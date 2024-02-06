Milan-San Remo 2024

Milan-San Remo overview

Jasper Philipsen with the trophy after winning the 2024 Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date March 16, 2024 Length 288km Start location Pavia Finish location Sanremo Category Men's WorldTour Previous edition 2023 Milan-San Remo 2023 Milan-San Remo winner Mathieu van der Poel

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) emerged as the winner in a scintillating 2024 edition of Milan-San Remo, out-sprinting Michael Matthews and Tadej Pogačar in an attack-filled final 10km.

Milan-San Remo is the first major Spring Classic of the season and the first of the five Monuments of cycling.

Taking place on March 16, 2024, Milan-San Remo brings riders from Milan southward to the Mediterranean coast, and proceeds southwest toward France, ending in Sanremo.

The race is the longest of the Classics at almost 300km, and one of the few that are accessible for pure sprinters.

However, the two steep climbs in the finale - the Cipressa and Poggio - have not been in the sprinters' favour in recent years.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) put in a blistering surge over the summit of the Poggio and powered away for a solo victory at 2023 Milan-San Remo, much like Matej Mohorič did in 2022, Jasper Stuyven in 2021 and Vincenzo Nibali in 2018.

More often than not in recent years, the race is decided by a small group. The last bunch sprint was won by Arnaud Démare in 2016.

Milan-San Remo history

The idea of having a race between Milan and the Ligurian coastal town of San Remo came about at a time when racing from city to city was a popular contest, and the Unione Sportiva Sanremese first put the challenge to the people as an amateur event in 1906. Gazzetta dello Sport took on the organisation of it the next year for its first official edition as a professional race.

Lucien Petit-Breton won the first edition of Milan-San Remo in 1906. Luigi Ganna gave Italy its first victory in 1906. After World War I, it was the era of Costante Girardengo, who amassed six victories and 11 podium placings from 1917 to 1928.

Other greats to win the race include Alfredo Binda, Gino Bartali, and Fausto Coppi. Tom Simpson was the first British Milan-San Remo winner in 1963 before Eddy Merckx began his era of domination, taking seven titles.

Classics greats Roger De Vlaeminck, Sean Kelly, Laurent Jalabert, Andre Tchmil, and Fabian Cancellara as well as top sprinters like Erik Zabel, Oscar Freire, Mario Cipollini, and Mark Cavendish have all made their mark on the race.

Back in 1960, the decisive climb of the Poggio was added, giving the race its current flavour and the perennial battle between the attackers and the sprinters.

Milan-San Remo 2024 Teams

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

Astana Qazaqstan

Bahrain Victorious

Bora-Hansgrohe

Cofidis

Corratec Vini Fantini

Decathlon AG2R la Mondiale

EF Education-EasyPost

Groupama-FDJ

Ineos Grenadiers

Intermarché-Wanty

Israel-Premier Tech

Lidl-Trek

Lotto Dstny

Movistar Team

Soudal QuickStep

Team dsm-firmenich-PostNL

Team Jayco-Alula

Team Polti Kometa

Team Visma-Lease a Bike

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

UAE Team Emirates

Uno-X Mobility

VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizane’

Milan-San Remo records

Poggio climbing record: 5 minutes 40 seconds, Mathieu van der Poel 2023 Milan-San Remo

Most wins: Eddy Merckx - seven (1966, 1967, 1969, 1971, 1972, 1975, 1976)

Most recent multi-time winner: Oscar Freire (2004, 2007, 2010)

Most successful nation: Italy with 51 wins, with Belgium a distant second with 22

Bunch sprints vs solos and small groups: The last full bunch sprint was in 2016, won by Arnaud Démare. In the past six editions, three have been settled from small groups, while three have been won by solo riders (Vincenzo Nibali in 2018, Jasper Stuyven in 2021, Matej Mohoric in 2022 and Mathieu van der Poel in 2023).

Youngest winner: Ugo Agostoni, 20, in 1914

Oldest winner: Andrei Tchmil, 36, in 1999

Fastest edition: 45.806 kph in 1990, won by Gianni Bugno