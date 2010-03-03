Image 1 of 54 Young performers at the start (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 2 of 54 Le Tour de Langkawi = colour (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 3 of 54 Michael Matthews (Team Jayco - Skins) wins stage three into Mersing (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 4 of 54 A very happy Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) still leads the Asian rider overall and points classifications (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 5 of 54 Children perform for the crowds at the start (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 6 of 54 Cultural performances light up the start in Pekan (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 7 of 54 Race staff distribute local colours at the finish line (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 8 of 54 That's gold! Michael Matthews is presented with a medallion after the stage (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 9 of 54 Michael Matthews (Team Jayco - Skins) is interviewed by local media (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 10 of 54 Jersey holders: Pete McDonald (Drapac-Porsche - mountains), Thomas Erler (Tabriz - overall) and Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia - Asian rider overall and points) (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 11 of 54 Pete McDonald (Drapac-Porsche) continues to lead the mountains classification (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 12 of 54 Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia), Michael Matthews (Team Jayco - Skins) and Thomas Erler (Tabriz Petrochemicals) answer questions at the post-stage press conference (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 13 of 54 Dmytro Grabovskyy (3rd, ISD - Neri) and Alex Candelario (2nd, Kelly Benefit Strategies) shake hands on the podium (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 14 of 54 Local children wave the Malaysian flag at the roadside (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 15 of 54 Thomas Erler (Tabriz Petrochemicals) retained the yellow jersey (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 16 of 54 Michael Matthews (Team Jayco - Skins) is presented with his trophy for the stage win (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 17 of 54 An invitation from the locals (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 18 of 54 Two birds, one stone: An ISD rider cools off and gives his kit a wash after the stage (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 19 of 54 Dmytro Grabovskyy (3rd, ISD - Neri), Michael Matthews (1st, Team Jayco - Skins) and Alex Candelario (2nd, Kelly Benefit Strategies) (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 20 of 54 The stage three press conference (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 21 of 54 The podium after stage three (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 22 of 54 Race leader Tobias Erler looks at Michael Matthews (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 23 of 54 Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) close up (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 24 of 54 The jersey wearers line up for the start (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 25 of 54 Even a fire couldn't stop the peloton (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 26 of 54 It was fast through the feed zone (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 27 of 54 Tobias Erler (Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team) leads the peloton (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 28 of 54 An early attack (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 29 of 54 The peloton rolls on (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 30 of 54 Blue skies over Le Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 31 of 54 Michael Matthews (Team Jayco - Skins) wins again (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 32 of 54 Langkawi riders cool down after stage 3 (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 33 of 54 (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 34 of 54 (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 35 of 54 (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 36 of 54 (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 37 of 54 (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 38 of 54 A photo opportunity arises for some locals as the peloton speed by on their way to Mersing. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 39 of 54 Tour leader Tobias Erler (Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling) with bidons on-board as the heat in Malaysia sapped the riders energy again on stage three. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 40 of 54 Hyo Suk Gong (Seoul Cycling) from Korea cools himself down during his breakaway ride on stage three. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 41 of 54 The peloton pass a local school bus in the closing kilometres of stage three. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 42 of 54 The team from ISD-Neri drive the peloton towards the final twenty kilometres of stage three. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 43 of 54 ISD-Neri, one of only two Pro-Tour teams in the peloton, in control of the field and keeping things in check before the race hits the mountains on stage six. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 44 of 54 Australian Michael Matthews (Jayco Skins) takes out his second stage of the tour into Mersing. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 45 of 54 Michael 'Bling' Matthews (Jayco Skins) grabs another stage of the tour ahead of Alex Candelario (centre) of Kelly Benefit Strategies and Dmytro Grabovskyy (far right) from ISD-Neri. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 46 of 54 A rider from the Kazakhstan National Team cools down after another hot day on the roads of Malaysia. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 47 of 54 Stage three podium (l-r): Dmytro Grabovskyy (3rd,ISD-Neri), Michael Matthews (1st,Jayco Skins), and Alex Candelario (2nd,Kelly Benefit Strategies). (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 48 of 54 Australian Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche) remains in the King of the Mountains red jersey after three stages. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 49 of 54 Malaysian Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) still leads the Proton Sprint Points competition as well as being the best placed Asian rider overall. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 50 of 54 Germany's Tobias Erler (Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling) holds on to a seven second lead over South African Jay Thomson in the tour after three stages. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 51 of 54 A local dancer in Pekan before the start to stage three of the 2010 Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 52 of 54 Current leader Tobias Erler (left) of the Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling team poses with pre-race favourite Jose Rujano (ISD-Neri) on the startline in Pekan. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 53 of 54 The peloton cross a bridge near Baharu still in pursuit of Korean Hyo Suk Gong who had broken clear earlier in the day. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 54 of 54 Ahhh, how good is this? A Letua Cycling team rider feels the refreshing cool water on his body while others simply soak it up after the finish to stage three in Mersing. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Michael Matthews maintained his reign as the Tour de Langkawi's quickest man this afternoon as the Australian took out yet another bunch sprint to make it two wins from three stages at this year's edition of the race.

Jayco-Skins' 'stylin maestro' won with apparent ease, again beating the likes of Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies) and ISD-Neri's Ukranian powerhouse Dmytro Grabovskyy, who finished second and third respectively. Asia's leading sprint light Anuar Manan added another top five performance to his tally, finishing fourth in front of former ProTour rider René Hasselbacher (Corratec-Vorarlberg).

With the burden of the overall race lead lifted yesterday Matthews could focus on his placing in the sprint classification, taking on Anuar for the intermediate sprints throughout the 145.6km from Pekan to Mersing. It created two races within the stage, with Matthews the victor on the bigger occasion.

"It was different to the first one," Matthews said of his second victory. "I wasn't feeling that good today in the sprints and Anuar kept rolling me so I wasn't too confident. In the last couple of kilometres I started feeling a bit better and I got a good leadout and came away with the win.

"I had a couple of cracks at the first two [intermediate] sprints but I wasn't feeling too good so I thought I'd save a bit of energy for the final sprint and see how I went in that because there are more points in the final sprint than the primes throughout the race. I thought I'd have a go and try to win that one to get more points towards the green jersey," Matthews explained.

Knowing their man was primed for another victory, Matthews' Jayco-Skins teammates ensured the 19-year-old Canberran was in a position to maximise his return from the stage. Matthews was quick to praise the efforts of the six riders who worked throughout the day.

"The guys were awesome today - during the first 70km when all the breaks were going they were working really hard, getting me bottles and making sure I wasn't doing anything then they got me up to that prime sprint," he explained.

"In the last 20km they were on the front driving it to spread the bunch out so I could have a good sprint at the finish. I was feeling pretty fresh at the end so I had a good sprint and it paid off for the boys."

Despite showing he's clearly the fastest man in the pack over the first three days of the 15th Tour de Langkawi, Matthews was playing down his chances of further success. "I'll stick with these two first and see what happens in the next couple of days," he said.

His fourth place in yesterday's stage to Chukai may not have netted him much reward, although any psychological boost on offer may have added to his performance in today's finishing sprint after a mostly flat romp along the coastline.

"Yesterday's sprint was probably harder than the sprint on the first day; I was trying to get points for the sprint jersey and time bonuses so there was a bit of pressure on me to win the bunch kick, more so than the first stage. I wouldn't say I'm the fastest guy here, I've probably had the most luck in the last couple of sprints, I guess. And I've just felt the best," he said.

Making your own way there

Overall race leader Tobias Erler (Tabriz Petrochemical) left Pekan with a five-second advantage over Drapac-Porsche's David Pell. And while the German was intent on defending his lead, he had to do it the hard way.

With limited chances for a break to be successful, those with ambitions of escaping were kept in check by the affable rider from Tabriz Petrochemical, who knows he will also have plenty of work to do for teammates Ghader Mizbani and Hossein Askari up the Genting climb on Saturday.

"Today was a really hard day for me in the first 70km - almost harder than yesterday," said Erler, who finished the stage in ninth and held onto his lead, which still sits at five seconds over Drapac-Porsche's David Pell. The Australian has a reputation in his home country for being a rider capable of spending the day in a break - evidenced yesterday - and could stand a chance at netting the leader's jersey should he try his luck again in an escape.

Matthews and Erler attested to the fact that the opening 70km of today's stage was full of attacking riding, with the machinations of a possible break playing out over very flat, smooth roads out of Pekan - difficult conditions for an escape to succeed.

"I hoped to have it easier but it was quite a hard job to defend the yellow jersey and it took almost 70km before one rider went in a break," Erler continued.

"The first 70 kilometres were quite hard and I just jumped across to many groups and I wanted to control [the race] even if it was just four or five guys trying to get away, so there would be a bunch sprint in the end. Even after the four or five guys went away somebody started to attack again then the break came back and it was all together again," he said.

Showing he was serious about holding onto the race lead during the sprint stages, Erler even found himself in a good position to contest the sprint, although he admitted that a final push to the line was asking a little too much. "Usually I'm not bad at sprinting - I was going to do the leadout on the first day for my teammate [Mehdi Sohrabi] but we lost each other in the wrong place and dropped outside 30th position," he explained.

"Today I sent a message [to the directeur sportif] with 500m to go, 'This is a good finish for me' but with 300m to go it was just running away from me; I did so much in the first 70km that I didn't feel really fresh. The positioning was good but the legs were not so good."

There will be another chance to the sprinters to either make amends or continue their successful run with 163.5 kilometres from Mersing to Parit Sulong.

Full Results 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 3:16:27 2 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 4 Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 5 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 6 Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto 7 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran 8 Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 9 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 10 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 11 Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team 12 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 13 Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling 14 Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team 15 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 16 Dennis Pohl (Ger) Giant Asia Racing Team 17 Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 18 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team 19 Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 20 Guo Hui (Chn) Max Success Sports 21 Alexis Rodriguez Hernandez (Spa) Letua Cycling Team 22 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 23 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 24 Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team 25 Ruenmao Rattapong (Tha) Thailand National Team 26 Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 27 Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 28 Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team 29 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 30 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Letua Cycling Team 31 Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 32 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 33 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 34 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 35 Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team 36 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto 37 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 38 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 39 Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Letua Cycling Team 40 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto 41 Shu Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 42 Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 43 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 44 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 45 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 46 Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 47 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 48 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 49 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 50 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran 51 Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 52 Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team 53 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran 54 Khakharman Merey (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 55 Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran 56 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri 57 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri 58 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 59 Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 60 Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team 61 Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 62 Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 63 Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team 64 Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 65 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 66 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 67 Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 68 Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 69 Changpad Kritsada (Tha) Thailand National Team 70 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 71 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team 72 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 73 Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling 74 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team 75 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 76 Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 77 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 78 Ian McLeod (RSA) South Africa National Team 79 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 80 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports 81 Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports 82 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 83 Jaco Venter (RSA) South Africa National Team 84 Byeong Cheol Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling 85 Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran 86 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 87 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 88 Raul Castano Yuste (Spa) Letua Cycling Team 89 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 90 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 91 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 92 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 93 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 94 Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 95 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports 96 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 97 Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team 98 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 99 Ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 100 Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 101 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 102 Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:00:19 103 Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 104 Christopher Jennings (RSA) South Africa National Team 105 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 106 Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 107 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:00:42 108 Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:00:55 109 Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 0:01:13 110 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 111 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 112 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 0:00:30 113 David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team

Sprint 1 - Nenasi 1 Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 5 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 3 3 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 2 4 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Rompin 1 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 5 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 3 3 Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 2 4 Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team 1

Sprint 3 - Tanjong Gemok 1 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 5 pts 2 Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 3 3 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 2 4 Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team 1

Mountain 1 - Category 4, Kg Baharu 1 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 4 pts 2 Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 2 3 Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling 1

Teams 1 Footon-Servetto 9:49:21 2 Geumsan Ginseng Asia 3 Malaysia National Team 4 Vorarlberg-Corratec 5 Thailand National Team 6 Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling 7 Letua Cycling Team 8 Drapac Porsche Cycling 9 ISD-Neri 10 Polygon Sweet Nice 11 Marco Polo Cycling Team 12 Kazakhstan National Team 13 Azad University Iran 14 Giant Asia Racing Team 15 Kelly Benefit Strategies 16 Aisan Racing Team 17 South Africa National Team 18 Champion System-Max 19 Seoul Cycling 20 Team Jayco- Skins 0:01:13

Asian Teams 1 Geumsan Ginseng Asia 9:49:21 2 Malaysia National Team 3 Thailand National Team 4 Polygon Sweet Nice 5 Kazakhstan National Team 6 Azad University Iran 7 Aisan Racing Team 8 Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling 9 Marco Polo Cycling Team 10 Giant Asia Racing Team 11 Champion System-Max 12 Seoul Cycling

General Classification 1 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 11:46:02 2 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 0:00:05 3 Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team 0:00:07 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 0:02:48 5 Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 0:03:03 6 Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:03:09 7 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 0:03:10 9 Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:03:11 10 Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 0:03:12 11 Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:03:13 12 Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team 0:03:14 13 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 14 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 15 Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team 0:03:15 16 Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 17 Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 18 Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team 19 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran 20 Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 21 Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling 22 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team 23 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 24 Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 25 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 26 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 27 Guo Hui (Chn) Max Success Sports 28 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team 29 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 30 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 31 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 32 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 33 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto 34 Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team 35 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 36 Alexis Rodriguez Hernandez (Spa) Letua Cycling Team 37 Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 38 Khakharman Merey (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 39 Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 40 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team 41 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran 42 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 43 Changpad Kritsada (Tha) Thailand National Team 44 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto 45 Byeong Cheol Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling 46 Ian McLeod (RSA) South Africa National Team 47 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 48 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran 49 Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 50 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 51 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 52 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 53 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 54 Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team 55 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:03:17 56 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:03:19 57 Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:03:23 58 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 59 Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team 60 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 61 Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Letua Cycling Team 62 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri 63 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 64 Shu Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 65 Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team 66 Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran 67 Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 68 Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 69 Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 70 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Letua Cycling Team 71 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 72 Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 73 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 74 Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team 75 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 76 Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 77 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports 78 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 79 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 80 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 81 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 82 Jaco Venter (RSA) South Africa National Team 83 Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling 84 Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 85 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports 86 Raul Castano Yuste (Spa) Letua Cycling Team 87 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 88 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 89 Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran 90 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 91 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 92 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 93 Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 94 Ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 95 Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:03:34 96 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:42 97 Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 98 David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:03:45 99 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:03:57 100 Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:04:06 101 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:04:08 102 Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 0:04:28 103 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 104 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri 0:05:02 105 Christopher Jennings (RSA) South Africa National Team 0:05:24 106 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:05:29 107 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:07:26 108 Ruenmao Rattapong (Tha) Thailand National Team 0:09:56 109 Dennis Pohl (Ger) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:16:39 110 Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:17:43 111 Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:19:52 112 Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:26:37 113 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 0:27:22

Points Classification 1 Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 56 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 53 3 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 39 4 Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto 33 5 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 24 6 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 21 7 Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team 20 8 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 19 9 Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 17 10 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 16 11 Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team 16 12 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran 12 13 Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 11 14 Christoff Van Heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team 11 15 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 10 16 Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling 10 17 Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 10 18 Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 9 19 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 9 20 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 21 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 6 22 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 6 23 Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 5 24 Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team 5 25 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 4 26 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 4 27 Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 3 28 Bradley Hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 3 29 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 3 30 Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team 2 31 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 2 32 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 2 33 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team 2 34 Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team 2 35 Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 2 36 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 2 37 Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 2 38 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 1

Mountains Classification 1 Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 10 pts 2 Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling 5 3 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 4 4 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 4 5 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 4 6 Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 4 7 Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team 3 8 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 2 9 Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 2 10 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 1 11 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 1 12 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports 1 13 Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 1

Asian Rider Classification 1 Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 11:49:05 2 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 0:00:07 3 Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:00:10 4 Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team 0:00:11 5 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 6 Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:00:12 7 Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 8 Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team 9 Hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran 10 Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 11 Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling 12 Ahmad Haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team 13 Herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 14 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 15 Guo Hui (Chn) Max Success Sports 16 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 17 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 18 Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team 19 Khakharman Merey (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 20 Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 21 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran 22 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 23 Changpad Kritsada (Tha) Thailand National Team 24 Byeong Cheol Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling 25 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 26 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran 27 Mohd Hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 28 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 29 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 30 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 31 Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team 32 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 0:00:14 33 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:00:20 34 Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team 35 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 36 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 37 Shu Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 38 Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team 39 Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran 40 Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 41 Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 42 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 43 Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 44 Kuan Hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team 45 Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 46 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports 47 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 48 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 49 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 50 Jung Hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling 51 Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 52 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports 53 Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran 54 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 55 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 56 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 57 Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 58 Ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 59 Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:00:31 60 Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:00:39 61 Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:01:03 62 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:04:23 63 Ruenmao Rattapong (Tha) Thailand National Team 0:06:53 64 Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:16:49 65 Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:23:34

Teams Classification 1 South Africa National Team 35:24:48 2 Drapac Porsche Cycling 3 Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling 4 Footon-Servetto 0:03:03 5 Malaysia National Team 6 Geumsan Ginseng Asia 7 Thailand National Team 8 Kazakhstan National Team 9 Aisan Racing Team 10 Polygon Sweet Nice 11 Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 Giant Asia Racing Team 13 Azad University Iran 14 Letua Cycling Team 0:03:11 15 ISD-Neri 16 Marco Polo Cycling Team 17 Seoul Cycling 18 Vorarlberg-Corratec 0:03:19 19 Champion System-Max 20 Team Jayco- Skins 0:04:16