Sprint seals stage win for Thömel
Germans top GC after first day
Tino Thömel of Team NSP was the winner of the first stage of 17th international tour of Greece. After 149 km and a powerful sprint in Preveza, west of the country, the German topped LKT Brandenberg teammates Niklas Arndt and Stefan Schäfer to don the blue leader's jersey.
"I m very happy for my victory, my teammates did a very good job for me, but tomorrow there is an individual time trial, so it will be difficult for me to keep the light blue jersey," Thömel said.
The green points jersey is on the shoulders of Dean Podgornik (Manisaspor) and the red jersey of the king of the mountains classification went to Periklis Ilias (SP Tableware).
Ilias spent the early part of the race up the road ahead of the group with Podgornik in order to gain the points toward the mountain classification, but the peloton caught them just a few kilometres before the line of the intermediate sprint.
Podgornik claimed both intermediate sprints, while Ilias got away with teammate Ioannis Tamouridis to take the mountain prize.
A group of three with Podgornik, Esad Hasanovic (Partizan Powermove) and Gabor Kasa (Manisaspor) gained a maximum of 2:15, but were reeled in with 3km to go.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Timo Thömel (Ger) Team NSP
|3:31:40
|2
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|3
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|4
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|5
|Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia
|6
|Jan Sokol (Aut) RC ARBÖ Gourmetfein Wels
|7
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|8
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Greece
|9
|Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC ARBÖ Gourmetfein Wels
|10
|Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|11
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|12
|Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|13
|Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|14
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|15
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia
|16
|Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) OWC Global Team
|17
|Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|18
|Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|19
|Gernot Auer (Aut) RC ARBÖ Gourmetfein Wels
|20
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) OWC Global Team
|21
|Andreas Graf (Aut) RC ARBÖ Gourmetfein Wels
|22
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|23
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|24
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System
|25
|Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System
|26
|Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
|27
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP
|28
|Kenny Van Der Schueren (Bel) Team Worldofbike:gr
|29
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP
|30
|Norberto Wilches (Col) Meridiana Kamen Team
|31
|Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|32
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) KTM - Murcia
|33
|Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|34
|Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware
|35
|Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
|36
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RC ARBÖ Gourmetfein Wels
|37
|Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Team Worldofbike:gr
|38
|Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|39
|Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) Greece
|40
|Martin Riska (Svk) RC ARBÖ Gourmetfein Wels
|41
|Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware
|42
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|43
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|44
|Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) Greece
|45
|Kostas Konstantinidis (Gre) Greece
|46
|Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|47
|Harald Gruber (Aut) Profiline
|48
|Benjamin Höber (Ger) Profiline
|49
|Ruud Kooymans (Ned) Babydump - Lemmers
|50
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|51
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|52
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|53
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|54
|Julien Schick (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
|55
|Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|56
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|57
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|58
|Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|59
|Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|60
|Magkoyras Neofytos Sakellaridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|61
|Sebastiaan Beens (Ned) Babydump - Lemmers
|62
|Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) Serbia
|63
|Pavlos Chalkiopoulos (Gre) Greece
|64
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|65
|Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|66
|Nieck Busser (Ned) Babydump - Lemmers
|67
|Predrag Prokic (Srb) Serbia
|68
|Anastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) Greece
|69
|Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|70
|Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|71
|Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
|72
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|73
|Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) Serbia
|74
|Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|75
|Stefan Stadler (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|76
|Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
|77
|Andreas Keuser (Ger) Team Worldofbike:gr
|78
|Glenn Vandemaele (Bel) Team Worldofbike:gr
|79
|Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST
|80
|Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|81
|Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
|82
|Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
|83
|Guillaume Soula (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
|84
|Stefano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|85
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System
|86
|René Obst (Ger) Team NSP
|87
|Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol) Equipe CMI/BST
|88
|Daniel Reiter (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
|0:00:27
|89
|Harmen Mijnen (Ned) Babydump - Lemmers
|0:00:33
|90
|Job Smit (Ned) Babydump - Lemmers
|91
|Nikolaos Nomikos (Gre) Team Worldofbike:gr
|0:00:41
|92
|Tamas Csicsaky (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|93
|Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|94
|Ferdinand Bruckner (Aut) Profiline
|95
|Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) OWC Global Team
|0:00:49
|96
|Simeon Green (GBr) Equipe CMI/BST
|97
|Benjamin Trouche (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
|98
|Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|99
|Dejan Maric (Srb) Serbia
|100
|Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP
|101
|Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Team NSP
|0:03:07
|102
|Stavros Papadimitrakis (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|0:17:45
|103
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|104
|Christos Katrakis (Gre) Team Worldofbike:gr
|105
|Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Partizan Powermove
|106
|Wouter De Groot (Ned) OWC Global Team
|107
|Timo Niesing (Ger) Profiline
|108
|Stavros Kanellopoulos (Gre) Profiline
|109
|Konstantinos Efstathiou (Gre) KTM - Murcia
|110
|Thijs Poelstra (Ned) OWC Global Team
|111
|Mihai Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|112
|Marien Wallink (Ned) OWC Global Team
|113
|Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|114
|Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|DNQ
|Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
|DNQ
|Steven Wong (HKg) Champion System
|DNQ
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System
|DNQ
|Paul Dekkers (Ned) Babydump - Lemmers
|DNF
|Rene Ruzmarinovic (Aut) Profiline
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rc Arbo Wels Gourmetfein
|10:35:00
|2
|Lkt-Team-Brandenburg
|3
|Champion System-Hong Kong
|4
|Team Nsp
|5
|Partizan Powermove Sebia
|6
|Meridiana - Kamen
|7
|Sp Tableware
|8
|National Team Of Serbia
|9
|Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
|10
|National Team Of Greece
|11
|Manisaspor
|12
|Ktm Murcia Kastro
|13
|Arbo Gebruder Weiss
|14
|Worldofbike
|15
|Tusnad Cycling Team
|16
|Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
|17
|Equipe Cmi/Bst
|18
|Profiline
|0:00:41
|19
|Dinamo Buchurest
|20
|Owc Global Team
|0:00:49
