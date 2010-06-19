Brambilla powers to victory
Bellotti, Montaguti round out podium
|1
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|4:29:36
|2
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:02
|3
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|4
|Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:05
|5
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|6
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:00:12
|7
|Fabrice Piemontesi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:14
|8
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:18
|9
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) ISD - Neri
|0:00:22
|10
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:25
|11
|Giuseppe Muraglia (Ita) CDC - Cavaliere
|0:00:27
|12
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:30
|13
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:00:32
|14
|Alessandro Fantini (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:35
|15
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:30
|16
|Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:02:42
|17
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:03:10
|18
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:03:15
|19
|Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:03:17
|20
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:52
|21
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:04:02
|22
|Samuel Horstmann (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|23
|Denys Kostyuk (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|24
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|25
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|26
|Steven Cozza (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|27
|Michele Gaia (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|28
|Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|29
|Alexander Serov (Rus)
|30
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|31
|Loic Aubert (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|32
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|33
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|34
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|35
|Simon Clarke (Aus) ISD - Neri
|36
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|37
|Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|38
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|39
|Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin - Transitions
|40
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|41
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|42
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|43
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago-CSF Inox
|44
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|45
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|46
|Jakub Novak (Svk) Amore & Vita - Conad
|4:20:00
