Image 1 of 2

Race leader Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) at the front of the Breck Epic peloton.

Race leader Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) at the front of the Breck Epic peloton.
(Image credit: Liam Doran)
Image 2 of 2

Colby Pearce racing in the Breck Epic

Colby Pearce racing in the Breck Epic
(Image credit: Liam Doran)

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) described stage 2 of the Breck Epic as "the best stage of any race I've ever ridden." It covered 42 miles and climbed 7,300 feet.

Racers were thankful to be spared a torrential downpour that threatened in the early morning hours. This "hero" stage was full of climbing and singletrack. The front group, including Alex Grant (Cannondale), Matt Shriver (Fort Lewis College), Josh Tostado (Bach Builders) and Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale), pounded out the miles and came through like a locomotive, putting serious time on the rest of the field.

By the end of the day, it was Grant and Bishop finishing at the line with times of 3:11:36 and 3:11:37. The two riders are within a tenth of a second of each other on the GC.

Singlespeeder Evan Plews (Ibis) finished with a time of 3:32:07, putting 13 minutes between himself and second place Dejay Birtch (Niner) and stretching out his GC lead to 23 minutes. The battle for second and third GC continues between Birtch and Jake Kirkpatrick (New Belgium) who said, "It's a long week, a lot can happen". Montana Miller (Speedgoat/Wilderness Voyagers) took second in stage 2, tugging at the third place overall.

Sonya Looney and Jeff Kerkove (Team Topeak-Ergon) are killing it as a co-ed duo team. They've taken two first places on stages 1 and 2 and are leading out the Eriksen/Lindquist (Eriksen) team by 28 minutes.

In the women's race, Pua Sawicki (OkoleStuff) has been rocking it out followed by Ivonne Kraft (Squirt/Bionicon) of Germany. Tammy Jacques-Grewal (Erickson/Honey Stinger) didn't complete stage 2 after taking a nasty spill on stage 1 and still managing a third place that day. An inspiration to all, Jacques rode through aid station 2 with a bloody cheek, choking back the tears. She will be missed as the Breck Epic continues its assault on the trails of Breckenridge.

Stage 3 Preview

Stage 3 promises huge climbs and gnarly descents. In 44 miles, the riders will climb 9,400 feet and cross the Continental Divide twice. It's going to hurt.

Full results for stage 2

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Grant3:11:37
2Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale)0:00:01
3Matt Shriver (Ft Lewis College)0:00:44
4Josh Tostado (Bach Builders/Santa Cruz)0:01:16
5Ben Sonntag (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:04:37
6Ross Schnell (Crank Bros/SRAM)0:10:05
7Macky Franklin (Yeti-Sunflower)0:11:28
8Max Taam (Honey Stinger/Trek)0:11:43
9Jorge Espinoza (PreRace.com)0:12:58
10Chuck Gibson0:16:19
11Shannon Boffeli (Iride Adventures/MTB)0:21:56
12Blake Harlan (Team Jamis)0:23:20
13Peter Butt0:25:42
14Gregy Gibson (TruckerCo.com)0:27:51
15Ezejiel Hersh (Ellsworth/Hammer/NoTubes)0:29:41
16Daine Zaffke (Giro)0:31:06
17Ryan Hamilton (Honey Stinger/Trek)0:32:33
18Jordan Carr (Mountain Flyer)0:38:03
19Colby Pearce (Panache)0:42:11
20Bernie Romero0:43:15
21Ben Welnak (Rockit)0:44:26
22Benjamin Jones (Celo Pacific/B&L Bikes)0:49:52
23Sam Young0:51:07
24Sam Chovan (Moots/SSWCC)0:52:18
25Jasen Thorpe (Thorpe Media)0:56:03
26Richard Digeronimo0:57:35
27Adam Naish1:00:09
28Jerry Oliver (The Kind Bike)1:00:59
29Thom Parsons1:08:17
30Cousins & Cadman (Deadgoat 57)1:12:32
31Kevin Ormerod (Team Sante Fe)1:17:52
32Hvizdos Grant (Ring of Fire)1:19:02
33Bryan Vanvleet (KHS/Brian Van Vleet)1:34:37
34Grant Clayton (Rocky Mounts/Izze)1:42:36
35Tyler Benedict (BikeRumor.com)1:43:31
36Jairo Vargus2:07:44
37Andrew Jauquet2:07:46
38Robert Lee2:09:37

Solo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pua Sawicki (OkoleStuff.com)3:29:59
2Ivonne Kraft (Squirt/Bionicon)0:21:04
3Wendy Lyall (Yeti Beti)0:47:39
4Sara Uhl (Space Cowgirls)0:53:29
5Mireille Montminy (Cycles Lambert)0:54:43
6Jill Damman (Fitzgerald's/Ibex)0:58:39
7Jennifer Tilley (Team Tilley/Velo Bella)1:05:36
8Ciara Macmanus (Team Summit)1:07:21
9Katie Declercq (Giro/Easton)1:10:56
10Amy Thomas (Yeti Beti)1:22:38
11Mimi Mather1:50:06
12Claire Garcia-Webb2:50:01

Solo Singlespeed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Plews (EvanPlews.com/Ibis)3:32:07
2Dejay Birtch (Niner)0:12:51
3Montana Miller (Speedgoat/Wilderness)0:17:31
4Dan Durland (ProCycling)0:18:57
5Jake Kirkpatrick (New Belgium)0:19:29
6Michael Melley0:25:35
7Jenne Doug (High Gear Cyclery)0:42:39
8Jeff Wu (Alchemist Threadwork)0:53:16
9Peter Kieller (Misfit Psycles)0:55:17
10Rich Dillen (Team Dicky)1:23:09

Solo 40+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Sevenoff (Western Spirit)3:36:06
2Todd Smith (The Amazing Car Velo)0:02:56
3Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:08:25
4Patrick West (Moots/SBS Velo)0:09:45
5Geoff Clark (Deadgoat Racing)0:17:20
6Brian Maslach (Pro Cycling)0:17:48
7Matt Ohran (Cannondale)0:20:53
8Ken Boyer (DeathRow Velo)0:20:57
9Charlie Hayes (Trek Bicycle Store)0:26:28
10Scott Patterson0:29:02
11Keenan Cannady (TCR Sport Lab)0:35:59
12Ernie Johnson (OES/Bike Source)0:43:43
13Craig Vandelist0:44:49
14Gregg Pattison0:59:32
15Juan Gutierrez1:03:39
16Sinjin Eberle (Bach Builders)1:04:15
17Anthony Maguire (Taos Roasters)1:04:24
18Sergio Correa1:10:37
19Chris Castilian1:26:53
20Michael Bowen1:49:45
21Brad Shield (Team Advocare)1:56:18
22Mark Vandelist (Sparky)1:58:03
23Ty Garber (Team Advocare)2:20:21
24John Roy2:30:40

Solo 40+ Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Winfield (Wilderness Sports)4:35:17
2Kathy Eckert0:18:07
3Kara Durland (ProCycling)0:31:33

Solo 50+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Kappius (Tokyo Joe's)3:43:42
2Russell Asleson0:15:36
3Eric Davis (Feedback Sports)0:28:31
4Dean Cahow (Team Evergreen Racing)0:35:15
5Bruce Wilson (DrpAGear/Cycopath)0:43:36
6Tom Quinn1:05:31
7Greg McKennis1:31:55
8Carl Gable (Team SanteFe.org)1:38:44
9Greg Kidd (3 Taps)2:00:10

Solo 50+ Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kim Bear (Team Sante Fe Mama)5:29:15
2Prusack Kate0:21:50
3Devora Peterson (Tokyo Joe's)0:37:31
4Wendy Skean (Wendy Skean)1:20:45

Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Parsons & Muhlfeld (Hammer/Sportsman)3:37:23
2Zahnd & Iten (swiss longdistance r)0:12:40
3Pemberton & Pemberton (Panache Houndstooth)1:28:22

Duo Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gates & Ranoa Shalyn (Intense Cycles)5:01:42

Duo Coed
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonya Looney & Jeff Kerkove (Team Topeak-Ergon)4:02:58
2Eriksen & Lindquist (Eriksen)0:13:03
3Rishel & Rishel (Zia Velo/Velo Bella)0:43:51
4Angel & Angle (Tokyo Joe's)0:55:52
5Kreb & Malmberg (Elevation Racing)1:06:44
6Dowling & Olson (Pennwood)1:22:07

Duo 80+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Overstreet & Thompson (Wilderness Sports)3:55:35
2Brezsnyak & Piker (Deadgoat Racing/Fitz)0:02:07
3Bednarski & Munger (City of Lakes Loppet)0:10:38
4Brodzinksi & Roddy0:20:05
5Dossett & Rudd (City of Lakes Loppet)0:26:37
6Hayes & Miller1:02:45
7Bauer & Darwin (Team KFC)1:03:40
8Gauvin & Pennacchiol (CinemaParadiso)1:20:38

Duo 100+ Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bear & Johnson5:08:57
2Darling & Hardisty (Bicker Brothers)0:14:54

Clydesdale
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ken Dreidl (Alchemist Threadwork)4:16:54
2Steven Thompson (Fly Bye Racing)0:15:43
3Matt Blevins1:43:13

Team Relay
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Town of Breckenridge5:15:40
2Mountain 2 Mountain0:48:19

General classification after stage 2

Solo men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale)6:16:52
2Alex Grant
3Josh Tostado (Bach Builders/Santa Cruz)0:06:38
4Ben Sonntag (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:09:09
5Matt Shriver (Ft Lewis College)0:11:49
6Macky Franklin (Yeti-Sunflower)0:22:13
7Max Taam (Honey Stinger/Trek)0:24:06
8Chuck Gibson0:32:20
9Jorge Espinoza (PreRace.com)0:38:38
10Ross Schnell (Crank Bros/SRAM)0:40:24
11Shannon Boffeli (Iride Adventures/MTB)0:42:13
12Blake Harlan (Team Jamis)0:45:47
13Gregy Gibson (TruckerCo.com)0:53:43
14Colby Pearce (Panache)0:56:54
15Peter Butt0:58:57
16Daine Zaffke (Giro)1:04:30
17Ryan Hamilton (Honey Stinger/Trek)1:10:51
18Ezejiel Hersh (Ellsworth/Hammer/NoTubes)1:15:01
19Jordan Carr (Mountain Flyer)1:17:46
20Bernie Romero1:28:22
21Jasen Thorpe (Thorpe Media)1:35:02
22Ben Welnak (Rockit)1:43:58
23Sam Young1:51:13
24Jerry Oliver (The Kind Bike)1:54:47
25Sam Chovan (Moots/SSWCC)2:01:04
26Richard Digeronimo2:06:52
27Benjamin Jones (Celo Pacific/B&L Bikes)2:08:06
28Adam Naish2:12:20
29Thom Parsons2:20:54
30Kevin Ormerod (Team Sante Fe)2:29:15
31Hvizdos Grant (Ring of Fire)2:42:23
32Bryan Vanvleet (KHS/Brian Van Vleet)3:13:45
33Grant Clayton (Rocky Mounts/Izze)3:20:28
34Tyler Benedict (BikeRumor.com)3:53:38
35Andrew Jauquet3:54:26
36Cousins & Cadman (Deadgoat 57)4:04:06
37Jairo Vargus4:10:19
38Robert Lee4:44:29

Solo women general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pua Sawicki (OkoleStuff.com)6:51:40
2Ivonne Kraft (Squirt/Bionicon)0:46:27
3Wendy Lyall (Yeti Beti)1:47:37
4Sara Uhl (Space Cowgirls)1:58:20
5Mireille Montminy (Cycles Lambert)2:02:08
6Jennifer Tilley (Team Tilley/Velo Bella)2:25:42
7Ciara Macmanus (Team Summit)2:28:07
8Jill Damman (Fitzgerald's/Ibex)2:34:24
9Katie Declercq (Giro/Easton)2:47:43
10Amy Thomas (Yeti Beti)3:09:38
11Mimi Mather3:38:03
12Claire Garcia-Webb5:39:23

Solo Singlespeed general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Plews (EvanPlews.com/Ibis)7:05:37
2Dejay Birtch (Niner)0:22:33
3Jake Kirkpatrick (New Belgium)0:26:13
4Montana Miller (Speedgoat/Wilderness)0:36:12
5Dan Durland (ProCycling)0:36:14
6Michael Melley0:50:19
7Jenne Doug (High Gear Cyclery)1:23:30
8Jeff Wu (Alchemist Threadwork)1:36:14
9Peter Kieller (Misfit Psycles)1:56:16
10Rich Dillen (Team Dicky)2:26:14

Solo 40+ Men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Todd Smith (The Amazing Car Velo)7:12:03
2Mark Sevenoff (Western Spirit)0:02:42
3Patrick West (Moots/SBS Velo)0:18:24
4Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory Racing)0:22:46
5Geoff Clark (Deadgoat Racing)0:26:08
6Charlie Hayes (Trek Bicycle Store)0:29:38
7Brian Maslach (Pro Cycling)0:36:02
8Ken Boyer (DeathRow Velo)0:43:06
9Matt Ohran (Cannondale)0:45:41
10Scott Patterson0:53:36
11Keenan Cannady (TCR Sport Lab)1:11:17
12Ernie Johnson (OES/Bike Source)1:24:24
13Craig Vandelist1:27:39
14Gregg Pattison1:49:32
15Anthony Maguire (Taos Roasters)1:52:38
16Sergio Correa1:59:22
17Juan Gutierrez2:03:34
18Sinjin Eberle (Bach Builders)2:13:01
19Chris Castilian2:40:23
20Brad Shield (Team Advocare)3:50:07
21Michael Bowen3:51:20
22Mark Vandelist (Sparky)4:14:31
23Ty Garber (Team Advocare)4:35:44
24John Roy4:58:55

Solo 40+ Women general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Winfield (Wilderness Sports)9:06:50
2Kathy Eckert0:44:06
3Kara Durland (ProCycling)1:04:37

Solo 50+ Men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russell Kappius (Tokyo Joe's)7:26:37
2Russell Asleson0:29:18
3Dean Cahow (Team Evergreen Racing)1:03:41
4Bruce Wilson (DrpAGear/Cycopath)1:09:15
5Eric Davis (Feedback Sports)1:40:22
6Tom Quinn2:04:20
7Carl Gable (Team SanteFe.org)2:56:45
8Greg McKennis3:01:58
9Greg Kidd (3 Taps)4:16:33

Solo 50+ Women general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kim Bear (Team Sante Fe Mama)10:50:21
2Prusack Kate0:57:13
3Devora Peterson (Tokyo Joe's)1:15:14
4Wendy Skean (Wendy Skean)2:41:53

Duo men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Parsons & Muhlfeld (Hammer/Sportsman)7:14:17
2Zahnd & Iten (swiss longdistance r)0:47:50
3Pemberton & Pemberton (Panache Houndstooth)2:22:31

Duo Women general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gates & Ranoa Shalyn (Intense Cycles)9:37:30

Duo Coed general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonya Looney & Jeff Kerkove (Team Topeak-Ergon)8:04:02
2Eriksen & Lindquist (Eriksen)0:28:58
3Rishel & Rishel (Zia Velo/Velo Bella)1:20:07
4Angel & Angle (Tokyo Joe's)2:03:21
5Dowling & Olson (Pennwood)2:30:41
6Kreb & Malmberg (Elevation Racing)2:33:47

Duo 80+ Men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Overstreet & Thompson (Wilderness Sports)7:47:53
2Brezsnyak & Piker (Deadgoat Racing/Fitz)0:04:18
3Bednarski & Munger (City of Lakes Loppet)0:34:32
4Brodzinksi & Roddy0:48:57
5Dossett & Rudd (City of Lakes Loppet)1:18:01
6Bauer & Darwin (Team KFC)2:04:28
7Hayes & Miller2:18:38
8Gauvin & Pennacchiol (CinemaParadiso)2:53:23

Duo 100+ Men general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bear & Johnson10:12:13
2Darling & Hardisty (Bicker Brothers)0:54:37

Clydesdale general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ken Dreidl (Alchemist Threadwork)8:48:47
2Steven Thompson (Fly Bye Racing)0:15:51
3Matt Blevins2:52:01

Team Relay general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Town of Breckenridge9:42:22
2Mountain 2 Mountain1:09:58

 

