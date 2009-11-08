Driscoll delivers at Cycle-Smart International
Weighall bests St John for second
Jamey Driscoll has continued Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com’s successful season with victory number 15 in Northampton on the second race of the Cycle Smart International weekend. Heading off the front of the pack early in the event, the young American soloed in for a memorable win, totally outclassing the field.
Related Articles
For the second day of the weekend, carnage marked the beginning of the elite men’s race. This time, the crash came only 25 metres into the race as normal shoulder rubbing ended with an enormous pile-up that took down nearly half the field. Most of the noteworthy racers made it through cleanly with the exception of Adam Craig (Giant MTB Team) who emerged with a flat tyre and broken shifter at the back of the field. Forced for the second day to fight back from a mechanical issue, Craig chased valiantly, showing his spirit and ended the day in ninth.
At the front of the race, Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com), Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs/RGM/Radix) and race promoter Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) took an early lead. Driscoll led after the first lap and held a gap of only a few seconds on Myerson and Timmerman. Timmerman rolled a tyre on the second lap however, losing him valuable places and forcing him to claw his way back to defend his series leader’s jersey. He rode like a man possessed and crossed the line seventh, in front of U23 winner and series leader Luke Keough (Team Champion System).
Myerson’s hopes were dashed when he flatted far from the pit and had to ride conservatively to stay in the game, eventually rolling through in 14th place. At the front of the race, though, it was the Jamey Driscoll show. In a rare race without a teammate, Driscoll rode smoothly and efficiently, stretching his lead over a four-man chase group to over 30 seconds.
As it became clear that the chase wasn’t going to succeed, Nicholas Weighall (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) attacked, followed only by Derrick St John (Garneau/Club Chassure/Ogilvy). Without the rest of their chase group, Weighall and St John were able to get in sight of Driscoll, despite being five seconds apart themselves.
Heading into the bell lap, Weighall got within 10 seconds of the leader, it was as close as he would get though. Driscoll picked up his fist victory since Cross Vegas to go with seemingly countless podiums. Weighall pulled in second with St. John third.
|1
|James Driscoll (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com / Cannondale
|1:01:15
|2
|Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:00:12
|3
|Derrick St John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy
|0:00:17
|4
|Joshua Dillon (USA) Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix
|0:00:27
|5
|Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com/Joe's Garage/IF
|0:00:37
|6
|William Dugan (USA) Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix
|0:01:18
|7
|Dan Timmerman (USA) Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix
|0:01:40
|8
|Luke Keough (USA) Team Champion System
|0:01:40
|9
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant MTB Team
|0:02:10
|10
|Jerome Townsend (USA) Bikereg.com/Joe's Garage/IF
|0:02:26
|11
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) CCB Racing
|0:02:36
|12
|Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF
|0:02:37
|13
|Nathaniel Ward (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF
|0:03:28
|14
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:03:45
|15
|Ethan Gilmour (USA) Belllapcoaching.com
|0:03:49
|16
|Peter Bradshaw (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|0:03:50
|17
|Colin Reuter (USA) International Bicycle MTB Team
|0:04:45
|18
|David Wilcox (USA) Geekhouse Bikes / Boston Rock Gym
|0:04:47
|19
|John Burns (USA) Bikeman.com
|0:04:48
|20
|Todd Wheelden (USA) Kona/OC/CycleMania
|0:04:53
|21
|Wayne Bray (USA) Syracuse Bicycle/Spokepost.com
|0:05:19
|22
|Greg Whitney (USA) Back Bay Bicycles / Espresso Royale Caffe
|0:05:50
|23
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclo Cross Team
|0:05:53
|24
|Tyler Wren (USA) Boo Bicycles
|0:05:54
|25
|Andrew Crooks (USA) NYC Velo
|0:06:09
|26
|Peter Rubijono (USA) Embrocation/Igleheart/Mad Alchemy
|0:06:37
|27
|Christopher Hamlin (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:06:50
|28
|Richard Visinski (USA) Echappe Equipment Elite Team
|0:07:05
|29
|Michael Rea (USA) NorEast Cycling
|0:07:14
|30
|Peter Smith (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|0:07:58
|31
|Matthew Green (USA) Spooky Bikes
|32
|John Hanson (USA) IF/Lionette's
|33
|Jake Keough (USA) Team Champion System
|34
|Adam Sullivan (USA) Cycle-Smart / NCC
|35
|Kevin Sweeney (USA) International Bicycle Center
|36
|Soren Klingsporn (USA) Signature Cycles / Rockstar Games
|-1
|37
|Tom Gosselin (USA) Peak Performance Multisport
|-1
|38
|Michael Jenks (USA) Highland Park Hermes p/b Kim's Bike Shop
|-1
|39
|Peter Vanden Borre (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|-1
|40
|Macky Franklin (USA) Pioneer Racing
|-2
|41
|Alistair Sponsel (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|-2
|42
|Joshua Friedman (USA) NYC Velo
|-2
|43
|Michael Norton (USA) Verge Sport/Test Pilot
|-3
|DNF
|Chris Gagnon (USA) MTBMind.com/Duratec
|DNF
|Nick Keough (USA) Team Champion System
|DNF
|Matt Mainer (USA) UVM Cycling
|DNF
|Christian Favata (USA) Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes
|DNF
|Patrick Bradley (USA) Rutgers University Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Hot Tubes Junior Development Team
|DNF
|Kirt Fitzpatrick (USA) Sexual Camel
|DNF
|Michael Broderick (USA) Team Kenda/Seven/Notubes
|DNF
|John Peterson (USA) bikebarnracing.com
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
-
Flandriencross: Van de Putte wins junior men's raceBaers, Harteel round out all-Belgian podium
-
Flandriencross: Vandeputte wins U23 men's raceKamp and Kielich round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy