Fist BMX gold for Connor Fields

American bests van Gorkom and Ramirez

The men's podium of Jelle van Gorkom (Netherlands), Connor Fields (United States) and Carlos Ramirez (Colombia).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Connor Fields (United States of America)
2Jelle van Gorkom (Netherlands)
3Carlos Ramirez (Colombia)
4Nicholas Long (United States of America)
5Tory Nyhaug (Canada)
6Sam Willoughby (Australia)
7Niek Kimmann (Netherlands)
8Anthony Dean (Australia)

