Milan-San Remo Live - Battle of the titans on the Cipressa and Poggio

By Daniel Ostanek
Tadej Pogacar faces off against 2023 winner Mathieu van der Poel

Map and profile for the 2024 Milan-San Remo

Profile for the 2024 Milan-San Remo (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Milan-San Remo – Everything you need to know

Milan-San Remo route

Milan-San Remo favourites

How can Tadej Pogačar blow up Milan-San Remo? - Analysis

Race situation

The peloton will race 288km from Pavia to San Remo, with the race starting at 10am CET.

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' Live coverage of Milan-San Remo

Buongiorno from Pavia. Cyclingnews in on the ground at the start to bring you all the pre-race information and then full race coverage. 

