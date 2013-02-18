Image 1 of 35 Nina Baum (NoTubes) was the fastest female on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 35 A rider near sunset in the desert during the 24 hours of Old Pueblo (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 3 of 35 A Stans NoTubes rider approaches a rocky descent with many looking on (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 4 of 35 Nat Ross and Rebecca Rusch are awarded for winning the mixed duo category (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 5 of 35 24 Hour Town springs up colorfully in the desert (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 6 of 35 Some look out upon 24 Hour Town at the 24 Hours of Old Pueblo (Image credit: Devon Balet Photography) Image 7 of 35 An Area 51 team member riding near the front of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 35 Sho-Air/Cannondale on its way to victory in the Four person men's Open (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 35 Bike and coffee cultures often go hand in hand (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 35 The Easter Bunny was back again this year (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 35 A Skratch Labs team member near the front of the Le Mans start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 35 Riders search for their bikes and handlers during the Le Mans start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 35 A zip tied cactus helmet (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 35 Hunter Keating eyeing a big drop (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 35 Luisa Bryce Donovan riding for Rivet-Sports Gargae was very fast on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 35 Rita Borelli riding to victory in the open women's divison with 17 laps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 35 Willow Springs Ranch where the race was held sits just below the Catalina Mountains (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 35 A NoTubes rider with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 35 Adam Graehl named his solo team "Old Bike-Old Man-Old Pueblo" (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 35 Shawn Gregore rode 10 laps solo (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 35 Kenny Wehn (NoTubes) helping his five-person team to take the win (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 35 Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) won the Co-ed Duo competition with Nat Ross by riding 20 laps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 35 A rider gets some air while is cheered on by the spectators (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 35 Racers get pre-race instructions from Todd Sadow (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 35 Stan's NoTubes sent a massive team to the Old Pueblo this year (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 35 Pua Mata (Sho-Air/Cannondale) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 35 Tinker Jaurez (Sho-Air/Cannondale) was racing in the solo men's division (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 35 The Le Mans start is always exciting (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 35 Riders at the back of the pack got stacked up and had to walk (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 35 TJ Woodruff ripped off the fastest first lap in a time of 56:48 for 17 miles (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 35 A Sour Mash rider plunging down a slickrock descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 35 There were plenty of challenges for the riders (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 35 Tinker Jaurez (Sho-Air Cannondale) descending on lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 35 A Spidy Buzz rider competing in the duo co-ed class (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 35 Kaila Hart (NoTubes) is back again this year in the Old Pueblo (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Stan's No Tubes Elite women's team and Sho-Air/Cannondale men's team were the top four-person teams at the 24 Hours of Old Pueblo this weekend. Overall, racers enjoyed sunny skies and a notable tailwind at the 14th annual 24 hours of Pueblo. With a record attendance of 1,857 participants and nearly 4,000 total people in 24 Hour Town, the race remained the largest 24-hour relay race in the US for the seventh year in a row.

Below are some miscellaneous highlights of a weekend of racing, partying and hanging out.

- Total participation: 1,857 racers; 68% from within Arizona, 32% from out of state or out of the USA

- Wendy Skean, at 70 years of age, finished third in the solo singlespeed category riding 176 miles. Skean received an extended standing ovation at the awards ceremony.

- The El Grupo Youth Cycling landed on three of the five podium spots in the 150 and below five person co-ed category. 10 of the youths had only picked up the sport of mountain biking two months ago. Most experienced their first night ride ever on Saturday evening, during the race itself. El Grupo youth cycling is a Tucson based non-profit appealing to all youths with an emphasis on disadvantaged kids.

The National Interscholastic High School Cycling Association (NICA) utilized the event as an opportunity to highlight it's Arizona Chapter (launching fall 2013) by inviting all teenage girls in Arizona to submit an essay expressing interest as to why they should be included on a team with marathon national champion Pua Mata.

Check out lots of photos in the gallery.

Full Results

Four-man teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Grant, Eric Bostrom, Chris Moore & Doug Barnett (Sho-Air / Cannondale) 22 laps 2 Adam Haid, Ben Jones, Jeremy Young & Brett Ebben (Trek RMR Velo Hangar) 22 3 Nick Skaggs, Mike Wimbush, RJ Weibly & Jeff Hallums (South Mountain Strava'ers) 21 4 Mike Rice, Matt Liljenquist, Zac Keller & John Adams (Ace in the Hole) 21 5 Dustyn Ladewig, Vernon Abeyta, Jay English & Kevin Ledwith (ELEVATE - PHW) 21 6 Lars Romig, Jeff Harris, Brian Rees & Sadhu Low (Sedona Reds) 20 7 Henry Svendblad, Sam Gross, Scott Arnold & Ryan Wayne (Veloworx Nationwide HSTS) 20 8 Jason Kolar, Dan Wisdom, Paul Majors & Heidi Wall (Cycleton-Denver) 20 9 Paul Dellorco, Rob Shaver , Dan King & Gary Hall (Man vs. Cholla) 20 10 Stephen Nudge, Bill Wildenberg, Scott Eckstrom & Fuzzyjohn Mylne (TandemUnicycle) 20 11 Jason Welborn, Elliot DuMont, Matthew Jones & Robert Jones (Show Me Your O2 Face) 20 12 Gary Ruddell, Teddy Rael , Al Senft & David Jordan (505 Fearsome Foursome) 20 13 michael kavanaugh, Enrico Cecala, Aaron Hauck & Charles Jenkins (Sour Mash) 20 14 Donald Mercer, Dennis Chavez, Ken Gauthier & Chris Ziomek (Old New Mexicans) 20 15 Ezra Colman, Ken Downey, Joe Molinari & Matt Rossi (Gutterballers) 20 16 Brad Knox, Matt Knox, Jordan Janes & Andrew Chlup (T-Bone) 20 17 Cody Thurston, Dale Moebus, Paul Regalado & Sem Gallegos (Hold my beer and watch this BS) 19 18 Schuyler Burns, Mike Bridschge, David Carlson & Dietrich Walker (Watt up) 19 19 Doug Mers, Sean Buckman, Mark Magaldi & Rick Emerson (Filfy Basterds) 19 20 Mike Julien, Kit Plummer, John Mount & Ben Molina (3 Horses and a Mule) 19 21 Mike Freude, Shawn Jenkins, Mike Schexnyder & Eddie Rea (Like Last Night) 19 22 Allan Hansen, Scott Harvey, Byron Buckley & Guy Bizek (SD CamelSak) 19 23 Mike Mills, Eric Tittelbaugh, Rich Krueger & Devon Ambler (Angry Snowbirds) 19 24 Russell W. Cox, Craig Morton, Brandon Schmidt & Stephen Holmes (DNA Cycles) 19 25 John Koury, Valerie Brostrom, Clay Murfet & Bernardo Martinez (Tropic Thunder ) 18 26 Colby Moeller, Paul Pena, Rene Garcia & Nathan Shope (Arizona Cyclist Lloyd Construction 2) 18 27 Adam Cadez-schmidt, Mark Mico, Jason Ross & Matthew Farley (Tri Sport) 18 28 Jack Kirby, Lucas Kirby, Dave Halliburton & Mark Castelo (Los Bicicleteros de la Noche) 18 29 matt braun, keith kent, ben proctor & Kerry Wood (Shammy Attack) 18 30 david lash, John Lupo, Doug Hall & Robin Schwartz (4 play) 18 31 Mike Willingham, Marcus Rasmussen, Art Oneil & Jeff Harrison (Crack Monkeys) 18 32 Marc Berg, Brent Barber, Peter Wilke & Toby Farnsworth (No Fork 'n Brake) 17 33 Kent Loganbill, Paul Koenig, Tim Kimble & Denver McKinney (Perky Knobs / Squishy Grips) 17 34 Matt Hartman, Rob Rosenberg, Erik Jaeke & Scott Countryman (NAU Odor) 17 35 Matt Barnes, Mike Giuliani, Royce Cassidy & Mark Reinsel (MT BEER) 17 36 Scott Cameron, Gordon Klein, Mike Freeman & Jay Cederberg (3 old chiles and a Utard.) 17 37 Chris Kroto, Joey Ciarlo, Jesse R Underwood & Jim Peterson (Guns and Butter) 17 38 Hunter McAnally, Andrew Shroads, Craig Speicher & Jeff Mair (Three 9'rs & the other guy) 17 39 Brooks Hart, William Rhodes-Hamby, Nathan Hoeme & Benning Tieke (Feral Cow Tippers) 17 40 Chris Korte, Josh Calkins, Richard Heermance & Sean Lieske (Inadvertant Dick) 17 41 Chris Miller, joe miller, Jim Miller & Robert Laposta (Rollin Rollin Man My Nuts R Swollen!) 17 42 todd foral, ezra velez, jeremy davis & matt johnson (swamp donkeys) 17 43 Scott Foreman, Neil Barrett, Davin Keith & Trevor Sayer (Testing the Legs) 16 44 Moe Goldsmith, David Goldsmtih, Dave Stoflet & Mike Hillenbrand (Fourplay) 16 45 Robert Sweador, joe manning, Larry Demik & Tom O'brien (JMRT Off Road) 16 46 newton debardeleben, matthew bossler, Mike Skoko & Jeff Barber (Over the Bars All Stars) 16 47 Jered Hansen, Joe Sweet, Geoff Chain & Jeff Coleman (My Other Ride is Mary T) 16 48 Randy White, Steve Andresen, Tor Andresen & Alan Wentrcek (Cactose Intolerance) 16 49 Kelley Griffin, Dane Griffin, Mandy Harter & Patrick Dibsie (WTF - Whoop-de-doos) 16 50 Mark Cross, Justin Cross, Michael Cross & Mike Raikes (Crossmen) 16 51 Rob Dintaman, Eric Marsh, Keith Christofferson & Jon Erickson (2 More Chains) 16 52 Bill Mulroy, John Foster, Christopher Gambs & Robbie Wright (Cap N Crunch and the Cereal Killers) 16 53 Jeff Walker, Brad Richmann, Darren Permenter & Tyler Krombeen (The Shred Necks) 16 54 Steve Lingwall, John Cox, Paul Koury & Hugh Donahue (Pizza Pizza) 16 55 matthew murphy, Dustin Murphy , Ray Harris & john Conyer (3 cogs and a cassette ) 16 56 Anthony Neely, Gregory Bury, David Reitsma & Jimmy Cinalli (One Niner One) 16 57 Ron Tallent, Mickey Taylor, Glenn Wakefield & Nick Pela (The Most Interesting Men In Da World) 16 58 Ryan Van Vleck, Nick Fouts, Alex Fuller & Tim Prasser (Busted Knuckles) 16 59 John Harrison, roy firestone, aaron davis & Patrick Freel (stonefree davison) 16 60 Dave Kareus, Seth Kareus, Dan Coxall & Chris Schroeder (WTF -4 Angry Inches) 16 61 Marc Schmittenberg, Scot Coffey, Bernard Schaack & Matt Powell (Asshole Friction Fighters) 16 62 Sterling Margetts, Steele Hallows, Don Mellow & Mike Bellows (K-Blue Racing) 16 63 David Deyoung, Chris Patrick, mike french & Gary Derheim (Does this bike make me look Phat?) 15 64 Dean Lueck, Barry Lueck, Ronald Erickson & Carlos Relova (TBA) 15 65 Kaleb Rasmussen, Jacob Wilkinson, Caiden Plummer & Cal Skilsky (Honey Badgers Don't Care) 15 66 Eric Wilkey, Stephen Gaston, Kevin Burns & Ethan Burns (Not your average losers) 15 67 Todd Wright, Jay Taylor, George Peck & Jesse Peck (DART AZ) 15 68 Jima Reed, Mark Elmer, Brian Callaway & Tristan Sieleman (Cactus Pricks) 15 69 David Boyer, Erik Murdock, Jonah Murdock & Keith Lombardo (Old and In The Way) 15 70 Cyrus Miller, JIMMY PAYNE, Dominic McGrath & David Hansbrough (WAKA/JAWAKA) 15 71 Tom Johnson, Gary Sheber, Josh Dufek & Jack Johnson (Old Pueblo MTB - Fast) 15 72 Andrew Coffey, Matthew Palermo, Michael Braun & Dan Kennedy (Balls Out) 14 73 William Rucker, Terry Bandstra, Brian Deblanc & Michael Sullivan (Whiskey Club) 14 74 Gary Desselle, Treye Konrath, Nick Cap & Travis Hudson (Los Chingones) 13 75 Eddie Curiel, Mark O'brien, Lyle Steely & Ken Ross (Big Cog & Pawls) 13 76 Jonathan Bearce, Jason Radabaugh, Reid Savid & Matthew Bettencourt (Smurf (+)) 13 77 Daniel Lohrman, Zachary Rasor, Nik Johnson & Eric Parker (Old Pueblo MTB) 13 78 Tim Conely, Bailey Bridge, Eli Jones & Kyle Johnson (Raven Riders) 13 79 Cameron Fule, Matt Bigler, Jay Shibley & Alex Knutson (Purple People Eaters) 13 80 Michael Good, Michael Patterson, Eric Herriera & Scott Wraith (S&M) 13 81 Kyle Vessell, Nate Dogg Young, David James Rapp & Keith Old Man Allen (Cactus Whackers) 13 82 Eric Post, Jim Moutray, Corey Moutray & Harry Tuck (Eric Post Law) 13 83 Gregg Sansbury, Dave Votto, Drew Yahraus & Jeremy Lashinske (Hold My Beer Watch This) 13 84 Tad Fagerholm, Tim Wilson, Jory Henry & Josh Borgmeyer (Johnny Cash Slept Here) 13 85 Scott Cnockaert, Bobby Harris, Dan Ruth & Seldon Goff (Rollin' with the Gnomies) 12 86 Alan Cole, Gary Lawrence, Dan Cox & Tom Hadinger (Sleepless in the Saddle) 12 87 Austin Lewis, Bryce Buckner, Neil Buckner & Patrick Lewis (Chain Gang) 12 88 Kirk Jellesma, Chad Edwards, Richard Banbury & Wesley Snyder (Tubelesscabras) 12 89 Kyle Richards, Dean Ellis, Brad Ellis & Brad Barber (Los Hombres Locos Viejos en Ruedas) 12 90 Martin DeBono, Joe Sprankle, Paul Falco & Patrick Day (Evergreen Rokform) 11 91 Ignacio Torres, Patrick Ward, Mario Zozaya & Chris Swanberg (Quatro Talegas) 11 92 Devin Beitzel, Kory McQuiston, Tristen Archer & Dylan Lyonnais (Raven Riders 2) 11 93 Lee Becker, Travis Becker, Jesse Becker & Christian Cortes (BBBC) 11 94 Jay Jose, John Paul Jose, Bryan Muri & Scott Steves (Manifesto Cycles) 11 95 Sean Daley, Daniel Mitchell , Glen Burks & David Shepherd (Dirt Junkies) 11 96 Rick Ramirez, Rick Ramirez, Matt Prather & David Baldonado (FourFive Racing) 10 97 Anthony Gastelum, Jason Renteria, Johnathan Salcido & Frank Triste (No mascott) 10 98 Josue Lopez, Kevin Sapp, Heri Lopez & Michael Daley (Treks and Specs) 10 99 Jeff Wilson, Justin Bailes, Ed LaFrance & Joshua Abbott (Sonoran Pirates) 10 100 John Doherty, Robert Doherty, Mark Amey & Jason Gray (Bungholio En Fuego) 9 101 Joshua Anderson, Derek Regan, Nate Sprankles & Kyle Blake (Audio Cyclist) 9 102 Jeff Escobar, Phil Escobar, Mike Escobar & Noel Guercio (Off On the Trail) 8 103 Matthew Oetting, Anthony Falgiano, Jacob Lindenstein & Phillip Edgars (Gyratory Gushers) 7 104 Bob Burns, Freddie Martinez, Matt Meyer & Adam McDaniel (Broke Bike Mountain) 6 105 Jake Cecil, Nic Dubs, Jon Hilton & Rob Young (13 Mile Racing) 6

Four-women teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nina Baum, Amanda Carey, Tiziana DeHorney & Kathy Sherwin (Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite) 19 laps 2 Kay Levesque, Lauren Costantini, Shawnie Mulligan & Kristin Riley-Lazo (Snow Birdin') 19 3 Karen Richel, Brianne Marshall, Paula Bohte & Arii Gutierrez (NoTubes Endurance Racing-Women) 18 4 Heather McFadden, Jill Duster-Lowry, Jen Barbour & Melanie Wong (GS Boulder) 18 5 Willa Williford, Luisa Bryce Donovan, Sarah Sherwood & Jennifer Hill (Rivet - Sports Garage ) 17 6 Patricia Gilbert, Rachel Atler, Kate Van Roekel & Laura Tennant (So You're Saying There's A Chance) 16 7 Tricia Jones, Amber Halvorson, Kathleen Connolly & Melissa Waldron (Two Wheel Jones Racing) 16 8 Janell Batt, Kari Baker, Katie Ellis & Julie Trowbridge (Chicks that Rip...) 16 9 Tracy Coats, Kris Hanning, Melinda Bullaro & Breon Michel (Three Flaming Chicks and a Hot Mama) 14 10 Tauna Rignall, Candy Rogers, Megan OConnor & Laura Crisman (Hey Little Fella...) 12 11 Monique Pua Mata, Zoe Dunn, TBA TBA & TBA TBA (Sho-Air / Cannondale-2) 12 12 Anne Carnie, Andrea Gibson, Megan Jenks & Breann Rocksund (Menstrual Cycles) 10

Four-person singlespeed team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yuri Hauswald, Keith Marchando, Kurt Gensheimer & Jared Franzoia (Single Minded) 22 laps 2 Scott Spangler, Alex Phipps, Chad Watson & Alex Leonard (ZiaGem) 21 3 Jordan Carr, Chad Melis, Jeremy Rudolf & Matt Gersib (Oskar Blues / REEB Cycles) 20 4 Terry Gorsuch, Jeff Fox, Ralph Schultz & Kiviok Hight (Kokopelli Racing) 20 5 Jon Offner, Sam Richmann, Jay Rietz & ryan smiley (Single Speed Coffee Roasters) 20 6 Dominic Garcia, Aaron Johnson, Isaac Burleigh & Brett Hawkins (The 505) 20 7 Quincy Haarer, Eliseo Romero, Christopher Colville & Byron McClurg (Movember Reign) 19 8 Michael Melley, Patrick Melley, Bryan Kollus & Hunter Gillies (Yatawataride) 18 9 Steven Jackson, Chris Kelly, Thomas Hausch & Scott Pendleton (Topanga Creek Bicycles) 17 10 Mike Loos, Jason Hammond, Blair McLaughlin & Aaron Kamp (Old School's Brew Pub and Bike Shop) 16 11 Christopher Cunningham, Chris Wells, Wayne Morris & Ryan Crisman (Team Lucky Charms) 16 12 Rick Brazil, Jeff Combs, Doug Korell & Jason Bigelow (8 Balls) 14

Duo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jen Judge & Anna Kiep (Bourbon Betties) 13 laps 2 Paige Kramer & Meagan Johnson (Tequila Slammers) 12 3 Holly Agajanian & Virginia Fretz (Bike Logan/Cure SMA) 10 4 Vallarie Richards & Jennifer Joy (Prickly Pair) 9

Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aaron Gulley & Kurt Refsnider (Over The Edge Sedona) 21 laps 2 Adam Hudson & Andrew Laskowski (Two Whiskey Knights) 19 3 alex romero & Bill Morris (Century old duo) 19 4 Thomas Konecny & Fred Newcomer (Summit Velo ) 19 5 Ken Griffin & Ryan Smith (the average joe's) 18 6 Phillip Crabtree & Mark Allen (old dog / young gun) 17 7 Antonio Cortes & Guillermo Cortes (Dos Colombianos) 16 8 Mike Hileman & Karl Lippisch (1 Geared Eye Gear) 16 9 Dan McGehee & Marty Ryerson (Athlete Octane) 15 10 Bryatt Fischer & Kevin Brumfield (Grunion) 15 11 Dan Morrison & Drizzt Cook (I Hate My Brother in Law) 15 12 Michael Cramer & Cameron Smart (Good and Plenty) 15 13 Harry Johnson & Tyler Call (Team Rockford/Clif, Bozeman, Montana) 14 14 Johnny Dalton & Theodore Posch (Maintain Schpeed) 14 15 Mike Turner & Matthew Turner (Summit Bike Club ) 14 16 Greg Leschisin & Joshua Weinfeld (orange crushers) 13 17 Randy Harris & Reade Jackson (Double Trouble) 13 18 Dime Bag Don Eldridge & Davis McNeil (Duo-che Bags) 13 19 Ryan Zilka & Reed Downs (Playa's got to play) 13 22 Michael Zachary & Gary Clairmont (The Old Man and The Murse) 12 25 Chris Janick & Doug Gauntt (Taint No Bueno) 12 28 Christopher Dempsey & Lorenz Trujillo (We've Got Hot Wives) 10 31 Carl Anderson & Ritchie Hall (The One-Speeders) 10 34 Michael Rogers & Christopher Carnes (Single Speed Steeds of Steel) 10 37 Aaron Rhoderick & Daniel Trujillo (DART Endurance Racing) 9 40 Eric Stuebner & Wally Stuebner (BeachBoys) 6 41 William Schaffer & Ken Hancock (G-Man's Last Stand) 6 42 Matt Sanders & Filip Kobylarz (Powered by Pierogi's) 5 43 David Schumacher & J.p. Schumacher (Zapatos) 4 44 Glren Byrne & Zachary Anderson (The Sonoran Pirates X-Factor) 3 45 William Russum & Bob Crawley (A-1 Squeeze) 2

Duo Co-ed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Rusch & Nat Ross (King & Queen of Pain) 20 laps 2 Tracy Thelan and Nick Thelan (Learning Curve) 20 3 Kevin Utley & Beth Utley (That's MR. & MRS. Utley to You!) 20 4 Laura Anderson & Chris Alstrin (Spidey Buzz) 19 5 stephanie jones & Kyle Stamp (summit velo) 18 8 Taylor Shekell & Joshua Johnston (ichthyosaurus) 16 11 Nicole Minnick & Rayne Gray (SistrNaBrothrFrmAnothrMothr) 14 14 Nate Rees & Collette Haney (Jones'ing To Ride) 14 17 Helen Wanamaker & Michael Schaffner (Team Wana-Schaft) 12 20 Rebecca Serratoni & James Scully (Hojaline) 11 21 Scott Hood & Jen Hart (East Coast Freaks) 11 22 Mike Whitehead & Solange Whitehead (Solange & Mike - Team Nationwide) 10 23 Matthew Ozvat & Rebecca Ozvat (Team Ozvat) 10 24 Mark Hawthorne & Stephanie Hawthorne (The Honeymoon is Over) 9 25 Pat Murrish & Rose Demoret (Drunkcyclist Deux - Who moved our beer?) 6 26 Kathy Cunningham & Jacob Benzenhoefer (jk) 4

Solo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Davis (Trek bike store racing) 19 laps 2 Curt Wilhelm (Curt Wilhelm/MTBCoach.com) 18 3 Jason Michalak (North of the border) 18 4 Brian Sells (Brian Sells) 17 5 Neil Stitzer (Neil S) 16 6 Zach Stanford (Double nickel ) 15 7 Scott Engstrom (Scott Engstrom) 14 8 Mark Davis (AK Backcountry ) 14 9 Jeff Palmer ( like last night ) 13 10 David Mcafee (TEAM DAVE) 13 11 Rick Jacobson (Rick Jacobson) 12 12 John Shumaker (Late to the Party) 12 13 Daren Leith (Team Nokia Design) 12 14 Tom Purvis (Ass Callus) 12 15 Joey Ernst (Velorution Cycles) 12 16 Ollie Eisman (Tiki) 12 17 Anthony Brown (L.O.B.) 12 18 Erick Lord (Erick Lord) 11 19 Bill Valleroy (SoCal endurance) 11 20 Patrick Lingley (PJ Lingley) 11 21 Paul Boudraux (Eric Gutierrez) 11 22 Matthew Johnson (Matthew Johnson) 11 23 Brent Silvester (Brent Silvester) 11 24 Chris Branson (Chris Branson) 11 25 Hollon Kinney (AzEndurance) 11 26 Paul Dewitt (Turd Ferguson) 11 27 Mike Conroy (MOX Multisport) 11 28 Stephen Jordan (Aint got no Fro GOLOCO) 10 29 Joel Titius (socal endurnce) 10 30 Lyle Golightly (Jemez Jellions Solo) 10 31 Steve Davenport (It only hurts if you touch it) 10 32 Tim Bryant (Bryant) 10 33 Simon James (Nokia Design) 10 34 Shawn Gregore (ShawnSolo) 10 35 Michael Wyman (WanderingWyman) 10 36 William R. Lamb (Bicycles Outback presented by Jubilee Mitsubishi) 10 37 Randall Cohen (RandyC) 10 38 Bryan Struve (Bryan Struve) 9 39 JASON RANOA (JASON RANOA) 9 40 Jeff Plant (Plant) 9 41 Marco Copelli (I Gufi di Trento - "CapoGufo") 9 42 Brent Fuhrmann (Sore Test Icicles) 8 43 Scott Thomas (K-Blue Racing) 8 44 Bryan Ferkins (SoCal Endurance) 8 45 Gregory Nagle (Greg Nagle) 8 46 Even T Collinsworth Iii (Mr Natural) 8 47 Tanner Davis (T Pain) 8 48 Brad Tolleson (RJ Ponchione's Ass Hurts) 8 49 Anthony Berberich (Anthony Berberich) 7 50 John Maciulla (Juan-Solo) 7 51 Jim Norine (I Stand Alone) 7 52 John Crawford (Snail Male) 7 53 Jake Braaten (East Side Rollers) 7 54 Nathan Chilvers (Sausage Dog) 7 55 Ron Bell (shredder) 7 56 John Craft (John Craft) 7 57 Ralph Wrons (Jemez Jellions) 7 58 David Loehrs (David Loehrs) 6 59 Chris Neal (Godzilla's Regret) 6 60 Ivan Cristofoletti (I Gufi di Trento - Ivan) 6 61 Andrzej Pawlowski (Andrzej) 6 62 Steve Fannon (Team Free Lunch ) 6 63 Robert Park (East Side Rollers ) 6 64 Matthew Pacheco (Cyclebound) 6 65 Greg Decori (Wharf Rat) 6 66 Tydeman Newman (18milesperhour_Tydeman) 6 67 Bill Lindberg (Marty Coplea) 5 68 David Vanyo (The Moots Man) 5 69 Will Ward (Broadway Bikes) 5 70 Michael J Poe (East Side Rollers) 5 71 Adam Graehl (Old Bike - Old Man - Old Pueblo) 5 72 Steve Cortez (East Side Rollers) 5 73 Mark Vancas (Scratched and Dented) 4 74 Daniele Saccoman (I Gufi di Trento - Daniele) 4 75 Jim Didomenico (One More Time) 4 76 John Boswell (Boz) 4 77 Paul Melendez (East Side Rollers) 4 78 Cutler Ferchaud (DILIGAF) 4 79 Jack Skeffington (Rolling Umbrage) 4 80 Don Kavanagh (donk) 4 81 Andy Suter (DC_Dick Frenzy) 4 82 Brian Suzuki (Brian Suzuki) 3 83 Carlo Bridi (I Gufi di Trento - Carlo) 3 84 Christopher Branson (Ahshit) 3 85 Steven Leatham (Tj Frisbee Bicycles) 3 86 Matt Rotando (Giamportone) 3 87 keith hubbard (Hubbard - Team Rhino) 2

Solo women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rita Borelli (Rita Jett) 17 laps 2 Julie Kelly (Super D) 15 3 Timari Pruis (Timari Pruis) 13 4 Christina Nacos (Christina Nacos) 13 5 Janice Tower (Tower of Power) 13 6 Bec Bale (Bec Bale) 13 7 Catherine Bywaters (Catherine Bywaters) 12 8 Jill Valerius (Candyshop) 11 9 Sara Stanford (Team Lumberyard Racing) 10 10 Alacia Sooter (Old Pueblo Gymnastics Academy) 9 11 Cat Ambrose (Ride it Raw) 8 12 Sherri Estepp (Soon to be Mrs.) 7 13 Rebekah Ayres (Me, Myself, and Insanity) 7 14 Jessie Rice (JessRice) 6 15 Kelly Neville (OLD DOG NEW TRICKS) 5 16 Juliane McKinney (Hurting Whooha) 5 17 Angela Rose-Lane (Angela Rose-Lane) 4

Five Person Co-ed Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nick Thomas, Ian Wilkey, Dilyn Sheber, Jonathan Gorman & Krista Park (AZ DEVO) 21 laps 2 Ignacio Rivera de Rosales, Christian Santa Cruz, Lizzy Caputo, Logan Boyd & Daniel Yakushevich (El Grupo Uno) 19 3 Daniela Diamente, Nicholas Harris, Benjamin Duncan, Keenan Duncan & Tyler Stites (El Grupo Dos) 19 4 Jon Harmon, Eric Preiss, Geoffrey Whittaker, Paula Knochel & Mike Vanderberg (AZ / WV Unite) 19 5 Kipp Metzger, Connor Adkisson, Chloe Welch, Leo O'Neil & Christian Matthews (El Grupo Tres) 19 6 Rebecca Dennis, Zach Orman, Josh Smith, Artec Durham & Axel Golden (Son of Team Habub) 18 7 Ryan Porter, Scott McBride, Dave Pearson, Willy Guenthner & Amanda Pearson (Whiskey knights: El Cinco) 17 8 Steve Bohn, Kyle Helmke, Chuck Helmke, Liam Murray & Cara O'Neil (El Grupo Quatro) 16 9 Brett Wham, Onica Ramey, Khoa Hua, Abby Chan & Grant Rogers (HotDog Taco) 16 10 Michelle Helmke, Sam Alexander, Collin Haynes, Cole Lanning & Colter Thomas (El Grupo Cinco) 13

Five person co-ed 150-199 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dax Massey, Jake Kirkpatrick, Nathan Miller, Jake Wells & Evelyn Dong (Light and Motion) 22 laps 2 Ryan Tiffin, TJ Woodruff, Chloe Woodruff, Rudi Nadler & Dejay Birtch (Arizona Cyclist Lloyd Construction ) 22 3 Jennifer Camoriano, Joe Susco, Marcus Hayward, Travis Waldron & Lance Runyan (Jet Set and the Geisha Girl) 21 4 Philip Wilson, David Mandley, Michelle Thiry, Scott Wortendyke & Dean Shreiner (Alto Lab Rats) 20 5 Marvin Sandoval, Josh Colley, Wesley Sandoval, Jeff Spencer & Christy Lindh (Leadville) 20 6 Brien Gonzales, Jake Begley, Patrick Lapell, Allison Baker & Sean Kennedy (Team Pivot) 19 7 Alan Richel, Jennifer Wilson, David Wilson, Ryan Hentz & Kaila Hart (NoTubes Endurance Racing) 19 8 Ryan Davis, Dominic Petrocelli, Jason Meador, Kiel Marley & Jeanine Cordova (Chainring Circus) 19 9 Erica Allar, Joe Hemmer , Christy Blakely , Jame Carney & Josh Ryan (C.A.R.E. for Cycling ) 18 10 Cassi Morelock, Carlos Resto, Alejandro Gonzalez, Alejandro Gonzalez & Billy Canas (¡Ay Caramba, SAMBA!) 18 11 Jared Hanson, Robert Erich, Denton Young, Nicole Scozzari & Kenneth Meyer (Pound the Round) 17 12 Katie Koppenhafer, Thad Koppenhafer, Sean Fitzgerald, Ben Voymas & Jeff Busic (Flying Monkeys, oh my!) 16 13 Robert Gibson, Molly Renner, Len Kovats, Gerrit Velthoen & Jared Adams (Cinco Stinko Pinkoes) 16 14 Dan Koob, Brian Gaume, Tim Collins, Tali Robich & Jeff Popelka (Axis of Awesome) 15 15 Greg Daughtry, Thomas Medlin, Holly Stabler, Mitch Banks & Alessio Pollarolo (Southern Discomfort) 15 16 Jay Ingham, Renee Ingham , Eric Dunn, Brandon Bechtol & John McGuire (The Inflatables) 14 17 Alexander Schwartz, Jordan Euler, David Kuhn, Micah Schwartz & Georgia Lindsay (Vicious Cycle) 14 18 Tory Syracuse, Jason Syracuse, Mark Foster, Jed Heuberger & James McGinnis (Paradigm Shifters) 14 19 Robert Neifert, Amy Lacross, Betsy Zeh, Joe Dinius & Cody Martin (For Science!) 14 20 Travis Kapp, Cooper Carr, Corrie Carr, Korey Seyler & Joe Pace (Montezuma's Revenge!) 14 21 Tyler Williams, Scott Reynolds, Jerry Crawley, Hillary Cooper & Damien Fischer (Type Two Fun) 14 22 Jeff Titone, EJ Inigo, Johnny Gompf, Tony Sbraga & Kristi Robusto (Pistolas del Desierto) 14 23 Martin Cisneroz, Stephen Paige, John Todd, Scott Morris & Angela Barclay (Drink, Coffee, and Destroy) 14 24 Tony Trevino, Teresa Trevino, Dawn Hindes, Phillip Hindes & Richard Bogan (IN COG WE TRUST) 13 25 Mark Haughwout, Dan Thomas, Melody Delmar, Phil Rullman & Josh Reynolds (Lake Mary Surf Club) 13 26 Bobby Ingels, Byron Ingels, Bobby Frazee, Michelle Frazee & Luis Rodriguez (Fools with Tools) 12 27 Andrew Humpherys, Boyd Ringel, Nicole Humpherys, Jason Moorhead & Eric Kendall (Rock Garden Minions) 12 28 Joseph Ling, Trent Nielsen, Lindsey Underwood, Eric Idalski & Eric Tang (Pedal and Paddle) 11 29 Tony Espinosa, Celina Espinosa, Brad Conner, Gina Arana & Sean Ryan (Succumbed To Beer Pressure) 11 30 Charrissa Levasseur, David Levasseur, Glen Carlson, Ana Carlson & Michael Cruz (embrace the suck) 11 31 andrew keller, Dionisios Glentis, Nathan Gerrells, lisa gonzales & Elizabeth Ridder (The MOB) 11 32 Paul Johnston, Hazel Johnston, Chris Bohnsack, Martha Bohnsack & Danny Amarillas (Flat and Tired) 10 33 Ryan Williams, Julie Jay, Robert McManus, Evan Manning & Chandler Birch (dV/dT) 10 34 Rob Spork, Macky Franklin, Meghan Newlin, Kip Valentine & Marisol Walpole (Los Fabulosos Flojos) 10 35 Geoff West, Marcus Mitchell, Ian Mckenna, Justin Weatherly & Aimee Snyder (Six-packs and Switchbacks) 10

Five person co-ed 200+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philip Simpson, Shannon Gibson, Dave Million, Kenny Wehn & David Vaughn (NoTubes / Weapons of Ass Destruction) 22 laps 2 Art Macfarland, Trever Bushnell, Dan King, Paul Broadtrip & Angie Kell (Nationwide - VeloWorx TAPDA) 21 3 Steve Floyd, Darron Manley, Nils Nilsen, Christine Jeffrey & Hunter King (Rudy Project ReTreads) 20 4 Mike Hughes, Caleb Guest, Kyle Herrig, Tim Baker & Jill Futia (Landis Mountain Bike Racing #1) 20 5 John Camoriano, Debbie Hunter, Travis Jones, Phil Panipinto & Nathan Franke (My Wife Left Me for a Slower Team) 19 6 Jay Peery, Aaron Foster, Jason Donald, Jon Robichaud & Tonya Bray (Bacon Power) 19 7 Bob Winston, Stan Potter, Elden Nelson, Lisa Nelson & Austin Mcinery (Team IMBA - Featuring the Fat Tire Five) 19 8 bud heintz, Susan Snow, Bob Williams, Steve Hughes & Jimmy Matt (Four Grinders and a Taco) 18 9 Patrick Allcock, James Dickerson, Jim Norton, Randy Zima & Carie Wilson (SHUT-UP AND RIDE) 18 10 Kevin Lockart, Glenn Wollerman, Mary Halfman, Jay Holt & Tom Stenerson (Bad Assets) 17 11 Don Stoneberger, Charles Wilson, Diana Yares, Kevin Mckemie & Steve Taranowski (Trail Mix) 17 12 Jim Young, Brad Vanderley, Mellisa Call, Cliff Dawson & Rob Seals (Whiskey Tango Foxtrot) 17 13 Lisa Austin, Matt Teller, Joe Hall, Bayer Vella & Paul Austin (le Scomparse) 17 14 Dave Sewell, Michael Taylor, Steve Lummer, Tom Stotler & Jeanette Wesley (Four And A Half Men) 16 15 Sara LaBarge, Jim Averill, Tim Labarge, Heidi Swift & Rob Kerr (Area9 Denmark) 16 16 Tom Ela, Wendell Ela, Elizabeth Schnittker, Virgil Carnage & Mario Marquez (WTF - Captain and Tenwheels) 16 17 Bob Beecher, Laurel Lacher, Mike Milczarek, John Pollard & Brad Miller (Ancient Aliens) 15 18 Lew Hart, Victoria Cramer, Braden Smith, Donald S Smith & Craig Seasly (Don't Ride With Scissors) 15 19 Louis Norman, Deb McNeil, Justin Miller, Doug Popham & Paul Chinnock (9 Glitz Aishlynn) 15 20 Kevin LaRochelle, Roy Bury, Darrin Posey, Ed Baker & Marcia Kon (Speed Dream) 15 21 Mary Jo Serio, Dave Orn, Tim Reed, Rich Eddings & Albert Weimer (Sunday Cycles Four Weiners One Bun) 15 22 Joey Rodriguez, John Walrath, Mary Hegstrom, Toby Jones & Tim Crist (Black Tailed Jackrabbits) 14 23 Chris Manny, Phil Swafford, William Swafford, CJ Culley & Scott Rice (CJ's Angels) 14 24 Don Futch, Alane Wolins, Nat Wolins, Brian Villa & Scott Brennan (Carboniners) 14 25 Michelle Thurston, Gina Corliss, Jerry Corliss, Chris Camacho & Angela Moebus (BS Trail Hazards) 13 26 Melinda Berge, Bill Chambers, Bob Greer, Cal Brubaker & Marty Halprin (Park City) 13 27 Brian Cates, Lanny Barton, Jeff Berg, Kathy Berg & Steve Brown (Slow Spokes) 13 28 Morgan Adams, Maya Adams, Jane Hagerty, Mike Gleason & Zac Anders (Heeyah!) 13 29 Krista Manus, Kari Angeley, Liane Ehrich, Alisa Neave & Tim Colson (Dirty Tucson Tri Girls) 13 30 Chris Maloney, Carolyn Maloney, Chris Compton, Gonzalo Madrid Jr & David Longenecker (Skinny Fork) 12 31 Debbie Cotton, Tom Hughes, Will Hughes, Ann Taylor & Bryan Barr (Sheer Will Power) 12 32 Lawrence Jay, Anne Becker, Henry Gil, Rico Smith & Paul Gagnier (Pedal powered stink generators) 10

Solo singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hunter Keating (Hunter Keating) 17 laps 2 Eddie Urcadez (Eddie Urcadez) 17 3 Matt Provonost (Matty Offthecouch) 15 4 Marco Soldano (Quadzilla Racing) 13 5 Jeff Poitras (jeff poitras) 12 6 Patrick Warnholtz (Lube It Before You Ride It) 12 7 Rhys Newman (18milesperhour_rhys) 12 8 Craig Donkin (Craig Donkin) 11 9 Mykyta Yurtyn (Lone Trouper) 11 10 Trent Cox (Trent) 11 11 Scott Koester (Bryce Dupriest) 10 12 eric olson (Tranny Gear Envy) 10 13 Rhino Neiffer (Mad Rhino) 10 14 Neil Becwar (Neil Becwar) 10 15 gary epple (Ok n AZ ) 9 16 Kirk Cox (Kirk Cox) 8 17 Jeff Hempleman (Havaclu) 8 18 Jason Smith (It hurts when I sit!!) 8 19 Jamey Heinze (Recalcitrant Monkey) 8 20 Jeff Kellum (Jeff Kellum) 8 21 Bryan Keener (White Ninja Sasquatch) 8 22 Steve Gibbs (Donkis) 7 23 Adam Lock (Smuuth Guy Racing) 7 24 Tim Arnold (Back of the Pack Racing) 7 25 Judd Rohwer (Back of the Pack Racing) 7 26 Pat Hurter (Meadow view mountain goats) 7 27 Cody Kukulski (Form Cycles Solo One) 6 28 Brian Barton (Vegan Thunder) 6 29 Craig Turner (Craig Turner) 6 30 Scott Hayes (Kaiser Soslow) 6 31 James Cobb (James Cobb) 6 32 Bill Jackson (East side rollers) 5 33 Craig Wagenaar (BaldJav69) 5 34 chris mosch (MoschPit) 5 35 Brian Miller (18milesperhour) 5 36 Chris Reichel (DirtyB - drunkcyclist.com) 3