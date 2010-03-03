Make it a double, Mister Matthews
Australian bags second while Erler holds onto yellow
Michael Matthews maintained his reign as the Tour de Langkawi's quickest man this afternoon as the Australian took out yet another bunch sprint to make it two wins from three stages at this year's edition of the race.
Jayco-Skins' 'stylin maestro' won with apparent ease, again beating the likes of Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies) and ISD-Neri's Ukranian powerhouse Dmytro Grabovskyy, who finished second and third respectively. Asia's leading sprint light Anuar Manan added another top five performance to his tally, finishing fourth in front of former ProTour rider René Hasselbacher (Corratec-Vorarlberg).
With the burden of the overall race lead lifted yesterday Matthews could focus on his placing in the sprint classification, taking on Anuar for the intermediate sprints throughout the 145.6km from Pekan to Mersing. It created two races within the stage, with Matthews the victor on the bigger occasion.
"It was different to the first one," Matthews said of his second victory. "I wasn't feeling that good today in the sprints and Anuar kept rolling me so I wasn't too confident. In the last couple of kilometres I started feeling a bit better and I got a good leadout and came away with the win.
"I had a couple of cracks at the first two [intermediate] sprints but I wasn't feeling too good so I thought I'd save a bit of energy for the final sprint and see how I went in that because there are more points in the final sprint than the primes throughout the race. I thought I'd have a go and try to win that one to get more points towards the green jersey," Matthews explained.
Knowing their man was primed for another victory, Matthews' Jayco-Skins teammates ensured the 19-year-old Canberran was in a position to maximise his return from the stage. Matthews was quick to praise the efforts of the six riders who worked throughout the day.
"The guys were awesome today - during the first 70km when all the breaks were going they were working really hard, getting me bottles and making sure I wasn't doing anything then they got me up to that prime sprint," he explained.
"In the last 20km they were on the front driving it to spread the bunch out so I could have a good sprint at the finish. I was feeling pretty fresh at the end so I had a good sprint and it paid off for the boys."
Despite showing he's clearly the fastest man in the pack over the first three days of the 15th Tour de Langkawi, Matthews was playing down his chances of further success. "I'll stick with these two first and see what happens in the next couple of days," he said.
His fourth place in yesterday's stage to Chukai may not have netted him much reward, although any psychological boost on offer may have added to his performance in today's finishing sprint after a mostly flat romp along the coastline.
"Yesterday's sprint was probably harder than the sprint on the first day; I was trying to get points for the sprint jersey and time bonuses so there was a bit of pressure on me to win the bunch kick, more so than the first stage. I wouldn't say I'm the fastest guy here, I've probably had the most luck in the last couple of sprints, I guess. And I've just felt the best," he said.
Making your own way there
Overall race leader Tobias Erler (Tabriz Petrochemical) left Pekan with a five-second advantage over Drapac-Porsche's David Pell. And while the German was intent on defending his lead, he had to do it the hard way.
With limited chances for a break to be successful, those with ambitions of escaping were kept in check by the affable rider from Tabriz Petrochemical, who knows he will also have plenty of work to do for teammates Ghader Mizbani and Hossein Askari up the Genting climb on Saturday.
"Today was a really hard day for me in the first 70km - almost harder than yesterday," said Erler, who finished the stage in ninth and held onto his lead, which still sits at five seconds over Drapac-Porsche's David Pell. The Australian has a reputation in his home country for being a rider capable of spending the day in a break - evidenced yesterday - and could stand a chance at netting the leader's jersey should he try his luck again in an escape.
Matthews and Erler attested to the fact that the opening 70km of today's stage was full of attacking riding, with the machinations of a possible break playing out over very flat, smooth roads out of Pekan - difficult conditions for an escape to succeed.
"I hoped to have it easier but it was quite a hard job to defend the yellow jersey and it took almost 70km before one rider went in a break," Erler continued.
"The first 70 kilometres were quite hard and I just jumped across to many groups and I wanted to control [the race] even if it was just four or five guys trying to get away, so there would be a bunch sprint in the end. Even after the four or five guys went away somebody started to attack again then the break came back and it was all together again," he said.
Showing he was serious about holding onto the race lead during the sprint stages, Erler even found himself in a good position to contest the sprint, although he admitted that a final push to the line was asking a little too much. "Usually I'm not bad at sprinting - I was going to do the leadout on the first day for my teammate [Mehdi Sohrabi] but we lost each other in the wrong place and dropped outside 30th position," he explained.
"Today I sent a message [to the directeur sportif] with 500m to go, 'This is a good finish for me' but with 300m to go it was just running away from me; I did so much in the first 70km that I didn't feel really fresh. The positioning was good but the legs were not so good."
There will be another chance to the sprinters to either make amends or continue their successful run with 163.5 kilometres from Mersing to Parit Sulong.
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|3:16:27
|2
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|4
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|5
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|6
|Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|7
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran
|8
|Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|9
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|10
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|11
|Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team
|12
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|13
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|14
|Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|15
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|16
|Dennis Pohl (Ger) Giant Asia Racing Team
|17
|Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|18
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|19
|Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|20
|Guo Hui (Chn) Max Success Sports
|21
|Alexis Rodriguez Hernandez (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
|22
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|23
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|24
|Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team
|25
|Ruenmao Rattapong (Tha) Thailand National Team
|26
|Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|27
|Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|28
|Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|29
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|30
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Letua Cycling Team
|31
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|32
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|33
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|34
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|35
|Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team
|36
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|37
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|38
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|39
|Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
|40
|Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|41
|Shu Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|42
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|43
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|44
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|45
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|46
|Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|47
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|48
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|49
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|50
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran
|51
|Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|52
|Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|53
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran
|54
|Khakharman Merey (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|55
|Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran
|56
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri
|57
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|58
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|59
|Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|60
|Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team
|61
|Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|62
|Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|63
|Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team
|64
|Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|65
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|66
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|67
|Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|68
|Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|69
|Changpad Kritsada (Tha) Thailand National Team
|70
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|71
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|72
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|73
|Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|74
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team
|75
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|76
|Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|77
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|78
|Ian McLeod (RSA) South Africa National Team
|79
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|80
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
|81
|Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
|82
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|83
|Jaco Venter (RSA) South Africa National Team
|84
|Byeong Cheol Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|85
|Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran
|86
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|87
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|88
|Raul Castano Yuste (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
|89
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|90
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|91
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|92
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|93
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|94
|Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|95
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|96
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|97
|Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team
|98
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|99
|Ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|100
|Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|101
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|102
|Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:00:19
|103
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|104
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) South Africa National Team
|105
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|106
|Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|107
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|108
|Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:00:55
|109
|Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|0:01:13
|110
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|111
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|112
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|0:00:30
|113
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|1
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|3
|3
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|3
|3
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|2
|4
|Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team
|1
|1
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|3
|3
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|2
|4
|Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team
|1
|1
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|2
|3
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|1
|1
|Footon-Servetto
|9:49:21
|2
|Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|3
|Malaysia National Team
|4
|Vorarlberg-Corratec
|5
|Thailand National Team
|6
|Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling
|7
|Letua Cycling Team
|8
|Drapac Porsche Cycling
|9
|ISD-Neri
|10
|Polygon Sweet Nice
|11
|Marco Polo Cycling Team
|12
|Kazakhstan National Team
|13
|Azad University Iran
|14
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|15
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|16
|Aisan Racing Team
|17
|South Africa National Team
|18
|Champion System-Max
|19
|Seoul Cycling
|20
|Team Jayco- Skins
|0:01:13
|1
|Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|9:49:21
|2
|Malaysia National Team
|3
|Thailand National Team
|4
|Polygon Sweet Nice
|5
|Kazakhstan National Team
|6
|Azad University Iran
|7
|Aisan Racing Team
|8
|Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling
|9
|Marco Polo Cycling Team
|10
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|11
|Champion System-Max
|12
|Seoul Cycling
|1
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|11:46:02
|2
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|0:00:05
|3
|Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|0:02:48
|5
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|0:03:03
|6
|Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:03:09
|7
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:03:10
|9
|Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:03:11
|10
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|0:03:12
|11
|Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:03:13
|12
|Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team
|0:03:14
|13
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|14
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|15
|Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team
|0:03:15
|16
|Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|17
|Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|18
|Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|19
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran
|20
|Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|21
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|22
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|23
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|24
|Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|25
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|26
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|27
|Guo Hui (Chn) Max Success Sports
|28
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team
|29
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|30
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|31
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|32
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|33
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|34
|Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team
|35
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|36
|Alexis Rodriguez Hernandez (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
|37
|Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|38
|Khakharman Merey (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|39
|Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|40
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|41
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran
|42
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|43
|Changpad Kritsada (Tha) Thailand National Team
|44
|Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|45
|Byeong Cheol Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|46
|Ian McLeod (RSA) South Africa National Team
|47
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|48
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran
|49
|Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|50
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|51
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|52
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|53
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|54
|Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team
|55
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:03:17
|56
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:03:19
|57
|Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:03:23
|58
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|59
|Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team
|60
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|61
|Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
|62
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri
|63
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|64
|Shu Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|65
|Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|66
|Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran
|67
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|68
|Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|69
|Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|70
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Letua Cycling Team
|71
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|72
|Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|73
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|74
|Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|75
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|76
|Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|77
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
|78
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|79
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|80
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|81
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|82
|Jaco Venter (RSA) South Africa National Team
|83
|Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|84
|Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|85
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|86
|Raul Castano Yuste (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
|87
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|88
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|89
|Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran
|90
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|91
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|92
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|93
|Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|94
|Ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|95
|Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:03:34
|96
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:42
|97
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|98
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:03:45
|99
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:03:57
|100
|Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|101
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:04:08
|102
|Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|0:04:28
|103
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|104
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|0:05:02
|105
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) South Africa National Team
|0:05:24
|106
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:05:29
|107
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:07:26
|108
|Ruenmao Rattapong (Tha) Thailand National Team
|0:09:56
|109
|Dennis Pohl (Ger) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:16:39
|110
|Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:17:43
|111
|Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:19:52
|112
|Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:26:37
|113
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|0:27:22
|1
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|56
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|53
|3
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|39
|4
|Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|33
|5
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|24
|6
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|21
|7
|Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team
|20
|8
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|19
|9
|Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|17
|10
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|16
|11
|Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team
|16
|12
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran
|12
|13
|Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|11
|14
|Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team
|11
|15
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|10
|16
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|10
|17
|Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|10
|18
|Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|9
|19
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|9
|20
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|21
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|6
|22
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|6
|23
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|5
|24
|Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|5
|25
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|4
|26
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|4
|27
|Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|3
|28
|Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|3
|29
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|3
|30
|Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team
|2
|31
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|2
|32
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|2
|33
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|2
|34
|Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team
|2
|35
|Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|2
|36
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|2
|37
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|2
|38
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|1
|1
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|5
|3
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|4
|4
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|4
|5
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|4
|6
|Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|4
|7
|Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team
|3
|8
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|2
|9
|Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|2
|10
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|1
|11
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|1
|12
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|1
|13
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|11:49:05
|2
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team
|0:00:11
|5
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|6
|Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:00:12
|7
|Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|8
|Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|9
|Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran
|10
|Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|11
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|12
|Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|13
|Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|14
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|15
|Guo Hui (Chn) Max Success Sports
|16
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|17
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|18
|Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team
|19
|Khakharman Merey (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|20
|Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|21
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran
|22
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|23
|Changpad Kritsada (Tha) Thailand National Team
|24
|Byeong Cheol Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|25
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|26
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran
|27
|Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|28
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|29
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|30
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|31
|Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team
|32
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|0:00:14
|33
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|34
|Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team
|35
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|36
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|37
|Shu Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|38
|Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|39
|Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran
|40
|Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|41
|Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|42
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|43
|Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|44
|Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|45
|Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|46
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
|47
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|48
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|49
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|50
|Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|51
|Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|52
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|53
|Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran
|54
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|55
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|56
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|57
|Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|58
|Ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|59
|Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:00:31
|60
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|61
|Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|62
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:04:23
|63
|Ruenmao Rattapong (Tha) Thailand National Team
|0:06:53
|64
|Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:16:49
|65
|Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:23:34
|1
|South Africa National Team
|35:24:48
|2
|Drapac Porsche Cycling
|3
|Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling
|4
|Footon-Servetto
|0:03:03
|5
|Malaysia National Team
|6
|Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|7
|Thailand National Team
|8
|Kazakhstan National Team
|9
|Aisan Racing Team
|10
|Polygon Sweet Nice
|11
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|13
|Azad University Iran
|14
|Letua Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|15
|ISD-Neri
|16
|Marco Polo Cycling Team
|17
|Seoul Cycling
|18
|Vorarlberg-Corratec
|0:03:19
|19
|Champion System-Max
|20
|Team Jayco- Skins
|0:04:16
|1
|Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|35:27:51
|2
|Malaysia National Team
|3
|Kazakhstan National Team
|4
|Thailand National Team
|5
|Aisan Racing Team
|6
|Polygon Sweet Nice
|7
|Azad University Iran
|8
|Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling
|0:00:08
|9
|Seoul Cycling
|10
|Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|11
|Champion System-Max
|12
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:00:24
