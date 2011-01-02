Image 1 of 45 Series leader Matt Goss (E3 Pure Tasmania) sprays the champers as Sprint Points leader Graeme Brown (Urban) gets ready to do the same. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 45 Stage one podium (l-r): Chris Sutton (3rd,Team Sky), Matt Goss (1st,E3 Pure Tasmania), (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 45 Sprints competition winner is Peta Mullins (Honda) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 45 The Vetta team chase at the front of the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 45 Megan Dunn (Honda Dream Team) broke her wrist in December (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 45 Amanda Spratt (Jayco-AIS), just before she was caught by a small group (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 45 Felicity Wilson (Bike Force) shouts a warning (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 45 Amanda Spratt (Jayco-AIS) was alone (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 45 Nicole Whitburn (Prime Real Estate) was third overall. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 45 Myfany Galloway (TDT/Race/Bike Force) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 45 The women wait for the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 45 Chloe Hoskins (TDT/Race/BikeForce) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 45 Race leader in the Jayco Bay Classics - Rochelle Gilmore (Honda) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 45 The prodium : Belinda Goss (Vetta), Rochelle Gilmore (Honda) and Nicole Whitburn (Prime Estate) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 45 Rochelle Gilmore (Honda) celebrates her victory on day 1 in Geelong's Botanic Gardens (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 45 With two laps to go, Belinda Goss' Vetta team went to the front to set her up for the sprint (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 45 Rochelle Gilmore (Honda) takes the sprint from Belinda Goss (Vetta) and Nicole Whitburn (Prime Estate) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 45 Previous winner of the Bay Series and 2009 Australian criterium Chmampion, Kirsty Broun (Virgin Blue) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 45 Emma Mackie (Virgin Blue) leads Judith Arndt (Team HTC-HighRoad) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 45 Shara Gillow (Jayco AIS) and team-mate, Australian criterium Champion, Carly Light (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 45 Jesse Maclean (Virgin Blue) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 22 of 45 Jess Allen (Jayco VIS) leads Lauren Kitchen (Jayco AIS) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 23 of 45 They're off on stage one of the 2011 Jayco Bay Classic Cycling Series (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 24 of 45 Simon Gerrans (Team Sky) from Victoria will be looking ahead to a bright 2011 after an indifferent 2010. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 25 of 45 The pace was high after the peloton reeled in Team Sky's Greg Henderson in the concluding laps. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 26 of 45 Simon Gerrans (Team Sky) in action during the first stage of the 2011 Jayco Bay Classic Cycling Series in Geelong's Eastern Gardens. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 27 of 45 Graeme Brown riding for the Urban team keeps watch behind former Rabobank teammate Matt Hayman, now with Team Sky. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 28 of 45 Matt Wilson (Garmin Cervelo) from Victoria goes on the attack late into the stage. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 29 of 45 Tassie talent: Richie Porte from Tasmania is riding for the Lowe Farms/Boomaroo Nurseries team here in what is the beginning to a year in which he will fullfill a dream of riding in the Tour de France. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 30 of 45 The peloton head under the banner in Geelong's Eastern Gardens in the final laps. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 31 of 45 The field in the mens' elite race corner out of the home straight in Geelong's Eastern Gardens. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 32 of 45 The peloton stretch out beside Geelong's Corio Bay on day one of the classics. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 33 of 45 One of the characature statues that can be found near the water in Geelong watches riders go by. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 34 of 45 Alan Davis (Bikebug.com) goes on the attack as eventual winner, Matt Goss (left), of E3 Pure Tasmania, looks for any other attacks. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 35 of 45 The peloton in search of Greg Henderson with Geelong's Corio Bay in the background. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 36 of 45 A large crowd had gathered in Geelong's Botanical Gardens by the time the mens' elite race was about to begin. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 37 of 45 The peloton head towards the waterside of the course in Geelong. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 38 of 45 Johnnie Walker is riding for the Urban team during the classics. Walker recently left Footon-Servetto to take up a position with the Australian Pegasus outfit. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 39 of 45 The admiral admires the peloton as it heads towards the climb in Geelong's Eastern Park. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 40 of 45 Greg Henderson (Team Sky) from New Zealand tried to sneak away from the peloton around the half-way mark of the race. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 41 of 45 Looking for some horse-power: Greg Henderson (Team Sky) during his solo break from the field on day one of the series in Geelong. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 42 of 45 The peloton in the men's elite field (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 43 of 45 Sunbaking was the order of the day in near perfect conditions (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 44 of 45 The peloton make their way up a short but steep climb on the back (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 45 of 45 Matt Goss riding for the E3 Pure Tasmania team takes out stage one (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Australia's Matt Goss showed he is already on form for the 2011 season by taking an impressive win in the opening race of the Jayco Bay Cycling Series in Geelong’s Eastern Gardens. The 24 year old was riding in the colours of E3/Pure Tas for the race but will be one of HTC-Highroad sprinters during 2011. He was too fast for defending champion Chris Sutton (Sky Racing) and Allan Davis (Astana).

“We have a really strong team here and Wes and Bernie Sulzberger covered every move well,” Goss said. “This is one of the hardest circuits. The wind here coming off the ocean makes it difficult on the home and back straight which makes the course hard."

Team Sky animated the race early with Britain's Ben Swift attacking on the opening lap of the 45 minute +3 lap criterium. When he was brought back, Graeme Brown (Urban) showed his intentions claiming the first two intermediate sprints from Sky’s Matt Hayman. Wes Sulzberger (Pure Tas) and Scott Law (Fly V Australia) were just some of the next riders to go on the attack. Then Greg Henderson (Sky) launched a solo attack. He spent three laps out on his own forging a maximum advantage of fifteen seconds over the peloton. His teammates, Simon Gerrans and Matt Hayman tried to slow the peloton down as Henderson flexed his muscles at the front of the race.

Henderson took the second intermediate sprint with Brown sprinting from the peloton to take the important second place and ensure he earned the sprinters jersey.

Richie Porte (Lowe Farms) showed he is going to be a force to be reckoned with at the Nationals next week by doing a lot of work in the peloton, bringing the moves back for his leader Baden Cooke.

With three laps to go the peloton were altogether with Porte and Wes Sulzberger hammering an incredible pace in the peloton to put Cooke in a good position. Despite the speed, Johnnie Walker (Urban) launched a solo attack with the aim of tiring out the sprinters teams to give his teammate Brown a great opportunity to win the bunch sprint.

Walker was caught by the peloton on the final lap and the race was that fierce that coupled with the wind, caused a split in the back straight. A group of approximately 30 riders were at the head of the race powering into the final five hundred metres.

All the major sprinters were in good positions heading into the final corner but it was Goss who was positioned best on third wheel. He then surged past his two rivals to take his first win of 2011. But surely not his last.

“We came in to get a stage win and we’ve knocked that over pretty early so that’s a good start,” Goss said, pleased to start the season on a high.

Goss’s win shows that he is one of the form sprinters in Australia and is looking forward to getting more leadership roles at HTC-Columbia in 2011.

“I’m going to get a lot more opportunities this year. I had to help Andre Greipel and Mark Cavendish last year and back at Saxo Bank I had to help JJ Haedo. I was given a few chances last year and grabbed a few victories and will look forward to some more support this year,” Goss concluded.

Sutton and Davis satisfied with placings

Chris Sutton’s second place highlighted his form as he tries to defend his Jayco Series title. With Team Sky having such a strong line-up, his placing today ensures he’s in a good position to pounce over the coming days.

“The team is more settled now,” Sutton said. “Our November camp was nice and relaxed and after our first year, the second year will start to look up. The boys did everything they could today and I just got beaten by a better rider. It’s anyone’s bike race with guys like Brown, McEwen, Renshaw, Goss and even Palmer who showed his form in the Sydney criteriums last month."

Allan Davis started 2011 the way he finished 2010 and is refreshed after two months off the bike.

“I’m happy with how things panned out last year. The late wins kept me motivated in November and December. I did a lot of training in the gym as well as boxing and participating in other sports to keep my mind refreshed,” he explained.

Davis had to come to Melbourne early after the flood crisis in Queensland threatening to delay his travel plans.

“It’s a rough time for the locals up there. I came here a week early and would like to thank John Trevorrow for helping me. I also would like to thank Leigh Howard’s dad as I have been motor pacing with him the last week.”

Gilmore on track to defend her title

Rochelle Gilmore showed she is again the woman to beat powering to victory in the opening round of the women's Jayco Bay Series classic in Geelong.

The defending champion and Commonwealth Games gold medalist, riding for the Honda Dream Team edged out Belinda Goss (Vetta) and Nicole Whitburn.

"It's fantastic to win the first race of 2011. Last year worked out pretty well with the Commonwealth Games and everything. Every year you think you can learn more and it can be better, so to come out and win the first race of 2011 is a fantastic feeling,” Gilmore said.

The race was delayed by 45 minutes because of a crash in the warm-up with Queensland road champion Brittany Lindores taken to hospital. That reduced the race from 45 minutes to 30 and when racing got underway it didn’t take long for the attacks to start. Peta Mullens (Honda Dream Team) was the first to show her intentions and soon after Amanda Spratt (Jayco AIS) tried to go alone. Rebecca Domange (Bike Force) attempted to bridge across but was unsuccessful.

The peloton didn’t let the break get free and soon after, another half dozen riders attacked, including Megan Dunn (Honda Cycling Team), Lauren Kitchen and Jess Allan (Jayco AIS).

They were eventually pegged back by the peloton and despite a few more riders trying to attack, the peloton nullified the moves, setting up a bunch sprint involving approximately 20 riders. Gilmore showed she was the strongest with a perfect sprint but despite being defending champion, Gilmore rejected suggestions that she and her team will dominate the series.

“We certainly don’t have the attitude that we dominated today or that we’re going to dominate, because there were so many good. That makes it hard to control the race as we don’t know who to chase and who not to chase. There is a lot of new talent coming through in Australia. We come back here to race and we no longer know our competitors.”

Gilmore thanked her team, particularly 19 year-old Megan Dunn who had her wrist in plaster after breaking it five weeks ago.

“This kid is one of the toughest we will ever see come through Australian cycling. She trained through her accident in last five weeks. The doctor said she isn’t ready to race and the cast isn’t coming off but Megan was determined to race.”

“She is here and part of the Honda Dream Team. It was a proud for me to announce we had Megan added to the team because we are already one of the strongest teams in Australia and boosted the confidence of the team heading into the race,” she concluded.

The Jayco Criterium Series continues tomorrow with a tough circuit in Portarlington, 20km east of Geelong.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Goss (E3/Pure Tasmania) 12 pts 2 Chris Sutton (Team Sky) 10 3 Allan Davis (Bikebug.com) 8 4 Graeme Brown (Urban) 7 5 Leigh Howard (Jayco VIS) 6 6 Michael Matthews (Urban) 5 7 Mark Renshaw (O2 Networks) 4 8 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 9 Baden Cooke (Lowe Farms/Boomaroo Nurseries) 2 10 Jonathon Cantwell (Lowe Farms/Boomaroo Nurseries) 1

Sprint ace # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Graeme Brown (Urban) 8 pts 2 Mathew Hayman (Team Sky) 4 3 Greg Henderson (Team Sky) 3

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 E3/Pure Tasmania 12 pts 2 Urban 12 3 Team Sky 10 4 Bikebugcom 8

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Goss (E3/Pure Tasmania) 12 pts 2 Chris Sutton (Team Sky) 10 3 Allan Davis (Bikebug.com) 8 4 Graeme Brown (Urban) 7 5 Leigh Howard (Jayco VIS) 6 6 Michael Matthews (Urban) 5 7 Mark Renshaw (O2 Networks) 4 8 Joel Pearson (Genesys Wealth Advisers) 3 9 Baden Cooke (Lowe Farms/Boomaroo Nurseries) 2 10 Jonathon Cantwell (Lowe Farms/Boomaroo Nurseries) 1

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rochelle Gilmore (Honda) 12 pts 2 Belinda Goss (Vetta Pasta) 10 3 Nicole Whitburn (Unattached/Vic) 8 4 Peta Mullens (Honda) 7 5 Kirsty Broun (Virgin Blue) 6 6 Judith Arndt (Unattached/Ger) 5 7 Jessica Allen (Jayco VIS) 4 8 Sophie Williamson (Bicycle Superstore) 3 9 Emy Huntsman (Jayco VIS) 2 10 Emma Mackie (Virgin Blue) 1

Sprint ace # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peta Mullens (Honda) 3 pts 2 Megan Dunn (Honda) 3 3 Jess Allen (Jayco VIS) 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Honda 19 pts 2 Vetta Pasta 10 3 Virgin Blue 7 4 Jayco VIS 6

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rochelle Gilmore (Honda) 12 pts 2 Belinda Goss (Vetta Pasta) 10 3 Nicole Whitburn (Unattached/Vic) 8 4 Peta Mullens (Honda) 7 5 Kirsty Broun (Virgin Blue) 6 6 Judith Arndt (Unattached/Ger) 5 7 Jessica Allen (Jayco VIS) 4 8 Sophie Williamson (Bicycle Superstore) 3 9 Emy Huntsman (Jayco VIS) 2 10 Emma Mackie (Virgin Blue) 1