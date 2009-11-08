Image 1 of 32 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) was the heavy favourite. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 32 Derek St. John (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy) was third yesterday. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 32 The men's start was marred by a huge crash behind the leaders that sent two riders to the hospital. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 32 Nick Weighall (California Giant Berry) was having his best ride of the year in second place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 32 Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) trying to stay upright in the deep sand. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 32 Andrew Crooks (NYC Velo) churns his way through the sand pit. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 32 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) got off to an early lead. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 32 Nick Weighall (California Giant Berry) had no trouble riding the steep climb. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 32 Josh Dillon (Richard Sachs-RGM Watches) about to descend a steep hill. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 32 Derek St. John (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy) riding third again today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 32 Derek St. John (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy) through the trees on the upper deck. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 32 Series leader Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs/RGM Watches) had a mechanical and then fought his way back to the top 10. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 32 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) is up the steepest climb with nobody in sight behind him. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 32 Will Dugan (Richard Sachs-RGM Watches) heading out onto the top of the course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 32 Derek St. John (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy) losing ground to Weighall. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 32 Adam Craig (Giant) lost 30 seconds at the start due to the crash ahead of him but moved up dramatically the whole race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 32 Jake Keough (Champion Systems) was riding strong today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 32 Andrew Crooks (NYC Velo) taking the barriers in stride. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 32 Nick Weighall (California Giant Berry) remounting quickly as he tried to hunt down Driscoll (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 32 Adam Craig (Giant) about to pass another group at the barriers. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 32 The elite men's podium (l-r): Nick Weighall (California Giant Berry), Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld), Derek St. John ( Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 32 Jamey Driscoll really seemed to enjoy the spoils of victory. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 32 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale/ Cyclocrossworld.com) was free to lay down the law today in the absence of his team-mates and took a commanding victory. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 32 Adam Craig had his work cut out after an early-race accident. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 25 of 32 Dan Timmerman was riding well but a rolled tyre didn't help his cause. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 26 of 32 Derrick St John (Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy) chases hard on his way to third. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 27 of 32 A big win for Jamey Driscoll after dominating the elite men's race. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 28 of 32 Jamey Driscoll climbs en route to victory. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 29 of 32 The elite men take on the sand pit. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 30 of 32 Jamey Driscoll was dominant early in the race. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 31 of 32 Josh Dillon put in another strong performance to finish fourth. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 32 of 32 The elite men's podium (l-r): Nick Weighall, Jamey Driscoll and Derrick St John. (Image credit: Paul Weiss)

Jamey Driscoll has continued Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com’s successful season with victory number 15 in Northampton on the second race of the Cycle Smart International weekend. Heading off the front of the pack early in the event, the young American soloed in for a memorable win, totally outclassing the field.

For the second day of the weekend, carnage marked the beginning of the elite men’s race. This time, the crash came only 25 metres into the race as normal shoulder rubbing ended with an enormous pile-up that took down nearly half the field. Most of the noteworthy racers made it through cleanly with the exception of Adam Craig (Giant MTB Team) who emerged with a flat tyre and broken shifter at the back of the field. Forced for the second day to fight back from a mechanical issue, Craig chased valiantly, showing his spirit and ended the day in ninth.

At the front of the race, Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com), Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs/RGM/Radix) and race promoter Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) took an early lead. Driscoll led after the first lap and held a gap of only a few seconds on Myerson and Timmerman. Timmerman rolled a tyre on the second lap however, losing him valuable places and forcing him to claw his way back to defend his series leader’s jersey. He rode like a man possessed and crossed the line seventh, in front of U23 winner and series leader Luke Keough (Team Champion System).

Myerson’s hopes were dashed when he flatted far from the pit and had to ride conservatively to stay in the game, eventually rolling through in 14th place. At the front of the race, though, it was the Jamey Driscoll show. In a rare race without a teammate, Driscoll rode smoothly and efficiently, stretching his lead over a four-man chase group to over 30 seconds.

As it became clear that the chase wasn’t going to succeed, Nicholas Weighall (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) attacked, followed only by Derrick St John (Garneau/Club Chassure/Ogilvy). Without the rest of their chase group, Weighall and St John were able to get in sight of Driscoll, despite being five seconds apart themselves.

Heading into the bell lap, Weighall got within 10 seconds of the leader, it was as close as he would get though. Driscoll picked up his fist victory since Cross Vegas to go with seemingly countless podiums. Weighall pulled in second with St. John third.