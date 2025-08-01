Tour de Romandie Féminin 2025
Date
August 15-17, 2025
Start location
Huémoz, Switzerland
Finish location
Aigle, Switzerland
Distance
TBA
Previous edition
2024 winner
Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime)
Tour de Romandie Féminin route
The three stage even starts out with a 4.39km individual time trial from Huémoz to Villars-sur-Ollon before stage 2 heads out onto the roads from Conthey to La Tzoumaz for a 124.2km day of racing with 1,657m of elevation gain. The final day of racing is a looped course around Aigle with 1,404m of elevation gain over 122.1km of racing.
Tour de Romandie Féminin start list
Tour de Romandie Féminin schedule
Date
Stage
Start time
Finish time
Aug 15, 2025
Stage 1 1TT: Huémoz – Villars-sur-Ollon
12:09
14:15
Aug 16, 2025
Stage 2: Conthey – La Tzoumaz
10:30
14:16
Aug 17, 2025
Stage 3: Aigle
10:04
13:15
Tour de Romandie Féminin teams
- AG Insurance-Soudal
- Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
- EF Education-Oatly
- FDJ-SUEZ
- Fenix-Deceuninck
- Lidl-Trek
- Liv Alula Jayco
- Movistar
- Nexetis
- Roland le Devoluy
- Picnic-PostNL
- SD Worx-ProTime
- Visma-Lease a Bike
- UAE Team ADQ
- Uno-X Mobility
- Volkerwessels
