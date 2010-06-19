Trending

Brambilla powers to victory

Bellotti, Montaguti round out podium

Image 1 of 16

Ivan Basso meets some of his many fans

Ivan Basso meets some of his many fans
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 16

Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago-CSF Inox) attacked with 300m to go to take the victory.

Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago-CSF Inox) attacked with 300m to go to take the victory.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 3 of 16

Neo-pro Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago-CSF Inox) takes his first professional win.

Neo-pro Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago-CSF Inox) takes his first professional win.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 4 of 16

Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago-CSF Inox) celebrates his first professional victory.

Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago-CSF Inox) celebrates his first professional victory.
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 5 of 16

The break head towards the finish

The break head towards the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 16

Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago-CSF Inox) takes the win

Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago-CSF Inox) takes the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 16

Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago-CSF Inox) crosses the line

Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago-CSF Inox) crosses the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 16

Brambilla, Bellotti and Montaguti on the podium

Brambilla, Bellotti and Montaguti on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 16

Giro champion Ivan Basso

Giro champion Ivan Basso
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 16

Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago-CSF Inox) wins the race

Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago-CSF Inox) wins the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 16

Basso finished in the main bunch today

Basso finished in the main bunch today
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 16

Basso signs on

Basso signs on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 16

Acqua & Sapone at the start

Acqua & Sapone at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 16

Androni Giocattoli at the start

Androni Giocattoli at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 16

Liquigas at the start

Liquigas at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 16

Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago-CSF Inox) takes the win

Gianluca Brambilla (Colnago-CSF Inox) takes the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full Results
1Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox4:29:36
2Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:02
3Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
4Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:05
5Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
6Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:00:12
7Fabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:14
8Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:18
9Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri0:00:22
10Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:00:25
11Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere0:00:27
12Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:30
13Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Meridiana Kamen Team0:00:32
14Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:35
15Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions0:01:30
16Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:02:42
17Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri0:03:10
18Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:03:15
19Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:03:17
20Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:52
21Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:04:02
22Samuel Horstmann (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
23Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
24Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
25Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
26Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
27Michele Gaia (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
28Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
29Alexander Serov (Rus)
30Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
31Loic Aubert (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
32Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
33Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
34Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
35Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
36Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
37Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
38Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
39Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
40Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
41Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
42Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
43Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
44Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
45Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
46Jakub Novak (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad4:20:00

