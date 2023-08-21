Classic Lorient Agglomération - Trophée Ceratizit 2023
|Date
|September 2, 2023
|Start location
|Plouay, France
|Finish location
|Plouay, France
|Distance
|159.8km
|Previous edition
|Classic Lorient Agglomeration - Ceratizit Trophy 2022
|2023 winner
|Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx)
Classic Lorient Agglomération - Trophée CERATIZIT results
Mischa Bredewold sprints to victory at Classic Lorient Agglomération
It came down to a sprint from a group of about 20 riders after an aggressive final on the Plouay finishing circuit, with the 23-year-old Mischa Bredewold capturing the win for SD Worx.
The attackers had tried valiantly to turn the day in their favour at the 159.6km race in southern Brittany, which was televised from start to finish. One of the late movers Liane Lippert (Movistar) was caught at just over four kilometres to go while Marlen Reusser (SD Worx) and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep) were among those that tried to pull out a gap again in the final kilometres. However, it came down to a small group sprint, with Bredewold beating Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT) and Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team ADQ) to the line.
Classic Lorient Agglomération - Trophée CERATIZIT overview
The one-day Women’s WorldTour race, the Classic Lorient Agglomération - Trophée Ceratizit, previously known as the GP de Plouay, returns on September 2, 2023 for its 22nd edition.
Last year, Mavi García (UAE Team ADQ) won the GP de Plouay - Lorient Agglomération - Trophée Ceratizit in a two-up sprint against Amber Kraak (Team Jumbo-Visma). Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope) won the sprint for third place.
A total of 24 women's teams will line up at the start, which will have nine continental teams joining the 15 WorldTour teams.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2023 Classic Lorient Agglomération - Trophée Ceratizit with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
Classic Lorient Agglomération - Trophée Ceratizit route
The 2023 route is very similar to last year’s new parcours, a 159.8km route with a total of 2,285 metres of elevation gain. Starting in Plouay, the riders will face a large 128.3km loop that will crisscross the 15 municipalities of Lorient Agglomération before attacking the 2.7 laps of the Plouay circuit.
The climb of Mané Brazo (500 metres, 11% average) at 80.5km from the finish marks the start of an incessant series of climbs including the Tallené (2.1km), the Kernivinen (1.4km) and Kerascouët (1.6km).
Then there are laps of the 11.7km Plouay circuit with Le Lezot (900m at 5.%, 14% section) to be tackled three times, and la Bosse de Rostervel (1,500m at 4.5%, 10% section) to be climbed twice.
Classic Lorient Agglomération - Trophée Ceratizit start list
Classic Lorient Agglomération - Trophée Ceratizit teams
- Canyon-SRAM Racing
- EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
- FDJ-SUEZ
- Fenix-Deceuninck
- Human Powered Health
- Israel-Premier Tech-Roland
- Lidl-Trek
- Liv Racing-TeqFind
- Movistar Team
- Team dsm-firmenich
- Team Jayco AlUla
- Team Jumbo-Visma
- Team SD Worx
- UAE Team ADQ
- Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
- CERATIZIT-WNT Pro Cycling
- Cofidis Women Team
- St Michel-Mavic-Auber93
- Stage Rochelais Charente Maritime
- Team Coop-Hitec Products
- AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep
- Awol O’Shea
- Laboral Kutxa Fundacion Euskadi
