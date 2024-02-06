Gent-Wevelgem 2024
|Date
|March 24, 2024
|Start location
|Ypres
|Finish location
|Wevelgem
|Distance
|253.1km
|Category
|UCI WorldTour
|2024 Gent-Wevelgem Winner
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Lidl-Trek
Mads Pedersen outpaces Mathieu van der Poel in two-up sprint
Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) surged ahead of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and won Gent-Wevelgem in a two-up sprint. The pair rode the final 30km together to set up the battle, Pedersen leading out Van der Poel in the final 500 metres and the defending champion not able to come around the Dane.
From the 44 riders in pursuit of the leaders, Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second, just 16 seconds back. Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) edged out Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek) for fourth.
Results
