Manan delivers Malaysia's maiden win
Local boy jubilant while Erler waits for Genting test
It was bound to happen sooner or later; a Malaysian race, the enhancement of that nation's cycling stocks and eventually a stage winner in the country's biggest race.
Today Anuar Manan made history by taking line honours in Port Dickson, becoming Malaysia's first stage winner and enhancing his chances of securing the sprint classification, which he narrowly missed out on in 2008.
The gutsy sprinter held off consistent Spanish rider Vidal Celis (Footon-Servetto) and the experienced René Haselbacher (Vorarlberg-Corratec) to chalk up his first stage victory after a week of near misses thus far at the Tour de Langkawi.
The 23-year-old explained after the finish that a change of strategy resulted in today's outcome - his focus on the stage win rather than accumulating points along the 111.5km race route benefiting his chances of standing on the podium in Kuala Lumpur in the green jersey.
"I can beat Matthews but before [in previous stages] I worked very hard for the points jersey and Matthews took more points for [winning] the finishes. That's why I always tried to win the intermediate [sprints] but today I changed the strategy - I saved my energy to help me get to the finish line faster and beat Matthews," said Manan.
"Today it was easier for me to take the green points jersey - at the first intermediate sprint I was in the breakaway and had many Malaysian riders helping me to get the points - I didn't have to use too much power to win the intermediate [sprint].
"After that I just watched Michael Matthews so he didn't take the points and I stayed in the group to save my energy, not like yesterday when I was always fighting for the first, second and third intermediate [sprints].
Having finished second to Aurélien Clerc in the points classification of the 2008 Tour de Langkawi, Manan explained that he had been confident of going one better in 2010 and today's result was confirmation of this. "The green jersey was my target in this year's race because in 2008 I almost won it and in 2009 I didn't have good results but I know I can do it better than in 2008," he said.
"This year I've had good preparation for Langkawi and I've been training hard plus my teammates are also better and my manager is good - we have good strategies and a lot of synergy. We're always talking and tells me about the race strategy, which is why I'm better than last year."
Manan is one of the crowd favourites and a poster boy for the local media, so today's victory was shared amongst the thousands who had been monitoring his progress throughout the week. He was quick to praise everyone who helped him achieve this monument in the race's history.
"I want to thank the Malaysian people because they always support me and help me to win a stage. I'm also happy for my Malaysian team - my teammates worked hard for me. They made it an easy day for me today - I didn't lose too much energy for the big points and the last sprint.
I have the green jersey but I must be careful of Michael Matthews because he is a good sprinter. Tomorrow I'll try to get more points and extend my lead over Matthews. Tomorrow there is also the hard climb and I'll try to stay in the best group for me."
Getting ready for Genting already
It was an old-fashioned game of bluff during today's stage, with general classification hopeful and perennial Langkawi performer Ghader Mizbani forcing rival squad ISD-Neri to chase him down when he made the day's first break - a dangerous move for the Italian team to leave off the front given it has overall contender Jose Rujano to protect.
The talented Iranian was joined in the group of 14 by Pedro Merino (Footon-Servetto), Pierpaolo De Negri (ISD - Neri), Rene Weissinger (Vorarlberg - Corratec), mountains classification leaders Peter McDonald (Drapac-Porsche), Sea Keong Loh (Marco Polo Cycling), Takeaki Ayabe (Aisan Racing), Manan, Malcolm Rudolph (Jayco-Skins), Hossein Nateghi (Azad University Iran), Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies), Christoff Van Heerden (South Africa National Team), Rusli Amir and Shahrul Mat Amin (both Malaysia National Team).
"Today my teammate Ghader Mizbani had a really impressive ride - he was in the first breakaway and ISD had to chase it down. They were really strong today and they had to work almost the whole stage and hopefully they have tired legs tomorrow," said Erler.
And while Manan collected the points at the first intermediate sprint, the break didn't fare better and was deemed too dangerous to be left out alone with only 111km to be run in what were arguably the hottest, most stifling conditions seen in this year's race.
A more 'leader-friendly' pairing of Alexandr Shushemoin (Kazakhstan National Team) and Bradeley Hall (Marco Polo Cycling) was let go after 55km and given free rein until about 18km to the finish, when it was time to muster the troops and prepare for the inevitable sprint finish in Port Dickson.
Unlike the previous four stages however, it was Manan's time to cross the finish line first, with Matthews finishing a distant eighth place, his efforts of the week so far seemingly having caught up with him.
Race leader Tobias Erler is another who is suffering from his endeavours in the sun and his time spent in yellow, the German under no illusions when it came to his own chances of holding on to the yellow jersey for another day: "I think the chance of me keeping the yellow jersey tomorrow is almost zero percent, except if the other guys crash," he joked.
He admitted that Footon-Servetto's Markus Eibegger could be a man to watch on tomorrow's Genting climb - "I know him well, he's a good friend of mine; I think he will be strong tomorrow," said Erler, adding that Jose Rujano and four of his teammates may animate the race in the penultimate and most decisive stage for overall honours.
His teammate Mizbani is one of those to watch, and Erler said of the Iranian, "I hope I can work for him. I don't know the mountain - they say it's pretty steep for five kilometres then it's flat before another eight kilometres of really steep [gradient]. It depends on how I climb. I had to work a lot the last couple of days - I can go fast, but I don't know what my legs are going to say tomorrow.
"For sure I'll try and work for all of my team, so whether it's Ghader, Andrey [Mizurov], Hossein [Askari] or Ahad [Kazemi] it makes no difference, I'll work for my team."
|1
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|2:23:11
|2
|Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|4
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|5
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team
|7
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|9
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|10
|Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|11
|Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|12
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|13
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|14
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|15
|Alexis Rodriguez Hernandez (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
|16
|Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|17
|Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|18
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|19
|Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|20
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|21
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|22
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|23
|Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team
|24
|Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team
|25
|Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|26
|Dennis Pohl (Ger) Giant Asia Racing Team
|27
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|28
|Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|29
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran
|30
|Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team
|31
|Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|32
|Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
|33
|Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|34
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|35
|Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|36
|Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|37
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) South Africa National Team
|38
|Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|39
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|40
|Ruenmao Rattapong (Tha) Thailand National Team
|41
|Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|42
|Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|43
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|44
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
|45
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|46
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|47
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran
|48
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|49
|Changpad Kritsada (Tha) Thailand National Team
|50
|Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
|51
|Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|52
|Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|53
|Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|54
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|55
|Guo Hui (Chn) Max Success Sports
|56
|Shu Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|57
|Byeong Cheol Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|58
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|59
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|60
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|61
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|62
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|63
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|64
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|65
|Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team
|66
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|67
|Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team
|68
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|69
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|70
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|71
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|72
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|73
|Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran
|74
|Ian McLeod (RSA) South Africa National Team
|75
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri
|76
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|77
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|78
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|79
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran
|80
|Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|81
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|82
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|83
|Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|84
|Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran
|85
|Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|86
|Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|87
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|88
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|89
|Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|90
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|91
|Jaco Venter (RSA) South Africa National Team
|92
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|93
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|94
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|95
|Ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|96
|Raul Castano Yuste (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
|97
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|98
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|99
|Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|100
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|101
|Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|102
|Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|103
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|104
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Letua Cycling Team
|105
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|106
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|107
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|108
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:21
|109
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|0:00:24
|110
|Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|0:00:58
|111
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:01:06
|112
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|0:01:36
|DNF
|Khakharman Merey (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|1
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|5
|pts
|2
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|3
|3
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran
|2
|4
|Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|1
|1
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|1
|1
|Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|3
|3
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|2
|4
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|2
|3
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|1
|1
|Vorarlberg-Corratec
|7:09:33
|2
|South Africa National Team
|3
|Malaysia National Team
|4
|Polygon Sweet Nice
|5
|Footon-Servetto
|6
|Aisan Racing Team
|7
|Thailand National Team
|8
|Drapac Porsche Cycling
|9
|Letua Cycling Team
|10
|ISD-Neri
|11
|Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|12
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|13
|Marco Polo Cycling Team
|14
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|15
|Champion System-Max
|16
|Azad University Iran
|17
|Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling
|18
|Kazakhstan National Team
|19
|Team Jayco- Skins
|20
|Seoul Cycling
|1
|Malaysia National Team
|7:09:33
|2
|Polygon Sweet Nice
|3
|Aisan Racing Team
|4
|Thailand National Team
|5
|Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|6
|Marco Polo Cycling Team
|7
|Champion System-Max
|8
|Azad University Iran
|9
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|10
|Kazakhstan National Team
|11
|Seoul Cycling
|12
|Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling
|1
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|17:59:23
|2
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|0:00:06
|3
|Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|0:02:40
|5
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|0:02:50
|6
|Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:03:00
|7
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:03:06
|8
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:03:10
|9
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|11
|Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:03:12
|12
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|13
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|0:03:13
|14
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|0:03:14
|15
|Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|16
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|17
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran
|0:03:15
|18
|Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team
|19
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|20
|Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team
|0:03:16
|21
|Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|22
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|23
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|24
|Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|25
|Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|26
|Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|27
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team
|28
|Guo Hui (Chn) Max Success Sports
|29
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|30
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|31
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|32
|Alexis Rodriguez Hernandez (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
|33
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|34
|Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|35
|Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team
|36
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|37
|Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|38
|Changpad Kritsada (Tha) Thailand National Team
|39
|Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|40
|Byeong Cheol Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|41
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran
|42
|Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|43
|Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team
|44
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|45
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|46
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|47
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran
|48
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|49
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|50
|Ian McLeod (RSA) South Africa National Team
|51
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|52
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|53
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|54
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:03:18
|55
|Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|56
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:03:19
|57
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:03:20
|58
|Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:03:24
|59
|Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team
|60
|Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
|61
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|62
|Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|63
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|64
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|65
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|66
|Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|67
|Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran
|68
|Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|69
|Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|70
|Shu Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|71
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri
|72
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Letua Cycling Team
|73
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
|74
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|75
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|76
|Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|77
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|78
|Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|79
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|80
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|81
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|82
|Jaco Venter (RSA) South Africa National Team
|83
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|84
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|85
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|86
|Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|87
|Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|88
|Raul Castano Yuste (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
|89
|Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran
|90
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|91
|Ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|92
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:36
|93
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:03:43
|94
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:44
|95
|Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:03:55
|96
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:03:58
|97
|Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:04:07
|98
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:04:09
|99
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:27
|100
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|0:04:29
|101
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|0:05:15
|102
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) South Africa National Team
|0:05:25
|103
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|0:05:27
|104
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:05:30
|105
|Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|0:06:06
|106
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:07:43
|107
|Ruenmao Rattapong (Tha) Thailand National Team
|0:09:57
|108
|Dennis Pohl (Ger) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:16:40
|109
|Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:19:53
|110
|Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:20:34
|111
|Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:26:38
|112
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|0:29:18
|1
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|89
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|80
|3
|Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|60
|4
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|46
|5
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|45
|6
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|38
|7
|Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team
|30
|8
|Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|29
|9
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|27
|10
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran
|23
|11
|Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team
|20
|12
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team
|20
|13
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|19
|14
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|19
|15
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|18
|16
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|17
|17
|Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|17
|18
|Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|11
|19
|Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|11
|20
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|10
|21
|Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|10
|22
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|10
|23
|Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|9
|24
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|9
|25
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|8
|26
|Dennis Pohl (Ger) Giant Asia Racing Team
|8
|27
|Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team
|7
|28
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|29
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|6
|30
|Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|6
|31
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|5
|32
|Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|5
|33
|Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|5
|34
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|5
|35
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|5
|36
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|4
|37
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|4
|38
|Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team
|4
|39
|Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|3
|40
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|3
|41
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|2
|42
|Guo Hui (Chn) Max Success Sports
|2
|43
|Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|2
|44
|Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|2
|45
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|1
|46
|Alexis Rodriguez Hernandez (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
|1
|47
|Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|1
|48
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|1
|49
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|11
|pts
|2
|Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|10
|3
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|7
|4
|Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|6
|5
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|5
|6
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|4
|7
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|4
|8
|Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team
|3
|9
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|2
|10
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|1
|11
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|1
|12
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|1
|13
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|1
|1
|South Africa National Team
|54:04:54
|2
|Drapac Porsche Cycling
|3
|Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling
|4
|Footon-Servetto
|0:03:03
|5
|Aisan Racing Team
|6
|Malaysia National Team
|7
|Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|8
|Thailand National Team
|9
|Kazakhstan National Team
|10
|Polygon Sweet Nice
|11
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|12
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13
|Azad University Iran
|14
|Letua Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|15
|ISD-Neri
|16
|Marco Polo Cycling Team
|17
|Seoul Cycling
|18
|Vorarlberg-Corratec
|0:03:19
|19
|Champion System-Max
|20
|Team Jayco- Skins
|0:04:16
|1
|Malaysia National Team
|54:07:57
|2
|Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|3
|Aisan Racing Team
|4
|Thailand National Team
|5
|Polygon Sweet Nice
|6
|Kazakhstan National Team
|7
|Azad University Iran
|8
|Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling
|0:00:08
|9
|Seoul Cycling
|10
|Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|11
|Champion System-Max
|12
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:00:24
