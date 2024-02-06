Gent-Wevelgem 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Gent-Wevelgem race overview Date March 24, 2024 Start location Ypres Finish location Wevelgem Distance 253.1km Category UCI WorldTour 2024 Gent-Wevelgem Winner Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

Mads Pedersen of Lidl-Trek celebrates at the finish line as race winner ahead of 2023 winner Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Deceuninck (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) surged ahead of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and won Gent-Wevelgem in a two-up sprint. The pair rode the final 30km together to set up the battle, Pedersen leading out Van der Poel in the final 500 metres and the defending champion not able to come around the Dane.

From the 44 riders in pursuit of the leaders, Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second, just 16 seconds back. Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) edged out Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) for fourth.

