Image 1 of 19 Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) won the GP Miguel Indurain (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 2 of 19 Rodriguez gets the applause from Miguel Indurain (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 3 of 19 Christian Knees (Milram) Amets Tzurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 4 of 19 Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 5 of 19 Vladimir Karpets leads the Katusha chase (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 6 of 19 Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) leads the peloton (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 7 of 19 The GP Miguel Indurain podium with the man himself (Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com) Image 8 of 19 Mauricio Soler (Caisse d'Epargne) in action (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 9 of 19 Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) goes on the attack (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 10 of 19 Peter Stetina (Garmin-Transitions) and Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d'Epargne) (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 11 of 19 Caisse d'Epargne on the front (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 12 of 19 Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) out of the saddle (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 13 of 19 Miguel Indurain cuts the ribbon to begin his race (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 14 of 19 Mauro Finetto (Liquigas Doimo) finished seventh (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 15 of 19 Joaquin "Purito" Rodriguez celebrates winning alone (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 16 of 19 Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) was second in the GP Miguel Indurain (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 17 of 19 Alexandr Kolobnev won the prize for fourth place and the most elegant rider (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 18 of 19 Javier Ramirez (Andalucia) won the climber's competition (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 19 of 19 Euskaltel-Euskadi was the best team (Image credit: Susi Goetze)

Spain's Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) continued his run of success on Saturday, winning the Gran Premio Miguel Indurain one-day race in the Basque region of northern Spain. The event is traditionally the curtain raiser to the Vuelta a Pais Vasco stage race that begins on Monday and is named after the five-time Tour de France winner, who cut the ribbon to start the 12th edition of the race.

Former Spanish national champion Rodriguez surged away in the final three hundred metres of the race to win by six seconds ahead of former Caisse d'Epargne teammate Alejandro Valverde.

Michel Kreder (Garmin-Transitions) continued his run of good results, taking third at eight seconds. The young Dutchman finished in the top five on three stages of the recent Volta a Catalunya and was seventh overall behind Rodriguez.

The 179km race twisted and turned around the Basque hills near Miguel Indurain's hometown. The early breakaway of two and then seven riders was kept under control and then Katusha hit the front and brought the last riders back.

The bunch split into several groups as Katusha applied the pressure on the climb to the finish. Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) tried to attack alone but was caught and passed in the final kilometre, before Rodriguez jumped away to victory.

"I'm really happy with my form at the moment. It's a special moment for me. Now I'm going to ride Pais Vasco with sky high morale as I look for a stage win. I want to thank all my teammates for their help here," Rodriguez said.

Full Results 1 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 4:52:40 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:06 3 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:08 4 Alesander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:10 5 Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:12 6 Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:14 7 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 8 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 9 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:18 11 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:00:19 12 Arkaitz Duran (Spa) Footon-Servetto 13 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo 16 Rene Mandri (Est) Ag2R-La Mondiale 17 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 18 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 Aitor Perez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 20 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions 21 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:24 22 Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:25 23 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions 24 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:00:28 25 Gustavo Domingez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 26 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:31 27 Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:00:32 28 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 29 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 30 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 31 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:00:37 32 Victor Rodrigues (Spa) Caja Rural 33 Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea 0:00:40 34 Gregory Obando (CRc) Burgos 2016-Castilla 35 Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:42 36 Vasili Kyryenka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:48 37 Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Milram 38 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 39 José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 40 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:53 41 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:55 42 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:56 43 Alan Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:00 44 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 0:01:07 45 Egoitz Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural 46 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 47 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 48 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 49 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:37 50 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 51 Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 52 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:57 53 Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural 0:02:30 54 Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:04:21 55 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 56 Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 57 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto 58 Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:04:51 59 Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 60 Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha 61 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 62 David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 63 Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha 64 Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 65 Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin-Transitions 66 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 67 Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram 68 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:03 69 Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:06:13 70 Ion Izaguirre (Spa) Orbea 0:06:28 71 Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 72 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:48 73 Andres A. Antuña (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 74 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 75 Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 76 Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 77 David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural 0:09:53 78 Manuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:09:56 79 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 80 Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 81 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 82 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 83 Ivan Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 0:11:31 84 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:12:29 85 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 0:13:04 86 Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea 0:13:29 87 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 88 Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea 89 Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Orbea

Alto De Arradia (Cat. 2), km. 70.7 1 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 pts 2 Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea 4 3 Guillermo Lana (Spa) 3 4 Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 2 5 Mikel Ilundain (Spa) 1

Alto De Eraul (Cat. 2), km. 93.6 1 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 pts 2 Mikel Ilundain (Spa) 4 3 Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 3 4 Guillermo Lana (Spa) 2 5 Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea 1

Alto De Guirguillano (Cat. 1), km. 123.5 1 Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 10 pts 2 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 8 3 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha 6 4 Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 5 Xabier Zandio (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 3 6 Francisco Perez (Spa) 2 7 Andrey Amador (CRc) 1

Alto De Lezaun (Cat. 2), km. 142.2 1 Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 pts 2 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 3 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 3 4 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 5 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions 1

Alto De Eraul (Cat. 2), km. 169.8 1 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 pts 2 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 4 3 Alesander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 4 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne 1

Basilica Del Puy (Meta) (Cat. 3), km. 179.3 1 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 3 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 1

Estella, km. 45,60 1 Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea 3 pts 2 Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 2 3 Mikel Ilundain (Spa) 1

Estella, km. 85,10 1 Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea 3 pts 2 Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 2 3 Mikel Ilundain (Spa) 1

Estella, km. 104,50 1 Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 3 pts 2 Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea 2 3 Mikel Ilundain (Spa) 1

Estella, km. 161,10 1 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 3 pts 2 Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 3 Vasili Kyryenka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne 1

Murieta, km. 35,30 1 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 pts 2 Guillermo Lana (Spa) 2 3 Mikel Ilundain (Spa) 1

Arizala, km. 56,20 1 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 pts 2 Mikel Ilundain (Spa) 2 3 Guillermo Lana (Spa) 1

Villatuerta, km. 82,00 1 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 pts 2 Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea 2 3 Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla 1