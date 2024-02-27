Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2024
|Date
|March 27, 2024
|Start location
|Waregem
|Finish location
|Waregem
|Distance
|129.9km
|Start time
|14:30 CET
|Finish time
|17:48 CET
|Category
|Pro Series
|Previous edition
|2023 Dwars Door Vlaanderen Women
|Previous winner
|Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx
Dwars door Vlaanderen Women: Marianne Vos out-paces Van Anrooij to claim victory
As it happened: Breakaway sprints for victory after chaotic edition of Dwars door Vlaanderen Women
Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) secured her 250th career victory at the Dwars door Vlaanderen. The multiple-time world champion won a two-up sprint, beating Lidl-Trek's Shirin van Anrooij in Waregem.
The pair escaped the day's decisive breakaway with 12km to go, and Vos led them into the final 3km before out-sprinting Van Anrooij at the finish line.
The chase group sprinted in for the final podium spot, with Letizia Paternoster (Liv Jayco AlUla) taking third, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) fourth, Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) fifth and Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) sixth on the day.
Start list
Data powered by FirstCycling
