Trending

Thomson triumphs in breakaway battle

Erler assumes yellow in Chukai

Image 1 of 53

School children also got to see the race

School children also got to see the race
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 2 of 53

Jay Thomson (South Africa) beats Thomas Erler (Tabriz Petrochemicals) in Chukai

Jay Thomson (South Africa) beats Thomas Erler (Tabriz Petrochemicals) in Chukai
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 3 of 53

School children were happy to get time off school

School children were happy to get time off school
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 4 of 53

Work doesn't stop for the Le Tour de Langkawi

Work doesn't stop for the Le Tour de Langkawi
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 5 of 53

The Malaysian flags were out to greet the riders

The Malaysian flags were out to greet the riders
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 6 of 53

Tobias Erler (Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team) is the new yellow jersey

Tobias Erler (Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team) is the new yellow jersey
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 7 of 53

Jay Thomson (South Africa), Pete McDonald (Drapac-Porsche) and Thomas Erler (Tabriz Petrochemicals)

Jay Thomson (South Africa), Pete McDonald (Drapac-Porsche) and Thomas Erler (Tabriz Petrochemicals)
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 8 of 53

Michael Matthews (Team Jayco-Skins) gets a cheer

Michael Matthews (Team Jayco-Skins) gets a cheer
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 9 of 53

The breaks has some extra support

The breaks has some extra support
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 10 of 53

Michael Matthews (Team Jayco-Skins) cools down

Michael Matthews (Team Jayco-Skins) cools down
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 11 of 53

A crash scatters the bunch

A crash scatters the bunch
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 12 of 53

Taiji Nishitani (Aisan Racing Team) gets a push from a teammate

Taiji Nishitani (Aisan Racing Team) gets a push from a teammate
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 13 of 53

Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) also leads the points competition

Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) also leads the points competition
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 14 of 53

Jay Thomson (South Africa) was just a little faster in the sprint

Jay Thomson (South Africa) was just a little faster in the sprint
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 15 of 53

Jay Thomson (South Africa) has something to celebrate

Jay Thomson (South Africa) has something to celebrate
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 16 of 53

Michael Matthews (Team Jayco-Skins) wins the bunch sprint but loses the jersey

Michael Matthews (Team Jayco-Skins) wins the bunch sprint but loses the jersey
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 17 of 53

It was hot during stage two

It was hot during stage two
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 18 of 53

Thomas Erler (Tabriz Petrochemicals), Jay Thomson (South Africa) and David Pell (Drapac-Porsche)

Thomas Erler (Tabriz Petrochemicals), Jay Thomson (South Africa) and David Pell (Drapac-Porsche)
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 19 of 53

The race gets underway in Kuala Terengganu

The race gets underway in Kuala Terengganu
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 20 of 53

The peloton still watching one another to see who will take control of affairs in the bunch

The peloton still watching one another to see who will take control of affairs in the bunch
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 21 of 53

Day off for the road crews as the Tour of Langkawi peloton flies through

Day off for the road crews as the Tour of Langkawi peloton flies through
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 22 of 53

Plenty of protection for the peloton

Plenty of protection for the peloton
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 23 of 53

Huge crowds at one of the sprint primes

Huge crowds at one of the sprint primes
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 24 of 53

Ukrainian Ruslan Pydgornyy gets a wheel change

Ukrainian Ruslan Pydgornyy gets a wheel change
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 25 of 53

No-one really looks like taking control back in the peloton

No-one really looks like taking control back in the peloton
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 26 of 53

The stage two leaders working well together at the Tour of Langkawi

The stage two leaders working well together at the Tour of Langkawi
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 27 of 53

Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) is the best Asian rider

Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) is the best Asian rider
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 28 of 53

Time to cool off after another baking day in Malaysia

Time to cool off after another baking day in Malaysia
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 29 of 53

ISD-Neri lead the peloton on stage two

ISD-Neri lead the peloton on stage two
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 30 of 53

The stage podium: David Pell (3rd, Drapac Porsche), Jay Thompson (1st, South Africa) and Thomas Erler (3rd, Tabriz Petrochemicals)

The stage podium: David Pell (3rd, Drapac Porsche), Jay Thompson (1st, South Africa) and Thomas Erler (3rd, Tabriz Petrochemicals)
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 31 of 53

Jay Thompson (South Africa)

Jay Thompson (South Africa)
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 32 of 53

Le Tour de Langkawi is always full of colour

Le Tour de Langkawi is always full of colour
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 33 of 53

David Pell (Drapac-Porsche) leads the breakaway

David Pell (Drapac-Porsche) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 34 of 53

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 35 of 53

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 36 of 53

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 37 of 53

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 38 of 53

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 39 of 53

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 40 of 53

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 41 of 53

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 42 of 53

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 43 of 53

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 44 of 53

(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 45 of 53

It was hot out there

It was hot out there
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 46 of 53

David Pell (Drapac-Porsche) grabs some take away for lunch

David Pell (Drapac-Porsche) grabs some take away for lunch
(Image credit: R Pudyanto)
Image 47 of 53

Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche Cycling) kept the climber's jersey

Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche Cycling) kept the climber's jersey
(Image credit: Shane Goss)
Image 48 of 53

Jay Thomson (South Africa), David Pell (Drapac-Porsche) and Thomas Erler (Tabriz Petrochemicals) during their escape

Jay Thomson (South Africa), David Pell (Drapac-Porsche) and Thomas Erler (Tabriz Petrochemicals) during their escape
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 49 of 53

Michael Matthews (Team Jayco - Skins) lost his race lead, but had the consolation of winning the sprint for fourth

Michael Matthews (Team Jayco - Skins) lost his race lead, but had the consolation of winning the sprint for fourth
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 50 of 53

Germany's Thomas Erler (Tabriz) assumed the race lead. Pete McDonald (Drapac-Porsche) leads the mountains classification, while Anuar Manan (right, Geumsan Ginseng Asia) is the top Asian rider

Germany's Thomas Erler (Tabriz) assumed the race lead. Pete McDonald (Drapac-Porsche) leads the mountains classification, while Anuar Manan (right, Geumsan Ginseng Asia) is the top Asian rider
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 51 of 53

South Africa's Jay Thomson was overjoyed with his stage win

South Africa's Jay Thomson was overjoyed with his stage win
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 52 of 53

The peloton stretches out as teams scramble to gain representation in a breakaway

The peloton stretches out as teams scramble to gain representation in a breakaway
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)
Image 53 of 53

Crowds come out to cheer on the Langkawi peloton

Crowds come out to cheer on the Langkawi peloton
(Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)

Another day, another break but today the result was very different, as a plucky trio of escapees meticulously shared the spoils in Chukai, with Jay Thomson and Tobias Erler the biggest beneficiaries on another simmering day in the Malaysian sun.

Thomson, who plies his trade for Fly V Australia but is riding the Tour de Langkawi for the South African national squad, took the stage while Tabriz Petrochemical's German recruit, Erler, provided the Iranian team a surprise race lead early in the event after spending most of the day in a breakaway trio that also included Drapac-Porsche's strongman, David Pell.

It's the biggest win for the 23-year-old from Krugersdorp, who has also taken South Africa's national time trial title twice. "I came to the Tour de Langkawi with a stage win in mind - I've come off the Tour of Wellington with good form; good preparation in Australia with the heat and humidity there ensured it played out well today," said Thomson.

Following his win in stage two of the recent Tour of Wellington, Thomson knew he had the form to perform well in Malaysia - he explained that the trick was finding the right move to put that condition to good use.

"Before the stage today we discussed a plan to get somebody in the break - obviously we thought it could be done because of distance of the day and after ISD riding on the front all day we had a feeling that something would stick to the end," he said.

"Thanks go to my teammates, who set it up perfectly for me to get into the break today - to get a win plus a bit of a time buffer before Saturday's climb was always a bonus," added Thomson.

The heat was again a factor, sapping strength from a peloton that let the break stay away and finish more than three minutes ahead of Michael Matthews, yesterday's stage winner and today's yellow jersey winning the bunch sprint for fourth but dropping to the same position overall.

A new man in yellow

At the front of the overall standings, Erler, who works as a mathematics and physical education teacher, used the wisdom of a teacher to help guide the break to glory during the 182.3km stage. Having escaped about 50km into the day's proceedings, the importance of correctly pacing their efforts was paramount.

The rewards were bountiful for Erler, Thomson and Pell, who now stand three minutes clear of Matthews, a massive advantage overall given that the next three days are also flat ahead of Saturday's ascent in the Genting Highlands.

"It's great to be in the yellow jersey - I've won one before but to wear it in a race like this, with the world watching, is really nice," said Erler. "Today we knew I had to be in the breakaway and when I was there we did the perfect job - we rode so smart. I wanted to win the race but I'm in yellow, so I can't complain!

He explained the recipe for today's successful break, which was driven by three very strong riders: "When I saw that we had 30 second to a minute, I said that we had to slow down because I knew we would get eight to nine minutes for sure and then they have to ride. So if we opened the gap slowly we'd be closer to the finish [when the other teams began to chase] but if we opened the gap quickly we'd still have 100km to go.

"We opened the gap really slowly and I told the guys not to forget to eat because it's a hard day. When we saw the first climb I said, 'Now we have to start to ride' to make some hard work for the bunch.

"When I saw that with 20km to go we had five minutes it was a really nice feeling because everybody was strong and nobody was hiding. Everybody just rode with what they had and it was just a really nice race."

The 30-year-old German rode with Ghader Mizbani as part of the Giant Asia squad in 2006, the link bringing him to the Tabriz Petrochemical squad late last year. Last year I talked to Ghader Mizbani and asked him if he'd like to have me in his team - we became friends when I rode with him in 2006 at Giant Asia and he said, 'For sure'. I'm really happy in this team and I went to Iran for a training camp and saw that it's a beautiful country."

Asked if he expected to be in the race lead at this event, Erler quickly replied, "No", but added that, "I think I can stay in yellow UNTIL Genting but I probably won't be in yellow after Genting because I know the climb and my team has strong riders plus three minutes is just nothing if they start to ride 20 percent I have to lift up my 83 kilos...

I won the yellow in the Tour of Korea and there I saw that the this jersey [the leader's jersey] gives you so much power so I'll fight for it. But I also thinks it's hard to defend to Genting because the race today was hard in the first hour so I hope tomorrow that there's some structure in the race.

With Mizbani and Hossein Askari the team's main general classification riders, Erler is also aware that their aspirations come ahead of his own. "If we want to defend the yellow jersey I have to work for myself because they have to save their legs before Genting, but I think there is a chance to spend some more days in yellow," he explained.

"I don't want them to have to ride on the front because the big match up will be on Saturday and those guys will ride strongly."

Thomson was similarly circumspect about his chances to remain near the top of the standings. "We'll have to assess and see how our legs feel tomorrow - I think every day there's going to be a break and the guys are eager to find it. If we find ourselves in a position where we can conserve those three minutes before Saturday we'll make sure we can keep it till then.

"We'll have to wait and see what the slopes of Genting have to say - that's all we can do."

Full Results
1Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team4:06:54
2Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
3David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins0:03:03
5Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
6Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
7Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto
8Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
9Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
10Christoff Van heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team
11Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
12Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
13hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran
14Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
15Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team
16Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
17Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
18Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
19Junoh Kwon (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
20hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
21Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team
22Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
23Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
24Guo hui (Chn) Max Success Sports
25Ahmad haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
26Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
27herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
28Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
29Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team
30Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team
31Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
32Bradley hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
33Khakharman Merey (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
34Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto
35David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
36Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team
37Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team
38hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
39Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
40Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
41Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
42José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri
43Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
44Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran
45Shu Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
46Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
47Byeong Cheol Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
48Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran
49Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
50Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
51Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
52Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
53Ian McLeod (RSA) South Africa National Team
54Ruenmao Rattapong (Tha) Thailand National Team
55Changpad Kritsada (Tha) Thailand National Team
56Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
57Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
58Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
59Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
60Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
61Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
62Alexis Rodriguez hernandez (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
63Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
64Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
65Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
66Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
67Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
68Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
69Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
70Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
71Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
72Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
73Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
74Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
75Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
76Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
77Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team
78Jaco Venter (RSA) South Africa National Team
79Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
80Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
81Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
82Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
83Mark O'Brien (Aus) Letua Cycling Team
84Kuan hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
85Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
86hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
87René haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
88Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
89Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
90Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
91Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
92Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
93Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
94Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
95Jung hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling
96Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
97hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
98Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
99Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran
100Raul Castano Yuste (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
101Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
102Christopher Jennings (RSA) South Africa National Team
103Mohd hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
104ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
105Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri0:03:24
106Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:03:39
107Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:04:19
108Bartosz huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri0:04:42
109Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran0:05:56
110Dennis Pohl (Ger) Giant Asia Racing Team0:16:27
111Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:16:28
112Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports0:19:32
OTLJiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports0:25:58
OTLMalcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins

Sprint 1 - Kg Pela
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins5pts
2Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri3
3Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team2
4Ahmad haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Dendang
1Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team5pts
2David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling3
3Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team2
4Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team1

Sprint 3 - Dungun
1Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team5pts
2Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team3
3David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling2
4Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team1

Climb 1 - Landas, Category 4
1Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling4pts
2Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team2
3Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports1

Climb 2 - Kijal, Category 4
1David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling4pts
2Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team2
3Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team1

Teams
1South Africa National Team12:26:48
2Drapac Porsche Cycling
3Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling
4Geumsan Ginseng Asia0:03:03
5Malaysia National Team
6Kazakhstan National Team
7Footon-Servetto
8Kelly Benefit Strategies
9Polygon Sweet Nice
10Thailand National Team
11Giant Asia Racing Team
12Azad University Iran
13Marco Polo Cycling Team
14Team Jayco- Skins
15Vorarlberg-Corratec
16ISD-Neri
17Aisan Racing Team
18Seoul Cycling
19Champion System-Max
20Letua Cycling Team

Asian Teams
1Geumsan Ginseng Asia12:29:51
2Malaysia National Team
3Kazakhstan National Team
4Polygon Sweet Nice
5Thailand National Team
6Azad University Iran
7Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling
8Aisan Racing Team
9Seoul Cycling
10Marco Polo Cycling Team
11Giant Asia Racing Team
12Champion System-Max

General Classification
1Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team8:29:35
2David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling0:00:05
3Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team0:00:07
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins0:03:02
5Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia0:03:09
6Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto
7Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:03:10
8Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling0:03:12
9Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:03:13
10Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team0:03:14
11Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
12Christoff Van heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team0:03:15
13Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
14Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team
15Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team
16Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
17Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
18Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
19Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
20hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran
21Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
22Bradley hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
23Ahmad haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
24Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
25Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team
26Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
27herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
28Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
29Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
30David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
31Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
32Guo hui (Chn) Max Success Sports
33Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
34Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
35Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
36Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
37Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto
38Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
39Khakharman Merey (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
40René haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
41Byeong Cheol Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
42Changpad Kritsada (Tha) Thailand National Team
43Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
44Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
45Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran
46Ian McLeod (RSA) South Africa National Team
47Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
48Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
49Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
50Alexis Rodriguez hernandez (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
51Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
52hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
53Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
54Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
55Mohd hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
56Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
57Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team
58Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto0:03:19
59hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:03:23
60Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
61Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
62Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team
63José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri
64Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
65Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
66Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran
67Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
68Junoh Kwon (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
69Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
70Shu Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
71Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
72hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
73Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
74Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
75Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
76Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team
77Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
78Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
79Kuan hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
80Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
81Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
82Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
83Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
84Mark O'Brien (Aus) Letua Cycling Team
85Jaco Venter (RSA) South Africa National Team
86Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
87Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
88Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
89Jung hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling
90Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
91Raul Castano Yuste (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
92Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
93Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran
94hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
95Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
96Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
97Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
98Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
99ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
100Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
101Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:03:57
102Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:04:06
103Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:04:08
104Bartosz huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri0:05:02
105Christopher Jennings (RSA) South Africa National Team0:05:05
106Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri0:05:29
107Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran0:06:08
108Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:06:44
109Ruenmao Rattapong (Tha) Thailand National Team0:09:56
110Dennis Pohl (Ger) Giant Asia Racing Team0:16:39
111Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:16:48
112Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports0:19:52

Points Classification
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia34pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins32
3Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team32
4Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team24
5Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto23
6Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team20
7David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling19
8Christoff Van heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team11
9Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team11
10Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team11
11René haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec10
12Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec10
13Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto9
14Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling7
15Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies7
16Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto6
17Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling5
18Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team4
19Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri4
20Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team3
21Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team3
22hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran3
23Bradley hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team3
24Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri3
25Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team2
26Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri2
27Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies2
28Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team2
29Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri2
30Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia1
31Ahmad haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team1

Mountains Classification
1Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling8pts
2David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling4
3Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling4
4Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team4
5Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team4
6Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team3
7Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team2
8Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec2
9Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team1
10Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team1
11Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports1
12Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team1

Asian Rider Classification
1Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia8:32:44
2Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team0:00:01
3Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:00:04
4Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team0:00:05
5Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team0:00:06
6Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team
7Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
8Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
9Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
10hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran
11Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
12Ahmad haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
13Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
14Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team
15herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
16Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
17Guo hui (Chn) Max Success Sports
18Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
19Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
20Khakharman Merey (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
21Byeong Cheol Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
22Changpad Kritsada (Tha) Thailand National Team
23Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
24Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran
25Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
26Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
27Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
28Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
29Mohd hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
30Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
31Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team
32Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team0:00:14
33Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
34Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team
35Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
36Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran
37Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
38Junoh Kwon (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
39Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
40Shu Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
41Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
42Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
43Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
44Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team
45Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
46Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
47Kuan hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
48Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
49Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
50Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
51Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
52Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
53Jung hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling
54Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
55Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran
56Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
57Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
58Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
59ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
60Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
61Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:00:57
62Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran0:02:59
63Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team0:03:35
64Ruenmao Rattapong (Tha) Thailand National Team0:06:47
65Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports0:16:43

Teams Classification
1South Africa National Team25:35:27
2Drapac Porsche Cycling
3Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling
4Footon-Servetto0:03:03
5Malaysia National Team
6Team Jayco- Skins
7Geumsan Ginseng Asia
8Kazakhstan National Team
9Aisan Racing Team
10Polygon Sweet Nice
11Kelly Benefit Strategies
12Thailand National Team
13Giant Asia Racing Team
14Azad University Iran
15Marco Polo Cycling Team0:03:11
16ISD-Neri
17Letua Cycling Team
18Seoul Cycling
19Vorarlberg-Corratec0:03:19
20CHampion System-Max

Asian Teams Classification
1Malaysia National Team25:38:30
2Geumsan Ginseng Asia
3Kazakhstan National Team
4Aisan Racing Team
5Polygon Sweet Nice
6Thailand National Team
7Azad University Iran
8Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling0:00:08
9Seoul Cycling
10Marco Polo Cycling Team0:00:16
11Champion System-Max
12Giant Asia Racing Team0:00:24

Latest on Cyclingnews