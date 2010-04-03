Rodriguez tops Valverde in GP Indurain
Kreder podiums for Garmin
Spain's Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) continued his run of success on Saturday, winning the Gran Premio Miguel Indurain one-day race in the Basque region of northern Spain. The event is traditionally the curtain raiser to the Vuelta a Pais Vasco stage race that begins on Monday and is named after the five-time Tour de France winner, who cut the ribbon to start the 12th edition of the race.
Former Spanish national champion Rodriguez surged away in the final three hundred metres of the race to win by six seconds ahead of former Caisse d'Epargne teammate Alejandro Valverde.
Michel Kreder (Garmin-Transitions) continued his run of good results, taking third at eight seconds. The young Dutchman finished in the top five on three stages of the recent Volta a Catalunya and was seventh overall behind Rodriguez.
The 179km race twisted and turned around the Basque hills near Miguel Indurain's hometown. The early breakaway of two and then seven riders was kept under control and then Katusha hit the front and brought the last riders back.
The bunch split into several groups as Katusha applied the pressure on the climb to the finish. Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) tried to attack alone but was caught and passed in the final kilometre, before Rodriguez jumped away to victory.
"I'm really happy with my form at the moment. It's a special moment for me. Now I'm going to ride Pais Vasco with sky high morale as I look for a stage win. I want to thank all my teammates for their help here," Rodriguez said.
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|4:52:40
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:06
|3
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:08
|4
|Alesander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:10
|5
|Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:12
|6
|Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:14
|7
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|8
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|9
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:18
|11
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:00:19
|12
|Arkaitz Duran (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|13
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|Rene Mandri (Est) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|17
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|18
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|Aitor Perez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|20
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|21
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:24
|22
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:25
|23
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|24
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:00:28
|25
|Gustavo Domingez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|26
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:31
|27
|Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:00:32
|28
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|29
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|30
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|31
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:00:37
|32
|Victor Rodrigues (Spa) Caja Rural
|33
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea
|0:00:40
|34
|Gregory Obando (CRc) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|35
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:42
|36
|Vasili Kyryenka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:48
|37
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|38
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|39
|José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|40
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:53
|41
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:55
|42
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:56
|43
|Alan Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:00
|44
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:01:07
|45
|Egoitz Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
|46
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|47
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|49
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:37
|50
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|51
|Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|52
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:57
|53
|Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:30
|54
|Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:04:21
|55
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|56
|Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|57
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|58
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:04:51
|59
|Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|60
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
|61
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|62
|David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|63
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|64
|Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|65
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|66
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|67
|Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
|68
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:03
|69
|Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:06:13
|70
|Ion Izaguirre (Spa) Orbea
|0:06:28
|71
|Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|72
|Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:48
|73
|Andres A. Antuña (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|74
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|75
|Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|76
|Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|77
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:09:53
|78
|Manuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:09:56
|79
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|80
|Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|81
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|82
|Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|83
|Ivan Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|0:11:31
|84
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:12:29
|85
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:13:04
|86
|Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea
|0:13:29
|87
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|88
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea
|89
|Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Orbea
|1
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|pts
|2
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea
|4
|3
|Guillermo Lana (Spa)
|3
|4
|Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|2
|5
|Mikel Ilundain (Spa)
|1
|1
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|pts
|2
|Mikel Ilundain (Spa)
|4
|3
|Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|3
|4
|Guillermo Lana (Spa)
|2
|5
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea
|1
|1
|Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|10
|pts
|2
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|8
|3
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
|6
|4
|Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|5
|Xabier Zandio (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|6
|Francisco Perez (Spa)
|2
|7
|Andrey Amador (CRc)
|1
|1
|Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|pts
|2
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|3
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|4
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|5
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions
|1
|1
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|pts
|2
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|4
|3
|Alesander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|4
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|3
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
|1
|1
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea
|3
|pts
|2
|Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|2
|3
|Mikel Ilundain (Spa)
|1
|1
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea
|3
|pts
|2
|Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|2
|3
|Mikel Ilundain (Spa)
|1
|1
|Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|3
|pts
|2
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea
|2
|3
|Mikel Ilundain (Spa)
|1
|1
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Vasili Kyryenka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne
|1
|1
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|pts
|2
|Guillermo Lana (Spa)
|2
|3
|Mikel Ilundain (Spa)
|1
|1
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|pts
|2
|Mikel Ilundain (Spa)
|2
|3
|Guillermo Lana (Spa)
|1
|1
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|pts
|2
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea
|2
|3
|Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
|1
|1
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14:38:40
|2
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:11
|3
|Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:12
|4
|Footon-Servetto
|0:00:17
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:00:18
|6
|Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:00:21
|7
|Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:00:43
|8
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:44
|9
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:09
|10
|Team Milram
|0:01:11
|11
|Caja Rural
|0:01:29
|12
|Burgos 2016-Castilla Y Le Esp
|0:16:16
|13
|Orbea
|0:19:57
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy