Trending

Great Britain take gold, set world record in men's team pursuit

China set world record, take gold in women's team sprint, Kenny sets Olympic record

Image 1 of 47

Edward Clancy, Steven Burke, Owain Doull and Bradley Wiggins of Team Great Britain celebrates winning the gold medal after the Men's Team Pursuit Final for Gold

Edward Clancy, Steven Burke, Owain Doull and Bradley Wiggins of Team Great Britain celebrates winning the gold medal after the Men's Team Pursuit Final for Gold
Image 2 of 47

Team China competes in the Women's Team Sprint Qualifying on Day 7 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games

Team China competes in the Women's Team Sprint Qualifying on Day 7 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games
Image 3 of 47

Bradley Wiggins leads Team GB to team pursuit gold at the 2016 Olypmic Games

Bradley Wiggins leads Team GB to team pursuit gold at the 2016 Olypmic Games
Image 4 of 47

China's Gong Jinjie celebrates after winning gold in the women's Team Sprint

China's Gong Jinjie celebrates after winning gold in the women's Team Sprint
Image 5 of 47

Bradley Wiggins celebrates winning gold in the team pursuit at the 2016 Olympics.

Bradley Wiggins celebrates winning gold in the team pursuit at the 2016 Olympics.
Image 6 of 47

Denmark's team pursuit riders celebrate their bronze medal ride.

Denmark's team pursuit riders celebrate their bronze medal ride.
Image 7 of 47

Denmark's Frederik Madsen celebrates after winning bronze in the men's Team Pursuit

Denmark's Frederik Madsen celebrates after winning bronze in the men's Team Pursuit
Image 8 of 47

Denmark on the way to bronze in the team pursuit.

Denmark on the way to bronze in the team pursuit.
Image 9 of 47

China's Zhong Tianshi (L) and China's Gong Jinjie compete in the women's Team Sprint

China's Zhong Tianshi (L) and China's Gong Jinjie compete in the women's Team Sprint
Image 10 of 47

China's Zhong Tianshi celebrates after winning gold in the women's Team Sprint

China's Zhong Tianshi celebrates after winning gold in the women's Team Sprint
Image 11 of 47

Bradley Wiggins (R) and Owain Doull (L) of Team Great Britain celebrates winning the gold medal after the Men's Team Pursuit Fina

Bradley Wiggins (R) and Owain Doull (L) of Team Great Britain celebrates winning the gold medal after the Men's Team Pursuit Fina
Image 12 of 47

Team GB before the start of the team pursuit finals

Team GB before the start of the team pursuit finals
Image 13 of 47

Britain's Edward Clancy (R) and Britain's Bradley Wiggins celebrate after winning gold in the men's Team Pursuit finals

Britain's Edward Clancy (R) and Britain's Bradley Wiggins celebrate after winning gold in the men's Team Pursuit finals
Image 14 of 47

Silver medallists Russia's Daria Shmeleva and Russia's Anastasiia Voinova, gold medallists China's Gong Jinjie and China's Zhong Tianshi and bronze medallists Germany's Kristina Vogel and Germany's Miriam Welte pose on the podium after the women's Team Sprint

Silver medallists Russia's Daria Shmeleva and Russia's Anastasiia Voinova, gold medallists China's Gong Jinjie and China's Zhong Tianshi and bronze medallists Germany's Kristina Vogel and Germany's Miriam Welte pose on the podium after the women's Team Sprint
Image 15 of 47

Gold medallists China's Gong Jinjie (L) and China's Zhong Tianshi pose on the podium with their medals after the women's Team Sprint

Gold medallists China's Gong Jinjie (L) and China's Zhong Tianshi pose on the podium with their medals after the women's Team Sprint
Image 16 of 47

Gold medallists Britain's Owain Doull, Britain's Edward Clancy, Britain's Steven Burke and Britain's Bradley Wiggins pose on the podium after the men's Team Pursuit

Gold medallists Britain's Owain Doull, Britain's Edward Clancy, Britain's Steven Burke and Britain's Bradley Wiggins pose on the podium after the men's Team Pursuit
Image 17 of 47

Silver medallists Australia's Michael Hepburn, Australia's Jack Bobridge and Australia's Sam Welsford, gold medallists Britain's Owain Doull, Britain's Edward Clancy, Britain's Steven Burke and Britain's Bradley Wiggins and bronze medallists Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen, Denmark's Niklas Larsen, Denmark's Frederik Madsen and Denmark's Casper Von Folsach pose on the podium after the men's Team Pursuit

Silver medallists Australia's Michael Hepburn, Australia's Jack Bobridge and Australia's Sam Welsford, gold medallists Britain's Owain Doull, Britain's Edward Clancy, Britain's Steven Burke and Britain's Bradley Wiggins and bronze medallists Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen, Denmark's Niklas Larsen, Denmark's Frederik Madsen and Denmark's Casper Von Folsach pose on the podium after the men's Team Pursuit
Image 18 of 47

Bradley Wiggins leads Great Britain to Olympic gold

Bradley Wiggins leads Great Britain to Olympic gold
Image 19 of 47

Team Great Britain on the way to team pursuit gold

Team Great Britain on the way to team pursuit gold
Image 20 of 47

Gold medalists Owain Doull, Edward Clancy, Steven Burke and Bradley Wiggins of Team Great Britain pose for photographs

Gold medalists Owain Doull, Edward Clancy, Steven Burke and Bradley Wiggins of Team Great Britain pose for photographs
Image 21 of 47

Australia's Jack Bobridge, Australia's Alexander Edmondson, Australia's Michael Hepburn and Australia's Sam Welsford compete in the men's Team Pursuit

Australia's Jack Bobridge, Australia's Alexander Edmondson, Australia's Michael Hepburn and Australia's Sam Welsford compete in the men's Team Pursuit
Image 22 of 47

Bradley Wiggins gets ready to go

Bradley Wiggins gets ready to go
Image 23 of 47

Njisane Phillip (L) of Trinidad and Tobago reacts after his defeat to Chao Xu of China in the Men's Sprint

Njisane Phillip (L) of Trinidad and Tobago reacts after his defeat to Chao Xu of China in the Men's Sprint
Image 24 of 47

Jason Kenny (Great Britain)

Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
Image 25 of 47

Damian Zielinski of Poland competes in the Men's Sprint

Damian Zielinski of Poland competes in the Men's Sprint
Image 26 of 47

Image 27 of 47

Gregory Bauge of France competes in the Men's Sprint

Gregory Bauge of France competes in the Men's Sprint
Image 28 of 47

Image 29 of 47

Image 30 of 47

Jinjie Gong (R) and Tianshi Zhong (L) of Team China celebrates winning the gold medal after beating Team Russia in the Women's Team Sprint

Jinjie Gong (R) and Tianshi Zhong (L) of Team China celebrates winning the gold medal after beating Team Russia in the Women's Team Sprint
Image 31 of 47

Jinjie Gong (R) and Tianshi Zhong (L) of Team China celebrates winning the gold medal after beating Team Russia in the Women's Team Sprint

Jinjie Gong (R) and Tianshi Zhong (L) of Team China celebrates winning the gold medal after beating Team Russia in the Women's Team Sprint
Image 32 of 47

Jinjie Gong (R) and Tianshi Zhong (C) of Team China celebrates winning the gold medal with their coach after beating Team Russia in the Women's Team Sprint final for gold

Jinjie Gong (R) and Tianshi Zhong (C) of Team China celebrates winning the gold medal with their coach after beating Team Russia in the Women's Team Sprint final for gold
Image 33 of 47

Anastasiia Voinova and Daria Shmeleva of Team Russia compete in the Women's Team Sprint

Anastasiia Voinova and Daria Shmeleva of Team Russia compete in the Women's Team Sprint
Image 34 of 47

Denis Dmitriev of Russia competes in the Men's Sprint

Denis Dmitriev of Russia competes in the Men's Sprint
Image 35 of 47

Callum Skinner (front) of Great Britain and Patrick Constable (back) of Australia compete in the Men's Sprint

Callum Skinner (front) of Great Britain and Patrick Constable (back) of Australia compete in the Men's Sprint
Image 36 of 47

Italian riders celebrate with the crowd

Italian riders celebrate with the crowd
Image 37 of 47

Day 2 at the track saw the men's team pursuit action

Day 2 at the track saw the men's team pursuit action
Image 38 of 47

Patrick Constable of Australia competes in the Men's Sprint Qualifying

Patrick Constable of Australia competes in the Men's Sprint Qualifying
Image 39 of 47

Callum Skinner (Great Britain)

Callum Skinner (Great Britain)
Image 40 of 47

Jason Kenny (L) of Great Britain and Maximilian Levy (R) of Germany compete in the Men's Sprint

Jason Kenny (L) of Great Britain and Maximilian Levy (R) of Germany compete in the Men's Sprint
Image 41 of 47

Nikita Shurshin of Russia competes in the Men's Sprint

Nikita Shurshin of Russia competes in the Men's Sprint
Image 42 of 47

New Zealand compete in the team pursuit

New Zealand compete in the team pursuit
Image 43 of 47

Team pursuit action

Team pursuit action
Image 44 of 47

Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel of Team Germany celebrates winning the bronze medal after the Women's Team Sprint

Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel of Team Germany celebrates winning the bronze medal after the Women's Team Sprint
Image 45 of 47

Jason kenny (Great Britain)

Jason kenny (Great Britain)
Image 46 of 47

Jason Kenny (Great Britain)

Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
Image 47 of 47

Callum Skinner (Great Britain)

Callum Skinner (Great Britain)

Great Britain take gold, set world record in men's team pursuit

Great Britain won a thrilling finale against Australia to win gold in the men’s team pursuit, setting a new world record in the process with a time of 3:50.265. Bradley Wiggins, Steve Burke, Owain Doull, and Ed Clancy were pushed to the wire by an Australian team that led until the final few laps before cracks started to appear in the line-up.

Related Articles

Bradley Wiggins wins fifth Olympic gold medal

Olympic Games: Great Britain top medal table so far

Olympic Games: Mixed weekend for Australia on the track

At the half way point Australia had been up by 0.7 of second and looked on course to take the gold medal despite Great Britain breaking the world record in their semi-final against New Zealand.

The Australian’s – consisting of Alexander Edmondson, Jack Bobridge, Michael Hepburn and Sam Welsford - started fastest and it took the majority of the race before the defending champions were able to draw level. When Australia lost a man with six laps remaining the tables began to turn, but there was still time for a dramatic finish with Great Britain losing one man and then seeing a gap form between their remaining three riders. However they held on to take gold and set their second world record of the evening. The win also marked Bradley Wiggins fifth Olympic gold medal and Ed Clancy’s third.

In the race for bronze Denmark (3:53.789) had too much for New Zealand (3:56.753). The Danish foursome of Lasse Norman Hansen, Niklas Larsen, Frederik Madsen and Casper Von Folsach, always had their rivals under control but lost out to Australia earlier in the evening in their semi-final heat.

"It's hard not to come off the track and spout a load of cliches but really, the last 12 months we have done everything together,” Wiggins told the BBC after the gold medal ride.

"Training camps at altitude, early starts and late finishes. Cycling on Christmas Day. It was all for this and we've done it. These three guys here are amazing.

"When you have guys like that it makes your life easier. I was trying not to think about winning but these guys have been bouncing off the ceiling all afternoon. It was fantastic."

China set world record on way to gold medal in women's team sprint

China’s Tiansh Zhong and Jinjie Gong bounced back from missing out on gold at the World Championships with a comprehensive victory in the women’s team sprint. China’s Tiansh Zhong and Jinjie Gong qualified fastest and then put Russia to the sword in a repeat match up from the World Championships. The Chinese team posted a time of 32.107, with Russia taking silver in a time of 32.401.

At the world championships in London the Chinese teams celebrated a win over Russia in the finally only to be disqualified a few minutes later due to an illegal change.

In the race for bronze German edged out Autarlia’s Anna Meares and Stephanie Morton. The Australian pair enjoyed the faster start but Germany’s Kristina Vogel, 25, put in a scintillating final lap to rescue a bronze medal. The German team posted a time of 32.636 with Australia finishing in a time of 32.658. The Germans beat Australia to bronze at the World Championships earlier in the season.

China had qualified fastest with a time of 32.305. They topped the standings ahead of Russia and 2012 Olympic Games champions Germany. Australia’s Anna Meares and Stephanie Morton took fourth in a time of 32.881.

Kenny breaks Olympic record in men's sprint qualifier

Jason Kenny (Great Britain) set a new Olympic record in the men’s sprint qualifying round.

Setting off last, the World and Olympic champion in the event set a time of 9.55 to nudge his teammate Callum Skinner – who had broken the Olympic record earlier in the session in a time of 9.703 – into second. Australia’s Matthew Glaetzer finished third in a time of 9.704.

France’s Gregory Bauge qualified in fifth place with compatriot Francois Pervis in 11th. Last rider to go through was Maximilian Levy who finished in 18th place, in a time of 10.035. Theo Bos (Netherlands) failed to progress on his return to the track in the Olympics. 

Results

Women's Team Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1China0:00:32.305
Jinjie Gong
Tiansh Zhong
2Russia0:00:32.655
Daria Shmeleva
Anastasii Voinova
3Germany0:00:32.673
Mirian Welte
Kristina Vogel
4Australia0:00:32.881
Anna Meares
Stephanie Morton
5Netherlands0:00:33.189
Laurine Van Riessen
Elis Ligtlee
6France0:00:33.625
Sandi Clair
Virginie Cueff
7Canada0:00:33.735
Kate O'Brian
Monique Sullivan
8Spain0:00:33.891
Tania Calvo Barbero
Helena Casas Roige
9New Zealand824:18:14.400
Natasha Hansen
Olivia Podmore

Women's Team Sprint Round 1 Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:00:32.636
Anna Meares
Stephanie Morton
2Netherlands0:00:32.792
Laurine Van Riessen
Elis Ligtlee

Women's Team Sprint Round 1 Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany0:00:32.806
Mirian Welte
Kristina Vogel
2France0:00:33.517
Sandi Clair
Virginie Cueff

Women's Team Spritn Round 1 Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Russia0:00:32.324
Daria Shmeleva
Anastasii Voinova
2Canada0:00:33.684
Kate O'Brian
Monique Sullivan

Women's Team Sprint Round 1 Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1China0:00:31.928
Jinjie Gong
Tiansh Zhong
2Spain0:00:33.531
Tania Calvo Barbero
Helena Casas Roige

Women's Team Sprint Bronze Medal Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Germany0:00:32.636
Mirian Welte
Kristina Vogel
4Australia0:00:32.658
Anna Meares
Stephanie Morton

Women's Team Sprint Gold Medal Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1China0:00:32.107
Jinjie Gong
Tiansh Zhong
2Russia0:00:32.401
Daria Shmeleva
Anastasii Voinova

 

Men's Sprint Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Kenny (Great Britain)0:00:09.551
2Callum Skinner (Great Britain)0:00:00.152
3Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)0:00:00.153
4Denis Dmitriev (Russia)0:00:00.223
5Gregory Bauge (France)0:00:00.256
6Njisane Phillip (Trinidad)0:00:00.262
7Damian Zielinski (Poland)0:00:00.272
8Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)0:00:00.286
9Sam Webster (New Zealand)0:00:00.329
10Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)0:00:00.344
11Francois Pervis (France)0:00:00.347
12Joachim Eilers (Germany)0:00:00.357
13Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)0:00:00.418
14Rafal Sarnecki (Poland)0:00:00.430
15Chao Xu (China)0:00:00.388
16Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)0:00:00.430
17Patrick Constable (Australia)0:00:00.459
18Max Levy (germany)0:00:00.484

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Kenny (Great Britain)0:00:10.245
2Maximilian Levy (Germany)0:00:00.066

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Callum Skinner (Great Britain)0:00:10.254
2Patrick Constable (Ausralia)0:00:00.071

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Glaetzer (Asutralia)0:00:10.299
2Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)0:00:00.058

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denis Dmitriev (Russia)0:00:10.141
2Rafal Sarnecki (Pol)0:00:00.036

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals Heat 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Bauge (France)0:00:10.214
2Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)0:00:00.050

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals Heat 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chao Xu (China)0:00:10.373
2Njisane Phillip (Trinidad)0:00:00.145

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals Heat 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joachim Eilers (Germany)0:00:10.428
2Damian Zielinski (Poland)0:00:00.041

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals Heat 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)0:00:10.181
2Francois Pervis (France)0:00:00.052

Men's Sprint 1/6 Finals Heat 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Webtser (New Zealand)0:00:10.159
2Ed Dawkins (New Zealand)0:00:00.150

Men's Sprint Repechage Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maximilian Levy (Germany)0:00:10.356
2Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)0:00:00.024
3Njisane Phillip (Trinidad)0:00:01.429

Men's Sprint Repechage Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Constable (Australia)0:00:10.363
2Damian Zielinski (Poland)0:00:00.028
3Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)0:00:00.378

Men's Sprint Repechage Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)0:00:10.272
2Rafal Sarnecki (Poland)0:00:00.086
3Francois Pervis (France)0:00:00.607

 

Men's Team Pursuit Round 1 Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Germany0:03:56.903
Henning Bommel
Nils Schomber
Kersten Thiele
Domenic Weinstein
2Switzerland0:04:03.580
Olivier Beer
Silvan Dillier
They Schir
Cyrille Thiery

Men's Team Pursuit Round 1 Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Italy0:03:55.724
Simone Consonni
Liam Bertazzo
Filippo Ganna
Francesco Lamon
2China0:04:04.240
Yang Fan
Hao Liu
Chenlu Qin
Pingan Shen

Men's Team Pursuit Round 1 Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia0:03:53.429
Alexander Edmondson
Jack Bobridge
Michael Hepburn
Sam Welsford
2Denmark0:03:53.542
Lasse Norman Hamsen
Niklas Larsen
Frederik Madsen
Casper Von Folsach

Men's Team Pursuit Round 1 Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:03:50.570
Ed Clancy
Steven Burke
Owian Doull
Bradley Wiggins
2New Zealand0:03:55.654
Pieter Bulling
Aaron Gate
Dylan Kennett
Regan Gough

Men's Team Pursuit Finals 7-8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
7Switzerland0:04:01.786
Olivier Beer
Silvan Dillier
They Schir
Cyrille Thiery
8China0:04:03.687
Yang Fan
Hao Liu
Chenlu Qin
Pingan Shen

Men's Team Pursuit Finals 5-6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
5Germany0:03:59.485
Henning Bommel
Nils Schomber
Kersten Thiele
Domenic Weinstein
6Italy0:04:02.360
Simone Consonni
Liam Bertazzo
Filippo Ganna
Francesco Lamon

Men's Team Pursuit Bronze Medal Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3Denmark0:03:53.789
Lasse Norman Hamsen
Niklas Larsen
Frederik Madsen
Casper Von Folsach
4New Zealand0:03:56.753
Pieter Bulling
Aaron Gate
Dylan Kennett
Regan Gough

Men's Team Pursuit Gold Medal Race
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:03:50.265
Ed Clancy
Steven Burke
Owian Doull
Bradley Wiggins
2Australia0:03:51.008
Alexander Edmondson
Jack Bobridge
Michael Hepburn
Sam Welsford

 

Latest on Cyclingnews