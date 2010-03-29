Trending

Image 1 of 43

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) mixes into the break.

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) mixes into the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 2 of 43

Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) claimed the final stage at Redlands.

Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) claimed the final stage at Redlands.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 43

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) went home with more things than he had hands for.

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) went home with more things than he had hands for.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 4 of 43

The women tuck in close behind the official's car for the neutral start.

The women tuck in close behind the official's car for the neutral start.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 5 of 43

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) at the front of the bunch heading out.

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) at the front of the bunch heading out.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 6 of 43

The women head up into the neighborhoods of Redlands.

The women head up into the neighborhoods of Redlands.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 7 of 43

The women's field was pretty large at the beginning.

The women's field was pretty large at the beginning.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 8 of 43

The women start to hit the first bit of climbing.

The women start to hit the first bit of climbing.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 9 of 43

A break gets going early on.

A break gets going early on.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 10 of 43

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) bides her time in the bunch.

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) bides her time in the bunch.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 11 of 43

The Fly V Australia boys happy after the finish.

The Fly V Australia boys happy after the finish.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 12 of 43

Another scenic climb for the women.

Another scenic climb for the women.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 13 of 43

The women bunch up a bit before things break apart.

The women bunch up a bit before things break apart.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 14 of 43

Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co) tries an attack and gets a gap on the field.

Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co) tries an attack and gets a gap on the field.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 15 of 43

Carmen Small (Colavita-Baci) makes into the break which later earns her a third place.

Carmen Small (Colavita-Baci) makes into the break which later earns her a third place.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 16 of 43

Amber Neben (BMW-Bianchi) going hard at the front of the women's break.

Amber Neben (BMW-Bianchi) going hard at the front of the women's break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 17 of 43

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) descends one of the technical sections today.

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) descends one of the technical sections today.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 18 of 43

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) gave it her all today to help the team and get the stage win.

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) gave it her all today to help the team and get the stage win.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 19 of 43

Allison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) takes home the climber's jersey while Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) gets the overall and sprinters jerseys.

Allison Powers (Vera Bradley Foundation) takes home the climber's jersey while Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) gets the overall and sprinters jerseys.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 20 of 43

Ron Kiefel was honored today at the start for his contributions to the sport and the Redlands Bicycle Classic.

Ron Kiefel was honored today at the start for his contributions to the sport and the Redlands Bicycle Classic.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 21 of 43

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) takes to the start line.

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) takes to the start line.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 22 of 43

Bahati Foundation had no trouble getting riders in the break today.

Bahati Foundation had no trouble getting riders in the break today.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 23 of 43

Fly V Australia went right to the front today to take control.

Fly V Australia went right to the front today to take control.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 24 of 43

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) stays tucked in and safe behind teammates.

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) stays tucked in and safe behind teammates.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 25 of 43

Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) worked hard on the climbs today to take over the climber's jersey.

Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) worked hard on the climbs today to take over the climber's jersey.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 26 of 43

Fly V Australia kept riders stacked on the front.

Fly V Australia kept riders stacked on the front.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 27 of 43

Even though it was hot today, signs of a heavy winter could still be seen.

Even though it was hot today, signs of a heavy winter could still be seen.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 28 of 43

Rob Britton (Bissell) descends through one of the windy sections of the course.

Rob Britton (Bissell) descends through one of the windy sections of the course.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 29 of 43

Things get a little spread apart in the break as they hit another climb.

Things get a little spread apart in the break as they hit another climb.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 30 of 43

The break stayed organized to get as much time as possible on the field.

The break stayed organized to get as much time as possible on the field.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 31 of 43

Fly V Australia tries to get some time back on the break.

Fly V Australia tries to get some time back on the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 32 of 43

Brad White (UnitedHealthcare) brings the group into town with the break in sight.

Brad White (UnitedHealthcare) brings the group into town with the break in sight.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 33 of 43

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) tries going solo with a couple laps left.

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) tries going solo with a couple laps left.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 34 of 43

Bahati Foundation brings there sprinters to the front.

Bahati Foundation brings there sprinters to the front.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 35 of 43

UnitedHealthcare pulls hard with one lap to go.

UnitedHealthcare pulls hard with one lap to go.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 36 of 43

Things get pretty busy in the parking lots once the race is over.

Things get pretty busy in the parking lots once the race is over.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 37 of 43

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) takes the overall leaders jersey, Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) gets the climbers jersey and Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) takes the sprint jersey.

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) takes the overall leaders jersey, Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) gets the climbers jersey and Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) takes the sprint jersey.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 38 of 43

The Bissell team had a great week and went home as the best overall team.

The Bissell team had a great week and went home as the best overall team.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 39 of 43

Wildflowers were out along the course in Redlands.

Wildflowers were out along the course in Redlands.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 40 of 43

Snow still on the peaks as the riders pass by.

Snow still on the peaks as the riders pass by.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 41 of 43

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) definitely worked hard this week for his second big win in two weekends.

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) definitely worked hard this week for his second big win in two weekends.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 42 of 43

Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) happy with his ride to take the mountain jersey.

Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) happy with his ride to take the mountain jersey.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 43 of 43

Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia) cruised home for the women's win, with team-mate Ina-Yoko Teutenberg, in the background, taking second and the overall win.

Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia) cruised home for the women's win, with team-mate Ina-Yoko Teutenberg, in the background, taking second and the overall win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) capped off four frenetic days of racing with victory in the third and final stage of the Redlands Bicycle Classic as Fly V Australia's Ben Day took the overall title.

The Argentine out-sprinted Canadian veteran Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia) and Dutchman Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners) to finish the event with a flurry. "This is my first win in the USA," said Borrajo. "It was a hard race and it is always good to win. We are happy because the team worked hard all day and in the end we won the stage.

"This year the race was very, very hard and it was hotter than the other stages so it made the race harder. We had four riders coming into the finish line and they put me into good position with 300 metres to go and I did my job."

Meanwhile, Day celebrated winning the first NRC event of the season by the slimmest of margins - a mere half second ahead of Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) and one second to Will Routely (Jelly Belly). The all-rounder climbed into the yellow leader's jersey in the prologue and maintained his lead with the support of his seven teammates over the course of three stages.

"I never really expected this but I have to thank my team," said Day. "I won the prologue a couple of days ago but it was Fly V Australia that won this tour. It's an incredible feeling. Today these guys just absolutely bled for me and it's an absolute honour."

"We make sure that we are great friends and that we have the utmost respect for each other," he added. "Every single one of our jerseys has mateship written into the collar."

Day's teammate Jay Thomson solidified his lead as the event's best sprinter when he captured additional points in the intermediate sprint. "We put everything into this to get to the end in the yellow jersey," said Thomson, who won a stage of the Tour de Langkawi for the South African national team earlier this month. "I started the stage in the green jersey. There was one sprint out there and I got points in there so we were really happy to keep this too."

Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) won the event's best climber's jersey as a result of driving the day's lengthy 10-man breakaway over the circuit's steep King of the Mountain ascent on each lap.

"I didn't plan to win the KOM but it is great," said Frattini. "I was looking to get into a breakaway and when I saw the 10 guys away I bridged across alone. I was hoping Fly V Australia couldn't bring it back and that we would stay away.

"I tried to make sure to keep a high tempo on the climb, that's why I was pulling a lot there. I was pushing a lot on the climb but it wasn't until the end that I figured I might have the KOM jersey."

Bissell won the overall team classification, placing four riders inside the top 10 with Ben and Andy Jacques-Maynes, Jeremy Vennell and Paul Mach.

All or nothing on the final day

Some 170 pro men rolled off the start line into one parade short circuit lap through downtown Redlands before setting off toward the gruelling Sunset circuit. The loop was either up or down, beginning with a King of the Mountain climb up Sunset Drive.

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) nabbed the first KOM for time bonuses and moved up the general classification. He was followed by Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly) and Day. The overall leader picked up one second for placing third in the time bonus sprint which placed him a full second ahead of Ben Jacques-Maynes and two seconds ahead of Routley.

"We had the first KOM for time on the first lap and that makes the race lively right at the very beginning," explained Day. "I was a little bit nervous there. I felt like I was sprinting for 25 kilometres out. I picked up a second there but Rory and the Jelly Belly guys were right there. This racing was really close. We let a large break go... but, the safety is always in the numbers and my boys just kept coming back every single time."

A break away of 10 riders emerged from the second time over the climb that included Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home), Cory Collier and Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation), Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare), Pat McCarty (Yahoo!), Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia), Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies), Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners), Michael Mathias (Ride Clean) and Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms). Frattini bridged across half a lap later.

The break away gained an initial 30 seconds on the third lap, an advantage that ballooned to over two minutes by the start of the fifth lap. Jacques-Maynes was the highest place rider in the overall classification, 30 seconds back, and became the virtual leader on the road. Zajicek dropped out of the break to help Fly V Australia chase.

"Everyone was rolling pretty good but myself and Pinfold were sitting on because of team orders," said Andy Jacques-Maynes. "I was there to protect Ben and put pressure on Fly V and Jelly Belly to give our guys a free ride. I was surprised the gap held out but it did get pretty big for a while. We still had some time on the last lap so it was an all out effort to get to the time line entering the circuits with as much time as possible, maybe I had the win."

Fly V Australia held a strong tempo with all eight riders on the front of the main field in the most controlled manner ever seen from a team on the Sunset circuit. Day was involved in a small crash through the feed zone, located at the top of the climb, that caused the breakaway to pick up an additional 30 seconds. The overall leader picked himself up and quickly manoeuvered his way back toward the front under the care of his eight teammates.

Mathias, Pinfold and Collier fell off pace over the climb during the next four laps. Frattini put pressure on the ascent to help the break stay away and in doing so he picked up points to solidified his lead of the event's Best Climber classification.

The breakaway gained a maximum of three minutes before the riders from teams Jelly Belly and Bahati Foundation tried to weaken the Fly V Australia train, sending off several attacks over the climb. Their efforts ruffled the leading team's feathers but with in a few kilometres they were back on the front in standard protocol.

"It seemed like there was a lot of sitting and waiting today," said Ben Jacques-Maynes. "Jelly Belly made a huge move and I thought it was a little early on the two and half laps to go. It was a good hit out but they didn't carry it through. That was the only other racing in the peloton. Our move was having Andy up the road and I had no need to attack or try and drag that back. We gave him the benefit to try to ride for the GC. I got one second in the last time bonus sprint which put me back on terms with Day."

The breakaway maintained a slim lead as they entered the five small finishing circuits in downtown Redlands. They were reabsorbed with four laps to go, signaling UnitedHealthcare to rally its remaining riders at the front of the dwindled peloton.

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) made a last-ditch effort to jump ahead in the overall with three laps to go in pursuit of the 10-second time bonus offered to the winner of the stage. He was brought back with half a lap to go by UnitedHealthcare, just in time for its riders Karl Menzies and Rory Sutherland along with Borrajo, Dionne and Kreder to wind up their legs for the gallop to the line.

"Luis attacked to move up in the overall and to win the stage," said Borrajo. "If he won the stage then he would have moved up a couple of places. It was very hard for him because the group was always looking at him for the GC. He being of the front helped me too because I could sit behind United [UnitedHealthcare] so it was good for me."

Teutenberg takes two

Evelyn Stevens turned herself inside out to make it an HTC-Columbia blackout on the final day in Redlands after attacking a nine-woman breakaway with two kilometres to go and holding her lead into the finish line ahead of teammate and overall race winner Ina Yoko-Teutenberg and Carmen Small (Colavita-Baci).

"We brought the group back together and I heard Ina say 'Evelyn, go' with a few kilometres to go," said Stevens. "We chased down the group and that was the most important thing. This was awesome. You work for some like Ina and you want to give it your all, she's the best. This is my first win of the season which is amazing but it's so much better because the team won the race too."

Teutenberg won her second consecutive title at the Redlands Bicycle Classic ahead of Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) and Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation).

"This is a very rewarding win, especially because the race today was so hard," said Teutenberg. "I am a sprinter so I don't win too many stage races and it is rewarding. It was the perfect ending with one, two and the overall win.

"Without having a strong team I knew I wouldn't have been able to make it. I knew Mara and Amber would go from the bottom of the climb every lap. It was hard. It wasn't a pleasant Sunset [stage] today, I'll tell you that much."

Stevens' hard-fought victory came after nearly 100km of domestique work for her leading teammate. She brought back every dangerous breakaway attempted throughout the nine laps of the Sunset circuit.

"Evelyn did that [win] by herself and I think it was the first time she used her instincts and it worked," Teutenberg said. "She did an amazing job. She rode the last 30 K off the front for me. The last three laps, I couldn't hold on to the attacks and she pretty much single handedly road me back every time. She deserved that victory."

Teutenberg added a second jersey to her collection by winning the event's Best Sprinter competition. Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) won the event's Best Climber competition and TIBCO won the overall team classification.

The first time up the QOM offered a time bonus to the overall contenders looking to move ahead in the general classification. It also provided points to the event's best climbers. Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) was the first across the line ahead of Katheryn Mattis (Webcor-Builders) and Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12).

Other riders in the reshuffling break included Stevens and Teutenberg, Carroll, Rhodes and Amber Neben (Dare To Be-BMW Bianchi), Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley), Rebecca Much, Meredith Miller, Kristen LaSasso and Brooke Miller (TIBCO), Carmen Small (Colaivta-Baci) and Erinne Willock (Webcor-Builders) .

Former race leader, Neben pushed the pace over the climb on the second lap stretching the gap to 40 seconds between her nine-rider break and the main field. Stevens was forced to the front to bring back the dangerous break before the start of the next climb.

Powers made a move on the technical descent followed by a counter attack from Mattis. However the front riders remain in tact for the next two laps.

With five laps to go, Willock and LaSasso opened up a 20-second gap ahead of the break away, they too were reabsorbed into the chase group lead by Powers.

Neben tried several times to get away on the sunset climb, making a strong move with four laps to go, followed by Abbott. The pair of threatening general classification riders gained approximately 25 seconds on the chase group lead by Evelyn Stevens and Teutenberg.

"I figured there was only one way to do this and it's gotta be hard," Neben said. "I tried to make it hard every lap to keep pressure on the field. If no one else was going to, I was going to do it. I tried to throw some attacks in early and spend some matches early but finally in the last four laps Mara and I started getting away but we couldn't get back around."

Neben and Abbott put in an attack nearly every lap on the climb. Following each climb, Stevens drove the pace down the tricky descent to bring the field back together. "Mara and Amber are such good climbers and Ina said to stay with her and we just pulled it back every time," Stevens said.

Powers attacked in pursuit of the stage win on the long descent before the climb. She gained a maximum of 27 seconds but was brought back as she crested the top of the ascent. Stevens went back to the front to bring back the threatening solo rider. She attacked on the descent down to the City of Redlands finish line with two kilometres to go.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)3:33:23
2Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)
3Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23)
4Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
5Kiel Reynen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
6Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
7Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
8Anibal Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
9Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
10Neil Shirley (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
11Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
12Will Dugan (Team Type 1)
13Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
14Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
15Pat McCarty (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
16Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
17Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
18Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23)
19Bruno Langlois (Team Spidertech)
20Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)
21Scott Stewart (Team Type 1)
22Ben King (Trek-Livestrong)
23Julian Kyer (Trek-Livestrong)
24Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
25Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
26Tim Roe (Trek-Livestrong)
27Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
28Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms)
29Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
30Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms)
31Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23)
32Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners U23)
33Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)
34Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)
35Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)
36Brad White (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
37Adam Switters (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
38Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
39Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
40Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
41Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech)
42Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
43Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia)
44Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)
45Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)0:01:27
46Carson Miller (Team Possabilities)
47Chris Hong (Exergy)
48Chris Butler (Team Possabilities)
49James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms)
50Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
51Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
52Michael Olheiser (Moontoast / Tristar)
53Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
54Jared Gilyard (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
55Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
56Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
57Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners U23)
58Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society)
59Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners U23)
60Cody O'Reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)
61Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:49
62Thom Coupe (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)0:03:57
63Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)0:05:04
64Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners U23)
65David Boily (Team Spidertech)
66Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)0:06:49
67Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
68Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:08:22
69Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)0:08:41
70Mike Friedman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:10:52
71Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
72Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
73Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)
74Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
75Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong)
76Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)
77Angus Morton (Team Possabilities)
78Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23)0:12:33
79Mike Telega (Team Pista Palace)
80Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)
81Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
82Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Berry Farms)
83Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech)0:13:14
84Laurence Warbasse (Team Possabilities)0:14:32
85Nathan Wilson (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)0:18:27
86Eder Freyre (Herbalife LaGrange)
87Steve Reaney (California Giant Berry Farms)
88Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
89Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)
90Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)
91Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)0:21:10
92Will Hoffarth (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)0:23:45
93Brad Huff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:25:32
94Flavio De Luna (Team Spidertech)
95David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
96Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)
97Martijn Verschoon (Team Type 1)
98Andres Gil (Williams Cycling)
99Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling)
100Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling)
101Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)
102Sean Passage (Hagens Berman Cycling)
103Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
104Christian Deshaies (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
105Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)
106Kai Applequist (Exergy)
107Adam Livingston (Team Pista Palace)
108James Gunn-Wilkerson (Team Pista Palace)
109Chris Stuart (Exergy)
110Matthew Landen (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
111Tim Fanham (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
112Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
113Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
114Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms)
115Orson Berryman (Team Possabilities)
116Brian McCulloch (Team Possabilities)
117Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
118Charles Bryer (NOW-MS Society)
119Cory Greenberg (NOW-MS Society)
120Blake Anton (NOW-MS Society)
121Jake Rubelt (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
122Paul Thomas (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
123Travis McCabe (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
124Clay Murfet (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
125Michael Mathis (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
126Chris Aten (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
127Filip Vanacht (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:35:24
128Charly Vives (Team Spidertech)
129Michael Lanham (Moontoast / Tristar)
130Jonathan Chordoff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:36:40
131Patrick Drapac (Team Possabilities)
132Alex Jarman (Team Possabilities)
133Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
134William Goodfellow (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
135Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
136Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)
137Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
138Nathaniel Deibler (Williams Cycling)
139Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:37:49
140Iggy Silva (Trek-Livestrong)
141Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:43:09
142Michael Herdman (Herbalife LaGrange)
143Josh Horowitz (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
144Jason Bausch (Herbalife LaGrange)
145Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
146Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling)
147Anthony Aker (Team Pista Palace)
148David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling)
DNSFloyd Landis (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
DNSKyle Gritters (Williams Cycling)
DNSJoshua Webster (Williams Cycling)
DNFEric Boily (Team Spidertech)
DNFMatt Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
DNFMarc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
DNFJacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
DNFAndrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
DNFScott Tietzel (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
DNFMatt Cooke (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
DNFNick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
DNFIvan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
DNFAndrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
DNFEugene Boronow (CRCA/Foundation)
DNFNick Housley (Moontoast / Tristar)
DNFJoshua Bartlett (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
DNFCorey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace)
DNFIvailo Gabrovski (Exergy)
DNFEric Bennett (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
DNFAdam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
DNFRyan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
DNFTyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms)
DNFNathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)
DNFThomas Jondall (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)

Sprint - Lap 1 Start Circuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)7pts
2Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)5
3Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)3
4Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)2
5Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)1

Sprint - Lap 2 Start Circuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)7pts
2Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)5
3Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)3
4Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)2
5Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23)1

Mountain 1 - 8.6 miles
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)7pts
2Kiel Reynen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)5
3Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)4
4Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
5Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)2

Mountain 2 - 9 Laps to Go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)7pts
2Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)5
3Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)4
4Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)3
5Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23)2

Mountain 3 - 7 Laps to Go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)7pts
2Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)5
3Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)4
4Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)3
5Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23)2

Mountain 4 - 5 Laps to Go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)7pts
2Pat McCarty (Yahoo! Cycling Team)5
3Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)4
4Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23)3
5Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)2

Mountain 5 - 3 Laps to Go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)7pts
2Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23)5
3Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)4
4Pat McCarty (Yahoo! Cycling Team)3
5Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamis Sutter Home/Colavit10:39:51
2Holowesko Partners U23
3Bissell Pro Cycling
4Bahati Foundation Pro Cyc
5Team Type 1
6Jelly Belly P/B Kenda0:00:18
7UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxi
8Fly V Australia
9Trek-Livestrong
10Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:27
11California Giant Berry Fa
12Team Spidertech0:05:22
13Yahoo! Cycling Team0:12:33
14Team Possabilities0:14:04
15Bikereg.com / Cannondale0:24:09
16Mountain Khakis/Jittery J0:32:19
17Hagens Berman Cycling0:34:12
18NOW-MS Society0:38:39
19Exergy0:52:49
20Ride Clean / Patentit.com
21Team Pista Palace1:03:55
22Herbalife LaGrange1:07:58
23Adageo Energy Pro Cycling1:16:54
24Williams Cycling1:28:02

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia)3:10:25
2Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)
3Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
4Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
5Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
6Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
7Meredith Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
8Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
9Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:00:06
10Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:00:08
11Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)
12Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)0:03:23
13Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
14Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)
15Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
16Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:03:26
17Denise Ramsden (Specialized Mazda Samson)
18Angela McClure (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
19Amanda Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
20Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)
21Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)
22Rebecca Much (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
23Kim Anderson (HTC Columbia)
24Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)0:07:45
25Alison Starnes (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:11:28
26Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
27Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
28Alice Pennington (Veloforma)0:11:45
29Christina Smith (Veloforma)0:12:57
30Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
31Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
32Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
33Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
34Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
35Megan Hottman (Treads.Com/DFT)
36Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
37Jasmin Hurikino (Third Pillar)
38Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:13:02
39Kelly Benjamin (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
40Emillia Fahlin (HTC Columbia)
41Emma Mackie (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
42Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
43Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
44Teri Sheasby (Veloforma)
45Courtney O'Donnell (Herbalife-LaGrange)
46Rachel Warner (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
47Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
48Kendall Ryan (NOW-MS Society)0:34:51
49Shontell Gauther (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
50Jennifer Weinbrecht (Herbalife-LaGrange)
51Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia)
52Liza Rachetto (Treads.Com/DFT)
53Moriah MacGregor (Specialized Mazda Samson)
54Whitney Shultz (Veloforma)
55Alex Wrubleski (Webcor Builders)
56Jadine Rolcik (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
57Melissa Sanborn (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
58Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
59Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders)
60Laura Hines (Herbalife-LaGrange)
61Patricia Bailey (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
62Marie Rosada (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
63Suz Weldon (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
64Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
65Krysta Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
66Heather Kay (Specialized Mazda Samson)
67Leah Guloien (Specialized Mazda Samson)
68Kasey Clark (Treads.Com/DFT)
69Tayler Wiles (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
70Heather Pryor (Third Pillar)
71Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
72Nicole Evans (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:36:26
73Julie Cutts (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
74Amanda Seigle (Third Pillar)0:39:16
75Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:43:04
76Jennifer Johansen (NOW-MS Society)0:44:39
77Tammy Wildgoose (NOW-MS Society)
78Rae Brownsberger (Third Pillar)
79Kat Carr (Treads.Com/DFT)0:45:04
80Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.Com/DFT)
81Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:45:54
82Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
83Sara Painter (Herbalife-LaGrange)0:49:11
84Linsey Sandoval (Treads.Com/DFT)0:52:29
85Lisa Turnbull (Veloforma)
86Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:54:41
DNFAnne Samplonius (Team Nanoblur-Gears)

Sprint 1 - 8.6 miles
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)7pts
2Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)5
3Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)4
4Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)3
5Megan Hottman (Treads.Com/DFT)2

Sprint 2 - 5 Laps to Go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)7pts
2Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)5
3Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)4
4Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)3
5Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia)2

Sprint 3 - 3 Laps to Go
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)7pts
2Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)5
3Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia)4
4Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)3
5Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)2

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)9:25:20
2Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
3Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:00:02
4Kiel Reynen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:00:03
5Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
6Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)0:00:04
7Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)0:00:13
8Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
9Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:16
10Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:20
11Pat McCarty (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:00:25
12Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)0:00:29
13Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
14Brad White (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
15Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)0:00:31
16Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:00:34
17Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners U23)
18Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech)0:00:35
19Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23)0:00:38
20Neil Shirley (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)0:00:39
21Julian Kyer (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:40
22Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms)0:00:42
23Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms)0:00:44
24Ben King (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:45
25Tim Roe (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:50
26Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:00:51
27Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:00:52
28Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)0:00:53
29Scott Stewart (Team Type 1)
30Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)0:00:56
31Alejandro Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)0:00:57
32Anibal Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)0:00:59
33Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
34Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)0:01:02
35Will Dugan (Team Type 1)0:01:03
36Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)0:01:07
37Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23)0:01:08
38Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:01:09
39Bruno Langlois (Team Spidertech)0:01:13
40Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)0:01:17
41Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23)0:02:02
42Michael Olheiser (Moontoast / Tristar)0:02:04
43Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)0:02:25
44Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
45Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners U23)0:02:28
46Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
47Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)0:02:37
48Cody O'Reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:53
49Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners U23)0:02:54
50Jared Gilyard (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)0:03:25
51Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)0:03:29
52James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms)0:03:33
53Chris Butler (Team Possabilities)0:03:51
54Carson Miller (Team Possabilities)0:03:56
55Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:04:04
56Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society)0:04:09
57Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)0:04:15
58Adam Switters (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:05:14
59David Boily (Team Spidertech)0:06:03
60Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia)0:06:37
61Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners U23)0:06:42
62Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:06:52
63Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)0:07:49
64Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:09:50
65Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)0:10:00
66Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)0:10:15
67Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:11:37
68Mike Friedman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:11:59
69Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)0:12:03
70Angus Morton (Team Possabilities)0:12:14
71Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:13:00
72Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)0:13:02
73Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)0:13:57
74Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:14:33
75Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23)0:14:53
76Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Berry Farms)0:14:54
77Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)0:15:03
78Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong)0:15:59
79Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)
80Thom Coupe (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)0:16:04
81Mike Telega (Team Pista Palace)0:16:26
82Laurence Warbasse (Team Possabilities)0:16:55
83Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech)0:17:55
84Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)0:19:28
85Eder Freyre (Herbalife LaGrange)0:20:31
86Steve Reaney (California Giant Berry Farms)0:20:56
87Chris Hong (Exergy)0:22:52
88Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:24:23
89Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)0:26:08
90Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling)0:26:37
91Michael Mathis (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)0:26:58
92Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)0:27:08
93Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)0:27:43
94Flavio De Luna (Team Spidertech)0:27:49
95James Gunn-Wilkerson (Team Pista Palace)0:27:51
96Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)0:28:03
97Martijn Verschoon (Team Type 1)0:28:04
98David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)0:28:15
99Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:28:30
100Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)0:28:34
101Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)0:28:41
102Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:28:59
103Chris Stuart (Exergy)0:29:06
104Chris Aten (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)0:29:15
105Brian McCulloch (Team Possabilities)0:29:18
106Clay Murfet (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
107Matthew Landen (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)0:29:25
108Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)0:29:38
109Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:30:27
110Travis McCabe (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)0:32:07
111Kai Applequist (Exergy)0:32:14
112Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms)0:32:49
113Adam Livingston (Team Pista Palace)0:34:13
114Christian Deshaies (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)0:34:19
115Sean Passage (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:35:31
116Andres Gil (Williams Cycling)0:35:42
117Orson Berryman (Team Possabilities)0:35:55
118Charles Bryer (NOW-MS Society)0:36:05
119Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)0:38:18
120Blake Anton (NOW-MS Society)0:38:31
121Cory Greenberg (NOW-MS Society)0:38:59
122Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:39:13
123Brad Huff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:39:44
124Nathan Wilson (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)0:40:09
125Will Hoffarth (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)0:41:14
126Michael Lanham (Moontoast / Tristar)0:41:29
127Jonathan Chordoff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:41:31
128Iggy Silva (Trek-Livestrong)0:41:57
129Jake Rubelt (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)0:42:07
130Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)0:43:34
131William Goodfellow (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)0:43:52
132Tim Fanham (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)0:43:53
133Charly Vives (Team Spidertech)0:44:06
134Filip Vanacht (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:44:59
135Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)0:45:13
136Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:45:49
137Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)0:45:55
138Nathaniel Deibler (Williams Cycling)0:47:16
139Jason Bausch (Herbalife LaGrange)0:48:20
140David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:49:22
141Paul Thomas (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)0:50:15
142Anthony Aker (Team Pista Palace)0:50:29
143Patrick Drapac (Team Possabilities)0:51:39
144Josh Horowitz (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)0:53:52
145Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling)0:57:31
146Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)0:59:57
147Alex Jarman (Team Possabilities)0:59:58
148Michael Herdman (Herbalife LaGrange)1:01:40

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)27pts
2Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)25
3Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)14
4Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23)11
5Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)10
6Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)8
7Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia)8
8Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)7
9Brad White (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)7
10Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)7
11Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech)7
12Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)6
13Eric Boily (Team Spidertech)6
14Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)5
15Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)5
16Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)5
17Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)4
18Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)3
19Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)3
20Alejandro Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)2
21Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)2
22Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)2
23Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)2
24Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)1
25Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)1
26Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)1
27Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)22pts
2Kiel Reynen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)18
3Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)17
4Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23)14
5Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)14
6Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23)12
7Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)11
8Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)10
9Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)10
10Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)9
11Eric Boily (Team Spidertech)8
12Pat McCarty (Yahoo! Cycling Team)8
13Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)6
14Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)5
15Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)5
16Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)5
17Michael Olheiser (Moontoast / Tristar)5
18Chris Butler (Team Possabilities)4
19Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)2
20Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)2
21Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bissell Pro Cycling27:47:50
2Jamis Sutter Home/Colavit0:00:03
3Holowesko Partners U230:00:07
4Team Type 1
5Jelly Belly P/B Kenda0:00:18
6UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxi0:00:25
7Fly V Australia
8Trek-Livestrong
9Bahati Foundation Pro Cyc0:00:29
10Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:34
11California Giant Berry Fa
12Team Spidertech0:05:29
13Yahoo! Cycling Team0:13:07
14Team Possabilities0:15:05
15Bikereg.com / Cannondale0:28:43
16Mountain Khakis/Jittery J0:32:26
17Hagens Berman Cycling0:36:09
18NOW-MS Society0:41:32
19Ride Clean / Patentit.com0:55:50
20Exergy0:58:19
21Team Pista Palace1:06:19
22Herbalife LaGrange1:14:05
23Adageo Energy Pro Cycling1:18:51
24Williams Cycling1:37:14

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)7:25:45
2Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:00:38
3Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:01:05
4Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)0:01:07
5Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia)0:01:16
6Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:01:28
7Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:01:35
8Meredith Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:01:39
9Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:01:46
10Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)0:01:49
11Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)0:01:56
12Rebecca Much (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:04:09
13Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:04:20
14Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)0:04:22
15Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:04:28
16Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)0:04:56
17Amanda Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:05:35
18Kim Anderson (HTC Columbia)0:05:48
19Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:05:53
20Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)0:06:05
21Denise Ramsden (Specialized Mazda Samson)0:06:09
22Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)0:06:20
23Angela McClure (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)0:06:41
24Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)0:09:53
25Alison Starnes (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:13:32
26Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:13:39
27Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)0:13:55
28Alice Pennington (Veloforma)0:14:29
29Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)0:14:56
30Emillia Fahlin (HTC Columbia)0:15:08
31Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)0:15:11
32Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:15:14
33Courtney O'Donnell (Herbalife-LaGrange)0:15:24
34Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:15:25
35Teri Sheasby (Veloforma)0:15:36
36Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:15:51
37Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:16:01
38Christina Smith (Veloforma)0:16:04
39Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:16:05
40Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
41Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)0:16:09
42Emma Mackie (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)0:16:11
43Jasmin Hurikino (Third Pillar)0:16:17
44Kelly Benjamin (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)0:16:18
45Megan Hottman (Treads.Com/DFT)0:17:08
46Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:18:23
47Rachel Warner (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
48Whitney Shultz (Veloforma)0:22:01
49Marie Rosada (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)0:37:47
50Liza Rachetto (Treads.Com/DFT)0:37:51
51Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders)
52Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:37:52
53Shontell Gauther (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)0:38:01
54Leah Guloien (Specialized Mazda Samson)0:38:02
55Melissa Sanborn (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)0:38:08
56Alex Wrubleski (Webcor Builders)0:38:11
57Heather Kay (Specialized Mazda Samson)0:38:19
58Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia)0:38:22
59Moriah MacGregor (Specialized Mazda Samson)0:39:07
60Jennifer Weinbrecht (Herbalife-LaGrange)0:39:35
61Patricia Bailey (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)0:40:24
62Heather Pryor (Third Pillar)0:40:36
63Jadine Rolcik (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)0:40:57
64Laura Hines (Herbalife-LaGrange)0:41:11
65Kendall Ryan (NOW-MS Society)0:41:19
66Tayler Wiles (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)0:41:28
67Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
68Nicole Evans (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:44:35
69Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)0:44:42
70Amanda Seigle (Third Pillar)0:46:11
71Julie Cutts (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)0:47:22
72Rae Brownsberger (Third Pillar)0:48:08
73Suz Weldon (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)0:49:33
74Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:49:42
75Kasey Clark (Treads.Com/DFT)0:49:55
76Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:51:21
77Jennifer Johansen (NOW-MS Society)0:54:35
78Krysta Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:55:07
79Linsey Sandoval (Treads.Com/DFT)0:56:44
80Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.Com/DFT)0:58:35
81Tammy Wildgoose (NOW-MS Society)0:58:44
82Kat Carr (Treads.Com/DFT)0:59:46
83Sara Painter (Herbalife-LaGrange)1:02:46
84Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)1:04:50
85Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)1:07:47
86Lisa Turnbull (Veloforma)1:10:10

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)33pts
2Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)12
3Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)11
4Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)11
5Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)7
6Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)7
7Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)6
8Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)5
9Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia)5
10Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)4
11Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)2
12Kelly Benjamin (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)2
13Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)1
14Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)1
15Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)29pts
2Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)17
3Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)15
4Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)14
5Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia)10
6Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)9
7Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)7
8Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)6
9Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)5
10Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)4
11Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders)4
12Kim Anderson (HTC Columbia)2
13Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)2
14Megan Hottman (Treads.Com/DFT)2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Vera Bradley Foundat21:46:40
2HTC Columbia0:03:18
3TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycl0:04:14
4Webcor Builders0:06:47
5Peanut Butter & Co. Twent0:12:57
6Colavita/Baci pb Cooking0:16:12
7Specialized D4W/Bicycle H0:33:12
8Veloforma0:38:46
9Roosters P/B Edge Composi0:52:16
10Team Nanoblur-Gears1:01:52
11Specialized Mazda Samson1:14:10
12Treads.Com/DFT1:26:21
13Herbalife-LaGrange1:27:51
14Third Pillar1:30:51
15Trisports Cycling / Eclip1:31:39
16NOW-MS Society

 

