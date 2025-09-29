Elena Cecchini (SD Worx-Protime) racing at the head of the peloton at the 2025 Simac Ladies Tour

Veteran SD Worx-Protime racer Elena Cecchini has signed up for one final season in the peloton with the Dutch squad, rounding out a professional career dating back to the 2011 season.

The Italian serves as the road captain on SD Worx, with whom she has raced since 2021 after a move from Canyon-Sram. The early years of her career were spent with a variety of teams, including MCipollini and Lotto.

"Initially, I thought 2025 would be my farewell, but I still feel the motivation to continue. The fire is still burning. I want to give it my all one more time – in every race, at every moment," Cecchini said as the team announced her signature on one last deal.

"I had one last goal in my career, and that was to participate in the Olympic Games in Paris. Thanks to the support of Team SD Worx-Protime, I was able to achieve that. So, I wanted to give it my all one more time in 2025. To really enjoy everything one last year. To help the team by being a guide and supporting my leaders in the races."

Cecchini has been a key part of the team throughout the years as they have swept all before them throughout the calendar. This season, she raced a full calendar of spring Classics and all three Grand Tours.

She said that she had conversations with SD Worx sports manager Danny Stam about her future, resulting in her resolving to continue for another year – retirement is a decision she wouldn't be able to take back, after all.

"I'm also a pretty stubborn person. Once I've made a decision, I usually stick to it," Cecchini said. "But I couldn't enjoy myself last winter because something was going on in my personal life. I think preparation is an important part of the season. So, I focused on the classics and decided to think about the future afterwards.

"During our reconnaissance of the Tour de France Femmes, Danny Stam asked me what I wanted to do after my career. I replied that I wasn't sure yet whether I wanted to stop. We had some good conversations about it, and Danny gave me all the time I needed to make my decision. I felt that this story wasn't over yet.

"As a top athlete, you lead a privileged life. Once you stop, you can't get it back. So, I'm happy with my decision."

Cecchini said that she hopes to help her teammates, rather than herself, to more wins during her final year in the peloton.

"What do I hope to achieve in this final year? I am realistic enough to know that I no longer have what it takes to win races myself," she said. "However, we do have riders in our team who can win. Only one rider steps onto the podium, but behind her is the work of many. It makes me happy to be part of that. To achieve goals together.

"I am fortunate to have experienced many great victories with this team. But we will never take success for granted. Winning never becomes routine; you always have to work hard for it as a team."

She added that she hopes to win the Trofeo Alfredo Binda with the team before hanging up her wheels.

Danny Stam, meanwhile, said that Cecchini has filled the role of "a road captain who would carry the team on and off the bike" since joining the Dutch squad, calling her "the perfect example of how a professional athlete should function and has an impact on every rider, young and old."

"When she indicated that she was considering staying on for another year, we did not hesitate for a second to offer her a contract extension," he added. "The door is always open for her. Her importance to our team's successes in recent years cannot be underestimated. You can count on her in every area.

"She is a sounding board, tactically and technically strong. Both on and off the bike, she is always there. She has developed into a leader. It is strategically important that we can ensure continuity in this dynamic cycling environment by keeping our road captain with us for another season.

"When Elena ends her career next year, she will be remembered as a pioneer who worked tirelessly to lower the barriers to entry in cycling."