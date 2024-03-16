Live coverage
Milan-San Remo Live - Battle of the titans on the Cipressa and Poggio
Tadej Pogacar faces off against 2023 winner Mathieu van der Poel
Milan-San Remo – Everything you need to know
Milan-San Remo route
Milan-San Remo favourites
How can Tadej Pogačar blow up Milan-San Remo? - Analysis
Race situation
The peloton will race 288km from Pavia to San Remo, with the race starting at 10am CET.
Refresh
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' Live coverage of Milan-San Remo
Buongiorno from Pavia. Cyclingnews in on the ground at the start to bring you all the pre-race information and then full race coverage.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Milan-San Remo Live - Battle of the titans on the Cipressa and PoggioTadej Pogacar faces off against 2023 winner Mathieu van der Poel
-
Tour de Normandie Féminin: Alonso solos to victory on stage 2Van Dijk remains in race lead
-
A Capsule in Time: The Wonderful World of Moulton bicyclesWe take a look behind the scenes at the historic British brand's factory-cum-stately home
-
Tadej Pogačar keeps his Milan-San Remo race strategy under wraps'You need to have the best legs on the final two climbs'
-
Greek track sprinter positive in re-analysis of 2016 Olympics samplesITA completing two-phase re-testing of doping controls
-
Richard Plugge to step down as AIGCP presidentDutchman will not seek re-election when term ends this summer
-
Luca Mozzato takes surprise sprint win at Bredene Koksijde Classic 2024Arkéa-B&B Hotels rider out-sprints Dylan Groenewegen
-
‘The underdog role suits us’ - Visma-Lease A Bike look to surprise at Milan-San RemoDutch squad look to Kooij and Laporte in Van Aert's absence
-
‘I love this race’ - Tom Pidcock takes aim at Milan-San RemoBriton could give Ineos Grenadiers their 500th victory