Borrajo too quick in final sprint
Stevens leads HTC-Columbia wipeout
Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) capped off four frenetic days of racing with victory in the third and final stage of the Redlands Bicycle Classic as Fly V Australia's Ben Day took the overall title.
The Argentine out-sprinted Canadian veteran Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia) and Dutchman Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners) to finish the event with a flurry. "This is my first win in the USA," said Borrajo. "It was a hard race and it is always good to win. We are happy because the team worked hard all day and in the end we won the stage.
"This year the race was very, very hard and it was hotter than the other stages so it made the race harder. We had four riders coming into the finish line and they put me into good position with 300 metres to go and I did my job."
Meanwhile, Day celebrated winning the first NRC event of the season by the slimmest of margins - a mere half second ahead of Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) and one second to Will Routely (Jelly Belly). The all-rounder climbed into the yellow leader's jersey in the prologue and maintained his lead with the support of his seven teammates over the course of three stages.
"I never really expected this but I have to thank my team," said Day. "I won the prologue a couple of days ago but it was Fly V Australia that won this tour. It's an incredible feeling. Today these guys just absolutely bled for me and it's an absolute honour."
"We make sure that we are great friends and that we have the utmost respect for each other," he added. "Every single one of our jerseys has mateship written into the collar."
Day's teammate Jay Thomson solidified his lead as the event's best sprinter when he captured additional points in the intermediate sprint. "We put everything into this to get to the end in the yellow jersey," said Thomson, who won a stage of the Tour de Langkawi for the South African national team earlier this month. "I started the stage in the green jersey. There was one sprint out there and I got points in there so we were really happy to keep this too."
Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) won the event's best climber's jersey as a result of driving the day's lengthy 10-man breakaway over the circuit's steep King of the Mountain ascent on each lap.
"I didn't plan to win the KOM but it is great," said Frattini. "I was looking to get into a breakaway and when I saw the 10 guys away I bridged across alone. I was hoping Fly V Australia couldn't bring it back and that we would stay away.
"I tried to make sure to keep a high tempo on the climb, that's why I was pulling a lot there. I was pushing a lot on the climb but it wasn't until the end that I figured I might have the KOM jersey."
Bissell won the overall team classification, placing four riders inside the top 10 with Ben and Andy Jacques-Maynes, Jeremy Vennell and Paul Mach.
All or nothing on the final day
Some 170 pro men rolled off the start line into one parade short circuit lap through downtown Redlands before setting off toward the gruelling Sunset circuit. The loop was either up or down, beginning with a King of the Mountain climb up Sunset Drive.
Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) nabbed the first KOM for time bonuses and moved up the general classification. He was followed by Kiel Reijnen (Jelly Belly) and Day. The overall leader picked up one second for placing third in the time bonus sprint which placed him a full second ahead of Ben Jacques-Maynes and two seconds ahead of Routley.
"We had the first KOM for time on the first lap and that makes the race lively right at the very beginning," explained Day. "I was a little bit nervous there. I felt like I was sprinting for 25 kilometres out. I picked up a second there but Rory and the Jelly Belly guys were right there. This racing was really close. We let a large break go... but, the safety is always in the numbers and my boys just kept coming back every single time."
A break away of 10 riders emerged from the second time over the climb that included Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home), Cory Collier and Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation), Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare), Pat McCarty (Yahoo!), Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia), Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies), Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners), Michael Mathias (Ride Clean) and Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms). Frattini bridged across half a lap later.
The break away gained an initial 30 seconds on the third lap, an advantage that ballooned to over two minutes by the start of the fifth lap. Jacques-Maynes was the highest place rider in the overall classification, 30 seconds back, and became the virtual leader on the road. Zajicek dropped out of the break to help Fly V Australia chase.
"Everyone was rolling pretty good but myself and Pinfold were sitting on because of team orders," said Andy Jacques-Maynes. "I was there to protect Ben and put pressure on Fly V and Jelly Belly to give our guys a free ride. I was surprised the gap held out but it did get pretty big for a while. We still had some time on the last lap so it was an all out effort to get to the time line entering the circuits with as much time as possible, maybe I had the win."
Fly V Australia held a strong tempo with all eight riders on the front of the main field in the most controlled manner ever seen from a team on the Sunset circuit. Day was involved in a small crash through the feed zone, located at the top of the climb, that caused the breakaway to pick up an additional 30 seconds. The overall leader picked himself up and quickly manoeuvered his way back toward the front under the care of his eight teammates.
Mathias, Pinfold and Collier fell off pace over the climb during the next four laps. Frattini put pressure on the ascent to help the break stay away and in doing so he picked up points to solidified his lead of the event's Best Climber classification.
The breakaway gained a maximum of three minutes before the riders from teams Jelly Belly and Bahati Foundation tried to weaken the Fly V Australia train, sending off several attacks over the climb. Their efforts ruffled the leading team's feathers but with in a few kilometres they were back on the front in standard protocol.
"It seemed like there was a lot of sitting and waiting today," said Ben Jacques-Maynes. "Jelly Belly made a huge move and I thought it was a little early on the two and half laps to go. It was a good hit out but they didn't carry it through. That was the only other racing in the peloton. Our move was having Andy up the road and I had no need to attack or try and drag that back. We gave him the benefit to try to ride for the GC. I got one second in the last time bonus sprint which put me back on terms with Day."
The breakaway maintained a slim lead as they entered the five small finishing circuits in downtown Redlands. They were reabsorbed with four laps to go, signaling UnitedHealthcare to rally its remaining riders at the front of the dwindled peloton.
Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) made a last-ditch effort to jump ahead in the overall with three laps to go in pursuit of the 10-second time bonus offered to the winner of the stage. He was brought back with half a lap to go by UnitedHealthcare, just in time for its riders Karl Menzies and Rory Sutherland along with Borrajo, Dionne and Kreder to wind up their legs for the gallop to the line.
"Luis attacked to move up in the overall and to win the stage," said Borrajo. "If he won the stage then he would have moved up a couple of places. It was very hard for him because the group was always looking at him for the GC. He being of the front helped me too because I could sit behind United [UnitedHealthcare] so it was good for me."
Teutenberg takes two
Evelyn Stevens turned herself inside out to make it an HTC-Columbia blackout on the final day in Redlands after attacking a nine-woman breakaway with two kilometres to go and holding her lead into the finish line ahead of teammate and overall race winner Ina Yoko-Teutenberg and Carmen Small (Colavita-Baci).
"We brought the group back together and I heard Ina say 'Evelyn, go' with a few kilometres to go," said Stevens. "We chased down the group and that was the most important thing. This was awesome. You work for some like Ina and you want to give it your all, she's the best. This is my first win of the season which is amazing but it's so much better because the team won the race too."
Teutenberg won her second consecutive title at the Redlands Bicycle Classic ahead of Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) and Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation).
"This is a very rewarding win, especially because the race today was so hard," said Teutenberg. "I am a sprinter so I don't win too many stage races and it is rewarding. It was the perfect ending with one, two and the overall win.
"Without having a strong team I knew I wouldn't have been able to make it. I knew Mara and Amber would go from the bottom of the climb every lap. It was hard. It wasn't a pleasant Sunset [stage] today, I'll tell you that much."
Stevens' hard-fought victory came after nearly 100km of domestique work for her leading teammate. She brought back every dangerous breakaway attempted throughout the nine laps of the Sunset circuit.
"Evelyn did that [win] by herself and I think it was the first time she used her instincts and it worked," Teutenberg said. "She did an amazing job. She rode the last 30 K off the front for me. The last three laps, I couldn't hold on to the attacks and she pretty much single handedly road me back every time. She deserved that victory."
Teutenberg added a second jersey to her collection by winning the event's Best Sprinter competition. Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) won the event's Best Climber competition and TIBCO won the overall team classification.
The first time up the QOM offered a time bonus to the overall contenders looking to move ahead in the general classification. It also provided points to the event's best climbers. Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) was the first across the line ahead of Katheryn Mattis (Webcor-Builders) and Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12).
Other riders in the reshuffling break included Stevens and Teutenberg, Carroll, Rhodes and Amber Neben (Dare To Be-BMW Bianchi), Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley), Rebecca Much, Meredith Miller, Kristen LaSasso and Brooke Miller (TIBCO), Carmen Small (Colaivta-Baci) and Erinne Willock (Webcor-Builders) .
Former race leader, Neben pushed the pace over the climb on the second lap stretching the gap to 40 seconds between her nine-rider break and the main field. Stevens was forced to the front to bring back the dangerous break before the start of the next climb.
Powers made a move on the technical descent followed by a counter attack from Mattis. However the front riders remain in tact for the next two laps.
With five laps to go, Willock and LaSasso opened up a 20-second gap ahead of the break away, they too were reabsorbed into the chase group lead by Powers.
Neben tried several times to get away on the sunset climb, making a strong move with four laps to go, followed by Abbott. The pair of threatening general classification riders gained approximately 25 seconds on the chase group lead by Evelyn Stevens and Teutenberg.
"I figured there was only one way to do this and it's gotta be hard," Neben said. "I tried to make it hard every lap to keep pressure on the field. If no one else was going to, I was going to do it. I tried to throw some attacks in early and spend some matches early but finally in the last four laps Mara and I started getting away but we couldn't get back around."
Neben and Abbott put in an attack nearly every lap on the climb. Following each climb, Stevens drove the pace down the tricky descent to bring the field back together. "Mara and Amber are such good climbers and Ina said to stay with her and we just pulled it back every time," Stevens said.
Powers attacked in pursuit of the stage win on the long descent before the climb. She gained a maximum of 27 seconds but was brought back as she crested the top of the ascent. Stevens went back to the front to bring back the threatening solo rider. She attacked on the descent down to the City of Redlands finish line with two kilometres to go.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|3:33:23
|2
|Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)
|3
|Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23)
|4
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|5
|Kiel Reynen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|6
|Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|7
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|8
|Anibal Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|9
|Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|10
|Neil Shirley (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|11
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|12
|Will Dugan (Team Type 1)
|13
|Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|14
|Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|15
|Pat McCarty (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|16
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|17
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|18
|Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23)
|19
|Bruno Langlois (Team Spidertech)
|20
|Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)
|21
|Scott Stewart (Team Type 1)
|22
|Ben King (Trek-Livestrong)
|23
|Julian Kyer (Trek-Livestrong)
|24
|Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|25
|Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|26
|Tim Roe (Trek-Livestrong)
|27
|Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|28
|Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms)
|29
|Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|30
|Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms)
|31
|Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23)
|32
|Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners U23)
|33
|Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)
|34
|Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)
|35
|Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|36
|Brad White (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|37
|Adam Switters (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|38
|Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|39
|Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|40
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|41
|Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech)
|42
|Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|43
|Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia)
|44
|Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)
|45
|Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)
|0:01:27
|46
|Carson Miller (Team Possabilities)
|47
|Chris Hong (Exergy)
|48
|Chris Butler (Team Possabilities)
|49
|James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms)
|50
|Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|51
|Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|52
|Michael Olheiser (Moontoast / Tristar)
|53
|Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|54
|Jared Gilyard (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|55
|Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|56
|Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|57
|Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners U23)
|58
|Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society)
|59
|Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners U23)
|60
|Cody O'Reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|61
|Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:02:49
|62
|Thom Coupe (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|0:03:57
|63
|Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
|0:05:04
|64
|Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners U23)
|65
|David Boily (Team Spidertech)
|66
|Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
|0:06:49
|67
|Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|68
|Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:08:22
|69
|Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|0:08:41
|70
|Mike Friedman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:10:52
|71
|Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|72
|Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|73
|Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)
|74
|Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
|75
|Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong)
|76
|Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)
|77
|Angus Morton (Team Possabilities)
|78
|Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23)
|0:12:33
|79
|Mike Telega (Team Pista Palace)
|80
|Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)
|81
|Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|82
|Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Berry Farms)
|83
|Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech)
|0:13:14
|84
|Laurence Warbasse (Team Possabilities)
|0:14:32
|85
|Nathan Wilson (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|0:18:27
|86
|Eder Freyre (Herbalife LaGrange)
|87
|Steve Reaney (California Giant Berry Farms)
|88
|Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|89
|Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)
|90
|Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)
|91
|Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)
|0:21:10
|92
|Will Hoffarth (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|0:23:45
|93
|Brad Huff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:25:32
|94
|Flavio De Luna (Team Spidertech)
|95
|David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|96
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)
|97
|Martijn Verschoon (Team Type 1)
|98
|Andres Gil (Williams Cycling)
|99
|Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling)
|100
|Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|101
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|102
|Sean Passage (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|103
|Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|104
|Christian Deshaies (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|105
|Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)
|106
|Kai Applequist (Exergy)
|107
|Adam Livingston (Team Pista Palace)
|108
|James Gunn-Wilkerson (Team Pista Palace)
|109
|Chris Stuart (Exergy)
|110
|Matthew Landen (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|111
|Tim Fanham (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|112
|Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|113
|Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|114
|Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms)
|115
|Orson Berryman (Team Possabilities)
|116
|Brian McCulloch (Team Possabilities)
|117
|Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
|118
|Charles Bryer (NOW-MS Society)
|119
|Cory Greenberg (NOW-MS Society)
|120
|Blake Anton (NOW-MS Society)
|121
|Jake Rubelt (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|122
|Paul Thomas (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|123
|Travis McCabe (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|124
|Clay Murfet (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|125
|Michael Mathis (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|126
|Chris Aten (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|127
|Filip Vanacht (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:35:24
|128
|Charly Vives (Team Spidertech)
|129
|Michael Lanham (Moontoast / Tristar)
|130
|Jonathan Chordoff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:36:40
|131
|Patrick Drapac (Team Possabilities)
|132
|Alex Jarman (Team Possabilities)
|133
|Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|134
|William Goodfellow (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|135
|Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
|136
|Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)
|137
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|138
|Nathaniel Deibler (Williams Cycling)
|139
|Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:37:49
|140
|Iggy Silva (Trek-Livestrong)
|141
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:43:09
|142
|Michael Herdman (Herbalife LaGrange)
|143
|Josh Horowitz (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|144
|Jason Bausch (Herbalife LaGrange)
|145
|Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|146
|Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling)
|147
|Anthony Aker (Team Pista Palace)
|148
|David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|DNS
|Floyd Landis (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|DNS
|Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling)
|DNS
|Joshua Webster (Williams Cycling)
|DNF
|Eric Boily (Team Spidertech)
|DNF
|Matt Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|DNF
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|DNF
|Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|DNF
|Scott Tietzel (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|DNF
|Matt Cooke (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|DNF
|Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|DNF
|Ivan Dominguez (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|DNF
|Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|DNF
|Eugene Boronow (CRCA/Foundation)
|DNF
|Nick Housley (Moontoast / Tristar)
|DNF
|Joshua Bartlett (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|DNF
|Corey Steinbrecher (Team Pista Palace)
|DNF
|Ivailo Gabrovski (Exergy)
|DNF
|Eric Bennett (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant Berry Farms)
|DNF
|Nathan Brown (Trek-Livestrong)
|DNF
|Thomas Jondall (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|7
|pts
|2
|Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
|5
|3
|Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|3
|4
|Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
|2
|5
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|7
|pts
|2
|Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|5
|3
|Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|3
|4
|Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
|2
|5
|Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|7
|pts
|2
|Kiel Reynen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|5
|3
|Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)
|4
|4
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|3
|5
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|7
|pts
|2
|Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|5
|3
|Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)
|4
|4
|Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|3
|5
|Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)
|7
|pts
|2
|Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|5
|3
|Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|4
|4
|Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|3
|5
|Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)
|7
|pts
|2
|Pat McCarty (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|5
|3
|Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|4
|4
|Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23)
|3
|5
|Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|7
|pts
|2
|Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23)
|5
|3
|Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)
|4
|4
|Pat McCarty (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|3
|5
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jamis Sutter Home/Colavit
|10:39:51
|2
|Holowesko Partners U23
|3
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|4
|Bahati Foundation Pro Cyc
|5
|Team Type 1
|6
|Jelly Belly P/B Kenda
|0:00:18
|7
|UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxi
|8
|Fly V Australia
|9
|Trek-Livestrong
|10
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:27
|11
|California Giant Berry Fa
|12
|Team Spidertech
|0:05:22
|13
|Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:12:33
|14
|Team Possabilities
|0:14:04
|15
|Bikereg.com / Cannondale
|0:24:09
|16
|Mountain Khakis/Jittery J
|0:32:19
|17
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:34:12
|18
|NOW-MS Society
|0:38:39
|19
|Exergy
|0:52:49
|20
|Ride Clean / Patentit.com
|21
|Team Pista Palace
|1:03:55
|22
|Herbalife LaGrange
|1:07:58
|23
|Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|1:16:54
|24
|Williams Cycling
|1:28:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia)
|3:10:25
|2
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)
|3
|Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|4
|Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|5
|Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
|6
|Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|7
|Meredith Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|8
|Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|9
|Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:00:06
|10
|Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:00:08
|11
|Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)
|12
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|0:03:23
|13
|Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|14
|Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)
|15
|Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|16
|Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|0:03:26
|17
|Denise Ramsden (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|18
|Angela McClure (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|19
|Amanda Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|20
|Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)
|21
|Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)
|22
|Rebecca Much (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|23
|Kim Anderson (HTC Columbia)
|24
|Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|0:07:45
|25
|Alison Starnes (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|0:11:28
|26
|Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|27
|Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|28
|Alice Pennington (Veloforma)
|0:11:45
|29
|Christina Smith (Veloforma)
|0:12:57
|30
|Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|31
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|32
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|33
|Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|34
|Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|35
|Megan Hottman (Treads.Com/DFT)
|36
|Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|37
|Jasmin Hurikino (Third Pillar)
|38
|Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:13:02
|39
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|40
|Emillia Fahlin (HTC Columbia)
|41
|Emma Mackie (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|42
|Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|43
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|44
|Teri Sheasby (Veloforma)
|45
|Courtney O'Donnell (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|46
|Rachel Warner (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
|47
|Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|48
|Kendall Ryan (NOW-MS Society)
|0:34:51
|49
|Shontell Gauther (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|50
|Jennifer Weinbrecht (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|51
|Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia)
|52
|Liza Rachetto (Treads.Com/DFT)
|53
|Moriah MacGregor (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|54
|Whitney Shultz (Veloforma)
|55
|Alex Wrubleski (Webcor Builders)
|56
|Jadine Rolcik (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|57
|Melissa Sanborn (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|58
|Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|59
|Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders)
|60
|Laura Hines (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|61
|Patricia Bailey (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|62
|Marie Rosada (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|63
|Suz Weldon (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|64
|Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|65
|Krysta Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|66
|Heather Kay (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|67
|Leah Guloien (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|68
|Kasey Clark (Treads.Com/DFT)
|69
|Tayler Wiles (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|70
|Heather Pryor (Third Pillar)
|71
|Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|72
|Nicole Evans (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:36:26
|73
|Julie Cutts (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|74
|Amanda Seigle (Third Pillar)
|0:39:16
|75
|Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:43:04
|76
|Jennifer Johansen (NOW-MS Society)
|0:44:39
|77
|Tammy Wildgoose (NOW-MS Society)
|78
|Rae Brownsberger (Third Pillar)
|79
|Kat Carr (Treads.Com/DFT)
|0:45:04
|80
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.Com/DFT)
|81
|Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:45:54
|82
|Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
|83
|Sara Painter (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|0:49:11
|84
|Linsey Sandoval (Treads.Com/DFT)
|0:52:29
|85
|Lisa Turnbull (Veloforma)
|86
|Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:54:41
|DNF
|Anne Samplonius (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|7
|pts
|2
|Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)
|5
|3
|Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|4
|4
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)
|3
|5
|Megan Hottman (Treads.Com/DFT)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)
|7
|pts
|2
|Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|5
|3
|Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|4
|4
|Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
|3
|5
|Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
|7
|pts
|2
|Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|5
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia)
|4
|4
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)
|3
|5
|Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)
|9:25:20
|2
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|3
|Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:00:02
|4
|Kiel Reynen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:00:03
|5
|Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|6
|Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|0:00:04
|7
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|0:00:13
|8
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|9
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:16
|10
|Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:20
|11
|Pat McCarty (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:00:25
|12
|Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|0:00:29
|13
|Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|14
|Brad White (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|15
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|0:00:31
|16
|Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:00:34
|17
|Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners U23)
|18
|Francois Parisien (Team Spidertech)
|0:00:35
|19
|Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23)
|0:00:38
|20
|Neil Shirley (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|0:00:39
|21
|Julian Kyer (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:40
|22
|Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms)
|0:00:42
|23
|Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms)
|0:00:44
|24
|Ben King (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:45
|25
|Tim Roe (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:50
|26
|Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:00:51
|27
|Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:00:52
|28
|Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)
|0:00:53
|29
|Scott Stewart (Team Type 1)
|30
|Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|0:00:56
|31
|Alejandro Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|0:00:57
|32
|Anibal Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|0:00:59
|33
|Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|34
|Bernie Sulzberger (Fly V Australia)
|0:01:02
|35
|Will Dugan (Team Type 1)
|0:01:03
|36
|Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)
|0:01:07
|37
|Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23)
|0:01:08
|38
|Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:01:09
|39
|Bruno Langlois (Team Spidertech)
|0:01:13
|40
|Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|0:01:17
|41
|Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23)
|0:02:02
|42
|Michael Olheiser (Moontoast / Tristar)
|0:02:04
|43
|Alister Ratcliff (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|0:02:25
|44
|Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|45
|Danny Summerhill (Holowesko Partners U23)
|0:02:28
|46
|Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|47
|Fabio Calabria (Team Type 1)
|0:02:37
|48
|Cody O'Reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:02:53
|49
|Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners U23)
|0:02:54
|50
|Jared Gilyard (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|0:03:25
|51
|Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|0:03:29
|52
|James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms)
|0:03:33
|53
|Chris Butler (Team Possabilities)
|0:03:51
|54
|Carson Miller (Team Possabilities)
|0:03:56
|55
|Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:04:04
|56
|Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society)
|0:04:09
|57
|Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)
|0:04:15
|58
|Adam Switters (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:05:14
|59
|David Boily (Team Spidertech)
|0:06:03
|60
|Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia)
|0:06:37
|61
|Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners U23)
|0:06:42
|62
|Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:06:52
|63
|Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|0:07:49
|64
|Sam Johnson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:09:50
|65
|Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
|0:10:00
|66
|Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|0:10:15
|67
|Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:11:37
|68
|Mike Friedman (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:11:59
|69
|Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:12:03
|70
|Angus Morton (Team Possabilities)
|0:12:14
|71
|Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:13:00
|72
|Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)
|0:13:02
|73
|Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:13:57
|74
|Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:14:33
|75
|Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23)
|0:14:53
|76
|Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Berry Farms)
|0:14:54
|77
|Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
|0:15:03
|78
|Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:15:59
|79
|Luis Zamudio (Herbalife LaGrange)
|80
|Thom Coupe (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|0:16:04
|81
|Mike Telega (Team Pista Palace)
|0:16:26
|82
|Laurence Warbasse (Team Possabilities)
|0:16:55
|83
|Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech)
|0:17:55
|84
|Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)
|0:19:28
|85
|Eder Freyre (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:20:31
|86
|Steve Reaney (California Giant Berry Farms)
|0:20:56
|87
|Chris Hong (Exergy)
|0:22:52
|88
|Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:24:23
|89
|Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)
|0:26:08
|90
|Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling)
|0:26:37
|91
|Michael Mathis (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|0:26:58
|92
|Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|0:27:08
|93
|Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)
|0:27:43
|94
|Flavio De Luna (Team Spidertech)
|0:27:49
|95
|James Gunn-Wilkerson (Team Pista Palace)
|0:27:51
|96
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)
|0:28:03
|97
|Martijn Verschoon (Team Type 1)
|0:28:04
|98
|David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|0:28:15
|99
|Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:28:30
|100
|Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)
|0:28:34
|101
|Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
|0:28:41
|102
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:28:59
|103
|Chris Stuart (Exergy)
|0:29:06
|104
|Chris Aten (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|0:29:15
|105
|Brian McCulloch (Team Possabilities)
|0:29:18
|106
|Clay Murfet (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|107
|Matthew Landen (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|0:29:25
|108
|Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|0:29:38
|109
|Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:30:27
|110
|Travis McCabe (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|0:32:07
|111
|Kai Applequist (Exergy)
|0:32:14
|112
|Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms)
|0:32:49
|113
|Adam Livingston (Team Pista Palace)
|0:34:13
|114
|Christian Deshaies (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|0:34:19
|115
|Sean Passage (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:35:31
|116
|Andres Gil (Williams Cycling)
|0:35:42
|117
|Orson Berryman (Team Possabilities)
|0:35:55
|118
|Charles Bryer (NOW-MS Society)
|0:36:05
|119
|Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:38:18
|120
|Blake Anton (NOW-MS Society)
|0:38:31
|121
|Cory Greenberg (NOW-MS Society)
|0:38:59
|122
|Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:39:13
|123
|Brad Huff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:39:44
|124
|Nathan Wilson (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|0:40:09
|125
|Will Hoffarth (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|0:41:14
|126
|Michael Lanham (Moontoast / Tristar)
|0:41:29
|127
|Jonathan Chordoff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:41:31
|128
|Iggy Silva (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:41:57
|129
|Jake Rubelt (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|0:42:07
|130
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|0:43:34
|131
|William Goodfellow (Bikereg.com / Cannondale)
|0:43:52
|132
|Tim Fanham (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|0:43:53
|133
|Charly Vives (Team Spidertech)
|0:44:06
|134
|Filip Vanacht (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|0:44:59
|135
|Isaac Howe (Mountain Khakis/Jittery Joes)
|0:45:13
|136
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:45:49
|137
|Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|0:45:55
|138
|Nathaniel Deibler (Williams Cycling)
|0:47:16
|139
|Jason Bausch (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:48:20
|140
|David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:49:22
|141
|Paul Thomas (Ride Clean / Patentit.com)
|0:50:15
|142
|Anthony Aker (Team Pista Palace)
|0:50:29
|143
|Patrick Drapac (Team Possabilities)
|0:51:39
|144
|Josh Horowitz (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|0:53:52
|145
|Brandon Gritters (Williams Cycling)
|0:57:31
|146
|Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:59:57
|147
|Alex Jarman (Team Possabilities)
|0:59:58
|148
|Michael Herdman (Herbalife LaGrange)
|1:01:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
|27
|pts
|2
|Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|25
|3
|Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|14
|4
|Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23)
|11
|5
|Nathan O'Neill (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|10
|6
|Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|8
|7
|Phil Zajicek (Fly V Australia)
|8
|8
|Will Routley (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|7
|9
|Brad White (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|7
|10
|Andres Pereyra (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|7
|11
|Lucas Euser (Team Spidertech)
|7
|12
|Jai Crawford (Fly V Australia)
|6
|13
|Eric Boily (Team Spidertech)
|6
|14
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|5
|15
|Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|5
|16
|Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)
|5
|17
|Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
|4
|18
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|3
|19
|Chris Baldwin (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|3
|20
|Alejandro Borrato (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|2
|21
|Max Jenkins (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|2
|22
|Charles Dionne (Fly V Australia)
|2
|23
|Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)
|2
|24
|Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)
|1
|25
|Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|1
|26
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|1
|27
|Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)
|22
|pts
|2
|Kiel Reynen (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|18
|3
|Dan Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strtagies)
|17
|4
|Andrei Krasilnikav (Holowesko Partners U23)
|14
|5
|Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|14
|6
|Lachlan Morton (Holowesko Partners U23)
|12
|7
|Benjamin Day (Fly V Australia)
|11
|8
|Rob Britton (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|10
|9
|Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|10
|10
|Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|9
|11
|Eric Boily (Team Spidertech)
|8
|12
|Pat McCarty (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
|8
|13
|Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|6
|14
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|5
|15
|Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|5
|16
|Carter Jones (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|5
|17
|Michael Olheiser (Moontoast / Tristar)
|5
|18
|Chris Butler (Team Possabilities)
|4
|19
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|2
|20
|Sergio Hernandez (NOW-MS Society)
|2
|21
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home/Colavita)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|27:47:50
|2
|Jamis Sutter Home/Colavit
|0:00:03
|3
|Holowesko Partners U23
|0:00:07
|4
|Team Type 1
|5
|Jelly Belly P/B Kenda
|0:00:18
|6
|UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxi
|0:00:25
|7
|Fly V Australia
|8
|Trek-Livestrong
|9
|Bahati Foundation Pro Cyc
|0:00:29
|10
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:34
|11
|California Giant Berry Fa
|12
|Team Spidertech
|0:05:29
|13
|Yahoo! Cycling Team
|0:13:07
|14
|Team Possabilities
|0:15:05
|15
|Bikereg.com / Cannondale
|0:28:43
|16
|Mountain Khakis/Jittery J
|0:32:26
|17
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:36:09
|18
|NOW-MS Society
|0:41:32
|19
|Ride Clean / Patentit.com
|0:55:50
|20
|Exergy
|0:58:19
|21
|Team Pista Palace
|1:06:19
|22
|Herbalife LaGrange
|1:14:05
|23
|Adageo Energy Pro Cycling
|1:18:51
|24
|Williams Cycling
|1:37:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)
|7:25:45
|2
|Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:00:38
|3
|Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:01:05
|4
|Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
|0:01:07
|5
|Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia)
|0:01:16
|6
|Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:01:28
|7
|Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:01:35
|8
|Meredith Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|0:01:39
|9
|Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:01:46
|10
|Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|0:01:49
|11
|Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)
|0:01:56
|12
|Rebecca Much (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|0:04:09
|13
|Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|0:04:20
|14
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|0:04:22
|15
|Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|0:04:28
|16
|Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)
|0:04:56
|17
|Amanda Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|0:05:35
|18
|Kim Anderson (HTC Columbia)
|0:05:48
|19
|Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|0:05:53
|20
|Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)
|0:06:05
|21
|Denise Ramsden (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|0:06:09
|22
|Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)
|0:06:20
|23
|Angela McClure (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|0:06:41
|24
|Chloe Forsman (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|0:09:53
|25
|Alison Starnes (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|0:13:32
|26
|Kristin Sanders (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:13:39
|27
|Melanie Meyers (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|0:13:55
|28
|Alice Pennington (Veloforma)
|0:14:29
|29
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|0:14:56
|30
|Emillia Fahlin (HTC Columbia)
|0:15:08
|31
|Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|0:15:11
|32
|Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:15:14
|33
|Courtney O'Donnell (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|0:15:24
|34
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:15:25
|35
|Teri Sheasby (Veloforma)
|0:15:36
|36
|Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:15:51
|37
|Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:16:01
|38
|Christina Smith (Veloforma)
|0:16:04
|39
|Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|0:16:05
|40
|Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|41
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|0:16:09
|42
|Emma Mackie (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|0:16:11
|43
|Jasmin Hurikino (Third Pillar)
|0:16:17
|44
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|0:16:18
|45
|Megan Hottman (Treads.Com/DFT)
|0:17:08
|46
|Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:18:23
|47
|Rachel Warner (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
|48
|Whitney Shultz (Veloforma)
|0:22:01
|49
|Marie Rosada (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|0:37:47
|50
|Liza Rachetto (Treads.Com/DFT)
|0:37:51
|51
|Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders)
|52
|Joanie Caron (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:37:52
|53
|Shontell Gauther (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|0:38:01
|54
|Leah Guloien (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|0:38:02
|55
|Melissa Sanborn (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|0:38:08
|56
|Alex Wrubleski (Webcor Builders)
|0:38:11
|57
|Heather Kay (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|0:38:19
|58
|Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia)
|0:38:22
|59
|Moriah MacGregor (Specialized Mazda Samson)
|0:39:07
|60
|Jennifer Weinbrecht (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|0:39:35
|61
|Patricia Bailey (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|0:40:24
|62
|Heather Pryor (Third Pillar)
|0:40:36
|63
|Jadine Rolcik (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|0:40:57
|64
|Laura Hines (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|0:41:11
|65
|Kendall Ryan (NOW-MS Society)
|0:41:19
|66
|Tayler Wiles (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|0:41:28
|67
|Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling / Eclipse Racing)
|68
|Nicole Evans (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:44:35
|69
|Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W / Bicycle Haus)
|0:44:42
|70
|Amanda Seigle (Third Pillar)
|0:46:11
|71
|Julie Cutts (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|0:47:22
|72
|Rae Brownsberger (Third Pillar)
|0:48:08
|73
|Suz Weldon (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|0:49:33
|74
|Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|0:49:42
|75
|Kasey Clark (Treads.Com/DFT)
|0:49:55
|76
|Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:51:21
|77
|Jennifer Johansen (NOW-MS Society)
|0:54:35
|78
|Krysta Jeffs (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:55:07
|79
|Linsey Sandoval (Treads.Com/DFT)
|0:56:44
|80
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.Com/DFT)
|0:58:35
|81
|Tammy Wildgoose (NOW-MS Society)
|0:58:44
|82
|Kat Carr (Treads.Com/DFT)
|0:59:46
|83
|Sara Painter (Herbalife-LaGrange)
|1:02:46
|84
|Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
|1:04:50
|85
|Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|1:07:47
|86
|Lisa Turnbull (Veloforma)
|1:10:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)
|33
|pts
|2
|Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|12
|3
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|11
|4
|Brooke Miller (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|11
|5
|Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|7
|6
|Joelle Numainville (Webcor Builders)
|7
|7
|Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|6
|8
|Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
|5
|9
|Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia)
|5
|10
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|4
|11
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|2
|12
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|2
|13
|Jo Kiesanowski (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|1
|14
|Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|1
|15
|Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Powers (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|29
|pts
|2
|Amber Neben (Dare to Be - BMW-Bianchi)
|17
|3
|Katheryn Mattis (Webcor Builders)
|15
|4
|Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|14
|5
|Evelyn Stevens (HTC Columbia)
|10
|6
|Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC Columbia)
|9
|7
|Erinne Willock (Webcor Builders)
|7
|8
|Andrea Graus (Webcor Builders)
|6
|9
|Kristen LaSasso (TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycling)
|5
|10
|Carmen Small (Colavit/BAC/Cooking Light)
|4
|11
|Ally Stacher (Webcor Builders)
|4
|12
|Kim Anderson (HTC Columbia)
|2
|13
|Veronique Labonte (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|2
|14
|Megan Hottman (Treads.Com/DFT)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Vera Bradley Foundat
|21:46:40
|2
|HTC Columbia
|0:03:18
|3
|TIBCO/To The Top Pro Cycl
|0:04:14
|4
|Webcor Builders
|0:06:47
|5
|Peanut Butter & Co. Twent
|0:12:57
|6
|Colavita/Baci pb Cooking
|0:16:12
|7
|Specialized D4W/Bicycle H
|0:33:12
|8
|Veloforma
|0:38:46
|9
|Roosters P/B Edge Composi
|0:52:16
|10
|Team Nanoblur-Gears
|1:01:52
|11
|Specialized Mazda Samson
|1:14:10
|12
|Treads.Com/DFT
|1:26:21
|13
|Herbalife-LaGrange
|1:27:51
|14
|Third Pillar
|1:30:51
|15
|Trisports Cycling / Eclip
|1:31:39
|16
|NOW-MS Society
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy