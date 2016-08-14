Great Britain's Kenny secures gold, Skinner silver in men's sprint at the Olympic Games
James sets Olympic Record in women's sprint, Boudat leads omnium overall after three rounds
Great Britain's Kenny secures gold, Skinner silver in men's sprint
Great Britain continued their dominance on the track during Day 4 at the Olympic Games on Sunday. The nation was guaranteed a gold and silver medal in the men's sprint as Jason Kenny and Callum Skinner faced each other in the final round. It was Kenny who took the victory and his fifth Olympic gold medal, leaving the younger Skinner with the silver medal.
Related Articles
Russia's Denis Dmitriev took the bronze medal after winning his round against Australia's Matthew Glaetzer.
Although the pair of Kenny and Skinner did not start out with the fastest sprints in the qualifying round during the previous day's racing, both went on to win their respective heats in the quarterfinals and semifinals, and advanced through to the gold-medal round.
Boudat leads men's omnium overall, Viviani and Norman Hansen win opening rounds
Elia Viviani (Italy) came out on top in a tense and thrilling men’s elimination to close out the first day in the men’s omnium. The Italian held off Thomas Boudat (France) and Fernando Gaviria (Colombia), while the Frenchman moved into the overall lead after three races. He leads Viviani with 106 points to 104 points, with Mark Cavendish third with 96 points.
After two winning rounds and a new Olympic record in the individual pursuit Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) was the first ride to be eliminated in surprise circumstances. The reining Omnium winner showed a lapse in concentration but he was not the only big-name rider to be eliminated early on with Dylan Kennett (New Zealand) and Tim Veldt (Netherlands) two more early casualties.
Roger Kluge soon followed and the door looked open for Mark Cavendish, who started the Elimination in third overall. However he ran off the track and into the centre, ending his race. From there Gaviria looked in control and he moved to the front as the group were reduced to four with Kazushige Kuboki (Japan) the next to wilt.
The Colombian then tried an attack – similar to one he used at the Worlds in London – but this time Viviani and Boudat overhauled him before the line.
In the end Viviani had too much for the Frenchman but after three events the Omnium is wide open.
Denmark’s Lasse Norman Hansen was the winner of the opening round of the men’s omnium; the scratch race, and led the six-round event into rounds two and three, individual pursuit and elimination races, held later in the evening
US rider Bobby Lea tried an attack but couldn’t hold off a chase from Hansen and Roger Kluge of Germany. Hansen and Kluge caught and passed the American and went on to lap the field to take the first two places in the scratch race and the top points.
Thomas Boudat (France) and Glenn O'Shea (Australia) finish just ahead of the bunch sprint for third and fourth points. Road sprinters Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) got the sprint for fifth, Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) was sixth and Elia Vivani (Italy) was seventh to kick off the omnium.
Norman Hansen doubled his points in the men's omnium after winning the individual pursuit with a time of 4:14.982, beating Cavendish and Viviani.
American Lea started the 4,000m individual pursuit with the fastest time of 4:23.942, and it held for almost half of the event until Tim Veldt (Netherlands) stormed through with a time of 4:22.869. As the event continued, the times kept getting faster and Dylan Kennett (New Zealand) took the top time of 4:20.180.
Viviani was matched up against Gael Suter (Switzerland). The Italian caught and passed the Swiss rider halfway through the race and finished with a time of 4:17.453.
The highly anticipated face-off came between Cavendish and Fernando Gaviria (Colombia), both chasing Viviani's top time. The Colombian put almost one second on Cavendish in the first 1,000m, but the Briton brought that back at the 2,000m mark and then moved ahead. Gaviria showed signs of struggle in the last half of the race, and Cavendish caught and passed his rival in the final 1,000m and a time of 4:16.878.
The Frenchman Thomas Boudat also had a fast time, enough to slot in behind Cavendish and Viviani with a time of 4:19.918.
The last match of the individual pursuit was between the top two ranked in the omnium so far, Roger Kluge (Germany) and Norman Hansen both chasing the top time posted in an earlier heat by Cavendish. The Dane crushed Cavendish’s time and closed out the night with 4:14.982.
Great Britain's James sets Olympic Record in women's sprint qualifying round
Great Britain kicked off Day 4 of Olympic track racing with a new Olympic Record as Rebecca James sprinted to the top of the qualification opener for the women's sprint. She finished with the fastest flying 200-metre time of 10.721. Her compatriot Katy Marchant had the second fastest time of 10.787, while Hong Kong's Wai Sze Lee finished third fastest in 10.800.
World record holder from Germany Kristina Vogel finished with the sixth fastest time during the qualifying round in 10.865, her world record sits at 10.384. The top 18 finishers in the women's sprint qualifying round advance to the 1/16th finals.
There were nine heats for the women's 1/16th finals and the women who advanced to the 1/8th final rounds were James, Marchant, Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong), Elis Liftlee (Netherlands), Tianshi Zhong (China), Vogel, Anastasiia Voinova (Russia) and Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania). The rest went on to contest the 1/16th repackages with Anna Meares, Miriam Welte and Virginie Cueff moving forward.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|2
|Callum Skinner (Great Britain)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|3
|Denis Dmitriev (Russia)
|4
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
|2
|Roger Kluge (Germany)
|3
|Thomas Boudat (France)
|4
|Glenn O'Shea (Australia)
|5
|Fernando Gaviria (Colombia)
|6
|Mark Cavendish (Great Britain)
|7
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|8
|Gael Suter (Switzerland)
|9
|Sanghoon Park (Korea)
|10
|Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
|11
|Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
|12
|Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
|13
|Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)
|14
|Ignacio Prado (Mexico)
|15
|Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)
|16
|Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong)
|17
|Bobby Lea (United States)
|18
|Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
|0:04:14.982
|2
|Mark Cavendish (Great Britain)
|0:04:16.878
|3
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|0:04:17.453
|4
|Roger Kluge (Germany)
|0:04:18.907
|5
|Thomas Boudat (France)
|0:04:19.918
|6
|Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
|0:04:20.180
|7
|Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
|0:04:22.856
|8
|Bobby Lea (United States Of America)
|0:04:23.942
|9
|Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)
|0:04:25.808
|10
|Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)
|0:04:26.649
|11
|Glenn O'shea (Australia)
|0:04:28.350
|12
|Sanghoon Park (Korea)
|0:04:29.079
|13
|Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|0:04:29.162
|14
|Ignacio Prado (Mexico)
|0:04:29.396
|15
|Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
|0:04:32.503
|16
|Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)
|0:04:36.246
|17
|Gael Suter (Switzerland)
|0:04:36.674
|18
|Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)
|0:04:39.889
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|2
|Thomas Boudat (France)
|3
|Fernando Gaviria (Colombia)
|4
|Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)
|5
|Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
|6
|Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)
|7
|Mark Cavendish (Great Britain)
|8
|Gael Suter (Switzerland)
|9
|Ignacio Prado (Mexico)
|10
|Glenn O'Shea (Australia)
|11
|Bobby Lea (United States)
|12
|Roger Kluge (Germany)
|13
|Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong)
|14
|Sanghoon Park (Korea)
|15
|Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)
|16
|Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
|17
|Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
|18
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Boudat (France)
|106
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Italy)
|104
|3
|Mark Cavendish (Great Britain)
|96
|4
|Roger Kluge (Germany)
|90
|5
|Fernando Gaviria (Colombia)
|90
|6
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)
|86
|7
|Glenn O'Shea (Australia)
|76
|8
|Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil)
|66
|9
|Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan)
|62
|10
|Dylan Kennett (New Zealand)
|60
|11
|Gael Suter (Switzerland)
|60
|12
|Tim Veldt (Netherlands)
|58
|13
|Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)
|56
|14
|Sanghoon Park (Korea)
|56
|15
|Bobby Lea (United States)
|54
|16
|Ignacio Prado (Mexico)
|52
|17
|Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong)
|42
|18
|Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)
|28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca James (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.721
|2
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.787
|3
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:10.800
|4
|Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
|0:00:10.803
|5
|Tianshi Zhong (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:10.820
|6
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|0:00:10.865
|7
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|0:00:10.871
|8
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|0:00:10.875
|9
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|0:00:10.947
|10
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|0:00:10.978
|11
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation)
|0:00:10.985
|12
|Kate O'brien (Canada)
|0:00:11.020
|13
|Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
|0:00:11.023
|14
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|0:00:11.038
|15
|Jinjie Gong (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:11.068
|16
|Virginie Cueff (France)
|0:00:11.099
|17
|Monique Sullivan (Canada)
|0:00:11.143
|18
|Olga Ismayilova (Azerbaijan)
|0:00:11.152
|19
|Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain)
|0:00:11.162
|20
|Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)
|0:00:11.171
|21
|Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)
|0:00:11.207
|22
|Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation)
|0:00:11.230
|23
|Olivia Podmore (New Zealand)
|0:00:11.315
|24
|Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)
|0:00:11.505
|25
|Sandie Clair (France)
|0:00:11.517
|26
|Helena Casas Roige (Spain)
|0:00:11.707
|27
|Ebtissam Mohamed (Egypt)
|0:00:12.920
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rebecca James (Great Britain)
|2
|Olga Ismayilova (Azerbaijan)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katy Marchant (Great Britain)
|2
|Monique Sullivan (Canada)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)
|2
|Virginie Cueff (France)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands)
|2
|Jinjie Gong (China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tianshi Zhong (China)
|2
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kristina Vogel (Germany)
|2
|Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
|2
|Kate O'Brien (Canada)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anastasiia Voinova (Russia)
|2
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
|2
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Anna Meares (Australia)
|2
|Olga Ismayilova (Azerbaijan)
|3
|Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Miriam Welte (Germany)
|2
|Kate O'Brien (Canada)
|3
|Monique Sullivan (Canada)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Virginie Cueff (France)
|2
|Stephanie Morton (Australia)
|3
|Jinjie Gong (China)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy