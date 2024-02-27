Dwars door Vlaanderen Women 2024

Dutch Marianne Vos of Team Visma-Lease a Bike celebrates after winning the women elite race of the &#039;Dwars Door Vlaanderen&#039; cycling race, 129,9 km with start and finish in Waregem, Wednesday 27 March 2024. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Marianne Vos wins 2024 Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Getty Images)
Dwars door Vlaanderen Women Overview
DateMarch 27, 2024
Start locationWaregem
Finish locationWaregem
Distance129.9km
Start time14:30 CET
Finish time17:48 CET
CategoryPro Series
Previous edition2023 Dwars Door Vlaanderen Women
Previous winnerDemi Vollering (Ned) SD Worx

Dwars door Vlaanderen Women: Marianne Vos out-paces Van Anrooij to claim victory

As it happened: Breakaway sprints for victory after chaotic edition of Dwars door Vlaanderen Women

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) secured her 250th career victory at the Dwars door Vlaanderen. The multiple-time world champion won a two-up sprint, beating Lidl-Trek's Shirin van Anrooij in Waregem.

The pair escaped the day's decisive breakaway with 12km to go, and Vos led them into the final 3km before out-sprinting Van Anrooij at the finish line.

The chase group sprinted in for the final podium spot, with Letizia Paternoster (Liv Jayco AlUla) taking third, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) fourth, Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) fifth and Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) sixth on the day.

Start list

