:03:41 100 Alexander Sokolov (Rus) Russian National Team 1:07:53

Points classification 1 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 60 pts 2 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 35 3 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 35 4 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 34 5 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 32 6 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 32 7 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 28 8 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 26 9 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 26 10 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam 25 11 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 23 12 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 23 13 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 23 14 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 21 15 Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing 20 16 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 19 17 Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky 18 18 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 17 19 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 17 20 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 15 21 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 12 22 Henning Bommel (Ger) German National Team 12 23 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 11 24 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 10 25 Krzystof Jezowsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 26 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam 9 27 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 8 28 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 8 29 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 7 30 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian National Team 7 31 Manuel Anton (Spa) Spanish National Team 7 32 José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural 6 33 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 6 34 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 6 35 Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team 6 36 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 6 37 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 5 38 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 4 39 Víctor Cabedo (Spa) Spanish National Team 4 40 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 3 41 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam 3 42 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 3 43 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 2 44 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 2 45 José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack 2 46 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 2 47 Marcel Barth (Ger) German National Team 2 48 Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 1 49 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 1

Sprints classification 1 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 12 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam 3 5 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 2 6 Marcel Barth (Ger) German National Team 2 7 José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack 2 8 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 2 9 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 1 10 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 1 11 Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Mountains classification 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 30 pts 2 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 22 3 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam 22 4 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 20 5 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 8 6 José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural 8 7 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 8 8 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 7 9 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam 6 10 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 4 11 Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 4 12 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 4 13 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 2 14 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 2 15 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 2 16 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam 2 17 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 2 18 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 1 19 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 1 20 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam 1 21 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 22 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 1