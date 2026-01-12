'You can always find a few more watts to give it everything to the line' - outnumbered Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto snag pair of Australian National Championships podiums

Bradbury claimed third place, while Dixon scored a career-best second in the under-23 race

Tiffany Cromwell (L), Emily Dixon (C) and Neve Bradbury after the 2026 Australian women road race championships
Tiffany Cromwell (L), Emily Dixon (C) and Neve Bradbury after the 2026 Australian women road race championships (Image credit: Ky Illman/Canyon-SRAM-zondacrypto)

Canyon-SRAM zondacrypoto opened their 2026 road season by featuring on the podiums of both the women's elite and under-23 Australian National Championships on Sunday.

The two events were part of the same race, the team starting with only three riders, but Neve Bradbury managed third in the elite race, while Emily Dixon was the second-best under-23 over the line after taking a hugely impressive sixth place.

"We can be happy with today’s race given the circumstances," Bradbury said in a team press release. "The game plan was the same as in Friday’s criterium - to make sure that we were in the break with Jayco. We missed the main break of the day, but they never got a huge gap on us. Tiff and Emily did really well controlling all the breakaways and also attacking themselves multiple times.

"I didn’t expect to have anything left for the finish after working so hard all race, but I kicked into another gear," she said. "It’s nationals, so you can always find a few more watts to give it everything to the line. I’m really happy with the result and how we worked as a team. Neve and Tiff are clearly so experienced, and it’s a privilege to race alongside and learn from them."

