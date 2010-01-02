Trending

Nielsen claims Scandinavian Race title

Stenberg, Stake Laengen seal second, third

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philip Nielsen (Den) Team Concordia4:36:15
2Patrik Stenberg (Swe) Team Cykelcity
3Øystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
4Henrik Åbom (Swe) BorÅs CA
5Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
6Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo0:00:22
7Christofer Stevenson (Swe) Swedish National Team
8Lucas Persson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
9Nils Penton (Swe) Nordic Eco-Vallentuna Cycli
10Johan Svensson (Swe) BorÅs CA0:00:24
11Geir Inge Berg (Nor) Team Sparebanken Vest-Ri0:01:41
12Patrik Morén (Swe) Swedish National Team0:02:46
13Nikola Aistrup (Den) Team Concordia0:02:58
14Johan Lindgren (Swe) Team Cykelcity
15Michael Stevenson (Swe) Team Sparebanken Vest-Ri0:03:10
16Sebastian Balck (Swe) Swedish National Team0:03:15
17Thomas Riber-Sellebjerg (Den) Team Concordia
18Jesper Odgaard Nielsen (Den) Team Stenca Trading - M1
19Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
20Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Team Sparebanken Vest-Ri
21Andreas Lindén (Swe) BorÅs CA
22Michael Olsson (Swe) Motala AIF CK
23Erik Saeden (Swe) Epic Mölndals CK Elit
24Carl-Henrik Sandell (Swe) Team Cykelcity
25Lars Andersson (Swe) Swedish National Team
26Patrik Ericsson (Swe) Team Skåne
27Linus Dahlberg (Swe) Nordic Eco-Vallentuna Cycli0:05:24
28Björn Tore Hoem (Nor) CK Nor Melhus0:05:27
29Jimmy Rönn (Swe) Epic Mölndals CK Elit
30Petter Persson (Swe) Team Skåne0:06:12
31Sead Mujacevic (Swe) Team Skåne0:06:48
32Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team Skåne0:06:50
33Joakim Prestmo (Nor) Trondhjems VK0:07:01
34Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
35Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
36Matti Scheffer (Swe) CK Valhall
37Kristian Løberg (Nor) CK Nor Melhus
38Torgeir Strandberg (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
39Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
40Pelle Clapp (Den) Team Stenca Trading - M1
41Sebastian Kvålsvoll (Nor) CK Nor Melhus
42Tom Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
43Morten Öllegaard (Den) Team Stenca Trading - M1
44Jon Anders Grøndahl (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
45Philip Lindau (Swe) Swedish National Team
46Robert Nagy (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
47Patrik Tybor (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
48Matej Vysna (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
49Jan Sipeky (Svk) Dukla Trencin Merida
50Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity
51Nicolaj Olesen (Den) Team Concordia
52Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Swedish National Team
53Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity
54Morten Larsen (Den) Team Stenca Trading - M1
55Michael S Larsen (Den) Team Stenca Trading - M1
DNFOve Nilsson (Swe) BorÅs CA
DNFMattias Svensson (Swe) BorÅs CA
DNFJohan Gransten (Swe) CK Hymer
DNFMathias Hjärtström (Swe) CK Hymer
DNFAndreas Lundqvist (Swe) CK Hymer
DNFRasmus Mikiver (Swe) CK Hymer
DNFOlav Aleksander Benjaminsen (Nor) CK Nor Melhus
DNFKristian Forbord (Nor) CK Nor Melhus
DNFKristian Svegaard (Nor) CK Nor Melhus
DNFFredrik Albing (Swe) CK Valhall
DNFFrancois David (Swe) CK Valhall
DNFMartin Söderholm (Swe) CK Valhall
DNFJohan Brengdahl (Swe) Epic Mölndals CK Elit
DNFJoakim Carlsson (Swe) Epic Mölndals CK Elit
DNFJohan Renhage (Swe) Epic Mölndals CK Elit
DNFSteve Slättmyr (Swe) Epic Mölndals CK Elit
DNFEmil Eriksson (Swe) Fredrikshofs IF CK
DNFPeter Eriksson (Swe) Fredrikshofs IF CK
DNFSimon Galle (Swe) Fredrikshofs IF CK
DNFBenjamin Hendler (Swe) Fredrikshofs IF CK
DNFJoel Håland (Swe) Fredrikshofs IF CK
DNFRick Andersson (Swe) Motala AIF CK
DNFJesper Dahlström (Swe) Motala AIF CK
DNFMarcus Johansson (Swe) Motala AIF CK
DNFPer Schylström (Swe) Motala AIF CK
DNFFredrik Svärm (Swe) Motala AIF CK
DNFLars Bleckur (Swe) Nordic Eco-Vallentuna Cycli
DNFJohannes Dunberg (Swe) Nordic Eco-Vallentuna Cycli
DNFAlexander Gingsjö (Swe) Nordic Eco-Vallentuna Cycli
DNFDaniel Lundvall (Swe) Nordic Eco-Vallentuna Cycli
DNFMorten Mørland (Nor) Plussbank Cervelo
DNFNiek Van Geffen (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
DNFJohan Carls (Swe) Team Borlänge
DNFFredrik Frykberg (Swe) Team Borlänge
DNFTomas Löfgren (Swe) Team Borlänge
DNFPeter Vingstedt (Swe) Team Borlänge
DNFAndreas Thell (Swe) Team Skåne
DNFJahn Frederik Grue (Nor) Team Sparebanken Vest-Ri
DNFJohan Frederik Ziesler (Nor) Team Sparebanken Vest-Ri
DNFJacob Gye Madsen (Den) Team Stenca Trading - M1
DNFLorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Trondhjems VK
DNFEspen Halvorsen Björgan (Nor) Trondhjems VK
DNFEspen Andreas Blomlie (Nor) Trondhjems VK
DNFMats Skottvoll (Nor) Trondhjems VK
DNFBersvenn Støen (Nor) Trondhjems VK
DNFKim Eriksson (Swe) Upsala CK
DNFFredrik Glas (Swe) Upsala CK
DNFMarcus Linder (Swe) Upsala CK
DNFTobias Stridsberg (Swe) Upsala CK
DNSThomas Nyberg (Swe) Upsala CK

Latest on Cyclingnews