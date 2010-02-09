Image 1 of 62 A breakaway attempts to get clear during Trofeo Inca at the 2010 Challenge Ciclista a Mallorca (Image credit: Challenge Ciclista a Mallorca/Unisport Consulting) Image 2 of 62 Linus Gerdemann (Milram) (Image credit: Challenge Ciclista a Mallorca/Unisport Consulting) Image 3 of 62 Linus Gerdemann (Milram) smiles on the podium after winning Trofeo Inca at the 2010 Challenge Ciclista a Mallorca (Image credit: Challenge Ciclista a Mallorca/Unisport Consulting) Image 4 of 62 The peloton climbs during Trofeo Inca at the 2010 Challenge Ciclista a Mallorca (Image credit: Challenge Ciclista a Mallorca/Unisport Consulting) Image 5 of 62 Linus Gerdemann (Team Milram) receives his trophy for winning the third stage of the Challenge Mallorca. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 62 Linus Gerdemann (Milram) outsprints Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) and Manuel Vazquez (Andalucia - Cajasur) for the victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 62 Linus Gerdemann (Team Milram) wins a rainy Trofeo Inca. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 62 HTC-Columbia team manager Rolf Aldag. (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 9 of 62 The peloton is ready to go at the Challenge Mallorca. (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 10 of 62 Riders await the start of the Challenge Mallorca's third stage. (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 11 of 62 The peloton rolls off the start line of the Trofeo Inca. (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 12 of 62 Team Milram pushes the pace approaching the first categorized climb of the day, the Coll de Soller. (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 13 of 62 A drenched field prepares to ascend the Coll de Soller. (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 14 of 62 A wet peloton approaches the ascent of the category two Coll de Soller. (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 15 of 62 Czech champion Martin Mares (PSK Whirlpool-Author) (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 16 of 62 Tomas Danacik (PSK Whirlpool - Author) (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 17 of 62 Frantisek Kloucek (PSK Whirlpool - Author) (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 18 of 62 Stanislav Kozubek (PSK Whirlpool - Author) (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 19 of 62 Linus Gerdemann (Milram) out-kicks Spain's Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) for the win. (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 20 of 62 Linus Gerdemann (Milram) celebrates his victory in the Trofeo Inca. (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 21 of 62 Aitor Pérez (Footon-Servetto) claims 5th place ahead of José Iván Gutiérrez (Caisse d'Epargne). (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 22 of 62 Jon Izagirre (Orbea) leads in a group for 11th place. (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 23 of 62 Czech champion Martin Mares (PSK Whirlpool-Author) finishes the day in 42nd place. (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 24 of 62 Linus Gerdemann (Team Milram) is a happy man after opening his season with a victory. (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 25 of 62 Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) leading Bram Tankink (Rabobank). (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 26 of 62 The rain didn't scare off the podium girls. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 27 of 62 David Muntaner (Spanish National Team) leading an attack at km 1 of the stage. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 28 of 62 The attacks kept coming over the first 20 kms. Toni Tauler (Spanish National Team) is seen jumping from the peloton to join a Euskaltel-Euskadi rider. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 29 of 62 A breakaway formed after 10kms, but the peloton was only a few seconds behind. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 30 of 62 The breakaway trying to gain some meters but the peloton had other plans. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 31 of 62 This group of riders was away for the longest today. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 32 of 62 Teams Saxo Bank, Milram, Quickstep, HTC-Columbia, Netapp and Footon-Servetto were all represented. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 33 of 62 The peloton is just seconds from catching them. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 34 of 62 The riders keep trying to gain some ground, and put on a strong effort as they head towards Playa de Muro. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 35 of 62 The climate conditions started to get treachorous early in the stage. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 36 of 62 The breakaway goes by the town of Santa Margalida with a 20 second lead on the peloton. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 37 of 62 The breakaway riders showing the effort from their brave ride. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 38 of 62 Final climb for the breakaway before the peloton swallows them. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 39 of 62 The peloton just metres behind the breakaway. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 40 of 62 The conditions worsen as each kilometre goes by in today's stage. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 41 of 62 Raúl Santamarta (Burgos Monumental) trying to eat something without getting dropped from the peloton. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 42 of 62 Alexandr Kolobnev (Katusha) didn't seem to mind the weather today. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 43 of 62 The rider from Footon-Servetto is joined by an Euskaltel-Euskadi rider and a Cofidis rider, as the climate conditions keep worsening. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 44 of 62 Another big group of riders jumped from the peloton, but couldn't work together to gain any time. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 45 of 62 Robbie McEwen (Katusha) leading the peloton as a rider from Footon-Servetto attacks. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 46 of 62 Jan Barta (Netapp) carefully descending Sóller before starting the last climb of the day, the Puig Major, a 1st category climb. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 47 of 62 Andre Steensen (Saxo Bank) and a few other riders in the pack. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 48 of 62 David Muntaner (Spanish National Team) also doesn't mind the weather. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 49 of 62 The peloton heading towards the mountains, where more rain and colder temperatures await them. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 50 of 62 Just a few more kilometres to go before the Milram-led peloton reaches the first mountain in Soller. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 51 of 62 No doubt any sort of help was much appreciated today. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 52 of 62 Caught on candid camera, this Saxo Bank rider just chuckles it off. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 53 of 62 The feed zone placed just at the bottom of the mountains provided a short break and much needed energy for the treachorous weather and climbs that loomed ahead. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 54 of 62 Milram led the peloton the entire first mountain, to place Linus Gerdemann in a position to attack. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 55 of 62 The peloton behind was in pieces after just 7kms of climbing. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 56 of 62 HTC-Columbia tried to place a few riders on each break, but the mountains weren't their cup of tea. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 57 of 62 Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) attacks the break and eventually would cross the line second behind Linus Gerdemann. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 58 of 62 Two Euskaltel-Euskadi riders climbing the Puig Major and reaching the front group. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 59 of 62 A Saxo Bank rider jumps from the peloton but would be chased by Milram shortly after. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 60 of 62 Team Milram did a fantastic job on the climbs today, keeping their leader Linus Gerdemann safe to take the win. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 61 of 62 At the top of Puig Major the temperatures dropped significantly and the fog was too thick to see further than 20 metres. (Image credit: Franklin Tello) Image 62 of 62 The front group climbing the Puig Major in some of the worst conditions this mountain has seen. (Image credit: Franklin Tello)

Linus Gerdemann (Team Milram) opened his season with a victory on Tuesday, out-sprinting his two breakaway companions to win the Challenge Mallorca's mountainous third stage. In rainy, windy conditions Gerdemann bested Spaniards Rafael Valls (Footon-Servetto) and Manuel Vazquez (Andalucia-Cajasur) to claim the 157.2km Trofeo Inca in a nail-biting finish.

"That was a way to open the new season with a bang," said a happy Gerdemann at the finish. "We put in a super team performance in really bad weather. Especially in light of the very difficult conditions, we showed that we are all top motivated and have big plans for this year."

The trio, along with Gerdemann's teammates Thomas Rohregger and Johannes Fröhlinger, formed the Trofeo Inca's decisive five-man break which went clear on the ascent of the category two Coll de Soller. The leading quintet crossed the summit with a 1:30 lead over the peloton, 56 kilometres from the finish in Inca.

As the escapees began their ascent of the category one Coll de Puig Major, Valls attacked the break and reached the summit with a 20-second lead over Gerdemann and Vazquez with 31 kilometres remaining to the finish.

Valls, a stage winner in Argentina's Tour de San Luis, extended his lead over the two chasers to 30 seconds in the driving rain with 14 kilometres remaining, but Gerdemann and Vazquez refused to throw in the towel.

The German and Spaniard began to claw their way back to Valls, reducing the gap to 20 seconds with eight kilometres remaining. Five kilometres later Valls held a tenuous five-second lead, and the capture was made inside the flamme rouge leading to the three-man sprint won by Gerdemann.

While Gerdemann was ecstatic about his victory, Valls expressed his frustration with the day's outcome.

"I'm a bit pissed off with everything: the final result, not being able to win and not being able to crown all the work done during my 30-kilometre solo ride, having shown I was the strongest today," said Valls.

"I had very good legs during the stage and felt good in the ascent to the Puig Major. I opened a little gap and increased it on the last descent, some turns being a little complicated, but in the end they were closing the gap to me and Matxin decided to let me stop and wait for them with three kilometers left, to play it out in a sprint after seeing we couldn't get to the finish solo.

"We tried to get Gerdemann nervous and pushed all responsibility into him for the lead-out, but the final 400-metre uphill sprint got me with no energy left and I couldn't overtake him."

Full Results 1 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 3:55:45 2 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 4 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:22 5 Aitor Pérez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:02:33 6 José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 7 Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:34 8 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 0:03:24 9 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:04:09 11 Jon Izagirre (Spa) Orbea 0:04:44 12 André Steensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 13 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 14 Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea 15 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 16 Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Rabobank 18 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 19 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 21 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 22 Luis León Sánchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:04:48 23 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:06:58 24 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Milram 0:07:36 25 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:33 26 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 0:09:36 27 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:13:07 28 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 29 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:13:20 30 Aitor Galdos (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 31 Christophe Brandt (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 32 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 33 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 34 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 35 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 36 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 37 Christophe Moreau (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne 38 Iván Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 39 Manuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 40 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 41 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 42 Martin Mares (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author 43 Unai Elorriaga (Spa) Spanish National Team 44 Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 45 Fabio Felline (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:13:29 46 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:14:15 47 Serafín Martínez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:14:23 48 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 49 Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp 50 Antonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spanish National Team 51 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Omega Pharma-Lotto 52 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 0:16:34 53 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 0:17:30 54 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:17:46 55 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:17:47 56 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 57 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 0:18:15 58 Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 59 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quick Step 60 Thomas Berkhout (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 61 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 62 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur HD Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:19:04 HD Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:19:51 HD Jose Antonio De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:20:25 HD Gustavo Rodríguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:20:28 HD Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:20:34 HD Charles Wegelius (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:22:35 HD Alan Pérez Lezaun (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:23:55 HD Rubén Pérez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi HD Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:23:56 HD Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:24:04 HD Jose A. Carrasco (Spa) Spanish National Team HD Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:25:25 HD Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano HD David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano HD Sylvian Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:25:27 HD Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step HD Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:25:50 HD Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:26:00 HD Pascual Orengo López (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 0:26:18 HD Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 0:26:21 HD Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 0:26:52 HD Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne HD Xabier Zabalo (Spa) Orbea 0:27:46 HD Antonio Cabello (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:28:04 HD Gustavo Dominguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:29:06 HD Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:29:26 HD Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano HD Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step HD Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author HD Andri Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step HD Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:29:48 HD Delio Fernández (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia HD Vladimir Isaychev (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:30:42 HD Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:30:49 HD Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 0:33:31 HD Nicki Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:33:34 HD Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank HD Chris Sorensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:33:38 HD Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:33:39 HD Alberto Losada (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:33:57 HD Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon 0:33:58 HD Josae Luis Roldan (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur HD Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 0:34:25 HD Carlos Castaño (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:35:14 HD Bartt Van Haaren (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof 0:35:52 DNS Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha DNS Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram DNS Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia DNS Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia DNS Mikel Ilundain (Spa) Orbea DNF Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha DNF Juan José Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNF Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step DNF Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram DNF Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram DNF Michael Albasini (Swi) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Tony Martin (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank DNF Eugeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Joaquín Rodríguez (Spa) Team Katusha DNF Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha DNF Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto DNF Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon-Servetto DNF Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto DNF Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto DNF Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step DNF Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram DNF Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram DNF Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Team Saxo Bank DNF Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank DNF Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank DNF Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank DNF Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank DNF Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Rasmus Guldhammer (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia DNF Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Glenn D'hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto DNF Kevyn Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha DNF Jonas Jorgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank DNF Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank DNF Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano DNF Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano DNF Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano DNF Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia DNF José Fco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia DNF Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia DNF Noel Martin (Spa) Orbea DNF Adrián Saez (Spa) Orbea DNF Jon Aberasturi (Spa) Orbea DNF Beñat Urain (Spa) Orbea DNF Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea DNF Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea DNF Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp DNF Dimitri Clayes (Bel) Team Netapp DNF Bastien Delrot (Fra) Team Netapp DNF Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp DNF Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp DNF Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp DNF Duyn Huub (Ned) Team Netapp DNF Antonio Tauler (Spa) Spanish National Team DNF David Muntaner (Spa) Spanish National Team DNF Rafael Serrano (Spa) Spanish National Team DNF Andoni Lafuente (Spa) Spanish National Team DNF Ibán Leanizbarrutia (Spa) Spanish National Team DNF Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author DNF Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author DNF Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author DNF Jakub Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author DNF Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author DNF Tomas Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author DNF Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author DNF André Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author DNF Jesper Asselman (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof DNF Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof DNF Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof DNF Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof DNF Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof DNF Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet Ebh Elshof DNF Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon DNF Raúl Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon DNF Fco David Delgado (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon DNF Iván Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon DNF José Carlos Lara (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon DNF Ramon Domene (Spa) Spanish National Team DNF Airán Fernández (Spa) Spanish National Team DNF Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne DNF Andrés A Antuña (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon DNF Gregory Obando (CRc) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y Leon

Combination Competition 1 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 17 pts 2 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto 14 3 José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 13 4 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 10 5 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 10 6 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 8 7 Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea 8 8 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 7 9 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 10 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 6 11 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 6 12 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 6 13 Aitor Pérez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 5 14 Jan Bakelandsts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 15 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 16 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 1

Sprints 1 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano 1

Sprints Special 1 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 3 pts 2 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 2 3 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 1

Mountains 1 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto 21 pts 2 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Team Milram 17 3 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 12 4 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 11 5 Laurent Didier (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 10 6 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 6 7 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia - Cajasur 4 8 Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea 3 9 José Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 10 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 1