Image 1 of 5 Timo Thömel (Team NSP) won the first stage of the Tour of Greece. (Image credit: International Tour of Hellas) Image 2 of 5 Riders push off for the first stage (Image credit: International Tour of Hellas) Image 3 of 5 Lovely weather for the peloton on stage 1 of the Tour of Greece. (Image credit: International Tour of Hellas) Image 4 of 5 The peloton on stage 1 (Image credit: International Tour of Hellas) Image 5 of 5 Timo Thömel out-paces the LKT Brandenberg duo to win stage 1 (Image credit: International Tour of Hellas)

Tino Thömel of Team NSP was the winner of the first stage of 17th international tour of Greece. After 149 km and a powerful sprint in Preveza, west of the country, the German topped LKT Brandenberg teammates Niklas Arndt and Stefan Schäfer to don the blue leader's jersey.

"I m very happy for my victory, my teammates did a very good job for me, but tomorrow there is an individual time trial, so it will be difficult for me to keep the light blue jersey," Thömel said.

The green points jersey is on the shoulders of Dean Podgornik (Manisaspor) and the red jersey of the king of the mountains classification went to Periklis Ilias (SP Tableware).

Ilias spent the early part of the race up the road ahead of the group with Podgornik in order to gain the points toward the mountain classification, but the peloton caught them just a few kilometres before the line of the intermediate sprint.

Podgornik claimed both intermediate sprints, while Ilias got away with teammate Ioannis Tamouridis to take the mountain prize.

A group of three with Podgornik, Esad Hasanovic (Partizan Powermove) and Gabor Kasa (Manisaspor) gained a maximum of 2:15, but were reeled in with 3km to go.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timo Thömel (Ger) Team NSP 3:31:40 2 Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 3 Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 4 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware 5 Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia 6 Jan Sokol (Aut) RC ARBÖ Gourmetfein Wels 7 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 8 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Greece 9 Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC ARBÖ Gourmetfein Wels 10 Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove 11 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 12 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 13 Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 14 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 15 Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia 16 Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) OWC Global Team 17 Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia 18 Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 19 Gernot Auer (Aut) RC ARBÖ Gourmetfein Wels 20 Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) OWC Global Team 21 Andreas Graf (Aut) RC ARBÖ Gourmetfein Wels 22 Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 23 Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 24 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System 25 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System 26 Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team 27 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP 28 Kenny Van Der Schueren (Bel) Team Worldofbike:gr 29 Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP 30 Norberto Wilches (Col) Meridiana Kamen Team 31 Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 32 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) KTM - Murcia 33 Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 34 Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware 35 Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 36 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RC ARBÖ Gourmetfein Wels 37 Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Team Worldofbike:gr 38 Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 39 Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) Greece 40 Martin Riska (Svk) RC ARBÖ Gourmetfein Wels 41 Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware 42 Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware 43 Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 44 Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) Greece 45 Kostas Konstantinidis (Gre) Greece 46 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 47 Harald Gruber (Aut) Profiline 48 Benjamin Höber (Ger) Profiline 49 Ruud Kooymans (Ned) Babydump - Lemmers 50 Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team 51 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 52 Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 53 Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 54 Julien Schick (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 55 Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 56 Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware 57 Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 58 Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 59 Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 60 Magkoyras Neofytos Sakellaridis (Gre) SP Tableware 61 Sebastiaan Beens (Ned) Babydump - Lemmers 62 Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) Serbia 63 Pavlos Chalkiopoulos (Gre) Greece 64 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team 65 Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 66 Nieck Busser (Ned) Babydump - Lemmers 67 Predrag Prokic (Srb) Serbia 68 Anastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) Greece 69 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team 70 Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 71 Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 72 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team 73 Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) Serbia 74 Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 75 Stefan Stadler (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 76 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team 77 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Team Worldofbike:gr 78 Glenn Vandemaele (Bel) Team Worldofbike:gr 79 Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST 80 Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM - Murcia 81 Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team 82 Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team 83 Guillaume Soula (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 84 Stefano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 85 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System 86 René Obst (Ger) Team NSP 87 Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol) Equipe CMI/BST 88 Daniel Reiter (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:00:27 89 Harmen Mijnen (Ned) Babydump - Lemmers 0:00:33 90 Job Smit (Ned) Babydump - Lemmers 91 Nikolaos Nomikos (Gre) Team Worldofbike:gr 0:00:41 92 Tamas Csicsaky (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 93 Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team 94 Ferdinand Bruckner (Aut) Profiline 95 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:00:49 96 Simeon Green (GBr) Equipe CMI/BST 97 Benjamin Trouche (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 98 Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team 0:00:55 99 Dejan Maric (Srb) Serbia 100 Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP 101 Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Team NSP 0:03:07 102 Stavros Papadimitrakis (Gre) KTM - Murcia 0:17:45 103 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia 104 Christos Katrakis (Gre) Team Worldofbike:gr 105 Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Partizan Powermove 106 Wouter De Groot (Ned) OWC Global Team 107 Timo Niesing (Ger) Profiline 108 Stavros Kanellopoulos (Gre) Profiline 109 Konstantinos Efstathiou (Gre) KTM - Murcia 110 Thijs Poelstra (Ned) OWC Global Team 111 Mihai Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 112 Marien Wallink (Ned) OWC Global Team 113 Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 114 Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo DNQ Nicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest DNQ Steven Wong (HKg) Champion System DNQ Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System DNQ Paul Dekkers (Ned) Babydump - Lemmers DNF Rene Ruzmarinovic (Aut) Profiline

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timo Thömel (Ger) Team NSP 3:31:30 2 Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:00:04 3 Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 0:00:06 4 Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware 0:00:10 5 Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia 6 Jan Sokol (Aut) RC ARBÖ Gourmetfein Wels 7 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System 8 Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Greece 9 Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC ARBÖ Gourmetfein Wels 10 Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove 11 Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 12 Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team 13 Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 14 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 15 Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia 16 Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) OWC Global Team 17 Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia 18 Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 19 Gernot Auer (Aut) RC ARBÖ Gourmetfein Wels 20 Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) OWC Global Team 21 Andreas Graf (Aut) RC ARBÖ Gourmetfein Wels 22 Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 23 Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 24 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System 25 Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System 26 Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team 27 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP 28 Kenny Van Der Schueren (Bel) Team Worldofbike:gr 29 Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP 30 Norberto Wilches (Col) Meridiana Kamen Team 31 Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 32 Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) KTM - Murcia 33 Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 34 Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware 35 Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team 36 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RC ARBÖ Gourmetfein Wels 37 Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Team Worldofbike:gr 38 Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 39 Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) Greece 40 Martin Riska (Svk) RC ARBÖ Gourmetfein Wels 41 Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware 42 Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware 43 Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 44 Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) Greece 45 Kostas Konstantinidis (Gre) Greece 46 Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team 47 Harald Gruber (Aut) Profiline 48 Benjamin Höber (Ger) Profiline 49 Ruud Kooymans (Ned) Babydump - Lemmers 50 Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team 51 Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 52 Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 53 Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 54 Julien Schick (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 55 Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 56 Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware 57 Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 58 Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 59 Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 60 Magkoyras Neofytos Sakellaridis (Gre) SP Tableware 61 Sebastiaan Beens (Ned) Babydump - Lemmers 62 Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) Serbia 63 Pavlos Chalkiopoulos (Gre) Greece 64 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team 65 Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 66 Nieck Busser (Ned) Babydump - Lemmers 67 Predrag Prokic (Srb) Serbia 68 Anastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) Greece 69 Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team 70 Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg 71 Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove 72 Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team 73 Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) Serbia 74 Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 75 Stefan Stadler (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 76 Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team 77 Andreas Keuser (Ger) Team Worldofbike:gr 78 Glenn Vandemaele (Bel) Team Worldofbike:gr 79 Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST 80 Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM - Murcia 81 Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team 82 Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team 83 Guillaume Soula (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 84 Stefano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 85 Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System 86 René Obst (Ger) Team NSP 87 Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol) Equipe CMI/BST 88 Daniel Reiter (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer 0:00:37 89 Harmen Mijnen (Ned) Babydump - Lemmers 0:00:43 90 Job Smit (Ned) Babydump - Lemmers 91 Nikolaos Nomikos (Gre) Team Worldofbike:gr 0:00:51 92 Tamas Csicsaky (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 93 Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team 94 Ferdinand Bruckner (Aut) Profiline 95 Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) OWC Global Team 0:00:59 96 Simeon Green (GBr) Equipe CMI/BST 97 Benjamin Trouche (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST 98 Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team 0:01:05 99 Dejan Maric (Srb) Serbia 100 Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP 101 Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Team NSP 0:03:17 102 Stavros Papadimitrakis (Gre) KTM - Murcia 0:17:55 103 Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia 104 Christos Katrakis (Gre) Team Worldofbike:gr 105 Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Partizan Powermove 106 Wouter De Groot (Ned) OWC Global Team 107 Timo Niesing (Ger) Profiline 108 Stavros Kanellopoulos (Gre) Profiline 109 Konstantinos Efstathiou (Gre) KTM - Murcia 110 Thijs Poelstra (Ned) OWC Global Team 111 Mihai Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 112 Marien Wallink (Ned) OWC Global Team 113 Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest 114 Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo