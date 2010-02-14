Casper captures first stage in Muscat
Frenchman makes history as first stage winner at Tour of Oman
Ghosts often appear at night and in the dark of the St. Valentine's night, French sprinter Jimmy Casper (Saur Sojasun) emerged from the shadows to win the opening stage of the Tour of Oman on the Corniche in the capital Muscat.
Casper took full advantage of the Team Sky lead out train that was working to set up Edvald Boasson Hagen and then jumped past the young Norwegian fifty metres from the line.
Boasson Hagen finished second, with Kenny Dehaes (Omega Pharma-Lotto) third. Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) was fourth and double Tour of Qatar stage winner Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas-Doimo) was fifth.
Casper put his name in the history books as the first rider to win a stage at the Tour of Oman and also pulled on the first leader's red jersey thanks to his win and a ten-second time bonus. The result is hugely important for his now Professional Continental Saur-Sojasun French team to get the attention of Tour de France organisers Amaury Sports Organisation, which also runs the Tour of Oman, and earn a wildcard bid for the French Grand Tour.
"I knew it would be difficult to beat riders like Boonen and Chicchi who showed they're on form in Qatar but I got my sprint just right," Casper said as he was mobbed by the local media and the huge crowd that had turned out to see what professional cycling was all about.
"I followed the Team Sky lead out and was on Boasson Hagen's wheel. He jumped with about 150m to go and then I went on the lift with about fifty metres to go. It was late but I just beat him at the line by about 20 centimetres. Not much but one centimetre is enough."
Riders left in the dark with evening stage
When the riders arrived in Oman on Saturday morning, they were surprised to discover that the opening stage would be held on Sunday evening. They expected to ride the 16 laps of the near 4km circuit up and down the Muscat Corniche as the sun set. But the race was put back by an hour and then delayed even more by a laser and firework show in front of his Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said.
That meant the riders would race in the dark, with only streetlights to illuminate the road. They were rightly worried about safety, especially at the start of the race and so early in the season, and spent several minutes talking to the organizers. A high-speed crash could have been a disaster and they wisely agreed to look after each other in the dark and only hit full speed in the final two laps.
The race organisers agreed to cancel time bonuses for the two intermediate sprints, keeping them for the points classification only, and the direction of the circuit had already been changed to allow better wheel changes and make the finish slightly uphill instead of slightly down and with a curve to the right.
The first laps were neutralized as riders adapted to the conditions but the speed quickly increased as four riders jumped off the front.
Wilfried Cretskens (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Novoa Menedez (Cervélo TestTeam) and Cedric Coutouly (Saur-Sojasun) were the first to attack. Three laps later they were joined by German champion Martin Reimer (Cervélo TestTeam), Peter Wrolich (Milram) and Alessandro Ballan (BMC). The six gained 40 seconds on the bunch but were eventually pulled back on the ninth lap.
A few kilometres later, Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia), Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Transitions), Nikita Eskov (Katusha) and Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) took off. They carved out a 20 second advantage but with the final sprint getting closer and closer, the bunch pulled them back with two laps remaining.
The speed was over 50km/h now with the dangers of poor light, twitching wheels and huge crowds packing the barrier-less roads making the peloton a little nervous. Some riders justifiably decided not to take any risks and did not contest the sprint.
Team Sky came with a different strategy and hit the front on the final lap to stay out of trouble and also lead out Edvald Boasson Hagen.
All the team hit the front and in the final two kilometres, as Casper and Farrar went shoulder to shoulder for Boasson Hagen's wheel because they both knew it was the best place to be. CJ Sutton led Boasson Hagen but Casper had a better jump and emerged from the shadows to win the sprint and make cycling history in Oman.
Thanks to time bonuses of ten, six and four seconds awarded on the line, Casper leads Boasson Hagen by four seconds. But he was just happy to have won the opening stage, He will worry about defending on Monday.
"From now I'm not thinking about the overall, I'm just happy to enjoy this win. Before the start of stage two we'll try and work out a plan on how to defend the jersey."
Stage two is from Niswa to Samail to the east of the Jabal Akhdar mountains. The 148.5km stage ends with two laps of a 6.5km finishing circuit.
|1
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:22:22
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|5
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|8
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|9
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|10
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
|13
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|14
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|17
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|18
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|19
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|20
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|25
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
|27
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|28
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|29
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|31
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|32
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|35
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|36
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|37
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|38
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|39
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|40
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
|41
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|43
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|46
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|47
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|48
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|49
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|50
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|52
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|53
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|54
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|55
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|58
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|59
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|60
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|62
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|64
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|66
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|68
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|69
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|70
|Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|72
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|73
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|75
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|76
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|77
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|78
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|79
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|81
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|82
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|83
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|84
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|85
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|86
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|87
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|89
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|90
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|91
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|92
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|94
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|95
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|96
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|97
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|98
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|99
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|100
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|101
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|102
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|103
|Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|104
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|106
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|107
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|108
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|110
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|112
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|113
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|114
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|116
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|117
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|118
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|119
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|121
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|122
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|124
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|125
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|126
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|2
|3
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|1
|1
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|1
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|30
|pts
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|27
|3
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|25
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|23
|5
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|21
|6
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|19
|7
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|17
|8
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|9
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|13
|10
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|11
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|10
|12
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
|9
|13
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|14
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|15
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|16
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|5
|17
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|4
|18
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|3
|19
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|20
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|2
|3
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|1
|1
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|1:22:22
|2
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|4
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|5
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|12
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
|13
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|14
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|16
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|17
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
|18
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|21
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|22
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|23
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|25
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|26
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|27
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|29
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|31
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|32
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|33
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|34
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|35
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|37
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|38
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|39
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|40
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|41
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|42
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|43
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator Pro Cycling Team
|4:07:06
|2
|Team Katusha
|3
|Saur - Sojasun
|4
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|7
|Cervélo Test Team
|8
|Team HTC - Columbia
|9
|Quick Step
|10
|Team Saxo bank
|11
|AG2R - La mondiale
|12
|Trek Livestrong U23
|13
|Team Milram
|14
|Garmin-Transitions
|15
|Liquigas - Doimos
|16
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1:22:12
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:06
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:10
|5
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|8
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|9
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|10
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
|13
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|14
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|17
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|18
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|19
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|20
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|25
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
|27
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|28
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|29
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|31
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|32
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|35
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|36
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|37
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|38
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|39
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|40
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek Livestrong
|41
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|43
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|46
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|47
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|48
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|49
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|50
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|52
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|53
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|54
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|55
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|58
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|59
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|60
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|62
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|64
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|66
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|68
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|69
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|70
|Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|72
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|73
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|75
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|76
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|77
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|78
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|79
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|81
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|82
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|83
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|84
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|85
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|86
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|87
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|89
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|90
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|91
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|92
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|94
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|95
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|96
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|97
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|98
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|99
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|100
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|101
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|102
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|103
|Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|104
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|106
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|107
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|108
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|110
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|112
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|113
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|114
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|116
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|117
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|118
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|119
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|121
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|122
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|124
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|125
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|126
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
