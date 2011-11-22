Trending

Alison Shanks pushed her way into the top echelon of female pursuiters of all time with a record breaking effort at the Oceania Track Cycling Championships in Invercargill tonight.

Shanks produced a stunning 3:28.475 effort to claim the title, and shatter the New Zealand residents' record. Her time was more than a second under her previous best, set in winning her world championship title in Poland in 2009.

Coach Craig Palmer said the time would put her into the top six riders of all time.

This was followed up with a record performance from teammate Jesse Sergent who also set a new national record clocking 4:16.139 to win the men's 4000m individual pursuit.

It broke his own national record by half a second, beating teammate Peter Latham (4:21.483) in the final.

Shanks said she was delighted with the performance which shows she and the team pursuit teammates are on target leading in to next week's World Cup in Colombia and on to next year's Olympics.

"We are not peaking by any means. This shows we have good early season form and gives us real confidence looking ahead," shanks said.

"I've spent more time on the road and more time in the gym in the build-up and it shows we are well on track.

"It's just the second time I have been under 3:30. I have had so many rides in the 33.30s so this is a big breakthrough tonight."

Sergent said he was focussed on a top performance in what could be his final individual pursuit, as he moves his focus to the road after the team pursuit campaign to the London Olympics.

"I felt quite tired after the morning ride but had a good recovery and a sleep in the afternoon and felt really refreshed," Sergent said. "I wanted to get that record for sure and I wanted to take advantage with the track running fast.

"Overall I am really encouraged by things. That 3:55 with the team pursuit yesterday has not really sunk in and tonight was also really pleasing. We have had a very limited track build up to this, so overall I think we are in excellent shape."

The records also fell in the Under-19 ranks when Waimate's Dylan Kennett took out the 1000m time trial. Kennett, who set a national record in winning the individual pursuit yesterday, clocked 1:03.644 to claim the kilo time trial, which broke Eddie Dawkins' 2007 of 1:03.700.

Auckland's Georgina Wilson, eighth at the world championships in Moscow this year, took out the women's under-19 final, clocking 2:30.257, a new personal best.

Outstanding Southland-based sprinter Natasha Hansen made it three from three when she came from the rear of the field to dominate the final of the women's keirin after winning the team sprint and the 500m time trial. She is looking to recover before chasing a national record in the individual sprint on Thursday.

The fans were treated to a star of the future in world junior champion Caleb Ewan from Australia who won the under-19 omnium, winning four of the six events including all three tonight - the individual pursuit, scratch race and time trial. He finished clear of Nelson's Kristoff Ford.

Te Awamutu's Hayden McCormick rounded out the evening with a brilliant performance, the only rider to lap the field in winning the Under-19 points race over 20kms.

Results

Para-cycling Women 3000m Individual Pursuit Tandem 3 v 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phillipa Gray (NZl)0:03:41.300
Laura Thompson (NZl)
2Felicity Johnson (Aus)
Stephanie Morton (Aus)

Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jayne Parsons (NZl)0:03:37.900
Sonia Waddell (NZl)
2Brandie O'Connor (Aus)0:03:40.700
Kerry Knowler (Aus)

Para-cycling Men 3000m Individual Pursuit Final 3 v 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Masaki Fujita (Jpn)0:03:52.400
2Stephen Hills (NZl)0:04:09.900

Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Nicholas (Aus)0:03:37.700
2Nathan Smith (NZl)

Para-cycling Men 4000m Individual Pursuit Final 3 v 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Hughes (Aus)0:04:57.700
2Masashi Ishii (Jpn)0:05:06.200

Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Gallagher (Aus)0:03:59.000
2Chris Ross (NZl)

Women & U19 Keirin Semi Final - Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katie Schofield (NZl)
2Cassandra Kell (Aus)
3Paige Paterson (NZl)
4Tennille Falappi (Aus)
5Kate Dunlevey (NZl)
6Imogen Hines (Aus)

Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Natasha Hansen (NZl)
2Stephanie Morton (Aus)
3Vanessa Quinn (NZl)
4Maddison Law (Aus)
5Rikki Belder (Aus)
6Allee Proud (Aus)

Men U19 Omnium Scratch
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Caleb Ewan (Aus)
2Kristoff Ford (NZl)
3Jack McCulloch (Aus)
4Joshua Harrison (Aus)
5Reece Robinson (Aus)
6Tayla Harrison (NZl)
7Chad Elliston (NZl)
8George Hubbard (NZl)
9Boris Clark (NZl)
10Thomas Kaesler (Aus)

Men U19 1000m Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Kennett (NZl)0:01:03.600
2Tirian Mcmanus (Aus)0:01:05.100
3Alex Radzikiewicz (Aus)0:01:05.700
4Tom Beadle (NZl)0:01:05.900
5Harrison Perriam (NZl)0:01:07.500
6Zac Williams (NZl)
7Daniel Ellison (NZl)0:01:07.600
8Mitchell Podmore (NZl)0:01:11.500

Women U19 2000m Individual Pursuit Finals 3 v 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holly Takos (Aus)0:02:35.300
2Stacey Riedel (Aus)0:02:35.500

Finals
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Georgina Wilson (NZl)0:02:30.300
2Alysha Keith (NZl)0:02:36.600

Women 3000m Individual Pursuit 3 v 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Ellis (NZl)0:03:38.920
2Rushlee Buchanan (NZl)

Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Shanks (NZl)0:03:28.475
2Jaime Nielsen (NZl)

Men 4000m Individual Pursuit Finals 3 v 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bewley (NZl)0:03:00.800
2Ed Bissaker (Aus)

Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Sergent (NZl)0:04:16.100
2Peter Latham (NZl)0:04:21.500

Men U19 Omnium - Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus)0:01:05.300
2Kristoff Ford (NZl)0:01:05.700
3Tayla Harrison (NZl)0:01:07.200
4Reece Robinson (Aus)0:01:07.800
5Joshua Harrison (Aus)0:01:08.100
6Jack McCulloch (Aus)
7Chad Elliston (NZl)0:01:10.700
8George Hubbard (NZl)0:01:10.800
9Thomas Kaesler (Aus)
10Boris Clark (NZl)0:01:13.700

Women and U19 Keirin Final 7 -12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Maddison Law (Aus)
2Tennille Falappi (Aus)
3Allee Proud (Aus)
4Kate Dunlevey (NZl)
5Imogen Hines (Aus)
6Rikki Belder (Aus)

Final 1 - 6
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Natasha Hansen (NZl)
2Stephanie Morton (Aus)
3Cassandra Kell (Aus)
4Paige Paterson (NZl)
5Vanessa Quinn (NZl)
6Katie Schofield (NZl)

Men U19 20km Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hayden McCormick (NZl)28pts
2Dylan Kennett (NZl)23
3Tirian McManus (Aus)18
4Caleb Ewan (Aus)17
5Mathew Zenovich (NZl)7
6Joshua Harrison (Aus)6
7Hamish Schreurs (NZl)4
8Thomas Kaesler (Aus)3
9George Hubbard (NZl)2
10Joshua Haggerty (NZl)0
11Boris Clark (NZl)-20
12Jean Goyetche (Fra)-20
13Alex Hooper (NZl)0
Mitchell Podmore (NZl)-20

