Manan delivers Malaysia's maiden win

Local boy jubilant while Erler waits for Genting test

Image 1 of 38

A delighted Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) from Malaysia get his first ever stage of the Tour de Langkawi.
(Image credit: John Pierce/Photosport International)

A delighted Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) from Malaysia get his first ever stage of the Tour de Langkawi.
(Image credit: John Pierce/Photosport International)
Image 2 of 38

I can recommend the Mee Goreng…mmm, Sebad (Malay for delicious)!
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

I can recommend the Mee Goreng…mmm, Sebad (Malay for delicious)!
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 3 of 38

The peloton scoot past some distinctive Malaysian architecture
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)

The peloton scoot past some distinctive Malaysian architecture
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 4 of 38

Race Director Michael Robb is interviewed at the start in Muar
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)

Race Director Michael Robb is interviewed at the start in Muar
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 5 of 38

René Haselbacher (Vorarlberg - Corratec) finished third on the fifth stage
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)

René Haselbacher (Vorarlberg - Corratec) finished third on the fifth stage
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 6 of 38

Toot! Toot!

Toot! Toot!
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 7 of 38

Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) and Thomas Erler (Tabriz Petrochemicals)
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)

Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) and Thomas Erler (Tabriz Petrochemicals)
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 8 of 38

The Tour de Langkawi peloton rides past enourmous crowds on the roadside
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)

The Tour de Langkawi peloton rides past enourmous crowds on the roadside
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 9 of 38

Race leader Thomas Erler (Tabriz Petrochemicals) during the stage
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)

Race leader Thomas Erler (Tabriz Petrochemicals) during the stage
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 10 of 38

Vidal Celis (Footon-Servetto) picked up his third podium finish of the race
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)

Vidal Celis (Footon-Servetto) picked up his third podium finish of the race
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 11 of 38

Vidal Celis (2nd, Footon-Servetto), Anuar Manan (1st, Geumsan Ginseng Asia) and René Haselbacher (3rd, Vorarlberg - Corratec)
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)

Vidal Celis (2nd, Footon-Servetto), Anuar Manan (1st, Geumsan Ginseng Asia) and René Haselbacher (3rd, Vorarlberg - Corratec)
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 12 of 38

The jersey holders: Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia - Asian rider), Thomas Erler (Tabriz Petrochemicals - general classification) and Pete McDonald (Drapac-Porsche - mountains)
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)

The jersey holders: Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia - Asian rider), Thomas Erler (Tabriz Petrochemicals - general classification) and Pete McDonald (Drapac-Porsche - mountains)
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 13 of 38

Jean-Francois Quenet carries out translation duties at the post-stage press conference
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)

Jean-Francois Quenet carries out translation duties at the post-stage press conference
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 14 of 38

Man of the moment: Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia)

Man of the moment: Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia)
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 15 of 38

The scene at the start line in Muar

The scene at the start line in Muar
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 16 of 38

The peloton spent a lot of time by the coast on stage five

The peloton spent a lot of time by the coast on stage five
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 17 of 38

Wedding in the morning, bike race in the afternoon - magic!

Wedding in the morning, bike race in the afternoon - magic!
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 18 of 38

Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) salutes his well-taken win

Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) salutes his well-taken win
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 19 of 38

Another day, another wonderful cultural display!

Another day, another wonderful cultural display!
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 20 of 38

Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) took an impressive victory on stage five
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)

Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) took an impressive victory on stage five
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 21 of 38

ISD-Neri whip up the pace

ISD-Neri whip up the pace
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 22 of 38

Vorarlberg-Corratec's Sebastian Seidler from Germany shows his support for Malaysia and why not after being in a break with one of their riders for 100kms the day before.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Vorarlberg-Corratec's Sebastian Seidler from Germany shows his support for Malaysia and why not after being in a break with one of their riders for 100kms the day before.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 23 of 38

A couple of Malaysian cycling fans brought their own machines to the Tour de Langkawi on stage five from Muar to Port Dickson.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

A couple of Malaysian cycling fans brought their own machines to the Tour de Langkawi on stage five from Muar to Port Dickson.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 24 of 38

Germany's Sebastian Seidler (Vorarlberg-Corratec) rolls towards the startline in Muar for stage five.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Germany's Sebastian Seidler (Vorarlberg-Corratec) rolls towards the startline in Muar for stage five.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 25 of 38

The peloton pass the Eye of Malaysia near Melaka during stage five of the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

The peloton pass the Eye of Malaysia near Melaka during stage five of the tour.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 26 of 38

Moto breakdown so a chance for some lunch with the locals near Melaka.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)

Moto breakdown so a chance for some lunch with the locals near Melaka.
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 27 of 38

Anuar Manan (blue) of the Geumsan Ginseng Asia team takes out the fifth stage into Port Dickson.

Anuar Manan (blue) of the Geumsan Ginseng Asia team takes out the fifth stage into Port Dickson.
(Image credit: John Pierce/Photosport International)
Image 28 of 38

A bruised and battered Zach Bell (Kelly Benefits)

A bruised and battered Zach Bell (Kelly Benefits)
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 29 of 38

This Kazakh rider has had better days as Zach Bell (Kelly Benefits) checks his bike after a crash
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)

This Kazakh rider has had better days as Zach Bell (Kelly Benefits) checks his bike after a crash
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 30 of 38

Team Aisan supporters out in force

Team Aisan supporters out in force
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 31 of 38

A very happy Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia)

A very happy Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia)
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 32 of 38

The peloton navigates its way safely onto a bridge

The peloton navigates its way safely onto a bridge
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 33 of 38

The breakaway gets on with the task at hand.

The breakaway gets on with the task at hand.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 34 of 38

Beuller...Beuller: The peloton pass a Ferris-wheel.

Beuller...Beuller: The peloton pass a Ferris-wheel.
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 35 of 38

Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) wins stage five of the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)

Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) wins stage five of the Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 36 of 38

Thomas Erler (Tabriz Petrochemicals) takes his race leadership seriously on stage five
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)

Thomas Erler (Tabriz Petrochemicals) takes his race leadership seriously on stage five
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 37 of 38

Majlis Perbandaran welcomes you

Majlis Perbandaran welcomes you
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 38 of 38

Vidal Celis (Footon-Servetto), Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) and René Haselbacher (3rd, Vorarlberg - Corratec)
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)

Vidal Celis (Footon-Servetto), Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) and René Haselbacher (Vorarlberg - Corratec)
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)

It was bound to happen sooner or later; a Malaysian race, the enhancement of that nation's cycling stocks and eventually a stage winner in the country's biggest race.

Today Anuar Manan made history by taking line honours in Port Dickson, becoming Malaysia's first stage winner and enhancing his chances of securing the sprint classification, which he narrowly missed out on in 2008.

The gutsy sprinter held off consistent Spanish rider Vidal Celis (Footon-Servetto) and the experienced René Haselbacher (Vorarlberg-Corratec) to chalk up his first stage victory after a week of near misses thus far at the Tour de Langkawi.

The 23-year-old explained after the finish that a change of strategy resulted in today's outcome - his focus on the stage win rather than accumulating points along the 111.5km race route benefiting his chances of standing on the podium in Kuala Lumpur in the green jersey.

"I can beat Matthews but before [in previous stages] I worked very hard for the points jersey and Matthews took more points for [winning] the finishes. That's why I always tried to win the intermediate [sprints] but today I changed the strategy - I saved my energy to help me get to the finish line faster and beat Matthews," said Manan.

"Today it was easier for me to take the green points jersey - at the first intermediate sprint I was in the breakaway and had many Malaysian riders helping me to get the points - I didn't have to use too much power to win the intermediate [sprint].

"After that I just watched Michael Matthews so he didn't take the points and I stayed in the group to save my energy, not like yesterday when I was always fighting for the first, second and third intermediate [sprints].

Having finished second to Aurélien Clerc in the points classification of the 2008 Tour de Langkawi, Manan explained that he had been confident of going one better in 2010 and today's result was confirmation of this. "The green jersey was my target in this year's race because in 2008 I almost won it and in 2009 I didn't have good results but I know I can do it better than in 2008," he said.

"This year I've had good preparation for Langkawi and I've been training hard plus my teammates are also better and my manager is good - we have good strategies and a lot of synergy. We're always talking and tells me about the race strategy, which is why I'm better than last year."

Manan is one of the crowd favourites and a poster boy for the local media, so today's victory was shared amongst the thousands who had been monitoring his progress throughout the week. He was quick to praise everyone who helped him achieve this monument in the race's history.

"I want to thank the Malaysian people because they always support me and help me to win a stage. I'm also happy for my Malaysian team - my teammates worked hard for me. They made it an easy day for me today - I didn't lose too much energy for the big points and the last sprint.

I have the green jersey but I must be careful of Michael Matthews because he is a good sprinter. Tomorrow I'll try to get more points and extend my lead over Matthews. Tomorrow there is also the hard climb and I'll try to stay in the best group for me."

Getting ready for Genting already

It was an old-fashioned game of bluff during today's stage, with general classification hopeful and perennial Langkawi performer Ghader Mizbani forcing rival squad ISD-Neri to chase him down when he made the day's first break - a dangerous move for the Italian team to leave off the front given it has overall contender Jose Rujano to protect.

The talented Iranian was joined in the group of 14 by Pedro Merino (Footon-Servetto), Pierpaolo De Negri (ISD - Neri), Rene Weissinger (Vorarlberg - Corratec), mountains classification leaders Peter McDonald (Drapac-Porsche), Sea Keong Loh (Marco Polo Cycling), Takeaki Ayabe (Aisan Racing), Manan, Malcolm Rudolph (Jayco-Skins), Hossein Nateghi (Azad University Iran), Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies), Christoff Van Heerden (South Africa National Team), Rusli Amir and Shahrul Mat Amin (both Malaysia National Team).

"Today my teammate Ghader Mizbani had a really impressive ride - he was in the first breakaway and ISD had to chase it down. They were really strong today and they had to work almost the whole stage and hopefully they have tired legs tomorrow," said Erler.

And while Manan collected the points at the first intermediate sprint, the break didn't fare better and was deemed too dangerous to be left out alone with only 111km to be run in what were arguably the hottest, most stifling conditions seen in this year's race.

A more 'leader-friendly' pairing of Alexandr Shushemoin (Kazakhstan National Team) and Bradeley Hall (Marco Polo Cycling) was let go after 55km and given free rein until about 18km to the finish, when it was time to muster the troops and prepare for the inevitable sprint finish in Port Dickson.

Unlike the previous four stages however, it was Manan's time to cross the finish line first, with Matthews finishing a distant eighth place, his efforts of the week so far seemingly having caught up with him.

Race leader Tobias Erler is another who is suffering from his endeavours in the sun and his time spent in yellow, the German under no illusions when it came to his own chances of holding on to the yellow jersey for another day: "I think the chance of me keeping the yellow jersey tomorrow is almost zero percent, except if the other guys crash," he joked.

He admitted that Footon-Servetto's Markus Eibegger could be a man to watch on tomorrow's Genting climb - "I know him well, he's a good friend of mine; I think he will be strong tomorrow," said Erler, adding that Jose Rujano and four of his teammates may animate the race in the penultimate and most decisive stage for overall honours.

His teammate Mizbani is one of those to watch, and Erler said of the Iranian, "I hope I can work for him. I don't know the mountain - they say it's pretty steep for five kilometres then it's flat before another eight kilometres of really steep [gradient]. It depends on how I climb. I had to work a lot the last couple of days - I can go fast, but I don't know what my legs are going to say tomorrow.

"For sure I'll try and work for all of my team, so whether it's Ghader, Andrey [Mizurov], Hossein [Askari] or Ahad [Kazemi] it makes no difference, I'll work for my team."

Full Results
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia2:23:11
2Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto
3René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
4Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
5Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
6Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team
7Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
9Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
10Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
11Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
12Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
13Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
14Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
15Alexis Rodriguez Hernandez (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
16Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
17Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
18Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
19Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
20Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
21Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
22Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
23Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team
24Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team
25Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
26Dennis Pohl (Ger) Giant Asia Racing Team
27Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
28Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
29Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran
30Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team
31Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
32Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
33Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
34Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
35Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
36Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
37Christopher Jennings (RSA) South Africa National Team
38Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
39Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
40Ruenmao Rattapong (Tha) Thailand National Team
41Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
42Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
43Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto
44Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
45Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
46Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
47Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran
48Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
49Changpad Kritsada (Tha) Thailand National Team
50Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
51Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team
52Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team
53Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
54Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
55Guo Hui (Chn) Max Success Sports
56Shu Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
57Byeong Cheol Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
58David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
59Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
60Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
61Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
62Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
63Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
64Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
65Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team
66Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
67Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team
68Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
69Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
70David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
71Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
72Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
73Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran
74Ian McLeod (RSA) South Africa National Team
75José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri
76Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
77Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
78Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
79Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran
80Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
81Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
82Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
83Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
84Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran
85Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports
86Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
87Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
88Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
89Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
90Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
91Jaco Venter (RSA) South Africa National Team
92Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
93Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
94Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
95Ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
96Raul Castano Yuste (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
97Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
98Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
99Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
100Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
101Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling
102Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
103Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
104Mark O'Brien (Aus) Letua Cycling Team
105Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
106Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
107Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
108Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:21
109Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri0:00:24
110Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins0:00:58
111Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:01:06
112Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins0:01:36
DNFKhakharman Merey (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team

Sprint 1 - Umbai
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia5pts
2Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins3
3Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran2
4Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team1

Sprint 2 - Sg Udang
1Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team5pts
2Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team3
3Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team2
4Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia1

Sprint 3 - Kuala Sg Baru
1Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team5pts
2Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team3
3Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri2
4Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Eye on Malaysia
1Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team4pts
2Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling2
3Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team1

Teams
1Vorarlberg-Corratec7:09:33
2South Africa National Team
3Malaysia National Team
4Polygon Sweet Nice
5Footon-Servetto
6Aisan Racing Team
7Thailand National Team
8Drapac Porsche Cycling
9Letua Cycling Team
10ISD-Neri
11Geumsan Ginseng Asia
12Giant Asia Racing Team
13Marco Polo Cycling Team
14Kelly Benefit Strategies
15Champion System-Max
16Azad University Iran
17Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling
18Kazakhstan National Team
19Team Jayco- Skins
20Seoul Cycling

Asian Teams
1Malaysia National Team7:09:33
2Polygon Sweet Nice
3Aisan Racing Team
4Thailand National Team
5Geumsan Ginseng Asia
6Marco Polo Cycling Team
7Champion System-Max
8Azad University Iran
9Giant Asia Racing Team
10Kazakhstan National Team
11Seoul Cycling
12Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling

General Classification
1Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team17:59:23
2David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling0:00:06
3Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team0:00:08
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins0:02:40
5Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia0:02:50
6Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:03:00
7Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:03:06
8Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:03:10
9Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
10Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:03:11
11Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:03:12
12René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
13Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling0:03:13
14Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling0:03:14
15Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
16Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
17Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran0:03:15
18Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team
19Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
20Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team0:03:16
21Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
22Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
23Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
24Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
25Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
26Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team
27Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team
28Guo Hui (Chn) Max Success Sports
29Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
30Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
31Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
32Alexis Rodriguez Hernandez (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
33Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
34Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
35Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team
36Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto
37Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
38Changpad Kritsada (Tha) Thailand National Team
39Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
40Byeong Cheol Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
41Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran
42Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
43Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team
44David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
45Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
46Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
47Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran
48Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
49Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
50Ian McLeod (RSA) South Africa National Team
51Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
52Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
53Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
54Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:03:18
55Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
56Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:03:19
57Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:03:20
58Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:03:24
59Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team
60Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
61Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
62Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team
63Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
64Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
65Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
66Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
67Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran
68Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
69Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
70Shu Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
71José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri
72Mark O'Brien (Aus) Letua Cycling Team
73Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
74Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
75Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
76Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
77Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
78Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling
79Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
80Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
81Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
82Jaco Venter (RSA) South Africa National Team
83Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
84Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
85Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
86Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
87Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
88Raul Castano Yuste (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
89Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran
90Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
91Ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
92Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:36
93Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:03:43
94Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:44
95Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:03:55
96Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:03:58
97Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:04:07
98Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:04:09
99Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:27
100Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins0:04:29
101Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team0:05:15
102Christopher Jennings (RSA) South Africa National Team0:05:25
103Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri0:05:27
104Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri0:05:30
105Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins0:06:06
106Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:07:43
107Ruenmao Rattapong (Tha) Thailand National Team0:09:57
108Dennis Pohl (Ger) Giant Asia Racing Team0:16:40
109Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports0:19:53
110Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:20:34
111Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:26:38
112Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins0:29:18

Points Classification
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia89pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins80
3Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto60
4Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team46
5René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec45
6Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team38
7Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team30
8Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri29
9Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies27
10Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran23
11Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team20
12Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team20
13Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team19
14David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling19
15Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team18
16Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling17
17Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec17
18Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team11
19Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team11
20Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling10
21Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team10
22Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team10
23Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia9
24Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto9
25Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team8
26Dennis Pohl (Ger) Giant Asia Racing Team8
27Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team7
28Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies7
29Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto6
30Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec6
31Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling5
32Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice5
33Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team5
34Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri5
35Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins5
36Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri4
37Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto4
38Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team4
39Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team3
40Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri3
41Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team2
42Guo Hui (Chn) Max Success Sports2
43Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team2
44Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins2
45Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice1
46Alexis Rodriguez Hernandez (Spa) Letua Cycling Team1
47Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team1
48Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia1
49Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team1

Mountains Classification
1Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling11pts
2Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team10
3Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling7
4Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec6
5Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team5
6David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling4
7Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling4
8Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team3
9Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team2
10Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team1
11Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team1
12Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports1
13Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team1

Teams Classification
1South Africa National Team54:04:54
2Drapac Porsche Cycling
3Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling
4Footon-Servetto0:03:03
5Aisan Racing Team
6Malaysia National Team
7Geumsan Ginseng Asia
8Thailand National Team
9Kazakhstan National Team
10Polygon Sweet Nice
11Giant Asia Racing Team
12Kelly Benefit Strategies
13Azad University Iran
14Letua Cycling Team0:03:11
15ISD-Neri
16Marco Polo Cycling Team
17Seoul Cycling
18Vorarlberg-Corratec0:03:19
19Champion System-Max
20Team Jayco- Skins0:04:16

Asian Teams Classification
1Malaysia National Team54:07:57
2Geumsan Ginseng Asia
3Aisan Racing Team
4Thailand National Team
5Polygon Sweet Nice
6Kazakhstan National Team
7Azad University Iran
8Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling0:00:08
9Seoul Cycling
10Marco Polo Cycling Team0:00:16
11Champion System-Max
12Giant Asia Racing Team0:00:24

