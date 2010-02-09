Trending

Gerdemann opens season with Mallorca win

German out-sprints breakaway partners

Image 1 of 62

A breakaway attempts to get clear during Trofeo Inca at the 2010 Challenge Ciclista a Mallorca

A breakaway attempts to get clear during Trofeo Inca at the 2010 Challenge Ciclista a Mallorca
(Image credit: Challenge Ciclista a Mallorca/Unisport Consulting)
Image 2 of 62

Linus Gerdemann (Milram)

Linus Gerdemann (Milram)
(Image credit: Challenge Ciclista a Mallorca/Unisport Consulting)
Image 3 of 62

Linus Gerdemann (Milram) smiles on the podium after winning Trofeo Inca at the 2010 Challenge Ciclista a Mallorca

Linus Gerdemann (Milram) smiles on the podium after winning Trofeo Inca at the 2010 Challenge Ciclista a Mallorca
(Image credit: Challenge Ciclista a Mallorca/Unisport Consulting)
Image 4 of 62

The peloton climbs during Trofeo Inca at the 2010 Challenge Ciclista a Mallorca

The peloton climbs during Trofeo Inca at the 2010 Challenge Ciclista a Mallorca
(Image credit: Challenge Ciclista a Mallorca/Unisport Consulting)
Image 5 of 62

Linus Gerdemann (Team Milram) receives his trophy for winning the third stage of the Challenge Mallorca.

Linus Gerdemann (Team Milram) receives his trophy for winning the third stage of the Challenge Mallorca.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 62

Linus Gerdemann (Milram) outsprints Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) and Manuel Vazquez (Andalucia - Cajasur) for the victory.

Linus Gerdemann (Milram) outsprints Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) and Manuel Vazquez (Andalucia - Cajasur) for the victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 62

Linus Gerdemann (Team Milram) wins a rainy Trofeo Inca.

Linus Gerdemann (Team Milram) wins a rainy Trofeo Inca.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 62

HTC-Columbia team manager Rolf Aldag.

HTC-Columbia team manager Rolf Aldag.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 9 of 62

The peloton is ready to go at the Challenge Mallorca.

The peloton is ready to go at the Challenge Mallorca.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 10 of 62

Riders await the start of the Challenge Mallorca's third stage.

Riders await the start of the Challenge Mallorca's third stage.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 11 of 62

The peloton rolls off the start line of the Trofeo Inca.

The peloton rolls off the start line of the Trofeo Inca.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 12 of 62

Team Milram pushes the pace approaching the first categorized climb of the day, the Coll de Soller.

Team Milram pushes the pace approaching the first categorized climb of the day, the Coll de Soller.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 13 of 62

A drenched field prepares to ascend the Coll de Soller.

A drenched field prepares to ascend the Coll de Soller.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 14 of 62

A wet peloton approaches the ascent of the category two Coll de Soller.

A wet peloton approaches the ascent of the category two Coll de Soller.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 15 of 62

Czech champion Martin Mares (PSK Whirlpool-Author)

Czech champion Martin Mares (PSK Whirlpool-Author)
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 16 of 62

Tomas Danacik (PSK Whirlpool - Author)

Tomas Danacik (PSK Whirlpool - Author)
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 17 of 62

Frantisek Kloucek (PSK Whirlpool - Author)

Frantisek Kloucek (PSK Whirlpool - Author)
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 18 of 62

Stanislav Kozubek (PSK Whirlpool - Author)

Stanislav Kozubek (PSK Whirlpool - Author)
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 19 of 62

Linus Gerdemann (Milram) out-kicks Spain's Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) for the win.

Linus Gerdemann (Milram) out-kicks Spain's Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) for the win.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 20 of 62

Linus Gerdemann (Milram) celebrates his victory in the Trofeo Inca.

Linus Gerdemann (Milram) celebrates his victory in the Trofeo Inca.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 21 of 62

Aitor Pérez (Footon-Servetto) claims 5th place ahead of José Iván Gutiérrez (Caisse d'Epargne).

Aitor Pérez (Footon-Servetto) claims 5th place ahead of José Iván Gutiérrez (Caisse d'Epargne).
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 22 of 62

Jon Izagirre (Orbea) leads in a group for 11th place.

Jon Izagirre (Orbea) leads in a group for 11th place.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 23 of 62

Czech champion Martin Mares (PSK Whirlpool-Author) finishes the day in 42nd place.

Czech champion Martin Mares (PSK Whirlpool-Author) finishes the day in 42nd place.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 24 of 62

Linus Gerdemann (Team Milram) is a happy man after opening his season with a victory.

Linus Gerdemann (Team Milram) is a happy man after opening his season with a victory.
(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Image 25 of 62

Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) leading Bram Tankink (Rabobank).

Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) leading Bram Tankink (Rabobank).
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 26 of 62

The rain didn't scare off the podium girls.

The rain didn't scare off the podium girls.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 27 of 62

David Muntaner (Spanish National Team) leading an attack at km 1 of the stage.

David Muntaner (Spanish National Team) leading an attack at km 1 of the stage.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 28 of 62

The attacks kept coming over the first 20 kms. Toni Tauler (Spanish National Team) is seen jumping from the peloton to join a Euskaltel-Euskadi rider.

The attacks kept coming over the first 20 kms. Toni Tauler (Spanish National Team) is seen jumping from the peloton to join a Euskaltel-Euskadi rider.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 29 of 62

A breakaway formed after 10kms, but the peloton was only a few seconds behind.

A breakaway formed after 10kms, but the peloton was only a few seconds behind.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 30 of 62

The breakaway trying to gain some meters but the peloton had other plans.

The breakaway trying to gain some meters but the peloton had other plans.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 31 of 62

This group of riders was away for the longest today.

This group of riders was away for the longest today.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 32 of 62

Teams Saxo Bank, Milram, Quickstep, HTC-Columbia, Netapp and Footon-Servetto were all represented.

Teams Saxo Bank, Milram, Quickstep, HTC-Columbia, Netapp and Footon-Servetto were all represented.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 33 of 62

The peloton is just seconds from catching them.

The peloton is just seconds from catching them.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 34 of 62

The riders keep trying to gain some ground, and put on a strong effort as they head towards Playa de Muro.

The riders keep trying to gain some ground, and put on a strong effort as they head towards Playa de Muro.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 35 of 62

The climate conditions started to get treachorous early in the stage.

The climate conditions started to get treachorous early in the stage.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 36 of 62

The breakaway goes by the town of Santa Margalida with a 20 second lead on the peloton.

The breakaway goes by the town of Santa Margalida with a 20 second lead on the peloton.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 37 of 62

The breakaway riders showing the effort from their brave ride.

The breakaway riders showing the effort from their brave ride.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 38 of 62

Final climb for the breakaway before the peloton swallows them.

Final climb for the breakaway before the peloton swallows them.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 39 of 62

The peloton just metres behind the breakaway.

The peloton just metres behind the breakaway.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 40 of 62

The conditions worsen as each kilometre goes by in today's stage.

The conditions worsen as each kilometre goes by in today's stage.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 41 of 62

Raúl Santamarta (Burgos Monumental) trying to eat something without getting dropped from the peloton.

Raúl Santamarta (Burgos Monumental) trying to eat something without getting dropped from the peloton.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 42 of 62

Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) didn't seem to mind the weather today.

Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) didn't seem to mind the weather today.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 43 of 62

The rider from Footon-Servetto is joined by an Euskaltel-Euskadi rider and a Cofidis rider, as the climate conditions keep worsening.

The rider from Footon-Servetto is joined by an Euskaltel-Euskadi rider and a Cofidis rider, as the climate conditions keep worsening.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 44 of 62

Another big group of riders jumped from the peloton, but couldn't work together to gain any time.

Another big group of riders jumped from the peloton, but couldn't work together to gain any time.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 45 of 62

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) leading the peloton as a rider from Footon-Servetto attacks.

Robbie McEwen (Katusha) leading the peloton as a rider from Footon-Servetto attacks.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 46 of 62

Jan Barta (Netapp) carefully descending Sóller before starting the last climb of the day, the Puig Major, a 1st category climb.

Jan Barta (Netapp) carefully descending Sóller before starting the last climb of the day, the Puig Major, a 1st category climb.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 47 of 62

Andre Steensen (Saxo Bank) and a few other riders in the pack.

Andre Steensen (Saxo Bank) and a few other riders in the pack.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 48 of 62

David Muntaner (Spanish National Team) also doesn't mind the weather.

David Muntaner (Spanish National Team) also doesn't mind the weather.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 49 of 62

The peloton heading towards the mountains, where more rain and colder temperatures await them.

The peloton heading towards the mountains, where more rain and colder temperatures await them.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 50 of 62

Just a few more kilometres to go before the Milram-led peloton reaches the first mountain in Soller.

Just a few more kilometres to go before the Milram-led peloton reaches the first mountain in Soller.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 51 of 62

No doubt any sort of help was much appreciated today.

No doubt any sort of help was much appreciated today.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 52 of 62

Caught on candid camera, this Saxo Bank rider just chuckles it off.

Caught on candid camera, this Saxo Bank rider just chuckles it off.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 53 of 62

The feed zone placed just at the bottom of the mountains provided a short break and much needed energy for the treachorous weather and climbs that loomed ahead.

The feed zone placed just at the bottom of the mountains provided a short break and much needed energy for the treachorous weather and climbs that loomed ahead.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 54 of 62

Milram led the peloton the entire first mountain, to place Linus Gerdemann in a position to attack.

Milram led the peloton the entire first mountain, to place Linus Gerdemann in a position to attack.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 55 of 62

The peloton behind was in pieces after just 7kms of climbing.

The peloton behind was in pieces after just 7kms of climbing.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 56 of 62

HTC-Columbia tried to place a few riders on each break, but the mountains weren't their cup of tea.

HTC-Columbia tried to place a few riders on each break, but the mountains weren't their cup of tea.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 57 of 62

Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) attacks the break and eventually would cross the line second behind Linus Gerdemann.

Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) attacks the break and eventually would cross the line second behind Linus Gerdemann.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 58 of 62

Two Euskaltel-Euskadi riders climbing the Puig Major and reaching the front group.

Two Euskaltel-Euskadi riders climbing the Puig Major and reaching the front group.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 59 of 62

A Saxo Bank rider jumps from the peloton but would be chased by Milram shortly after.

A Saxo Bank rider jumps from the peloton but would be chased by Milram shortly after.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 60 of 62

Team Milram did a fantastic job on the climbs today, keeping their leader Linus Gerdemann safe to take the win.

Team Milram did a fantastic job on the climbs today, keeping their leader Linus Gerdemann safe to take the win.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 61 of 62

At the top of Puig Major the temperatures dropped significantly and the fog was too thick to see further than 20 metres.

At the top of Puig Major the temperatures dropped significantly and the fog was too thick to see further than 20 metres.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)
Image 62 of 62

The front group climbing the Puig Major in some of the worst conditions this mountain has seen.

The front group climbing the Puig Major in some of the worst conditions this mountain has seen.
(Image credit: Franklin Tello)

Linus Gerdemann (Team Milram) opened his season with a victory on Tuesday, out-sprinting his two breakaway companions to win the Challenge Mallorca's mountainous third stage. In rainy, windy conditions Gerdemann bested Spaniards Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) and Manuel Vazquez (Andalucia-Cajasur) to claim the 157.2km Trofeo Inca in a nail-biting finish.

"That was a way to open the new season with a bang," said a happy Gerdemann at the finish. "We put in a super team performance in really bad weather. Especially in light of the very difficult conditions, we showed that we are all top motivated and have big plans for this year."

The trio, along with Gerdemann's teammates Thomas Rohregger and Johannes Fröhlinger, formed the Trofeo Inca's decisive five-man break which went clear on the ascent of the category two Coll de Soller. The leading quintet crossed the summit with a 1:30 lead over the peloton, 56 kilometres from the finish in Inca.

As the escapees began their ascent of the category one Coll de Puig Major, Valls attacked the break and reached the summit with a 20-second lead over Gerdemann and Vazquez with 31 kilometres remaining to the finish.

Valls, a stage winner in Argentina's Tour de San Luis, extended his lead over the two chasers to 30 seconds in the driving rain with 14 kilometres remaining, but Gerdemann and Vazquez refused to throw in the towel.

The German and Spaniard began to claw their way back to Valls, reducing the gap to 20 seconds with eight kilometres remaining. Five kilometres later Valls held a tenuous five-second lead, and the capture was made inside the flamme rouge leading to the three-man sprint won by Gerdemann.

While Gerdemann was ecstatic about his victory, Valls expressed his frustration with the day's outcome.

"I'm a bit pissed off with everything: the final result, not being able to win and not being able to crown all the work done during my 30-kilometre solo ride, having shown I was the strongest today," said Valls.

"I had very good legs during the stage and felt good in the ascent to the Puig Major. I opened a little gap and increased it on the last descent, some turns being a little complicated, but in the end they were closing the gap to me and Matxin decided to let me stop and wait for them with three kilometers left, to play it out in a sprint after seeing we couldn't get to the finish solo.

"We tried to get Gerdemann nervous and pushed all responsibility into him for the lead-out, but the final 400-metre uphill sprint got me with no energy left and I couldn't overtake him."

Full Results
1Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram3:55:45
2Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto
3Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
4Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:22
5Aitor Pérez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:02:33
6José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
7Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:34
8Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram0:03:24
9Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
10Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:04:09
11Jon Izagirre (Spa) Orbea0:04:44
12André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
13Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
14Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea
15Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
16Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank
18Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
19Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
20Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
21Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
22Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:04:48
23Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:06:58
24Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram0:07:36
25Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:09:33
26Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step0:09:36
27Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:13:07
28Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
29Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:13:20
30Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
31Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
32Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
33Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
34Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
35Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
36Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
37Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
38Iván Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
39Manuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
40Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
41David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
42Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
43Unai Elorriaga (Spa) Spanish National Team
44Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
45Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:13:29
46Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:14:15
47Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:14:23
48Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
49Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
50Antonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spanish National Team
51Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto
52Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank0:16:34
53Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:17:30
54Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:17:46
55Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:17:47
56Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
57Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank0:18:15
58Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
59Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step
60Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
61Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
62Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
HDJens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:19:04
HDPedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:19:51
HDJose Antonio De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:20:25
HDGustavo Rodríguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:20:28
HDGiampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:20:34
HDCharles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:22:35
HDAlan Pérez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:23:55
HDRubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
HDGorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:23:56
HDManuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:24:04
HDJose A. Carrasco (Spa) Spanish National Team
HDJob Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:25:25
HDPiet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
HDDavid Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
HDSylvian Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:25:27
HDDavide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
HDRomain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:25:50
HDJean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:26:00
HDPascual Orengo López (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon0:26:18
HDAndreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp0:26:21
HDJan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp0:26:52
HDJulien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
HDXabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea0:27:46
HDAntonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:28:04
HDGustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:29:06
HDBranislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:29:26
HDBert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
HDStijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
HDFrantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
HDAndri Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
HDJose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:29:48
HDDelio Fernández (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
HDVladimir Isaychev (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:30:42
HDTristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:30:49
HDJeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof0:33:31
HDNicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:33:34
HDKasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
HDChris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:33:38
HDNico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:33:39
HDAlberto Losada (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:33:57
HDOscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon0:33:58
HDJosae Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur
HDSergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur0:34:25
HDCarlos Castaño (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:35:14
HDBartt Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof0:35:52
DNSAlexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
DNSDominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
DNSPeter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
DNSFrantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
DNSMikel Ilundain (Spa) Orbea
DNFJoan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
DNFJuan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNFDries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
DNFMarkus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
DNFMatthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
DNFMichael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFTony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFMaxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFNick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
DNFEugeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFJoaquín Rodríguez (Spa) Team Katusha
DNFKim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
DNFAlexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFNoe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
DNFEros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto
DNFErmanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
DNFIban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto
DNFAddy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
DNFDominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
DNFPaul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
DNFJakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank
DNFRichie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
DNFLars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
DNFSteven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
DNFBram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
DNFTejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFCraig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFRasmus Guldhammer (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
DNFTom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFJurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFFrancis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFJelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFGlenn D'hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
DNFKevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFRobbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha
DNFJonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
DNFJaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
DNFCheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
DNFFrederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
DNFKenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
DNFGustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
DNFJosé Fco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
DNFAlberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
DNFNoel Martin (Spa) Orbea
DNFAdrián Saez (Spa) Orbea
DNFJon Aberasturi (Spa) Orbea
DNFBeñat Urain (Spa) Orbea
DNFAndoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea
DNFAritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea
DNFEric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
DNFDimitri Clayes (Bel) Team Netapp
DNFBastien Delrot (Fra) Team Netapp
DNFTimon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
DNFCesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
DNFAlexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
DNFDuyn Huub (Ned) Team Netapp
DNFAntonio Tauler (Spa) Spanish National Team
DNFDavid Muntaner (Spa) Spanish National Team
DNFRafael Serrano (Spa) Spanish National Team
DNFAndoni Lafuente (Spa) Spanish National Team
DNFIbán Leanizbarrutia (Spa) Spanish National Team
DNFPetr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
DNFTomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
DNFStanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
DNFJakub Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
DNFLeopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
DNFTomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
DNFVojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
DNFAndré Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
DNFJesper Asselman (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
DNFRonan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
DNFStefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
DNFBob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
DNFRikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
DNFSander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof
DNFDiego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
DNFRaúl Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
DNFFco David Delgado (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
DNFIván Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
DNFJosé Carlos Lara (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
DNFRamon Domene (Spa) Spanish National Team
DNFAirán Fernández (Spa) Spanish National Team
DNFArnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
DNFAndrés A Antuña (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon
DNFGregory Obando (CRc) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon

Combination Competition
1Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram17pts
2Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto14
3José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne13
4Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur10
5Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram10
6Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram8
7Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea8
8Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur7
9Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
10Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram6
11Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia6
12Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano6
13Aitor Pérez (Spa) Footon-Servetto5
14Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
15Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
16Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank1

Sprints
1Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano1

Sprints Special
1Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram3pts
2Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram2
3Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram1

Mountains
1Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto21pts
2Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram17
3Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur12
4Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram11
5Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank10
6Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia6
7Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur4
8Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea3
9José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
10Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram1

Teams
1Team Milram11:54:48
2Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:17
3Caisse d'Epargne0:04:28
4Footon-Servetto0:08:29
5Andalucia - Cajasur0:12:45
6Omega Pharma-Lotto0:22:44
7Rabobank0:23:51
8Team Saxo Bank0:24:31
9Team Katusha0:24:41
10Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:26:57
11Orbea0:29:41
12Quick Step0:34:33
13Skil - Shimano0:41:32
14Spanish National Team0:44:14
15Xacobeo Galicia0:47:43
16Team Netapp1:00:03
17Van Vliet Ebh Elshof1:02:28
18Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon1:06:03

Latest on Cyclingnews