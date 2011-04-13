Trending

Sprint seals stage win for Thömel

Germans top GC after first day

Image 1 of 5

Timo Thömel (Team NSP) won the first stage of the Tour of Greece.

Timo Thömel (Team NSP) won the first stage of the Tour of Greece.
(Image credit: International Tour of Hellas)
Image 2 of 5

Riders push off for the first stage

Riders push off for the first stage
(Image credit: International Tour of Hellas)
Image 3 of 5

Lovely weather for the peloton on stage 1 of the Tour of Greece.

Lovely weather for the peloton on stage 1 of the Tour of Greece.
(Image credit: International Tour of Hellas)
Image 4 of 5

The peloton on stage 1

The peloton on stage 1
(Image credit: International Tour of Hellas)
Image 5 of 5

Timo Thömel out-paces the LKT Brandenberg duo to win stage 1

Timo Thömel out-paces the LKT Brandenberg duo to win stage 1
(Image credit: International Tour of Hellas)

Tino Thömel of Team NSP was the winner of the first stage of 17th international tour of Greece. After 149 km and a powerful sprint in Preveza, west of the country, the German topped LKT Brandenberg teammates Niklas Arndt and Stefan Schäfer to don the blue leader's jersey.

"I m very happy for my victory, my teammates did a very good job for me, but tomorrow there is an individual time trial, so it will be difficult for me to keep the light blue jersey," Thömel said.

The green points jersey is on the shoulders of Dean Podgornik (Manisaspor) and the red jersey of the king of the mountains classification went to Periklis Ilias (SP Tableware).

Ilias spent the early part of the race up the road ahead of the group with Podgornik in order to gain the points toward the mountain classification, but the peloton caught them just a few kilometres before the line of the intermediate sprint.

Podgornik claimed both intermediate sprints, while Ilias got away with teammate Ioannis Tamouridis to take the mountain prize.

A group of three with Podgornik, Esad Hasanovic (Partizan Powermove) and Gabor Kasa (Manisaspor) gained a maximum of 2:15, but were reeled in with 3km to go.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timo Thömel (Ger) Team NSP3:31:40
2Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
3Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
4Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
5Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia
6Jan Sokol (Aut) RC ARBÖ Gourmetfein Wels
7Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
8Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Greece
9Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC ARBÖ Gourmetfein Wels
10Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove
11Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
12Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
13Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
14Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
15Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia
16Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) OWC Global Team
17Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia
18Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
19Gernot Auer (Aut) RC ARBÖ Gourmetfein Wels
20Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) OWC Global Team
21Andreas Graf (Aut) RC ARBÖ Gourmetfein Wels
22Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
23Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
24Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System
25Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System
26Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
27Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP
28Kenny Van Der Schueren (Bel) Team Worldofbike:gr
29Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP
30Norberto Wilches (Col) Meridiana Kamen Team
31Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
32Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) KTM - Murcia
33Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
34Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware
35Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
36Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RC ARBÖ Gourmetfein Wels
37Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Team Worldofbike:gr
38Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
39Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) Greece
40Martin Riska (Svk) RC ARBÖ Gourmetfein Wels
41Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware
42Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
43Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
44Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) Greece
45Kostas Konstantinidis (Gre) Greece
46Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
47Harald Gruber (Aut) Profiline
48Benjamin Höber (Ger) Profiline
49Ruud Kooymans (Ned) Babydump - Lemmers
50Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
51Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
52Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
53Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
54Julien Schick (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
55Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
56Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
57Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
58Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
59Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
60Magkoyras Neofytos Sakellaridis (Gre) SP Tableware
61Sebastiaan Beens (Ned) Babydump - Lemmers
62Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) Serbia
63Pavlos Chalkiopoulos (Gre) Greece
64Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
65Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
66Nieck Busser (Ned) Babydump - Lemmers
67Predrag Prokic (Srb) Serbia
68Anastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) Greece
69Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team
70Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
71Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
72Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
73Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) Serbia
74Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
75Stefan Stadler (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
76Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
77Andreas Keuser (Ger) Team Worldofbike:gr
78Glenn Vandemaele (Bel) Team Worldofbike:gr
79Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST
80Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM - Murcia
81Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
82Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
83Guillaume Soula (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
84Stefano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
85Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System
86René Obst (Ger) Team NSP
87Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol) Equipe CMI/BST
88Daniel Reiter (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:00:27
89Harmen Mijnen (Ned) Babydump - Lemmers0:00:33
90Job Smit (Ned) Babydump - Lemmers
91Nikolaos Nomikos (Gre) Team Worldofbike:gr0:00:41
92Tamas Csicsaky (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
93Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
94Ferdinand Bruckner (Aut) Profiline
95Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) OWC Global Team0:00:49
96Simeon Green (GBr) Equipe CMI/BST
97Benjamin Trouche (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
98Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:00:55
99Dejan Maric (Srb) Serbia
100Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP
101Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Team NSP0:03:07
102Stavros Papadimitrakis (Gre) KTM - Murcia0:17:45
103Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia
104Christos Katrakis (Gre) Team Worldofbike:gr
105Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Partizan Powermove
106Wouter De Groot (Ned) OWC Global Team
107Timo Niesing (Ger) Profiline
108Stavros Kanellopoulos (Gre) Profiline
109Konstantinos Efstathiou (Gre) KTM - Murcia
110Thijs Poelstra (Ned) OWC Global Team
111Mihai Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
112Marien Wallink (Ned) OWC Global Team
113Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
114Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
DNQNicolae Juganaru Razvan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
DNQSteven Wong (HKg) Champion System
DNQHolger Burkhardt (Ger) Champion System
DNQPaul Dekkers (Ned) Babydump - Lemmers
DNFRene Ruzmarinovic (Aut) Profiline

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timo Thömel (Ger) Team NSP3:31:30
2Nikias Arndt (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:00:04
3Stefan Schäfer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:00:06
4Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware0:00:10
5Zolt Der (Srb) Serbia
6Jan Sokol (Aut) RC ARBÖ Gourmetfein Wels
7Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
8Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Greece
9Werner Riebenbauer (Aut) RC ARBÖ Gourmetfein Wels
10Jovan Zekavica (Srb) Partizan Powermove
11Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
12Ahmet Akdylek (Tur) Manisaspor Cycling Team
13Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
14Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
15Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia
16Sebastiaan Kamphuis (Ned) OWC Global Team
17Apostolos Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia
18Florian Bissinger (Ger) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
19Gernot Auer (Aut) RC ARBÖ Gourmetfein Wels
20Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) OWC Global Team
21Andreas Graf (Aut) RC ARBÖ Gourmetfein Wels
22Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
23Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
24Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Champion System
25Guillaume Bourgeois (Swi) Champion System
26Marcel Ternovsek (Slo) Tusnad Cycling Team
27Markus Fothen (Ger) Team NSP
28Kenny Van Der Schueren (Bel) Team Worldofbike:gr
29Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP
30Norberto Wilches (Col) Meridiana Kamen Team
31Mariano Giallorenzo (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
32Jaume Rovira Pous (Spa) KTM - Murcia
33Darko Blazevic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
34Periklis Ilias (Gre) SP Tableware
35Bruno Radotic (Cro) Meridiana Kamen Team
36Christoph Sokoll (Aut) RC ARBÖ Gourmetfein Wels
37Petros Gkazonis (Gre) Team Worldofbike:gr
38Michael Weicht (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
39Georgios Pattes-Toumanis (Gre) Greece
40Martin Riska (Svk) RC ARBÖ Gourmetfein Wels
41Mark O'brien (Aus) SP Tableware
42Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
43Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
44Dimitrios Polydoropoulos (Gre) Greece
45Kostas Konstantinidis (Gre) Greece
46Gabor Kasa (Srb) Manisaspor Cycling Team
47Harald Gruber (Aut) Profiline
48Benjamin Höber (Ger) Profiline
49Ruud Kooymans (Ned) Babydump - Lemmers
50Andi Bajc (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
51Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
52Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
53Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
54Julien Schick (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
55Nebojsa Jovanovic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
56Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
57Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
58Tobias Barkschat (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
59Alexandru Niculae Ciocan (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
60Magkoyras Neofytos Sakellaridis (Gre) SP Tableware
61Sebastiaan Beens (Ned) Babydump - Lemmers
62Goran Smelcerovic (Srb) Serbia
63Pavlos Chalkiopoulos (Gre) Greece
64Alexandr Braico (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
65Lars Pria (Rom) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
66Nieck Busser (Ned) Babydump - Lemmers
67Predrag Prokic (Srb) Serbia
68Anastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) Greece
69Jeremy Yates (NZl) Manisaspor Cycling Team
70Felix Dehmel (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
71Dragan Spasic (Srb) Partizan Powermove
72Dean Podgornik (Slo) Manisaspor Cycling Team
73Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) Serbia
74Marian Frunzeanu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
75Stefan Stadler (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer
76Marek Canecky (Svk) Manisaspor Cycling Team
77Andreas Keuser (Ger) Team Worldofbike:gr
78Glenn Vandemaele (Bel) Team Worldofbike:gr
79Jacob Arnold (USA) Equipe CMI/BST
80Alexandros Papaderos (Gre) KTM - Murcia
81Georgi Petrov Georgiev (Bul) Tusnad Cycling Team
82Sergiu Cioban (Mda) Tusnad Cycling Team
83Guillaume Soula (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
84Stefano Zanichelli (Ita) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
85Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System
86René Obst (Ger) Team NSP
87Zbigniew Gucwa (Pol) Equipe CMI/BST
88Daniel Reiter (Aut) ARBÖ Gebrüder Weiss - Oberndorfer0:00:37
89Harmen Mijnen (Ned) Babydump - Lemmers0:00:43
90Job Smit (Ned) Babydump - Lemmers
91Nikolaos Nomikos (Gre) Team Worldofbike:gr0:00:51
92Tamas Csicsaky (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
93Eduard Novak (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team
94Ferdinand Bruckner (Aut) Profiline
95Peter Van Agtmaal (Ned) OWC Global Team0:00:59
96Simeon Green (GBr) Equipe CMI/BST
97Benjamin Trouche (Fra) Equipe CMI/BST
98Nandor Lazar (Rom) Tusnad Cycling Team0:01:05
99Dejan Maric (Srb) Serbia
100Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP
101Lucas Schädlich (Ger) Team NSP0:03:17
102Stavros Papadimitrakis (Gre) KTM - Murcia0:17:55
103Georgios Bouglas (Gre) KTM - Murcia
104Christos Katrakis (Gre) Team Worldofbike:gr
105Charalampos Kastrantas (Gre) Partizan Powermove
106Wouter De Groot (Ned) OWC Global Team
107Timo Niesing (Ger) Profiline
108Stavros Kanellopoulos (Gre) Profiline
109Konstantinos Efstathiou (Gre) KTM - Murcia
110Thijs Poelstra (Ned) OWC Global Team
111Mihai Varabiev (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
112Marien Wallink (Ned) OWC Global Team
113Mihail Rusu (Rom) Dinamo Buchurest
114Pavlin Balinsky (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rc Arbo Wels Gourmetfein10:35:00
2Lkt-Team-Brandenburg
3Champion System-Hong Kong
4Team Nsp
5Partizan Powermove Sebia
6Meridiana - Kamen
7Sp Tableware
8National Team Of Serbia
9Konya Torku Seker-Vivelo
10National Team Of Greece
11Manisaspor
12Ktm Murcia Kastro
13Arbo Gebruder Weiss
14Worldofbike
15Tusnad Cycling Team
16Babydump-Lemmers-Wilvo
17Equipe Cmi/Bst
18Profiline0:00:41
19Dinamo Buchurest
20Owc Global Team0:00:49

Latest on Cyclingnews