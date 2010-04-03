Trending

Rodriguez tops Valverde in GP Indurain

Kreder podiums for Garmin

Image 1 of 19

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) won the GP Miguel Indurain

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) won the GP Miguel Indurain
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 2 of 19

Rodriguez gets the applause from Miguel Indurain

Rodriguez gets the applause from Miguel Indurain
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 3 of 19

Christian Knees (Milram) Amets Tzurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Christian Knees (Milram) Amets Tzurruka (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 4 of 19

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne)

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne)
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 5 of 19

Vladimir Karpets leads the Katusha chase

Vladimir Karpets leads the Katusha chase
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 6 of 19

Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) leads the peloton

Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) leads the peloton
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 7 of 19

The GP Miguel Indurain podium with the man himself

The GP Miguel Indurain podium with the man himself
(Image credit: Susi Goetze for www.cyclinginside.com)
Image 8 of 19

Mauricio Soler (Caisse d'Epargne) in action

Mauricio Soler (Caisse d'Epargne) in action
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 9 of 19

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) goes on the attack

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) goes on the attack
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 10 of 19

Peter Stetina (Garmin-Transitions) and Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d'Epargne)

Peter Stetina (Garmin-Transitions) and Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d'Epargne)
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 11 of 19

Caisse d'Epargne on the front

Caisse d'Epargne on the front
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 12 of 19

Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) out of the saddle

Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) out of the saddle
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 13 of 19

Miguel Indurain cuts the ribbon to begin his race

Miguel Indurain cuts the ribbon to begin his race
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 14 of 19

Mauro Finetto (Liquigas Doimo) finished seventh

Mauro Finetto (Liquigas Doimo) finished seventh
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 15 of 19

Joaquin "Purito" Rodriguez celebrates winning alone

Joaquin "Purito" Rodriguez celebrates winning alone
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 16 of 19

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) was second in the GP Miguel Indurain

Alejandro Valverde (Caisse d'Epargne) was second in the GP Miguel Indurain
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 17 of 19

Alexandr Kolobnev won the prize for fourth place and the most elegant rider

Alexandr Kolobnev won the prize for fourth place and the most elegant rider
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 18 of 19

Javier Ramirez (Andalucia) won the climber's competition

Javier Ramirez (Andalucia) won the climber's competition
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)
Image 19 of 19

Euskaltel-Euskadi was the best team

Euskaltel-Euskadi was the best team
(Image credit: Susi Goetze)

Spain's Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) continued his run of success on Saturday, winning the Gran Premio Miguel Indurain one-day race in the Basque region of northern Spain. The event is traditionally the curtain raiser to the Vuelta a Pais Vasco stage race that begins on Monday and is named after the five-time Tour de France winner, who cut the ribbon to start the 12th edition of the race.

Former Spanish national champion Rodriguez surged away in the final three hundred metres of the race to win by six seconds ahead of former Caisse d'Epargne teammate Alejandro Valverde.

Michel Kreder (Garmin-Transitions) continued his run of good results, taking third at eight seconds. The young Dutchman finished in the top five on three stages of the recent Volta a Catalunya and was seventh overall behind Rodriguez.

The 179km race twisted and turned around the Basque hills near Miguel Indurain's hometown. The early breakaway of two and then seven riders was kept under control and then Katusha hit the front and brought the last riders back.

The bunch split into several groups as Katusha applied the pressure on the climb to the finish. Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) tried to attack alone but was caught and passed in the final kilometre, before Rodriguez jumped away to victory.

"I'm really happy with my form at the moment. It's a special moment for me. Now I'm going to ride Pais Vasco with sky high morale as I look for a stage win. I want to thank all my teammates for their help here," Rodriguez said.

Full Results
1Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha4:52:40
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:06
3Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions0:00:08
4Alesander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:10
5Ruben Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:12
6Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:14
7Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
8Maxime Bouet (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
9Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
10Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:18
11Angel Vicioso (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:00:19
12Arkaitz Duran (Spa) Footon-Servetto
13Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
14Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
15Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Doimo
16Rene Mandri (Est) Ag2R-La Mondiale
17Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
18Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
19Aitor Perez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
20Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Transitions
21Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:00:24
22Jose Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:25
23Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions
24Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:00:28
25Gustavo Domingez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
26Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram0:00:31
27Manuel Vazquez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:00:32
28Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
29Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
30Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
31Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:00:37
32Victor Rodrigues (Spa) Caja Rural
33Mikel Landa (Spa) Orbea0:00:40
34Gregory Obando (CRc) Burgos 2016-Castilla
35Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:42
36Vasili Kyryenka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:48
37Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Team Milram
38Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
39José Angel Gomez Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
40Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:53
41Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:55
42Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:56
43Alan Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:00
44Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:01:07
45Egoitz Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural
46Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
47Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
48Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
49Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:37
50David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
51Gianpaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
52Xabier Zandio (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:57
53Aketza Peña (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:30
54Pedro Merino (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:04:21
55Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
56Francesco Bellotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
57Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
58Marco Corti (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:04:51
59Biel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
60Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Katusha
61Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
62David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
63Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
64Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
65Timothy Duggan (USA) Garmin-Transitions
66Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha
67Matthias Russ (Ger) Team Milram
68Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:03
69Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:06:13
70Ion Izaguirre (Spa) Orbea0:06:28
71Diego Gallego (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
72Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:48
73Andres A. Antuña (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
74Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
75Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla
76Gustavo Rodriguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
77David De La Cruz (Spa) Caja Rural0:09:53
78Manuel Calvente (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:09:56
79Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
80Alberto Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
81Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
82Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
83Ivan Melero (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla0:11:31
84Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:12:29
85Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia0:13:04
86Andoni Blazquez (Spa) Orbea0:13:29
87Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
88Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea
89Ricardo Garcia (Spa) Orbea

Alto De Arradia (Cat. 2), km. 70.7
1Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6pts
2Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea4
3Guillermo Lana (Spa)3
4Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla2
5Mikel Ilundain (Spa)1

Alto De Eraul (Cat. 2), km. 93.6
1Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6pts
2Mikel Ilundain (Spa)4
3Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla3
4Guillermo Lana (Spa)2
5Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea1

Alto De Guirguillano (Cat. 1), km. 123.5
1Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla10pts
2Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur8
3Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Team Katusha6
4Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
5Xabier Zandio (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne3
6Francisco Perez (Spa)2
7Andrey Amador (CRc)1

Alto De Lezaun (Cat. 2), km. 142.2
1Ivan Velasco (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6pts
2Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4
3Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha3
4David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
5Christian Meier (Can) Garmin-Transitions1

Alto De Eraul (Cat. 2), km. 169.8
1Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6pts
2David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne4
3Alesander Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha3
4Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne1

Basilica Del Puy (Meta) (Cat. 3), km. 179.3
1Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha3pts
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
3Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions1

Estella, km. 45,60
1Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea3pts
2Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla2
3Mikel Ilundain (Spa)1

Estella, km. 85,10
1Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea3pts
2Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla2
3Mikel Ilundain (Spa)1

Estella, km. 104,50
1Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla3pts
2Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea2
3Mikel Ilundain (Spa)1

Estella, km. 161,10
1Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha3pts
2Alexandre Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha2
3Vasili Kyryenka (Blr) Caisse d'Epargne1

Murieta, km. 35,30
1Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3pts
2Guillermo Lana (Spa)2
3Mikel Ilundain (Spa)1

Arizala, km. 56,20
1Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3pts
2Mikel Ilundain (Spa)2
3Guillermo Lana (Spa)1

Villatuerta, km. 82,00
1Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3pts
2Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea2
3Raul Santamarta (Spa) Burgos 2016-Castilla1

Teams
1Euskaltel-Euskadi14:38:40
2Liquigas-Doimo0:00:11
3Garmin-Transitions0:00:12
4Footon-Servetto0:00:17
5Team Katusha0:00:18
6Ag2R-La Mondiale0:00:21
7Andalucia-Cajasur0:00:43
8Xacobeo Galicia0:00:44
9Caisse d'Epargne0:01:09
10Team Milram0:01:11
11Caja Rural0:01:29
12Burgos 2016-Castilla Y Le Esp0:16:16
13Orbea0:19:57

 

Latest on Cyclingnews