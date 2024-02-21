O Gran Camiño 2024
|Date
|February 22-25, 2024
|Start location
|A Coruña
|Finish location
|Tui
|Distance
|497.3km
|Previous edition
|2023 O Gran Camiño
|Previous winner
|Jonas Vingegaard
Stage 4: Jonas Vingegaard caps overall victory with third stage win
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike) completed another dominant outing at O Gran Camiño by winning the final summit finish to Monte Aloia to seal final overall victory.
Stage 3: Jonas Vingegaard delivers another exhibition to win
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike) delivered another exhibition on stage 3 of O Gran Camiño, soloing to an emphatic victory in Castelo de Ribadavia to extend his overall lead. The will carry the overall leader's jersey into the final day of racing on Sunday.
Stage 2: Jonas Vingegaard storms to solo victory on stage 2 and takes GC lead at O Gran Camiño
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) took the lead of O Gran Camiño on stage 2 after attacking on the final climb and then distancing the two riders who followed, Egan Bernal (Ineos) and Jefferson Cepeda (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).
Stage 1: Josh Tarling wins neutralised O Gran Camiño opening time trial
High winds forced organisers to neutralise the opening stage of O Gran Camiño 2024, a 14.8km individual time trial. Riders were concerned about riding disc wheels and time trial bikes in the conditions, so the stage did not count for the general classification and was contested on regular road bikes. Josh Tarling (Ineos) won the stage.
O Gran Camiño is a newcomer to the men's professional road calendar starting in 2022. Alejandro Valverde was the first winner of the race. O Gran Camiño has risen in stature after Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard chose to begin his 2023 season there and won.
Vingegaard will be back in 2024 as the main favourite in the four-day race which begins with a 14.8 kilometre individual time trial in La Coruna and concludes with a 7.1 kilometre 8% average grade climb in the Parque Natural do Monte Aloia at the end of stage 4.
In between, there are two stages with plenty of climbing for the Tour de France contenders to test their legs on.
This year's race has attracted a strong field including Grand Tour winners Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) along with Vingegaard.
O Gran Camiño 2024 route
Start list
O Gran Camiño 2024 Schedule
|Date
|Stage
|Start time (CET)
|Finish time (CET)
|February 22, 2024
|Stage 1: A Coruña (ITT), 14.8km
|14:45
|17:10
|February 23, 2024
|Stage 2: Taboada-Chantada, 151.1km
|13:25
|17:00
|February 24, 2024
|Stage 3: Xinzo de Limia-Castelo de Ribadavia, 173.1km
|12:50
|16:55
|February 25, 2024
|Stage 4: Ponteareas-Tui, 162.2km
|10:50
|14:45
O Gran Camiño teams
- Visma-Lease a Bike
- Movistar
- Ineos Grenadiers
- EF Education-EasyPost
- Arkea-B&B Hotels
- Groupama-FDJ
- Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
- Kern Pharma
- Burgos-BH
- Euskaltel-Euskadi
- Q36.5
- Polti Kometa
- Illes Balears Arabay
- Efapel
- Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortàgua
- AP Hotels & Resorts-Tavira-SC Farense
- Sabgal-Anicolor
