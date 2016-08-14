Image 1 of 69 Jason Kenny passes Callum Skinner Image 2 of 69 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) leading during the elimination race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 69 Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) would finish the individual pursuit in tenth (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 69 Mark Cavendish during his individual pursuit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 69 Denis Dmitriev (Russia) leads Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) during the ride off for bronze (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 69 Bobby Lea (USA) during the individual pursuit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 69 Bobby Lea (USA) during the individual pursuit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 69 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) on his way to winning the individual pursuit (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 69 Roger Great Britain's Kenny secures gold, Skinner silver in men's sprint

Great Britain continued their dominance on the track during Day 4 at the Olympic Games on Sunday. The nation was guaranteed a gold and silver medal in the men's sprint as Jason Kenny and Callum Skinner faced each other in the final round. It was Kenny who took the victory and his fifth Olympic gold medal, leaving the younger Skinner with the silver medal.

Russia's Denis Dmitriev took the bronze medal after winning his round against Australia's Matthew Glaetzer.

Although the pair of Kenny and Skinner did not start out with the fastest sprints in the qualifying round during the previous day's racing, both went on to win their respective heats in the quarterfinals and semifinals, and advanced through to the gold-medal round.

Boudat leads men's omnium overall, Viviani and Norman Hansen win opening rounds

Elia Viviani (Italy) came out on top in a tense and thrilling men’s elimination to close out the first day in the men’s omnium. The Italian held off Thomas Boudat (France) and Fernando Gaviria (Colombia), while the Frenchman moved into the overall lead after three races. He leads Viviani with 106 points to 104 points, with Mark Cavendish third with 96 points.

After two winning rounds and a new Olympic record in the individual pursuit Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) was the first ride to be eliminated in surprise circumstances. The reining Omnium winner showed a lapse in concentration but he was not the only big-name rider to be eliminated early on with Dylan Kennett (New Zealand) and Tim Veldt (Netherlands) two more early casualties.

Roger Kluge soon followed and the door looked open for Mark Cavendish, who started the Elimination in third overall. However he ran off the track and into the centre, ending his race. From there Gaviria looked in control and he moved to the front as the group were reduced to four with Kazushige Kuboki (Japan) the next to wilt.

The Colombian then tried an attack – similar to one he used at the Worlds in London – but this time Viviani and Boudat overhauled him before the line.

In the end Viviani had too much for the Frenchman but after three events the Omnium is wide open.

Denmark’s Lasse Norman Hansen was the winner of the opening round of the men’s omnium; the scratch race, and led the six-round event into rounds two and three, individual pursuit and elimination races, held later in the evening

US rider Bobby Lea tried an attack but couldn’t hold off a chase from Hansen and Roger Kluge of Germany. Hansen and Kluge caught and passed the American and went on to lap the field to take the first two places in the scratch race and the top points.

Thomas Boudat (France) and Glenn O'Shea (Australia) finish just ahead of the bunch sprint for third and fourth points. Road sprinters Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) got the sprint for fifth, Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) was sixth and Elia Vivani (Italy) was seventh to kick off the omnium.

Norman Hansen doubled his points in the men's omnium after winning the individual pursuit with a time of 4:14.982, beating Cavendish and Viviani.

American Lea started the 4,000m individual pursuit with the fastest time of 4:23.942, and it held for almost half of the event until Tim Veldt (Netherlands) stormed through with a time of 4:22.869. As the event continued, the times kept getting faster and Dylan Kennett (New Zealand) took the top time of 4:20.180.

Viviani was matched up against Gael Suter (Switzerland). The Italian caught and passed the Swiss rider halfway through the race and finished with a time of 4:17.453.

The highly anticipated face-off came between Cavendish and Fernando Gaviria (Colombia), both chasing Viviani's top time. The Colombian put almost one second on Cavendish in the first 1,000m, but the Briton brought that back at the 2,000m mark and then moved ahead. Gaviria showed signs of struggle in the last half of the race, and Cavendish caught and passed his rival in the final 1,000m and a time of 4:16.878.

The Frenchman Thomas Boudat also had a fast time, enough to slot in behind Cavendish and Viviani with a time of 4:19.918.

The last match of the individual pursuit was between the top two ranked in the omnium so far, Roger Kluge (Germany) and Norman Hansen both chasing the top time posted in an earlier heat by Cavendish. The Dane crushed Cavendish’s time and closed out the night with 4:14.982.

Great Britain's James sets Olympic Record in women's sprint qualifying round

Great Britain kicked off Day 4 of Olympic track racing with a new Olympic Record as Rebecca James sprinted to the top of the qualification opener for the women's sprint. She finished with the fastest flying 200-metre time of 10.721. Her compatriot Katy Marchant had the second fastest time of 10.787, while Hong Kong's Wai Sze Lee finished third fastest in 10.800.

World record holder from Germany Kristina Vogel finished with the sixth fastest time during the qualifying round in 10.865, her world record sits at 10.384. The top 18 finishers in the women's sprint qualifying round advance to the 1/16th finals.

There were nine heats for the women's 1/16th finals and the women who advanced to the 1/8th final rounds were James, Marchant, Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong), Elis Liftlee (Netherlands), Tianshi Zhong (China), Vogel, Anastasiia Voinova (Russia) and Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania). The rest went on to contest the 1/16th repackages with Anna Meares, Miriam Welte and Virginie Cueff moving forward.

Full Results

Men's Sprint for gold # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 2 Callum Skinner (Great Britain)

Men's Sprint for bronze # Rider Name (Country) Team 3 Denis Dmitriev (Russia) 4 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)

Men's Omnium - Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) 2 Roger Kluge (Germany) 3 Thomas Boudat (France) 4 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 5 Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) 6 Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) 7 Elia Viviani (Italy) 8 Gael Suter (Switzerland) 9 Sanghoon Park (Korea) 10 Dylan Kennett (New Zealand) 11 Tim Veldt (Netherlands) 12 Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) 13 Kazushige Kuboki (Japan) 14 Ignacio Prado (Mexico) 15 Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil) 16 Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong) 17 Bobby Lea (United States) 18 Jasper De Buyst (Belgium)

Men's Omnium - Individual pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) 0:04:14.982 2 Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) 0:04:16.878 3 Elia Viviani (Italy) 0:04:17.453 4 Roger Kluge (Germany) 0:04:18.907 5 Thomas Boudat (France) 0:04:19.918 6 Dylan Kennett (New Zealand) 0:04:20.180 7 Tim Veldt (Netherlands) 0:04:22.856 8 Bobby Lea (United States Of America) 0:04:23.942 9 Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil) 0:04:25.808 10 Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Colombia) 0:04:26.649 11 Glenn O'shea (Australia) 0:04:28.350 12 Sanghoon Park (Korea) 0:04:29.079 13 Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China) 0:04:29.162 14 Ignacio Prado (Mexico) 0:04:29.396 15 Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) 0:04:32.503 16 Jasper De Buyst (Belgium) 0:04:36.246 17 Gael Suter (Switzerland) 0:04:36.674 18 Kazushige Kuboki (Japan) 0:04:39.889

Men's Omnium - Elimination # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Elia Viviani (Italy) 2 Thomas Boudat (France) 3 Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) 4 Kazushige Kuboki (Japan) 5 Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) 6 Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil) 7 Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) 8 Gael Suter (Switzerland) 9 Ignacio Prado (Mexico) 10 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 11 Bobby Lea (United States) 12 Roger Kluge (Germany) 13 Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong) 14 Sanghoon Park (Korea) 15 Jasper De Buyst (Belgium) 16 Tim Veldt (Netherlands) 17 Dylan Kennett (New Zealand) 18 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark)

Men's Omnium Overall # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas Boudat (France) 106 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Italy) 104 3 Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) 96 4 Roger Kluge (Germany) 90 5 Fernando Gaviria (Colombia) 90 6 Lasse Norman Hansen (Denmark) 86 7 Glenn O'Shea (Australia) 76 8 Gideoni Monteiro (Brazil) 66 9 Artyom Zakharov (Kazakhstan) 62 10 Dylan Kennett (New Zealand) 60 11 Gael Suter (Switzerland) 60 12 Tim Veldt (Netherlands) 58 13 Kazushige Kuboki (Japan) 56 14 Sanghoon Park (Korea) 56 15 Bobby Lea (United States) 54 16 Ignacio Prado (Mexico) 52 17 Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong) 42 18 Jasper De Buyst (Belgium) 28

Women's Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca James (Great Britain) 0:00:10.721 2 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 0:00:10.787 3 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:10.800 4 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) 0:00:10.803 5 Tianshi Zhong (People's Republic of China) 0:00:10.820 6 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 0:00:10.865 7 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 0:00:10.871 8 Stephanie Morton (Australia) 0:00:10.875 9 Anna Meares (Australia) 0:00:10.947 10 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 0:00:10.978 11 Anastasiia Voinova (Russian Federation) 0:00:10.985 12 Kate O'brien (Canada) 0:00:11.020 13 Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands) 0:00:11.023 14 Miriam Welte (Germany) 0:00:11.038 15 Jinjie Gong (People's Republic of China) 0:00:11.068 16 Virginie Cueff (France) 0:00:11.099 17 Monique Sullivan (Canada) 0:00:11.143 18 Olga Ismayilova (Azerbaijan) 0:00:11.152 19 Tania Calvo Barbero (Spain) 0:00:11.162 20 Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba) 0:00:11.171 21 Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia) 0:00:11.207 22 Daria Shmeleva (Russian Federation) 0:00:11.230 23 Olivia Podmore (New Zealand) 0:00:11.315 24 Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia) 0:00:11.505 25 Sandie Clair (France) 0:00:11.517 26 Helena Casas Roige (Spain) 0:00:11.707 27 Ebtissam Mohamed (Egypt) 0:00:12.920

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Rebecca James (Great Britain) 2 Olga Ismayilova (Azerbaijan)

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Katy Marchant (Great Britain) 2 Monique Sullivan (Canada)

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong) 2 Virginie Cueff (France)

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Elis Ligtlee (Netherlands) 2 Jinjie Gong (China)

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tianshi Zhong (China) 2 Miriam Welte (Germany)

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kristina Vogel (Germany) 2 Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) 2 Kate O'Brien (Canada)

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anastasiia Voinova (Russia) 2 Stephanie Morton (Australia)

Women's sprint 1/16th finals - Heat 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania) 2 Anna Meares (Australia)

Women's sprint 1/16th repechages - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Anna Meares (Australia) 2 Olga Ismayilova (Azerbaijan) 3 Laurine Van Riessen (Netherlands)

Women's sprint 1/16th repechages - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Miriam Welte (Germany) 2 Kate O'Brien (Canada) 3 Monique Sullivan (Canada)