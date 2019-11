The historic Scandinavian Race in Uppsala was held for the 103rd time with a brazen escape by two members of the Rietumu-Delfin team winning the day. The race is run over 193.5 kilometres (15 laps of a 12.9 kilometre course).

With one lap remaining, Latvian pair Andžs Flaksis and Armands Becis made a dash for the finish holding a 21 second advantage over Michael Stevenson (Sparebanken Vest-Ridley).

Swedish champion Stevenson was competing in only his fourth race back from injury.