Tour de Romandie Féminin 2025

Tour de Romandie Féminin 2025 overview

Date

August 15-17, 2025

Start location

Huémoz, Switzerland

Finish location

Aigle, Switzerland

Distance

TBA

Previous edition

Tour de Romandie Women 2024

2024 winner

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime)

MORGES SWITZERLAND SEPTEMBER 08 LR Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime on second place overall race winner Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx Protime Yellow Leader Jersey and Gaia Realini of Italy and Team Lidl Trek on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 3rd Tour de Romandie Feminin 2024 Stage 3 a 1442km stage from Morges to Morges UCIWWT on September 08 2024 in Morges Switzerland Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Tour de Romandie Féminin overall podium: second-place Demi Vollering (SD Worx-ProTime), winner Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-ProTime) and third place Gaia Realini (Lidl-Trek)(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tour de Romandie Féminin route

The three stage even starts out with a 4.39km individual time trial from Huémoz to Villars-sur-Ollon before stage 2 heads out onto the roads from Conthey to La Tzoumaz for a 124.2km day of racing with 1,657m of elevation gain. The final day of racing is a looped course around Aigle with 1,404m of elevation gain over 122.1km of racing.

Tour de Romandie Féminin start list

Tour de Romandie Féminin schedule

Date

Stage

Start time

Finish time

Aug 15, 2025

Stage 1 1TT: Huémoz – Villars-sur-Ollon

12:09

14:15

Aug 16, 2025

Stage 2: Conthey – La Tzoumaz

10:30

14:16

Aug 17, 2025

Stage 3: Aigle

10:04

13:15

Tour de Romandie Féminin teams

  • AG Insurance-Soudal
  • Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto
  • EF Education-Oatly
  • FDJ-SUEZ
  • Fenix-Deceuninck
  • Lidl-Trek
  • Liv Alula Jayco
  • Movistar
  • Nexetis
  • Roland le Devoluy
  • Picnic-PostNL
  • SD Worx-ProTime
  • Visma-Lease a Bike
  • UAE Team ADQ
  • Uno-X Mobility
  • Volkerwessels
