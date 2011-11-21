New Zealand's world championship medallists Jesse Sergent and Alison Shanks set themselves up for another super-fast night on the second day of the Oceania Track Cycling Championships in Invercargill.

Shanks, the 2009 world champion and current individual pursuit silver medallist, clocked 3:31.954 which was 1.7secs outside her national record. She will be hoping for a warm environment at the ILT Velodrome again tonight to provide an ideal atmosphere for fast time as she looks to her national record of 3:30.180 when she takes on fellow pursuit teammate Jaime Nielsen (3:38.503) in the gold medal ride tonight.

Fellow BikeNZ pursuit team members Lauren Ellis (3:40.363) and Rushlee Buchanan (3:42.530) will fight it out for the bronze medal.

World silver medallist Sergent produced a superb sub 4:20 performance to be fastest in qualifying in the men's 4000m individual pursuit.

The Radioshack-Nissan rider clocked 4:18.634 to be less than two seconds outside his national record, and will meet compatriot Peter Latham in the gold medal ride tonight. Latham recorded a personal best 4:19.410 to win through to the final while teammate Sam Bewley (4:21.644) meets Australia's Edward Bissaker (4:27.204) for the bronze medal.

In other racing, time trial and team sprint champion Natasha Hansen (Southland) is through to the semifinals of the keirin along with compatriots Paige Paterson (Auckland), Katie Schofield (Otago), Kate Dunlevey (Auckland) and Vanessa Quinn (Auckland) along with a strong Australian contingent.

Auckland's Georgina Wilson went within a whisker of the track record in qualifying top in the 2000m individual pursuit. Wilson clocked 2:31.651 to best the other six competitors, just 25/100ths of a second outside Gemma Dudley's track record and 4/10ths of a second outside her personal best, set in finishing eighth at the world junior championships.

She takes on Otago's Alysha Keith, second fastest on 2:36.079, in tonight's gold medal ride, while Australia's Stacey Riedel (2:36.124) meets compatriot Holly Takos (2:37.305) in the bronze medal ride.

World junior champion Caleb Ewan from Australia extended his lead in the under-19 omnium after winning the individual pursuit this morning, the fourth of the six-race event. He is on seven points, clear of fellow Australian Jack McCulloch on 17 with Tayla Harrison (Christchurch) and Kristoff Ford (Nelson) sharing third place on 19 points.





Results

Women & U19 Keirin # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Cassandra Kell (Aus) 2 Rikki Belder (Aus) 3 Katie Schofield (NZl) 4 Elizabeth Steel (NZl) 5 Victoria Steel (NZl)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Natasha Hansen (NZl) 2 Paige Paterson (NZl) 3 Allee Proud (Aus) 4 Rebecca Dunn (Aus) 5 Maddison Law (Aus)

Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Stephanie Morton (Aus) 2 Tennille Falappi (Aus) 3 Stephanie Mckenzie (NZl) 4 Vanessa Quinn (NZl) 5 Kate Dunlevey (NZl) 6 Imogen Hines (Aus)

Women 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Shanks (NZl) 0:03:32 2 Jaime Nielsen (NZl) 0:03:39 3 Lauren Ellis (NZl) 0:03:40 4 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) 0:03:43 5 Kaytee Boyd (NZl) 0:03:45 6 Georgia Williams (NZl) 0:03:51 7 Kylie Young (NZl) 0:03:54

Men 4000m Individual Pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Sergent (NZl) 0:04:19 2 Peter Latham (NZl) 0:04:19 3 Sam Bewley (NZl) 0:04:22 4 Edward Bissaker (Aus) 0:04:27 5 Ryan Van Der Heyden (NZl) 0:04:37 6 Pieter Bulling (NZl) 0:04:37 7 William Bowman (NZl) 0:04:40 DSQ Peter Loft (Aus)

Men U19 Omnium - Individual Pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (NZl) 0:03:26 2 Kristoff Ford (NZl) 0:03:27 3 Joshua Harrison (Aus) 0:03:29 4 Thomas Kaesler (Aus) 0:03:34 5 Tayla Harrison (NZl) 0:03:34 6 Jack Mcculloch (Aus) 0:03:34 7 George Hubbard (NZl) 0:03:36 8 Reece Robinson (Aus) 0:03:38 9 Chad Elliston (NZl) 0:03:43 10 Boris Clark (NZl) 0:03:45

Women and U19 Keirin Repercharge # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Katie Schofield (NZl) 2 Vanessa Quinn (NZl) 3 Imogen Hines (Aus) 4 Victoria Steel (NZl) 5 Rebecca Dunn (Aus)