Great Britain's Kenny secures gold, Skinner silver in men's sprint at the Olympic Games

James sets Olympic Record in women's sprint, Boudat leads omnium overall after three rounds

Image 1 of 69

Jason Kenny passes Callum Skinner

Jason Kenny passes Callum Skinner
Image 2 of 69

Glenn O'Shea (Australia) leading during the elimination race

Glenn O'Shea (Australia) leading during the elimination race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 69

Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) would finish the individual pursuit in tenth

Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) would finish the individual pursuit in tenth
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 69

Mark Cavendish during his individual pursuit

Mark Cavendish during his individual pursuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 69

Denis Dmitriev (Russia) leads Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) during the ride off for bronze

Denis Dmitriev (Russia) leads Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) during the ride off for bronze
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 69

Bobby Lea (USA) during the individual pursuit

Bobby Lea (USA) during the individual pursuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 69

Bobby Lea (USA) during the individual pursuit

Bobby Lea (USA) during the individual pursuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 69

Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) on his way to winning the individual pursuit

Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) on his way to winning the individual pursuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 69

Roger Kluge finished fourth in the individual pursuit

Roger Kluge finished fourth in the individual pursuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 69

Thomas Boudat (France) riding to fifth in the individual pursuit

Thomas Boudat (France) riding to fifth in the individual pursuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 69

Glenn O'Shea (Australia) was 11th in the individual pursuit

Glenn O'Shea (Australia) was 11th in the individual pursuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 69

Mark Cavendish shows the effort after finishing second in the individual pursuit

Mark Cavendish shows the effort after finishing second in the individual pursuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 69

Omnium world champion Fernando Gaviria was tenth in the individual pursuit

Omnium world champion Fernando Gaviria was tenth in the individual pursuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 69

Mark Cavendish during the individual pursuit in which he finished second

Mark Cavendish during the individual pursuit in which he finished second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 69

Italian Elia Viviani was third in the individual pursuit

Italian Elia Viviani was third in the individual pursuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 69

Elia Viviani riding to third in the individual pursuit

Elia Viviani riding to third in the individual pursuit
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 69

Tianshi Zhong (China) up against Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)

Tianshi Zhong (China) up against Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 69

Tianshi Zhong (China)

Tianshi Zhong (China)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 69

Anastasiia Voinova (Russia) and Stephanie Morton (Australia) battle in the sprint

Anastasiia Voinova (Russia) and Stephanie Morton (Australia) battle in the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 69

Thomas Boudat (France) during the elimination race

Thomas Boudat (France) during the elimination race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 69

Switzerland's Gael Sutter during the elimination race

Switzerland's Gael Sutter during the elimination race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 69

Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) riding high during the elimination race

Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) riding high during the elimination race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 69

Mark Cavendish with Norman Lasse Hansen in the elimination race

Mark Cavendish with Norman Lasse Hansen in the elimination race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 69

Mark Cavendish leads during the elimination race

Mark Cavendish leads during the elimination race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 69

Bobby Lea (USA) in the elimination race

Bobby Lea (USA) in the elimination race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 69

Jasper de Buyst (Belgium) and Mark Cavendish leading during the elimination race

Jasper de Buyst (Belgium) and Mark Cavendish leading during the elimination race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 69

Thomas Boudat (France) holds the hoarding before the elimination race gets underway

Thomas Boudat (France) holds the hoarding before the elimination race gets underway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 69

Elia Viviani (Italy), in white, in the middle of the pack during the elimination race

Elia Viviani (Italy), in white, in the middle of the pack during the elimination race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 69

Elia Viviani (Italy) celebrates winning the Elimination race

Elia Viviani (Italy) celebrates winning the Elimination race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 69

Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) gets ahead of Denis Dmitriev (Russia) in the sprint for bronze

Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) gets ahead of Denis Dmitriev (Russia) in the sprint for bronze
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 69

Denis Dmitriev (Russia) celebrates winning bronze in the sprint

Denis Dmitriev (Russia) celebrates winning bronze in the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 69

Denis Dmitriev (Russia) lays a hand on Matthew Glaetzer's (Australia) back after winning the bronze medal

Denis Dmitriev (Russia) lays a hand on Matthew Glaetzer's (Australia) back after winning the bronze medal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 69

Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) and Anna Meares (Australia) in the sprint

Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) and Anna Meares (Australia) in the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 69

Callum Skinner and Jason Kenny with their medals

Callum Skinner and Jason Kenny with their medals
Image 35 of 69

The men's sprint podium of Callum Skinner, Jason Kenny and Denis Dmitriev

The men's sprint podium of Callum Skinner, Jason Kenny and Denis Dmitriev
Image 36 of 69

Jason Kenny poses the the Great Britain flag after his fifth career gold medal

Jason Kenny poses the the Great Britain flag after his fifth career gold medal
Image 37 of 69

Mark Cavendish during the elimination race

Mark Cavendish during the elimination race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 69

Jason Kenny and Maximillan Levy (Germany) in the 1/16 final

Jason Kenny and Maximillan Levy (Germany) in the 1/16 final
Image 39 of 69

Jason Kenny and Patrick Constable (Australia) await their 1/8 heat

Jason Kenny and Patrick Constable (Australia) await their 1/8 heat
Image 40 of 69

Jason Kenny and Patrick Constable (Australia) in the quarters

Jason Kenny and Patrick Constable (Australia) in the quarters
Image 41 of 69

Jason Kenny and Patrick Constable sprint for the line

Jason Kenny and Patrick Constable sprint for the line
Image 42 of 69

Callum Skinner starts ahead of Jason Kenny

Callum Skinner starts ahead of Jason Kenny
Image 43 of 69

Jason Kenny and Callum Skinner go shoulder to shoukder

Jason Kenny and Callum Skinner go shoulder to shoukder
Image 44 of 69

Jason Kenny celebrates his sprint win

Jason Kenny celebrates his sprint win
Image 45 of 69

The men's sprint podium

The men's sprint podium
Image 46 of 69

Katy Marchant (Great Britain)

Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
Image 47 of 69

Denis Dmitriev (Russia) wins the bronze medal in the men's sprint

Denis Dmitriev (Russia) wins the bronze medal in the men's sprint
Image 48 of 69

Denis Dmitriev (Russia) wins the bronze medal in the men's sprint

Denis Dmitriev (Russia) wins the bronze medal in the men's sprint
Image 49 of 69

The men's Olympic Omnium

The men's Olympic Omnium
Image 50 of 69

Jason Kenny (Great Britain) wins the Olympic men's sprint gold medal

Jason Kenny (Great Britain) wins the Olympic men's sprint gold medal
Image 51 of 69

The men's Omnium kicks off

The men's Omnium kicks off
Image 52 of 69

Olympic track racing in Rio

Olympic track racing in Rio
Image 53 of 69

The Omnium starts in Rio

The Omnium starts in Rio
Image 54 of 69

Jason Kenny (Great Britain) wins the men's Olympic sprint

Jason Kenny (Great Britain) wins the men's Olympic sprint
Image 55 of 69

Jason Kenny (Great Britain) on top of the world after his second gold in Rio

Jason Kenny (Great Britain) on top of the world after his second gold in Rio
Image 56 of 69

Anna Meares (Australia) in the sprint heats

Anna Meares (Australia) in the sprint heats
Image 57 of 69

Jason Kenny (Great Britain) wins his second gold of the 2016 Olympic Games

Jason Kenny (Great Britain) wins his second gold of the 2016 Olympic Games
Image 58 of 69

Callum Skinner leads Jason Kenny in the gold medal ride, heat 1

Callum Skinner leads Jason Kenny in the gold medal ride, heat 1
Image 59 of 69

Jason Kenny (Great Britain)

Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
Image 60 of 69

Jason Kenny & Callum Skinner in action in the men's sprint in Rio

Jason Kenny & Callum Skinner in action in the men's sprint in Rio
Image 61 of 69

Miriam Welte (Germany)

Miriam Welte (Germany)
Image 62 of 69

Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands)

Laurine van Riessen (Netherlands)
Image 63 of 69

Jason Kenny & Callum Skinner in action in the men's sprint in Rio

Jason Kenny & Callum Skinner in action in the men's sprint in Rio
Image 64 of 69

Rebecca James (Great Britain) set an Olympic record on qualifying

Rebecca James (Great Britain) set an Olympic record on qualifying
Image 65 of 69

Laurine van Riessen (the Netherlands)

Laurine van Riessen (the Netherlands)
Image 66 of 69

Anna Meares (Australia) in qualifying

Anna Meares (Australia) in qualifying
Image 67 of 69

Stephanie Morton (Australia)

Stephanie Morton (Australia)
Image 68 of 69

Katy Marchant (Great Britain)

Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
Image 69 of 69

Katy Marchant (Great Britain)

Katy Marchant (Great Britain)

Great Britain's Kenny secures gold, Skinner silver in men's sprint

Great Britain continued their dominance on the track during Day 4 at the Olympic Games on Sunday. The nation was guaranteed a gold and silver medal in the men's sprint as Jason Kenny and Callum Skinner faced each other in the final round. It was Kenny who took the victory and his fifth Olympic gold medal, leaving the younger Skinner with the silver medal.

Russia's Denis Dmitriev took the bronze medal after winning his round against Australia's Matthew Glaetzer.

Although the pair of Kenny and Skinner did not start out with the fastest sprints in the qualifying round during the previous day's racing, both went on to win their respective heats in the quarterfinals and semifinals, and advanced through to the gold-medal round.

Boudat leads men's omnium overall, Viviani and Norman Hansen win opening rounds

Elia Viviani (Italy) came out on top in a tense and thrilling men’s elimination to close out the first day in the men’s omnium. The Italian held off Thomas Boudat (France) and Fernando Gaviria (Colombia), while the Frenchman moved into the overall lead after three races. He leads Viviani with 106 points to 104 points, with Mark Cavendish third with 96 points.

After two winning rounds and a new Olympic record in the individual pursuit Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) was the first ride to be eliminated in surprise circumstances. The reining Omnium winner showed a lapse in concentration but he was not the only big-name rider to be eliminated early on with Dylan Kennett (New Zealand) and Tim Veldt (Netherlands) two more early casualties.

Roger Kluge soon followed and the door looked open for Mark Cavendish, who started the Elimination in third overall. However he ran off the track and into the centre, ending his race. From there Gaviria looked in control and he moved to the front as the group were reduced to four with Kazushige Kuboki (Japan) the next to wilt.

The Colombian then tried an attack – similar to one he used at the Worlds in London – but this time Viviani and Boudat overhauled him before the line.

In the end Viviani had too much for the Frenchman but after three events the Omnium is wide open.

Denmark’s Lasse Norman Hansen was the winner of the opening round of the men’s omnium; the scratch race, and led the six-round event into rounds two and three, individual pursuit and elimination races, held later in the evening

US rider Bobby Lea tried an attack but couldn’t hold off a chase from Hansen and Roger Kluge of Germany. Hansen and Kluge caught and passed the American and went on to lap the field to take the first two places in the scratch race and the top points.

Thomas Boudat (France) and Glenn O'Shea (Australia) finish just ahead of the bunch sprint for third and fourth points. Road sprinters Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) got the sprint for fifth, Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) was sixth and Elia Vivani (Italy) was seventh to kick off the omnium.

Norman Hansen doubled his points in the men's omnium after winning the individual pursuit with a time of 4:14.982, beating Cavendish and Viviani.

American Lea started the 4,000m individual pursuit with the fastest time of 4:23.942, and it held for almost half of the event until Tim Veldt (Netherlands) stormed through with a time of 4:22.869. As the event continued, the times kept getting faster and Dylan Kennett (New Zealand) took the top time of 4:20.180.

Viviani was matched up against Gael Suter (Switzerland). The Italian caught and passed the Swiss rider halfway through the race and finished with a time of 4:17.453.

The highly anticipated face-off came between Cavendish and Fernando Gaviria (Colombia), both chasing Viviani's top time. The Colombian put almost one second on Cavendish in the first 1,000m, but the Briton brought that back at the 2,000m mark and then moved ahead. Gaviria showed signs of struggle in the last half of the race, and Cavendish caught and passed his rival in the final 1,000m and a time of 4:16.878.

The Frenchman Thomas Boudat also had a fast time, enough to slot in behind Cavendish and Viviani with a time of 4:19.918.

The last match of the individual pursuit was between the top two ranked in the omnium so far, Roger Kluge (Germany) and Norman Hansen both chasing the top time posted in an earlier heat by Cavendish. The Dane crushed Cavendish’s time and closed out the night with 4:14.982.

Great Britain's James sets Olympic Record in women's sprint qualifying round

Great Britain kicked off Day 4 of Olympic track racing with a new Olympic Record as Rebecca James sprinted to the top of the qualification opener for the women's sprint. She finished with the fastest flying 200-metre time of 10.721. Her compatriot Katy Marchant had the second fastest time of 10.787, while Hong Kong's Wai Sze Lee finished third fastest in 10.800.

World record holder from Germany Kristina Vogel finished with the sixth fastest time during the qualifying round in 10.865, her world record sits at 10.384. The top 18 finishers in the women's sprint qualifying round advance to the 1/16th finals.

There were nine heats for the women's 1/16th finals and the women who advanced to the 1/8th final rounds were James, Marchant, Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong), Elis Liftlee (Netherlands), Tianshi Zhong (China), Vogel, Anastasiia Voinova (Russia) and Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania). The rest went on to contest the 1/16th repackages with Anna Meares, Miriam Welte and Virginie Cueff moving forward.

Full Results

Men's Sprint for gold
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
2Callum Skinner (Great Britain)

Men's Sprint for bronze
#Rider Name (Country) Team
3Denis Dmitriev (Russia)
4Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)

Men's Omnium - Scratch
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
2Roger Kluge (Germany)
3Thomas Boudat (France)
4Glenn O'Shea (Australia)
5Fernando Gaviria (Colombia)
6Mark Cavendish (Great Britain)
7Elia Viviani (Italy)
8Gael Suter (Switzerland)
9Sanghoon Park (Korea)
10Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
11Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
12Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
13Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)
14Ignacio Prado (Mexico)
15Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)
16Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong)
17Bobby Lea (United States)
18Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)

Men's Omnium - Individual pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)0:04:14.982
2Mark Cavendish (Great Britain)0:04:16.878
3Elia Viviani (Italy)0:04:17.453
4Roger Kluge (Germany)0:04:18.907
5Thomas Boudat (France)0:04:19.918
6Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)0:04:20.180
7Tim Veldt (Netherlands)0:04:22.856
8Bobby Lea (United States Of America)0:04:23.942
9Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)0:04:25.808
10Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)0:04:26.649
11Glenn O'shea (Australia)0:04:28.350
12Sanghoon Park (Korea)0:04:29.079
13Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)0:04:29.162
14Ignacio Prado (Mexico)0:04:29.396
15Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)0:04:32.503
16Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)0:04:36.246
17Gael Suter (Switzerland)0:04:36.674
18Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)0:04:39.889

Men's Omnium - Elimination
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Elia Viviani (Italy)
2Thomas Boudat (France)
3Fernando Gaviria (Colombia)
4Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)
5Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
6Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)
7Mark Cavendish (Great Britain)
8Gael Suter (Switzerland)
9Ignacio Prado (Mexico)
10Glenn O'Shea (Australia)
11Bobby Lea (United States)
12Roger Kluge (Germany)
13Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong)
14Sanghoon Park (Korea)
15Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)
16Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
17Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
18Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)

Men's Omnium Overall
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Boudat (France)106pts
2Elia Viviani (Italy)104
3Mark Cavendish (Great Britain)96
4Roger Kluge (Germany)90
5Fernando Gaviria (Colombia)90
6Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)86
7Glenn O'Shea (Australia)76
8Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)66
9Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)62
10Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)60
11Gael Suter (Switzerland)60
12Tim Veldt (Netherlands)58
13Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)56
14Sanghoon Park (Korea)56
15Bobby Lea (United States)54
16Ignacio Prado (Mexico)52
17Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong)42
18Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)28

Women's Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca James (Great Britain)0:00:10.721
2Katy Marchant (Great Britain)0:00:10.787
3Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)0:00:10.800
4Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)0:00:10.803
5Tianshi Zhong (People's Republic of China)0:00:10.820
6Kristina Vogel (Germany)0:00:10.865
7Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)0:00:10.871
8Stephanie Morton (Australia)0:00:10.875
9Anna Meares (Australia)0:00:10.947
10Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)0:00:10.978
11Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)0:00:10.985
12Kate O'brien (Canada)0:00:11.020
13Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)0:00:11.023
14Miriam Welte (Germany)0:00:11.038
15Jinjie Gong (People's Republic of China)0:00:11.068
16Virginie Cueff (France)0:00:11.099
17Monique Sullivan (Canada)0:00:11.143
18Olga Ismayilova (Azerbaijan)0:00:11.152
19Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)0:00:11.162
20Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)0:00:11.171
21Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)0:00:11.207
22Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)0:00:11.230
23Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)0:00:11.315
24Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)0:00:11.505
25Sandie Clair (France)0:00:11.517
26Helena Casas Roige (Spain)0:00:11.707
27Ebtissam Mohamed (Egypt)0:00:12.920

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rebecca James (Great Britain)
2Olga Ismayilova (Azerbaijan)

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
2Monique Sullivan (Canada)

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)
2Virginie Cueff (France)

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
2Jinjie Gong (China)

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tianshi Zhong (China)
2Miriam Welte (Germany)

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)
2Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
2Kate O'Brien (Canada)

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)
2Stephanie Morton (Australia)

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 9
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
2Anna Meares (Australia)

Women's sprint 1/16th repechages - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Anna Meares (Australia)
2Olga Ismayilova (Azerbaijan)
3Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)

Women's sprint 1/16th repechages - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Miriam Welte (Germany)
2Kate O'Brien (Canada)
3Monique Sullivan (Canada)

Women's sprint 1/16th repechages - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Virginie Cueff (France)
2Stephanie Morton (Australia)
3Jinjie Gong (China)

