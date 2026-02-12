Jasper Philipsen alters spring racing programme as he builds to Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix tilts

Two Monuments and season staples of Scheldeprijs and Dwars door Vlaanderen are also in the mix

Jasper Philipsen's spring racing schedule has been revealed, with the Alpecin-Premier Tech sprinter deviating from his usual pattern in 2026. He will start the year in Europe with a return to an event he hasn't lined up at since 2019, the Volta ao Algarve.

The four-day stage race, from February 22-26, which offers bunch sprint opportunities on both stages 1 and 4, will be the opening foray in a racing block that culminates in another run at Paris-Roubaix on April 12. Philipsen's Alpecin-Premier Tech teammate Mathieu van der Poel has dominated at the Hell of the North in recent seasons, but the Belgian was the second rider across the line in the Roubaix velodrome in both 2023 and 2024.

