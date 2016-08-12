Great Britain take gold, set world record in men's team pursuit
China set world record, take gold in women's team sprint, Kenny sets Olympic record
Great Britain take gold, set world record in men's team pursuit
Great Britain won a thrilling finale against Australia to win gold in the men’s team pursuit, setting a new world record in the process with a time of 3:50.265. Bradley Wiggins, Steve Burke, Owain Doull, and Ed Clancy were pushed to the wire by an Australian team that led until the final few laps before cracks started to appear in the line-up.
Related Articles
At the half way point Australia had been up by 0.7 of second and looked on course to take the gold medal despite Great Britain breaking the world record in their semi-final against New Zealand.
The Australian’s – consisting of Alexander Edmondson, Jack Bobridge, Michael Hepburn and Sam Welsford - started fastest and it took the majority of the race before the defending champions were able to draw level. When Australia lost a man with six laps remaining the tables began to turn, but there was still time for a dramatic finish with Great Britain losing one man and then seeing a gap form between their remaining three riders. However they held on to take gold and set their second world record of the evening. The win also marked Bradley Wiggins fifth Olympic gold medal and Ed Clancy’s third.
In the race for bronze Denmark (3:53.789) had too much for New Zealand (3:56.753). The Danish foursome of Lasse Norman Hansen, Niklas Larsen, Frederik Madsen and Casper Von Folsach, always had their rivals under control but lost out to Australia earlier in the evening in their semi-final heat.
"It's hard not to come off the track and spout a load of cliches but really, the last 12 months we have done everything together,” Wiggins told the BBC after the gold medal ride.
"Training camps at altitude, early starts and late finishes. Cycling on Christmas Day. It was all for this and we've done it. These three guys here are amazing.
"When you have guys like that it makes your life easier. I was trying not to think about winning but these guys have been bouncing off the ceiling all afternoon. It was fantastic."
China set world record on way to gold medal in women's team sprint
China’s Tiansh Zhong and Jinjie Gong bounced back from missing out on gold at the World Championships with a comprehensive victory in the women’s team sprint. China’s Tiansh Zhong and Jinjie Gong qualified fastest and then put Russia to the sword in a repeat match up from the World Championships. The Chinese team posted a time of 32.107, with Russia taking silver in a time of 32.401.
At the world championships in London the Chinese teams celebrated a win over Russia in the finally only to be disqualified a few minutes later due to an illegal change.
In the race for bronze German edged out Autarlia’s Anna Meares and Stephanie Morton. The Australian pair enjoyed the faster start but Germany’s Kristina Vogel, 25, put in a scintillating final lap to rescue a bronze medal. The German team posted a time of 32.636 with Australia finishing in a time of 32.658. The Germans beat Australia to bronze at the World Championships earlier in the season.
China had qualified fastest with a time of 32.305. They topped the standings ahead of Russia and 2012 Olympic Games champions Germany. Australia’s Anna Meares and Stephanie Morton took fourth in a time of 32.881.
Kenny breaks Olympic record in men's sprint qualifier
Jason Kenny (Great Britain) set a new Olympic record in the men’s sprint qualifying round.
Setting off last, the World and Olympic champion in the event set a time of 9.55 to nudge his teammate Callum Skinner – who had broken the Olympic record earlier in the session in a time of 9.703 – into second. Australia’s Matthew Glaetzer finished third in a time of 9.704.
France’s Gregory Bauge qualified in fifth place with compatriot Francois Pervis in 11th. Last rider to go through was Maximilian Levy who finished in 18th place, in a time of 10.035. Theo Bos (Netherlands) failed to progress on his return to the track in the Olympics.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|China
|0:00:32.305
|Jinjie Gong
|Tiansh Zhong
|2
|Russia
|0:00:32.655
|Daria Shmeleva
|Anastasii Voinova
|3
|Germany
|0:00:32.673
|Mirian Welte
|Kristina Vogel
|4
|Australia
|0:00:32.881
|Anna Meares
|Stephanie Morton
|5
|Netherlands
|0:00:33.189
|Laurine Van Riessen
|Elis Ligtlee
|6
|France
|0:00:33.625
|Sandi Clair
|Virginie Cueff
|7
|Canada
|0:00:33.735
|Kate O'Brian
|Monique Sullivan
|8
|Spain
|0:00:33.891
|Tania Calvo Barbero
|Helena Casas Roige
|9
|New Zealand
|824:18:14.400
|Natasha Hansen
|Olivia Podmore
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:00:32.636
|Anna Meares
|Stephanie Morton
|2
|Netherlands
|0:00:32.792
|Laurine Van Riessen
|Elis Ligtlee
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:00:32.806
|Mirian Welte
|Kristina Vogel
|2
|France
|0:00:33.517
|Sandi Clair
|Virginie Cueff
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Russia
|0:00:32.324
|Daria Shmeleva
|Anastasii Voinova
|2
|Canada
|0:00:33.684
|Kate O'Brian
|Monique Sullivan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|China
|0:00:31.928
|Jinjie Gong
|Tiansh Zhong
|2
|Spain
|0:00:33.531
|Tania Calvo Barbero
|Helena Casas Roige
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Germany
|0:00:32.636
|Mirian Welte
|Kristina Vogel
|4
|Australia
|0:00:32.658
|Anna Meares
|Stephanie Morton
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|China
|0:00:32.107
|Jinjie Gong
|Tiansh Zhong
|2
|Russia
|0:00:32.401
|Daria Shmeleva
|Anastasii Voinova
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|0:00:09.551
|2
|Callum Skinner (Great Britain)
|0:00:00.152
|3
|Matthew Glaetzer (Australia)
|0:00:00.153
|4
|Denis Dmitriev (Russia)
|0:00:00.223
|5
|Gregory Bauge (France)
|0:00:00.256
|6
|Njisane Phillip (Trinidad)
|0:00:00.262
|7
|Damian Zielinski (Poland)
|0:00:00.272
|8
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|0:00:00.286
|9
|Sam Webster (New Zealand)
|0:00:00.329
|10
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|0:00:00.344
|11
|Francois Pervis (France)
|0:00:00.347
|12
|Joachim Eilers (Germany)
|0:00:00.357
|13
|Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
|0:00:00.418
|14
|Rafal Sarnecki (Poland)
|0:00:00.430
|15
|Chao Xu (China)
|0:00:00.388
|16
|Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)
|0:00:00.430
|17
|Patrick Constable (Australia)
|0:00:00.459
|18
|Max Levy (germany)
|0:00:00.484
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Kenny (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.245
|2
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|0:00:00.066
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Callum Skinner (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.254
|2
|Patrick Constable (Ausralia)
|0:00:00.071
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Glaetzer (Asutralia)
|0:00:10.299
|2
|Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)
|0:00:00.058
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denis Dmitriev (Russia)
|0:00:10.141
|2
|Rafal Sarnecki (Pol)
|0:00:00.036
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Bauge (France)
|0:00:10.214
|2
|Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
|0:00:00.050
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chao Xu (China)
|0:00:10.373
|2
|Njisane Phillip (Trinidad)
|0:00:00.145
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joachim Eilers (Germany)
|0:00:10.428
|2
|Damian Zielinski (Poland)
|0:00:00.041
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands)
|0:00:10.181
|2
|Francois Pervis (France)
|0:00:00.052
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Webtser (New Zealand)
|0:00:10.159
|2
|Ed Dawkins (New Zealand)
|0:00:00.150
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maximilian Levy (Germany)
|0:00:10.356
|2
|Edward Dawkins (New Zealand)
|0:00:00.024
|3
|Njisane Phillip (Trinidad)
|0:00:01.429
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Constable (Australia)
|0:00:10.363
|2
|Damian Zielinski (Poland)
|0:00:00.028
|3
|Pavel Kelemen (Czech Republic)
|0:00:00.378
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata (Colombia)
|0:00:10.272
|2
|Rafal Sarnecki (Poland)
|0:00:00.086
|3
|Francois Pervis (France)
|0:00:00.607
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Germany
|0:03:56.903
|Henning Bommel
|Nils Schomber
|Kersten Thiele
|Domenic Weinstein
|2
|Switzerland
|0:04:03.580
|Olivier Beer
|Silvan Dillier
|They Schir
|Cyrille Thiery
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Italy
|0:03:55.724
|Simone Consonni
|Liam Bertazzo
|Filippo Ganna
|Francesco Lamon
|2
|China
|0:04:04.240
|Yang Fan
|Hao Liu
|Chenlu Qin
|Pingan Shen
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Australia
|0:03:53.429
|Alexander Edmondson
|Jack Bobridge
|Michael Hepburn
|Sam Welsford
|2
|Denmark
|0:03:53.542
|Lasse Norman Hamsen
|Niklas Larsen
|Frederik Madsen
|Casper Von Folsach
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:03:50.570
|Ed Clancy
|Steven Burke
|Owian Doull
|Bradley Wiggins
|2
|New Zealand
|0:03:55.654
|Pieter Bulling
|Aaron Gate
|Dylan Kennett
|Regan Gough
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|7
|Switzerland
|0:04:01.786
|Olivier Beer
|Silvan Dillier
|They Schir
|Cyrille Thiery
|8
|China
|0:04:03.687
|Yang Fan
|Hao Liu
|Chenlu Qin
|Pingan Shen
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|5
|Germany
|0:03:59.485
|Henning Bommel
|Nils Schomber
|Kersten Thiele
|Domenic Weinstein
|6
|Italy
|0:04:02.360
|Simone Consonni
|Liam Bertazzo
|Filippo Ganna
|Francesco Lamon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|3
|Denmark
|0:03:53.789
|Lasse Norman Hamsen
|Niklas Larsen
|Frederik Madsen
|Casper Von Folsach
|4
|New Zealand
|0:03:56.753
|Pieter Bulling
|Aaron Gate
|Dylan Kennett
|Regan Gough
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Great Britain
|0:03:50.265
|Ed Clancy
|Steven Burke
|Owian Doull
|Bradley Wiggins
|2
|Australia
|0:03:51.008
|Alexander Edmondson
|Jack Bobridge
|Michael Hepburn
|Sam Welsford
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
-
Ellingworth: The easy option would be not signing Mark Cavendish'This is ballsy and if Mark doesn’t succeed it won't be for not trying' says Bahrain Merida boss
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy