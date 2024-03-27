Dwars door Vlaanderen Women Live - Classic stars prepare for Flanders

Refresh

Movistar’s Emma Norsgaard and Floortje Mackaij were also determined to break the race up on Sunday and tried several attacks before being brought back by Trek and SD Worx. They will be hoping that something sticks today.

Elsewhere, UAE Team ADQ bring former winner Chiara Consonni whose teammates Silvia Persico, Karlijn Swinkels and Eugenia Bujak were active and aggressive at Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday, can the Italian take a second win?

While we wait for the start let's see who else is here today as the peloton prepare for this weekends Tour of Flanders. Fem Van Empel’s cyclocross rival, Puck Pieterse will also line up in Waregem for her team, Fenix - Deceuninck. The 21-year-old has had an impressive road season thus far with two podium finishes at Ronde van Drenthe and Trofeo Alfredo Binda as well as 7th in the sprint at Gent-Wevelgem last weekend.

The Human Powered Health team have been out to watch the men's race which started this morning. You can follow live text updates from that race here. Some support out for the other race today 🇫🇷 #DDV24

15 minutes to go until the riders will roll out of Waregem for the neutral start!

Vollering isn’t the only rider who took time away from racing after Strade Bianche. Marianne Vos, who has had a strong start to the season after a tumultuous 2023, makes her return to racing at Dwars door Vlaanderen alongside cyclocross world champion Fem van Empel making her 2024 road season debut.

SD Worx - Protime aren’t the only team bringing a strong squad to the race, however. Lidl-Trek have proven themselves to be a serious match for the Dutch team so far this season and line up at Dwars door Vlaanderen with Elisa Longo Borghini, Lucinda Brand, Lizzie Deignan, Shirin van Anrooij and two-time DVV winner Ellen van Dijk as well as Brodie Chapman.

The Dutch national champion forms part of a stacked SD Worx - Protime team for the race including world champion Lotte Kopecky and European champion Mischa Bredewold as well as Niamh Fisher Black and Chantal van den Broek-Blaak.

Vollering also added that she hoped for a hard race “that plays into the hands of our team. The strength of the team was also the reason I was able to make the difference on Nokereberg last year. Normally it is too short for that, but if it becomes a battle of attrition, one demarrage there can make the difference. I also hope to start the most important part of my classic spring right away well now as well."

After her third place at Strade Blanche earlier this month Vollering has been training at altitude with her teammate, Blanka Vas. In a press release from the team Vollering is quoted as saying: “I like to fit in altitude training during this period. I already did that in my first year with Team SD Worx-Protime, so this is the fourth time I have used this method. In this training stage you can work on your endurance for another period and I notice that I was able to take another extra step. I'm heading towards the big classics with a good feeling. By not racing for a while, I am now even hungrier at the start. I am looking forward to the first big classics.”

This is the 7th UCI edition of Dwars Door Vlaanderen for women. The race has been won in various ways by a range of different riders including sprinters like Chiara Consonni and Lotta Henttala and time trial specialist Ellen van Dijk as well as Annemiek van Vleuten and current defending champion, Demi Vollering.