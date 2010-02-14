Image 1 of 18 Riders are treated to a fireworks display before the opening of the inaugural Tour of Oman (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 18 Australian Ben King (Trek Livestrong) takes his bike to the start line. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 18 The peloton watches some fireworks that kicked off the first Tour of Oman (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 18 Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) wears the red leader's jersey (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 18 Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) accepts the prize for stage winner (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 18 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) is the best young rider (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 18 Eddy Merckx present Alessandro Ballan (BMC) with the most aggressive rider jersey (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 18 The jersey wearers on the Oman podium (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 18 Everyone wanted a photograph withJimmy Casper, the stage 1 winner (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 18 Alessandro Ballan out of the saddle in his first race for his new team BMC (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 18 Alessandro Ballan negotiates through a corner (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 18 Clash of the titans: Casper, Boasson Hagen, De Haes and Farrar sprint for the win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 18 Jimmy Casper takes the first stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 18 Sky tried to set up the sprint for Boasson Hagen but the Norwegian was pipped on the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 18 The peloton rides through the Oman night (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 18 Casper (Saur Sojasun) flanked by Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) and Alessandro Ballan (Team BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 18 Filippo Pozzato out of the saddle in Oman (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 18 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ghosts often appear at night and in the dark of the St. Valentine's night, French sprinter Jimmy Casper (Saur Sojasun) emerged from the shadows to win the opening stage of the Tour of Oman on the Corniche in the capital Muscat.

Casper took full advantage of the Team Sky lead out train that was working to set up Edvald Boasson Hagen and then jumped past the young Norwegian fifty metres from the line.

Boasson Hagen finished second, with Kenny Dehaes (Omega Pharma-Lotto) third. Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) was fourth and double Tour of Qatar stage winner Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas-Doimo) was fifth.

Casper put his name in the history books as the first rider to win a stage at the Tour of Oman and also pulled on the first leader's red jersey thanks to his win and a ten-second time bonus. The result is hugely important for his now Professional Continental Saur-Sojasun French team to get the attention of Tour de France organisers Amaury Sports Organisation, which also runs the Tour of Oman, and earn a wildcard bid for the French Grand Tour.

"I knew it would be difficult to beat riders like Boonen and Chicchi who showed they're on form in Qatar but I got my sprint just right," Casper said as he was mobbed by the local media and the huge crowd that had turned out to see what professional cycling was all about.

"I followed the Team Sky lead out and was on Boasson Hagen's wheel. He jumped with about 150m to go and then I went on the lift with about fifty metres to go. It was late but I just beat him at the line by about 20 centimetres. Not much but one centimetre is enough."

Riders left in the dark with evening stage

When the riders arrived in Oman on Saturday morning, they were surprised to discover that the opening stage would be held on Sunday evening. They expected to ride the 16 laps of the near 4km circuit up and down the Muscat Corniche as the sun set. But the race was put back by an hour and then delayed even more by a laser and firework show in front of his Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

That meant the riders would race in the dark, with only streetlights to illuminate the road. They were rightly worried about safety, especially at the start of the race and so early in the season, and spent several minutes talking to the organizers. A high-speed crash could have been a disaster and they wisely agreed to look after each other in the dark and only hit full speed in the final two laps.

The race organisers agreed to cancel time bonuses for the two intermediate sprints, keeping them for the points classification only, and the direction of the circuit had already been changed to allow better wheel changes and make the finish slightly uphill instead of slightly down and with a curve to the right.

The first laps were neutralized as riders adapted to the conditions but the speed quickly increased as four riders jumped off the front.

Wilfried Cretskens (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Novoa Menedez (Cervélo TestTeam) and Cedric Coutouly (Saur-Sojasun) were the first to attack. Three laps later they were joined by German champion Martin Reimer (Cervélo TestTeam), Peter Wrolich (Milram) and Alessandro Ballan (BMC). The six gained 40 seconds on the bunch but were eventually pulled back on the ninth lap.

A few kilometres later, Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia), Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Transitions), Nikita Eskov (Katusha) and Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) took off. They carved out a 20 second advantage but with the final sprint getting closer and closer, the bunch pulled them back with two laps remaining.

The speed was over 50km/h now with the dangers of poor light, twitching wheels and huge crowds packing the barrier-less roads making the peloton a little nervous. Some riders justifiably decided not to take any risks and did not contest the sprint.

Team Sky came with a different strategy and hit the front on the final lap to stay out of trouble and also lead out Edvald Boasson Hagen.

All the team hit the front and in the final two kilometres, as Casper and Farrar went shoulder to shoulder for Boasson Hagen's wheel because they both knew it was the best place to be. CJ Sutton led Boasson Hagen but Casper had a better jump and emerged from the shadows to win the sprint and make cycling history in Oman.

Thanks to time bonuses of ten, six and four seconds awarded on the line, Casper leads Boasson Hagen by four seconds. But he was just happy to have won the opening stage, He will worry about defending on Monday.

"From now I'm not thinking about the overall, I'm just happy to enjoy this win. Before the start of stage two we'll try and work out a plan on how to defend the jersey."

Stage two is from Niswa to Samail to the east of the Jabal Akhdar mountains. The 148.5km stage ends with two laps of a 6.5km finishing circuit.

Full Results 1 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:22:22 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 3 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 5 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 6 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 8 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 9 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 10 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 11 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team 12 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team 13 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 14 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 17 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 18 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 19 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 20 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 21 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 22 Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 25 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 26 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong 27 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 28 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 29 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 30 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 31 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 32 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 33 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 34 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 35 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 36 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 37 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 38 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 39 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 40 Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong 41 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 42 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 43 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 44 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong 46 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 47 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 48 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 49 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 50 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 52 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 53 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 54 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 55 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 56 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 57 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 58 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 59 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 60 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 61 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 62 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 64 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 66 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 68 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 69 Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram 70 Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 71 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 72 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 73 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 74 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 75 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 76 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 77 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 78 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 79 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 80 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 81 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 82 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 83 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 84 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 85 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 86 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 87 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team 88 Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong 89 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 90 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 91 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 92 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team 93 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 94 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 95 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 96 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 97 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 98 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 99 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 100 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 101 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 102 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 103 Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 104 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 105 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 106 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 107 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 108 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 109 Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 110 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 112 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 113 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 114 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 115 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 116 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 117 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 118 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 119 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 120 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 121 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 122 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team 123 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 124 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 125 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 126 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team

Muscat 1 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 2 3 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 1

Muscat 1 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 3 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Arrivée - Muscat 1 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 30 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 27 3 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 25 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 23 5 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 21 6 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 19 7 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 17 8 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 15 9 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 13 10 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 11 11 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team 10 12 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team 9 13 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 8 14 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 15 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 16 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 5 17 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 4 18 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 19 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 20 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1

Combativity 1 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 2 3 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 1 1 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 3 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Young riders 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 1:22:22 2 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 4 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 5 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 8 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 12 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong 13 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 14 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 16 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 17 Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong 18 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 20 Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong 21 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 22 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 23 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 25 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 26 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 27 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 28 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 29 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 31 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 32 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 33 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 34 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 35 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 36 Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong 37 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 38 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 39 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 40 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 41 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 42 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 43 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team

Teams 1 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator Pro Cycling Team 4:07:06 2 Team Katusha 3 Saur - Sojasun 4 Sky Pro Cycling Team 5 Omega Pharma - Lotto 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Cervélo Test Team 8 Team HTC - Columbia 9 Quick Step 10 Team Saxo bank 11 AG2R - La mondiale 12 Trek Livestrong U23 13 Team Milram 14 Garmin-Transitions 15 Liquigas - Doimos 16 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team

General classification after stage 1 1 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1:22:12 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 3 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:06 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:10 5 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 6 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 8 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 9 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 10 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 11 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team 12 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team 13 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 14 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 17 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 18 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 19 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 20 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 21 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 22 Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 25 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 26 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong 27 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 28 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 29 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 30 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 31 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 32 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 33 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 34 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 35 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 36 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 37 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 38 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 39 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 40 Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong 41 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 42 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 43 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 44 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong 46 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 47 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 48 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 49 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 50 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 52 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 53 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 54 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 55 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 56 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 57 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 58 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 59 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 60 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 61 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 62 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 64 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 66 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 68 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 69 Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram 70 Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 71 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 72 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 73 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 74 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 75 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 76 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 77 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 78 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 79 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 80 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 81 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 82 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 83 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 84 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 85 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 86 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 87 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team 88 Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong 89 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 90 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 91 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 92 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team 93 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 94 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 95 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 96 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 97 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 98 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 99 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 100 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 101 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 102 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 103 Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 104 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 105 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 106 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 107 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 108 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 109 Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 110 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 112 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 113 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 114 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 115 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 116 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 117 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 118 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 119 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 120 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 121 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 122 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team 123 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 124 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 125 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 126 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team

Points classification 1 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 30 pts 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 27 3 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 25 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 23 5 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 21 6 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 19 7 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 17 8 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 15 9 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 13 10 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 11 11 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team 10 12 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team 9 13 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 8 14 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 15 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 16 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 5 17 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 4 18 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 19 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 3 20 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 3 21 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 22 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 2 23 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 24 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 1 25 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 26 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 1

Combativity classification 1 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 3 3 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 2 4 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 6 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 1

Young rider classification 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 1:22:16 2 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:06 3 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 4 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 5 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 8 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 12 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong 13 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 14 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 16 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 17 Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong 18 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 20 Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong 21 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 22 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 23 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 25 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 26 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 27 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 28 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 29 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 31 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 32 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 33 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 34 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 35 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 36 Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong 37 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 38 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 39 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 40 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 41 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 42 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 43 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team