Casper captures first stage in Muscat

Frenchman makes history as first stage winner at Tour of Oman

Image 1 of 18

Riders are treated to a fireworks display before the opening of the inaugural Tour of Oman

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 18

Australian Ben King (Trek Livestrong) takes his bike to the start line.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 18

The peloton watches some fireworks that kicked off the first Tour of Oman

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 18

Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) wears the red leader's jersey

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 5 of 18

Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) accepts the prize for stage winner

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 6 of 18

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) is the best young rider

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 7 of 18

Eddy Merckx present Alessandro Ballan (BMC) with the most aggressive rider jersey

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 8 of 18

The jersey wearers on the Oman podium

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 9 of 18

Everyone wanted a photograph withJimmy Casper, the stage 1 winner

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 10 of 18

Alessandro Ballan out of the saddle in his first race for his new team BMC

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 18

Alessandro Ballan negotiates through a corner

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 18

Clash of the titans: Casper, Boasson Hagen, De Haes and Farrar sprint for the win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 18

Jimmy Casper takes the first stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 18

Sky tried to set up the sprint for Boasson Hagen but the Norwegian was pipped on the line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 18

The peloton rides through the Oman night

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 18

Casper (Saur Sojasun) flanked by Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) and Alessandro Ballan (Team BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 18

Filippo Pozzato out of the saddle in Oman

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 18

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ghosts often appear at night and in the dark of the St. Valentine's night, French sprinter Jimmy Casper (Saur Sojasun) emerged from the shadows to win the opening stage of the Tour of Oman on the Corniche in the capital Muscat.

Casper took full advantage of the Team Sky lead out train that was working to set up Edvald Boasson Hagen and then jumped past the young Norwegian fifty metres from the line.

Boasson Hagen finished second, with Kenny Dehaes (Omega Pharma-Lotto) third. Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) was fourth and double Tour of Qatar stage winner Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas-Doimo) was fifth.

Casper put his name in the history books as the first rider to win a stage at the Tour of Oman and also pulled on the first leader's red jersey thanks to his win and a ten-second time bonus. The result is hugely important for his now Professional Continental Saur-Sojasun French team to get the attention of Tour de France organisers Amaury Sports Organisation, which also runs the Tour of Oman, and earn a wildcard bid for the French Grand Tour.

"I knew it would be difficult to beat riders like Boonen and Chicchi who showed they're on form in Qatar but I got my sprint just right," Casper said as he was mobbed by the local media and the huge crowd that had turned out to see what professional cycling was all about.

"I followed the Team Sky lead out and was on Boasson Hagen's wheel. He jumped with about 150m to go and then I went on the lift with about fifty metres to go. It was late but I just beat him at the line by about 20 centimetres. Not much but one centimetre is enough."

Riders left in the dark with evening stage

When the riders arrived in Oman on Saturday morning, they were surprised to discover that the opening stage would be held on Sunday evening. They expected to ride the 16 laps of the near 4km circuit up and down the Muscat Corniche as the sun set. But the race was put back by an hour and then delayed even more by a laser and firework show in front of his Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

That meant the riders would race in the dark, with only streetlights to illuminate the road. They were rightly worried about safety, especially at the start of the race and so early in the season, and spent several minutes talking to the organizers. A high-speed crash could have been a disaster and they wisely agreed to look after each other in the dark and only hit full speed in the final two laps.

The race organisers agreed to cancel time bonuses for the two intermediate sprints, keeping them for the points classification only, and the direction of the circuit had already been changed to allow better wheel changes and make the finish slightly uphill instead of slightly down and with a curve to the right.

The first laps were neutralized as riders adapted to the conditions but the speed quickly increased as four riders jumped off the front.

Wilfried Cretskens (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Novoa Menedez (Cervélo TestTeam) and Cedric Coutouly (Saur-Sojasun) were the first to attack. Three laps later they were joined by German champion Martin Reimer (Cervélo TestTeam), Peter Wrolich (Milram) and Alessandro Ballan (BMC). The six gained 40 seconds on the bunch but were eventually pulled back on the ninth lap.

A few kilometres later, Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia), Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Transitions), Nikita Eskov (Katusha) and Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) took off. They carved out a 20 second advantage but with the final sprint getting closer and closer, the bunch pulled them back with two laps remaining.

The speed was over 50km/h now with the dangers of poor light, twitching wheels and huge crowds packing the barrier-less roads making the peloton a little nervous. Some riders justifiably decided not to take any risks and did not contest the sprint.

Team Sky came with a different strategy and hit the front on the final lap to stay out of trouble and also lead out Edvald Boasson Hagen.

All the team hit the front and in the final two kilometres, as Casper and Farrar went shoulder to shoulder for Boasson Hagen's wheel because they both knew it was the best place to be. CJ Sutton led Boasson Hagen but Casper had a better jump and emerged from the shadows to win the sprint and make cycling history in Oman.

Thanks to time bonuses of ten, six and four seconds awarded on the line, Casper leads Boasson Hagen by four seconds. But he was just happy to have won the opening stage, He will worry about defending on Monday.

"From now I'm not thinking about the overall, I'm just happy to enjoy this win. Before the start of stage two we'll try and work out a plan on how to defend the jersey."

Stage two is from Niswa to Samail to the east of the Jabal Akhdar mountains. The 148.5km stage ends with two laps of a 6.5km finishing circuit.

Full Results
1Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:22:22
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
3Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
5Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
6Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
8Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
9Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
10Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
11Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
12Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
13Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
14John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
15Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
17Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
18Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
19Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
20Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
21Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
22Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
24Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
25Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
26Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
27Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
28Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
29Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
30Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
31Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
32Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
33Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
34Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
35Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
36Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
37Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
38Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
39Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
40Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
41Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
42Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
43Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
44Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
46Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
47Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
48Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
49Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
50Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
51Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
52Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
53Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
54Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
55Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
56Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
57Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
58Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
59Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
60Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
61Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
62Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
63Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
64Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
66Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
68Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
69Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
70Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
71Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
72Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
73Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
74Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
75Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
76Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
77Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
78Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
79Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
80Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
81Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
82Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
83Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
84Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
85Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
86Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
87Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team
88Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
89Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
90Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
91Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
92Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
93Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
94Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
95Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
96Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
97Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
98Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
99Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
100Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
101Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
102Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
103Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
104Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
105Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
106Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
107Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
108Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
109Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
110Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
111Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
112Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
113Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
114Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
115Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
116Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
117Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
118Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
119Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
120Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
121Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
122Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
123Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
124Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
125Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
126Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team

Muscat
1Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram2
3Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team1

Muscat
1Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia3pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
3Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha1

Arrivée - Muscat
1Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun30pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team27
3Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto25
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions23
5Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo21
6Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator19
7Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha17
8Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia15
9Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step13
10Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank11
11Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team10
12Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team9
13Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram8
14John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team7
15Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
16Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team5
17Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto4
18Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
19Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
20Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team1

Combativity
1Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram2
3Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team1
1Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia3
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
3Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha1

Young riders
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team1:22:22
2Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
3Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
4Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
5Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
8Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
9Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
11Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
12Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
13Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
14Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
15Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
16Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
17Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
18Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
20Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
21Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
22Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
23Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
24Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
25Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
26Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
27Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
28Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
29Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
30Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
31Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
32Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
33Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
34Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
35Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
36Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
37Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
38Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
39Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
40Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
41Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
42Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
43Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team

Teams
1Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator Pro Cycling Team4:07:06
2Team Katusha
3Saur - Sojasun
4Sky Pro Cycling Team
5Omega Pharma - Lotto
6BMC Racing Team
7Cervélo Test Team
8Team HTC - Columbia
9Quick Step
10Team Saxo bank
11AG2R - La mondiale
12Trek Livestrong U23
13Team Milram
14Garmin-Transitions
15Liquigas - Doimos
16Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team

General classification after stage 1
1Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1:22:12
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
3Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:06
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:00:10
5Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
6Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
8Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
9Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
10Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
11Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
12Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
13Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
14John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
15Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
17Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
18Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
19Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
20Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
21Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
22Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
24Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
25Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
26Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
27Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
28Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
29Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
30Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
31Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
32Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
33Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
34Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
35Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
36Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
37Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
38Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
39Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
40Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
41Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
42Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
43Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
44Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
46Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
47Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
48Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
49Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
50Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
51Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
52Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
53Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
54Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
55Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
56Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
57Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
58Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
59Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
60Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
61Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
62Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
63Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
64Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
66Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
68Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
69Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
70Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
71Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
72Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
73Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
74Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
75Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
76Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
77Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
78Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
79Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
80Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
81Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
82Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
83Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
84Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
85Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
86Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
87Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team
88Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
89Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
90Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
91Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
92Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
93Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
94Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
95Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
96Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
97Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
98Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
99Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
100Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
101Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
102Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
103Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
104Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
105Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
106Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
107Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
108Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
109Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
110Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
111Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
112Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
113Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
114Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
115Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
116Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
117Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
118Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
119Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
120Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
121Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
122Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
123Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
124Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
125Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
126Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team

Points classification
1Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun30pts
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team27
3Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto25
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions23
5Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo21
6Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator19
7Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha17
8Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia15
9Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step13
10Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank11
11Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team10
12Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team9
13Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram8
14John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team7
15Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
16Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team5
17Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto4
18Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team3
19Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia3
20Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun3
21Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
22Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram2
23Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
24Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team1
25Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha1
26Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team1

Combativity classification
1Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia3
3Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram2
4Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
5Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha1
6Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team1

Young rider classification
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team1:22:16
2Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:06
3Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
4Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
5Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
8Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
9Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
10Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
11Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
12Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
13Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
14Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
15Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
16Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
17Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
18Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
20Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
21Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
22Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
23Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
24Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
25Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
26Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
27Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
28Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
29Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
30Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
31Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
32Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
33Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
34Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
35Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
36Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
37Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
38Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
39Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
40Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
41Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
42Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
43Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team

Teams classification
1Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator Pro Cycling Team4:07:06
2Team Katusha
3Saur - Sojasun
4Sky Pro Cycling Team
5Omega Pharma - Lotto
6BMC Racing Team
7Cervélo Test Team
8Team HTC - Columbia
9Quick Step
10Team Saxo bank
11AG2R - La mondiale
12Trek Livestrong U23
13Team Milram
14Garmin-Transitions
15Liquigas - Doimos
16Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team

