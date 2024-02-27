Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dwars door Vlaanderen Women Overview Date March 27, 2024 Start location Waregem Finish location Waregem Distance 129.9km Start time 14:30 CET Finish time 17:48 CET Category Pro Series Previous edition 2023 Dwars Door Vlaanderen Women Previous winner Demi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx

As it happened: Breakaway sprints for victory after chaotic edition of Dwars door Vlaanderen Women

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) secured her 250th career victory at the Dwars door Vlaanderen. The multiple-time world champion won a two-up sprint, beating Lidl-Trek's Shirin van Anrooij in Waregem.

The pair escaped the day's decisive breakaway with 12km to go, and Vos led them into the final 3km before out-sprinting Van Anrooij at the finish line.

The chase group sprinted in for the final podium spot, with Letizia Paternoster (Liv Jayco AlUla) taking third, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) fourth, Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) fifth and Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) sixth on the day.

