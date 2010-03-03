Trending

Make it a double, Mister Matthews

Australian bags second while Erler holds onto yellow

Michael Matthews maintained his reign as the Tour de Langkawi's quickest man this afternoon as the Australian took out yet another bunch sprint to make it two wins from three stages at this year's edition of the race.

Jayco-Skins' 'stylin maestro' won with apparent ease, again beating the likes of Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies) and ISD-Neri's Ukranian powerhouse Dmytro Grabovskyy, who finished second and third respectively. Asia's leading sprint light Anuar Manan added another top five performance to his tally, finishing fourth in front of former ProTour rider René Hasselbacher (Corratec-Vorarlberg).

With the burden of the overall race lead lifted yesterday Matthews could focus on his placing in the sprint classification, taking on Anuar for the intermediate sprints throughout the 145.6km from Pekan to Mersing. It created two races within the stage, with Matthews the victor on the bigger occasion.

"It was different to the first one," Matthews said of his second victory. "I wasn't feeling that good today in the sprints and Anuar kept rolling me so I wasn't too confident. In the last couple of kilometres I started feeling a bit better and I got a good leadout and came away with the win.

"I had a couple of cracks at the first two [intermediate] sprints but I wasn't feeling too good so I thought I'd save a bit of energy for the final sprint and see how I went in that because there are more points in the final sprint than the primes throughout the race. I thought I'd have a go and try to win that one to get more points towards the green jersey," Matthews explained.

Knowing their man was primed for another victory, Matthews' Jayco-Skins teammates ensured the 19-year-old Canberran was in a position to maximise his return from the stage. Matthews was quick to praise the efforts of the six riders who worked throughout the day.

"The guys were awesome today - during the first 70km when all the breaks were going they were working really hard, getting me bottles and making sure I wasn't doing anything then they got me up to that prime sprint," he explained.

"In the last 20km they were on the front driving it to spread the bunch out so I could have a good sprint at the finish. I was feeling pretty fresh at the end so I had a good sprint and it paid off for the boys."

Despite showing he's clearly the fastest man in the pack over the first three days of the 15th Tour de Langkawi, Matthews was playing down his chances of further success. "I'll stick with these two first and see what happens in the next couple of days," he said.

His fourth place in yesterday's stage to Chukai may not have netted him much reward, although any psychological boost on offer may have added to his performance in today's finishing sprint after a mostly flat romp along the coastline.

"Yesterday's sprint was probably harder than the sprint on the first day; I was trying to get points for the sprint jersey and time bonuses so there was a bit of pressure on me to win the bunch kick, more so than the first stage. I wouldn't say I'm the fastest guy here, I've probably had the most luck in the last couple of sprints, I guess. And I've just felt the best," he said.

Making your own way there

Overall race leader Tobias Erler (Tabriz Petrochemical) left Pekan with a five-second advantage over Drapac-Porsche's David Pell. And while the German was intent on defending his lead, he had to do it the hard way.

With limited chances for a break to be successful, those with ambitions of escaping were kept in check by the affable rider from Tabriz Petrochemical, who knows he will also have plenty of work to do for teammates Ghader Mizbani and Hossein Askari up the Genting climb on Saturday.

"Today was a really hard day for me in the first 70km - almost harder than yesterday," said Erler, who finished the stage in ninth and held onto his lead, which still sits at five seconds over Drapac-Porsche's David Pell. The Australian has a reputation in his home country for being a rider capable of spending the day in a break - evidenced yesterday - and could stand a chance at netting the leader's jersey should he try his luck again in an escape.

Matthews and Erler attested to the fact that the opening 70km of today's stage was full of attacking riding, with the machinations of a possible break playing out over very flat, smooth roads out of Pekan - difficult conditions for an escape to succeed.

"I hoped to have it easier but it was quite a hard job to defend the yellow jersey and it took almost 70km before one rider went in a break," Erler continued.

"The first 70 kilometres were quite hard and I just jumped across to many groups and I wanted to control [the race] even if it was just four or five guys trying to get away, so there would be a bunch sprint in the end. Even after the four or five guys went away somebody started to attack again then the break came back and it was all together again," he said.

Showing he was serious about holding onto the race lead during the sprint stages, Erler even found himself in a good position to contest the sprint, although he admitted that a final push to the line was asking a little too much. "Usually I'm not bad at sprinting - I was going to do the leadout on the first day for my teammate [Mehdi Sohrabi] but we lost each other in the wrong place and dropped outside 30th position," he explained.

"Today I sent a message [to the directeur sportif] with 500m to go, 'This is a good finish for me' but with 300m to go it was just running away from me; I did so much in the first 70km that I didn't feel really fresh. The positioning was good but the legs were not so good."

There will be another chance to the sprinters to either make amends or continue their successful run with 163.5 kilometres from Mersing to Parit Sulong.

Full Results
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins3:16:27
2Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
3Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
4Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
5René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
6Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto
7Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran
8Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
9Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
10Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
11Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team
12Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
13Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
14Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team
15Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
16Dennis Pohl (Ger) Giant Asia Racing Team
17Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
18Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
19Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
20Guo Hui (Chn) Max Success Sports
21Alexis Rodriguez Hernandez (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
22Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
23Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
24Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team
25Ruenmao Rattapong (Tha) Thailand National Team
26Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
27Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
28Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team
29Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
30Mark O'Brien (Aus) Letua Cycling Team
31Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
32Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
33Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
34Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
35Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team
36Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto
37Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
38Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
39Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
40Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
41Shu Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
42Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
43Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
44Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
45Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
46Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
47Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
48Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
49Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
50Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran
51Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
52Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
53Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran
54Khakharman Merey (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
55Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran
56José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri
57Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
58Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
59Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
60Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team
61Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
62Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
63Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team
64Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
65Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
66Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
67Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
68Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
69Changpad Kritsada (Tha) Thailand National Team
70Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
71Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
72Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
73Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling
74Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team
75Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
76Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
77Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
78Ian McLeod (RSA) South Africa National Team
79Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
80Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
81Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
82Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
83Jaco Venter (RSA) South Africa National Team
84Byeong Cheol Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
85Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran
86Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
87Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
88Raul Castano Yuste (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
89Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
90Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
91Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
92Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
93Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
94Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
95Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
96Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
97Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team
98Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
99Ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
100Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
101Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
102Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:00:19
103Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
104Christopher Jennings (RSA) South Africa National Team
105Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
106Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
107Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:00:42
108Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:00:55
109Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins0:01:13
110Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
111Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
112David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling0:00:30
113David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team

Sprint 1 - Nenasi
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia5pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins3
3Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team2
4Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Rompin
1Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling5pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins3
3Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia2
4Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team1

Sprint 3 - Tanjong Gemok
1Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling5pts
2Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia3
3Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins2
4Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team1

Mountain 1 - Category 4, Kg Baharu
1Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling4pts
2Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling2
3Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling1

Teams
1Footon-Servetto9:49:21
2Geumsan Ginseng Asia
3Malaysia National Team
4Vorarlberg-Corratec
5Thailand National Team
6Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling
7Letua Cycling Team
8Drapac Porsche Cycling
9ISD-Neri
10Polygon Sweet Nice
11Marco Polo Cycling Team
12Kazakhstan National Team
13Azad University Iran
14Giant Asia Racing Team
15Kelly Benefit Strategies
16Aisan Racing Team
17South Africa National Team
18Champion System-Max
19Seoul Cycling
20Team Jayco- Skins0:01:13

Asian Teams
1Geumsan Ginseng Asia9:49:21
2Malaysia National Team
3Thailand National Team
4Polygon Sweet Nice
5Kazakhstan National Team
6Azad University Iran
7Aisan Racing Team
8Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling
9Marco Polo Cycling Team
10Giant Asia Racing Team
11Champion System-Max
12Seoul Cycling

General Classification
1Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team11:46:02
2David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling0:00:05
3Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team0:00:07
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins0:02:48
5Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia0:03:03
6Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:03:09
7Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:03:10
9Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:03:11
10Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling0:03:12
11Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:03:13
12Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team0:03:14
13Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
14Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
15Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team0:03:15
16Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
17Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
18Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team
19Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran
20Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
21Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
22Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
23Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
24Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
25Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
26Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
27Guo Hui (Chn) Max Success Sports
28Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team
29Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
30René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
31Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
32Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
33Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto
34Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team
35Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
36Alexis Rodriguez Hernandez (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
37Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
38Khakharman Merey (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
39Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
40Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
41Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran
42Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
43Changpad Kritsada (Tha) Thailand National Team
44Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
45Byeong Cheol Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
46Ian McLeod (RSA) South Africa National Team
47Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
48Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran
49Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
50Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
51Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
52Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
53Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
54Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team
55Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:03:17
56Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:03:19
57Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:03:23
58Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
59Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team
60Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
61Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
62José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri
63Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
64Shu Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
65Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team
66Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran
67Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
68Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
69Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
70Mark O'Brien (Aus) Letua Cycling Team
71Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
72Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
73Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
74Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
75Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
76Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
77Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
78Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
79Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
80Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
81Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
82Jaco Venter (RSA) South Africa National Team
83Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling
84Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
85Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
86Raul Castano Yuste (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
87Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
88Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
89Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran
90Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
91Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
92Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
93Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
94Ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
95Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:03:34
96Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:42
97Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
98David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team0:03:45
99Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:03:57
100Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:04:06
101Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:04:08
102Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins0:04:28
103Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
104Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri0:05:02
105Christopher Jennings (RSA) South Africa National Team0:05:24
106Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri0:05:29
107Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:07:26
108Ruenmao Rattapong (Tha) Thailand National Team0:09:56
109Dennis Pohl (Ger) Giant Asia Racing Team0:16:39
110Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:17:43
111Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports0:19:52
112Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:26:37
113Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins0:27:22

Points Classification
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia56pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins53
3Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team39
4Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto33
5Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team24
6René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec21
7Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team20
8David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling19
9Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri17
10Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies16
11Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team16
12Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran12
13Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team11
14Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team11
15Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling10
16Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling10
17Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec10
18Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia9
19Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto9
20Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies7
21Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team6
22Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto6
23Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling5
24Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team5
25Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team4
26Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto4
27Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team3
28Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team3
29Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri3
30Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team2
31Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team2
32Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri2
33Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team2
34Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team2
35Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team2
36Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri2
37Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins2
38Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice1

Mountains Classification
1Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling10pts
2Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling5
3David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling4
4Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team4
5Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling4
6Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team4
7Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team3
8Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team2
9Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec2
10Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team1
11Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team1
12Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports1
13Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team1

Asian Rider Classification
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia11:49:05
2Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:00:07
3Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:00:10
4Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team0:00:11
5Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
6Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:00:12
7Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
8Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team
9Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran
10Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
11Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
12Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
13Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
14Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
15Guo Hui (Chn) Max Success Sports
16Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
17Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
18Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team
19Khakharman Merey (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
20Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
21Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran
22Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
23Changpad Kritsada (Tha) Thailand National Team
24Byeong Cheol Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
25Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
26Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran
27Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
28Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
29Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
30Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
31Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team
32Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling0:00:14
33Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:00:20
34Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team
35Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
36Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
37Shu Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
38Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team
39Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran
40Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
41Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
42Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
43Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
44Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
45Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
46Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
47Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
48Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
49Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
50Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling
51Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
52Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
53Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran
54Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
55Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
56Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
57Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
58Ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
59Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:00:31
60Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:00:39
61Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:01:03
62Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:04:23
63Ruenmao Rattapong (Tha) Thailand National Team0:06:53
64Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports0:16:49
65Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:23:34

Teams Classification
1South Africa National Team35:24:48
2Drapac Porsche Cycling
3Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling
4Footon-Servetto0:03:03
5Malaysia National Team
6Geumsan Ginseng Asia
7Thailand National Team
8Kazakhstan National Team
9Aisan Racing Team
10Polygon Sweet Nice
11Kelly Benefit Strategies
12Giant Asia Racing Team
13Azad University Iran
14Letua Cycling Team0:03:11
15ISD-Neri
16Marco Polo Cycling Team
17Seoul Cycling
18Vorarlberg-Corratec0:03:19
19Champion System-Max
20Team Jayco- Skins0:04:16

Asian Teams Classification
1Geumsan Ginseng Asia35:27:51
2Malaysia National Team
3Kazakhstan National Team
4Thailand National Team
5Aisan Racing Team
6Polygon Sweet Nice
7Azad University Iran
8Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling0:00:08
9Seoul Cycling
10Marco Polo Cycling Team0:00:16
11Champion System-Max
12Giant Asia Racing Team0:00:24

 

