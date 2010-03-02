Image 1 of 53 School children also got to see the race (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 53 Jay Thomson (South Africa) beats Thomas Erler (Tabriz Petrochemicals) in Chukai (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 3 of 53 School children were happy to get time off school (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 53 Work doesn't stop for the Le Tour de Langkawi (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 53 The Malaysian flags were out to greet the riders (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 6 of 53 Tobias Erler (Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team) is the new yellow jersey (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 7 of 53 Jay Thomson (South Africa), Pete McDonald (Drapac-Porsche) and Thomas Erler (Tabriz Petrochemicals) (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 8 of 53 Michael Matthews (Team Jayco-Skins) gets a cheer (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 9 of 53 The breaks has some extra support (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 10 of 53 Michael Matthews (Team Jayco-Skins) cools down (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 11 of 53 A crash scatters the bunch (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 12 of 53 Taiji Nishitani (Aisan Racing Team) gets a push from a teammate (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 13 of 53 Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) also leads the points competition (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 14 of 53 Jay Thomson (South Africa) was just a little faster in the sprint (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 15 of 53 Jay Thomson (South Africa) has something to celebrate (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 16 of 53 Michael Matthews (Team Jayco-Skins) wins the bunch sprint but loses the jersey (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 17 of 53 It was hot during stage two (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 18 of 53 Thomas Erler (Tabriz Petrochemicals), Jay Thomson (South Africa) and David Pell (Drapac-Porsche) (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 19 of 53 The race gets underway in Kuala Terengganu (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 20 of 53 The peloton still watching one another to see who will take control of affairs in the bunch (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 21 of 53 Day off for the road crews as the Tour of Langkawi peloton flies through (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 22 of 53 Plenty of protection for the peloton (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 23 of 53 Huge crowds at one of the sprint primes (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 24 of 53 Ukrainian Ruslan Pydgornyy gets a wheel change (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 25 of 53 No-one really looks like taking control back in the peloton (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 26 of 53 The stage two leaders working well together at the Tour of Langkawi (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 27 of 53 Anuar Manan (Geumsan Ginseng Asia) is the best Asian rider (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 28 of 53 Time to cool off after another baking day in Malaysia (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 29 of 53 ISD-Neri lead the peloton on stage two (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 30 of 53 The stage podium: David Pell (3rd, Drapac Porsche), Jay Thompson (1st, South Africa) and Thomas Erler (3rd, Tabriz Petrochemicals) (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 31 of 53 Jay Thompson (South Africa) (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 32 of 53 Le Tour de Langkawi is always full of colour (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 33 of 53 David Pell (Drapac-Porsche) leads the breakaway (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 34 of 53 (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 35 of 53 (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 36 of 53 (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 37 of 53 (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 38 of 53 (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 39 of 53 (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 40 of 53 (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 41 of 53 (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 42 of 53 (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 43 of 53 (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 44 of 53 (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 45 of 53 It was hot out there (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 46 of 53 David Pell (Drapac-Porsche) grabs some take away for lunch (Image credit: R Pudyanto) Image 47 of 53 Peter McDonald (Drapac Porsche Cycling) kept the climber's jersey (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 48 of 53 Jay Thomson (South Africa), David Pell (Drapac-Porsche) and Thomas Erler (Tabriz Petrochemicals) during their escape (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 49 of 53 Michael Matthews (Team Jayco - Skins) lost his race lead, but had the consolation of winning the sprint for fourth (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi) Image 50 of 53 Germany's Thomas Erler (Tabriz) assumed the race lead. Another day, another break but today the result was very different, as a plucky trio of escapees meticulously shared the spoils in Chukai, with Jay Thomson and Tobias Erler the biggest beneficiaries on another simmering day in the Malaysian sun.

Thomson, who plies his trade for Fly V Australia but is riding the Tour de Langkawi for the South African national squad, took the stage while Tabriz Petrochemical's German recruit, Erler, provided the Iranian team a surprise race lead early in the event after spending most of the day in a breakaway trio that also included Drapac-Porsche's strongman, David Pell.

It's the biggest win for the 23-year-old from Krugersdorp, who has also taken South Africa's national time trial title twice. "I came to the Tour de Langkawi with a stage win in mind - I've come off the Tour of Wellington with good form; good preparation in Australia with the heat and humidity there ensured it played out well today," said Thomson.

Following his win in stage two of the recent Tour of Wellington, Thomson knew he had the form to perform well in Malaysia - he explained that the trick was finding the right move to put that condition to good use.

"Before the stage today we discussed a plan to get somebody in the break - obviously we thought it could be done because of distance of the day and after ISD riding on the front all day we had a feeling that something would stick to the end," he said.

"Thanks go to my teammates, who set it up perfectly for me to get into the break today - to get a win plus a bit of a time buffer before Saturday's climb was always a bonus," added Thomson.

The heat was again a factor, sapping strength from a peloton that let the break stay away and finish more than three minutes ahead of Michael Matthews, yesterday's stage winner and today's yellow jersey winning the bunch sprint for fourth but dropping to the same position overall.

A new man in yellow

At the front of the overall standings, Erler, who works as a mathematics and physical education teacher, used the wisdom of a teacher to help guide the break to glory during the 182.3km stage. Having escaped about 50km into the day's proceedings, the importance of correctly pacing their efforts was paramount.

The rewards were bountiful for Erler, Thomson and Pell, who now stand three minutes clear of Matthews, a massive advantage overall given that the next three days are also flat ahead of Saturday's ascent in the Genting Highlands.

"It's great to be in the yellow jersey - I've won one before but to wear it in a race like this, with the world watching, is really nice," said Erler. "Today we knew I had to be in the breakaway and when I was there we did the perfect job - we rode so smart. I wanted to win the race but I'm in yellow, so I can't complain!

He explained the recipe for today's successful break, which was driven by three very strong riders: "When I saw that we had 30 second to a minute, I said that we had to slow down because I knew we would get eight to nine minutes for sure and then they have to ride. So if we opened the gap slowly we'd be closer to the finish [when the other teams began to chase] but if we opened the gap quickly we'd still have 100km to go.

"We opened the gap really slowly and I told the guys not to forget to eat because it's a hard day. When we saw the first climb I said, 'Now we have to start to ride' to make some hard work for the bunch.

"When I saw that with 20km to go we had five minutes it was a really nice feeling because everybody was strong and nobody was hiding. Everybody just rode with what they had and it was just a really nice race."

The 30-year-old German rode with Ghader Mizbani as part of the Giant Asia squad in 2006, the link bringing him to the Tabriz Petrochemical squad late last year. Last year I talked to Ghader Mizbani and asked him if he'd like to have me in his team - we became friends when I rode with him in 2006 at Giant Asia and he said, 'For sure'. I'm really happy in this team and I went to Iran for a training camp and saw that it's a beautiful country."

Asked if he expected to be in the race lead at this event, Erler quickly replied, "No", but added that, "I think I can stay in yellow UNTIL Genting but I probably won't be in yellow after Genting because I know the climb and my team has strong riders plus three minutes is just nothing if they start to ride 20 percent I have to lift up my 83 kilos...

I won the yellow in the Tour of Korea and there I saw that the this jersey [the leader's jersey] gives you so much power so I'll fight for it. But I also thinks it's hard to defend to Genting because the race today was hard in the first hour so I hope tomorrow that there's some structure in the race.

With Mizbani and Hossein Askari the team's main general classification riders, Erler is also aware that their aspirations come ahead of his own. "If we want to defend the yellow jersey I have to work for myself because they have to save their legs before Genting, but I think there is a chance to spend some more days in yellow," he explained.

"I don't want them to have to ride on the front because the big match up will be on Saturday and those guys will ride strongly."

Thomson was similarly circumspect about his chances to remain near the top of the standings. "We'll have to assess and see how our legs feel tomorrow - I think every day there's going to be a break and the guys are eager to find it. If we find ourselves in a position where we can conserve those three minutes before Saturday we'll make sure we can keep it till then.

"We'll have to wait and see what the slopes of Genting have to say - that's all we can do."

Full Results 1 Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team 4:06:54 2 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 3 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 0:03:03 5 Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 6 Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 7 Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto 8 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 9 Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling 10 Christoff Van heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team 11 Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 12 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 13 hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran 14 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team 16 Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 17 Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 18 Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 19 Junoh Kwon (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 20 hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 21 Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team 22 Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 23 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 24 Guo hui (Chn) Max Success Sports 25 Ahmad haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team 26 Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 27 herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 28 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 29 Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team 30 Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team 31 Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 32 Bradley hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 33 Khakharman Merey (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 34 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto 35 David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team 36 Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team 37 Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team 38 hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 39 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team 40 Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 41 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 42 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri 43 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 44 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran 45 Shu Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 46 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 47 Byeong Cheol Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling 48 Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran 49 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 50 Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 51 Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Letua Cycling Team 52 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 53 Ian McLeod (RSA) South Africa National Team 54 Ruenmao Rattapong (Tha) Thailand National Team 55 Changpad Kritsada (Tha) Thailand National Team 56 Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 57 Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 58 Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 59 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 60 Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 61 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 62 Alexis Rodriguez hernandez (Spa) Letua Cycling Team 63 Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 64 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports 65 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 66 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports 67 Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 68 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 69 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 70 Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 71 Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 72 Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 73 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 74 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 75 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 76 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 77 Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team 78 Jaco Venter (RSA) South Africa National Team 79 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 80 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 81 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 82 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 83 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Letua Cycling Team 84 Kuan hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team 85 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 86 hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 87 René haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 88 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 89 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 90 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 91 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto 92 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 93 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 94 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 95 Jung hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling 96 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 97 hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 98 Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 99 Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran 100 Raul Castano Yuste (Spa) Letua Cycling Team 101 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 102 Christopher Jennings (RSA) South Africa National Team 103 Mohd hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 104 ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 105 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:03:24 106 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:03:39 107 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:04:19 108 Bartosz huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri 0:04:42 109 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran 0:05:56 110 Dennis Pohl (Ger) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:16:27 111 Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:16:28 112 Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:19:32 OTL Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:25:58 OTL Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins

Sprint 1 - Kg Pela 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 5 pts 2 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 3 3 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 2 4 Ahmad haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Dendang 1 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 5 pts 2 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 3 3 Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team 2 4 Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 - Dungun 1 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team 3 3 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 2 4 Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 1

Climb 1 - Landas, Category 4 1 Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 4 pts 2 Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 2 3 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports 1

Climb 2 - Kijal, Category 4 1 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 4 pts 2 Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team 2 3 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 1

Teams 1 South Africa National Team 12:26:48 2 Drapac Porsche Cycling 3 Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling 4 Geumsan Ginseng Asia 0:03:03 5 Malaysia National Team 6 Kazakhstan National Team 7 Footon-Servetto 8 Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 Polygon Sweet Nice 10 Thailand National Team 11 Giant Asia Racing Team 12 Azad University Iran 13 Marco Polo Cycling Team 14 Team Jayco- Skins 15 Vorarlberg-Corratec 16 ISD-Neri 17 Aisan Racing Team 18 Seoul Cycling 19 Champion System-Max 20 Letua Cycling Team

Asian Teams 1 Geumsan Ginseng Asia 12:29:51 2 Malaysia National Team 3 Kazakhstan National Team 4 Polygon Sweet Nice 5 Thailand National Team 6 Azad University Iran 7 Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling 8 Aisan Racing Team 9 Seoul Cycling 10 Marco Polo Cycling Team 11 Giant Asia Racing Team 12 Champion System-Max

General Classification 1 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 8:29:35 2 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 0:00:05 3 Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team 0:00:07 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 0:03:02 5 Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 0:03:09 6 Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto 7 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 0:03:10 8 Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 0:03:12 9 Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:03:13 10 Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team 0:03:14 11 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 12 Christoff Van heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team 0:03:15 13 Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 14 Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team 15 Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team 16 Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 17 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 18 Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 19 Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 20 hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran 21 Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 22 Bradley hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 23 Ahmad haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team 24 Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling 25 Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team 26 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 27 herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 28 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 29 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 30 David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team 31 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 32 Guo hui (Chn) Max Success Sports 33 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 34 Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team 35 Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 36 Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 37 Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto 38 Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 39 Khakharman Merey (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 40 René haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 41 Byeong Cheol Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling 42 Changpad Kritsada (Tha) Thailand National Team 43 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 44 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 45 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran 46 Ian McLeod (RSA) South Africa National Team 47 Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 48 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 49 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 50 Alexis Rodriguez hernandez (Spa) Letua Cycling Team 51 Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 52 hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 53 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 54 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto 55 Mohd hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 56 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 57 Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team 58 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 0:03:19 59 hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:03:23 60 Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 61 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 62 Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team 63 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri 64 Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Letua Cycling Team 65 Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 66 Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran 67 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 68 Junoh Kwon (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 69 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 70 Shu Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 71 Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 72 hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 73 Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 74 Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 75 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 76 Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team 77 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports 78 Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 79 Kuan hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team 80 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 81 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 82 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 83 Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 84 Mark O'Brien (Aus) Letua Cycling Team 85 Jaco Venter (RSA) South Africa National Team 86 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 87 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports 88 Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 89 Jung hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling 90 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 91 Raul Castano Yuste (Spa) Letua Cycling Team 92 Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 93 Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran 94 hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 95 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 96 Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 97 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 98 Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 99 ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 100 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 101 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 0:03:57 102 Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:04:06 103 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:04:08 104 Bartosz huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri 0:05:02 105 Christopher Jennings (RSA) South Africa National Team 0:05:05 106 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:05:29 107 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran 0:06:08 108 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:06:44 109 Ruenmao Rattapong (Tha) Thailand National Team 0:09:56 110 Dennis Pohl (Ger) Giant Asia Racing Team 0:16:39 111 Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:16:48 112 Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:19:52

Points Classification 1 Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 34 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins 32 3 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 32 4 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 24 5 Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto 23 6 Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team 20 7 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 19 8 Christoff Van heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team 11 9 Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 11 10 Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team 11 11 René haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 10 12 Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 10 13 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 9 14 Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling 7 15 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 16 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto 6 17 Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 5 18 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 4 19 Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 4 20 Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 3 21 Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team 3 22 hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran 3 23 Bradley hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team 3 24 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri 3 25 Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team 2 26 Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri 2 27 Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 2 28 Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 2 29 Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri 2 30 Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 1 31 Ahmad haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team 1

Mountains Classification 1 Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 8 pts 2 David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling 4 3 Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling 4 4 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 4 5 Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 4 6 Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team 3 7 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 2 8 Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 2 9 Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 1 10 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 1 11 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports 1 12 Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 1

Asian Rider Classification 1 Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 8:32:44 2 Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 0:00:01 3 Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:00:04 4 Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team 0:00:05 5 Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team 0:00:06 6 Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team 7 Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 8 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 9 Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team 10 hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran 11 Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 12 Ahmad haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team 13 Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling 14 Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team 15 herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 16 Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 17 Guo hui (Chn) Max Success Sports 18 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 19 Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 20 Khakharman Merey (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 21 Byeong Cheol Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling 22 Changpad Kritsada (Tha) Thailand National Team 23 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 24 Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran 25 Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 26 Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 27 Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice 28 Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 29 Mohd hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 30 Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 31 Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team 32 Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 0:00:14 33 Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team 34 Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team 35 Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team 36 Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran 37 Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 38 Junoh Kwon (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 39 Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 40 Shu Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling 41 Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 42 Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 43 Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 44 Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team 45 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports 46 Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 47 Kuan hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team 48 Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 49 Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team 50 Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team 51 Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports 52 Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 53 Jung hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling 54 Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team 55 Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran 56 Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports 57 Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team 58 Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia 59 ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling 60 Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team 61 Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:00:57 62 Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran 0:02:59 63 Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:03:35 64 Ruenmao Rattapong (Tha) Thailand National Team 0:06:47 65 Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports 0:16:43

Teams Classification 1 South Africa National Team 25:35:27 2 Drapac Porsche Cycling 3 Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling 4 Footon-Servetto 0:03:03 5 Malaysia National Team 6 Team Jayco- Skins 7 Geumsan Ginseng Asia 8 Kazakhstan National Team 9 Aisan Racing Team 10 Polygon Sweet Nice 11 Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 Thailand National Team 13 Giant Asia Racing Team 14 Azad University Iran 15 Marco Polo Cycling Team 0:03:11 16 ISD-Neri 17 Letua Cycling Team 18 Seoul Cycling 19 Vorarlberg-Corratec 0:03:19 20 CHampion System-Max