Image 1 of 47 Edward Clancy, Steven Burke, Owain Doull and Bradley Wiggins of Team Great Britain celebrates winning the gold medal after the Men's Team Pursuit Final for Gold Image 2 of 47 Team China competes in the Women's Team Sprint Qualifying on Day 7 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Image 3 of 47 Bradley Wiggins leads Team GB to team pursuit gold at the 2016 Olypmic Games Image 4 of 47 China's Gong Jinjie celebrates after winning gold in the women's Team Sprint Image 5 of 47 Bradley Wiggins celebrates winning gold in the team pursuit at the 2016 Olympics. Image 6 of 47 Denmark's team pursuit riders celebrate their bronze medal ride. Image 7 of 47 Denmark's Frederik Madsen celebrates after winning bronze in the men's Team Pursuit Image 8 of 47 Denmark on the way to bronze in the team pursuit. Image 9 of 47 China's Zhong Tianshi (L) and China's Gong Jinjie compete in the women's Team Sprint Image 10 of 47 China's Zhong Tianshi celebrates after winning gold in the women's Team Sprint Image 11 of 47 Bradley Wiggins (R) and Owain Doull (L) of Team Great Britain celebrates winning the gold medal after the Men's Team Pursuit Fina Image 12 of 47 Team GB before the start of the team pursuit finals Image 13 of 47 Britain's Edward Clancy (R) and Britain's Bradley Wiggins celebrate after winning gold in the men's Team Pursuit finals Image 14 of 47 Silver medallists Russia's Daria Shmeleva and Russia's Anastasiia Voinova, gold medallists China's Gong Jinjie and China's Zhong Tianshi and bronze medallists Germany's Kristina Vogel and Germany's Miriam Welte pose on the podium after the women's Team Sprint Image 15 of 47 Gold medallists China's Gong Jinjie (L) and China's Zhong Tianshi pose on the podium with their medals after the women's Team Sprint Image 16 of 47 Gold medallists Britain's Owain Doull, Britain's Edward Clancy, Britain's Steven Burke and Britain's Bradley Wiggins pose on the podium after the men's Team Pursuit Image 17 of 47 Silver medallists Australia's Michael Hepburn, Australia's Jack Bobridge and Australia's Sam Welsford, gold medallists Britain's Owain Doull, Britain's Edward Clancy, Britain's Steven Burke and Britain's Bradley Wiggins and bronze medallists Denmark's Lasse Norman Hansen, Denmark's Niklas Larsen, Denmark's Frederik Madsen and Denmark's Casper Von Folsach pose on the podium after the men's Team Pursuit Image 18 of 47 Bradley Wiggins leads Great Britain to Olympic gold Image 19 of 47 Team Great Britain on the way to team pursuit gold Image 20 of 47 Gold medalists Owain Doull, Edward Clancy, Steven Burke and Bradley Wiggins of Team Great Britain pose for photographs Image 21 of 47 Australia's Jack Bobridge, Australia's Alexander Edmondson, Australia's Michael Hepburn and Australia's Sam Welsford compete in the men's Team Pursuit Image 22 of 47 Bradley Wiggins gets ready to go Image 23 of 47 Njisane Phillip (L) of Trinidad and Tobago reacts after his defeat to Chao Xu of China in the Men's Sprint Image 24 of 47 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) Image 25 of 47 Damian Zielinski of Poland competes in the Men's Sprint Image 26 of 47 Image 27 of 47 Gregory Bauge of France competes in the Men's Sprint Image 28 of 47 Image 29 of 47 Image 30 of 47 Jinjie Gong (R) and Tianshi Zhong (L) of Team China celebrates winning the gold medal after beating Team Russia in the Women's Team Sprint Image 31 of 47 Jinjie Gong (R) and Tianshi Zhong (L) of Team China celebrates winning the gold medal after beating Team Russia in the Women's Team Sprint Image 32 of 47 Jinjie Gong (R) and Tianshi Zhong (C) of Team China celebrates winning the gold medal with their coach after beating Team Russia in the Women's Team Sprint final for gold Image 33 of 47 Anastasiia Voinova and Daria Shmeleva of Team Russia compete in the Women's Team Sprint Image 34 of 47 Denis Dmitriev of Russia competes in the Men's Sprint Image 35 of 47 Callum Skinner (front) of Great Britain and Patrick Constable (back) of Australia compete in the Men's Sprint Image 36 of 47 Italian riders celebrate with the crowd Image 37 of 47 Day 2 at the track saw the men's team pursuit action Image 38 of 47 Patrick Constable of Australia competes in the Men's Sprint Qualifying Image 39 of 47 Callum Skinner (Great Britain) Image 40 of 47 Jason Kenny (L) of Great Britain and Maximilian Levy (R) of Germany compete in the Men's Sprint Image 41 of 47 Nikita Shurshin of Russia competes in the Men's Sprint Image 42 of 47 New Zealand compete in the team pursuit Image 43 of 47 Team pursuit action Image 44 of 47 Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel of Team Germany celebrates winning the bronze medal after the Women's Team Sprint Image 45 of 47 Jason kenny (Great Britain) Image 46 of 47 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) Image 47 of 47 Callum Skinner (Great Britain)

Great Britain take gold, set world record in men's team pursuit

Great Britain won a thrilling finale against Australia to win gold in the men’s team pursuit, setting a new world record in the process with a time of 3:50.265. Bradley Wiggins, Steve Burke, Owain Doull, and Ed Clancy were pushed to the wire by an Australian team that led until the final few laps before cracks started to appear in the line-up.

At the half way point Australia had been up by 0.7 of second and looked on course to take the gold medal despite Great Britain breaking the world record in their semi-final against New Zealand.

The Australian’s – consisting of Alexander Edmondson, Jack Bobridge, Michael Hepburn and Sam Welsford - started fastest and it took the majority of the race before the defending champions were able to draw level. When Australia lost a man with six laps remaining the tables began to turn, but there was still time for a dramatic finish with Great Britain losing one man and then seeing a gap form between their remaining three riders. However they held on to take gold and set their second world record of the evening. The win also marked Bradley Wiggins fifth Olympic gold medal and Ed Clancy’s third.

In the race for bronze Denmark (3:53.789) had too much for New Zealand (3:56.753). The Danish foursome of Lasse Norman Hansen, Niklas Larsen, Frederik Madsen and Casper Von Folsach, always had their rivals under control but lost out to Australia earlier in the evening in their semi-final heat.

"It's hard not to come off the track and spout a load of cliches but really, the last 12 months we have done everything together,” Wiggins told the BBC after the gold medal ride.

"Training camps at altitude, early starts and late finishes. Cycling on Christmas Day. It was all for this and we've done it. These three guys here are amazing.

"When you have guys like that it makes your life easier. I was trying not to think about winning but these guys have been bouncing off the ceiling all afternoon. It was fantastic."

China set world record on way to gold medal in women's team sprint

China’s Tiansh Zhong and Jinjie Gong bounced back from missing out on gold at the World Championships with a comprehensive victory in the women’s team sprint. China’s Tiansh Zhong and Jinjie Gong qualified fastest and then put Russia to the sword in a repeat match up from the World Championships. The Chinese team posted a time of 32.107, with Russia taking silver in a time of 32.401.

At the world championships in London the Chinese teams celebrated a win over Russia in the finally only to be disqualified a few minutes later due to an illegal change.

In the race for bronze German edged out Autarlia’s Anna Meares and Stephanie Morton. The Australian pair enjoyed the faster start but Germany’s Kristina Vogel, 25, put in a scintillating final lap to rescue a bronze medal. The German team posted a time of 32.636 with Australia finishing in a time of 32.658. The Germans beat Australia to bronze at the World Championships earlier in the season.

China had qualified fastest with a time of 32.305. They topped the standings ahead of Russia and 2012 Olympic Games champions Germany. Australia’s Anna Meares and Stephanie Morton took fourth in a time of 32.881.

Kenny breaks Olympic record in men's sprint qualifier

Jason Kenny (Great Britain) set a new Olympic record in the men’s sprint qualifying round.

Setting off last, the World and Olympic champion in the event set a time of 9.55 to nudge his teammate Callum Skinner – who had broken the Olympic record earlier in the session in a time of 9.703 – into second. Australia’s Matthew Glaetzer finished third in a time of 9.704.

France’s Gregory Bauge qualified in fifth place with compatriot Francois Pervis in 11th. Last rider to go through was Maximilian Levy who finished in 18th place, in a time of 10.035. Theo Bos (Netherlands) failed to progress on his return to the track in the Olympics.

Results

Women's Team Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 China 0:00:32.305 Jinjie Gong Tiansh Zhong 2 Russia 0:00:32.655 Daria Shmeleva Anastasii Voinova 3 Germany 0:00:32.673 Mirian Welte Kristina Vogel 4 Australia 0:00:32.881 Anna Meares Stephanie Morton 5 Netherlands 0:00:33.189 Laurine Van Riessen Elis Ligtlee 6 France 0:00:33.625 Sandi Clair Virginie Cueff 7 Canada 0:00:33.735 Kate O'Brian Monique Sullivan 8 Spain 0:00:33.891 Tania Calvo Barbero Helena Casas Roige 9 New Zealand 824:18:14.400 Natasha Hansen Olivia Podmore

Women's Team Sprint Round 1 Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:00:32.636 Anna Meares Stephanie Morton 2 Netherlands 0:00:32.792 Laurine Van Riessen Elis Ligtlee

Women's Team Sprint Round 1 Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:00:32.806 Mirian Welte Kristina Vogel 2 France 0:00:33.517 Sandi Clair Virginie Cueff

Women's Team Spritn Round 1 Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Russia 0:00:32.324 Daria Shmeleva Anastasii Voinova 2 Canada 0:00:33.684 Kate O'Brian Monique Sullivan

Women's Team Sprint Round 1 Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 China 0:00:31.928 Jinjie Gong Tiansh Zhong 2 Spain 0:00:33.531 Tania Calvo Barbero Helena Casas Roige

Women's Team Sprint Bronze Medal Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Germany 0:00:32.636 Mirian Welte Kristina Vogel 4 Australia 0:00:32.658 Anna Meares Stephanie Morton

Women's Team Sprint Gold Medal Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 China 0:00:32.107 Jinjie Gong Tiansh Zhong 2 Russia 0:00:32.401 Daria Shmeleva Anastasii Voinova

Men's Sprint Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 0:00:09.551 2 Callum Skinner (Great Britain) 0:00:00.152 3 Matthew Glaetzer (Australia) 0:00:00.153 4 Denis Dmitriev (Russia) 0:00:00.223 5 Gregory Bauge (France) 0:00:00.256 6 Njisane Phillip (Trinidad) 0:00:00.262 7 Damian Zielinski (Poland) 0:00:00.272 8 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) 0:00:00.286 9 Sam Webster (New Zealand) 0:00:00.329 10 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 0:00:00.344 11 Francois Pervis (France) 0:00:00.347 12 Joachim Eilers (Germany) 0:00:00.357 13 Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic) 0:00:00.418 14 Rafal Sarnecki (Poland) 0:00:00.430 15 Chao Xu (China) 0:00:00.388 16 Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia) 0:00:00.430 17 Patrick Constable (Australia) 0:00:00.459 18 Max Levy (germany) 0:00:00.484

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Kenny (Great Britain) 0:00:10.245 2 Maximilian Levy (Germany) 0:00:00.066

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Callum Skinner (Great Britain) 0:00:10.254 2 Patrick Constable (Ausralia) 0:00:00.071

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Glaetzer (Asutralia) 0:00:10.299 2 Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia) 0:00:00.058

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denis Dmitriev (Russia) 0:00:10.141 2 Rafal Sarnecki (Pol) 0:00:00.036

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals Heat 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Bauge (France) 0:00:10.214 2 Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic) 0:00:00.050

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals Heat 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chao Xu (China) 0:00:10.373 2 Njisane Phillip (Trinidad) 0:00:00.145

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals Heat 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joachim Eilers (Germany) 0:00:10.428 2 Damian Zielinski (Poland) 0:00:00.041

Men's Sprint 1/16 Finals Heat 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) 0:00:10.181 2 Francois Pervis (France) 0:00:00.052

Men's Sprint 1/6 Finals Heat 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Webtser (New Zealand) 0:00:10.159 2 Ed Dawkins (New Zealand) 0:00:00.150

Men's Sprint Repechage Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maximilian Levy (Germany) 0:00:10.356 2 Edward Dawkins (New Zealand) 0:00:00.024 3 Njisane Phillip (Trinidad) 0:00:01.429

Men's Sprint Repechage Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Constable (Australia) 0:00:10.363 2 Damian Zielinski (Poland) 0:00:00.028 3 Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic) 0:00:00.378

Men's Sprint Repechage Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia) 0:00:10.272 2 Rafal Sarnecki (Poland) 0:00:00.086 3 Francois Pervis (France) 0:00:00.607

Men's Team Pursuit Round 1 Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Germany 0:03:56.903 Henning Bommel Nils Schomber Kersten Thiele Domenic Weinstein 2 Switzerland 0:04:03.580 Olivier Beer Silvan Dillier They Schir Cyrille Thiery

Men's Team Pursuit Round 1 Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Italy 0:03:55.724 Simone Consonni Liam Bertazzo Filippo Ganna Francesco Lamon 2 China 0:04:04.240 Yang Fan Hao Liu Chenlu Qin Pingan Shen

Men's Team Pursuit Round 1 Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia 0:03:53.429 Alexander Edmondson Jack Bobridge Michael Hepburn Sam Welsford 2 Denmark 0:03:53.542 Lasse Norman Hamsen Niklas Larsen Frederik Madsen Casper Von Folsach

Men's Team Pursuit Round 1 Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Great Britain 0:03:50.570 Ed Clancy Steven Burke Owian Doull Bradley Wiggins 2 New Zealand 0:03:55.654 Pieter Bulling Aaron Gate Dylan Kennett Regan Gough

Men's Team Pursuit Finals 7-8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 7 Switzerland 0:04:01.786 Olivier Beer Silvan Dillier They Schir Cyrille Thiery 8 China 0:04:03.687 Yang Fan Hao Liu Chenlu Qin Pingan Shen

Men's Team Pursuit Finals 5-6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 5 Germany 0:03:59.485 Henning Bommel Nils Schomber Kersten Thiele Domenic Weinstein 6 Italy 0:04:02.360 Simone Consonni Liam Bertazzo Filippo Ganna Francesco Lamon

Men's Team Pursuit Bronze Medal Race # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 3 Denmark 0:03:53.789 Lasse Norman Hamsen Niklas Larsen Frederik Madsen Casper Von Folsach 4 New Zealand 0:03:56.753 Pieter Bulling Aaron Gate Dylan Kennett Regan Gough