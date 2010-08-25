Image 1 of 2 Race leader Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) at the front of the Breck Epic peloton. (Image credit: Liam Doran) Image 2 of 2 Colby Pearce racing in the Breck Epic (Image credit: Liam Doran)

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing) described stage 2 of the Breck Epic as "the best stage of any race I've ever ridden." It covered 42 miles and climbed 7,300 feet.

Racers were thankful to be spared a torrential downpour that threatened in the early morning hours. This "hero" stage was full of climbing and singletrack. The front group, including Alex Grant (Cannondale), Matt Shriver (Fort Lewis College), Josh Tostado (Bach Builders) and Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale), pounded out the miles and came through like a locomotive, putting serious time on the rest of the field.

By the end of the day, it was Grant and Bishop finishing at the line with times of 3:11:36 and 3:11:37. The two riders are within a tenth of a second of each other on the GC.

Singlespeeder Evan Plews (Ibis) finished with a time of 3:32:07, putting 13 minutes between himself and second place Dejay Birtch (Niner) and stretching out his GC lead to 23 minutes. The battle for second and third GC continues between Birtch and Jake Kirkpatrick (New Belgium) who said, "It's a long week, a lot can happen". Montana Miller (Speedgoat/Wilderness Voyagers) took second in stage 2, tugging at the third place overall.

Sonya Looney and Jeff Kerkove (Team Topeak-Ergon) are killing it as a co-ed duo team. They've taken two first places on stages 1 and 2 and are leading out the Eriksen/Lindquist (Eriksen) team by 28 minutes.

In the women's race, Pua Sawicki (OkoleStuff) has been rocking it out followed by Ivonne Kraft (Squirt/Bionicon) of Germany. Tammy Jacques-Grewal (Erickson/Honey Stinger) didn't complete stage 2 after taking a nasty spill on stage 1 and still managing a third place that day. An inspiration to all, Jacques rode through aid station 2 with a bloody cheek, choking back the tears. She will be missed as the Breck Epic continues its assault on the trails of Breckenridge.

Stage 3 Preview

Stage 3 promises huge climbs and gnarly descents. In 44 miles, the riders will climb 9,400 feet and cross the Continental Divide twice. It's going to hurt.

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Grant 3:11:37 2 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) 0:00:01 3 Matt Shriver (Ft Lewis College) 0:00:44 4 Josh Tostado (Bach Builders/Santa Cruz) 0:01:16 5 Ben Sonntag (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:04:37 6 Ross Schnell (Crank Bros/SRAM) 0:10:05 7 Macky Franklin (Yeti-Sunflower) 0:11:28 8 Max Taam (Honey Stinger/Trek) 0:11:43 9 Jorge Espinoza (PreRace.com) 0:12:58 10 Chuck Gibson 0:16:19 11 Shannon Boffeli (Iride Adventures/MTB) 0:21:56 12 Blake Harlan (Team Jamis) 0:23:20 13 Peter Butt 0:25:42 14 Gregy Gibson (TruckerCo.com) 0:27:51 15 Ezejiel Hersh (Ellsworth/Hammer/NoTubes) 0:29:41 16 Daine Zaffke (Giro) 0:31:06 17 Ryan Hamilton (Honey Stinger/Trek) 0:32:33 18 Jordan Carr (Mountain Flyer) 0:38:03 19 Colby Pearce (Panache) 0:42:11 20 Bernie Romero 0:43:15 21 Ben Welnak (Rockit) 0:44:26 22 Benjamin Jones (Celo Pacific/B&L Bikes) 0:49:52 23 Sam Young 0:51:07 24 Sam Chovan (Moots/SSWCC) 0:52:18 25 Jasen Thorpe (Thorpe Media) 0:56:03 26 Richard Digeronimo 0:57:35 27 Adam Naish 1:00:09 28 Jerry Oliver (The Kind Bike) 1:00:59 29 Thom Parsons 1:08:17 30 Cousins & Cadman (Deadgoat 57) 1:12:32 31 Kevin Ormerod (Team Sante Fe) 1:17:52 32 Hvizdos Grant (Ring of Fire) 1:19:02 33 Bryan Vanvleet (KHS/Brian Van Vleet) 1:34:37 34 Grant Clayton (Rocky Mounts/Izze) 1:42:36 35 Tyler Benedict (BikeRumor.com) 1:43:31 36 Jairo Vargus 2:07:44 37 Andrew Jauquet 2:07:46 38 Robert Lee 2:09:37

Solo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pua Sawicki (OkoleStuff.com) 3:29:59 2 Ivonne Kraft (Squirt/Bionicon) 0:21:04 3 Wendy Lyall (Yeti Beti) 0:47:39 4 Sara Uhl (Space Cowgirls) 0:53:29 5 Mireille Montminy (Cycles Lambert) 0:54:43 6 Jill Damman (Fitzgerald's/Ibex) 0:58:39 7 Jennifer Tilley (Team Tilley/Velo Bella) 1:05:36 8 Ciara Macmanus (Team Summit) 1:07:21 9 Katie Declercq (Giro/Easton) 1:10:56 10 Amy Thomas (Yeti Beti) 1:22:38 11 Mimi Mather 1:50:06 12 Claire Garcia-Webb 2:50:01

Solo Singlespeed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Plews (EvanPlews.com/Ibis) 3:32:07 2 Dejay Birtch (Niner) 0:12:51 3 Montana Miller (Speedgoat/Wilderness) 0:17:31 4 Dan Durland (ProCycling) 0:18:57 5 Jake Kirkpatrick (New Belgium) 0:19:29 6 Michael Melley 0:25:35 7 Jenne Doug (High Gear Cyclery) 0:42:39 8 Jeff Wu (Alchemist Threadwork) 0:53:16 9 Peter Kieller (Misfit Psycles) 0:55:17 10 Rich Dillen (Team Dicky) 1:23:09

Solo 40+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Sevenoff (Western Spirit) 3:36:06 2 Todd Smith (The Amazing Car Velo) 0:02:56 3 Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:08:25 4 Patrick West (Moots/SBS Velo) 0:09:45 5 Geoff Clark (Deadgoat Racing) 0:17:20 6 Brian Maslach (Pro Cycling) 0:17:48 7 Matt Ohran (Cannondale) 0:20:53 8 Ken Boyer (DeathRow Velo) 0:20:57 9 Charlie Hayes (Trek Bicycle Store) 0:26:28 10 Scott Patterson 0:29:02 11 Keenan Cannady (TCR Sport Lab) 0:35:59 12 Ernie Johnson (OES/Bike Source) 0:43:43 13 Craig Vandelist 0:44:49 14 Gregg Pattison 0:59:32 15 Juan Gutierrez 1:03:39 16 Sinjin Eberle (Bach Builders) 1:04:15 17 Anthony Maguire (Taos Roasters) 1:04:24 18 Sergio Correa 1:10:37 19 Chris Castilian 1:26:53 20 Michael Bowen 1:49:45 21 Brad Shield (Team Advocare) 1:56:18 22 Mark Vandelist (Sparky) 1:58:03 23 Ty Garber (Team Advocare) 2:20:21 24 John Roy 2:30:40

Solo 40+ Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Winfield (Wilderness Sports) 4:35:17 2 Kathy Eckert 0:18:07 3 Kara Durland (ProCycling) 0:31:33

Solo 50+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Kappius (Tokyo Joe's) 3:43:42 2 Russell Asleson 0:15:36 3 Eric Davis (Feedback Sports) 0:28:31 4 Dean Cahow (Team Evergreen Racing) 0:35:15 5 Bruce Wilson (DrpAGear/Cycopath) 0:43:36 6 Tom Quinn 1:05:31 7 Greg McKennis 1:31:55 8 Carl Gable (Team SanteFe.org) 1:38:44 9 Greg Kidd (3 Taps) 2:00:10

Solo 50+ Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kim Bear (Team Sante Fe Mama) 5:29:15 2 Prusack Kate 0:21:50 3 Devora Peterson (Tokyo Joe's) 0:37:31 4 Wendy Skean (Wendy Skean) 1:20:45

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Parsons & Muhlfeld (Hammer/Sportsman) 3:37:23 2 Zahnd & Iten (swiss longdistance r) 0:12:40 3 Pemberton & Pemberton (Panache Houndstooth) 1:28:22

Duo Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gates & Ranoa Shalyn (Intense Cycles) 5:01:42

Duo Coed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonya Looney & Jeff Kerkove (Team Topeak-Ergon) 4:02:58 2 Eriksen & Lindquist (Eriksen) 0:13:03 3 Rishel & Rishel (Zia Velo/Velo Bella) 0:43:51 4 Angel & Angle (Tokyo Joe's) 0:55:52 5 Kreb & Malmberg (Elevation Racing) 1:06:44 6 Dowling & Olson (Pennwood) 1:22:07

Duo 80+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Overstreet & Thompson (Wilderness Sports) 3:55:35 2 Brezsnyak & Piker (Deadgoat Racing/Fitz) 0:02:07 3 Bednarski & Munger (City of Lakes Loppet) 0:10:38 4 Brodzinksi & Roddy 0:20:05 5 Dossett & Rudd (City of Lakes Loppet) 0:26:37 6 Hayes & Miller 1:02:45 7 Bauer & Darwin (Team KFC) 1:03:40 8 Gauvin & Pennacchiol (CinemaParadiso) 1:20:38

Duo 100+ Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bear & Johnson 5:08:57 2 Darling & Hardisty (Bicker Brothers) 0:14:54

Clydesdale # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ken Dreidl (Alchemist Threadwork) 4:16:54 2 Steven Thompson (Fly Bye Racing) 0:15:43 3 Matt Blevins 1:43:13

Team Relay # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Town of Breckenridge 5:15:40 2 Mountain 2 Mountain 0:48:19

Solo men general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) 6:16:52 2 Alex Grant 3 Josh Tostado (Bach Builders/Santa Cruz) 0:06:38 4 Ben Sonntag (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:09:09 5 Matt Shriver (Ft Lewis College) 0:11:49 6 Macky Franklin (Yeti-Sunflower) 0:22:13 7 Max Taam (Honey Stinger/Trek) 0:24:06 8 Chuck Gibson 0:32:20 9 Jorge Espinoza (PreRace.com) 0:38:38 10 Ross Schnell (Crank Bros/SRAM) 0:40:24 11 Shannon Boffeli (Iride Adventures/MTB) 0:42:13 12 Blake Harlan (Team Jamis) 0:45:47 13 Gregy Gibson (TruckerCo.com) 0:53:43 14 Colby Pearce (Panache) 0:56:54 15 Peter Butt 0:58:57 16 Daine Zaffke (Giro) 1:04:30 17 Ryan Hamilton (Honey Stinger/Trek) 1:10:51 18 Ezejiel Hersh (Ellsworth/Hammer/NoTubes) 1:15:01 19 Jordan Carr (Mountain Flyer) 1:17:46 20 Bernie Romero 1:28:22 21 Jasen Thorpe (Thorpe Media) 1:35:02 22 Ben Welnak (Rockit) 1:43:58 23 Sam Young 1:51:13 24 Jerry Oliver (The Kind Bike) 1:54:47 25 Sam Chovan (Moots/SSWCC) 2:01:04 26 Richard Digeronimo 2:06:52 27 Benjamin Jones (Celo Pacific/B&L Bikes) 2:08:06 28 Adam Naish 2:12:20 29 Thom Parsons 2:20:54 30 Kevin Ormerod (Team Sante Fe) 2:29:15 31 Hvizdos Grant (Ring of Fire) 2:42:23 32 Bryan Vanvleet (KHS/Brian Van Vleet) 3:13:45 33 Grant Clayton (Rocky Mounts/Izze) 3:20:28 34 Tyler Benedict (BikeRumor.com) 3:53:38 35 Andrew Jauquet 3:54:26 36 Cousins & Cadman (Deadgoat 57) 4:04:06 37 Jairo Vargus 4:10:19 38 Robert Lee 4:44:29

Solo women general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pua Sawicki (OkoleStuff.com) 6:51:40 2 Ivonne Kraft (Squirt/Bionicon) 0:46:27 3 Wendy Lyall (Yeti Beti) 1:47:37 4 Sara Uhl (Space Cowgirls) 1:58:20 5 Mireille Montminy (Cycles Lambert) 2:02:08 6 Jennifer Tilley (Team Tilley/Velo Bella) 2:25:42 7 Ciara Macmanus (Team Summit) 2:28:07 8 Jill Damman (Fitzgerald's/Ibex) 2:34:24 9 Katie Declercq (Giro/Easton) 2:47:43 10 Amy Thomas (Yeti Beti) 3:09:38 11 Mimi Mather 3:38:03 12 Claire Garcia-Webb 5:39:23

Solo Singlespeed general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Plews (EvanPlews.com/Ibis) 7:05:37 2 Dejay Birtch (Niner) 0:22:33 3 Jake Kirkpatrick (New Belgium) 0:26:13 4 Montana Miller (Speedgoat/Wilderness) 0:36:12 5 Dan Durland (ProCycling) 0:36:14 6 Michael Melley 0:50:19 7 Jenne Doug (High Gear Cyclery) 1:23:30 8 Jeff Wu (Alchemist Threadwork) 1:36:14 9 Peter Kieller (Misfit Psycles) 1:56:16 10 Rich Dillen (Team Dicky) 2:26:14

Solo 40+ Men general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Todd Smith (The Amazing Car Velo) 7:12:03 2 Mark Sevenoff (Western Spirit) 0:02:42 3 Patrick West (Moots/SBS Velo) 0:18:24 4 Garth Prosser (Cannondale Factory Racing) 0:22:46 5 Geoff Clark (Deadgoat Racing) 0:26:08 6 Charlie Hayes (Trek Bicycle Store) 0:29:38 7 Brian Maslach (Pro Cycling) 0:36:02 8 Ken Boyer (DeathRow Velo) 0:43:06 9 Matt Ohran (Cannondale) 0:45:41 10 Scott Patterson 0:53:36 11 Keenan Cannady (TCR Sport Lab) 1:11:17 12 Ernie Johnson (OES/Bike Source) 1:24:24 13 Craig Vandelist 1:27:39 14 Gregg Pattison 1:49:32 15 Anthony Maguire (Taos Roasters) 1:52:38 16 Sergio Correa 1:59:22 17 Juan Gutierrez 2:03:34 18 Sinjin Eberle (Bach Builders) 2:13:01 19 Chris Castilian 2:40:23 20 Brad Shield (Team Advocare) 3:50:07 21 Michael Bowen 3:51:20 22 Mark Vandelist (Sparky) 4:14:31 23 Ty Garber (Team Advocare) 4:35:44 24 John Roy 4:58:55

Solo 40+ Women general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Winfield (Wilderness Sports) 9:06:50 2 Kathy Eckert 0:44:06 3 Kara Durland (ProCycling) 1:04:37

Solo 50+ Men general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russell Kappius (Tokyo Joe's) 7:26:37 2 Russell Asleson 0:29:18 3 Dean Cahow (Team Evergreen Racing) 1:03:41 4 Bruce Wilson (DrpAGear/Cycopath) 1:09:15 5 Eric Davis (Feedback Sports) 1:40:22 6 Tom Quinn 2:04:20 7 Carl Gable (Team SanteFe.org) 2:56:45 8 Greg McKennis 3:01:58 9 Greg Kidd (3 Taps) 4:16:33

Solo 50+ Women general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kim Bear (Team Sante Fe Mama) 10:50:21 2 Prusack Kate 0:57:13 3 Devora Peterson (Tokyo Joe's) 1:15:14 4 Wendy Skean (Wendy Skean) 2:41:53

Duo men general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Parsons & Muhlfeld (Hammer/Sportsman) 7:14:17 2 Zahnd & Iten (swiss longdistance r) 0:47:50 3 Pemberton & Pemberton (Panache Houndstooth) 2:22:31

Duo Women general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gates & Ranoa Shalyn (Intense Cycles) 9:37:30

Duo Coed general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonya Looney & Jeff Kerkove (Team Topeak-Ergon) 8:04:02 2 Eriksen & Lindquist (Eriksen) 0:28:58 3 Rishel & Rishel (Zia Velo/Velo Bella) 1:20:07 4 Angel & Angle (Tokyo Joe's) 2:03:21 5 Dowling & Olson (Pennwood) 2:30:41 6 Kreb & Malmberg (Elevation Racing) 2:33:47

Duo 80+ Men general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Overstreet & Thompson (Wilderness Sports) 7:47:53 2 Brezsnyak & Piker (Deadgoat Racing/Fitz) 0:04:18 3 Bednarski & Munger (City of Lakes Loppet) 0:34:32 4 Brodzinksi & Roddy 0:48:57 5 Dossett & Rudd (City of Lakes Loppet) 1:18:01 6 Bauer & Darwin (Team KFC) 2:04:28 7 Hayes & Miller 2:18:38 8 Gauvin & Pennacchiol (CinemaParadiso) 2:53:23

Duo 100+ Men general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bear & Johnson 10:12:13 2 Darling & Hardisty (Bicker Brothers) 0:54:37

Clydesdale general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ken Dreidl (Alchemist Threadwork) 8:48:47 2 Steven Thompson (Fly Bye Racing) 0:15:51 3 Matt Blevins 2:52:01