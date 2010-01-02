Nielsen claims Scandinavian Race title
Stenberg, Stake Laengen seal second, third
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philip Nielsen (Den) Team Concordia
|4:36:15
|2
|Patrik Stenberg (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|3
|Øystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|4
|Henrik Åbom (Swe) BorÅs CA
|5
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|6
|Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|0:00:22
|7
|Christofer Stevenson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|8
|Lucas Persson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|9
|Nils Penton (Swe) Nordic Eco-Vallentuna Cycli
|10
|Johan Svensson (Swe) BorÅs CA
|0:00:24
|11
|Geir Inge Berg (Nor) Team Sparebanken Vest-Ri
|0:01:41
|12
|Patrik Morén (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:02:46
|13
|Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia
|0:02:58
|14
|Johan Lindgren (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|15
|Michael Stevenson (Swe) Team Sparebanken Vest-Ri
|0:03:10
|16
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Swedish National Team
|0:03:15
|17
|Thomas Riber-Sellebjerg (Den) Team Concordia
|18
|Jesper Odgaard Nielsen (Den) Team Stenca Trading - M1
|19
|Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|20
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Team Sparebanken Vest-Ri
|21
|Andreas Lindén (Swe) BorÅs CA
|22
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Motala AIF CK
|23
|Erik Saeden (Swe) Epic Mölndals CK Elit
|24
|Carl-Henrik Sandell (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|25
|Lars Andersson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|26
|Patrik Ericsson (Swe) Team Skåne
|27
|Linus Dahlberg (Swe) Nordic Eco-Vallentuna Cycli
|0:05:24
|28
|Björn Tore Hoem (Nor) CK Nor Melhus
|0:05:27
|29
|Jimmy Rönn (Swe) Epic Mölndals CK Elit
|30
|Petter Persson (Swe) Team Skåne
|0:06:12
|31
|Sead Mujacevic (Swe) Team Skåne
|0:06:48
|32
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team Skåne
|0:06:50
|33
|Joakim Prestmo (Nor) Trondhjems VK
|0:07:01
|34
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|35
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|36
|Matti Scheffer (Swe) CK Valhall
|37
|Kristian Løberg (Nor) CK Nor Melhus
|38
|Torgeir Strandberg (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|39
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|40
|Pelle Clapp (Den) Team Stenca Trading - M1
|41
|Sebastian Kvålsvoll (Nor) CK Nor Melhus
|42
|Tom Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|43
|Morten Öllegaard (Den) Team Stenca Trading - M1
|44
|Jon Anders Grøndahl (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|45
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Swedish National Team
|46
|Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|47
|Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|48
|Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|49
|Jan Sipeky (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
|50
|Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|51
|Nicolaj Olesen (Den) Team Concordia
|52
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
|53
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|54
|Morten Larsen (Den) Team Stenca Trading - M1
|55
|Michael S Larsen (Den) Team Stenca Trading - M1
|DNF
|Ove Nilsson (Swe) BorÅs CA
|DNF
|Mattias Svensson (Swe) BorÅs CA
|DNF
|Johan Gransten (Swe) CK Hymer
|DNF
|Mathias Hjärtström (Swe) CK Hymer
|DNF
|Andreas Lundqvist (Swe) CK Hymer
|DNF
|Rasmus Mikiver (Swe) CK Hymer
|DNF
|Olav Aleksander Benjaminsen (Nor) CK Nor Melhus
|DNF
|Kristian Forbord (Nor) CK Nor Melhus
|DNF
|Kristian Svegaard (Nor) CK Nor Melhus
|DNF
|Fredrik Albing (Swe) CK Valhall
|DNF
|Francois David (Swe) CK Valhall
|DNF
|Martin Söderholm (Swe) CK Valhall
|DNF
|Johan Brengdahl (Swe) Epic Mölndals CK Elit
|DNF
|Joakim Carlsson (Swe) Epic Mölndals CK Elit
|DNF
|Johan Renhage (Swe) Epic Mölndals CK Elit
|DNF
|Steve Slättmyr (Swe) Epic Mölndals CK Elit
|DNF
|Emil Eriksson (Swe) Fredrikshofs IF CK
|DNF
|Peter Eriksson (Swe) Fredrikshofs IF CK
|DNF
|Simon Galle (Swe) Fredrikshofs IF CK
|DNF
|Benjamin Hendler (Swe) Fredrikshofs IF CK
|DNF
|Joel Håland (Swe) Fredrikshofs IF CK
|DNF
|Rick Andersson (Swe) Motala AIF CK
|DNF
|Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Motala AIF CK
|DNF
|Marcus Johansson (Swe) Motala AIF CK
|DNF
|Per Schylström (Swe) Motala AIF CK
|DNF
|Fredrik Svärm (Swe) Motala AIF CK
|DNF
|Lars Bleckur (Swe) Nordic Eco-Vallentuna Cycli
|DNF
|Johannes Dunberg (Swe) Nordic Eco-Vallentuna Cycli
|DNF
|Alexander Gingsjö (Swe) Nordic Eco-Vallentuna Cycli
|DNF
|Daniel Lundvall (Swe) Nordic Eco-Vallentuna Cycli
|DNF
|Morten Mørland (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
|DNF
|Niek Van Geffen (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|DNF
|Johan Carls (Swe) Team Borlänge
|DNF
|Fredrik Frykberg (Swe) Team Borlänge
|DNF
|Tomas Löfgren (Swe) Team Borlänge
|DNF
|Peter Vingstedt (Swe) Team Borlänge
|DNF
|Andreas Thell (Swe) Team Skåne
|DNF
|Jahn Frederik Grue (Nor) Team Sparebanken Vest-Ri
|DNF
|Johan Frederik Ziesler (Nor) Team Sparebanken Vest-Ri
|DNF
|Jacob Gye Madsen (Den) Team Stenca Trading - M1
|DNF
|Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Trondhjems VK
|DNF
|Espen Halvorsen Björgan (Nor) Trondhjems VK
|DNF
|Espen Andreas Blomlie (Nor) Trondhjems VK
|DNF
|Mats Skottvoll (Nor) Trondhjems VK
|DNF
|Bersvenn Støen (Nor) Trondhjems VK
|DNF
|Kim Eriksson (Swe) Upsala CK
|DNF
|Fredrik Glas (Swe) Upsala CK
|DNF
|Marcus Linder (Swe) Upsala CK
|DNF
|Tobias Stridsberg (Swe) Upsala CK
|DNS
|Thomas Nyberg (Swe) Upsala CK
