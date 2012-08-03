Trending

Image 1 of 67

Britain's Victoria Pendelton celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the gold medal in the London 2012 Olympic Games women's Keirin final

Britain's Victoria Pendelton celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the gold medal in the London 2012 Olympic Games women's Keirin final
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 67

Great Britain won team pursuit gold and set another world record

Great Britain won team pursuit gold and set another world record
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 67

New Zealand celebrate winning the team pursuit bronze

New Zealand celebrate winning the team pursuit bronze
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 67

Brits on track to the team pursuit gold medal and another world record

Brits on track to the team pursuit gold medal and another world record
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 67

Russia in team pursuit bronze medal ride, lost to New Zealand

Russia in team pursuit bronze medal ride, lost to New Zealand
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 67

Great Britain won team pursuit gold

Great Britain won team pursuit gold
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 67

Bradley Wiggins was in the house

Bradley Wiggins was in the house
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 67

The Olympic velodrome facility has received much praise

The Olympic velodrome facility has received much praise
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 67

New Zealand took the team pursuit bronze

New Zealand took the team pursuit bronze
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 67

Australia took team pursuit silver

Australia took team pursuit silver
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 67

Men's team pursuit podium (L-R): Australia, Great Britain, New Zealand

Men's team pursuit podium (L-R): Australia, Great Britain, New Zealand
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 67

Anna Meares congratulates Victoria Pendleton

Anna Meares congratulates Victoria Pendleton
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 67

Canada qualified 4th in women's team pursuit

Canada qualified 4th in women's team pursuit
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 67

Team USA qualified 2nd in women's team pursuit

Team USA qualified 2nd in women's team pursuit
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 67

Australia qualified 3rd in women's team pursuit

Australia qualified 3rd in women's team pursuit
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 67

New Zealand qualified 5th in women's team pursuit

New Zealand qualified 5th in women's team pursuit
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 67

Great Britain qualified first and set a new women's team pursuit world record

Great Britain qualified first and set a new women's team pursuit world record
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 67

Germany brought Judith Arndt in from the road for the team pursuit

Germany brought Judith Arndt in from the road for the team pursuit
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 67

Keirin gold medal winner Victoria Pendleton

Keirin gold medal winner Victoria Pendleton
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 67

Women's keirin podium (L-R): Shuang Guo (China), Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain), Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)

Women's keirin podium (L-R): Shuang Guo (China), Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain), Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 21 of 67

Monique Sullivan on Anna Meares's wheel during keirin second round

Monique Sullivan on Anna Meares's wheel during keirin second round
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 22 of 67

Victoria Pendleton takes the lead with a lap to go in the keirin final

Victoria Pendleton takes the lead with a lap to go in the keirin final
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 23 of 67

Victoria Pendleton leads

Victoria Pendleton leads
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 24 of 67

Pendleton leads out of the final corner

Pendleton leads out of the final corner
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 25 of 67

Great Britain's women's team pursuit squad

Great Britain's women's team pursuit squad
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 26 of 67

Great Britain set another track world record

Great Britain set another track world record
(Image credit: Cycling News)
Image 27 of 67

Great Britain top the team pursuit podium with Australia taking silver and New Zealand bronze

Great Britain top the team pursuit podium with Australia taking silver and New Zealand bronze
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 28 of 67

The podium for the men's team pursuit

The podium for the men's team pursuit
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 29 of 67

Ed Clancy with Jack Bobridge after the gold medal ride in the team pursuit

Ed Clancy with Jack Bobridge after the gold medal ride in the team pursuit
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 30 of 67

Ed Clancy (Great Britain) salutes the crowd after setting a new world record

Ed Clancy (Great Britain) salutes the crowd after setting a new world record
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 31 of 67

Clancy and Sutton are over the moon as Bobridge has to settle for team pursuit silver

Clancy and Sutton are over the moon as Bobridge has to settle for team pursuit silver
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 32 of 67

Great Britain retained their Olympic team pursuit title in London

Great Britain retained their Olympic team pursuit title in London
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 33 of 67

Ed Clancy (Great Britain)

Ed Clancy (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 34 of 67

Ed Clancy (Great Britain)

Ed Clancy (Great Britain)
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 35 of 67

The podium for the men's team pursuit

The podium for the men's team pursuit
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 36 of 67

The podium for the men's team pursuit

The podium for the men's team pursuit
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 37 of 67

The Great Britain team on their way to a women's team pursuit world record

The Great Britain team on their way to a women's team pursuit world record
(Image credit: Cycling News)
Image 38 of 67

Australia qualified third behind Great Britain and USA

Australia qualified third behind Great Britain and USA
(Image credit: Cycling News)
Image 39 of 67

The Canadian team came home in fourth

The Canadian team came home in fourth
(Image credit: Cycling News)
Image 40 of 67

The Canadian team came home in fourth

The Canadian team came home in fourth
(Image credit: Cycling News)
Image 41 of 67

The Dutch finished sixth fastest

The Dutch finished sixth fastest
(Image credit: Cycling News)
Image 42 of 67

China set a time of 3:26.049 in qualifying

China set a time of 3:26.049 in qualifying
(Image credit: Cycling News)
Image 43 of 67

Great Britain dominated the women's pursuit qualifying round

Great Britain dominated the women's pursuit qualifying round
(Image credit: Cycling News)
Image 44 of 67

Great Britain dominated the women's pursuit qualifying round

Great Britain dominated the women's pursuit qualifying round
(Image credit: Cycling News)
Image 45 of 67

Another gold to keep the home crowd happy

Another gold to keep the home crowd happy
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 46 of 67

Australia looked strong at the start of their ride in the final

Australia looked strong at the start of their ride in the final
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 47 of 67

Great Britain on course for gold and the world record

Great Britain on course for gold and the world record
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 48 of 67

The Germans could only manage seventh

The Germans could only manage seventh
(Image credit: Cycling News)
Image 49 of 67

Russia lost the bronze to New Zealand

Russia lost the bronze to New Zealand
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 50 of 67

New Zealand beat Russia to take bronze

New Zealand beat Russia to take bronze
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 51 of 67

Australia's men's team pursuit squad in action

Australia's men's team pursuit squad in action
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 52 of 67

Great Britain's men's team pursuit squad in action

Great Britain's men's team pursuit squad in action
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 53 of 67

Great Britain ride towards gold in the team pursuit

Great Britain ride towards gold in the team pursuit
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 54 of 67

Great Britain ride towards gold in the team pursuit

Great Britain ride towards gold in the team pursuit
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 55 of 67

Great Britain ride towards gold in the team pursuit

Great Britain ride towards gold in the team pursuit
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 56 of 67

Great Britain on course for gold and the world record

Great Britain on course for gold and the world record
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 57 of 67

The Danish men's pursuit team

The Danish men's pursuit team
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 58 of 67

Australia finished second in the final

Australia finished second in the final
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 59 of 67

Australia finished second in the final

Australia finished second in the final
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 60 of 67

The Australian team begin their ride in the final

The Australian team begin their ride in the final
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 61 of 67

Australia's Jack Bobridge, Glenn O'Shea, Rohan Dennis and Michael Hepburn compete to win the silver medal in the London 2012 Olympic Games men's team pursuit final

Australia's Jack Bobridge, Glenn O'Shea, Rohan Dennis and Michael Hepburn compete to win the silver medal in the London 2012 Olympic Games men's team pursuit final
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 62 of 67

Great Britain's Laura Trott, Joanna Rowsell and Dani King compete during the London 2012 Olympic Games women's team pursuit

Great Britain's Laura Trott, Joanna Rowsell and Dani King compete during the London 2012 Olympic Games women's team pursuit
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 63 of 67

New Zealand's Sam Bewley, Westley Gough, March Ryan and Jesse Sergent compete during the London 2012 Olympic Games men's team pursuit

New Zealand's Sam Bewley, Westley Gough, March Ryan and Jesse Sergent compete during the London 2012 Olympic Games men's team pursuit
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 64 of 67

Great Britain's Edward Clancy, Geraint Thomas, Steven Burke and Peter Kennaugh compete during the London 2012 Olympic Games men's team pursuit

Great Britain's Edward Clancy, Geraint Thomas, Steven Burke and Peter Kennaugh compete during the London 2012 Olympic Games men's team pursuit
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 65 of 67

Britain's Victoria Pendelton (back) and Australia's Anna Meares

Britain's Victoria Pendelton (back) and Australia's Anna Meares
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 66 of 67

Britain's Victoria Pendelton, Australia's Anna Meares, New Zealand's Natasha Hansen, Malaysia's Fatehah Mustapa, Ukraine's Lyubov Shulika and the Netherlands's Willy Kanis compete in the London 2012 Olympic women's Keirin track cycling

Britain's Victoria Pendelton, Australia's Anna Meares, New Zealand's Natasha Hansen, Malaysia's Fatehah Mustapa, Ukraine's Lyubov Shulika and the Netherlands's Willy Kanis compete in the London 2012 Olympic women's Keirin track cycling
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 67 of 67

Bradley Wiggins came out to watch a day of track racing, which he used to do

Bradley Wiggins came out to watch a day of track racing, which he used to do
(Image credit: AFP)

Men team pursuit

Great Britain set its second world record in the final heat of the men's team pursuit against Australia to win the team's second consecutive Olympic gold medal. With 2008 team member Bradley Wiggins watching, they scorched the track in 3:51.659 to soundly defeat Australia in front of an exuberant home crowd in London.

"It's amazing how fast we were going around," said Geraint Thomas, who shared the gold with Ed Clancy, Steven Burke and Pete Kennaugh. "I could have done with a bigger gear to be honest, I felt like my legs were going to come off. But it was the same feeling as Beijing - we just went out, got on the pace and that was it. Man after man, we just kept it going. Burke and Ed were just phenomenal. Me and Pete were just trying to hold the pace they dropped us off at."

Thomas had to overcome food poisoning and a missed week of training last week, but made a last minute comeback to earn his second Olympic gold. "It wasn't until we came here that I started to feel better again. I did a couple of efforts and felt like I had one leg. But at the last minute I started to feel good. Thanks to these guys for keeping the morale high and having faith in me. It showed the unity of the team.

"To come back and to have these boys going so well, it shows what kind of team we are. There's so much talk about the GB camp, and to finally get here and do it is a great feeling. It's strange - it's all over now. We've been thinking about it for so long and we're in the best shape possible and to win, it's just unbelievable really."

They gave credit to Andrew Tennant, who was the fifth man but never got a chance to ride. "He could have stepped up, but circumstances and whatever, we decided to keep the same team. It's a squad, it's not just the four on the track, it's the morale in the team and he was a big part of that," Thomas said.

The Australians conceded that although they had the goal of taking the gold medal, they were no match for the British on the day. "For the past four years we've had one goal and that was to come here and stand on the top of the podium," said Jack Bobridge, who lined up with Glenn O'Shea, Rohan Dennis and Michael Hepburn in both final rounds.

"We did everything right today and yesterday, we rode perfect as a team and we left everything out there. But at the end of the day, we're stoked to be able to walk away with a silver medal, but also disappointed that we didn't win. You can't be too disappointed when the team who beats you does a world record. Great Britain did everything perfect. They were the better team on the day."

The team from New Zealand earned the bronze medal by beating Russia in the round's third fastest time - 3:55.952. It was a repeat performance from the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing for the Kiwis, who were satisfied with their ride.

"It's pretty awesome for all three of us: me, Jesse [Sergent] and Marc [Ryan] because we were the boys that were in Beijing as well," said Sam Bewley. "When you come into this competition it is going to be tough to make the gold medal final. I think we can be proud of ourselves.

"You always know coming into the competition that winning an Olympic medal is something completely different, a special feeling. Everybody has got family and friends here and the whole nation is watching back in New Zealand so winning an Olympic medal for yourself in front of all these people is awesome."

After riding in the qualifying heat, Wes Gough sat on the sidelines for the final two rounds as Aaron Gate was put in his stead. "The boys rode really well tonight, I'm really happy to see they put together this ride," said Gough. "It's pretty nerve racking (watching on the side). It was also nerve racking on the boards I guess. I was trying to put in all the energy I could from the inside."

"We knew we had the option of having five riders, and they were all on good form," said Bewley. "It was a matter of a bit of fine tuning and we decided to swap out and bring in Aaron. It worked out well for us."

Men's team pursuit - the first round

The event started in the previous night to decide which eight of the ten teams would continue to the first round. There were a few line-up changes for the round to decide which teams would compete for the medals. Spain went up against Colombia in the first heat, putting in veteran Eloy Teruel Rovira for Pablo Aitor Bernal Rosique. The strategy seemed to work, with the Spaniards dropping nearly three seconds off their qualifying time, while Colombia had some issues and went two seconds slower.

Russia faced off next against the Netherlands, with both teams sticking to the tried and true foursomes. The Dutch still struggled, going a touch slower than the first night, while Russia stormed to a 3:57.237 - two seconds quicker, and a prime prospect for the medal rounds.

They had to wait through two more powerhouse heats, however, to know where they stood. The Australians went up against New Zealand in the next round, with Wesley Gough stepping back in order to let Aaron Gate have a go for the Kiwis.

Australia slowly pulled out a lead over the four kilometer race, coming in with a 3:54.317, dropping 1.3 seconds off their qualifying time. The Kiwis also dropped more than a second, going 3:56.442. With Denmark and Great Britain to go it was Australia, New Zealand and Russia in the top three.

The Danes have it their best, but were no match for the British in the final half, where Ed Clancy, Geraint Thomas, Steven Burke and Peter Kennaugh came close to beating their world record but seemed to ease in the last half lap with confidence that they had made the gold medal round. 3:52.743 was the time of the British, while the Danes failed to make the medal rounds, fading to 3:57.396 to lose out by a tenth of a second to Russia.

"We went out pretty hard, but we were on a 14.2 schedule so we just knocked that out and qualified quite comfortably. For the final it was a 14.1 schedule," said Thomas of the British ride.

"If we just rode 1s that would be as fast as we could go, and we knew the Aussies would struggle to do that. That's all we thought about. We just went out on that one schedule."

Men's team pursuit - Onto the finals

In the bronze medal final, the Russian team fought valiantly against the New Zealanders. Behind after one kilometer, the Kovalev brothers Evgeny and Ivan, Alexey Markov and Alexander Serov rallied in the second kilometer to take the lead. But they then fell short in the final half. The Kiwis netted a 3:55.952, nearly three seconds quicker than the Russians.

"We went out with the same schedule we did at the world championships," Bewley explained. "All week long we've seen [the Russians] come apart in the last kilometer and a half, so we knew we would come back in the end."

The marquee event of the night was the British gold medal final against Australia, and both teams put on a stunning show. The Aussies lost 0.4 seconds right at the start, but rallied back to close that to two tenths two laps later, and 0.3s at the end of the first kilometer.

The British team - in the same lineup as round 1 - held a steady lead into the second kilometer with the Australians holding them within arm's reach at 0.6 seconds. But in the second half, where the British have been separating themselves from all the rest, the lead blew out to a visible margin.

By the line, the British had smashed the world record again, going in with 3:51,659, the first riders ever to crack the 3:52 barrier, and a time nearly a second quicker than their qualifying round record.

Australia earned their silver with 3:54.581, giving Bobridge, O'Shea, Dennis and Hepburn the chance to stand on the second step of the Olympic dais.

Women's keirin

Victoria Pendleton became the first woman to win Olympic gold in the keirin as the event debuted in London tonight. The defending Olympic champion in the individual sprint unleashed a perfectly timed burst of power, capitalizing on an earlier surge by rival Anna Meares (Australia) to jump clear of her five competitors heading into the last half lap.

China's Guo Shuang began to come up on Pendleton in the home stretch, but ran out of room to overtake and came home with the silver. A surprise name in third was Lee Wai Sze of Hong Kong, who had to advance through to the second round through the repechage heats. Even with extra heats in her legs, she surged to the line over Clara Sanchez, Meares and Canadian Monique Sullivan.

Pendleton's gold was sweet relief after she and Jessica Varnish were relegated in the team sprint rounds and therefore out of the medal finals, and a re-confirmation on her place as fastest woman in the world after several years of questions since Beijing.

"This is by far the most important victory of my life," Pendleton said. "I think a lot of people wrote me off after the 2011 worlds. I had a really rubbish year, injuries, personal-life issues that nearly made me give up. A lot of people thought that I had passed my best and I just wanted to prove them wrong. This does feel pretty good."

For Guo, who was also relegated in the team sprint with teammate Gong Jinjie, had to settle for a second silver of the Games. "Yesterday is past, and I don't want to dwell on it. The gold doesn't really matter," Guo said. "The competition was really tactical, and I am glad for the silver medal.

"I performed better than last time in Beijing. At the beginning of each lap I was always in the front, behind the derny. That's different from my usual behaviour. This is according to the plan I made with the coach."

The women's keirin started with three qualifying heats. In the first, it was a clean battle between Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russia) and gold medalist in the team sprint, Kristina Vogel (Germany). Vogel played it safe, taking the front from two laps to go and never letting up, while the Russian easily held off her foes.

In the next heat, Pendleton and Meares would go head to head, with the Briton taking the moto. An early jump from Dutch rider Willy Kanis stirred the pot, shuffling the two giants to the back, but Meares surged coming into the final lap, taking the long way around the outside with Pendleton on her wheel. The pair rode clear to easily advance. In the third heat, Guo Shuang (China) easily topped Lithuanian Simona Krupeckaite to advance.

In the repechage heats, Lee Wai Sze (Honk Kong) attacked to win while Kanis was able to hold off the rest to move onto the second round along with Sullivan. In heat two, Clara Sanchez (France) showed her class with a commanding win over Natasha Hansen (New Zealand) with both moving on with Venezuela's Daniela Larreal.

In round two, Meares used her power to attack the long way around with a lap to go, surging ahead with Sullivan the only rider able to hold her wheel. Lee slotted in for third to advance to the gold medal final, denying Kanis, Krupeckaite and Vogel.

The second heat was Pendleton all the way. Guo took the lead behind the motor, while the Briton kept a close eye on the proceedings behind. Coming over the top in the final lap, Pendleton won handily over Sanchez, with Guo in third to move on for the medal final.

Full Results

Men's Team Pursuit - Round 1: Heat 1
1Spain0:03:59.520
Eloy Teruel Rovira
Sebastian Mora Vedri
David Muntaner Juaneda
Albert Torres Barcelo
2Colombia0:04:05.485
Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas
Arles Antonio Castro Laverde
Kevin Daniel Rios Quintana
Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz

Men's Team Pursuit - Round 1: Heat 2
1Russia0:03:57.237
Evgeny Kovalev
Ivan Kovalev
Alexey Markov
Alexander Serov
2Netherlands0:04:04.029
Levi Heimans
Jenning Huizenga
Wim Stroetinga
Tim Veldt

Men's Team Pursuit - Round 1: Heat 3
1Australia0:03:54.317
Jack Bobridge
Glenn O'shea
Rohan Dennis
Michael Hepburn
2New Zealand0:03:56.442
Sam Bewley
Marc Ryan
Jesse Sergent
Aaron Gate

Men's Team Pursuit - Round 1: Heat 4
1Great Britain0:03:52.743
Edward Clancy
Steven Burke
Peter Kennaugh
Geraint Thomas
2Denmark0:03:57.396
Michael Morkov
Mathias Moller Nielsen
Rasmus Christian Quaade
Casper von Folsach

Women's Keirin qualifying - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristina Vogel (Germany)0:00:11.573
2Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russia)
3Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)
4Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)
5Monique Sullivan (Canada)
6Clara Sanchez (France)

Women's Keirin qualifying - Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain)0:00:11.120
2Anna Meares (Australia)
3Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
4Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)
5Lyubov Shalika (Ukraine)
6Willy Kanis (Netherlands)

Women's Keirin qualifying - Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shuang Gho (China)0:00:11.454
2Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
3Daniela Larreal (Venezuela)
4Wai Lee (Hong Kong)
5Hyejin Lee (South Korea)
6Olga Panarina (Belarus)

Women's team pursuit qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:03:15.669
Dani King
Laura Trott
Joanna Rowsell
2United States0:03:19.406
Sarah Hammer
Dotsie Bausch
Jennie Reed
3Australia0:03:19.719
Annette Edmondson
Melissa Hoskins
Josephine Tomic
4Canada0:03:19.816
Tara Whitten
Gillian Carleton
Jasmin Glaesser
5New Zealand0:03:20.421
Lauren Ellis
Jaime Nielsen
Alison Shanks
6Netherlands0:03:21.602
Kirsten Wild
Amy Pieters
Ellen van Dijk
7Germany0:03:22.058
Judith Arndt
Charlotte Becker
Lisa Brennauer
8Belarus0:03:22.850
Tatsiana Sharakova
Alena Dylko
Aksana Papko
9Ukraine0:03:25.160
Yelizaveta Bochkarova
Svitlana Galyuk
Lesya Kalitovska
10China0:03:26.049
Fan Jiang
Wenwen Jiang
Jing Liang

Women's Keirin Round 2, Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Meares (Australia)0:00:11.175
2Monique Sullivan (Canada)
3Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
4Willy Kanis (Netherlands)
5Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)
6Kristina Vogel (Germany)

Women Keirin Round 2, Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain)0:00:11.093
2Clara Sanchez (France)
3Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)
4Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation)
5Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
6Daniela Grelui Larreal (Venezuela)

Men's team pursuit Gold Medal Ride
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Great Britain0:03:51.659
Edward Clancy
Steven Burke
Peter Kennaugh
Geraint Thomas
2Australia0:03:54.581
Jack Bobridge
Glenn O'shea
Rohan Dennis
Michael Hepburn

Men's team pursuit Bronze Medal Ride
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
3New Zealand0:03:55.952
Sam Bewley
Marc Ryan
Jesse Sergent
Aaron Gate
4Russia0:03:58.282
Evgeny Kovalev
Ivan Kovalev
Alexey Markov
Alexander Serov

Men's team pursuit Final 5th-6th
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
5Denmark0:04:02.671
Michael Morkov
Mathias Moller Nielsen
Rasmus Christian Quaade
Casper von Folsach
6Spain0:04:02.746
Eloy Teruel Rovira
Sebastian Mora Vedri
David Muntaner Juaneda
Albert Torres Barcelo

Men's team pursuit Final 7th-8th
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
7Netherlands0:04:04.569
Levi Heimans
Jenning Huizenga
Wim Stroetinga
Tim Veldt
8Colombia0:04:04.772
Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas
Arles Antonio Castro Laverde
Kevin Daniel Rios Quintana
Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz

Women's Keirin final Gold medal ride
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain)0:00:10.965
2Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)
3Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
4Clara Sanchez (France)
5Anna Meares (Australia)
6Monique Sullivan (Canada)

Women's Keirin final 7th-12th
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
7Simona Krupeckaite (Lithuania)0:00:11.456
8Ekaterina Gnidenko (Russian Federation)
9Daniela Grelui Larreal (Venezuela)
10Kristina Vogel (Germany)
11Natasha Hansen (New Zealand)
12Willy Kanis (Netherlands)

Women's Keirin final rest of standings
#Rider Name (Country) Team
13Lisandra Guerra Rodriguez (Cuba)
13Lyubov Shulika (Ukraine)
15Olga Panarina (Belarus)
15Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)
17Juliana Gaviria Rendon (Colombia)
17Hyejin Lee (Republic of Korea)

 

