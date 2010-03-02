Thomson triumphs in breakaway battle
Erler assumes yellow in Chukai
Another day, another break but today the result was very different, as a plucky trio of escapees meticulously shared the spoils in Chukai, with Jay Thomson and Tobias Erler the biggest beneficiaries on another simmering day in the Malaysian sun.
Thomson, who plies his trade for Fly V Australia but is riding the Tour de Langkawi for the South African national squad, took the stage while Tabriz Petrochemical's German recruit, Erler, provided the Iranian team a surprise race lead early in the event after spending most of the day in a breakaway trio that also included Drapac-Porsche's strongman, David Pell.
It's the biggest win for the 23-year-old from Krugersdorp, who has also taken South Africa's national time trial title twice. "I came to the Tour de Langkawi with a stage win in mind - I've come off the Tour of Wellington with good form; good preparation in Australia with the heat and humidity there ensured it played out well today," said Thomson.
Following his win in stage two of the recent Tour of Wellington, Thomson knew he had the form to perform well in Malaysia - he explained that the trick was finding the right move to put that condition to good use.
"Before the stage today we discussed a plan to get somebody in the break - obviously we thought it could be done because of distance of the day and after ISD riding on the front all day we had a feeling that something would stick to the end," he said.
"Thanks go to my teammates, who set it up perfectly for me to get into the break today - to get a win plus a bit of a time buffer before Saturday's climb was always a bonus," added Thomson.
The heat was again a factor, sapping strength from a peloton that let the break stay away and finish more than three minutes ahead of Michael Matthews, yesterday's stage winner and today's yellow jersey winning the bunch sprint for fourth but dropping to the same position overall.
A new man in yellow
At the front of the overall standings, Erler, who works as a mathematics and physical education teacher, used the wisdom of a teacher to help guide the break to glory during the 182.3km stage. Having escaped about 50km into the day's proceedings, the importance of correctly pacing their efforts was paramount.
The rewards were bountiful for Erler, Thomson and Pell, who now stand three minutes clear of Matthews, a massive advantage overall given that the next three days are also flat ahead of Saturday's ascent in the Genting Highlands.
"It's great to be in the yellow jersey - I've won one before but to wear it in a race like this, with the world watching, is really nice," said Erler. "Today we knew I had to be in the breakaway and when I was there we did the perfect job - we rode so smart. I wanted to win the race but I'm in yellow, so I can't complain!
He explained the recipe for today's successful break, which was driven by three very strong riders: "When I saw that we had 30 second to a minute, I said that we had to slow down because I knew we would get eight to nine minutes for sure and then they have to ride. So if we opened the gap slowly we'd be closer to the finish [when the other teams began to chase] but if we opened the gap quickly we'd still have 100km to go.
"We opened the gap really slowly and I told the guys not to forget to eat because it's a hard day. When we saw the first climb I said, 'Now we have to start to ride' to make some hard work for the bunch.
"When I saw that with 20km to go we had five minutes it was a really nice feeling because everybody was strong and nobody was hiding. Everybody just rode with what they had and it was just a really nice race."
The 30-year-old German rode with Ghader Mizbani as part of the Giant Asia squad in 2006, the link bringing him to the Tabriz Petrochemical squad late last year. Last year I talked to Ghader Mizbani and asked him if he'd like to have me in his team - we became friends when I rode with him in 2006 at Giant Asia and he said, 'For sure'. I'm really happy in this team and I went to Iran for a training camp and saw that it's a beautiful country."
Asked if he expected to be in the race lead at this event, Erler quickly replied, "No", but added that, "I think I can stay in yellow UNTIL Genting but I probably won't be in yellow after Genting because I know the climb and my team has strong riders plus three minutes is just nothing if they start to ride 20 percent I have to lift up my 83 kilos...
I won the yellow in the Tour of Korea and there I saw that the this jersey [the leader's jersey] gives you so much power so I'll fight for it. But I also thinks it's hard to defend to Genting because the race today was hard in the first hour so I hope tomorrow that there's some structure in the race.
With Mizbani and Hossein Askari the team's main general classification riders, Erler is also aware that their aspirations come ahead of his own. "If we want to defend the yellow jersey I have to work for myself because they have to save their legs before Genting, but I think there is a chance to spend some more days in yellow," he explained.
"I don't want them to have to ride on the front because the big match up will be on Saturday and those guys will ride strongly."
Thomson was similarly circumspect about his chances to remain near the top of the standings. "We'll have to assess and see how our legs feel tomorrow - I think every day there's going to be a break and the guys are eager to find it. If we find ourselves in a position where we can conserve those three minutes before Saturday we'll make sure we can keep it till then.
"We'll have to wait and see what the slopes of Genting have to say - that's all we can do."
|1
|Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team
|4:06:54
|2
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|3
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|0:03:03
|5
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|6
|Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|7
|Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|8
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|9
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|10
|Christoff Van heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team
|11
|Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|12
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|13
|hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran
|14
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|15
|Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|16
|Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|17
|Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|18
|Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|19
|Junoh Kwon (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|20
|hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|21
|Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team
|22
|Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|23
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|24
|Guo hui (Chn) Max Success Sports
|25
|Ahmad haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|26
|Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|27
|herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|28
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|29
|Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team
|30
|Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team
|31
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|32
|Bradley hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|33
|Khakharman Merey (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|34
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|35
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|36
|Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team
|37
|Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team
|38
|hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|39
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|40
|Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|41
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|42
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri
|43
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|44
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran
|45
|Shu Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|46
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|47
|Byeong Cheol Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|48
|Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran
|49
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|50
|Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|51
|Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
|52
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|53
|Ian McLeod (RSA) South Africa National Team
|54
|Ruenmao Rattapong (Tha) Thailand National Team
|55
|Changpad Kritsada (Tha) Thailand National Team
|56
|Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|57
|Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|58
|Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|59
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|60
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|61
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|62
|Alexis Rodriguez hernandez (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
|63
|Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|64
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
|65
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|66
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|67
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|68
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|69
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|70
|Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|71
|Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|72
|Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|73
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|74
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|75
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|76
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|77
|Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|78
|Jaco Venter (RSA) South Africa National Team
|79
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|80
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|81
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|82
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|83
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Letua Cycling Team
|84
|Kuan hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|85
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|86
|hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|87
|René haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|88
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|89
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|90
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|91
|Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|92
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|93
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|94
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|95
|Jung hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|96
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|97
|hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|98
|Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|99
|Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran
|100
|Raul Castano Yuste (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
|101
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|102
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) South Africa National Team
|103
|Mohd hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|104
|ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|105
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:03:24
|106
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:03:39
|107
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:04:19
|108
|Bartosz huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|0:04:42
|109
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran
|0:05:56
|110
|Dennis Pohl (Ger) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:16:27
|111
|Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:16:28
|112
|Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:19:32
|OTL
|Jiong Wang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:25:58
|OTL
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|5
|pts
|2
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|3
|3
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|2
|4
|Ahmad haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|3
|3
|Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team
|2
|4
|Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team
|3
|3
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|2
|4
|Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|2
|3
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|1
|1
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team
|2
|3
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|1
|1
|South Africa National Team
|12:26:48
|2
|Drapac Porsche Cycling
|3
|Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling
|4
|Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|0:03:03
|5
|Malaysia National Team
|6
|Kazakhstan National Team
|7
|Footon-Servetto
|8
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|9
|Polygon Sweet Nice
|10
|Thailand National Team
|11
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|12
|Azad University Iran
|13
|Marco Polo Cycling Team
|14
|Team Jayco- Skins
|15
|Vorarlberg-Corratec
|16
|ISD-Neri
|17
|Aisan Racing Team
|18
|Seoul Cycling
|19
|Champion System-Max
|20
|Letua Cycling Team
|1
|Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|12:29:51
|2
|Malaysia National Team
|3
|Kazakhstan National Team
|4
|Polygon Sweet Nice
|5
|Thailand National Team
|6
|Azad University Iran
|7
|Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling
|8
|Aisan Racing Team
|9
|Seoul Cycling
|10
|Marco Polo Cycling Team
|11
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|12
|Champion System-Max
|1
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|8:29:35
|2
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|0:00:05
|3
|Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|0:03:02
|5
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|0:03:09
|6
|Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|7
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:03:10
|8
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|0:03:12
|9
|Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:03:13
|10
|Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team
|0:03:14
|11
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|12
|Christoff Van heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team
|0:03:15
|13
|Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|14
|Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team
|15
|Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|16
|Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|17
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|18
|Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|19
|Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|20
|hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran
|21
|Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|22
|Bradley hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|23
|Ahmad haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|24
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|25
|Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team
|26
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|27
|herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|28
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|29
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|30
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Asia Racing Team
|31
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|32
|Guo hui (Chn) Max Success Sports
|33
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|34
|Alex Coutts (GBr) Giant Asia Racing Team
|35
|Richard Lang (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|36
|Neil Shirley (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|37
|Rafael Valls (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|38
|Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|39
|Khakharman Merey (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|40
|René haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|41
|Byeong Cheol Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|42
|Changpad Kritsada (Tha) Thailand National Team
|43
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|44
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|45
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran
|46
|Ian McLeod (RSA) South Africa National Team
|47
|Aaron Donnelly (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|48
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|49
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|50
|Alexis Rodriguez hernandez (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
|51
|Rhys Pollock (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|52
|hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|53
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|54
|Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|55
|Mohd hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|56
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|57
|Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team
|58
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|0:03:19
|59
|hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:03:23
|60
|Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|61
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|62
|Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team
|63
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) ISD - Neri
|64
|Edgar Nohales Nieto (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
|65
|Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|66
|Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran
|67
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|68
|Junoh Kwon (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|69
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|70
|Shu Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|71
|Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|72
|hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|73
|Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|74
|Patrick Lane (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|75
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|76
|Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|77
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
|78
|Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|79
|Kuan hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|80
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|81
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|82
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|83
|Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|84
|Mark O'Brien (Aus) Letua Cycling Team
|85
|Jaco Venter (RSA) South Africa National Team
|86
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|87
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|88
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|89
|Jung hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|90
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|91
|Raul Castano Yuste (Spa) Letua Cycling Team
|92
|Stuart Shaw (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|93
|Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran
|94
|hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|95
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|96
|Josef Benetseder (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|97
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|98
|Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|99
|ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|100
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|101
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:03:57
|102
|Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|103
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:04:08
|104
|Bartosz huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|0:05:02
|105
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) South Africa National Team
|0:05:05
|106
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:05:29
|107
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran
|0:06:08
|108
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:06:44
|109
|Ruenmao Rattapong (Tha) Thailand National Team
|0:09:56
|110
|Dennis Pohl (Ger) Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:16:39
|111
|Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:16:48
|112
|Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:19:52
|1
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|34
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Jayco - Skins
|32
|3
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|32
|4
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|24
|5
|Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|23
|6
|Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team
|20
|7
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|19
|8
|Christoff Van heerden (RSA) South Africa National Team
|11
|9
|Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|11
|10
|Johann Rabie (RSA) South Africa National Team
|11
|11
|René haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|10
|12
|Rene Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|10
|13
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|9
|14
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|7
|15
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|16
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|6
|17
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|5
|18
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|4
|19
|Dmytro Grabovskyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|4
|20
|Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|3
|21
|Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|3
|22
|hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran
|3
|23
|Bradley hall (Aus) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|3
|24
|Oleksandr Kvachuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|3
|25
|Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team
|2
|26
|Ruslan Pydgornyy (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|2
|27
|Alex Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2
|28
|Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|2
|29
|Pierpaolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|2
|30
|Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|1
|31
|Ahmad haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Peter McDonald (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|8
|pts
|2
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|4
|3
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|4
|4
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|4
|5
|Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|4
|6
|Jay Thomson (RSA) South Africa National Team
|3
|7
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|2
|8
|Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|2
|9
|Tobias Erler (Ger) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|1
|10
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|1
|11
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|1
|12
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Anuar Manan (Mas) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|8:32:44
|2
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Zainal Rizuan (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Bualoi Okart (Tha) Thailand National Team
|0:00:05
|5
|Salleh Zamri (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|0:00:06
|6
|Rusli Amir (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|7
|Yeong Uk Kim (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|8
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|9
|Amrun Akmal (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|10
|hossein Nateghi (IRI) Azad University Iran
|11
|Rastra Patria Dinawan (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|12
|Ahmad haidar Anuawar (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|13
|Adiq Othman (Mas) Drapac Porsche Cycling
|14
|Liphongyu Nawuti (Tha) Thailand National Team
|15
|herwin Jaya (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|16
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|17
|Guo hui (Chn) Max Success Sports
|18
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|19
|Abdullah Rizza Pahlavi (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|20
|Khakharman Merey (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|21
|Byeong Cheol Lee (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|22
|Changpad Kritsada (Tha) Thailand National Team
|23
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|24
|Amir Zargari (IRI) Azad University Iran
|25
|Andrey Mizurov (Kaz) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|26
|Takeaki Ayabe (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|27
|Hari Fitrianto (Ina) Polygon Sweet Nice
|28
|Ji Wen Low (Sin) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|29
|Mohd hafiz Rozli (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|30
|Roman Zhiyentayev (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|31
|Chuaikun Wiwatchai (Tha) Thailand National Team
|32
|Hossein Askari (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|33
|Eugen Wacker (Kgz) Giant Asia Racing Team
|34
|Boonratanatha Thurakit (Tha) Thailand National Team
|35
|Barati Rasoul (IRI) Giant Asia Racing Team
|36
|Tonton Susanto (Ina) Azad University Iran
|37
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsin (Tha) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|38
|Junoh Kwon (Kor) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|39
|Masahiro Shinagawa (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|40
|Shu Seok Kyu (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|41
|Fu Xing (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|42
|Hyo Suk Gong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|43
|Ahad Kazemi (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|44
|Shahrul Mat Amin (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|45
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Max Success Sports
|46
|Takumi Beppu (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|47
|Kuan hua Lai (Tpe) Giant Asia Racing Team
|48
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|49
|Ghader Mizbani (IRI) Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling Team
|50
|Ali Fallanie (Mas) Malaysia National Team
|51
|Gang Xu (Chn) Max Success Sports
|52
|Yilin Liu (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|53
|Jung hwan Youm (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|54
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Kazakhstan National Team
|55
|Abbas Saedi Tanha (IRI) Azad University Iran
|56
|Hui Zhang (Chn) Max Success Sports
|57
|Yong Li Ng (Mas) Letua Cycling Team
|58
|Igarashi Takeshi (Jpn) Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|59
|ho Se Yong (Kor) Seoul Cycling
|60
|Kenichi Suzuki (Jpn) Aisan Racing Team
|61
|Wang Meiyin (Chn) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|62
|Farshad Salehian (IRI) Azad University Iran
|0:02:59
|63
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:03:35
|64
|Ruenmao Rattapong (Tha) Thailand National Team
|0:06:47
|65
|Ming Xing Xue (Chn) Max Success Sports
|0:16:43
|1
|South Africa National Team
|25:35:27
|2
|Drapac Porsche Cycling
|3
|Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling
|4
|Footon-Servetto
|0:03:03
|5
|Malaysia National Team
|6
|Team Jayco- Skins
|7
|Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|8
|Kazakhstan National Team
|9
|Aisan Racing Team
|10
|Polygon Sweet Nice
|11
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|Thailand National Team
|13
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|14
|Azad University Iran
|15
|Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|16
|ISD-Neri
|17
|Letua Cycling Team
|18
|Seoul Cycling
|19
|Vorarlberg-Corratec
|0:03:19
|20
|CHampion System-Max
|1
|Malaysia National Team
|25:38:30
|2
|Geumsan Ginseng Asia
|3
|Kazakhstan National Team
|4
|Aisan Racing Team
|5
|Polygon Sweet Nice
|6
|Thailand National Team
|7
|Azad University Iran
|8
|Tabriz Petrochemical Cycling
|0:00:08
|9
|Seoul Cycling
|10
|Marco Polo Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|11
|Champion System-Max
|12
|Giant Asia Racing Team
|0:00:24
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Flandriencross: Worst wins for second time this weekendDutchwoman backs up Tabor World Cup win with victory in round 2 of DVV Trofee
-
Tour of Fuzhou: Reigning champion Davidenok wins opening stageOne-two for Kazakh riders with Artur Fedosseyev second
-
Urán back on the bike after three-month injury lay-offColombian says he considered retirement
-
Gent Six Day set for dramatic finale with four pairs on same lapCrashes continue as De Buyst and Van der Sande take the lead on day five
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy