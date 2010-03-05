Image 1 of 38 A delighted Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) from Malaysia get his first ever stage of the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: John Pierce/Photosport International) Image 2 of 38 I can recommend the Mee Goreng…mmm, Sebad (Malay for delicious)! (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 38 The peloton scoot past some distinctive Malaysian architecture (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 4 of 38 Race Director Michael Robb is interviewed at the start in Muar (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 5 of 38 René Haselbacher (Vorarlberg - Corratec) finished third on the fifth stage (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 6 of 38 Toot! Toot! (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 7 of 38 Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) and Thomas Erler (Tabriz Petrochemicals) (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 8 of 38 The Tour de Langkawi peloton rides past enourmous crowds on the roadside (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 9 of 38 Race leader Thomas Erler (Tabriz Petrochemicals) during the stage (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 10 of 38 Vidal Celis (Footon-Servetto) picked up his third podium finish of the race (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 11 of 38 Vidal Celis (2nd, Footon-Servetto), Anuar Manan (1st, Geumsan Ginseng Asia) and René Haselbacher (3rd, Vorarlberg - Corratec) (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 12 of 38 The jersey holders: Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia - Asian rider), Thomas Erler (Tabriz Petrochemicals - general classification) and Pete McDonald (Drapac-Porsche - mountains) (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 13 of 38 Jean-Francois Quenet carries out translation duties at the post-stage press conference (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 14 of 38 Man of the moment: Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 15 of 38 The scene at the start line in Muar (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 16 of 38 The peloton spent a lot of time by the coast on stage five (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 17 of 38 Wedding in the morning, bike race in the afternoon - magic! (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 18 of 38 Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) salutes his well-taken win (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 19 of 38 Another day, another wonderful cultural display! (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 20 of 38 Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) took an impressive victory on stage five (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 21 of 38 ISD-Neri whip up the pace (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 22 of 38 Vorarlberg-Corratec's Sebastian Seidler from Germany shows his support for Malaysia and why not after being in a break with one of their riders for 100kms the day before. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 23 of 38 A couple of Malaysian cycling fans brought their own machines to the Tour de Langkawi on stage five from Muar to Port Dickson. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 24 of 38 Germany's Sebastian Seidler (Vorarlberg-Corratec) rolls towards the startline in Muar for stage five. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 25 of 38 The peloton pass the Eye of Malaysia near Melaka during stage five of the tour. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 26 of 38 Moto breakdown so a chance for some lunch with the locals near Melaka. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 27 of 38 Anuar Manan (blue) of the Geumsan Ginseng Asia team takes out the fifth stage into Port Dickson. (Image credit: John Pierce/Photosport International) Image 28 of 38 A bruised and battered Zach Bell (Kelly Benefits) (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 29 of 38 This Kazakh rider has had better days as Zach Bell (Kelly Benefits) checks his bike after a crash (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 30 of 38 Team Aisan supporters out in force (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 31 of 38 A very happy Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 32 of 38 The peloton navigates its way safely onto a bridge (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 33 of 38 The breakaway gets on with the task at hand. (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 34 of 38 Beuller...Beuller: The peloton pass a Ferris-wheel. (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 35 of 38 Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) wins stage five of the Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 36 of 38 Thomas Erler (Tabriz Petrochemicals) takes his race leadership seriously on stage five (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 37 of 38 Majlis Perbandaran welcomes you (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 38 of 38 Vidal Celis (Footon-Servetto), Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) and René Haselbacher (Vorarlberg - Corratec) (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)

It was bound to happen sooner or later; a Malaysian race, the enhancement of that nation's cycling stocks and eventually a stage winner in the country's biggest race.

Today Anuar Manan made history by taking line honours in Port Dickson, becoming Malaysia's first stage winner and enhancing his chances of securing the sprint classification, which he narrowly missed out on in 2008.

The gutsy sprinter held off consistent Spanish rider Vidal Celis (Footon-Servetto) and the experienced René Haselbacher (Vorarlberg-Corratec) to chalk up his first stage victory after a week of near misses thus far at the Tour de Langkawi.

The 23-year-old explained after the finish that a change of strategy resulted in today's outcome - his focus on the stage win rather than accumulating points along the 111.5km race route benefiting his chances of standing on the podium in Kuala Lumpur in the green jersey.

"I can beat Matthews but before [in previous stages] I worked very hard for the points jersey and Matthews took more points for [winning] the finishes. That's why I always tried to win the intermediate [sprints] but today I changed the strategy - I saved my energy to help me get to the finish line faster and beat Matthews," said Manan.

"Today it was easier for me to take the green points jersey - at the first intermediate sprint I was in the breakaway and had many Malaysian riders helping me to get the points - I didn't have to use too much power to win the intermediate [sprint].

"After that I just watched Michael Matthews so he didn't take the points and I stayed in the group to save my energy, not like yesterday when I was always fighting for the first, second and third intermediate [sprints].

Having finished second to Aurélien Clerc in the points classification of the 2008 Tour de Langkawi, Manan explained that he had been confident of going one better in 2010 and today's result was confirmation of this. "The green jersey was my target in this year's race because in 2008 I almost won it and in 2009 I didn't have good results but I know I can do it better than in 2008," he said.

"This year I've had good preparation for Langkawi and I've been training hard plus my teammates are also better and my manager is good - we have good strategies and a lot of synergy. We're always talking and tells me about the race strategy, which is why I'm better than last year."

Manan is one of the crowd favourites and a poster boy for the local media, so today's victory was shared amongst the thousands who had been monitoring his progress throughout the week. He was quick to praise everyone who helped him achieve this monument in the race's history.

"I want to thank the Malaysian people because they always support me and help me to win a stage. I'm also happy for my Malaysian team - my teammates worked hard for me. They made it an easy day for me today - I didn't lose too much energy for the big points and the last sprint.

I have the green jersey but I must be careful of Michael Matthews because he is a good sprinter. Tomorrow I'll try to get more points and extend my lead over Matthews. Tomorrow there is also the hard climb and I'll try to stay in the best group for me."

Getting ready for Genting already

It was an old-fashioned game of bluff during today's stage, with general classification hopeful and perennial Langkawi performer Ghader Mizbani forcing rival squad ISD-Neri to chase him down when he made the day's first break - a dangerous move for the Italian team to leave off the front given it has overall contender Jose Rujano to protect.

The talented Iranian was joined in the group of 14 by Pedro Merino (Footon-Servetto), Pierpaolo De Negri (ISD - Neri), Rene Weissinger (Vorarlberg - Corratec), mountains classification leaders Peter McDonald (Drapac-Porsche), Sea Keong Loh (Marco Polo Cycling), Takeaki Ayabe (Aisan Racing), Manan, Malcolm Rudolph (Jayco-Skins), Hossein Nateghi (Azad University Iran), Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies), Christoff Van Heerden (South Africa National Team), Rusli Amir and Shahrul Mat Amin (both Malaysia National Team).

"Today my teammate Ghader Mizbani had a really impressive ride - he was in the first breakaway and ISD had to chase it down. They were really strong today and they had to work almost the whole stage and hopefully they have tired legs tomorrow," said Erler.

And while Manan collected the points at the first intermediate sprint, the break didn't fare better and was deemed too dangerous to be left out alone with only 111km to be run in what were arguably the hottest, most stifling conditions seen in this year's race.

A more 'leader-friendly' pairing of Alexandr Shushemoin (Kazakhstan National Team) and Bradeley Hall (Marco Polo Cycling) was let go after 55km and given free rein until about 18km to the finish, when it was time to muster the troops and prepare for the inevitable sprint finish in Port Dickson.

Unlike the previous four stages however, it was Manan's time to cross the finish line first, with Matthews finishing a distant eighth place, his efforts of the week so far seemingly having caught up with him.

Race leader Tobias Erler is another who is suffering from his endeavours in the sun and his time spent in yellow, the German under no illusions when it came to his own chances of holding on to the yellow jersey for another day: "I think the chance of me keeping the yellow jersey tomorrow is almost zero percent, except if the other guys crash," he joked.

He admitted that Footon-Servetto's Markus Eibegger could be a man to watch on tomorrow's Genting climb - "I know him well, he's a good friend of mine; I think he will be strong tomorrow," said Erler, adding that Jose Rujano and four of his teammates may animate the race in the penultimate and most decisive stage for overall honours.

His teammate Mizbani is one of those to watch, and Erler said of the Iranian, "I hope I can work for him. I don't know the mountain - they say it's pretty steep for five kilometres then it's flat before another eight kilometres of really steep [gradient]. It depends on how I climb. I had to work a lot the last couple of days - I can go fast, but I don't know what my legs are going to say tomorrow.

"For sure I'll try and work for all of my team, so whether it's Ghader, Andrey [Mizurov], Hossein [Askari] or Ahad [Kazemi] it makes no difference, I'll work for my team."

Full Results 1 Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 2:23:11 2 Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 4 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 5 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team 7 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 9 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team 10 Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 11 Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 12 Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling 13 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 14 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 15 Alexis Rodriguez Hernandez (Spa) Letua Cycling Team 16 Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 17 Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 18 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 19 Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 20 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 21 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 22 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 23 Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team 24 Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team 25 Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 26 Dennis Pohl (Ger) Giant Asia Racing Team 27 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 28 Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 29 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran 30 Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team 31 Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 32 Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Letua Cycling Team 33 Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 34 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 35 Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 36 Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 37 Christopher Jennings (RSA) South Africa National Team 38 Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team 39 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 40 Ruenmao Rattapong (Tha) Thailand National Team 41 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto 42 Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 43 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto 44 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports 45 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 46 Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 47 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran 48 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 49 Changpad Kritsada (Tha) Thailand National Team 50 Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports 51 Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team 52 Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team 53 Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 54 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 55 Guo Hui (Chn) Max Success Sports 56 Shu Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 57 Byeong Cheol Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling 58 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 59 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 60 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 61 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports 62 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 63 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 64 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 65 Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team 66 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 67 Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team 68 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 69 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 70 David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team 71 Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 72 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 73 Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran 74 Ian McLeod (RSA) South Africa National Team 75 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri 76 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 77 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 78 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 79 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran 80 Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 81 Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 82 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 83 Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 84 Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran 85 Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports 86 Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 87 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 88 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 89 Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 90 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 91 Jaco Venter (RSA) South Africa National Team 92 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 93 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 94 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 95 Ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 96 Raul Castano Yuste (Spa) Letua Cycling Team 97 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team 98 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 99 Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 100 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 101 Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling 102 Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 103 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 104 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Letua Cycling Team 105 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 106 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 107 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team 108 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:21 109 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri 0:00:24 110 Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 0:00:58 111 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:01:06 112 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 0:01:36 DNF Khakharman Merey (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team

Sprint 1 - Umbai 1 Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 5 pts 2 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 3 3 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran 2 4 Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team 1

Sprint 2 - Sg Udang 1 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 5 pts 2 Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 3 3 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 2 4 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 1

Sprint 3 - Kuala Sg Baru 1 Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 3 3 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 2 4 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Eye on Malaysia 1 Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 4 pts 2 Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling 2 3 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 1

Teams 1 Vorarlberg-Corratec 7:09:33 2 South Africa National Team 3 Malaysia National Team 4 Polygon Sweet Nice 5 Footon-Servetto 6 Aisan Racing Team 7 Thailand National Team 8 Drapac Porsche Cycling 9 Letua Cycling Team 10 ISD-Neri 11 Geumsan Ginseng Asia 12 Giant Asia Racing Team 13 Marco Polo Cycling Team 14 Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 Champion System-Max 16 Azad University Iran 17 Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling 18 Kazakhstan National Team 19 Team Jayco- Skins 20 Seoul Cycling

Asian Teams 1 Malaysia National Team 7:09:33 2 Polygon Sweet Nice 3 Aisan Racing Team 4 Thailand National Team 5 Geumsan Ginseng Asia 6 Marco Polo Cycling Team 7 Champion System-Max 8 Azad University Iran 9 Giant Asia Racing Team 10 Kazakhstan National Team 11 Seoul Cycling 12 Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling

General Classification 1 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 17:59:23 2 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 0:00:06 3 Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team 0:00:08 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 0:02:40 5 Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 0:02:50 6 Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:03:00 7 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:03:06 8 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 0:03:10 9 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:03:11 11 Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:03:12 12 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 13 Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 0:03:13 14 Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling 0:03:14 15 Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 16 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 17 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran 0:03:15 18 Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team 19 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 20 Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team 0:03:16 21 Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 22 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team 23 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 24 Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 25 Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 26 Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team 27 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team 28 Guo Hui (Chn) Max Success Sports 29 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 30 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 31 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 32 Alexis Rodriguez Hernandez (Spa) Letua Cycling Team 33 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 34 Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 35 Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team 36 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto 37 Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 38 Changpad Kritsada (Tha) Thailand National Team 39 Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 40 Byeong Cheol Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling 41 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran 42 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto 43 Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team 44 David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team 45 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 46 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 47 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran 48 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 49 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team 50 Ian McLeod (RSA) South Africa National Team 51 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 52 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 53 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 54 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:03:18 55 Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 56 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 0:03:19 57 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:03:20 58 Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:03:24 59 Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team 60 Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Letua Cycling Team 61 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 62 Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team 63 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 64 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 65 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 66 Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 67 Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran 68 Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 69 Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team 70 Shu Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 71 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri 72 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Letua Cycling Team 73 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports 74 Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 75 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 76 Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 77 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 78 Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling 79 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 80 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 81 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 82 Jaco Venter (RSA) South Africa National Team 83 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports 84 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 85 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 86 Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 87 Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 88 Raul Castano Yuste (Spa) Letua Cycling Team 89 Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran 90 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 91 Ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 92 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:36 93 Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:03:43 94 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:44 95 Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:03:55 96 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:03:58 97 Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:04:07 98 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:04:09 99 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:27 100 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 0:04:29 101 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 0:05:15 102 Christopher Jennings (RSA) South Africa National Team 0:05:25 103 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri 0:05:27 104 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:05:30 105 Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 0:06:06 106 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:07:43 107 Ruenmao Rattapong (Tha) Thailand National Team 0:09:57 108 Dennis Pohl (Ger) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:16:40 109 Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:19:53 110 Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:20:34 111 Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:26:38 112 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 0:29:18

Points Classification 1 Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 89 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 80 3 Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto 60 4 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 46 5 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 45 6 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 38 7 Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team 30 8 Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 29 9 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 27 10 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran 23 11 Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team 20 12 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team 20 13 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 19 14 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 19 15 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 18 16 Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling 17 17 Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 17 18 Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 11 19 Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 11 20 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 10 21 Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 10 22 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team 10 23 Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 9 24 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 9 25 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 8 26 Dennis Pohl (Ger) Giant Asia Racing Team 8 27 Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team 7 28 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 29 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 6 30 Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 6 31 Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 5 32 Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 5 33 Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team 5 34 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 5 35 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 5 36 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 4 37 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 4 38 Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team 4 39 Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 3 40 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 3 41 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 2 42 Guo Hui (Chn) Max Success Sports 2 43 Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 2 44 Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 2 45 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 1 46 Alexis Rodriguez Hernandez (Spa) Letua Cycling Team 1 47 Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team 1 48 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 1 49 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 1

Mountains Classification 1 Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 11 pts 2 Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 10 3 Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling 7 4 Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 6 5 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 5 6 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 4 7 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 4 8 Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team 3 9 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 2 10 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 1 11 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 1 12 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports 1 13 Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 1

Teams Classification 1 South Africa National Team 54:04:54 2 Drapac Porsche Cycling 3 Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling 4 Footon-Servetto 0:03:03 5 Aisan Racing Team 6 Malaysia National Team 7 Geumsan Ginseng Asia 8 Thailand National Team 9 Kazakhstan National Team 10 Polygon Sweet Nice 11 Giant Asia Racing Team 12 Kelly Benefit Strategies 13 Azad University Iran 14 Letua Cycling Team 0:03:11 15 ISD-Neri 16 Marco Polo Cycling Team 17 Seoul Cycling 18 Vorarlberg-Corratec 0:03:19 19 Champion System-Max 20 Team Jayco- Skins 0:04:16