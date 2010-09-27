Image 1 of 8 Marathon World Champion Alban Lakata sprints for the line (Image credit: Sportograf) Image 2 of 8 Tim Wynants in front of the Castle Hohenzollern (Image credit: Sportograf) Image 3 of 8 Hannes Genze rides to stage 2 victory (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 4 of 8 Kevin Van Hoovels (Lingier-Versluys team) looks over his shoulder (Image credit: Sportograf) Image 5 of 8 The stage 1 finish area (Image credit: armin) Image 6 of 8 Women's stage 1 awards ceremony (Image credit: Armin Kuestenbrueck) Image 7 of 8 Stage 1 took riders by the Hohenzollern Castle (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 8 of 8 Overall winner Hannes Genze zips by Karl Platt in stage 2. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Multivan Merida's Hannes Genze took the victory in the inaugural edition of the Sparkasse Trans Zollernalb. After three stages, he took the overall race by just one second ahead of Belgian champion Kevin van Hoovels and marathon world champion Alban Lakata. Surprisingly the victory in women's category went to Gabi Stanger, who finished in front of Estonian Maaris Meier and Holland's Anne Terpstra.

The men's peloton was a strong one and the climbs in the middle mountains of the Zollernalb, a part of the Swabian Alb, were not long enough to make a big difference among the top riders.

The first stage, on Friday, took 13 men together into the final straight. It was Swiss marathon champion Andreas Kugler who profited from the work of teammates Hannes Genze and Jochen Käss by winning the sprint in Balingen. Käss got the second spot, van Hoovels was third, while overall contender Karl Platt lost all chances by puncturing in the very first 20 kilometers.

The second stage was expected to make the difference. At least it did, but not in a totally obvious way. Seven riders, without yellow jersey Kugler, made it together toward the finish in Albstadt. Karl Platt took the lead by pushing very hard. But his plan didn't work.

"I thought that the last kilometer was two to go, and I gave Hannes the chance to pass," said Platt.

That was the wrong decision because after Genze took the lead, only 200m remained, and there was no way for Platt to overtake Genze again.

"I think Karl went too early," said Genze, who took the yellow jersey by three seconds over René Tann who passed the finish line in third position. Alban Lakata was at four seconds and van Hoovels was at six seconds.

The tight situation opened up an exciting final stage between Albstadt and Hechingen. On every climb, the lead group shed members, and René Tann crashed and lost his chance to win. On the last longer climb Alban Lakata, Kevin van Hoovels and Czech Kristian Hynek got a small gap of about 10 seconds to Hannes Genze.

"We saw the chance and went full gas," said Lakata. Hannes Genze put everything he had left on the line but it wasn't enough to catch the lead trio on the final climb.

Van Hoovels sprinted to the stage victory, Lakata lost two seconds and Hynek came into third with three seconds. However, more important for the overall, Genze passed the finish line in fourth position with five seconds to van Hoovels. That secured him the yellow jersey on his shoulders.

"I think today there were a lot of riders able to win. I'm happy that I was able to fight back and get that second," said Genze.

Van Hoovels and Lakata finished with the same time but with Lakata set into third place for the overall.

"Hannes got his Pitbull look and was fighting really hard," said Lakata.

For Stanger, less training leads to victory

The women's category didn't draw as many big names, but in spite of that, Gabi Stanger surprised many and was able to grab the overall. The 42-year-old retired two years ago and took a licence this year again only to ride sometimes for fun.

"I'm in training, yes, but not in a way I did when I was competing seriously in a team," said Stanger. "Maybe that was helpful, I don't know. Stanger took stage 1 and stage 2 and the overall ahead of Maaris Meier, who is ranked in the top 60 by the UCI.

The last stage went to Anne Terpstra. The junior European bronze medalist of 2009 handled the constant up and downs better than Stanger, who was third in that stage and Meier, but she was too far away in the overall to endanger Stanger's standing as leader.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys team 2:28:55 2 Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak-Ergon Team 0:00:02 3 Kristián Hynek (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:00:03 4 Hannes Genze (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:00:05 5 Robby De Bock (Bel) Waasland Mountainbike Team 0:00:12 6 Sebastian Carabin (Bel) Lingier-Versluys team 7 Balz Weber (Swi) Team DS-Rennsport 0:00:21 8 Stefan Sahm (Ger) Team Bulls 0:00:26 9 Jochen Käß (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:00:35 10 René Tann (Ger) GERMINA Raicing Team/ 1. Suhler MTB Club 0:01:15 11 Torsten Marx (Ger) Team DS-Rennsport 0:03:39 12 Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:05:08 13 Ruben Scheire (Bel) Team Saeco 14 Matthias Pfrommer (Ger) Team HAICO Racing 0:07:05 15 Thomas Pfrommer (Ger) Team HAICO Racing 0:07:22 16 Alexander Speisekorn (Ger) XC-Riders.de / Singen 0:07:23 17 Volker Ordowski (Ger) Team Craft Rocky Mountain 0:07:24 18 Stephan Schiele (Ger) Team VOBA RSV Nattheim 0:07:25 19 Daniel Aspacher (Ger) activity-racing-team 0:07:32 20 Cristóbal Silva Ibaceta (Chi) Quaker-Cannondale 0:07:33 21 Andreas Kleiber (Ger) TSV Niederstaufen 0:07:34 22 Robert Gehbauer (Aut) RC ARBÖ ASKÖ Klagenfurt 0:07:35 23 Lukas Kubis (Ger) Team HAIBIKE 0:07:41 24 Tim Wynants (Bel) Trek-Bart Brentjens powered by Milka 0:07:53 25 Christopher Görgen (Ger) RC Herschbroich 0:08:09 26 Marcel Reiser (Ger) Sparkasse Zollernalb / BKK Gesundheit 0:08:10 27 Matthias Gärtner (Ger) www.matzegaertner.de 0:08:19 28 Matouš Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:10:34 29 Micha Van Den Eynde (Bel) mtb rudi 0:12:21 30 Johannes Thumm (Ger) Craft-Rocky-Mountain Team 0:12:26 31 Stefan Sievermann (Ger) RSV Staubwolke Haslach 0:12:31 32 Steffen Hannes Greger (Ger) RV Adler Empfingen 0:14:20 33 Kurt Tempst (Bel) mtb rudi 0:16:19 34 Simon Lund (Ger) SV Kirchzatren 0:16:59 35 Nicolas Vogt (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts / HAIBIKE 0:17:17 36 Kris Willemsens (Bel) Kris Willemsens 0:18:40 37 Christoph Cords (Ger) XC-Riders.de / Singen 38 Marc Bulteel (Bel) mtb rudi 0:19:25 39 Lutz Babilon (Ger) SV Kirchzarten 0:19:28 40 Matthias Veit (Ger) 1. RMC Reutlingen 0:19:32 41 Ralf Maier (Ger) mtb-teck/Team nolte-küchen 0:19:34 42 Robert Wittmann (Ger) RSC LOGWIN Kempten 0:21:00 43 Roland Kienzler (Ger) RC Villingen 0:21:10 44 Lukas Haasis (Ger) RSG Zollern-Alb / Team Gonso-Rawoflex 0:23:05 45 Tommy Galle (Ger) White-Rock e.V. 0:24:52 46 Karl Platt (Ger) Team Bulls 0:25:03 47 Claus Langenecker (Ger) TEAM NUTRIXXION 0:26:08 48 Wim Peers (Bel) mtb rudi 0:26:27 49 Julian Biefang (Ger) RSC Eifelland Mayen 0:26:45 50 Bart Boeckmans (Bel) mtb rudi 0:27:18 51 Christoph Lander (Ger) RSV Geislingen / Team Interstuhl 0:27:51 52 Rudi Geentjens (Bel) mtb rudi 0:28:13 53 Wolf-Thorsten Witt (Ger) Mister Bike Pforzheim 0:30:14 54 Michael Kreiß (Ger) Radsport-Team Lutz 0:30:19 55 Jos Engelen (Ned) licht verzet 0:33:10 56 Frank Wochner (Ger) RSV Geislingen / Team Interstuhl 0:33:20 57 Frank Stanger (Ger) Hepco Becker Factory Team 0:34:32 58 Patrik Cura (Ger) RSV Geislingen / Team Interstuhl 0:37:08 59 Kai Bodmer (Ger) GHOST Racing Team 0:37:26 60 Arman Yigitkurt (Ger) RSV Geislingen / Team Interstuhl 0:39:16 61 Mikel Tharann (Ger) Racing-Team www.kern-sohn.com 0:40:19 62 Michel Wynsberghe (Bel) Lingier-Versluys team 0:40:29 63 Markus Abt (Ger) Racing-Team www.kern-sohn.com 0:42:29 64 Arduin Tabary (Fra) GKV Cycling Team 0:42:30 65 Ronny Dölker (Ger) RSV Geislingen / Team Interstuhl 0:42:35 66 Dieter Schulzki (Ger) Christlicher Sportverein Stuttgart 0:43:12 67 Matthieu Neirynck (Bel) Rvcobg 0:47:51 68 Hermann Heinzelmann (Ger) Christlicher Sportverein Stuttgart 1:08:18

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anne Terpstra (Ned) Bar-End 2:59:12 2 Meier Maaris (Est) ProShop Team 0:01:22 3 Gabi Stanger (Ger) Team Centurion 0:03:07 4 Sonja Brodbeck (Ger) CSV Stuttgart 1999 0:23:47 5 Hélène Vander Massen (Bel) GKV Cycling Team 0:40:25 6 Judith Koniezcny (Ger) Sparkasse Zollernalb 1:04:49

Men final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hannes Genze (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 7:03:57 2 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys team 0:00:01 3 Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak-Ergon Team 4 Kristián Hynek (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:00:12 5 Sebastian Carabin (Bel) Lingier-Versluys team 0:00:18 6 Jochen Käß (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:01:01 7 René Tann (Ger) GERMINA Raicing Team/ 1. Suhler MTB Club 0:01:13 8 Stefan Sahm (Ger) Team Bulls 0:01:20 9 Balz Weber (Swi) Team DS-Rennsport 0:01:34 10 Robby De Bock (Bel) Waasland Mountainbike Team 0:01:49 11 Andreas Kugler (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:05:34 12 Ruben Scheire (Bel) Team Saeco 0:05:40 13 Torsten Marx (Ger) Team DS-Rennsport 0:09:36 14 Matthias Pfrommer (Ger) Team HAICO Racing 0:13:50 15 Andreas Kleiber (Ger) TSV Niederstaufen 0:17:21 16 Thomas Pfrommer (Ger) Team HAICO Racing 0:18:44 17 Volker Ordowski (Ger) Team Craft Rocky Mountain 0:21:52 18 Robert Gehbauer (Aut) RC ARBÖ ASKÖ Klagenfurt 0:22:34 19 Cristóbal Silva Ibaceta (Chi) Quaker-Cannondale 0:25:35 20 Alexander Speisekorn (Ger) XC-Riders.de / Singen 0:25:49 21 Karl Platt (Ger) Team Bulls 0:25:56 22 Stephan Schiele (Ger) Team VOBA RSV Nattheim 0:26:30 23 Marcel Reiser (Ger) Sparkasse Zollernalb / BKK Gesundheit 0:26:55 24 Daniel Aspacher (Ger) activity-racing-team 0:27:30 25 Matthias Gärtner (Ger) www.matzegaertner.de 0:29:44 26 Christopher Görgen (Ger) RC Herschbroich 0:30:30 27 Tim Wynants (Bel) Trek-Bart Brentjens powered by Milka 0:30:53 28 Matouš Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:31:52 29 Stefan Sievermann (Ger) RSV Staubwolke Haslach 0:33:15 30 Kurt Tempst (Bel) mtb rudi 0:38:04 31 Nicolas Vogt (Ger) Best-Bike-Parts / HAIBIKE 0:39:29 32 Micha Van Den Eynde (Bel) mtb rudi 0:39:50 33 Steffen Hannes Greger (Ger) RV Adler Empfingen 0:42:23 34 Johannes Thumm (Ger) Craft-Rocky-Mountain Team 0:48:45 35 Lutz Babilon (Ger) SV Kirchzarten 0:48:58 36 Simon Lund (Ger) SV Kirchzatren 0:50:02 37 Tommy Galle (Ger) White-Rock e.V. 0:50:29 38 Christoph Cords (Ger) XC-Riders.de / Singen 0:51:04 39 Marc Bulteel (Bel) mtb rudi 0:54:05 40 Kris Willemsens (Bel) Kris Willemsens 0:54:54 41 Matthias Veit (Ger) 1. RMC Reutlingen 0:58:13 42 Lukas Haasis (Ger) RSG Zollern-Alb / Team Gonso-Rawoflex 0:58:44 43 Robert Wittmann (Ger) RSC LOGWIN Kempten 1:03:35 44 Roland Kienzler (Ger) RC Villingen 1:06:19 45 Ralf Maier (Ger) mtb-teck/Team nolte-küchen 1:09:21 46 Claus Langenecker (Ger) TEAM NUTRIXXION 1:09:37 47 Wim Peers (Bel) mtb rudi 1:11:56 48 Christoph Lander (Ger) RSV Geislingen / Team Interstuhl 1:14:23 49 Lukas Kubis (Ger) Team HAIBIKE 1:14:26 50 Julian Biefang (Ger) RSC Eifelland Mayen 1:17:21 51 Michael Kreiß (Ger) Radsport-Team Lutz 1:20:09 52 Bart Boeckmans (Bel) mtb rudi 1:21:18 53 Rudi Geentjens (Bel) mtb rudi 1:24:55 54 Wolf-Thorsten Witt (Ger) Mister Bike Pforzheim 1:28:38 55 Frank Wochner (Ger) RSV Geislingen / Team Interstuhl 1:31:10 56 Jos Engelen (Ned) licht verzet 1:36:33 57 Frank Stanger (Ger) Hepco Becker Factory Team 1:39:10 58 Michel Wynsberghe (Bel) Lingier-Versluys team 1:47:06 59 Arduin Tabary (Fra) GKV Cycling Team 1:47:20 60 Kai Bodmer (Ger) GHOST Racing Team 1:47:26 61 Arman Yigitkurt (Ger) RSV Geislingen / Team Interstuhl 1:53:51 62 Mikel Tharann (Ger) Racing-Team www.kern-sohn.com 1:56:22 63 Patrik Cura (Ger) RSV Geislingen / Team Interstuhl 2:01:16 64 Ronny Dölker (Ger) RSV Geislingen / Team Interstuhl 2:08:26 65 Dieter Schulzki (Ger) Christlicher Sportverein Stuttgart 2:11:45 66 Markus Abt (Ger) Racing-Team www.kern-sohn.com 2:17:22 67 Matthieu Neirynck (Bel) Rvcobg 2:39:20 68 Hermann Heinzelmann (Ger) Christlicher Sportverein Stuttgart 3:17:35