Alison Shanks pushed her way into the top echelon of female pursuiters of all time with a record breaking effort at the Oceania Track Cycling Championships in Invercargill tonight.

Shanks produced a stunning 3:28.475 effort to claim the title, and shatter the New Zealand residents' record. Her time was more than a second under her previous best, set in winning her world championship title in Poland in 2009.

Coach Craig Palmer said the time would put her into the top six riders of all time.

This was followed up with a record performance from teammate Jesse Sergent who also set a new national record clocking 4:16.139 to win the men's 4000m individual pursuit.

It broke his own national record by half a second, beating teammate Peter Latham (4:21.483) in the final.

Shanks said she was delighted with the performance which shows she and the team pursuit teammates are on target leading in to next week's World Cup in Colombia and on to next year's Olympics.

"We are not peaking by any means. This shows we have good early season form and gives us real confidence looking ahead," shanks said.

"I've spent more time on the road and more time in the gym in the build-up and it shows we are well on track.

"It's just the second time I have been under 3:30. I have had so many rides in the 33.30s so this is a big breakthrough tonight."

Sergent said he was focussed on a top performance in what could be his final individual pursuit, as he moves his focus to the road after the team pursuit campaign to the London Olympics.

"I felt quite tired after the morning ride but had a good recovery and a sleep in the afternoon and felt really refreshed," Sergent said. "I wanted to get that record for sure and I wanted to take advantage with the track running fast.

"Overall I am really encouraged by things. That 3:55 with the team pursuit yesterday has not really sunk in and tonight was also really pleasing. We have had a very limited track build up to this, so overall I think we are in excellent shape."

The records also fell in the Under-19 ranks when Waimate's Dylan Kennett took out the 1000m time trial. Kennett, who set a national record in winning the individual pursuit yesterday, clocked 1:03.644 to claim the kilo time trial, which broke Eddie Dawkins' 2007 of 1:03.700.

Auckland's Georgina Wilson, eighth at the world championships in Moscow this year, took out the women's under-19 final, clocking 2:30.257, a new personal best.

Outstanding Southland-based sprinter Natasha Hansen made it three from three when she came from the rear of the field to dominate the final of the women's keirin after winning the team sprint and the 500m time trial. She is looking to recover before chasing a national record in the individual sprint on Thursday.

The fans were treated to a star of the future in world junior champion Caleb Ewan from Australia who won the under-19 omnium, winning four of the six events including all three tonight - the individual pursuit, scratch race and time trial. He finished clear of Nelson's Kristoff Ford.

Te Awamutu's Hayden McCormick rounded out the evening with a brilliant performance, the only rider to lap the field in winning the Under-19 points race over 20kms.

Results

Para-cycling Women 3000m Individual Pursuit Tandem 3 v 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Phillipa Gray (NZl) 0:03:41.300 Laura Thompson (NZl) 2 Felicity Johnson (Aus) Stephanie Morton (Aus)

Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jayne Parsons (NZl) 0:03:37.900 Sonia Waddell (NZl) 2 Brandie O'Connor (Aus) 0:03:40.700 Kerry Knowler (Aus)

Para-cycling Men 3000m Individual Pursuit Final 3 v 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Masaki Fujita (Jpn) 0:03:52.400 2 Stephen Hills (NZl) 0:04:09.900

Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Nicholas (Aus) 0:03:37.700 2 Nathan Smith (NZl)

Para-cycling Men 4000m Individual Pursuit Final 3 v 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Hughes (Aus) 0:04:57.700 2 Masashi Ishii (Jpn) 0:05:06.200

Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Gallagher (Aus) 0:03:59.000 2 Chris Ross (NZl)

Women & U19 Keirin Semi Final - Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Katie Schofield (NZl) 2 Cassandra Kell (Aus) 3 Paige Paterson (NZl) 4 Tennille Falappi (Aus) 5 Kate Dunlevey (NZl) 6 Imogen Hines (Aus)

Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Natasha Hansen (NZl) 2 Stephanie Morton (Aus) 3 Vanessa Quinn (NZl) 4 Maddison Law (Aus) 5 Rikki Belder (Aus) 6 Allee Proud (Aus)

Men U19 Omnium Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) 2 Kristoff Ford (NZl) 3 Jack McCulloch (Aus) 4 Joshua Harrison (Aus) 5 Reece Robinson (Aus) 6 Tayla Harrison (NZl) 7 Chad Elliston (NZl) 8 George Hubbard (NZl) 9 Boris Clark (NZl) 10 Thomas Kaesler (Aus)

Men U19 1000m Time Trial # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Kennett (NZl) 0:01:03.600 2 Tirian Mcmanus (Aus) 0:01:05.100 3 Alex Radzikiewicz (Aus) 0:01:05.700 4 Tom Beadle (NZl) 0:01:05.900 5 Harrison Perriam (NZl) 0:01:07.500 6 Zac Williams (NZl) 7 Daniel Ellison (NZl) 0:01:07.600 8 Mitchell Podmore (NZl) 0:01:11.500

Women U19 2000m Individual Pursuit Finals 3 v 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Holly Takos (Aus) 0:02:35.300 2 Stacey Riedel (Aus) 0:02:35.500

Finals # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Georgina Wilson (NZl) 0:02:30.300 2 Alysha Keith (NZl) 0:02:36.600

Women 3000m Individual Pursuit 3 v 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Ellis (NZl) 0:03:38.920 2 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl)

Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Shanks (NZl) 0:03:28.475 2 Jaime Nielsen (NZl)

Men 4000m Individual Pursuit Finals 3 v 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sam Bewley (NZl) 0:03:00.800 2 Ed Bissaker (Aus)

Final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Sergent (NZl) 0:04:16.100 2 Peter Latham (NZl) 0:04:21.500

Men U19 Omnium - Time Trial # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) 0:01:05.300 2 Kristoff Ford (NZl) 0:01:05.700 3 Tayla Harrison (NZl) 0:01:07.200 4 Reece Robinson (Aus) 0:01:07.800 5 Joshua Harrison (Aus) 0:01:08.100 6 Jack McCulloch (Aus) 7 Chad Elliston (NZl) 0:01:10.700 8 George Hubbard (NZl) 0:01:10.800 9 Thomas Kaesler (Aus) 10 Boris Clark (NZl) 0:01:13.700

Women and U19 Keirin Final 7 -12 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Maddison Law (Aus) 2 Tennille Falappi (Aus) 3 Allee Proud (Aus) 4 Kate Dunlevey (NZl) 5 Imogen Hines (Aus) 6 Rikki Belder (Aus)

Final 1 - 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Natasha Hansen (NZl) 2 Stephanie Morton (Aus) 3 Cassandra Kell (Aus) 4 Paige Paterson (NZl) 5 Vanessa Quinn (NZl) 6 Katie Schofield (NZl)