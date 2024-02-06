Gent-Wevelgem 2024

Gent-Wevelgem race overview
DateMarch 24, 2024
Start locationYpres
Finish locationWevelgem
Distance253.1km
CategoryUCI WorldTour
2024 Gent-Wevelgem WinnerMads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek

WEVELGEM BELGIUM MARCH 24 LR Mads Pedersen of Denmark and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Mathieu van der Poel of The Netherlands and Team Alpecin Deceuninck during the 86th GentWevelgem in Flanders Fields 2024 Mens Elite a 2531km one day race from Ieper to Wevelgem UCIWT on March 24 2024 in Wevelgem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mads Pedersen of Lidl-Trek celebrates at the finish line as race winner ahead of 2023 winner Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Deceuninck (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mads Pedersen outpaces Mathieu van der Poel in two-up sprint

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) surged ahead of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and won Gent-Wevelgem in a two-up sprint. The pair rode the final 30km together to set up the battle, Pedersen leading out Van der Poel in the final 500 metres and the defending champion not able to come around the Dane.

From the 44 riders in pursuit of the leaders, Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second, just 16 seconds back. Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) edged out Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) for fourth.

Full report l As it happened

Results

