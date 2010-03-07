Trending

Rabon wins Vuelta Murcia

Theo Bos wins final sprint stage

Image 1 of 12

Rabobank was the best team in the Tour of Murcia

Rabobank was the best team in the Tour of Murcia
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 2 of 12

Antonio Cabello of the Spanish national team

Antonio Cabello of the Spanish national team
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 3 of 12

The break on stage five

The break on stage five
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 4 of 12

They worked hard to stay away

They worked hard to stay away
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 5 of 12

Frantisek Rabon (HTC-Columbia) got the applause

Frantisek Rabon (HTC-Columbia) got the applause
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 6 of 12

Smile Frantisek

Smile Frantisek
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 7 of 12

The Murcia peloton on stage five

The Murcia peloton on stage five
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 8 of 12

Alexandre Blain (Endura Racing) won the sprints classification

Alexandre Blain (Endura Racing) won the sprints classification
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 9 of 12

Rabobank lead the chase

Rabobank lead the chase
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 10 of 12

Then NetApp took over on the front

Then NetApp took over on the front
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 11 of 12

HTC-Columbia also did there share of the work

HTC-Columbia also did there share of the work
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 12 of 12

Theo Bos (Cervelo TestTest) wins again

Theo Bos (Cervelo TestTest) wins again
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Frantisek Rabon (HTC-Columbia) finished safely in the peloton on the final flat stage of the race to win the Tour of Murcia ahead of Denis Menchov and Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky).

Theo Bos (Cervelo TestTeam) won the final 121km stage to Murcia, beating Graeme Brown (Rabobank) and Daniel Schorn (Team NetApp).

"As we expected Rabobank set the tempo in the front but my teammates stayed around me providing perfect support," said Bos.

"It was really a fast finale and that is really good for me. Brown was in my wheel and I knew that I had to watch him. With 300 meters to go I opened the sprint and saw Brown coming out of my wheel. When he tried to pass me I accelerated and he was not able to pass me and came back in my wheel. The team did a great job for me today."

Menchov suffered a puncture in the final 30km of the stage but was quickly brought back to the bunch by his teammates. He finished 38 seconds behind Rabon in the final overall classification after finishing second to the flying Czech in Saturday's 22km time trial. Wiggins was third at 53 seconds.

Lance Armstrong (Team RadioShack) finished in the bunch and so secured seventh overall, 1:23 behind Rabon.

The victory in the five-day Tour of Murcia was the first career stage race win for the Czech time trial champion, who was well protected by his teammates on the final stage.

"The first 40 kilometres of the final stage, before the one big climb of the day, were a bit crazy with attacks going everywhere," said HTC-Columbia sports director Tristan Hoffman. "But afterwards we kept it all under control.

"At one point there was a break of nine riders, with one of them a potential threat because he was less than three minutes behind Frankie [Rabon] on the overall. Fortunately, he dropped out of the break and we combined with the sprinters' teams to close things down.

"Frankie's always been a great time triallist, but now he's getting much better on the climbs, too, so we weren't too worried."

Full Results
1Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam2:43:35
2Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
3Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
4Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
5Henning Bommel (Ger) German National Team
6Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky
7Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
8Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
9Manuel Anton (Spa) Spanish National Team
10Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing
11Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian National Team
12Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
13Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team
14Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
15Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
16Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
17Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian National Team
18Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
19Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
20Krzystof Jezowsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
21Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
22Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
23James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
24Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
25Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Spanish National Team
26Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
27Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russian National Team
28Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
29Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
30Antonio Cabello (Spa) Spanish National Team
31Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
32Maxim Kozyrev (Rus) Russian National Team
33Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
34Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
35Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam
36Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
37Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
38Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
39Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
40Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
41Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
42Robert Bartko (Ger) German National Team
43Ross Creber (GBr) Endura Racing
44Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
45Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
46Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
47Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
48Nicolas Portal (Fra) Team Sky
49Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
50Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
51Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
52Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
53Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
54Lukasz Bodnart (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
55José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural
56Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural
57Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
58Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
59Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
60Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
61Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
62Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
63Stefan Schafer (Ger) German National Team
64José Carlos Lara (Spa) Spanish National Team
65Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
66Morris Possoni (Ita) Team Sky
67Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural
68Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
69Robert Bengsch (Ger) German National Team
70Víctor Cabedo (Spa) Spanish National Team
71Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
72Vitor Rodrigues (Por) Caja Rural
73Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
74Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
75Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
76Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam
77Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
78Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
79Nico Keinath (Ger) Team Netapp
80Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
81Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
82José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack
83Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
84Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
85Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam
86Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
87Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
88Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
89Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
90Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram0:00:18
91David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
92Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:46
93Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
94Adan Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:55
95Marcel Barth (Ger) German National Team
96Joao Correia (Por) Cervélo TestTeam
97Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Spanish National Team
98Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
99Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:11:01
100Alexander Sokolov (Rus) Russian National Team
DNFMichal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural
DNSErik Mohs (Ger) German National Team
DNSAndrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana

Points
1Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam25pts
2Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank20
3Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp16
4Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana14
5Henning Bommel (Ger) German National Team12
6Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky10
7Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram9
8Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp8
9Manuel Anton (Spa) Spanish National Team7
10Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing6
11Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian National Team5
12Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team4
13Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team3
14Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing2
15Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana1

Sprint 1 - Santomera
1Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing3pts
2Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam2
3Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank1

Sprint 2 - La Alberca
1Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing3pts
2Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural2
3Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam1

Mountain 1 - Alto Cabezo de la Plata (Cat. 2)
1Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam6pts
2Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural4
3Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing2
4Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Teams
1Russian National Team8:10:45
2Astana
3Endura Racing
4Rabobank
5Spanish National Team
6Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
7Team Netapp
8Team Milram
9CCC Polsat Polkowice
10Sky Professional Cycling Team
11Team HTC - Columbia
12Garmin - Transitions
13German National Team
14Cervélo TestTeam
15Team Radioshack
16Caja Rural

Final general classification
1Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia16:01:24
2Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:00:38
3Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:00:53
4Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack0:00:57
5Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana0:01:21
6Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank0:01:23
7Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
8Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank0:01:41
9Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram0:01:42
10Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:59
11Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:14
12José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:15
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank0:02:21
14Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana0:02:24
15Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:30
16Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
17Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:31
18Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:38
19Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing0:02:41
20José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack0:02:42
21Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:03:10
22Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam0:03:16
23Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:05:13
24Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam0:05:14
25Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam0:05:37
26Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:06:00
27Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:06:37
28Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia0:06:52
29Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
30Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:07:02
31Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:07:20
32Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural0:07:58
33Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp0:08:17
34Morris Possoni (Ita) Team Sky0:08:33
35Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russian National Team0:08:45
36Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank0:09:45
37David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:09:53
38Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana0:10:06
39Vitor Rodrigues (Por) Caja Rural0:10:38
40Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing0:11:16
41Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:11:22
42Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team0:11:58
43Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam0:12:33
44Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack0:13:16
45Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Spanish National Team0:13:59
46Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam0:14:14
47Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:14:25
48Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian National Team0:15:26
49Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram0:15:27
50Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack0:16:00
51Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp0:16:11
52Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing0:17:11
53Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing0:17:16
54Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:18:03
55Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:21:53
56Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:22:16
57Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana0:22:57
58Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural0:23:54
59Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:26:22
60Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian National Team0:26:54
61Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing0:26:57
62Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp0:27:18
63Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack0:27:56
64Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank0:28:03
65Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:30:25
66Nico Keinath (Ger) Team Netapp0:30:26
67Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp0:31:51
68Nicolas Portal (Fra) Team Sky0:32:31
69Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky0:33:47
70José Carlos Lara (Spa) Spanish National Team0:34:01
71Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural0:34:24
72Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram0:34:31
73Henning Bommel (Ger) German National Team0:36:21
74Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:36:46
75Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:37:05
76James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing0:37:16
77Stefan Schafer (Ger) German National Team0:38:27
78Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:39:33
79Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia0:39:34
80Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions0:41:02
81Víctor Cabedo (Spa) Spanish National Team0:41:33
82Krzystof Jezowsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:46:18
83Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam0:46:20
84Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural0:46:37
85Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp0:46:58
86Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank0:47:40
87Manuel Anton (Spa) Spanish National Team0:50:45
88Joao Correia (Por) Cervélo TestTeam0:51:01
89Robert Bengsch (Ger) German National Team0:51:47
90Lukasz Bodnart (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:51:57
91Robert Bartko (Ger) German National Team0:52:04
92Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:52:12
93Marcel Barth (Ger) German National Team0:52:41
94Ross Creber (GBr) Endura Racing0:55:21
95Maxim Kozyrev (Rus) Russian National Team0:56:46
96Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Spanish National Team0:57:20
97Adan Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1:01:39
98Antonio Cabello (Spa) Spanish National Team1:02:20
99Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1:03:41
100Alexander Sokolov (Rus) Russian National Team1:07:53

Points classification
1Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank60pts
2Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia35
3Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp35
4Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank34
5Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana32
6Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia32
7Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram28
8Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing26
9Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack26
10Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam25
11Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team23
12Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky23
13Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram23
14Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack21
15Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing20
16Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana19
17Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky18
18Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team17
19Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions17
20Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team15
21Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia12
22Henning Bommel (Ger) German National Team12
23Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank11
24Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank10
25Krzystof Jezowsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10
26Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam9
27Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack8
28Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp8
29Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing7
30Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian National Team7
31Manuel Anton (Spa) Spanish National Team7
32José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural6
33David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions6
34Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana6
35Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team6
36Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana6
37Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp5
38Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram4
39Víctor Cabedo (Spa) Spanish National Team4
40Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia3
41Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam3
42Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram3
43Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank2
44Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana2
45José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack2
46Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural2
47Marcel Barth (Ger) German National Team2
48Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural1
49Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank1

Sprints classification
1Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing12pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team5
3Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
4Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam3
5Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural2
6Marcel Barth (Ger) German National Team2
7José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack2
8Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank2
9Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank1
10Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana1
11Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural1

Mountains classification
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team30pts
2Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team22
3Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam22
4Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team20
5Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank8
6José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural8
7Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp8
8Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions7
9Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam6
10Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana4
11Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural4
12Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing4
13Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural2
14Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions2
15Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana2
16Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam2
17Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky2
18Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky1
19Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank1
20Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam1
21Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
22Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions1

Teams classification
1Rabobank48:07:49
2Team Radioshack0:00:22
3Astana0:02:16
4Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:30
5Team HTC - Columbia0:03:04
6Team Milram0:06:01
7Garmin - Transitions0:06:06
8Cervélo TestTeam0:07:25
9Caja Rural0:15:45
10Endura Racing0:24:18
11Sky Professional Cycling Team0:25:30
12Team Netapp0:26:44
13Russian National Team0:31:37
14CCC Polsat Polkowice0:59:55
15Spanish National Team1:13:10
16German National Team1:50:40

 

