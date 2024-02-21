Swipe to scroll horizontally O Gran Camiño overview Date February 22-25, 2024 Start location A Coruña Finish location Tui Distance 497.3km Previous edition 2023 O Gran Camiño Previous winner Jonas Vingegaard

Stage 4: Jonas Vingegaard caps overall victory with third stage win

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike) completed another dominant outing at O Gran Camiño by winning the final summit finish to Monte Aloia to seal final overall victory.

Stage 3: Jonas Vingegaard delivers another exhibition to win

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease A Bike) delivered another exhibition on stage 3 of O Gran Camiño, soloing to an emphatic victory in Castelo de Ribadavia to extend his overall lead. The will carry the overall leader's jersey into the final day of racing on Sunday.

Stage 2: Jonas Vingegaard storms to solo victory on stage 2 and takes GC lead at O Gran Camiño

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) took the lead of O Gran Camiño on stage 2 after attacking on the final climb and then distancing the two riders who followed, Egan Bernal (Ineos) and Jefferson Cepeda (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).

Stage 1: Josh Tarling wins neutralised O Gran Camiño opening time trial

High winds forced organisers to neutralise the opening stage of O Gran Camiño 2024, a 14.8km individual time trial. Riders were concerned about riding disc wheels and time trial bikes in the conditions, so the stage did not count for the general classification and was contested on regular road bikes. Josh Tarling (Ineos) won the stage.

O Gran Camiño is a newcomer to the men's professional road calendar starting in 2022. Alejandro Valverde was the first winner of the race. O Gran Camiño has risen in stature after Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard chose to begin his 2023 season there and won.

Vingegaard will be back in 2024 as the main favourite in the four-day race which begins with a 14.8 kilometre individual time trial in La Coruna and concludes with a 7.1 kilometre 8% average grade climb in the Parque Natural do Monte Aloia at the end of stage 4.

In between, there are two stages with plenty of climbing for the Tour de France contenders to test their legs on.

This year's race has attracted a strong field including Grand Tour winners Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) along with Vingegaard.

O Gran Camiño 2024 route

Start list

O Gran Camiño 2024 Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Start time (CET) Finish time (CET) February 22, 2024 Stage 1: A Coruña (ITT), 14.8km 14:45 17:10 February 23, 2024 Stage 2: Taboada-Chantada, 151.1km 13:25 17:00 February 24, 2024 Stage 3: Xinzo de Limia-Castelo de Ribadavia, 173.1km 12:50 16:55 February 25, 2024 Stage 4: Ponteareas-Tui, 162.2km 10:50 14:45

O Gran Camiño teams