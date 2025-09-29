'I want to give it my all one more time' – Elena Cecchini signs one-year contract with SD Worx for final pro season

By published

'As a top athlete, you lead a privileged life. Once you stop, you can't get it back. So, I'm happy with my decision' says Italian road captain

GENNEP, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 03: Elena Cecchini of Italy and Team SD Worx - Protime competes during the 27th Simac Ladies Tour 2025, Stage 2 a 124.5km stage from Gennep to Gennep / #UCIWWT / on September 03, 2025 in Gennep, Netherlands. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Elena Cecchini (SD Worx-Protime) racing at the head of the peloton at the 2025 Simac Ladies Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Veteran SD Worx-Protime racer Elena Cecchini has signed up for one final season in the peloton with the Dutch squad, rounding out a professional career dating back to the 2011 season.

The Italian serves as the road captain on SD Worx, with whom she has raced since 2021 after a move from Canyon-Sram. The early years of her career were spent with a variety of teams, including MCipollini and Lotto.

"Initially, I thought 2025 would be my farewell, but I still feel the motivation to continue. The fire is still burning. I want to give it my all one more time – in every race, at every moment," Cecchini said as the team announced her signature on one last deal.

She said that she had conversations with SD Worx sports manager Danny Stam about her future, resulting in her resolving to continue for another year – retirement is a decision she wouldn't be able to take back, after all.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.