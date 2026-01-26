Trofeo Binissalem-Andratx: Karlijn Swinkels outduels Liane Lippert for victory

Race Results
By published

Mie Bjørndal Ottestad rounds out podium in three-way final kilometre battle in weather-shortened race

ANDRATX, SPAIN - JANUARY 26: (EDITOR&amp;apos;S NOTE: Alternate crop) (L-R) Mie Bjorndal Ottestad of Norway and Team Uno-X Mobility, Karlijn Swinkels of Netherlands and UAE Team ADQ and Liane Lippert of Germany and Movistar Team compete in the breakaway during the 3rd Challenge Femenino Ciclista Mallorca 2026, Trofeo Binissalem-Andratx a 108.2km one day race from Binissalem to Port d&amp;apos;Andratx / The race has been delayed due to strong winds. The route has been shortened a total distance of 75 km / on January 26, 2026 in Andratx, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Karlijn Swinkels leads the podium trio up the final climb of the race (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

UAE Team ADQ's Karlijn Swinkels won a wind-shortened edition of the Trofeo Binissalem-Andratx in Mallorca, prevailing in a three-rider uphill sprint atop the Port d'Andratx.

The Dutch rider beat Liane Lippert (Movistar) into second with Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Uno-X Mobility) taking third in a slow-motion sprint at the top of the steep ascent. This meant that UAE Team ADQ has taken two of three wins in the Challenge Mallorca series after Maëva Squiban's victory on Sunday.

How it unfolded

Monday's Trofeo Binissalem-Andratx was the third and final part of the women's Challenge Mallorca series, after wins for Maëva Squiban (UAE Team ADQ) and Cat Ferguson (Movistar) over the weekend.

The course was set to be 107km, but due to high winds it was cut down to a punchy 75km, still featuring three categorised climbs and finishing atop the 2.3km Port d'Andratx.

With the shorter length, the peloton was not keen to let a breakaway go on Monday afternoon, and the riders kept the pace high and the group compact for the first 40km and over the Coll den Claret, with no breaks getting any real gaps in the first half of the race.

It wasn't until the final 35km of the shortened race that a group got away properly, with Anna Henderson (Lidl-Trek) spearheading an eight-rider group that formed over the rolling roads between categorised climbs.

ANDRATX, SPAIN - JANUARY 26: A general view of Marta Jaskulska of Poland and Team Human Powered Health, Mie Bjorndal Ottestad of Norway and Team Uno-X Mobility, Karlijn Swinkels of Netherlands, Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ, Liane Lippert of Germany, Cat Ferguson of Great Britain and Movistar Team and Anna Henderson of Great Britain and Team Lidl - Trek and Debora Silvestri of Italy and Team Laboral Kutxa - Fundacion Euskadi compete in the breakaway during the 3rd Challenge Femenino Ciclista Mallorca 2026, Trofeo Binissalem-Andratx a 108.2km one day race from Binissalem to Port d&amp;amp;apos;Andratx / The race has been delayed due to strong winds. The route has been shortened a total distance of 75 km / on January 26, 2026 in Andratx, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The select lead group races on late in the hilly one-day race (Image credit: Getty Images)

She was joined by Ferguson and Liane Lippert (Movistar), Karlijn Swinkels and Eleonora Gasparrini (UAE Team ADQ), Thalita De Jong (Human Powered Health), Mie Ottestad (Uno-X Mobility) and Debora Silvestri (Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi).

With most of the strongest teams represented in the front, there was little impetus to chase behind, and the gap quickly grew, with the leaders starting the final 25km with a gap just shy of a minute. Behind, what remained of the peloton was shrinking quickly.

Over the Coll de sa Gramola, Movistar and UAE were using their numbers to set the pace in the lead. Over the top of the climb, Henderson really upped the pace and raced down the descent, putting the pressure into the group, but they were together again on the flat going into the final 8km and heading towards the final climb.

In the run-in to the climb, Ferguson was working hard, presumably in support of the stronger climber Lippert. The leaders started the Port d'Andratx with a 1:44 advantage over the peloton, ready to battle for the win between them on the steep slopes.

Ferguson was the first to drop, having put all her effort into Lippert. Gasparrini then launched the first attack at 1.5km to go on a flat section, but was caught when the road went up again, as Ottestad, Lippert and Swinkels emerged in the lead, Swinkels taking advantage of her teammate's effort.

The trio watched each other heading towards the final few hundred metres with a few twists and turns in the finale, and it was Swinkels who hit out first, but that seemed to be the right decision as she held her momentum all the way to the line to take a second win in three race days for UAE Team ADQ.

ANDRATX, SPAIN - JANUARY 26: Race winner Karlijn Swinkels of Netherlands and UAE Team ADQ reacts after the 3rd Challenge Femenino Ciclista Mallorca 2026, Trofeo Binissalem-Andratx a 108.2km one day race from Binissalem to Port d&amp;amp;apos;Andratx / The race has been delayed due to strong winds. The route has been shortened a total distance of 75 km / on January 26, 2026 in Andratx, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Swinkels celebrates with her teammates after the race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.


You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.